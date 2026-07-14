Recent Headlines
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
JBW Agrotech to Unveil Bertolini Two-Wheel Tractor at Penn State Ag Progress Days
JBW Agrotech will display several models of the Bertolini two-wheel tractors along with implements and a rear tine tiller at the Penn State Ag Progress Days, Aug 12-14 in State College, PA. - August 13, 2025 - JBW Agrotech
Ibcos and Catalyst Announce Leadership Transition
New leadership to support plans for future growth, new markets, and continued customer-centric approach - August 02, 2025 - Ibcos Computers
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more... - February 04, 2025 - Fast Catch
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Farm-ng’s Robotics Platform for Farmers Receives Additional Funding
Farm-ng's robotic tractor wins the Small Farm Innovation Award and receives additional funding. The electric micro-tractor is commercially available now to help farmers grow food profitably. - March 02, 2023 - Farm-ng
The ONDO Solutions Enable the Set-Up of a Major Agri-Innovation Centre in South Africa
After more than a year of serious research on the market of South Africa, ONDO is now at the heart of a project for the set-up of a modern demo agri-innovation centre, featuring the first installations of ONDO automation solutions in the country. - March 14, 2022 - ONDO Smart Farming Solutions
Solaris Attachments – Seasonal Attachments Available for the Fall 2020 Season
Solaris Attachments, a Seattle-based heavy equipment attachment company, has several attachments ready for the Fall 2020 season. - October 24, 2020 - Solaris Attachments
Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019
Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM
Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International
Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis
Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado
Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.
Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester
Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund
Ask an Expert at Murrumbatemen Field Days Launched by Agriquip Machinery
Ask An Expert one-on-one machinery consultations is a new feature to this year's 40th Murrumbateman Field Days. - October 10, 2018 - Agriquip Machinery
CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business
Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel
Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
Active Grow Launches Plug and Play T5 HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp
Active Grow, the commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer is pleased to launch the T5 24W HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp. - February 01, 2018 - Active Grow LED
Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming
The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran. - August 05, 2017 - Aurum Julii
Machine Harvest Your Asparagus
Geiger-Lund’s new selective asparagus harvester was field tested this past spring on a field near Nyssa Oregon. The machine successfully harvested asparagus. The new machine can replace hand labor for the harvesting of asparagus. - July 31, 2017 - Geiger-Lund
Badger Truck Equipment Achieves NTEA’s MVP Membership Status
Badger Truck Equipment becomes part of NTEA’s Member Verification Program. - July 31, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment
Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps
Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends. - July 13, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide
Warren Buffett Cites Need for Productive Change - Dempsters LLC
Dempster’s President Agrees with Buffett’s Comments at Recent Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. - May 12, 2017 - Dempsters LLC
Alliance Tractor to Host John Deere Drive Green Demo Days Event
Alliance Tractor is hosting their 2017 Drive Green Demo Days event at 3971 S. Old U.S. Highway 41, Vincennes, Indiana on May 12th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The event will give area residents a chance to check out the latest utility tractors, loaders,... - May 01, 2017 - Alliance Tractor LLC
The Features of Steel and the Benefits of High-Grade Thermoplastic
Fibox Enclosures expands its ARCA enclosure series with the addition of IEC sized ARCAs: - February 26, 2017 - Fibox Enclosures
Badger Truck Equipment Expands, Restructures Paint Department
Company adds two new painters, improves commercial paint booth and partners with new paint vendor. - February 23, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment
Used Equipment Guide Introduces the Market Price Calculator
Determine current market value on used heavy equipment. - February 02, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide
Used Equipment Guide Launches the World’s Largest Used Equipment Search Engine
Search 200+ used equipment sites and 1+ million listings with a single search. - January 19, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide
Canadian Team Brings Next-Generation Mobile Farms to Market
Farmships (www.farmships.com), a Canadian agricultural research and design company, is expanding options for indoor farming entrepreneurs with a series of new mobile farms. - August 12, 2016 - Farmships
Power Electric Launches Gears Offering
Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears. “We’ve been a gear... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric
Geiger-Lund Harvesters Reveals the Secret to Machine Harvesting Asparagus
Asparagus growers can now eliminate the expensive hand labor used for harvesting asparagus and switch to using a machine to harvest their crop. Machine harvesting can be done at a fraction of the cost of hand harvesting and does away with all the expenses and problems associated with a hand crew. - April 20, 2016 - Geiger-Lund
New Asparagus Harvester is a Game Changer
The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund
AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag Form Partnership to Promote Needed Precision Ag Adoption in Southern US
AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag of Memphis, TN have announced a partnership that will support the adoption of Precision Ag products and practices. AgSmarts provides a tailored sensing technology platform through the GreenPoint Ag network to help producers and their management team boost yields while minimizing resource waste and reducing operational costs. - February 04, 2016 - AgSmarts
Diesel Nation LLC Joins BBB in Advocating for Ethics and Customer Service
Diesel Nation is proud to have been awarded accreditation through the better business bureau. - December 16, 2015 - Diesel Nation
The 2015 Innovation Awards Honors to 4 Memphis Organizations
Inside Memphis 2015 Innovation Awards Announces Winners: AgSmarts, Levitt Shell, Tru-D SmartUVC, UTHSC - September 26, 2015 - AgSmarts
Asparagus Harvester Slashes Costs and Eliminates Labor Problems
Machine harvesting asparagus with a Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester reduces the cost of harvesting dramatically by reducing the amount of costly hand labor required. Harvesting costs represent about half of the total costs of growing asparagus. By switching to machine harvesting growers will be able to compete more effectively against asparagus imported from Mexico and Chile. - September 15, 2015 - Geiger-Lund
New Machine Makes Mechanical Asparagus Harvesting Possible
Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing the Model OR-24, a low-cost, one-row, selective mechanical asparagus harvester for small asparagus farms. The machine retails for only $32,399 and will reduce the cost of harvesting. Harvesting asparagus is arguably one of the most grueling of agricultural... - July 17, 2015 - Geiger-Lund
Smart Tech is the Future of Farming: How AgSmarts Will Help Save Water and Money
AgSmarts is a Precision Ag tech company providing intelligent, connected devices for optimizing irrigation. - June 24, 2015 - AgSmarts
AgSmarts Mobile App Brings IoT and Cloud Computing to Fields
AgSmarts brings the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) to the agricultural sector and puts the information directly in the hands of farmers via a new mobile app and web portal. - June 23, 2015 - AgSmarts
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
AgSmarts Partners with Clear2there to Offer Smart Irrigation Solutions
Clear2there and AgSmarts sign National Distribution Agreement to offer AgSmarts to smart farm solutions. AgSmarts is a Precision Agriculture technology company offering a powerful, flexible suite of hardware and software tools that offer critical environmental data for producers to optimize irrigation, increase yields, minimize cost, and conserve water. Clear2there will sell the solution through its distribution network of 170 independent telecommunications service providers. - May 09, 2015 - AgSmarts
Sugarcane Growers Sensitised on Farm Mechanisation Tools
The management of the Andhra Sugars, a leading sugar manufacturer in the state, has deployed a couple of German-made farm implements mould board plough and power harrow for demonstration on its premises. - March 06, 2015 - Lemken India Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd.
Vail Products® X Series Attachments Full Episode on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Game Keeper Show
Vail Products® X Series attachments will be featured in an entire episode of The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak's Game Keeper, airing February 25, 26 and March 3. Vail Products® X Series Mossy Oak's Game Keeper Episode premiers Wednesday, February 25th - 9/8c PM on the Pursuit Channel. - January 13, 2015 - VAIL Products
Vail Products® Renews for 2015 with Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel
Vail Products® of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has renewed its television partnership with Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak for the series’ 2015 schedule on the Pursuit Channel. “Gamekeepers... - January 08, 2015 - VAIL Products
LEMKEN India, CII Agrotech EXPO 2014 at Chandigarh
Confederation of India (CII) organized the 11th edition of Agro Tech - India's premier biennial Agro Technology & Business Fair, from 22nd Nov to 25th Nov 2014 at the Parade Ground, Sector - 17, Chandigarh India. - December 20, 2014 - Lemken India Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd.
Vail Products X Series Attachments Featured on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Gamekeepers
Vail ProductsTM X Series Attachments featurette - "Products Designed for Serious Gamekeeping" - will be shown on The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Gamekeepers, September 23-24-25. - September 12, 2014 - VAIL Products
Renowned Environmental Activist and Organic Farmer Endorses Chicken Armor
Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor