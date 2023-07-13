A market study of the small, task-oriented vehicle (STOV) market and the opportunities in the emerging urban/suburban mobility market for manufacturers of golf cars, personal transportation vehicles, and utility vehicles as well as new vehicle startups. Discusses the intersection of climate policies, technology and COVID-19 as it relates to the STOV market and urban/suburban mobility with trends and forecasts to 2025. - July 24, 2020 - Small Vehicle Resource, LLC