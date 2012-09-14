PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller Earns Positive Reviews and Receives Order Surge After Release Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller continues to earn commendations and positive reviews from users, months after its initial release. It's the company's best repellent for unwanted creatures like cockroaches, rodents, flies, ants, mice, fleas and spiders. - March 04, 2018 - Pest Soldier

Slug-A-Bug’s Core Values Shine After Irma A Heart Warming Story of Community Service When Times Get Tough. Slug-A-Bug of Brevard county lived out their core values during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. With the monstrous cleanup facing their customers; it was evident that the routine services they provide the community would not be top of mind. - November 24, 2017 - Slug-A-Bug

Farm Dog Provides Pest and Disease Management Solutions to John Deere Operations Center Users Farm Dog Technologies is excited to announce its integration with John Deere Operations Center. This integration provides growers even more tools within the Farm Dog pest and disease management platform to help them reduce pesticide use while minimizing crop loss. Farm Dog gives growers, agronomist... - November 24, 2016 - Farm Dog

Slug-A-Bug Celebrates 10 Years of Quality Pro Certification Brevard County Florida - Slug-A-Bug is proud to have delivered over 30 years of excellence, business growth and industry recognition, to Brevard County Florida. The last ten years have been as a certified QualityPro company. - January 28, 2016 - Slug-A-Bug

The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company

EPL BAS Midwest Analytical Lab Named as Finalist for Global AGROW Award EPL Bio Analytical Services a specialized agricultural contract analytical laboratory is recognized as a finalist for the global AGROW best supporting role award amidst stiff competition. - August 11, 2015 - EPL Bio Analytical Services

Plant Cell Fusion Releases Results of Grape (Vineyard) & Citrus Grove Field Trials Plant Cell Fusion (PCF), a plant nutrient/growth booster distributed by DMR Trading Corp., has released test results from recent Vineyard (Grape) and Citrus Grove field trials. The results demonstrate the significant impact PCF has on alleviating nutrient deficiencies in both of these crops. - March 06, 2015 - dmr trading corp

Soilworks’® Durasoil® - Synthetic Dust Control Fluid, Certified for Superiority Through BNQ Soilworks®, LLC is the innovator and manufacturer of Durasoil® dust control agent. Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today's challenging dust control needs. This colorless and odorless, ultra-pure synthetic fluid, which is formulated to meet the highest standards of environmental efficacy, is now proudly verified for superior quality by BNQ (Bureau de normalisation du Québec) as of June 21st, 2013. - August 01, 2013 - Soilworks, LLC

A New Product from Nisus Corporation Offers Dramatic Cost Savings and Environmental Benefits to Swimming Pool Owners Nisus Corporation brought the green revolution to termite treatments in new construction and to wood preservation of railroad ties and utility poles. Now they are turning their attention to swimming pools. The company has created and patented a liquid borate mineral salt pool additive that is saving... - May 03, 2013 - Nisus Corporation

Nisus Corporation Adds a "Green" Solution to the Fight to Rid South Florida of Giant Snail Problem As the giant African land snail invades southern Florida, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has done extensive research on the eradication of this pest and has identified a number of ways to eliminate it. (See http://www.freshfromflorida.com/) One product that pest... - April 23, 2013 - Nisus Corporation

Grand Opening of the New DoMyOwnPestControl.com Warehouse DoMyOwnPestControl.com would like to announce the grand opening of its new location in Norcross, GA. - February 14, 2013 - Do My Own Pest Control

iPad Mini Giveaway - 2012 Halloween Costume Contest DoMyOwnPestControl.com is hosting a 2012 Halloween costume contest and is giving away a brand new iPad mini to the person with the most creative Halloween costume. - November 01, 2012 - Do My Own Pest Control

Inventys Research Butibori (Nagpur) Plant, Achieves ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14000:2004, and ISO 18000:OSHAS Certification Inventys Research Company has achieved ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004 and 18000:OSHAS Management System accreditation. The ISO 9001:2008 certification of compliance recognizes that the policies, practices, and procedures of Inventys ensure consistent quality in the products and services Inventys provides... - June 13, 2012 - Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd.

DoMyOwnPestControl.com Looking for Larger Warehouse Do My Own Pest Control, one of Atlanta’s fastest growing do-it-yourself pest control companies, is expected to move to a new location in the coming months due to the increase in demand for do-it-yourself pest control supplies. - May 03, 2012 - Do My Own Pest Control

Gardening123.com Opens the Doors to a Home & Garden Shop in Its Virtual Community Gardening123, an online gardening community, has launched a store with home and garden products and gifts. Visitors can purchase a number of items from heirloom seeds to garden tools and accessories. As with all other Gardening123 applications, access to the shop is available to anyone. Other site applications... - March 24, 2012 - Kelly Products, Inc.

Sea Hawk Paints Awards Grand Prize to Billfish Tournament Winner Despite less than hospitable weather, January 25-29, 2012 saw an influx of visitors, anglers and boats as they gathered at the Grenada Yacht Club in the southern Caribbean for the 43rd annual Budget Marine Spice Island Billfish Tournament (BMSIBT). The tourney included 50 boats and 256 anglers from as... - February 22, 2012 - New Nautical Coatings

Kelly Registration Systems Builds Software for Inspections/Investigations of Anhydrous Ammonia for North Dakota Department of Agriculture Kelly Registration Systems will provide a solution to automate North Dakota's regulatory work in the inspection of anhydrous ammonia storage tanks and facilities. - December 08, 2011 - Kelly Products, Inc.

Sea Hawk Paints to be Official Sponsor of 2012 Heineken Regatta Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. of Clearwater, Florida, is pleased to announce its participation as an official sponsor of the 32nd Heineken Regatta, which takes place March 1-4, 2012 from the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles. The regatta will include... - December 02, 2011 - New Nautical Coatings

Sea Hawk Formulates First Totally Metal-Free Antifouling Paint in the World Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. of Clearwater, Florida, has just announced that Sea Hawk’s premium Smart Solution™ antifouling coating is the first totally metal free antifouling paint in the world. - November 24, 2011 - New Nautical Coatings

The Hurricane ES... the All New Portable Electrostatic Sprayer by Curtis Dyna-Fog Takes Ultra-Low-Volume and Low Volume Spraying to the Next Level Made famous for efficiently applying the high quality automobile paint finishes of today, portable electrostatic spraying has been long awaited in the pest control, odor control and disinfecting industries. With the release of the new Hurricane ES, that solution can now fit right in the palm of your hand. With the ongoing problems with bed bugs and other disease carrying pests, the Hurricane ES is a welcome solution in many industries. - November 16, 2011 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Soilworks’® Continuous Growth Prompts Relocation and Expansion Into New Global Corporate Headquarters Soilworks®, LLC, the world’s leading solution provider of environmentally safe soil stabilizers, dust control products and application services, announced today its relocation and expansion into its new global headquarters in Chandler, Arizona. The move reflects the significant double digit... - November 01, 2011 - Soilworks, LLC

Kelly Registration Systems Develops Software Solutions for Washington State Department of Agriculture KRS announces the expansion of its contract with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) for its feed and fertilizer, agricultural investigations and weights & measures programs. - November 01, 2011 - Kelly Products, Inc.

Bed Bugs and Beyond Expands Its Provider Network Nationwide to Meet Increasing Bed Bug Infestations and Customer Demand Expansion follows a reported 81 percent increase in bed bug complaints since 2000 nationwide and industry expert predictions that infestations will increase this summer. - March 21, 2011 - Bed Bugs and Beyond

New "Gumshoe" Green Product Enters Termite Industry No longer do you need to use harsh chemicals to control subterranean termites. GumShoe is a patent pending "green" product that stops termites dead in their tracks. - July 06, 2010 - GumShoe Industries

Innovative Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire MyBizHomepage, Inc. Innovative Software Technologies, Inc. (INIV.PK) announced the signing of a Letter of Intent today to purchase industry leader MyBizHomepage, Inc. The transaction will be an asset purchase and Innovative will be employing the current CEO of MyBizHomepage. MyBizHomepage, based in Washington, D.C., is... - February 18, 2010 - Innovative Software Technologies, Inc.

Curtis Dyna-Fog (USA) Assists in Aftermath of Earthquake in Haiti Curtis Dyna-Fog of Westfield, Indiana assists in Haiti recovery effort by donating fogging machines to help control the spread of disease. - January 15, 2010 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Dyna-Fog® and Aire-Mate® Develop Sprayer to Combat H1N1 and Other Virus’ Already at pandemic levels, the H1N1 flu virus is expected to continue to spread and threaten the lives of many people. To combat the virus, disinfecting large areas can be very time consuming and in many cases impossible to do by washing/wiping surfaces. With the release of the latest sprayer name the Sani-Tizer (manufactured by Curtis Dyna-Fog), there is now a choice for doing efficient, large scale disinfecting quickly and at a low cost. - November 19, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Dyna-Fog Assists in Indonesian Earthquake Recovery Effort Another strong earthquake rocked Indonesia on Oct. 1, 2009 measuring a magnitude of 7.6, killing 236 people and injuring over 500 others. Curtis Dyna-Fog of Westfield, Indiana (USA), manufacturers of sprayers and fogger's used for disease control did an emergency shipment of several machines to assist in the rescue and recovery. - October 20, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Soilworks' Growth Prompts Expansion Into New Production Facility and New Corporate Office Soilworks®, LLC, the world’s leading provider of environmentally safe soil stabilizers and dust control products, announced today the expansion of its headquarters and production facility in Chandler, Arizona. Exponential growth since its establishment in 2003, coupled with a dramatic increase... - August 15, 2009 - Soilworks, LLC

Swine Influenza (Swine Flu) H1N1 Virusolve+ is proven to be virucidal. - May 03, 2009 - Amity Limited

Slug-a-Bug Inc Earns Elder Friendly Certification from We Help Brevard Finding qualified and trustworthy businesses can be a problem for all of us, but it can be especially difficult for seniors who are targeted more often for scams. We Help Brevard is a non-profit organization dedicated to directing their senior callers to certified and screened elder friendly businesses. We... - April 10, 2009 - Slug-A-Bug

Virusolve+ Provides the Security Behind the Forensic Science Service For over three years Virusolve+ has been quietly providing the Forensic Science Service with the level of cleanliness they require to guarantee that evidence cannot be brought into question. - December 17, 2008 - Amity Limited

Got Cha Organic Bug Spray Earth Green Earth Blue Waters Co. is introducing Got Cha Organic Bug Spray designed to kill disease carrying insects and eliminate bacteria from surfaces. It is a biodegradable, non toxic, non flammable insect killer. - October 18, 2008 - Earth Green Earth Blue Waters

Melbourne Pest Control Company Recognized by National Magazine for Commitment to Environmental Stewardship Slug-A-Bug, Inc, a termite, pest and lawn care company located in Melbourne was recognized recently by Pest Management Professional Magazine, a national Industry publication, for it’s commitment to reducing the amount of pesticide risk in the environment. While most other pest control companies... - October 17, 2008 - Slug-A-Bug

Virusolve+ Proven to be Effective Against Clostridium Difficile in Hospital Trials Torbay Acute NHS Trust and Torbay PCT have evaluated Virusolve+ and found Virusolve+ to be effective against C. diff spores; this has resulted in a new protocol being drawn up and is now published. - June 28, 2008 - Amity Limited

Curtis Dyna-Fog Applies Green Concept to World Market Curtis Dyna-Fog is a world leading manufacturer of spraying and fogging machines and has focused on using alternate energy sources to power its products. - May 17, 2008 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

The Scotts Company Promotes Ryan Lewis to Water Soluble Fertilizers Marketing Manager The Scotts® Company Professional Business Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Lewis to the position of marketing manager for its water soluble fertilizers. - October 31, 2007 - The Scotts Company LLC

Soiltac® Soil Stabilizer and Dust Control Agent Utilized for ADOT Unpaved Road Projects Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) approved and successfully applied Soiltac® copolymer emulsion (http://www.soiltac.com/ ) as a new environmentally safe and more economical method for soil stabilization and dust control. - December 07, 2005 - Soilworks, LLC