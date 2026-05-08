Already at pandemic levels, the H1N1 flu virus is expected to continue to spread and threaten the lives of many people. To combat the virus, disinfecting large areas can be very time consuming and in many cases impossible to do by washing/wiping surfaces. With the release of the latest sprayer name the Sani-Tizer (manufactured by Curtis Dyna-Fog), there is now a choice for doing efficient, large scale disinfecting quickly and at a low cost. - November 19, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.