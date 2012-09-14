PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey; Discussions on Employee Ownership and Its Benefits Held Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently welcomed Senator Bob Casey for a plant tour and round table discussions on the many benefits of employee ownership. Team members talked about the impact of being employee-owners and how it makes them work differently than before. The Senator toured NewAge’s recently-completed, multi-million dollar expansion, where silicone tubing, Single-Use molded tubing products, and reinforced silicone hose are clean room manufactured. - January 25, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary 2019 marks NewAge Industries’ 65th year in business. Started in 1954, the company distributed plastic tubing for industrial uses and today manufactures dozens of tubing styles for markets such as biopharm and pharmaceutical, medical, food, appliance, chemical and for various applications involving fluid and gas transfer. NewAge is employee owned and prides itself on providing customers with high quality products, good selection, quick delivery, old-fashioned personal service and a fair price. - January 10, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Donates More Laptop Computers to a Rural Cambodian School; Further Increases Students’ Access to Education Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries made a third donation of laptop computers to the Caramanico School in Ratanakiri, Cambodia. NewAge employs many team members originally from Cambodia and is honored to help the country’s students in this remote location. The school powers the computers with solar energy. It serves students up to twelfth grade and helps provide clean water, meals and housing. NewAge is involved with schools and students in the Southampton area as well. - November 30, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge® Introduces “10 Tubing and Hose Buying Tips for Brewers;” Aims to Help Beer Brewers Select the Best Tubing for Fluid Flow Processes New from NewAge Industries’ Food and Beverage division is an educational brochure written to help brewers of beer with tubing and hose selection. Topics include temperature resistance, flexibility, quality, reuse, and solutions for beer spoilers and off-taste. Choosing the wrong tubing for a brewing process can result in a bad batch. These tips aim to avoid that and assist brewers with producing great tasting beer. - September 29, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge® Industries/AdvantaPure® Completes Plant Expansion for Additional Clean Room Manufacturing Suites; Renovations Encompass Over 40,000 Sq. Ft. NewAge recently completed renovation of 43,000 sq. ft. of existing space at its headquarters near Philadelphia, PA. The renovated area now houses several new ISO Class 7 and 8 clean rooms for silicone tubing production, molded component operations, quality inspection and packaging for its AdvantaPure high-purity products. Newly constructed warehouse space was included in the renovation. The project took nearly two years from demolition to completion and cost $10 million. - August 24, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomed Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to Discuss ESOPs in the State and Help Promote Employee Ownership; Meetings Focused on the Benefits of ESOPs Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries on Monday, May 14, 2018, to talk about employee ownership and how the practice can be promoted throughout the state. The Governor attended roundtable meetings with current and retired NewAge employee-owners and with CEOs of other PA. ESOP companies. A plant tour of NewAge’s newly-renovated facility showed Governor Wolf how engaged the employee-owners are and how the successful manufacturer continues to grow. - May 19, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

AQC Industries’ The BlueDuct® Featured at the 2017 Big 5 Expo The BlueDuct, from AQC Industries, is an underground pre-insulated duct system. The BlueDuct®, from AQC Industries, is the first underground air duct system to receive NSF P374 certification for R-10 thermal efficiency. - February 01, 2018 - AQC Industries

Updated Sustainability Report from NewAge(R) Industries Showcases Recent Improvements Such as an EV Charging Station, On-Demand Generators and High Efficiency Lighting NewAge Industries, manufacturer of plastic tubing and AdvantaPure high purity products, has released the second edition of its sustainability report. Coming out four years after the initial release, the updated report features information on the company’s continuing efforts on environmental, social and corporate responsibility including the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, on-demand generators to keep the company operational during power outages, and increased recycling. - October 13, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Achieves Landfill-Free Status; All Waste is Recycled or Used in Energy Recovery Systems Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it is now a zero-waste facility. Waste is recycled, reused or disposed of through an energy-from-waste (EfW) system. The company has made sustainability a focus in recent years and determined that achieving landfill-free status was an important part of its green initiatives. NewAge recycles cardboard, paper, plastic, glass and metal. Non-recyclable waste is burned and, through an EfW system, results in electricity. - September 01, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Ben Brown, New Consultant for ABCreative ABCreative has been helping customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - July 29, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Offers ID Sculpture Products ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 28, 2017 - ABCreative

BCI Burke Extends the Move with Us Iowa Playground Grants ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 11, 2017 - ABCreative

Ankeny Market & Pavilion Uses ICON Shelters ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - May 07, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Awarded Greenbush Playground Equipment Contract ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - March 09, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Offers Percussion Play Instruments ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade, safety surfacing and site amenities. The company is excited to announce the addition of a new product line, Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor instrument manufacturer with over 200 distributors in over 60 countries. - February 17, 2017 - ABCreative

NewAge(R) Industries Begins Plant Expansion for More Manufacturing and Warehouse Space, Includes Additional Clean Rooms Steel girders and walls are going up at NewAge Industries in Southampton, Pa. The company is renovating 40,000 square feet of space to house new clean room manufacturing suites, product inspection rooms and warehousing. The need to expand came about primarily because of the success of NewAge’s AdvantaPure(R) high purity products division, which specializes in tubing, hose and fluid flow products for the biopharm industry. Anticipated completion of the renovations is within the next few months. - February 10, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

ABCreative Offers Cedar Forest Products ABCreative offers a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems and safety equipment and has expanded its offering to include Cedar Forest Products. - January 28, 2017 - ABCreative

NewAge(R) Industries Hosts Local Middle School Students Learning About Manufacturing Careers; Students Film Their Visit for a Contest Recently a group of students from Neil A. Armstrong Middle School of Fairless Hills, Pa., visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries. The purpose of their visit was two-fold: to learn about advanced manufacturing careers and to shoot video for a contest. The students toured NewAge’s silicone and plastic tubing manufacturing areas and molding rooms, learned about product testing and quality assurance, and had a chance to talk with employees about their jobs and educational backgrounds. - December 23, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Board Members; Experienced Executives Will Help Steer the Company’s Direction Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries grew significantly over the past 15 years. The company introduced a high purity line of products for the biopharma industry, doubled its number of employees, and became an ESOP corporation. Its leadership and strategic planning needs grew as well, leading to the additional of three new members for its Board of Directors. This experienced team will help plan NewAge’s continuing growth. - December 04, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Publishes White Paper Comparing Fittings for Plastic and Rubber Tubing NewAge manufactures plastic tubing and rubber hose and also supplies a variety of fittings and clamps. In this white paper, the types of fittings the company offers are compared using text, images and a reference chart. The report notes facts such as each fitting’s performance features, typical applications, materials, installation requirements and tubing materials that each fitting works best with. Clamps – Oetiker(R), worm gear and nylon double bond – are also reviewed. - September 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries’ Vardex(R) Suction Hose Turns 60 Years Old, Reaching a Milestone that Proves Its Durability and Reliability At 60 years old, Vardex reinforced PVC hose is one of NewAge Industries’ mainstays. Its decades of reliability, durability, crush resistance, and kink resistance have enabled it to endure the demands of fluid and air transfer in industries such as food and beverage, OEM and chemical. Vardex continues to be a versatile hose that provides full vacuum capabilities, flexibility and light weight. - August 11, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Forty-Nine Percent of NewAge(R) Industries is Now Owned by Its Employees; Recent Ownership Transfer Increases Employee Ownership by Nine Percent The employee-owners of plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries now own even more of the company. Ken Baker, CEO and majority shareholder, recently sold another nine percent of NewAge to its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), bringing the plan’s total ownership to forty-nine percent. The ESOP is a retirement plan designed to reward employees for their hard work and dedication. It helps avoid a competitive buyout and ensure the succession of NewAge. - July 08, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Plastic Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Five Years as a Solar Powered Company; Obtains Its Additional Electricity Needs from Renewable Sources In June NewAge will note the fifth anniversary of its rooftop solar array and green energy system. The company went solar primarily to help the environment, set a good example and save money. The array provides half of the manufacturer’s electricity needs, and additional power is purchased from green energy providers. NewAge has also greened many aspects of its building – windows, motors, trash and recycling systems, lighting – and continues to look for more ways to improve. - June 03, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Seven Additional Sizes of Clearflo(R) Ag-47 Antimicrobial Tubing to Offer Customers More Choices Clearflo Ag-47 antimicrobial tubing is now stocked in 17 sizes including 3/4” and 1” I.D. Customers had expressed a need for sizes above 1/2" I.D., and NewAge is now able to meet that requirement. The NSF-51 listed tubing contains antimicrobial ingredients throughout the tube, not only on the inside, and protects liquids from harmful bacteria that can transfer odors and taste. Applications include processing needs for beverages, food, dairy products, water and other clean fluids. - April 01, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Promotes from Within and Announces New Inside Sales Manager NewAge Industries is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephen McDevitt to Inside Sales Manager. Prior to this change McDevitt was the company’s Assistant Inside Sales Manager. The promotion was made following the retirement of another employee. McDevitt has been with NewAge for thirteen years and is now responsible for supervising the firm’s team of inside sales representatives who cover product lines for both NewAge and its biopharma Single-Use division, AdvantaPure(R). - February 29, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

62-Year-Old Company, NewAge(R) Industries, Marks Its 10th Anniversary as an ESOP Corporation and Celebrates Employee Ownership NewAge Industries is celebrating its tenth year as an employee-owned company in 2016. Its ESOP–Employee Stock Ownership Plan–was established as a way to reward team members in retirement and as a succession plan for the corporation. The company’s share price has seen a six-fold increase since the ESOP’s inception in 2006. Employees view the plan as increased incentive to always keep the customer top of mind, to perform their jobs exceptionally well, and as a path to retirement. - January 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Makes Significant Investment Into Engineering Support Group; Goal is to Maintain Its Number One Advantage of Meeting Customers’ Needs Over the past several months, tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries has expanded its engineering department with Design and Test Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, an Engineering Project Manager and an Applications Engineer with a PhD in Plastics Engineering. The reason? To enhance its technical expertise regarding processes, equipment and testing options in order to better serve its customers. NewAge sees this as a key step in continuing to grow its business. - December 11, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates 40 Years of Polyurethane Tubing and Hose; Marks Decades of Fluid and Air Transfer Superthane(R) polyurethane tubing and Urebrade(R) reinforced polyurethane hose were both introduced in 1975. NewAge brought on the products for applications such as fuel and grease lines, oxygen transfer, control instrumentation, robotics and cable jacketing. Superthane and Urebrade are still used for these applications today, thanks to their flexibility, durability, oil and chemical resistance, and ability to withstand a variety of weathering situations such as moisture and U.V. radiation. - November 20, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

The BlueDuct® is the First Underground Air Duct System to be Certified for R-10 Thermal Performance Per Rigorous NSF P374 Protocol The BlueDuct, from AQC Industries, is an underground preinsulated duct system. The BlueDuct®, from AQC Industries, is the first underground air duct system to receive NSF P374 certification for R-10 thermal efficiency. - November 17, 2015 - AQC Industries

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Hoses Designed for Food and Beverage Applications; Includes Styles for Beer and Wine Processing, Milk, Dairy and Dry Bulk Foods New from NewAge Industries are hoses lined with Butyl and Nitrile for food and beverage processing. Both styles offer smooth liners for problem-free fluid flow, plus reinforcement for pressure and vacuum applications. The hoses meet FDA and other standards and will impart no taste or odor to products flowing through them. Applications include potable water, juices, wine, beer, milk and dairy products, oily or fatty foods, dry bulk foods, and non-alcoholic beverages. - November 01, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Promotes Two Team Members to Executive Director Positions; New Positions Developed to Aid Company as It Continues to Grow Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries has promoted two team leaders, Michael Allard and Robert Volk, to executive positions. Their new roles involve the overseeing of multiple departments and more voice in the running of the company. Work teams have been realigned to help integrate job functions and improve internal communications. NewAge manufactures plastic and silicone tubing for industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, appliance and industrial. - September 04, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Joins Beverage Associations; Aims to Better Understand Beverage Processors’ Needs and Wants NewAge Industries, the manufacturer of plastic and rubber tubing and reinforced hose, has joined the American Beverage Association and the Brewers Association. While both organizations serve beverage markets, the ABA represents the non-alcoholic industry; the Brewers Association serves craft and homebrewers. NewAge joined the associations to learn more about their members’ applications and determine how to best service them with the company’s comprehensive line of fluid transfer products. - August 13, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

AQC Industries Introduces Q Duct™ Outdoor Preinsulated Duct System AQC Industries introduces Q Duct™ Outdoor Preinsulated Duct System, which is engineered for exterior and rooftop applications. - August 04, 2015 - AQC Industries

New Platinum-Cured Silicone Hose Available from NewAge(R) Industries; Offers a Higher Degree of Purity Silbrade(R) Platinum braid-reinforced silicone hose provides a higher degree of purity along with reinforcement for flexibility with increased pressure capabilities. Applications include those where medical, biological fluid handling, hot fill, food handling, beverage and dairy service and electrically-associated equipment is involved. Silbrade Platinum is NSF-51 listed, will not support bacteria growth and handles temperatures up to 400°F/204°C. - August 01, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Clearflo(R) Ag-47 Antimicrobial PVC Tubing with Silver Ion Technology; Inhibits Bacteria Growth & Their Ill Effects Clearflo Ag-47 antimicrobial PVC tubing is now available from NewAge Industries. Applications include fluid transfer for food, beer and alcoholic beverages, dairy products and clean liquids such as those used in medical, laboratory and water-wastewater environments. The tubing, which is made with Silver Ion technology to protect fluids from harmful bacteria, is NSF-51 listed and does not contain phthalates. - June 07, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The Bridge... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow

Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris Hobel... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies realized... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow

New Director of Quality and Finance Director Announced at NewAge(R) Industries; Tubing Manufacturer Promotes from Within NewAge Industries announces the promotions of Mary Marcus to Director of Quality and Mary Vander Neut to Finance Director. Marcus, an American Society for Quality member and Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, directs a team of nine and is responsible for the company’s quality program. Vander Neut started with NewAge in Sales, then moved to Accounting where she now heads both that team and Human Resources. Her duties include maintaining the company’s finances and serving as an ESOP trustee. - February 20, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Roles for Two Key Team Members; Promotes Experienced Personnel from Within NewAge has promoted Lawrence Morano to Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure product line and Stephen McDevitt to Assistant Inside Sales Manager. Morano will be responsible for managing AdvantaPure’s worldwide distribution network and developing plans for continued growth. He has extensive knowledge of Single-Use process components used in the pharma and biopharma industries. McDevitt will aid the Inside Sales Manager with management responsibilities and will assist with special projects. - January 17, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this fall. “Our... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow

Lightweight Polyethylene Tubing from NewAge(R) Industries Offers Strength and Durability; Meets Needs for Both Industrial and Food-Related Uses Zelite(TM) linear low density polyethylene tubing from NewAge Industries is now available to meet the application demands of both food and industrial uses. It offers ingredients that conform to FDA standards, is chemically inert and provides increased elasticity over other polyethylene tubing formulations. Applications include air and fluid transfer, food and beverage processing, wire jacketing and pneumatics. Zelite is lightweight and relatively low cost. - November 13, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.