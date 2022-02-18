Recent Headlines
NewAge(R) Industries’ Redesigned Website Showcases Tubing, Hose, and the Company’s Unique Culture; New Site is Streamlined and Well Ordered
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces a relaunch of its website, www.newageindustries.com. The site underwent a complete redesign for a fresh look, intuitive navigation, market-specific pages, and optimization for mobile device viewing. Sections include information on the company’s tubing, fittings and clamps; technical resources such as white papers; expansion project news; career opportunities; and an About Us area for details on NewAge’s ESOP and B Corp status. - February 18, 2022 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Enters the Next Phase of Renovations at Its New Tubing Manufacturing Plant; Several New Clean Rooms are Prepared for Testing
NewAge’s 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Warrington, Pa., now has several clean rooms being readied for testing. The tubing manufacturer has been renovating the nearby additional facility to house several clean rooms for the production of high purity silicone and thermoplastic elastomer tubing for its AdvantaPure division. The tubing is used in COVID-19 and other vaccine manufacturing processes. NewAge anticipates tripling its production capacities for these in-demand products. - October 15, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Completes Its Clean Room Expansion Project; New Space Will be Used for Molding and Assembly
NewAge announces the completion of another clean room expansion at its headquarters in southeastern Pennsylvania. The tubing manufacturer will use the 3,100 sq. ft. area to produce molded silicone connections and Single-Use tubing assemblies for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications such as vaccine development and production. The company is in the process of renovating another building to expand its TPE and silicone tubing manufacturing capacities. - October 01, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Begins Another Expansion Project at Its Pennsylvania Headquarters; Erecting Additional Clean Rooms to Manufacture TPE Products
NewAge Industries, the plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer, is expanding at its Southampton, Pa., location by converting over 3,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space into ISO 7 clean rooms. The area will be used as additional space for the molding and assembly of the company’s AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, an item from its AdvantaPure(R) high purity line of products. AdvantaFlex is used in vaccine development and manufacturing processes. - July 08, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates 10 Years of Solar Energy; Uses Expansive Rooftop Solar Array for Power Generation
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries installed a rooftop solar array in June 2011 and has been using the sun’s energy for ten years. Over 4,000 solar panels supply a good portion of the company’s electricity needs. The same sustainable energy source is being considered for NewAge’s Warrington, Pa., facility, which is undergoing renovations. As a Certified B Corporation, the company works continuously on its green initiatives. - June 12, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Plastic and Silicone Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Three New Directors; Trio Brings Years of Experience to the Employee-Owned Company
NewAge Industries announces the appointments of Maurice LeCompte, Sonia Schwantes and Rick Zijadic. LeCompte is now Director of Manufacturing Development, and Schwantes is Director of Product Management, both new positions. Zijadic replaces a retiree in the role of Director of Manufacturing. Business growth – much of it related to tubing and Single-Use systems for COVID-19 vaccine production – helped fuel the need for these appointments. - May 01, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries is Now a Certified B Corporation(TM); Sets the Company Apart from Other Tubing Manufacturers
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it has achieved Certified B Corporation status. The certification assures customers, prospects, vendors and other business associates that NewAge meets verified standards for environmental performance and social practices that benefit others. B Corps(TM) like NewAge focus on customers, their communities and employees while producing quality products and remaining profitable. - April 02, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
COSMOIND Co. Ltd., a PE Pipe Manufacturer, is Launching New Products of BF Fitting, EF Fitting, Ball Valves Through Continuous Research and Development
Established in 1987, COSMOIND designs and manufactures polyethylene (PE) pipes, BF fittings, E/F fittings, ball valves, and construction tools based on years of expertise, and supplies them all over the world. - February 20, 2021 - Cosmo I&D Co., Ltd.
New Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development and New Director of Product Development Appointed by NewAge(R) Industries
Lawrence Morano and Sean Lynch of NewAge Industries now have new roles within the company. Morano was promoted to Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development; Lynch is now Director of Product Development. Both Lynch and Morano have been with NewAge for several years. The company is a plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer that provides products to a wide and varied market including medical device, pharmaceutical and biopharm, food and beverage, and industrial. - January 29, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Observes 15 Years of Employee Ownership
It’s been fifteen years since plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries took one of its first major steps to becoming employee owned. Headquartered in southeastern Pennsylvania, the company is now 100% owned by its team members. NewAge’s ESOP – Employee Stock Ownership Plan – is designed to provide incentives for employees to work with a primary focus on the customer and to reward long-term employees at retirement. - January 14, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Roles for Two Key Sales Team Members; Promotes In-House Talent
Ken Liszewski and Tony Szoka of NewAge Industries have been promoted to new positions with the company. The tubing manufacturer announced that Liszewski is now Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure(R) brand of high purity products, and Szoka is National Sales Manager for NewAge fluid transfer items. Both men have been with the company for many years and have the leadership skills to head their respective teams and move the company forward. - December 17, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Expands Warehouse Space at Its Southeastern Pennsylvania Headquarters; Increases Storage Area by 25 Percent
NewAge Industries recently increased storage space for the plastic and silicone tubing its team members manufacture. The warehouse space, previously leased to a tenant, is within its headquarters in Southampton, PA., and now houses bulk tubing inventory. Plans involve shifting inventory of other products to allow room for additional cleanroom manufacturing areas. Due to its growth, NewAge now utilizes the entire building, which was purchased twenty years ago. - December 03, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Looks to Hire Dozens of New Employee-Owners as It Expands; Hiring for Locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is expanding again and in the process of hiring several dozen employees. Most positions involve the manufacture of products for its AdvantaPure division, but the company is also hiring for its Engineering, Quality, Sales and Warehouse teams. NewAge anticipates that its benefits package, which includes employee ownership for long term team members, profit sharing, a 401(k) plan, paid time off and health insurance, will attract new team members. - November 07, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Partners with CleanSpace and Genesis on New Project; Firms to Collaborate on Clean Room Design and Construction
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure has begun renovations on a recently purchased property in Warrington, Pa., acquired for expansion. The company is partnering with CleanSpace Modular and Genesis AEC on clean room design and construction within the building. The clean rooms will be used to manufacture high purity silicone and TPE tubing for COVID-19 vaccine development and production and for other biopharm, pharmaceutical and medical products. - November 01, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Expands on Recent Purchase of Additional Facility to Increase Critical Tubing and Molding Capacities
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries purchased two building units near its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters in the spring and recently bought the remaining unit within the building. The company now owns the entire property, which will be used to manufacture silicone and TPE tubing and molded parts. The products are part of NewAge’s AdvantaPure high purity division and are used in pharmaceutical and biopharm processes, including those involving COVID-19 vaccines and therapies. - October 16, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Plan to Recycle Silicone Tubing Waste; Adds Another Green Project to Its Sustainability Portfolio
Silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently began working with ECO USA, a company that recycles silicone waste into silicone oil suitable for industrial applications. Thousands of pounds of tubing scrap are generated at the start and finish of the company’s tubing extrusion runs. The scrap is shipped to the recycler and, through a multi-step reclamation process, converted into silicone oil. Recycling silicone tubing waste adds to NewAge’s green project portfolio. - August 26, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors; Experienced Executives Will Help Guide the Employee-Owned Company’s Continued Growth
NewAge Industries, an employee-owned manufacturer of plastic and silicone tubing, recently named Jim Henderson and Andreas Georghiou to its Board. The group will help to strategically plan the years ahead for NewAge, its employee owners, and its customers as the company grows and expands. NewAge’s products are used in a variety of applications including high-purity biopharm and pharmaceutical for the fight against COVID-19, beer brewing and dispensing, medical, and general industrial. - June 26, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Purchases Additional Facility to Increase Capacity & Ensure Continuity of Product Manufacturing; Site Will House Tubing Extruders & Mold Presses
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently closed a deal to buy two building units near its Pennsylvania headquarters. Following renovations at the site this year and next, NewAge will install new equipment to extrude tubing and perform injection molding, mainly for its AdvantaPure(R) high purity products. The additional location will increase manufacturing capacity and serve security-of-supply purposes. Product will be inventoried and shipped from the new site. - May 28, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Invests in New Plastic Hose Manufacturing Equipment; Proactively Replaces Extrusion Machinery
NewAge Industries has been extruding plastic tubing and hose for nearly 30 years. The company recently replaced a few of its extruders to avoid a catastrophic breakdown and to stay current with machinery and software. The replacements were made before problems with the extruders could become commonplace and lead to potential production and inventory problems. - April 17, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Brewery Hose & Beer Tubing Featured on BrewSavor(R)’s New Website; Offers Navigation by Market, Application or Product
BrewSavor announces a redesign of its website at www.brewsavor.com. The new site presents tubing and reinforced hose for craft brewing, home brewing and beverage dispensing. Product styles include antimicrobial, non-phthalate, NSF listed and those with oxygen and CO2 barrier properties. Hardware, hose cutting tools and custom options are also highlighted, along with a blog and the company’s sustainability practices. - April 09, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Phthalate-Free Clearflo(R) 70 Tubing to Address Concerns About DEHP, BPA and Other Phthalates
New from plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is Clearflo 70 tubing that contains no leachable phthalates such as DEHP or BPA. The tubing was developed to meet customers’ requests for phthalate-free fluid transfer products, as certain studies suggest that phthalates may be harmful. Clearflo 70 meets USP Class VI requirements and is NSF-51 listed. Its non-toxic ingredients also conform to FDA standards. NewAge stocks the product in 50 sizes. - January 24, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose
NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression
NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs
BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Completion & Grand Opening of New Plant in Colombia for Its Horticulture Business
The new state-of-the-art structure will streamline all processes and increase its capacities. Visit www.gotemkin.com for more information. - March 14, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd.
PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey; Discussions on Employee Ownership and Its Benefits Held
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently welcomed Senator Bob Casey for a plant tour and round table discussions on the many benefits of employee ownership. Team members talked about the impact of being employee-owners and how it makes them work differently than before. The Senator toured NewAge’s recently-completed, multi-million dollar expansion, where silicone tubing, Single-Use molded tubing products, and reinforced silicone hose are clean room manufactured. - January 25, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary
2019 marks NewAge Industries’ 65th year in business. Started in 1954, the company distributed plastic tubing for industrial uses and today manufactures dozens of tubing styles for markets such as biopharm and pharmaceutical, medical, food, appliance, chemical and for various applications involving fluid and gas transfer. NewAge is employee owned and prides itself on providing customers with high quality products, good selection, quick delivery, old-fashioned personal service and a fair price. - January 10, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Donates More Laptop Computers to a Rural Cambodian School; Further Increases Students’ Access to Education
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries made a third donation of laptop computers to the Caramanico School in Ratanakiri, Cambodia. NewAge employs many team members originally from Cambodia and is honored to help the country’s students in this remote location. The school powers the computers with solar energy. It serves students up to twelfth grade and helps provide clean water, meals and housing. NewAge is involved with schools and students in the Southampton area as well. - November 30, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge® Introduces “10 Tubing and Hose Buying Tips for Brewers;” Aims to Help Beer Brewers Select the Best Tubing for Fluid Flow Processes
New from NewAge Industries’ Food and Beverage division is an educational brochure written to help brewers of beer with tubing and hose selection. Topics include temperature resistance, flexibility, quality, reuse, and solutions for beer spoilers and off-taste. Choosing the wrong tubing for a brewing process can result in a bad batch. These tips aim to avoid that and assist brewers with producing great tasting beer. - September 29, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge® Industries/AdvantaPure® Completes Plant Expansion for Additional Clean Room Manufacturing Suites; Renovations Encompass Over 40,000 Sq. Ft.
NewAge recently completed renovation of 43,000 sq. ft. of existing space at its headquarters near Philadelphia, PA. The renovated area now houses several new ISO Class 7 and 8 clean rooms for silicone tubing production, molded component operations, quality inspection and packaging for its AdvantaPure high-purity products. Newly constructed warehouse space was included in the renovation. The project took nearly two years from demolition to completion and cost $10 million. - August 24, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Welcomed Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to Discuss ESOPs in the State and Help Promote Employee Ownership; Meetings Focused on the Benefits of ESOPs
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries on Monday, May 14, 2018, to talk about employee ownership and how the practice can be promoted throughout the state. The Governor attended roundtable meetings with current and retired NewAge employee-owners and with CEOs of other PA. ESOP companies. A plant tour of NewAge’s newly-renovated facility showed Governor Wolf how engaged the employee-owners are and how the successful manufacturer continues to grow. - May 19, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
AQC Industries’ The BlueDuct® Featured at the 2017 Big 5 Expo
The BlueDuct, from AQC Industries, is an underground pre-insulated duct system. The BlueDuct®, from AQC Industries, is the first underground air duct system to receive NSF P374 certification for R-10 thermal efficiency. - February 01, 2018 - AQC Industries
Updated Sustainability Report from NewAge(R) Industries Showcases Recent Improvements Such as an EV Charging Station, On-Demand Generators and High Efficiency Lighting
NewAge Industries, manufacturer of plastic tubing and AdvantaPure high purity products, has released the second edition of its sustainability report. Coming out four years after the initial release, the updated report features information on the company’s continuing efforts on environmental, social and corporate responsibility including the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, on-demand generators to keep the company operational during power outages, and increased recycling. - October 13, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Achieves Landfill-Free Status; All Waste is Recycled or Used in Energy Recovery Systems
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it is now a zero-waste facility. Waste is recycled, reused or disposed of through an energy-from-waste (EfW) system. The company has made sustainability a focus in recent years and determined that achieving landfill-free status was an important part of its green initiatives. NewAge recycles cardboard, paper, plastic, glass and metal. Non-recyclable waste is burned and, through an EfW system, results in electricity. - September 01, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Ben Brown, New Consultant for ABCreative
ABCreative has been helping customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - July 29, 2017 - ABCreative
ABCreative Offers ID Sculpture Products
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 28, 2017 - ABCreative
BCI Burke Extends the Move with Us Iowa Playground Grants
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 11, 2017 - ABCreative
Ankeny Market & Pavilion Uses ICON Shelters
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - May 07, 2017 - ABCreative
ABCreative Awarded Greenbush Playground Equipment Contract
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - March 09, 2017 - ABCreative
ABCreative Offers Percussion Play Instruments
ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade, safety surfacing and site amenities. The company is excited to announce the addition of a new product line, Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor instrument manufacturer with over 200 distributors in over 60 countries. - February 17, 2017 - ABCreative
NewAge(R) Industries Begins Plant Expansion for More Manufacturing and Warehouse Space, Includes Additional Clean Rooms
Steel girders and walls are going up at NewAge Industries in Southampton, Pa. The company is renovating 40,000 square feet of space to house new clean room manufacturing suites, product inspection rooms and warehousing. The need to expand came about primarily because of the success of NewAge’s AdvantaPure(R) high purity products division, which specializes in tubing, hose and fluid flow products for the biopharm industry. Anticipated completion of the renovations is within the next few months. - February 10, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
ABCreative Offers Cedar Forest Products
ABCreative offers a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems and safety equipment and has expanded its offering to include Cedar Forest Products. - January 28, 2017 - ABCreative
NewAge(R) Industries Hosts Local Middle School Students Learning About Manufacturing Careers; Students Film Their Visit for a Contest
Recently a group of students from Neil A. Armstrong Middle School of Fairless Hills, Pa., visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries. The purpose of their visit was two-fold: to learn about advanced manufacturing careers and to shoot video for a contest. The students toured NewAge’s silicone and plastic tubing manufacturing areas and molding rooms, learned about product testing and quality assurance, and had a chance to talk with employees about their jobs and educational backgrounds. - December 23, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Board Members; Experienced Executives Will Help Steer the Company’s Direction
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries grew significantly over the past 15 years. The company introduced a high purity line of products for the biopharma industry, doubled its number of employees, and became an ESOP corporation. Its leadership and strategic planning needs grew as well, leading to the additional of three new members for its Board of Directors. This experienced team will help plan NewAge’s continuing growth. - December 04, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Publishes White Paper Comparing Fittings for Plastic and Rubber Tubing
NewAge manufactures plastic tubing and rubber hose and also supplies a variety of fittings and clamps. In this white paper, the types of fittings the company offers are compared using text, images and a reference chart. The report notes facts such as each fitting’s performance features, typical applications, materials, installation requirements and tubing materials that each fitting works best with. Clamps – Oetiker(R), worm gear and nylon double bond – are also reviewed. - September 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries’ Vardex(R) Suction Hose Turns 60 Years Old, Reaching a Milestone that Proves Its Durability and Reliability
At 60 years old, Vardex reinforced PVC hose is one of NewAge Industries’ mainstays. Its decades of reliability, durability, crush resistance, and kink resistance have enabled it to endure the demands of fluid and air transfer in industries such as food and beverage, OEM and chemical. Vardex continues to be a versatile hose that provides full vacuum capabilities, flexibility and light weight. - August 11, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Forty-Nine Percent of NewAge(R) Industries is Now Owned by Its Employees; Recent Ownership Transfer Increases Employee Ownership by Nine Percent
The employee-owners of plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries now own even more of the company. Ken Baker, CEO and majority shareholder, recently sold another nine percent of NewAge to its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), bringing the plan’s total ownership to forty-nine percent. The ESOP is a retirement plan designed to reward employees for their hard work and dedication. It helps avoid a competitive buyout and ensure the succession of NewAge. - July 08, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.