Ken Liszewski and Tony Szoka of NewAge Industries have been promoted to new positions with the company. The tubing manufacturer announced that Liszewski is now Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure(R) brand of high purity products, and Szoka is National Sales Manager for NewAge fluid transfer items. Both men have been with the company for many years and have the leadership skills to head their respective teams and move the company forward. - December 17, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.