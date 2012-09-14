PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

ANB Systems Appoints Ramesh Jagannathan as the Head of Chennai Operations Ramesh Jagannathan has taken charge as the Vice President of Operations. - August 04, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems is Currently Expanding The workflow management solutions provider looking to increase their staff by 20% at their offshore premises. - April 19, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

United Energy Trading Wins Major Award for Decade of Fundraising for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Local energy company wins major award for a decade of fundraising. - September 18, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

ANB Systems to Adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence is designed to provide workflow automation and enhance business operations. - June 21, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Publishes Illinois Technical Reference Manual in eTRM Users can now electronically access Illinois TRM to review energy efficiency measures and estimate their savings. - May 23, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Celebrates Earth Day 2018 The energy efficiency tracking systems provider helps leading utilities in the US to pursue ambitious energy efficiency goals. - April 29, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Publishes Mid-Atlantic Technical Reference Manual in eTRM Mid-Atlantic users can now access energy efficiency measure data and calculate energy savings free of cost. - April 12, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Coalition Helps Churches Control Rising Energy Costs The Faith Based Energy Coalition was recently formed to help churches and synagogues aggregate energy procurement and get pricing similar to large corporations. - February 21, 2018 - Util Solutions Group, LLC

Yolon Energy Drafts New Director of Partner Development Yolon Energy, LLC has named Brian Pioggia as the new Director of Partner Development, based out of their East Windsor Headquarters. “Brian brings over a decade of experience to our team and has built his career on providing unmatched service to his clients. We are excited to have him join Yolon... - February 08, 2018 - Yolon Energy

ANB Systems Designates Their New Offshore Premises as a Center of Excellence The tracking systems provider aims at bringing in new innovations and initiatives for the upcoming year. - January 31, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Inaugurates Second Offshore Premises The tracking systems provider looks to expand their offshore strength by 40% in the upcoming year. - January 18, 2018 - ANB Systems, Inc.

United Energy Trading Gives Back to US Troops Overseas Local Energy Company, United Energy Trading, supports the troops with major donation for Christmas. - December 22, 2017 - Kratos Gas and Power

United Energy Trading Adopts Family of Seven for Operation Santa Energy Company partners with local charity center to provide Christmas presents for war-torn family of refugees. - December 14, 2017 - Kratos Gas and Power

ANB Systems Rolls Out an Installer Portal for DG Interconnections The portal is designed to facilitate installers process interconnection agreements with greater efficacy. - December 13, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Celebrates the Tenth Anniversary of EEPM The energy solutions provider developed the one of a kind "EEPM" Software to assist the utility in managing their energy efficiency programs. - December 07, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

ANB Systems Celebrates Energy Efficiency Day 2017 Second Annual EE Day urges Americans to “Save Energy. Save Money.” - October 06, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Coast2Coast Companies Announces Launch of Commercial Energy Brokerage: MyEnergyOption.com Coast2Coast, one of the nation's largest direct selling companies, announced today that it has been granted approval by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to launch MyEnergyOption.com, an electric generation supply brokerage. - September 09, 2017 - MyEnergyOption.com

ePLAN Conforms to the NSPM The Cost Effectiveness evaluation tool for Energy Utilities, conforms with the new National Standard Practice Manual (NSPM) guidelines. - July 17, 2017 - ANB Systems, Inc.

New Solar Platform Will "Crack" the Solar Value Stack Eighteen-month project will allow investors to sell the full scope of individually-specified electricity products from the same solar facility to multiple off takers. - September 22, 2016 - Genbright LLC

Viridian Energy President Recognized as Network Marketing Leader Viridian Energy President, Meredith Berkich, has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Direct Selling by Direct Selling News. - March 20, 2014 - Viridian Energy

Metromedia Energy Launches New Live Reverse Power Auctions Service Metromedia Energy (MME), the premier energy brokerage firm for the Northeast, is unrolling a new offering this year: live reverse power auctions. This innovative auction-style platform turns the tables on conventional price-bidding models, empowering the customer with decision making tools and purchasing... - February 22, 2014 - Metromedia Energy

Engerati Partners with the M2M Challenge The Engerati online smart energy platform has announced that it has partnered with the M2M Challenge innovation competition. First launched in 2012, the M2M Challenge is currently going into its second round. Contestants from 44 countries and more than 200 participants have already demonstrated the... - September 22, 2013 - Engerati

Engerati presents European Utility Week Webinar Series The Engerati online smart energy platform will present a Webinar series in the run-up to the annual European Utility Week featuring leading smart grid technology and service providers in the utility industry including Siemens, McAfee/Intel, Atos, IBM, Itron and Opower. Engerati has been an important... - September 04, 2013 - Engerati

Texal Energy Helps Non-Profit Abba House Reduce Energy Consumption with Texal Super-Bulb SB-200 Implementation Texal Energy, a Dallas based energy efficiency firm, partnered with Abba House of Cummings, GA to reduce overall lighting energy consumption by 50%. Christian influenced Abba House works with women in overcoming additions as well as addressing physical and emotional abuse. Texal Energy retrofitted standard... - August 28, 2013 - Texal Energy

Engerati Named Top Resource on Electricity and the Power Grid The Engerati online platform for the smart energy community has been named as one of the top 100 resources on electricity and the power grid by the website Electrical Engineering Schools Dot Org. - August 11, 2013 - Engerati

Engerati Focus on Lack of Revenue Collection and Assurance Which May Put Sustainability of Utility Industry at Risk It is surprising that few utilities take revenue assurance really seriously and address these issues at the highest level, says Dean Villet, Professional Services Director of Itron, a global technology and service provider to the utility industry. Says Dean Villet: “What we find is that service... - July 28, 2013 - Engerati

Stream Energy Announces New Charitable Relationship with Ragan’s HOPE Stream Energy, one of the largest network marketing companies in the world, announced today that it has established a relationship with a non-profit organization called Ragan’s HOPE. - April 06, 2013 - Stream Energy

Engerati, the Interactive Platform for the Smart Energy Community, Updated The Engerati online platform for the smart energy community has been updated with new features, content and networking tools. Engerati has been an important voice in the power and utility cyberspace since its inception in 2011. It is part of the Clarion Events Group. “We have been providing a... - April 05, 2013 - Engerati

Stream Energy Increases Its Maryland Service Area, Launches Dual-Commodity Service Firm expands its service to customers in the BGE and Delmarva territories - March 21, 2013 - Stream Energy

Columbia Business School Energy Club and the School of International and Public Affairs Energy Association Host the 8th Annual Energy Symposium The Columbia Business School Energy Club and the School of International and Public Affairs Energy Association will host the 8th Annual Energy Symposium on Nov. 30, 2012. The event brings together industry professionals, students and faculty at Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus in... - November 14, 2012 - Columbia Energy Symposium

Using Social Media to Promote Green Energy Stream Energy takes a social approach to promoting green energy. - April 29, 2012 - Stream Energy

Ignite to Gather Thousands of Sales Agents at Annual Convention World’s Top-Ranked Energy Network Marketer to Unveil Expansion Plans at Ignition 2012 Ignite, the recognized global leader among network marketers of energy, announced today that it will expand its service footprint in the United States as part of its upcoming convention, Ignition. Ignition is a multi-day event hosted by the company each year which brings in thousands of Ignite independent... - February 11, 2012 - Stream Energy

Engerati: New Global Digital Portal Launched for Electric Energy Industry Spintelligent, a global information provider has launched a new global digital portal that publishes global electric energy information, Engerati. Engerati is global in scope and user-driven. It focuses on aggregated and curated global electric energy content, which is distributed through the web, email... - January 26, 2012 - Engerati

Stream Energy Supports Captain Hope’s Kids with Record-Setting Donation Chairman Rob Snyder Announces Donation of Over 46,000 Diapers to Benefit Homeless Children. - June 03, 2010 - Stream Energy

Glacial Energy Becomes a Corporate Sponsor of ACUPCC Glacial Energy recently became a Silver Sponsor of the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC). ACUPCC believes “Colleges and universities must exercise leadership in their communities and throughout society by modeling ways to eliminate global warming emissions,... - May 23, 2010 - Glacial Energy

Stream Energy Executives Named Finalists for American Business Awards Honors Underscore Deep Strategic and Creative Expertise at Company - May 15, 2010 - Stream Energy

Texas PUC Chairman Barry Smitherman Keynotes Stream Energy Convention Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Barry Smitherman congratulated the audience of Stream Energy’s fifth annual Ignition Conference at the Dallas Convention Center, February 27th, noting that the attendees benefit Texas electric customers through their active role in the deregulated marketplace. Smitherman... - March 05, 2010 - Stream Energy

New Glacial Energy Website After months of hard work and preparation, Glacial Energy is pleased to roll out its new website. The new website has many more features including “Glacial U” which is designed to educate customers and visitors to the site about various energy subjects. It also contains pertinent information... - February 25, 2010 - Glacial Energy

Stream Energy Convention to Attract Thousands to Dallas Stream Energy Chairman Rob Snyder announced that the Dallas-based retail electric provider will celebrate its fifth anniversary accompanied by extraordinary revenue growth when roughly six thousand Ignite associates flock to Dallas February 25-27 for the annual ”Ignition” conference. Stream... - February 25, 2010 - Stream Energy

Stream Energy Supports H.E.A.T., Inc. in Georgia with $10,000 Donation Contribution Marks Second Year of Major Support for Organization Providing Energy Assistance to Low-Income and Elderly Georgians - November 26, 2009 - Stream Energy