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Within Retail Energy Marketing
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
ANB Systems Unites Global-AI-ze at Energize 2025 in India and the U.S.A
ANB Systems successfully concluded its annual global conference, Energize 2025, held from January 20–22 in Chennai and January 28–30 in Houston. Centered around the theme GlobalAIze, the event brought together industry pioneers, technology leaders, and AI experts from around the world... - February 15, 2025 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
CW Solutions' Stacie Curtis Moderates IRWA Region 4 Spring Forum’s 2023 Offshore Wind Panel
The International Right of Way Association Region 4, held their Spring Forum at Resorts Casino Hotel. This year’s topic was “Offshore Wind,” in accordance with Governor Murphy’s focus on setting New Jersey on the path to 100% clean energy by 2050, including increasing the... - May 19, 2023 - CW Solutions
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading provider of workflow management solutions for utilities across the US & Canada, has expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to the growing demand for its core products. The new office space is designed to provide a comfortable and productive workspace... - January 27, 2023 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Signs LOI to Expand Its Offshore Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US, has signed a Letter of Intent to expand its Offshore Development Center in Chennai. This expansion is aligned with ANB’s expanding workforce to cater to the increasing adoption of its products and... - November 19, 2022 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
United Energy Trading Announces Acquisition of Encore Energy’s Colorado Book of Business
North American natural gas provider United Energy Trading LLC (UET) has purchased the Colorado Front Range Retail Customer contracts of Encore Energy Services Inc. (Encore Energy). This purchase adds to UET’s broad clientele base in Colorado, with more than 4 BCF per year of customer supply... - August 08, 2022 - United Energy Trading
GoodCharlie Announces the Launch of Its Free Electricity Sweepstakes
New Breed of Energy Provider GoodCharlie Announces the Launch of its Free Electricity Sweepstakes. - April 29, 2022 - GoodCharlie
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US & Canada, recently expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to increasing adoption of its core products. ANB empowers its clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies... - December 16, 2021 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Callective Energy Pedals Waite Endurance to the Finish Line with No Carbon Footprint
Clean Natural Gas Company Sponsors Competitive Cycling Team - July 10, 2021 - United Energy Trading
EMA Announces Renewed Vision for Their 25th Year
On May 14, The Environmental Markets Association hosted a Member Town Hall to release details on changes within the organization and plans for their 25th year. Board Chairperson, Jack Velasquez of Marex Spectron, opened the virtual event and welcomed members back to EMA’s Silver Anniversary... - May 21, 2021 - Environmental Markets Association
United Energy Trading Teams Up with the Magic Yarn Project
Energy company helps a charity supporting childhood cancer victims. - March 06, 2020 - United Energy Trading
Hydrogen on Demand from Cheap Scrap Metals
Catalytic chemistry has been used to create a new catalyst that efficiently splits water and releases pure hydrogen for use as a fuel. - February 10, 2020 - Phillips Company
To Make the Energy Bill Cheaper, Experts Bet on Energy Monitoring
"The direction that society and companies should take is how we can store energy and how we are going to make that energy available instantly and properly, without wasting and saving natural resources," says electrical engineer, Rodrigo Martinson. - January 21, 2020 - Martinson Machine
Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board
ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation
Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation
Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program
ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems is Currently Expanding
The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - United Energy Trading
United Energy Trading Wins Major Award for Decade of Fundraising for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Local energy company wins major award for a decade of fundraising. - September 18, 2018 - United Energy Trading
ANB Systems to Adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Artificial Intelligence is designed to provide workflow automation and enhance business operations. - June 21, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Publishes Illinois Technical Reference Manual in eTRM
Users can now electronically access Illinois TRM to review energy efficiency measures and estimate their savings. - May 23, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Celebrates Earth Day 2018
The energy efficiency tracking systems provider helps leading utilities in the US to pursue ambitious energy efficiency goals. - April 29, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Publishes Mid-Atlantic Technical Reference Manual in eTRM
Mid-Atlantic users can now access energy efficiency measure data and calculate energy savings free of cost. - April 12, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Coalition Helps Churches Control Rising Energy Costs
The Faith Based Energy Coalition was recently formed to help churches and synagogues aggregate energy procurement and get pricing similar to large corporations. - February 21, 2018 - Util Solutions Group, LLC
Yolon Energy Drafts New Director of Partner Development
Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters. “Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy
ANB Systems Designates Their New Offshore Premises as a Center of Excellence
The tracking systems provider aims at bringing in new innovations and initiatives for the upcoming year. - January 31, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Inaugurates Second Offshore Premises
The tracking systems provider looks to expand their offshore strength by 40% in the upcoming year. - January 18, 2018 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
United Energy Trading Gives Back to US Troops Overseas
Local Energy Company, United Energy Trading, supports the troops with major donation for Christmas. - December 22, 2017 - United Energy Trading
United Energy Trading Adopts Family of Seven for Operation Santa
Energy Company partners with local charity center to provide Christmas presents for war-torn family of refugees. - December 14, 2017 - United Energy Trading
ANB Systems Rolls Out an Installer Portal for DG Interconnections
The portal is designed to facilitate installers process interconnection agreements with greater efficacy. - December 13, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Celebrates the Tenth Anniversary of EEPM
The energy solutions provider developed the one of a kind "EEPM" Software to assist the utility in managing their energy efficiency programs. - December 07, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
ANB Systems Celebrates Energy Efficiency Day 2017
Second Annual EE Day urges Americans to “Save Energy. Save Money.” - October 06, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
Coast2Coast Companies Announces Launch of Commercial Energy Brokerage: MyEnergyOption.com
Coast2Coast, one of the nation's largest direct selling companies, announced today that it has been granted approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to launch MyEnergyOption.com, an electric generation supply brokerage. - September 09, 2017 - MyEnergyOption.com
ePLAN Conforms to the NSPM
The Cost Effectiveness evaluation tool for Energy Utilities, conforms with the new National Standard Practice Manual (NSPM) guidelines. - July 17, 2017 - ANB Systems LLC, a DNV Company
New Solar Platform Will "Crack" the Solar Value Stack
Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC
Viridian Energy President Recognized as Network Marketing Leader
Viridian Energy President, Meredith Berkich, has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Direct Selling by Direct Selling News. - March 20, 2014 - Viridian Energy
Metromedia Energy Launches New Live Reverse Power Auctions Service
Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions. This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy
Engerati Partners with the M2M Challenge
The Engerati online smart energy platform has announced that it has partnered with the M2M Challenge innovation competition. First launched in 2012, the M2M Challenge is currently going into its second round. Contestants from 44 countries and more than 200 participants have already demonstrated... - September 22, 2013 - Engerati
Engerati presents European Utility Week Webinar Series
The Engerati online smart energy platform will present a Webinar series in the run-up to the annual European Utility Week featuring leading smart grid technology and service providers in the utility industry including Siemens, McAfee/Intel, Atos, IBM, Itron and Opower. Engerati has been an... - September 04, 2013 - Engerati
Texal Energy Helps Non-Profit Abba House Reduce Energy Consumption with Texal Super-Bulb SB-200 Implementation
Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy
Engerati Named Top Resource on Electricity and the Power Grid
The Engerati online platform for the smart energy community has been named as one of the top 100 resources on electricity and the power grid by the website Electrical Engineering Schools Dot Org. - August 11, 2013 - Engerati
Engerati Focus on Lack of Revenue Collection and Assurance Which May Put Sustainability of Utility Industry at Risk
It is surprising that few utilities take revenue assurance really seriously and address these issues at the highest level, says Dean Villet, Professional Services Director of Itron, a global technology and service provider to the utility industry. Says Dean Villet: “What we find is that... - July 28, 2013 - Engerati
Stream Energy Announces New Charitable Relationship with Ragan’s HOPE
Stream Energy, one of the largest network marketing companies in the world, announced today that it has established a relationship with a non-profit organization called Ragan’s HOPE. - April 06, 2013 - Stream Energy
Engerati, the Interactive Platform for the Smart Energy Community, Updated
The Engerati online platform for the smart energy community has been updated with new features, content and networking tools. Engerati has been an important voice in the power and utility cyberspace since its inception in 2011. It is part of the Clarion Events Group. “We have been providing... - April 05, 2013 - Engerati