Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s manufacturing... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and truck... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate products... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series, Load... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable Placer... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the wide-variety... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul Brouwers,... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park, occupies... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part of... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment. “We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck Featured by Manufacturing Today for Furnishing Equipment Innovations, High ROI for Customers “There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and remanufacturing,... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the community... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Rolls Out New Load King Propane Crane Service Truck Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and services. “This... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac. The new partnership positions Custom Truck as the single distributor for Tornado products in the United States. “We’re proud to partner with Tornado and excited about this relationship... - April 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Esys Automation New Building Groundbreaking Esys Automation began a new chapter in its history this week by breaking ground on a new building located on Brown Rd., just east of Joslyn Rd in Auburn Hills, MI. A groundbreaking ceremony was held, which included a majority of the Esys team and representatives from the developer JB Donaldson, the State... - March 31, 2018 - Esys Automation

Odyne Systems, LLC Secures Investment, Expands Electrification Technology for Large Trucks Odyne Systems, LLC, the leader in electrification technologies for medium and heavy duty vehicles, today announced it has raised initial funds of a financing round, highlighted by an investment from Arenberg Holdings, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. - March 15, 2018 - Odyne Systems, LLC

BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX

Maxlider Brothers Customs Featured in National eBay Ad Campaign, eBay Motors Blog Classic car and Ford Bronco restoration shop and builder Maxlider Brothers Customs was recently featured in a national eBay ad campaign. - August 05, 2017 - Maxlider Brothers Customs

Smart Lithium-Ion Battery System by Lithium Boost Technologies to Enhance Performance of GEM 48V-72V Low-Speed Electric Vehicles Lithium Boost announces the successful installation of its innovative lithium-ion battery solution in golf carts manufactured by Polaris and GEM, and shares its customer’s testimonials. Following long periods of driving and testing their LSVs, the customers reported enhanced performance, including doubling the range, and expressed continuous satisfaction from Lithium Boost solution that eliminated the maintenance hassle and moreover, shortened charge time, which means cut in electricity cost. - August 23, 2016 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Unity Teams Up with the APA Continued Success in Parts Distribution to Reach an Even Larger Customer Base Unity Automotive is now an approved vendor of Automotive Parts Associates, Inc. - July 08, 2016 - Unity Automotive

Lithium Boost Technologies Announced First Lithium-Ion Battery System Installation in Taylor Dunn Industrial Electric Vehicle Lithium Boost Technologies announced the first installation of its patented lithium-ion battery solution in a Taylor Dunn vehicle. Phil Trubey, the owner of Willow Creek Stables (Encinitas, CA), pioneered the installation of Lithium Boost’s 100ah system in 2013 Taylor Dunn B2-48 flatbed hauler. Willow Creek Stables already installed the Lithium Boost’s 60ah system in 3 E-Z-GO golf carts. Trubey reported increased range, reduced weight and battery maintenance relief. - May 04, 2016 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Granted US Patent on Monitoring Lithium-Ion Battery Charge for Low-Speed Electric Vehicles Lithium Boost Technologies was granted US patent No. 9,213,066 titled “Multiple Cell Voltage Measurement” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent claims a unique method of determining cell voltages in conjunction with Lithium Boost’s individual cell chargers. The innovation was employed to develop a smart Battery Management System (BMS) and individual chargers applicable for powering low-speed electric vehicles and other emerging lithium-ion applications. - January 27, 2016 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Dealer of the Year Award 2015 Presented to A1 Custom Golf Cars Lithium Boost Technologies has recognized A1 Custom Golf Cars (Palm Desert. CA) as Dealer of the Year 2015. The award was presented to Malcolm Gochioco, Owner of A1 Custom Golf Cars, and his team to recognize their rapidly growing sales of the Lithium Boost complete battery solution. A1 Custom Golf Cars have demonstrated their commitment to excellent customer service by offering an innovative, advanced lithium battery solution. - December 22, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Odyne Systems, LLC Receives Executive Order Permitting Sale of Plug-In Hybrid System in California California Air Resources Board Issues First Ever Aftermarket Exemption Executive Order for Plug-in Hybrid System Installed on Medium and Heavy Duty Chassis. - October 15, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC

Advantage Golf Cars Achieved 114-Mile Range Deploying Lithium-Ion Battery System from Lithium Boost Technologies Advantage Golf Cars at The Villages, Florida achieved a record of 114-Mile range for an E-Z-GO golf cart deploying innovative Lithium-ion battery system from Lithium Boost Technologies based in San Diego, California. Lithium Boost developed Smart Battery Management System (BMS) and patented chargers that allow enhancing the performance of lithium-powered golf carts and other low speed electric vehicles and applications. - September 30, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Announces New Release of Its Smart Lithium-Ion Battery Chargers for Low Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEV) Lithium Boost Technologies Inc., the leading provider of innovative Lithium-ion battery systems to power low speed electric vehicles (LSEV) has introduced enhanced and redesigned chargers to assure high performance and reliability. Based on thorough performance test and analysis performed by JPS Engineering... - August 27, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

First Odyne Hybrid System on a Fuel Tank Truck Delivered Three Odyne plug-in hybrid system equipped tank trucks are being delivered to one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. The trucks all feature Freightliner chassis with bodies built by Amthor and are equipped with Odyne hybrid systems that will lower fuel costs, reduce... - June 03, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC

Magline Discusses Model and Algorithm for Courier Delivery Uncertainty in Delivering Excellence Magline Discusses Model and Algorithm for Courier Delivery Uncertainty in Delivering Excellence - May 06, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

New Food Plants Mean New Delivery Challenges and Opportunities Reports Magline Delivering Excellence newsletter is reporting weekly how food and beverage trends are changing the growth of various programs and organizations. The current issue shared that Food Engineering reported a strong list of new food plant openings throughout the rest of 2015. Rembrandt Enterprises is planning... - April 30, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

BevOps Fleet Summit Featured New Self-Stabilizing Truck by Magline Magline, Inc., manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, exhibited at the BevOps/Fleet Summit 2015 this week in Las Vegas, NV. Andrea Horner, Magline’s Vice President of Marketing reported that the exhibit provided multiple demonstrations of the new self-stabilizing... - April 26, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Magline Demonstrates Innovative Self-Stabilizing Truck at BevOps Fleet Summit Next Week Magline, Inc., manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, will provide demos of the new Self-Stabilizing hand truck at the BevOps/Fleet Summit 2015 from April 21-24, 2015. The show will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Andrea Horner, Magline’s Vice... - April 19, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Beverage Delivery Requires Ergonomics According to Magline Delivering Excellence Magazine Delivering Excellence, a newsletter sponsored by Magline, reported how food and beverage trends are changing the growth of various programs and organizations. Recently the weekly e-zine noted that carts and hand trucks bend to meet ergonomic concerns as delivery equipment helps create a safer working... - April 17, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Modern Materials Handling Covers Promotion of Magline VP Andrea Horner Modern Materials Handling recently announced the promotion of Andrea Horner as VP of Marketing of Magline, based in Standish, Michigan. The company is best known for its complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Horner is now responsible for driving... - April 09, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Michigan-Based Magline Congratulates Western Michigan University Supply Chain Ranking Michigan-based Magline shared the good news reported recently by the Grand Rapids Business Journal that Western Michigan University supply chain program ranks No. 2 in the U.S. Rachel Weick reported Western Michigan University Integrated Supply Management program, or ISM, at the Haworth College of Business... - April 08, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Michigan Dramatic Material Handling and Manufacturing Growth Includes Magline Delivering Excellence newsletter, sponsored by Michigan-based Magline, is reporting weekly how manufacturing trends are changing the growth of various programs and organizations. Michigan is undergoing dramatic improvements in both manufacturing and supply chain material handling growth. Businesses are... - April 03, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Magline Exhibits Linen Hand Truck with Bin at Clean Show 2015 in Two Weeks Magline, makers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, is exhibiting at booth #31107 at the Clean Show for the first time. The company will highlight the new Gemini® Convertible Hand Truck with Bin option that was produced for the linen industry. The show is April 16-19 in Atlanta... - April 01, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Magline Helps Manufacturers Face Aging Workforce and Implications for Productivity and Safety Delivering Excellence newsletter, sponsored by Magline, is reporting weekly how demographic trends are changing the growth of various programs and organizations. The physical, cognitive, and health-related changes with an aging workforce; manufacturing leaders must be aware of these factors to ensure... - March 28, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Magline Demonstrates New Self Stabilizing Truck at BevOps Fleet Summit Next Month Magline, Inc., manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, will provide demos of the new Self-Stabilizing hand truck at the BevOps/Fleet Summit 2015 from April 21-24, 2015. The show will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Andrea Horner, Magline’s Vice... - March 26, 2015 - Magline, Inc.

Groceries and Pet Food Home Delivery Continues to Expand Reports Magline Delivering Excellence newsletter, sponsored by Magline, is reporting weekly how delivery service industry trends are changing the growth of various programs and organizations. In a recent issue the discussion focused on how the home delivery service industry is growing. Grocery markets are expanding... - March 25, 2015 - Magline, Inc.