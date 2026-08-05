Often times, contaminants from natural gas can be deadly. Take for example hydrogen sulphide, more commonly known as H2S. If H2S is not properly taken care of, it can permeate through the air and pose a lethal risk to anyone exposed to it. To filter hydrogen sulphide and other undesirable gases and contaminants like water vapour, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, PS Filter manufactures carbon filtration equipment that is used for glycol dehydration and amine treatment applications. - April 19, 2015 - PS Filter