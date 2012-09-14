Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform , from SnatchBot

$0.00 - Service

Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.

Advanced , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$15.00 - Service

Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...

Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Port Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...

Audio Conferencing System , from Indosoft

Product

We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...

Backup Platinum , from SoftLogica

$67.00 - Product

Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives, CD-R/W,...

Contact Center Solutions , from Indosoft

$0.00 - Product

Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...