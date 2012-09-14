PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

reTyre Expands to Swiss Market with Rasant GmbH Partnership Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre

reTyre Continues Modular Tyre Success with New Product Arrivals Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products. reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre

reTyre Wins Award for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre

Echelon Opens Brand-New Cycling and Fitness Studio in Chattanooga The Echelon Fitness Studio, specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens October 29th in Historic Downtown Chattanooga. The new Echelon Fitness Center is located at 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. With over 3,000 sq. ft.,... - October 16, 2018 - Echelon

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke

Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke

Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke

Stigo Named CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree Stigo Ltd., a leading developer of electric vehicles for last mile travel in urban areas, has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Accessible Tech product category. CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services... - October 28, 2017 - Stigo

Adventure Tape - A New Non-Adhesive Tape That is Aimed at the Outdoors and Travel Market Adventure Tape is a super strong, stretchy and waterproof tape especially developed for travel enthusiasts, lovers of the outdoors and extreme sports aficionados. It can be used for fixing almost anything and because it's non-adhesive, it can be used again and again. Adventure Tape has been developed over three years by Watts Group in Lydney, England and is currently live on Kickstarter. - October 14, 2017 - Adventure Tape

Tampa Team Places 2nd at StartupBus North America 2017 A Tampa, Fla. team, DropIn Pedals, finished in second place in the finals of StartupBus North America 2017, an entrepreneurship boot camp and competition described as equal parts hackathon and global community that ran from July 31 to August 4 launching from seven cities and concluding in New Orleans. - August 22, 2017 - DropIn Pedals

A Bike That Grows (Almost) as Fast as Your Child: Kickstarter Launched for Race Kids Mountain Bike by Downtube.com The Race Kids Mountain Bike is the latest brainchild from Greensboro, N.C. designer Yan Lyansky of downtube.com. The company, which made its mark as a folding bike company, is now expanding into the children’s bicycle market and has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new kid and wallet-friendly design. - August 16, 2017 - Downtube

Fit for a Pro - Sports Legend, Eric Heiden, Brings Performance Camps and Executive Retreats to Park City, UT Eric Heiden announces the establishment of the Heiden Institute of Sports Science and Human Performance in Park City, Utah. The Heiden Institute provides world-class cycling camps (road and mountain) offering pro-level medical and fitness testing and fully-supported daily rides throughout Park City. - April 29, 2017 - Heiden Institute of Sport Science and Human Performance

Momentum Electric Launches VIT-S, the Most Powerful Legal Electric Bike Momentum Electric, a London-based electric bicycle company known for affordable high quality e-bikes, has just launched the most powerful legal electric bike, VIT-S, on crowdfunding campaign site Kickstarter. The bike is the most powerful electric bike with a maximum power of 700W and 95Nm of torque and meets EU and US rated power requirements of 250W and 350W. It has a range of up to 160km on a single charge. - December 04, 2016 - Momentum Electric Limited

Moots Introduces the Routt RSL Top-level gravel race bike available to order now. - November 16, 2016 - Moots

Moots Opens New Dealer: The Bikery in St. Petersburg, Florida Grand Opening Weekend Features Food, Drink, Contests and a Chance to Win a Moots Vamoots CR - July 24, 2016 - Moots

Wind-Blox Releases Pro Version: Now Decreases Over 80% of Cycling Wind Noise Cycling Sportswear for Wind Noise Reduction Just Went Pro. - April 23, 2016 - Wind-Blox

Urban Bike Store AIKA for Urban Cycling Adding More High Quality Brands Urban bike store AIKA for Urban Cycling has added some new high-end brands to their already unique assortment including the hand crafted in Detroit Shinola bicycles and the new smart mobility solution from the Netherlands the Urban Arrow electric cargo bikes. In addition they’ve added the great lifestyle helmet brands Sahn and XS, both from Canada and the Belgian bicycle bags from Willex. - November 15, 2015 - aika trading

Urban Cycling Store AIKA for Urban Cycling Hosting Urban Women Lifestyle Event Urban cycling store AIKA for Urban Cycling is hosting an Urban Women Lifestyle Event on Saturday, November 14, 2015 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at their Santa Monica retail location. The event will feature two inspirational speakers – Yalda T. Uhls, who will speak on the topic of parenting in the digital age and FarnazN. Reneker, an architect who will speak on the integration of functional design into our beach lifestyle. - November 14, 2015 - aika trading

Presenting the 1st Annual Cargo, Family and Electric Bike (CFE) Symposium in Las Vegas NV From September 14th-18th, the US bike industry will convene at the annual Interbike trade show in Las Vegas. Few will mention it, but this year marks the 20th year of declining growth for the US bike industry. - September 10, 2015 - aika trading

Brompton Los Angeles Dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling Hosting Brompton Event Brompton Los Angeles dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling will be hosting a Brompton event at their Santa Monica store on Saturday, October 3rd for all LA-based Brompteneers and fans of the urban lifestyle. - August 22, 2015 - aika trading

Dutch Bike Importer AIKA Trading Launches Redesigned Website with Numerous New Features California-based Dutch bike and bike accessories importer and distributor AIKA Trading, echoing their recently opened flagship store AIKA for urban cycling, just launched their redesigned website that offers numerous new features including a blog, social media, videos and a dealer portal for their North American dealers. - May 16, 2015 - aika trading

Dutch Bike Importer AIKA for Urban Cycling Awarded with Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business Award California-based Dutch bike importer AIKA for Urban Cycling recently received a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business award from the League of American Bicyclists for their impressive commitment to bicycling. With this program constantly growing and currently consisting of 950 local businesses, the recognition of AIKA for Urban Cycling is a great feat for a relatively new company. - May 01, 2015 - aika trading

Dutch Bike Importer AIKA Trading Launches Redesigned Website with Numerous New Features California-based Dutch bike and bike accessories importer and distributor AIKA Trading, echoing their recently opened flagship store AIKA for urban cycling, just launched their redesigned website that offers numerous new features including a blog, social media, videos and a dealer portal for their North American dealers. - April 19, 2015 - aika trading

Father and Son Ride Bicycles Across the Country Raising Funds to Replace Rural Town’s 1978 Fire Truck Hugh Evans and Alex Turanski, a father and son team from Penobscot, Maine, will be riding bicycles across the country this summer in support of their home town’s volunteer fire company. Their goal is to raise $150,000 for a new fire truck to replace an outdated 1978 Mack. - April 09, 2015 - Penobscot Fire Truck Bike Trip

LEAOS E-Bike Wins the 2015 International Red Dot Product Design Award A distinguished jury comprising 38 experts chose the elegant LEAOS E-bike as the winner in its category for the world's most important design prize. - March 31, 2015 - LEAOS

First Serial Solar Electric Bike Worldwide The first self-sufficient Series E-bike with fully integrated solar panels for charging. - March 09, 2015 - LEAOS

European Bicycle Dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling Continue to Expand Brompton Line California-based European bicycle dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling is continuing to fine-tune its selection of Brompton folding bikes with the introduction of the New Black Special Edition coming in April. This addition is coming off the heels of the recent changes in the Brompton colors, including the... - March 04, 2015 - aika trading

Ventum Signs South African Professional Triathlete Kyle Buckingham Kyle Buckingham, the 2014 IRONMAN Lake Placid Champion and 2013 IRONMAN Age Group World Champion (Kona) is the third professional triathlete signed and announced by Ventum. Buckingham entered his first triathlon in 2009 and turned pro in 2014. Buckingham hails from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where... - February 27, 2015 - Ventum

nextbike Shifts Gears with Launch of Pittsburgh Bikeshare and Other New US Programs, FCC Certification With dozens of nextbike programs already operating around the globe, the German-based bike sharing firm has obtained FCC certification and will soon deploy systems in the cities of Pittsburgh, West Palm Beach, Weehawken and Hoboken. - February 15, 2015 - nextbike, Inc. | nextbike GmbH

Ventum Signs 2014 Lifetime Series Champion Alicia Kaye Alicia Kaye, the 2013 Toyota Triple Crown champion, 2013 St. Anthony’s Triathlon champion, and repeat Lifetime Fitness Series champion (2013-2014), has been named as the first triathlete on the Ventum roster. Ventum is developing the world’s fastest triathlon bicycle; it requires world-class... - February 14, 2015 - Ventum

AIKA Trading Announces the Arrival of the Yepp Junior in North America With the arrival of the Yepp Junior in the North American market, Yepp is the only line of child bicycle seats that offers a solid child bicycle seat solution for each age group. Yepp, already known for being the only brand to offer a range of adapters that make the seats suitable to 95% of all bikes,... - February 05, 2015 - aika trading

Ventum Developing World’s Fastest Triathlon Bicycle Ventum is developing triathlon bicycles that are lighter, faster and more technologically advanced than the competition. Co-founders Diaa Nour and Jimmy Seear are taking a radical approach to create the world’s fastest triathlon bicycles and to pioneer the future of speed. Ventum leverages technology... - February 04, 2015 - Ventum

Turner Bicycles Unleashed King Khan Turner Bikes annouces production of new fat-bike full-suspension mountain bike model named King Khan. - February 03, 2015 - Turner Suspension Bicycles

AIKA Trading Continues to Expand Brompton Folding Bikes’ Line California-based European urban bicycle importer and distributor AIKA Trading are continuing to fine tune their selection of Brompton folding bikes with the introduction of the New Black Special Edition coming in April. This addition is coming off the heels of the recent changes in the Brompton colors,... - January 24, 2015 - aika trading

SaPHIBeat and DKB Sport Together at ISPO 2015 to Unveil the Phi-Pal in Europe SaPHIBeat Technologies Inc. will demo its Phi-Pal activity monitor at ISPO 2015 in Munich, Germany, from February 5th to the 7th. Designed and developed by SaPHIBeat engineers, the Phi-Pal is a wearable activity monitor designed to be the best companion for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Not only does... - January 24, 2015 - Saphibeat Technologies

Royal Dutch Gazelle Introduces Two New Lifestyle City Bikes to Their Line of Products Aika Trading is proud to announce that they are now stocking two brand-new city bikes: the CityZen and the Van Stael. - January 22, 2015 - aika trading

Aika Trading Announces Yepp Child Bicycle Seats Receive "2014 Good Design Award" Aika Trading, a successful importer and distributor of high quality European designed bicycling products, announces that both the Yepp Mini and the Yepp Maxi have recently received the “2014 Good Design Award” from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre... - January 18, 2015 - aika trading

Aika Trading Announces Prizewinning Sandwichbike’s Model WF2 at This Year's Dutch Design Week in The Netherlands This year, Dutch Design Week was held on October 18th, 2014 through to October 26th 2014 in the Netherlands where prizewinning Sandwichbike’s Model WF2 was showcased with other innovative Dutch design. The Sandwichbike is unique thanks to the use of non-traditional and sustainable materials and... - November 07, 2014 - aika trading

Royal Dutch Gazelle Introduces Two New Lifestyle City Bikes to Their Line of Products Aika Trading is proud to announce that they are now stocking two brand-new city bikes: the CityZen and the Van Stael. These two bicycles are characterized by a stylish, sporty design with high-quality components, and a remarkably light weight. The CityZen is a real lifestyle city bike, as well as the... - November 07, 2014 - aika trading

The New Yepp Cargo Basket Now Available from Aika Trading Thanks to the new Yepp Cargo basket from Aika Trading, baskets getting caught on handlebars are now a problem of the past. This new basket, that is both lightweight and foldable, transforms crowded bike racks by easily snapping shut to conserve space. The Yepp Cargo is available in two front carrier... - October 19, 2014 - aika trading

Aika Trading to Attend Interbike 2014 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas On September 10-12, 2014, Aika Trading will be hosting a booth (#2045) at the 2014 Interbike Conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will represent their exclusive brands for North America: Royal Dutch Gazelle, Yepp the award winning child bicycle seats, Egg the new customizable... - September 08, 2014 - aika trading

Aika Trading Successfully Hosts the Grand-Opening of Their European-Import Bicycle Shop Many European countries, particularly Denmark and the Netherlands, are commonly known for their biking culture that has been a growing fad for over a century. Now, Los Angeles, the city that created drive-ups, drive-ins, and drive-throughs, is slowly beginning to follow the European trend. As more and... - September 08, 2014 - aika trading

