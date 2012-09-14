|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, a local tree care company serving Avon, OH, and surrounding areas, recently announced the expansion of its team in two locations, Norwalk and Sandusky, OH. Already offering service in these geographic areas for years, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care now has additional... - December 16, 2019 - Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place
Bostock Total Tree Services are time-served tree surgeons based in Stockport, Cheshire. They are happy to announce impressive growth in the first half of 2019. - September 06, 2019 - Bostock Total Tree Services
Professional tree service company Stein Tree Service warns that the pathogen that causes the tree and plant disease known as sudden oak death has been found in rhododendron plants that were shipped to 28 states, including Pennsylvania. Residents should be wary, whether they have purchased these rhododendron... - August 09, 2019 - Stein Tree Service
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific
Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
BestYard.com wins 2019 best lawn garden maintenance company award for 11 consecutive years. - June 09, 2019 - Bestyard.com
Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place
BestYard.com won the 2019 Association of Landscape Contractor’s Annual ELITE Award for Innovation. - April 14, 2019 - Bestyard.com
PLANTZ, a Tampa-based plant sales and leasing company, has successfully delivered quality indoor foliage plants to customers in each of the lower 48 states, Alaska, and Washington, DC. With a recent shipment to a customer in Wyoming, PLANTZ hit this important milestone in its quest to become the nation’s... - March 11, 2019 - Plantz
Stein Tree Service announces that they are permitted to work in all spotted lanternfly quarantine areas of Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Stein, who has on staff certified arborists and other tree care specialists, already holds a certification to treat for the destructive emerald ash borer and now has... - March 05, 2019 - Stein Tree Service
Local tree care company Stein Tree Service reminds Wilmington residents that February 25 – March 1, 2019, is National Invasive Species Week (NISAW). The week is set by the nonprofit of the same name to encourage awareness of invasive plants and insects, such as the emerald ash borer (EAB) and the... - February 26, 2019 - Stein Tree Service
Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB
Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor
Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place
The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB
Burkholder Brothers Landscaping announces the opening date of their second annual Pop-up Holiday Market on November 23, the day after Thanksgiving. - November 14, 2018 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.
Leading Lawn Care Company offers Top 5 Tips to Prepare Your Lawn for Winter. - October 19, 2018 - Bestyard.com
New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Stein Tree Service advises homeowners to consider tree trimming and pruning before winter storms cause tree damage that could also harm your home or family members. Winter snow and ice can weigh down branches, causing them to break and fall onto whatever is below, which could include power lines, homes... - October 13, 2018 - Stein Tree Service
Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB
The neighborhood holiday tradition continues with the 6th Annual Yarn Bombing on Andrews Avenue. This year’s theme, The Nutcracker, will display 9 statuesque nutcrackers and the Sugarplum Fairy created out of yarn by community volunteers. Cadence, a Landscape Architecture firm in downtown Fort... - September 28, 2018 - Cadence
Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
RJ Models is a leader in world class architectural model making; RJ Models distributes their installations exclusively and worldwide, such as throughout US, UK, Japan. - August 30, 2018 - RJ Models
“Many Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch property owners find by early August, some of their annual flowers have lost their luster and also find a gap in perennials that are in bloom,” says Chris Dominy, local owner of BestYard.com in Parker, Colorado.“Now is a prime time... - August 08, 2018 - Bestyard.com
New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Say Hello to Two New Faces Joining the HKA Team. - July 27, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)
If you love camping, be careful about nature’s tiniest pests this year. Stein Tree advises care specifically with regard to the emerald ash borer (EAB) and the Lone Star Tick. One is a destructive pest whose spread needs to be controlled, and the other threatens physical harm to humans.
Emerald... - July 09, 2018 - Stein Tree Service
Be on the look out for lawn insect and diseases.
“Many Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch property owners are wondering if their lawns just didn't wake up this spring. Patches of dead lawn are prevalent in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties due to turf mites,” says Chris Dominy,... - June 13, 2018 - Bestyard.com
Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together.
This year’s theme “Enjoy! - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place
Giving Back to Cal Poly Pomona’s Engineering Program. - June 07, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)
Three Decades of Engineering Expertise Featured in Newly Designed Site. - June 01, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)
Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel, San Diego's most trusted design-build remodeling contractor, has earned a place on the 2018 Remodeling 550 list of the nation’s biggest full-service remodelers. - May 30, 2018 - Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel
New Technology to Cut Your Watering Bill up to 50%.
“Successful veggie gardens don't have to be complicated or exotic. A person can grow, harvest and enjoy a great garden if he or she follows these 10 basic steps. As in most endeavors, keeping the process simple and grounded in the basics pays... - May 25, 2018 - Bestyard.com
DeShayes Residential Resort Design has won “2018 Best Of Client Satisfaction” on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling & design & chosen by the more than 35 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community. - May 09, 2018 - DeShayes RRD
National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura
ProGreen Synthetic Grass has joined forces with the best artificial grass installation company in all of Florida, GoForeverGreen Turf and Sport Surfaces. As the authorized exclusive ProGreen Synthetic Grass master dealer and distributor, GoForeverGreen will exclusively distribute ProGreen’s premium... - April 23, 2018 - ProGreen International
The Outdoor Living & Design Center, Burkholder Brothers’ premier outdoor patio furniture showroom will host their second annual event known as Patio Day on April 28, 2018. Last year, their flagship showroom opened in April and they celebrated Patio Day as a one-month milestone.
Since then,... - April 21, 2018 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.
“March and April are typically the months where you begin to revive your lawn from its winter slumber,” said Chris Dominy, local owner of BestYard.com. Here are three fertilization & weed control secrets to make your yard the best yard in your neighborhood.
Secret #1. Do Proper Fertilization... - April 13, 2018 - Bestyard.com
Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel, San Diego's most reputable design-build firm, proudly celebrates their 43rd anniversary this month. Since 1975, the team at Murray Lampert has helped San Diego homeowners make their dream homes a reality. - March 27, 2018 - Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel
On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a group... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place
Wednesday, March 14th, 7:00am till 2:15pm in Suffern, NY. - March 06, 2018 - Durante Rentals
W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., a leading community infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the opening of a new regional office in Knoxville, Tennessee. This new location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clients while maintaining the firm’s primary mission of providing... - February 28, 2018 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.
New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Exhibition about influential San Francisco-based landscape architect features projects throughout the US, including Heritage Plaza in Downtown Fort Worth. - February 13, 2018 - Studio Outside