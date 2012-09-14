PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

ProductionBrokers.com Booming Despite Tough Times in the Energy Sector ProductionBrokers.com Has Found a Favorable Spot Within the Oil & Gas Industry, with Plans for Long Term Growth. - November 25, 2015 - ProductionBrokers.com

PS Filter Emphasizes the Importance of Carbon Filtration Equipment Often times, contaminants from natural gas can be deadly. Take for example hydrogen sulphide, more commonly known as H2S. If H2S is not properly taken care of, it can permeate through the air and pose a lethal risk to anyone exposed to it. To filter hydrogen sulphide and other undesirable gases and contaminants like water vapour, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, PS Filter manufactures carbon filtration equipment that is used for glycol dehydration and amine treatment applications. - April 19, 2015 - PS Filter

akvola Technologies is Looking for Pilot Projects and Partners for Long-Term Commercial-Scale Tests of Their akvoFloat™ Technology akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies

PS Filter Now Manufacturing Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) Filtration Equipment for De-Oiling Alberta is one of the few places in the world that is home to a large reserve of crude oil; a material that both quickly fleeting and crucial for modern day life. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

PS Filter Recommends the New AquaSorb 1500 for Water Filtration Industries Water is the essence of all life, but drinking water that is unpurified can have an extremely negative effect on the human body. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

PS Filter Now Helping Customers Find the Ideal Carbon Filtration Equipment Carbon Filtration Systems are designed as a chemical filter even though they are very effective for particle filtration this is not their intended use. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

Oil in Water Analyzer Helps Students at Aalborg University Esbjerg, Denmark Study Membrane Filtration of Produced Water Four Oil and Gas engineering students from Aalborg University Esbjerg have written a 1st semester masters project with focus on membrane filtration of produced water. The students used the TD-500D, by Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, to test the concentration of oil in water for the feed, permeate, and retentate of a ceramic membrane connected to a feed tank. - February 11, 2015 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Gary Bartman, President of Turner Design Hydrocarbon Instruments Will Speak at the Ship Air Emissions Management 2014 Seminar in Long Beach, CA The President of Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, Gary Bartman, will be one of the guest speakers at the Ship Air Emissions Management summit 2014. The seminar will take place on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA from October 28-30, 2014. - October 10, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

New Fully Automatic Clean in Place System for Oil in Water Monitors Introducing the new TurnerCIP Fully Automatic Clean In Place System from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - August 22, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Dr Amy Lehman to Address “DRC’s High Risk, High Reward Moment” at iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in September "This is a very high risk, potentially high reward moment for the DRC,” says Dr Amy G. Lehman, founder and CEO of the Lake Tanganyika Floating Health Clinic (LTFHC), about the effects of the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the country. During the upcoming iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in... - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Preparing the Way for Sector Taking Off: from Infrastructure to Environment Infrastructural and environmental challenges and concerns in the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be discussed and addressed during the upcoming of iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister... - August 07, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

The World’s Only DNV “Clean Design” Certified 5 PPM Bilge Alarm is Here Announcing the New TD-107 5.0™ Oil In Water Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments available from NAG Marine. - August 05, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Oil in Water Monitor to be Installed at the New Carlsbad Desalination Plant Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments has won a contract to install an oil in water monitor for the Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, CA. - July 24, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Carolina Material Handling, Inc., Acquires Carolina Casters Greensboro-based Carolina Material Handling, Inc. (CMH), announced its acquisition of High Point-based Carolina Casters. The two privately held companies officially completed the sale June 15, 2014. Founded in 1971 by John L. Middleton, Sr., CMH has grown from stocking a few hand-trucks and one salesperson... - July 17, 2014 - Carolina Material Handling

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Sponsor Perenco Rep Says "Win-Win Partnership" with DRC Government Essential in Oil & Gas Business Perenco Rep and Mioc General Manager Reza Mered says the company’s “win-win” partnership that it maintains with the DRC government is essential to achieve set growth targets, adding “in particular the implementation of a serene business climate and a solid and modern legal framework in respect to the commitments of the State, which guarantees stability. - July 11, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

New Discharge Monitor Ready for the January 2015 ECA Compliance Introducing the TD-5100 ECA Scrubber Wash Water Overboard Discharge Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - June 21, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Returns to Kinshasa as the World Takes Note of Country’s Untapped Oil Potential The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, HE Matata Ponyo Mapon, and the Minister of Hydrocarbons, HE Crispin Atama Tabe, are heading up the high-level iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum taking place in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. “The DRC is on the brink of an exciting breakthrough... - June 14, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments Announces Their Success at OTC 2014 Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments announces a successful 2014 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX May 5-8. Exploration and production was the main focus of the show and Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments stood out as one of the companies with a singular focus on oil in water monitoring... - May 25, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Water Planet Engineering’s Vorti-SEP® Selected to Recycle Wastewater for BMW Water Planet Engineering’s Vorti-SEP® water treatment technology was selected to treat and recycle wastewater generated as part of BMW’s month-long launch event for their new i8 and i3 plug–in hybrid vehicles in Santa Monica, California. - May 15, 2014 - Water Planet Engineering

Oil in Water Monitors at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments will exhibit at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference at Booth #4809 from May 5 - 8, 2014 in Houston, TX at the Reliant Park Center. - April 30, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments will be exhibiting at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at Booth #4809. - April 27, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

TD-500D Hand Held Oil in Water Analyzer Stands Ready Around the World for Immediate Service To contribute further to environmental protection and provide immediate service worldwide, Turner designs Hydrocarbon Instruments has strategically set up a TD-500D Stocking Distribution Global Network for immediate TD-500D and accessories supply. - April 27, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Mangas Power Signs OEM with John Deere Oilfield manufacturing equipment distribution company signs OEM with reputable John Deere for design and sell of John Deere-powered products. - April 10, 2014 - Mangas Power

Saskatchewan Mining Companies Including Stauber Drilling, Inc. Will Attend the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum Stauber Drilling is pleased to announce that they will be one of the many great Saskatchewan mining companies attending the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum. The Premier Mining Supply Event will be held April 8 & 9, 2014 at TCU Place in Saskatoon and will be presented by the Saskatchewan... - March 22, 2014 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. is Offering Geophysical Logging Stauber Drilling Inc. is offering geophysical logging for their Saskatchewan based clientele. Geophysical logging is the process of making a detailed record of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. This log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface or on physical... - March 02, 2014 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Announces Well Servicing for Residential Customers Regina, Saskatchewan Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they are offering well servicing to residential customers. The company is known for their commercial water well installation and maintenance services but they also provide their full spectrum well servicing to residential clients. Well... - November 16, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

The Newest Environmentally-Friendly Solutions from Stauber Drilling Inc. While drilling has not always been pegged as something that is good for the environment, Stauber Drilling Inc. is trying to change that stereotype. Drilling for water wells will always be important, but the days of sacrificing the environment for the sake of water well construction are coming to an end. The... - September 14, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

New Security System Announced Geometrics Inc. and Sierra Romeo announce the availability of a new IED and weapon monitoring system, the Rogue Detection System for person-borne weapon interdiction. - August 14, 2013 - Geometrics, Inc.

Stauber Drilling Details the Benefits of Environmental Drilling in Saskatchewan Environmental Drilling acts as a form of research that is used to establish whether the soil and groundwater of any particular area has been contaminated. Some elements of environmental drilling include procuring samples of soil, rock and water, but it goes far beyond the basics. There are other services,... - August 09, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Celebrates 50 Years Installing, Servicing and Drilling Wells in Saskatchewan Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they have been installing, servicing and drilling wells in Saskatchewan for 50 years. The company began their well and drilling business by drilling wells in Saskatchewan over 50 years ago and has expanded their services over the decades to include environmental... - July 21, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Working Toward COR Certification for Safety Stauber Drilling Inc. has just announced that they are working toward their COR certification. A Certificate of Recognition (COR) is awarded to employers who develop health and safety programs that meet established standards. Certificates are issued by Alberta Employment and Immigration and are co-signed... - June 21, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Platinum Control Enhances Burner Management Training Program Company offers most comprehensive installation resources to ensure BMS functionality. - May 03, 2013 - Platinum Control Technologies

Stauber Drilling Providing Urgent Water Well Servicing in Saskatchewan With warmer weather and increased precipitation, Saskatchewan’s water systems are becoming increasingly taxed. Each year, this sudden influx of spring’s water runoff overwhelms public and private well-based drainage systems. Stauber Drilling Inc., Regina’s premiere drilling company,... - May 01, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Stauber Drilling Inc. Alleviates Flooding in Saskatchewan The spring thaw and consequent runoff create vast quantities of water to be absorbed into Saskatchewan’s water systems. Each year, this sudden influx of water overwhelms public and private well-based water systems. Stauber Drilling Inc., Regina’s premiere drilling company, retains the equipment... - March 27, 2013 - Stauber Drilling

Apollo Safety Responds to Nationwide Influenza Activity With widespread influenza activity reported throughout the country, Apollo Safety responds with products designed to stop the spread of the virus. - January 16, 2013 - Apollo Safety

Progressive Cavity Pumps - Canam Launches Its Own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor Announcing the launch of Canam's own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor, part of the own progressive cavity pump system. As usually, the main focus is on quality. - December 16, 2012 - Canam Pipe & Supply

Platinum Control Technologies Hires New Regional Manager to Support Growth and Maintain Exemplary Customer Service Platinum Control Technologies is pleased to announce Chance Lauer as a new regional manager, Lauer will provide support to clients in Platinum Control’s South East Division. Platinum Control, a recognized leader in the oil and gas industry, manufactures a UL/CSA-certified burner management system... - December 12, 2012 - Platinum Control Technologies

Platinum Control Technologies Signs Vinson Process Controls as Exclusive Distributor and Partner in the Southwest U.S. Platinum Control Technologies is pleased to announce Vinson Process Controls, a local business partner of Emerson Process Management Division, is now an exclusive distributor for Platinum Control’s Burner Management Systems (BMS) in Western Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, the four corners region,... - December 12, 2012 - Platinum Control Technologies

Apollo Safety to Exhibit at New England Area American Society of Safety Engineers Exposition Over 200 environmental, health, and safety professionals to attend 14th Annual Professional Development Conference and Exposition. - November 09, 2012 - Apollo Safety

Stark Oil & Gas Limited Opens New Office in Papua New Guinea (PNG) Stark Oil and Gas Limited ("Stark") is establishing a new office in Port Moresby, and aim to boost operations out of the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Oceania. “After these recent massive prospect discoveries, we are pleased to increase our presence on the ground,” says... - November 07, 2012 - Stark Oil and Gas

Stark Oil & Gas Limited Files Application for Oil Block in Sudan Stark Oil and Gas Limited ("Stark") are in the process of obtaining an oil block from the Ministry of Petroleum of The Republic of Sudan. Representatives of Stark have over the last seven years conducted the appropriate due diligence during several of their visits and at meetings with the Ministry... - November 02, 2012 - Stark Oil and Gas

Apollo Safety to Exhibit at the National Safety Council Expo in Orlando, Fla. This year's National Safety Council Expo, the country's leading safety exposition, will draw thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors; Apollo Safety, Inc. to exhibit, highlighting high-tech gas detection equipment. - September 19, 2012 - Apollo Safety

Fabric Structures and Storage Solutions- Top 5 Things to Consider Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services