Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care Grows Tree Care Company, Expands Team in Norwalk and Sandusky Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, a local tree care company serving Avon, OH, and surrounding areas, recently announced the expansion of its team in two locations, Norwalk and Sandusky, OH. Already offering service in these geographic areas for years, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care now has additional... - December 16, 2019 - Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Bostock Total Tree Services Announce Impressive Growth Bostock Total Tree Services are time-served tree surgeons based in Stockport, Cheshire. They are happy to announce impressive growth in the first half of 2019. - September 06, 2019 - Bostock Total Tree Services

Stein Tree Warns of Sudden Oak Death Potential in PA Professional tree service company Stein Tree Service warns that the pathogen that causes the tree and plant disease known as sudden oak death has been found in rhododendron plants that were shipped to 28 states, including Pennsylvania. Residents should be wary, whether they have purchased these rhododendron... - August 09, 2019 - Stein Tree Service

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

GALE Pacific Launches Commercial DualShade® 350 Globally GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Parker CO Lawn Care Yard Garden Maintenance Best Service Award Announced BestYard.com wins 2019 best lawn garden maintenance company award for 11 consecutive years. - June 09, 2019 - Bestyard.com

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

BestYard.com in Parker, CO Recognized for Landscape Innovation by the Association of Landscape Contractors of Colorado BestYard.com won the 2019 Association of Landscape Contractor’s Annual ELITE Award for Innovation. - April 14, 2019 - Bestyard.com

PLANTZ Delivers Nationwide PLANTZ, a Tampa-based plant sales and leasing company, has successfully delivered quality indoor foliage plants to customers in each of the lower 48 states, Alaska, and Washington, DC. With a recent shipment to a customer in Wyoming, PLANTZ hit this important milestone in its quest to become the nation’s... - March 11, 2019 - Plantz

Stein Tree Earns Permit to Work in Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Areas Stein Tree Service announces that they are permitted to work in all spotted lanternfly quarantine areas of Pennsylvania and Delaware. Stein, who has on staff certified arborists and other tree care specialists, already holds a certification to treat for the destructive emerald ash borer and now has... - March 05, 2019 - Stein Tree Service

Stein Tree Urges Emerald Ash Borer Inspections for NISAW Local tree care company Stein Tree Service reminds Wilmington residents that February 25 – March 1, 2019, is National Invasive Species Week (NISAW). The week is set by the nonprofit of the same name to encourage awareness of invasive plants and insects, such as the emerald ash borer (EAB) and the... - February 26, 2019 - Stein Tree Service

Strelka KB and Snøhetta’s Hussein bin Talal Park Among the Finalists for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB

StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor

Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place

Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB

Burkholder Brothers Landscaping Announces Second Annual Pop-up Holiday Market Burkholder Brothers Landscaping announces the opening date of their second annual Pop-up Holiday Market on November 23, the day after Thanksgiving. - November 14, 2018 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.

Top 5 Tips to Prepare Your Lawn for Winter Leading Lawn Care Company offers Top 5 Tips to Prepare Your Lawn for Winter. - October 19, 2018 - Bestyard.com

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Are Your Trees Winter Ready? Tree Trimming and Pruning Can Prevent Damage Stein Tree Service advises homeowners to consider tree trimming and pruning before winter storms cause tree damage that could also harm your home or family members. Winter snow and ice can weigh down branches, causing them to break and fall onto whatever is below, which could include power lines, homes... - October 13, 2018 - Stein Tree Service

"My Street" Program by Strelka KB Gets ISOCARP Grand Award 2018 Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB

6th Annual Yarn Bombing in Flagler Village on November 24th, 2018 The neighborhood holiday tradition continues with the 6th Annual Yarn Bombing on Andrews Avenue. This year’s theme, The Nutcracker, will display 9 statuesque nutcrackers and the Sugarplum Fairy created out of yarn by community volunteers. Cadence, a Landscape Architecture firm in downtown Fort... - September 28, 2018 - Cadence

Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

RJ Models Starts to Have More Cooperation with Designers of Architectural Model Making Projects in Japan RJ Models is a leader in world class architectural model making; RJ Models distributes their installations exclusively and worldwide, such as throughout US, UK, Japan. - August 30, 2018 - RJ Models

BestYard.com's Tips to Refresh Your Garden with Mid-Season Color “Many Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch property owners find by early August, some of their annual flowers have lost their luster and also find a gap in perennials that are in bloom,” says Chris Dominy, local owner of BestYard.com in Parker, Colorado.“Now is a prime time... - August 08, 2018 - Bestyard.com

Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Hernandez, Kroone & Associates Welcomes Next Generation Civil Engineers Say Hello to Two New Faces Joining the HKA Team. - July 27, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)

Avoid Spreading of Emerald Ash Borer and the Lone Star Tick When Camping This Summer If you love camping, be careful about nature’s tiniest pests this year. Stein Tree advises care specifically with regard to the emerald ash borer (EAB) and the Lone Star Tick. One is a destructive pest whose spread needs to be controlled, and the other threatens physical harm to humans. Emerald... - July 09, 2018 - Stein Tree Service

Heads-Up on Lawn Problems This Year - BestYard.com Be on the look out for lawn insect and diseases. “Many Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch property owners are wondering if their lawns just didn't wake up this spring. Patches of dead lawn are prevalent in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties due to turf mites,” says Chris Dominy,... - June 13, 2018 - Bestyard.com

Gardener’s Art Fest Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together. This year’s theme “Enjoy! - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place

Hernandez, Kroone & Associates Mentor Civil Engineering Seniors Giving Back to Cal Poly Pomona’s Engineering Program. - June 07, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)

Hernandez, Kroone and Associates Launch New Modern Website Showcasing 30 Years of Civil Engineering and Surveying Excellence Three Decades of Engineering Expertise Featured in Newly Designed Site. - June 01, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)

Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel Named by Remodeling Magazine to Its 2018 Remodeling 550 List of America’s Biggest Remodelers Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel, San Diego's most trusted design-build remodeling contractor, has earned a place on the 2018 Remodeling 550 list of the nation’s biggest full-service remodelers. - May 30, 2018 - Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel

BestYard.com's Ten Pro Tips to Garden Success New Technology to Cut Your Watering Bill up to 50%. “Successful veggie gardens don't have to be complicated or exotic. A person can grow, harvest and enjoy a great garden if he or she follows these 10 basic steps. As in most endeavors, keeping the process simple and grounded in the basics pays... - May 25, 2018 - Bestyard.com

DeShayes Residential Resort Design Has Won “2018 Best Of Client Satisfaction” on Houzz DeShayes Residential Resort Design has won “2018 Best Of Client Satisfaction” on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling & design & chosen by the more than 35 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community. - May 09, 2018 - DeShayes RRD

Plant Interscapes Outgrows Its Name National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura

ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters the Florida Market ProGreen Synthetic Grass has joined forces with the best artificial grass installation company in all of Florida, GoForeverGreen Turf and Sport Surfaces. As the authorized exclusive ProGreen Synthetic Grass master dealer and distributor, GoForeverGreen will exclusively distribute ProGreen’s premium... - April 23, 2018 - ProGreen International

Burkholder Brothers Landscape Hosts Second Annual Patio Day at Main Line Showroom The Outdoor Living & Design Center, Burkholder Brothers’ premier outdoor patio furniture showroom will host their second annual event known as Patio Day on April 28, 2018. Last year, their flagship showroom opened in April and they celebrated Patio Day as a one-month milestone. Since then,... - April 21, 2018 - Burkholder Brothers, Inc.

BestYard.com, a Leading Lawn Care Company Discusses 3 Fertilization & Weed Control Secrets “March and April are typically the months where you begin to revive your lawn from its winter slumber,” said Chris Dominy, local owner of BestYard.com. Here are three fertilization & weed control secrets to make your yard the best yard in your neighborhood. Secret #1. Do Proper Fertilization... - April 13, 2018 - Bestyard.com

Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel Celebrates 43 Years of San Diego Home Remodeling Success Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel, San Diego's most reputable design-build firm, proudly celebrates their 43rd anniversary this month. Since 1975, the team at Murray Lampert has helped San Diego homeowners make their dream homes a reality. - March 27, 2018 - Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel

Dig in to Spring at the Growing Place in Aurora, IL On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a group... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place

WK Dickson Announces the Opening of New Regional Office in Tennessee W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., a leading community infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the opening of a new regional office in Knoxville, Tennessee. This new location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clients while maintaining the firm’s primary mission of providing... - February 28, 2018 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.