PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength
Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum
Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre
Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products.
reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre
reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre
The Echelon Fitness Studio, specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens October 29th in Historic Downtown Chattanooga.
The new Echelon Fitness Center is located at 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. With over 3,000 sq. ft.,... - October 16, 2018 - Echelon
Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle
Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke
Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke
Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke
Stigo Ltd., a leading developer of electric vehicles for last mile travel in urban areas, has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Accessible Tech product category. CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services... - October 28, 2017 - Stigo
A Statement Snow Helmet Designed for Adventurous Women - October 21, 2017 - Sawako LLC
Adventure Tape is a super strong, stretchy and waterproof tape especially developed for travel enthusiasts, lovers of the outdoors and extreme sports aficionados. It can be used for fixing almost anything and because it's non-adhesive, it can be used again and again. Adventure Tape has been developed over three years by Watts Group in Lydney, England and is currently live on Kickstarter. - October 14, 2017 - Adventure Tape
A Tampa, Fla. team, DropIn Pedals, finished in second place in the finals of StartupBus North America 2017, an entrepreneurship boot camp and competition described as equal parts hackathon and global community that ran from July 31 to August 4 launching from seven cities and concluding in New Orleans. - August 22, 2017 - DropIn Pedals
The Race Kids Mountain Bike is the latest brainchild from Greensboro, N.C. designer Yan Lyansky of downtube.com. The company, which made its mark as a folding bike company, is now expanding into the children’s bicycle market and has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new kid and wallet-friendly design. - August 16, 2017 - Downtube
Eric Heiden announces the establishment of the Heiden Institute of Sports Science and Human Performance in Park City, Utah. The Heiden Institute provides world-class cycling camps (road and mountain) offering pro-level medical and fitness testing and fully-supported daily rides throughout Park City. - April 29, 2017 - Heiden Institute of Sport Science and Human Performance
Momentum Electric, a London-based electric bicycle company known for affordable high quality e-bikes, has just launched the most powerful legal electric bike, VIT-S, on crowdfunding campaign site Kickstarter. The bike is the most powerful electric bike with a maximum power of 700W and 95Nm of torque and meets EU and US rated power requirements of 250W and 350W. It has a range of up to 160km on a single charge. - December 04, 2016 - Momentum Electric Limited
Top-level gravel race bike available to order now. - November 16, 2016 - Moots
Horntones releases first and only MP3 bicycle horn. - September 14, 2016 - Horntones
Grand Opening Weekend Features Food, Drink, Contests and a Chance to Win a Moots Vamoots CR - July 24, 2016 - Moots
Cycling Sportswear for Wind Noise Reduction Just Went Pro. - April 23, 2016 - Wind-Blox
Urban bike store AIKA for Urban Cycling has added some new high-end brands to their already unique assortment including the hand crafted in Detroit Shinola bicycles and the new smart mobility solution from the Netherlands the Urban Arrow electric cargo bikes. In addition they’ve added the great lifestyle helmet brands Sahn and XS, both from Canada and the Belgian bicycle bags from Willex. - November 15, 2015 - aika trading
Urban cycling store AIKA for Urban Cycling is hosting an Urban Women Lifestyle Event on Saturday, November 14, 2015 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at their Santa Monica retail location. The event will feature two inspirational speakers – Yalda T. Uhls, who will speak on the topic of parenting in the digital age and FarnazN. Reneker, an architect who will speak on the integration of functional design into our beach lifestyle. - November 14, 2015 - aika trading
From September 14th-18th, the US bike industry will convene at the annual Interbike trade show in Las Vegas. Few will mention it, but this year marks the 20th year of declining growth for the US bike industry. - September 10, 2015 - aika trading
Brompton Los Angeles dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling will be hosting a Brompton event at their Santa Monica store on Saturday, October 3rd for all LA-based Brompteneers and fans of the urban lifestyle. - August 22, 2015 - aika trading
California-based Dutch bike and bike accessories importer and distributor AIKA Trading, echoing their recently opened flagship store AIKA for urban cycling, just launched their redesigned website that offers numerous new features including a blog, social media, videos and a dealer portal for their North American dealers. - May 16, 2015 - aika trading
California-based Dutch bike importer AIKA for Urban Cycling recently received a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business award from the League of American Bicyclists for their impressive commitment to bicycling. With this program constantly growing and currently consisting of 950 local businesses, the recognition of AIKA for Urban Cycling is a great feat for a relatively new company. - May 01, 2015 - aika trading
California-based Dutch bike and bike accessories importer and distributor AIKA Trading, echoing their recently opened flagship store AIKA for urban cycling, just launched their redesigned website that offers numerous new features including a blog, social media, videos and a dealer portal for their North American dealers. - April 19, 2015 - aika trading
Hugh Evans and Alex Turanski, a father and son team from Penobscot, Maine, will be riding bicycles across the country this summer in support of their home town’s volunteer fire company. Their goal is to raise $150,000 for a new fire truck to replace an outdated 1978 Mack. - April 09, 2015 - Penobscot Fire Truck Bike Trip
A distinguished jury comprising 38 experts chose the elegant LEAOS E-bike as the winner in its category for the world's most important design prize. - March 31, 2015 - LEAOS
The first self-sufficient Series E-bike with fully integrated solar panels for charging. - March 09, 2015 - LEAOS
California-based European bicycle dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling is continuing to fine-tune its selection of Brompton folding bikes with the introduction of the New Black Special Edition coming in April. This addition is coming off the heels of the recent changes in the Brompton colors, including the... - March 04, 2015 - aika trading
Kyle Buckingham, the 2014 IRONMAN Lake Placid Champion and 2013 IRONMAN Age Group World Champion (Kona) is the third professional triathlete signed and announced by Ventum.
Buckingham entered his first triathlon in 2009 and turned pro in 2014. Buckingham hails from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where... - February 27, 2015 - Ventum
With dozens of nextbike programs already operating around the globe, the German-based bike sharing firm has obtained FCC certification and will soon deploy systems in the cities of Pittsburgh, West Palm Beach, Weehawken and Hoboken. - February 15, 2015 - nextbike, Inc. | nextbike GmbH
Alicia Kaye, the 2013 Toyota Triple Crown champion, 2013 St. Anthony’s Triathlon champion, and repeat Lifetime Fitness Series champion (2013-2014), has been named as the first triathlete on the Ventum roster. Ventum is developing the world’s fastest triathlon bicycle; it requires world-class... - February 14, 2015 - Ventum
With the arrival of the Yepp Junior in the North American market, Yepp is the only line of child bicycle seats that offers a solid child bicycle seat solution for each age group.
Yepp, already known for being the only brand to offer a range of adapters that make the seats suitable to 95% of all bikes,... - February 05, 2015 - aika trading
Ventum is developing triathlon bicycles that are lighter, faster and more technologically advanced than the competition.
Co-founders Diaa Nour and Jimmy Seear are taking a radical approach to create the world’s fastest triathlon bicycles and to pioneer the future of speed. Ventum leverages technology... - February 04, 2015 - Ventum
Turner Bikes annouces production of new fat-bike full-suspension mountain bike model named King Khan. - February 03, 2015 - Turner Suspension Bicycles
California-based European urban bicycle importer and distributor AIKA Trading are continuing to fine tune their selection of Brompton folding bikes with the introduction of the New Black Special Edition coming in April. This addition is coming off the heels of the recent changes in the Brompton colors,... - January 24, 2015 - aika trading
SaPHIBeat Technologies Inc. will demo its Phi-Pal activity monitor at ISPO 2015 in Munich, Germany, from February 5th to the 7th.
Designed and developed by SaPHIBeat engineers, the Phi-Pal is a wearable activity monitor designed to be the best companion for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Not only does... - January 24, 2015 - Saphibeat Technologies
Aika Trading is proud to announce that they are now stocking two brand-new city bikes: the CityZen and the Van Stael. - January 22, 2015 - aika trading
Aika Trading, a successful importer and distributor of high quality European designed bicycling products, announces that both the Yepp Mini and the Yepp Maxi have recently received the “2014 Good Design Award” from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre... - January 18, 2015 - aika trading
This year, Dutch Design Week was held on October 18th, 2014 through to October 26th 2014 in the Netherlands where prizewinning Sandwichbike’s Model WF2 was showcased with other innovative Dutch design. The Sandwichbike is unique thanks to the use of non-traditional and sustainable materials and... - November 07, 2014 - aika trading
Aika Trading is proud to announce that they are now stocking two brand-new city bikes: the CityZen and the Van Stael. These two bicycles are characterized by a stylish, sporty design with high-quality components, and a remarkably light weight.
The CityZen is a real lifestyle city bike, as well as the... - November 07, 2014 - aika trading
Thanks to the new Yepp Cargo basket from Aika Trading, baskets getting caught on handlebars are now a problem of the past. This new basket, that is both lightweight and foldable, transforms crowded bike racks by easily snapping shut to conserve space. The Yepp Cargo is available in two front carrier... - October 19, 2014 - aika trading
On September 10-12, 2014, Aika Trading will be hosting a booth (#2045) at the 2014 Interbike Conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will represent their exclusive brands for North America: Royal Dutch Gazelle, Yepp the award winning child bicycle seats, Egg the new customizable... - September 08, 2014 - aika trading
Many European countries, particularly Denmark and the Netherlands, are commonly known for their biking culture that has been a growing fad for over a century. Now, Los Angeles, the city that created drive-ups, drive-ins, and drive-throughs, is slowly beginning to follow the European trend. As more and... - September 08, 2014 - aika trading
Cocoweb Sport Presents Functional and Innovative Bike Accessories. - July 22, 2014 - Cocoweb
Cocoweb Living expands its premium lighting product line with innovative ceiling fans. - July 21, 2014 - Cocoweb
Bicycle parking has never looked or functioned better! The ASLA Award Winning Varsity® Bike Dock by Park A Bike has just evolved and never has a rack screamed 'Ride' like the new and very much improved 2015 Varsity® Bike Dock (DV215). The Varsity® Smart Guards™ will now be injection... - July 12, 2014 - Park A Bike