PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - July 27, 2019 - B2Brazil.com

HBM Technology Takes the Load During Bridge Project Measurement specialist’s equipment helps ensure success of Hercílio Luz bridge restoration. - July 05, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21 Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma

Brazilian Musicians Gil & Brites Just Released the Song "A Palavra Escrita" With the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia with guest city, Brazil; Brazilian musicians and composers, Gil & Brites just released a song called “A Palavra Escrita” on YouTube. - June 17, 2018 - Gil & Brites Musicians

Brave CF to be Hosted in the Biggest Indoor Sporting Arena in Brazil Brave Combat Federation will host the eleventh edition of the event at the largest indoor stadium in Brazil. - March 10, 2018 - Brave Combat Federation

Jive Communications and Zoho Announce a New Partnership to Improve Customer Relations The partnership will help track sales activities and increase customer engagement. - March 06, 2018 - Jive Communications, Inc.

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Make It Easier for Buyers and Sellers to Connect The New Design Also Seamlessly Integrates B2brazil’s Growing Slate of Online and Offline Trade Services. - February 24, 2018 - B2Brazil.com

Brazil Deepwater Opportunity Hinges on Subsea Multiphase Boosting Tech, Domestic Innovation Catching Up at AMG First's Brazil Conference Brazil subsea boosting experts and E&P companies meet for the first time after Libra's first production at AMG First's Subsea Multiphase Boosting Brazil Conference, on April 12-13, 2018 at Windsor Barra Hotel Rio de Janeiro, to face the challenge of low breakeven costs. - December 20, 2017 - AMG First LLC

Global Innovation Consultancy Firm Consulus Has Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Anpecom Global innovation consultancy firm Consulus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Anpecom where Consulus will provide assistance to member companies of Anpecom in their market entry expansion globally. - November 16, 2017 - Consulus Pte Ltd

CyberExtruder's Aureus 3D Face Recognition Software Puts a Dent in Organized Retail Crime in Brazilian Shopping Mall CyberExtruder, Tygart Technology, and Allevate combine forces to produce a cloud-based face recognition solution for loss preventions that is catching criminals in Brazil. - October 13, 2017 - CyberExtruder

RAIDIX and Storage Corp. Are Poised to Deliver High-Speed Data Storage to the Brazilian Enterprise Sector Data storage vendor RAIDIX established a new partnership in Brazil. Storage Corp. – a provider of IT solutions for enterprise, cloud environments, monitoring and video surveillance infrastructures – now offers the RAIDIX software-defined storage technology as a key component in comprehensive IT projects. - September 14, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

Light Up Every Desk and Photos with the New PhotoEmoji PhotoEmojis are perfect for those photos that have provided you with some of the most unforgettable moments in your life and the opportunity to match your pictures to the emojis they best represent. Cute, enormously influential: they are an amazing decoration topper for any desk. Something funny? Pick the laughing PhotoEmoji. Something with your partner? Heart eyes all the way. - September 03, 2017 - PhotoEmoji

B2Brazil and Manna Announce the Launch of a China-Brazil Trade Service Center Brazil’s largest B2B trade portal and China's premiere professional cross-border e-commerce services company create joint venture to faciliate and grow B2B trade between China and Brazil. - July 26, 2017 - B2Brazil.com

Invent4 Presents Fat Rat Pinball: a Creative Pinball Game Free on Android This new app presented by Invent4 uses animals instead a ball in the pinball machines, creating an unusual arcade game. The normal challenges of the pinball are mixed up with the body's physics, causing unexpected and funny situations. - July 15, 2017 - Invent4.com

bChannels Partner Network Coverage Expands to Latin America The Technology Industry's Leading Partner Channel Management Company Opens Office in Brazil - June 24, 2017 - bChannels

A Team of Security Experts from Israel is Providing Special Security Services for Some of the Biggest Business Delegations Travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for some of the biggest business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising (www.gaadvising.com) (www.gaadvising.com/vipsecurity), which was set up by... - June 06, 2017 - GA, Global Advising

International Uranium Film Festival: for a World Free of Nuclear Risks Celebrities and film directors appreciate and endorse the International Uranium Film Festival that is dedicated to films about nuclear and radioactive issues: From Hiroshima to Fukushisma. However, the in the world unique film festival needs also your support and donation to continue. - May 13, 2017 - Uranium Film Festival

Axis Biotec Brazil Innovative, Safe and Efficacious Wound Dressing with IP Rights Approved in 11 Countries, Colzen® Treats Lesions That Are Difficult to Heal Some wounds can be difficult to heal and the patients affected by them can suffer from infections, pain and other complications. A Brazilian product capable of revolutionizing wound treatment has already had its Intellectual Property (IP) rights approved in Germany, China, Spain, the United States, France,... - April 27, 2017 - Axis Biotec

B2Brazil Launches Chinese B2B Trade Platform Promoting Brazilian and Foreign Companies New version of Brazil's leading B2B trade portal facilitates direct access to China for Brazilian companies, and direct access to Brazil for Chinese companies. - April 14, 2017 - B2Brazil.com

Centro Europeu and eRevMax Forms an Industry-Academia Partnership Centro Europeu (The European Center), a premier professional training institute in Brazil has partnered with eRevMax, the global leader in hotel connectivity solutions, to collaborate on skill development and research. This unique Industry-Academia tie-up has been created for imparting students with... - December 03, 2016 - eRevMax Inc.

Questra World Enters Brazilian Market The international company, Questra World which is widely known on the investment markets of Europe, Asia, and Africa, enters the Brazilian market. The network of Company partners account for more than 20 thousand agents in 30 countries of the World and the Company’s management team has high hopes... - October 26, 2016 - Questra World

Green Data Center LLP Clinches WITSA Global ICT Excellence Chairman’s Award Malaysian based green data center equipment manufacturer Green Data Center LLP (GDC) has won the coveted Chairman’s Award at the bi-annual Global ICT Excellence Awards 2016 held this year in Brazil for its ground breaking Eco2 data center cooling technology. The Global ICT Excellence Awards is... - October 11, 2016 - Green Data Center LLP

Brazilian Institute Launches a Free Basic Portuguese Online Course ILC Brasil, the institute specialized in teaching Portuguese as a foreign language, introduces an open online course for those who wish to learn the basics of Portuguese. - September 16, 2016 - Instituto de Língua e Cultura Brasileira ILC Brasil

B2Brazil Launches Spanish B2B Trade Platform Promoting Brazilian and Foreign Companies in Latin America, and Latin American Companies in Brazil New version of Brazil's leading B2B Trade portal facilitates direct access to Latin America for both Brazilian and non-Brazilian companies, and direct access to Brazil for Latin American companies. - August 18, 2016 - B2Brazil.com

Data Sector Will Soon Become the Key Component of Total Mobile Revenue - Latin America - Mobile Infrastructure Report by MarketInfoResearch.com LTE Broadcast technology is expected to be widely deployed during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil - July 16, 2016 - MarketInfo Research

eRevMax Strengthens Its South American Sales Force Alex Moura returns as Regional Sales Director. - June 24, 2016 - eRevMax Inc.

Startup Farm is Present in the Campus São Paulo, Google Space for Entrepreneurs Largest startup accelerator in Latin America will have a floor in the new Google building. - June 08, 2016 - Startup Farm

SharkByte's Game Ant-Gravity: Tiny's Adventure Now on Steam Greenlight SharkByte is happy to announce that their new game Ant-gravity: Tiny’s Adventure is now on Steam Greenlight. Featuring a new 4-direction gravity manipulation gameplay, combining 2D Platformer action and Puzzle for getting a fun and challenging gameplay. - February 27, 2016 - Shark Byte

Viracopos International Airport Begins 2016 with Advanced Automated Border Control Technology Aiming for a faster and enhanced secure passenger control process, Viracopos International Airport implemented the latest Automated Border Control technology by installing Vision-Box’s ABC eGates at the end of 2015, already processing thousands of passengers during its first month in operation. - January 15, 2016 - Vision-Box

SGS Reports: Good Manufacturing Practices for Food Packaging in Brazil On 13 May 2015, Anvisa – National Regulatory Agency for Food in Brazil – launched a public consultation process for a new regulation on Good Manufacturing Practices for packaging material in contact with food. - October 22, 2015 - SGS

New Appointments to Helio Energia Board Helio Energia Holdings SA ("Helio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Trevor Graham Crouch (Independent Director) and David M. Mitchell (Executive Director) and have been appointed to the Helio Energia Holdings SA Board of Directors, effective August 4, 2015. Mr Crouch... - October 06, 2015 - Helio Energias Renovaveis

A-Round Initial Closing and Pricing for Helio Energia Announced Helio Energia Holdings SA, and its Brazilian affiliate, Helio Projetos em Energia Renovavel Ltda ("Helio" or the "Company"), a Brazilian solar services provider that develops and finances solar systems for commercial and industrial customers, is pleased to announce it has reached... - August 31, 2015 - Helio Energias Renovaveis

Formation of Brazilian Solar Company Announced - Helio Energia Holdings SA Helio Energia Holdings SA, and its Brazilian affiliate, Helio Projetos em Energia Renovavel Ltda ("Helio" or the "Company"), a Brazilian solar services provider that develops and finances solar systems for commercial and industrial customers, is pleased to announce the formation of... - August 21, 2015 - Helio Energias Renovaveis

Global VSAT Forum to Chair the 2nd Annual MilSatCom Latin America in Brazil SMi Group reports: Cristovam Nascimento, Brazil Correspondent Office, Global VSAT Forum, has been invited to chair MilSatCom Latin America 2015 and co-host the two panel discussions on "Regional Opportunities For SatCom Collaboration" and "How Will Future Military Operations Shape SatCom Requirements In The Future?" - August 07, 2015 - SMi Group

Ccaps Ranked Among Latin America’s Largest Language Services Providers Independent market research firm, Common Sense Advisory, recognizes Ccaps as a leader in $38.16 billion global industry. - July 15, 2015 - Ccaps Translation and Localization

Rio VIP Nightlife & Activities Bookings Made Easy RioAllAccess.com is a one-stop shop for the active tourist in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The site provides a wide scope of both night and day solutions for tourists wanting to experience the real Rio. - June 03, 2015 - TGW Travel Group

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

eRevMax and Malapronta.com Shares Industry Insights on Online Travel Trends Seamless connectivity between the channel and a property is key to more online revenue, according to the online distribution specialists from Malapronta.com and eRevMax. In a networking session on ‘Trends in Online Marketing and Management using Revenue Management Technology’, hosted by... - December 18, 2014 - eRevMax Inc.

Official Launch Trailer, Synopsis and Poster of "Judas" New Short Film Official Launch Trailer, Synopsis and Poster of "Judas” new short film of RZP Filmesdirected by Joel Caetano with production Mariana Zani, responsible for films like “Gato” (best Latin American film in Montevideo Fantastic 2010) and “Encosto,” award-winning short which... - December 07, 2014 - RZP Filmes

Brazil Hospitality Group Trusts eRevMax to Optimize Online Revenue 49 properties will use RateTiger for rate & inventory management. - November 21, 2014 - eRevMax Inc.

Transamerica Hospitality Group Partners with eRevMax to Optimize Online Sales Leverages RateTiger Channel Manager for effective rate and inventory distribution. - November 06, 2014 - eRevMax Inc.

"Emerging Markets Report" is Available for Download Brazilian publisher AVEC is releasing the study "Emerging Markets Report" this October 2014, from author Paulo Vicente Alves, Professor at Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC) in Brazil, one of the top ranked business schools in the world. Paulo Alves has a D.Sc. Degree in Administration,... - October 17, 2014 - AVEC EDITORA

Borer Launches New Website for Brazilian Marketplace Borer is pleased to announce the launch of Portuguese language website in Brazil to provide better insight of its products and operations for South American users. - September 28, 2014 - Borer

eRevMax Completes Integration with Leading Channels in South America Offers 2-way XML connectivity with CVC and MalaPronta.com. - September 26, 2014 - eRevMax Inc.

Israeli Company is Taking the Challenge in Countries Defined as High Risk for Travellers A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising , which was set up by Ronen Ben Efraim, Uri Sade, and Yoram Shvartz, has enjoyed growth over the last two years and is now regarded by many as one of the leaders in security consulting services in Brazil. The company was founded in Israel. - September 13, 2014 - GA, Global Advising

GreenTech OutPost Will be Introducing Innovative Energy Savings and LED Products on August 11-13, 2014 at Imigrantes Exhibition Center, Sao Paulo Brazil Green Tech OutPost (HK), Ltd. (GTO) is a value-added provider of innovative Green Tech products and solutions. The company focuses on energy-saving products, waste water treatment, bio-remediation technologies and LED lighting to help reduce carbon footprints to enterprises worldwide. Through collaboration and green technologies trade agreements, GTO can facilitate the partnership between businesses and governmental decision makers in China and Brazil. - August 01, 2014 - GreenTech OutPost

RAD to Provide Train-to-Ground Broadband Communications Solution for São Paulo Monorail Uninterrupted Live Video, Voice and Wi-Fi for Trains Running at up to 200 km/hour. - July 23, 2014 - RAD

“My Rio Travel Guide” Introduces Travelers to the Splendors of Rio de Janeiro For anyone preparing a trip to Rio de Janeiro, the just officially released “My Rio Travel Guide” from Madson Araujo, a local tour guide, is a comprehensive guidebook to the sites, sounds and sizzle of Rio. - June 24, 2014 - My Rio Travel Guide

GRU Airport Will Implement the Latest Technology in Automated Border Control The solution designed by Vision-Box® is already being tested in the new terminal and will be installed in the international terminals by the end of August. - June 16, 2014 - Vision-Box