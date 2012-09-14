PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

Ask an Expert at Murrumbatemen Field Days Launched by Agriquip Machinery Ask An Expert one-on-one machinery consultations is a new feature to this year's 40th Murrumbateman Field Days. - October 10, 2018 - Agriquip Machinery

CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

Active Grow Launches Plug and Play T5 HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp Active Grow, the commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer is pleased to launch the T5 24W HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp. - February 01, 2018 - Active Grow LED

Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran. - August 05, 2017 - Aurum Julii

Machine Harvest Your Asparagus Geiger-Lund’s new selective asparagus harvester was field tested this past spring on a field near Nyssa Oregon. The machine successfully harvested asparagus. The new machine can replace hand labor for the harvesting of asparagus. - July 31, 2017 - Geiger-Lund

Badger Truck Equipment Achieves NTEA’s MVP Membership Status Badger Truck Equipment becomes part of NTEA’s Member Verification Program. - July 31, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment

Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends. - July 13, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

Warren Buffett Cites Need for Productive Change - Dempsters LLC Dempster’s President Agrees with Buffett’s Comments at Recent Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. - May 12, 2017 - Dempsters LLC

Alliance Tractor to Host John Deere Drive Green Demo Days Event Alliance Tractor is hosting their 2017 Drive Green Demo Days event at 3971 S. Old U.S. Highway 41, Vincennes, Indiana on May 12th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The event will give area residents a chance to check out the latest utility tractors, loaders, ZTRAK... - May 01, 2017 - Alliance Tractor LLC

The Features of Steel and the Benefits of High-Grade Thermoplastic Fibox Enclosures expands its ARCA enclosure series with the addition of IEC sized ARCAs: - February 26, 2017 - Fibox Enclosures

Badger Truck Equipment Expands, Restructures Paint Department Company adds two new painters, improves commercial paint booth and partners with new paint vendor. - February 23, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment

Used Equipment Guide Introduces the Market Price Calculator Determine current market value on used heavy equipment. - February 02, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

Used Equipment Guide Launches the World’s Largest Used Equipment Search Engine Search 200+ used equipment sites and 1+ million listings with a single search. - January 19, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

Canadian Team Brings Next-Generation Mobile Farms to Market Farmships (www.farmships.com), a Canadian agricultural research and design company, is expanding options for indoor farming entrepreneurs with a series of new mobile farms. - August 12, 2016 - Farmships

Power Electric Launches Gears Offering Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears. “We’ve been a gear supplier... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric

Geiger-Lund Harvesters Reveals the Secret to Machine Harvesting Asparagus Asparagus growers can now eliminate the expensive hand labor used for harvesting asparagus and switch to using a machine to harvest their crop. Machine harvesting can be done at a fraction of the cost of hand harvesting and does away with all the expenses and problems associated with a hand crew. - April 20, 2016 - Geiger-Lund

New Asparagus Harvester is a Game Changer The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund

AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag Form Partnership to Promote Needed Precision Ag Adoption in Southern US AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag of Memphis, TN have announced a partnership that will support the adoption of Precision Ag products and practices. AgSmarts provides a tailored sensing technology platform through the GreenPoint Ag network to help producers and their management team boost yields while minimizing resource waste and reducing operational costs. - February 04, 2016 - AgSmarts

Diesel Nation LLC Joins BBB in Advocating for Ethics and Customer Service Diesel Nation is proud to have been awarded accreditation through the better business bureau. - December 16, 2015 - Diesel Nation

The 2015 Innovation Awards Honors to 4 Memphis Organizations Inside Memphis 2015 Innovation Awards Announces Winners: AgSmarts, Levitt Shell, Tru-D SmartUVC, UTHSC - September 26, 2015 - AgSmarts

Asparagus Harvester Slashes Costs and Eliminates Labor Problems Machine harvesting asparagus with a Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester reduces the cost of harvesting dramatically by reducing the amount of costly hand labor required. Harvesting costs represent about half of the total costs of growing asparagus. By switching to machine harvesting growers will be able to compete more effectively against asparagus imported from Mexico and Chile. - September 15, 2015 - Geiger-Lund

New Machine Makes Mechanical Asparagus Harvesting Possible Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing the Model OR-24, a low-cost, one-row, selective mechanical asparagus harvester for small asparagus farms. The machine retails for only $32,399 and will reduce the cost of harvesting. Harvesting asparagus is arguably one of the most grueling of agricultural jobs. - July 17, 2015 - Geiger-Lund

Smart Tech is the Future of Farming: How AgSmarts Will Help Save Water and Money AgSmarts is a Precision Ag tech company providing intelligent, connected devices for optimizing irrigation. - June 24, 2015 - AgSmarts

AgSmarts Mobile App Brings IoT and Cloud Computing to Fields AgSmarts brings the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) to the agricultural sector and puts the information directly in the hands of farmers via a new mobile app and web portal. - June 23, 2015 - AgSmarts

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

AgSmarts Partners with Clear2there to Offer Smart Irrigation Solutions Clear2there and AgSmarts sign National Distribution Agreement to offer AgSmarts to smart farm solutions. AgSmarts is a Precision Agriculture technology company offering a powerful, flexible suite of hardware and software tools that offer critical environmental data for producers to optimize irrigation, increase yields, minimize cost, and conserve water. Clear2there will sell the solution through its distribution network of 170 independent telecommunications service providers. - May 09, 2015 - AgSmarts

Sugarcane Growers Sensitised on Farm Mechanisation Tools The management of the Andhra Sugars, a leading sugar manufacturer in the state, has deployed a couple of German-made farm implements mould board plough and power harrow for demonstration on its premises. - March 06, 2015 - Lemken India Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd.

Vail Products® X Series Attachments Full Episode on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Game Keeper Show Vail Products® X Series attachments will be featured in an entire episode of The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak's Game Keeper, airing February 25, 26 and March 3. Vail Products® X Series Mossy Oak's Game Keeper Episode premiers Wednesday, February 25th - 9/8c PM on the Pursuit Channel. (Direct... - January 13, 2015 - VAIL Products

Vail Products® Renews for 2015 with Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel Vail Products® of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has renewed its television partnership with Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak for the series’ 2015 schedule on the Pursuit Channel. “Gamekeepers represent... - January 08, 2015 - VAIL Products

LEMKEN India, CII Agrotech EXPO 2014 at Chandigarh Confederation of India (CII) organized the 11th edition of Agro Tech - India's premier biennial Agro Technology & Business Fair, from 22nd Nov to 25th Nov 2014 at the Parade Ground, Sector - 17, Chandigarh India. - December 20, 2014 - Lemken India Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd.

Vail Products X Series Attachments Featured on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Gamekeepers Vail ProductsTM X Series Attachments featurette - "Products Designed for Serious Gamekeeping" - will be shown on The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Gamekeepers, September 23-24-25. - September 12, 2014 - VAIL Products

Renowned Environmental Activist and Organic Farmer Endorses Chicken Armor Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor

Joe Barry - New Managing Director for Sensor Specialists, Fozmula UK-based sensor specialists, Fozmula, have appointed Joe Barry as Managing Director. The former Managing Director of Consort Medical's devices division, Bespak, joined Fozmula on 1st July. - July 27, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd

Integrated Electronics Enable Contents Gauge to Deliver Three Level Devices in One A new liquid level contents gauge will allow fuel tank designers to fit a single device where previously they may have fitted three separate products. Designed by UK based sensor specialists, Fozmula, the new gauge provides two electrical outputs in addition to the mechanical level indication. - July 18, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd

Carolina Material Handling, Inc., Acquires Carolina Casters Greensboro-based Carolina Material Handling, Inc. (CMH), announced its acquisition of High Point-based Carolina Casters. The two privately held companies officially completed the sale June 15, 2014. Founded in 1971 by John L. Middleton, Sr., CMH has grown from stocking a few hand-trucks and one salesperson... - July 17, 2014 - Carolina Material Handling

Vail Products Joins DUTV and Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel Vail Products of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has forged a promotional partnership with Ducks Unlimited Television and Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak, which are set to begin their fall schedules on the Pursuit Channel... - June 19, 2014 - VAIL Products

Vail ProductsTM Introduces the X Series - Line of Attachments for Compact Track Loaders, Skid Steer Loaders, Utility Tractors Vail ProductsTM introduces a new series of attachments for compact track loaders, skid steer loaders and utility tractors-called the Vail ProductsTM X Series. - June 19, 2014 - VAIL Products

Fozmula’s “Role Model Employee,” Peter Fisher, Retires Following 28 years with Fozmula, Peter Fisher, Marketing and IT Manager, has decided it is time to retire. - April 11, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd

Kimmel & Associates Joins AED, Launches dieseljobs.com Kimmel & Associates has joined the Associated Equipment Distributors as an Executive Search Firm member. Founded in 1981, Kimmel & Associates has grown to become the largest specialty executive search firm in North America for the construction, waste, and logistics and supply chain markets. The... - December 02, 2013 - dieseljobs.com

Fozmula’s Sensors to Put on a Great Show At the Middle East’s largest exposition of power generation and related equipment in Dubai during February, MEE 2014, Fozmula will be exhibiting a wide range of liquid level measuring and sensing devices which appeal to engine, coolant and fuel systems engineers looking for products which are a cut above the rest both technically and commercially, so see them in Sheikh Saeed Hall, S2, at stand no. C02. - November 23, 2013 - Fozmula Ltd

Wolf-Tek Continues Its Expansion with the Upcoming New Release of WolfGIS; Wolf-Pak Consulting Service; Dog-Lock, Pin-Pix and Joint Ventures Wolf-Tek is continuing to expand its integrated GIS and GPS product and service offerings. They are working with leading providers of these products and services to provide unique capabilities into more areas of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) integration. Please visit www.wolf-tek.com. - November 07, 2012 - Wolf-Tek

Precision VRT Company Echelon Ag Has Hired Jason Frey as Account Manager Echelon Ag Hires New Precision Agriculture Account Manager for SE Saskatchewan Area. - October 11, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc

Echelon Ag Has Hired Jamie Charlton as a Precision Agriculture Account Manager Precision agriculture company based in Canada announces another new addition to the team. - October 05, 2012 - Echelon Ag Inc

Timberwolf Manufacturing Corp. Unveils TW-C12 Firewood Conveyor Timberwolf Manufacturing Corp, maker and distributor of high quality wood processing equipment, today announced the unveiling of the newest addition to their line of firewood conveyors; the TW-C12. - September 16, 2012 - Timberwolf Manufacturing Corp.