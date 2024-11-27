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Within Bicycles & Accessories
The Caring Parent's e-Bike Survival Guide
The Bellemont Project is on a mission to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust community engagement. - November 27, 2024 - Bellemont Project
Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - November 12, 2024 - Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
Eenox Revolutionizes the Skate and Bicycle Market with Precision Bearing Technology
Eenox emerges as the game-changer in the high-performance world of cycling, skateboarding, and inline skating with premium Swiss-Made bearings. - June 05, 2024 - Eenox
Young Creators and World-Renowned Artist Team Up to Raise Funds for Children’s Bureau of Southern California
Children’s Bureau of Southern California is partnering with world-renowned artist and ambassador for global peace Ehsan to provide a unique auction item for the upcoming President’s Invitational Golf Tournament. With the essential contributions of young Nicholas, Eileen, Guadalupe and... - May 14, 2023 - Visions by Ehsan
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology Sign Partnership Agreement for U.S. Bicycle Market
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS), a specialist in bespoke bicycles, and FRM Bike Technology, builder of hand made bicycles in Italy, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for the United States market. By using modern technology, combined with old world craftsmanship, the two companies offer a highly interactive and collaborative process with riders to create a one of a kind bicycle built just for them. - April 26, 2023 - Optimized Cycling Solutions
Avial’s Commuter e-Bike is Built Like an Aeroplane
A wide range of rear hub motors with power from 250 to 1000W and a universal mount for removable batteries with the capacity from 14 to 24.5Ah allows you to customize this Commuter e-Bike, that is equipped with a resilient, lightweight and durable frame both for day-to-day trips to work and for riding to the countryside on the weekend. - June 26, 2021 - AviAl Bikes
reTyre Expands to Canadian Market with Kartus Partnership
Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps expanding into North America by signing a partnership with Canadian wheelchair company Kartus Chairs Inc. - May 30, 2021 - reTyre
Modular E-Bike Tyre Brand reTyre and Panthera, Known as the World's Lightest Wheelchair, Launch Traction, an Unique Detachable Wheelchair Tire Cover
3 years ago, reTyre created "zipper tyres" to simplify life for e-bike users. Now they have teamed up with Wheelchair brand Panthera and created another ground-breaking innovation – a detachable tyre tread for wheelchairs. Traction is a unique tyre tread that provides stable grip not only on snow, but also on soft, wet, and slippery surfaces and on sand and gravel. As always with reTyre, the users can easily mount or detach the tread themselves in a matter of seconds. - May 03, 2021 - reTyre
reTyre and Electric Bike Brand E-Life Enter Into Partnership
The Norwegian modular tyre company reTyre keeps growing by signing yet another e-bike brand, E-life, for the upcoming 27,5 x 2.25'' wheel size that is being launched in December 2020. - May 08, 2020 - reTyre
The KAR - The First Kit That Can Turn Any Bike Into Electric for Cheap
The KAR is a kit that can turn any kind of transportation to electric motorization in minutes without special knowledge, just by tightening one nut. - March 17, 2020 - Aston Rider
reTyre Expands to Greenland Market with Pikkori Sport
Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Greenland distributor, Pikkori Sport. Pikkori Sport is perhaps the leading sports shop in Greenland since 1992. They have more than 25 years experience in selling equipment for an active lifestyle, with special focus on... - February 14, 2020 - reTyre
“NRS & Events” Partners with Giant Bicycle, Liv Cycling and Volvo Car USA for 2020
Cycling fans will see Giant and Liv bicycles on top of Giant and Liv branded Volvo V90 neutral service vehicles at more than 100 cycling events this year. - February 13, 2020 - Giant Group USA
Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio
Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength
Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand
Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product... - August 01, 2019 - Ventum
reTyre Expands to Swiss Market with Rasant GmbH Partnership
Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre
reTyre Continues Modular Tyre Success with New Product Arrivals
Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products. reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre
reTyre Wins Award for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019
reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre
Echelon Opens Brand-New Cycling and Fitness Studio in Chattanooga
The Echelon Fitness Studio, specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens October 29th in Historic Downtown Chattanooga. The new Echelon Fitness Center is located at 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. With over 3,000 sq. - October 16, 2018 - Echelon
City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018
Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle
QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine
Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke
Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln
Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke
Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models
Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke
Stigo Named CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree
Stigo Ltd., a leading developer of electric vehicles for last mile travel in urban areas, has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Accessible Tech product category. CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and... - October 28, 2017 - Stigo
Winter Sports Helmet Launch: How to Ski in Style This Winter
A Statement Snow Helmet Designed for Adventurous Women - October 21, 2017 - Sawako LLC
Adventure Tape - A New Non-Adhesive Tape That is Aimed at the Outdoors and Travel Market
Adventure Tape is a super strong, stretchy and waterproof tape especially developed for travel enthusiasts, lovers of the outdoors and extreme sports aficionados. It can be used for fixing almost anything and because it's non-adhesive, it can be used again and again. Adventure Tape has been developed over three years by Watts Group in Lydney, England and is currently live on Kickstarter. - October 14, 2017 - Adventure Tape
Tampa Team Places 2nd at StartupBus North America 2017
A Tampa, Fla. team, DropIn Pedals, finished in second place in the finals of StartupBus North America 2017, an entrepreneurship boot camp and competition described as equal parts hackathon and global community that ran from July 31 to August 4 launching from seven cities and concluding in New Orleans. - August 22, 2017 - DropIn Pedals
A Bike That Grows (Almost) as Fast as Your Child: Kickstarter Launched for Race Kids Mountain Bike by Downtube.com
The Race Kids Mountain Bike is the latest brainchild from Greensboro, N.C. designer Yan Lyansky of downtube.com. The company, which made its mark as a folding bike company, is now expanding into the children’s bicycle market and has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new kid and wallet-friendly design. - August 16, 2017 - Downtube
Fit for a Pro - Sports Legend, Eric Heiden, Brings Performance Camps and Executive Retreats to Park City, UT
Eric Heiden announces the establishment of the Heiden Institute of Sports Science and Human Performance in Park City, Utah. The Heiden Institute provides world-class cycling camps (road and mountain) offering pro-level medical and fitness testing and fully-supported daily rides throughout Park City. - April 29, 2017 - Heiden Institute of Sport Science and Human Performance
Momentum Electric Launches VIT-S, the Most Powerful Legal Electric Bike
Momentum Electric, a London-based electric bicycle company known for affordable high quality e-bikes, has just launched the most powerful legal electric bike, VIT-S, on crowdfunding campaign site Kickstarter. The bike is the most powerful electric bike with a maximum power of 700W and 95Nm of torque and meets EU and US rated power requirements of 250W and 350W. It has a range of up to 160km on a single charge. - December 04, 2016 - Momentum Electric Limited
Moots Introduces the Routt RSL
Top-level gravel race bike available to order now. - November 16, 2016 - Moots
Pimp Your Bike with Biketones! Horntones Releases First and Only MP3 Bicycle Horn.
Horntones releases first and only MP3 bicycle horn. - September 14, 2016 - Horntones
Moots Opens New Dealer: The Bikery in St. Petersburg, Florida
Grand Opening Weekend Features Food, Drink, Contests and a Chance to Win a Moots Vamoots CR - July 24, 2016 - Moots
Wind-Blox Releases Pro Version: Now Decreases Over 80% of Cycling Wind Noise
Cycling Sportswear for Wind Noise Reduction Just Went Pro. - April 23, 2016 - Wind-Blox
Urban Bike Store AIKA for Urban Cycling Adding More High Quality Brands
Urban bike store AIKA for Urban Cycling has added some new high-end brands to their already unique assortment including the hand crafted in Detroit Shinola bicycles and the new smart mobility solution from the Netherlands the Urban Arrow electric cargo bikes. In addition they’ve added the great lifestyle helmet brands Sahn and XS, both from Canada and the Belgian bicycle bags from Willex. - November 15, 2015 - aika trading
Urban Cycling Store AIKA for Urban Cycling Hosting Urban Women Lifestyle Event
Urban cycling store AIKA for Urban Cycling is hosting an Urban Women Lifestyle Event on Saturday, November 14, 2015 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at their Santa Monica retail location. The event will feature two inspirational speakers – Yalda T. Uhls, who will speak on the topic of parenting in the digital age and FarnazN. Reneker, an architect who will speak on the integration of functional design into our beach lifestyle. - November 14, 2015 - aika trading
Presenting the 1st Annual Cargo, Family and Electric Bike (CFE) Symposium in Las Vegas NV
From September 14th-18th, the US bike industry will convene at the annual Interbike trade show in Las Vegas. Few will mention it, but this year marks the 20th year of declining growth for the US bike industry. - September 10, 2015 - aika trading
Brompton Los Angeles Dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling Hosting Brompton Event
Brompton Los Angeles dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling will be hosting a Brompton event at their Santa Monica store on Saturday, October 3rd for all LA-based Brompteneers and fans of the urban lifestyle. - August 22, 2015 - aika trading
Dutch Bike Importer AIKA Trading Launches Redesigned Website with Numerous New Features
California-based Dutch bike and bike accessories importer and distributor AIKA Trading, echoing their recently opened flagship store AIKA for urban cycling, just launched their redesigned website that offers numerous new features including a blog, social media, videos and a dealer portal for their North American dealers. - May 16, 2015 - aika trading
Dutch Bike Importer AIKA for Urban Cycling Awarded with Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business Award
California-based Dutch bike importer AIKA for Urban Cycling recently received a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business award from the League of American Bicyclists for their impressive commitment to bicycling. With this program constantly growing and currently consisting of 950 local businesses, the recognition of AIKA for Urban Cycling is a great feat for a relatively new company. - May 01, 2015 - aika trading
Dutch Bike Importer AIKA Trading Launches Redesigned Website with Numerous New Features
California-based Dutch bike and bike accessories importer and distributor AIKA Trading, echoing their recently opened flagship store AIKA for urban cycling, just launched their redesigned website that offers numerous new features including a blog, social media, videos and a dealer portal for their North American dealers. - April 19, 2015 - aika trading
Father and Son Ride Bicycles Across the Country Raising Funds to Replace Rural Town’s 1978 Fire Truck
Hugh Evans and Alex Turanski, a father and son team from Penobscot, Maine, will be riding bicycles across the country this summer in support of their home town’s volunteer fire company. Their goal is to raise $150,000 for a new fire truck to replace an outdated 1978 Mack. - April 09, 2015 - Penobscot Fire Truck Bike Trip
LEAOS E-Bike Wins the 2015 International Red Dot Product Design Award
A distinguished jury comprising 38 experts chose the elegant LEAOS E-bike as the winner in its category for the world's most important design prize. - March 31, 2015 - LEAOS
First Serial Solar Electric Bike Worldwide
The first self-sufficient Series E-bike with fully integrated solar panels for charging. - March 09, 2015 - LEAOS
European Bicycle Dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling Continue to Expand Brompton Line
California-based European bicycle dealer AIKA for Urban Cycling is continuing to fine-tune its selection of Brompton folding bikes with the introduction of the New Black Special Edition coming in April. This addition is coming off the heels of the recent changes in the Brompton colors, including... - March 04, 2015 - aika trading
Ventum Signs South African Professional Triathlete Kyle Buckingham
Kyle Buckingham, the 2014 IRONMAN Lake Placid Champion and 2013 IRONMAN Age Group World Champion (Kona) is the third professional triathlete signed and announced by Ventum. Buckingham entered his first triathlon in 2009 and turned pro in 2014. Buckingham hails from Port Elizabeth, South Africa,... - February 27, 2015 - Ventum
nextbike Shifts Gears with Launch of Pittsburgh Bikeshare and Other New US Programs, FCC Certification
With dozens of nextbike programs already operating around the globe, the German-based bike sharing firm has obtained FCC certification and will soon deploy systems in the cities of Pittsburgh, West Palm Beach, Weehawken and Hoboken. - February 15, 2015 - nextbike, Inc. | nextbike GmbH
Ventum Signs 2014 Lifetime Series Champion Alicia Kaye
Alicia Kaye, the 2013 Toyota Triple Crown champion, 2013 St. Anthony’s Triathlon champion, and repeat Lifetime Fitness Series champion (2013-2014), has been named as the first triathlete on the Ventum roster. Ventum is developing the world’s fastest triathlon bicycle; it requires... - February 14, 2015 - Ventum
AIKA Trading Announces the Arrival of the Yepp Junior in North America
With the arrival of the Yepp Junior in the North American market, Yepp is the only line of child bicycle seats that offers a solid child bicycle seat solution for each age group. Yepp, already known for being the only brand to offer a range of adapters that make the seats suitable to 95% of all... - February 05, 2015 - aika trading
Ventum Developing World’s Fastest Triathlon Bicycle
Ventum is developing triathlon bicycles that are lighter, faster and more technologically advanced than the competition. Co-founders Diaa Nour and Jimmy Seear are taking a radical approach to create the world’s fastest triathlon bicycles and to pioneer the future of speed. Ventum leverages... - February 04, 2015 - Ventum
Turner Bicycles Unleashed King Khan
Turner Bikes annouces production of new fat-bike full-suspension mountain bike model named King Khan. - February 03, 2015 - Turner Suspension Bicycles