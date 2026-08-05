Recent Headlines
Within Oil & Gas Field Equipment
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers. - October 25, 2025 - Macnaught USA
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells
Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool. - May 11, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Air Powered Oil Well Pump Replaces Pump Jacks
Air-powered oil well pump system with no moving parts above ground, virtually maintenance-free. No pump jacks, no work-overs needed any more. Air pumps work with wells having holes in the casing, preventing normal pumping. - April 21, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Cooper Machinery Services Names Scott Buckhout Chief Executive Officer
Cooper Machinery Services LLC, a leading global provider of natural gas engines, compressors, and after-sale products and services, today announced that Scott Buckhout has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Buckhout has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with a... - December 13, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Achieve Hydrogen Breakthrough
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) are pleased to announce they have successfully field tested a large bore slow-speed integral engine running on a 30% hydrogen (H2) fuel blend. In... - October 17, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Awarded Enterprise R3 Engine-Generator Project by the United States Space Force
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), LLC, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a contract by the United States Space Force (U.S.S.F.) to overhaul two of the six backup Enterprise R3 engine-generator sets stationed inside the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in... - September 12, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Expands Use of Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine, Topping 30% by Volume
In March 2022, Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)- fuel blend (95% natural gas and 5% hydrogen by volume). This month, they greatly exceeded industry expectations by successfully testing the same engine with a fuel blend of 30% H2 by volume, achieving significant reductions in CO, CO2, THC, and methane emissions. - September 01, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper First to Use Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine; Methane Emissions Reduced
Cooper Machinery Services has successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)-natural gas fuel blend. The groundbreaking test comes 5 months after the announcement of Cooper’s joint hydrogen research project with a major U.S. gas pipeline company to demonstrate the safe operating range of H2 blends in large-bore internal combustion engines. - March 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Appoints Jordan Smith as Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies
Cooper appointed Jordan Smith to the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies. This new position will further Cooper’s efforts to develop products and services enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint, minimizing environmental and safety risks while enhancing operational efficiency. - February 14, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Partners with Camp Hope to Help Veterans with PTSD Find Hope and Healing
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. - January 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Launch Joint Hydrogen Initiative
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a joint hydrogen... - October 29, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Launches ESG Platform
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced that it has launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/. The new section of Cooper’s website is a manifestation of... - October 07, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires TrueRock Holdings, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management today announced the strategic acquisition of TrueRock Holdings, LLC (“TrueRock”), a division of FlatRock Compression, Ltd. This action advances Cooper’s position as the leading... - July 30, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
2021 Roll Out of New Safety Cooling Trailers
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is please to announce the 2021 Roll Out of their new Safety Cooling Trailers. - March 04, 2021 - Pickett Oilfield
Aqua-Liner-MW, the Mountain West Distributor of Geo-Form Geomembrane, is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Website, Geo-Form.com
Aqua-Liner-MW, the Mountain West distributor of Geo-Form Geomembrane, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website, https://geo-form.com. The newly launched website explains the value of the rare geomembrane attribute of “ductility” accompanied by photos of successful lining... - January 28, 2021 - Aqua-Liner-MW
Atlas Copco Gas & Process and Vericor Power Systems Sign a Strategic Alliance to Power Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressors and Companders™ with Vericor Gas Turbines
Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently signed a strategic alliance with Atlas Copco Gas and Process (Atlas Copco) to power integrally geared centrifugal compressors and Companders™ with Vericor gas-driven turbines. The combination of these efficient,... - August 20, 2020 - Vericor Power Systems
Vericor TF50F Gas Turbine Successfully Completes 1,000-Hour Field Test on a Direct Drive Hydraulic Fracturing Application for a Major Customer in USA, BJ Services
Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently concluded the first field-test of 1,000 hours with their TF50F dual fuel gas turbine on a direct drive Hydraulic Fracturing application for a major Customer in USA, BJ Services, as announced by their press release on June... - June 12, 2020 - Vericor Power Systems
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Implements Safety Protocol Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
The oilfield technology and service provider has taken measures in line with CDC guidance to protect employees' health while minimizing disruption to oil producers' business operations. - March 28, 2020 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group
The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies
FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services
FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service
Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers
Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
ProductionBrokers.com Booming Despite Tough Times in the Energy Sector
ProductionBrokers.com Has Found a Favorable Spot Within the Oil & Gas Industry, with Plans for Long Term Growth. - November 25, 2015 - ProductionBrokers.com
PS Filter Emphasizes the Importance of Carbon Filtration Equipment
Often times, contaminants from natural gas can be deadly. Take for example hydrogen sulphide, more commonly known as H2S. If H2S is not properly taken care of, it can permeate through the air and pose a lethal risk to anyone exposed to it. To filter hydrogen sulphide and other undesirable gases and contaminants like water vapour, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, PS Filter manufactures carbon filtration equipment that is used for glycol dehydration and amine treatment applications. - April 19, 2015 - PS Filter
akvola Technologies is Looking for Pilot Projects and Partners for Long-Term Commercial-Scale Tests of Their akvoFloat™ Technology
akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies
PS Filter Now Manufacturing Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) Filtration Equipment for De-Oiling
Alberta is one of the few places in the world that is home to a large reserve of crude oil; a material that both quickly fleeting and crucial for modern day life. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter
PS Filter Recommends the New AquaSorb 1500 for Water Filtration Industries
Water is the essence of all life, but drinking water that is unpurified can have an extremely negative effect on the human body. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter
PS Filter Now Helping Customers Find the Ideal Carbon Filtration Equipment
Carbon Filtration Systems are designed as a chemical filter even though they are very effective for particle filtration this is not their intended use. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter
Oil in Water Analyzer Helps Students at Aalborg University Esbjerg, Denmark Study Membrane Filtration of Produced Water
Four Oil and Gas engineering students from Aalborg University Esbjerg have written a 1st semester masters project with focus on membrane filtration of produced water. The students used the TD-500D, by Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, to test the concentration of oil in water for the feed, permeate, and retentate of a ceramic membrane connected to a feed tank. - February 11, 2015 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
Gary Bartman, President of Turner Design Hydrocarbon Instruments Will Speak at the Ship Air Emissions Management 2014 Seminar in Long Beach, CA
The President of Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, Gary Bartman, will be one of the guest speakers at the Ship Air Emissions Management summit 2014. The seminar will take place on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA from October 28-30, 2014. - October 10, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
New Fully Automatic Clean in Place System for Oil in Water Monitors
Introducing the new TurnerCIP Fully Automatic Clean In Place System from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - August 22, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
Dr Amy Lehman to Address “DRC’s High Risk, High Reward Moment” at iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in September
"This is a very high risk, potentially high reward moment for the DRC,” says Dr Amy G. Lehman, founder and CEO of the Lake Tanganyika Floating Health Clinic (LTFHC), about the effects of the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the country. During the upcoming iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum... - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Preparing the Way for Sector Taking Off: from Infrastructure to Environment
Infrastructural and environmental challenges and concerns in the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be discussed and addressed during the upcoming of iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s... - August 07, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
The World’s Only DNV “Clean Design” Certified 5 PPM Bilge Alarm is Here
Announcing the New TD-107 5.0™ Oil In Water Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments available from NAG Marine. - August 05, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
Oil in Water Monitor to be Installed at the New Carlsbad Desalination Plant
Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments has won a contract to install an oil in water monitor for the Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, CA. - July 24, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
Carolina Material Handling, Inc., Acquires Carolina Casters
Greensboro-based Carolina Material Handling, Inc. (CMH), announced its acquisition of High Point-based Carolina Casters. The two privately held companies officially completed the sale June 15, 2014. Founded in 1971 by John L. Middleton, Sr., CMH has grown from stocking a few hand-trucks and one... - July 17, 2014 - Carolina Material Handling
iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Sponsor Perenco Rep Says "Win-Win Partnership" with DRC Government Essential in Oil & Gas Business
Perenco Rep and Mioc General Manager Reza Mered says the company’s “win-win” partnership that it maintains with the DRC government is essential to achieve set growth targets, adding “in particular the implementation of a serene business climate and a solid and modern legal framework in respect to the commitments of the State, which guarantees stability. - July 11, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
New Discharge Monitor Ready for the January 2015 ECA Compliance
Introducing the TD-5100 ECA Scrubber Wash Water Overboard Discharge Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - June 21, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Returns to Kinshasa as the World Takes Note of Country’s Untapped Oil Potential
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, HE Matata Ponyo Mapon, and the Minister of Hydrocarbons, HE Crispin Atama Tabe, are heading up the high-level iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum taking place in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. “The DRC is on the brink of an exciting... - June 14, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments Announces Their Success at OTC 2014
Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments announces a successful 2014 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX May 5-8. Exploration and production was the main focus of the show and Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments stood out as one of the companies with a singular focus on oil in water... - May 25, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments
Water Planet Engineering’s Vorti-SEP® Selected to Recycle Wastewater for BMW
Water Planet Engineering’s Vorti-SEP® water treatment technology was selected to treat and recycle wastewater generated as part of BMW’s month-long launch event for their new i8 and i3 plug–in hybrid vehicles in Santa Monica, California. - May 15, 2014 - Water Planet Engineering