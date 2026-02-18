After years of hard work, Midwest Pond is excited to announce the addition of Koi Ponds to its Pond Installation Services. The innovative and easy-to-maintain Koi ponds are perfect for all pond lovers. In addition, this makes an excellent choice for clients eager to add a new feature to their outdoor space. This time, the Midwest Pond team delights their upscale clients with careful attention to detail and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. - April 21, 2023 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape