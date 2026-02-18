Recent Headlines
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Landscape Development, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bakersfield Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Landscape Development, Inc. has opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. office in Bakersfield at 7415 Meany Ave., supporting Construction and Design Studios divisions. A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM with Mayor Karen Goh and local leaders attending. The event is open to the public and media. - April 18, 2025 - Landscape Development, Inc.
LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments
Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply
Myles Nelson McKenzie Design Has Won a Project Design Award from BUILD Magazine
BUILD Magazine unveils the winners of this year’s Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has won project design awards from BUILD Magazine for "Most Trusted Bespoke Residential & Commercial Design Firm 2024-USA and Best Contemporary Beach Side Property Design.” - November 08, 2024 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Announces Essential Guide on Choosing the Right Waterfall Spillway Equipment for Your Pond
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape has released a comprehensive guide to help pond owners choose the right waterfall spillway equipment, highlighting key types like stainless steel, acrylic, concrete, and PVC. The guide aims to enhance pond functionality and aesthetics, offering expert advice for homeowners. - September 13, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
World-Renowned Landscape Architecture Firm in Hospitality, Casino Resorts, Retail, and Multifamily Sectors Announces New Leadership
Lifescapes International, Inc., a leading landscape architecture firm with a 66-year legacy, announces key leadership promotions to reinforce its commitment to excellence, innovation, and forward-looking growth. The firm, known for its iconic projects such as Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, and The Grove has promoted Andrew Kreft to CEO/Creative Director, Dan Trust to President/COO and Roger Voettiner to Executive Vice President of Horticulture. - September 04, 2024 - Lifescapes International
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Unveils New Insights on Pond Algae Control: A Cost Comparison of Chemical vs. Natural Methods
Midwest Pond Feature and Landscape unveils a new cost comparison between chemical and natural methods for controlling pond algae, emphasizing the benefits of a balanced approach. The analysis highlights that natural methods may involve higher initial costs but offer better long-term value and enhance pond health. - August 17, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Feature and Landscape Announces New Initiative to Promote Sustainable Landscaping Practices for Eco-Conscious Homeowners
Midwest Pond Feature and Landscape launches a new initiative to promote sustainable landscaping practices for eco-conscious homeowners. The initiative focuses on native plants, water-efficient irrigation, soil health, wildlife-friendly features, and eco-friendly materials. - July 29, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Embrace the Summer Season with Midwest Pond Features & Landscapes
Discover expert landscape designs and serene pond features with Midwest Pond Features & Landscapes, transforming outdoor spaces across the Midwest. - July 10, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Building a Pond: Expert Advice from Midwest Pond Feature and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape shares 5 key mistakes to avoid when building a pond: size your space, consider depth filtration matters, choose the right plants, and plan maintenance. They are a professional pond builder who can help you create your dream pond. - June 21, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
5 Essential Water Feature Design Principles for Your Backyard Oasis from Midwest Pond Feature and Landscape
Midwest Pond Feature offers 5 tips for designing your dream backyard water feature and shares its pond and waterfall services. - June 13, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Illumination FL Acquires Niteworx Landscape Lighting
Illumination FL, Florida’s largest independently-owned landscape lighting company, has expanded its footprint in Palm Beach County by acquiring Niteworx. - May 15, 2024 - Illumination FL
Midwest Pond's Simple Spring Clean-Out Tips for Your Garden Fish Pond
Midwest Pond's expert advice guides homeowners through essential steps to rejuvenate their garden fish ponds for the spring season. Focusing on practical solutions, they ensure ponds remain a source of beauty and tranquility all year round. - May 08, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features Shares Expert Advice on 5 Key Spring Cleaning Tips for Your Watergarden Pond
Discover expert tips from Midwest Pond Features and Landscape on rejuvenating your water garden pond this spring. With five essential steps, including assessing pond conditions and performing water tests, you can ensure a vibrant and healthy aquatic environment. Trust-Midwest Pond Features for professional guidance and create a stunning outdoor oasis to enjoy for years to come. - May 05, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Offers 5 Expert Advice on Creating Sustainable Outdoor Spaces
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape provides expert advice for sustainable outdoor spaces, emphasizing native plants and rainwater harvesting. Their commitment to environmental stewardship empowers homeowners to create eco-friendly landscapes. - April 10, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Offerings 5 Easy Tips for Low-Maintenance Water Features
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape introduces 5 Easy Tips for Low-Maintenance Water Features, simplifying outdoor beautification. With practical insights and efficient maintenance, enjoy a serene outdoor space hassle-free. - April 10, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Ponds Features Offers Top-Notch Pond Installation Services
Midwest Pond Features offers expert pond installation services, transforming outdoor spaces into tranquil retreats. With tailored designs and top-notch construction, homeowners can trust Midwest Pond to bring their pond vision to life. - March 16, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Get Your Pond Ready for Spring: Midwest Pond Experts Will Clean Up Your Garden's Pond
Trust Midwest Pond Features for Professional Cleaning: Expertise and Eco-Friendly Techniques Ensure a Pristine Pond and Healthy Ecosystem. - March 13, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Enhanced Landscape Management (ELM), a Subsidiary of Landscape Development, Inc. (LDI), Completes Acquisition of Holmes Landscape Company (HLC)
ELM, a subsidiary of LDI, completes the acquisition of HLC (Holmes Landscape Company) in Oceanside, CA. Founded in 1974, HLC brings 50 years of expertise in commercial landscape maintenance. The strategic move adds 130 professionals, expands into San Diego, and aligns with ELM's growth strategy. - March 04, 2024 - Landscape Development, Inc.
Improving Outdoor Living: With Midwest's Pond Features and Landscape Latest Innovations
Midwest Pond Features unveils innovative outdoor solutions, enhancing beauty and sustainability. Transform your outdoor space into a haven of relaxation and connection with nature. - February 24, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape | Expert Tips for Pond Maintenance Throughout the Year
Midwest Pond Features offers expert seasonal tips for year-round pond care. They emphasize simplicity, covering plant trimming, water testing, and algae control for outdoor beauty. - February 22, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Burkholder PHC Contributes to New Plant Health Care Discoveries and Achievements
Burkholder PHC has recently been recognized for several notable Plant Health Care discoveries and occurrences. - February 03, 2024 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.
Burkholder Announces 7th Annual Holiday Market in Malvern
Burkholder Brothers has announced that their annual Holiday Market will open on Friday, November 10, 2023. The event will mark the seventh year that Main Line area residents can find a fun, family-friendly place to get Christmas trees, decorations, gifts and enjoy holiday activities. Held at the... - November 14, 2023 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Introduces Convenient Financing Options for Exceptional Outdoor Transformations
For the benefit of their customers, Midwest Pond Features and Landscape now offer various payment options due to partnerships with top financial institutions. With their new financing options, you can bring your vision to life. - June 17, 2023 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Introduces Professional Pond Maintenance and Cleaning Services
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape, a leading provider of top-quality pond installations and landscaping solutions, is excited to announce the addition of professional pond maintenance and cleaning services to its comprehensive offerings. - June 14, 2023 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Owner, Sulaiman Imam, Achieved Professional Pond Contractor Certification
Sulaiman Imam, a certified expert in Professional Pond Contractors, proudly announces the launch of his new venture, "Midwest Pond Features and Landscape." Sulaiman has created a unique company that offers unparalleled professional pond-building services by combining his deep-rooted love for aquatic life and his passion for the outdoors. - May 12, 2023 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
An Inspiring New Experience Comes to Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
After years of hard work, Midwest Pond is excited to announce the addition of Koi Ponds to its Pond Installation Services. The innovative and easy-to-maintain Koi ponds are perfect for all pond lovers. In addition, this makes an excellent choice for clients eager to add a new feature to their outdoor space. This time, the Midwest Pond team delights their upscale clients with careful attention to detail and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. - April 21, 2023 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Burkholder PHC Contributes to New Plant Health Care Discoveries and Achievements
Burkholder PHC has recently been recognized for several notable Plant Health Care discoveries and occurrences. - April 04, 2023 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.
Sam Applegrad, Owner of Atlanta Landscaping Services, Creates AI Software to Revolutionize Landscape Architecture
Sam Applegrad, the owner of Atlanta Landscaping Services, has announced that he is working on a new artificial intelligence software program that has the potential to change the landscaping industry. The software, currently in development, is designed to enhance the efficiency of landscaping... - March 28, 2023 - Atlanta Landscaping Services
Durante Rentals Launches Event Services
Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals
COO Mark Crutcher Promoted to LDI CEO
Landscape Development, Inc. Board Chairman Gary Horton is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Crutcher to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mark Crutcher succeeds Gary Horton, who has held the CEO position since founding the company in 1983. - January 14, 2023 - Landscape Development, Inc.
Clean Cut Landscape Co. Expands Its Social Media Presence
Clean Cut Landscape Co. would like to announce their social media presence in landscape markets has reached 1,000 plus followers. Clean Cut Landscape Co.'s new marketing efforts promoting the company locally through various social media outlets has exploded and is seeing continued growth. - December 28, 2022 - Clean Cut Landscape Co.
Topiarius, Inc. Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer
Chicago-based landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm Topiarius expands their leadership team with the addition of Melissa Vélez-Luce in new C-suite role. Vélez-Luce’s leadership appointment sets Topiarius apart in a male-dominated industry. - December 17, 2022 - Topiarius
Mosquito Mister Natural Receives 2022 Dallas Award
Mosquito Mister Natural has been selected for the 2022 Dallas Award in the Pest Control Service category by the Dallas Award Program. - May 23, 2022 - Mosquito Mister Natural, LLC
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Bronze Square Labyrinth Releases New Article Describing Megalithic Sized Monument to Honor the Classical Elements of Nature
Newly released article calls for contributions and submissions for professional architectural renderings to compete in a design contest to display these Pyramidal Labyrinths on a monumental scale. - November 12, 2021 - Bronze Square Labyrinth
Burkholder Announces 5th Annual Holiday Market in Malvern
Burkholder Brothers announces their annual Holiday Market will have its grand opening on Friday, November 12, 2021. The event will mark the fifth year that Main Line residents looking for a fun place to get Christmas trees and enjoy some family-friendly holiday activities in Malvern can find... - November 11, 2021 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.
Crafting Green Roof Technology for Over 40 Years
Celebrating an Unconventional Legacy with a New Website - November 05, 2021 - Green Roof Technology
Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Boston Landscape Design Company Educates on Landscape Maintenance Services
Jean Brooks Landscapes has recently released a new article that discusses landscape maintenance services. The new blog explains what is included in professional landscape maintenance service packages. - July 04, 2021 - Jean Brooks Landscapes
Arrowhead Metal Art Designs Enhance Pool and Spa Rails
Arrowhead Metal Art Designs make and install powder-coated aluminum rails used for entering and exiting swimming pools and spas safely. Their product mix includes standard rails, designer rails, and rails with an artistic upgrade. Options for the artistic upgrade includes a single or trio of... - June 17, 2021 - Arrowhead Metal Art Designs
Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors,... - June 03, 2021 - Durante Rentals