Brazil News
Brazilian Zouk DJ Zen Eyer Expands International Presence with 2026 European Tour
Brazilian Zouk DJ and producer artist Zen Eyer performed across Germany, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Switzerland during his 2026 European tour, bringing his signature musicality and Brazilian dance culture to international audiences. - November 24, 2025 - Zen Eyer
RX Global WTM Latin America Opens Registration for Edition That Will Discuss the Connection Between Technology and Human Service in Tourism
About three months before the pavilion opens, WTM Latin America announces the beginning of registration for the 2025 edition of the largest B2B event in the travel and tourism sector in Latin America, which will take place from April 14 to 16, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo. - January 29, 2025 - RX
TOHT Launches New App to Enhance Personal and Professional Development
Innovative app facilitates anonymous feedback exchange, continuous improvement, and community support for personal and organizational growth. - July 11, 2024 - TOHT
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018
Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg First Boxing Fight Does 110,000 Global Pay Per View (PPV) Buys
Cris Cyborg makes professional boxing debut at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba Brazil earning an 8 round unanimous decision over former Brazilian National Boxing champion Simone Silva and the event does over 110,000 Pay Per View Buys and over 10,000 fans in attendance. - October 10, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
World's First “Non-Fungible Territory” Declared by Indigenous Communities in Brazil
A Territory of 41,000 Hectares in the Amazon Rainforest is Protected with Web3 - July 20, 2022 - Nemus Earth
B2Brazil Expands in the Americas Launching B2B Marketplaces for Mexico, Chile and Colombia
Leading B2B marketplace in Americas expands footprint by launching B2Mexico, B2Chile and B2Colombia, localized services connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade. - January 28, 2022 - B2Brazil.com
B2Brazil and Banco Ourinvest Launch Online Foreign Exchange and Payments Service for Brazil
The agreement establishes a partnership between the leading B2B commerce portal in Brazil and the reference bank in the foreign exchange services sector. - December 09, 2021 - B2Brazil.com
Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Fostering Stronger Ties with Customers in the Digital Era
Wisdom is proud to announce the first edition of its Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM, to be held on 23 and 24 November 2021, virtually. The event will host high-level industry discussions on how to provide a more personalised, relevant, proactive, and engaging experience to the customers across channels. - September 20, 2021 - Wisdom Events
B2Brazil, Shipa Freight Launch Online Forwarding Platform for Brazil
Brazil’s leading B2B trade portal and leading global online logistics platform launch Brazil’s first localized platform to quote, book, pay and track freight online. - November 18, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
eRevMax Presents Travel Tech LATAM in October
Partners with HS LATAM for the week-long virtual conference. - October 22, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
B2Brazil and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil Sign a Partnership Agreement
Leading B2B trade portal in Brazil and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil - CNA, the national entity representing Brazilian rural producers, enter into close an agreement to launch Mercado CNA, the principal online trading platform for the agricultural sector. - August 01, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
B2Brazil and Bexs Banco Enter Partnership That Benefits More Than 150,000 SMEs in Brazil and Abroad
Agreement between leading B2B trade portal in Brazil and main international online payment bank in Brazil aims to promote foreign exchange solutions for B2Brazil’s members. - July 02, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
Game Nacional Releases Its Newest Game on Switch: Him & Her, a Unique Puzzle Platformer
Him & Her was released June 11th on Nintendo Switch. This Brazilian indie game features two protagonists in their adventures to rejoin once again. Going across many levels, and solving puzzles to successfully complete them. It got into the top 30 of most downloaded games on eShop for June... - June 30, 2020 - Game Nacional
B2Brazil Launches Educational Platform and Online Course for Business English in Partnership with Pearson
Brazil's largest online B2B marketplace launches an online Business English Now! course supported by educational tools from Pearson, a global leader in language courses. - June 18, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
BYD Officially Signs Deal for the São Paulo Metro’s Line 17 Project
BYD SkyRail São Paulo and São Paulo Metro formally signed a contract on April 27th for BYD to provide its SkyRail for the Line 17 (Gold Line) project. This marks BYD’s second major collaborative project in Brazil following the company’s SkyRail line in the city of Salvador. - May 08, 2020 - BYD
Universidade do Cliente Delivers New Book, Titled: "30 Advices from 30 Greatest Professionals in CRM and Customer Service in the World"
Imagine the following situation: you are invited to a private meeting with the greatest professionals in the world in the fields of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Customer Service. Can you imagine it? In this book you are invited to learn from their experience. - February 28, 2020 - Universidade do Cliente
B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services
The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - July 27, 2019 - B2Brazil.com
HBM Technology Takes the Load During Bridge Project
Measurement specialist’s equipment helps ensure success of Hercílio Luz bridge restoration. - July 05, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21
Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma
Brazilian Musicians Gil & Brites Just Released the Song "A Palavra Escrita"
With the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia with guest city, Brazil; Brazilian musicians and composers, Gil & Brites just released a song called “A Palavra Escrita” on YouTube. - June 17, 2018 - Gil & Brites Musicians
Brave CF to be Hosted in the Biggest Indoor Sporting Arena in Brazil
Brave Combat Federation will host the eleventh edition of the event at the largest indoor stadium in Brazil. - March 10, 2018 - Brave Combat Federation
Jive Communications and Zoho Announce a New Partnership to Improve Customer Relations
The partnership will help track sales activities and increase customer engagement. - March 06, 2018 - Jive Communications, Inc.
B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Make It Easier for Buyers and Sellers to Connect
The New Design Also Seamlessly Integrates B2brazil’s Growing Slate of Online and Offline Trade Services. - February 24, 2018 - B2Brazil.com
Brazil Deepwater Opportunity Hinges on Subsea Multiphase Boosting Tech, Domestic Innovation Catching Up at AMG First's Brazil Conference
Brazil subsea boosting experts and E&P companies meet for the first time after Libra's first production at AMG First's Subsea Multiphase Boosting Brazil Conference, on April 12-13, 2018 at Windsor Barra Hotel Rio de Janeiro, to face the challenge of low breakeven costs. - December 20, 2017 - AMG First LLC
Global Innovation Consultancy Firm Consulus Has Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Anpecom
Global innovation consultancy firm Consulus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Anpecom where Consulus will provide assistance to member companies of Anpecom in their market entry expansion globally. - November 16, 2017 - Consulus Pte Ltd
CyberExtruder's Aureus 3D Face Recognition Software Puts a Dent in Organized Retail Crime in Brazilian Shopping Mall
CyberExtruder, Tygart Technology, and Allevate combine forces to produce a cloud-based face recognition solution for loss preventions that is catching criminals in Brazil. - October 13, 2017 - CyberExtruder
RAIDIX and Storage Corp. Are Poised to Deliver High-Speed Data Storage to the Brazilian Enterprise Sector
Data storage vendor RAIDIX established a new partnership in Brazil. Storage Corp. – a provider of IT solutions for enterprise, cloud environments, monitoring and video surveillance infrastructures – now offers the RAIDIX software-defined storage technology as a key component in comprehensive IT projects. - September 14, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
Light Up Every Desk and Photos with the New PhotoEmoji
PhotoEmojis are perfect for those photos that have provided you with some of the most unforgettable moments in your life and the opportunity to match your pictures to the emojis they best represent. Cute, enormously influential: they are an amazing decoration topper for any desk. Something funny? Pick the laughing PhotoEmoji. Something with your partner? Heart eyes all the way. - September 03, 2017 - PhotoEmoji
B2Brazil and Manna Announce the Launch of a China-Brazil Trade Service Center
Brazil’s largest B2B trade portal and China's premiere professional cross-border e-commerce services company create joint venture to faciliate and grow B2B trade between China and Brazil. - July 26, 2017 - B2Brazil.com
Invent4 Presents Fat Rat Pinball: a Creative Pinball Game Free on Android
This new app presented by Invent4 uses animals instead a ball in the pinball machines, creating an unusual arcade game. The normal challenges of the pinball are mixed up with the body's physics, causing unexpected and funny situations. - July 15, 2017 - Invent4.com
bChannels Partner Network Coverage Expands to Latin America
The Technology Industry's Leading Partner Channel Management Company Opens Office in Brazil - June 24, 2017 - bChannels
A Team of Security Experts from Israel is Providing Special Security Services for Some of the Biggest Business Delegations Travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America
A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for some of the biggest business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising (www.gaadvising.com) (www.gaadvising.com/vipsecurity), which was set up... - June 06, 2017 - GA, Global Advising
International Uranium Film Festival: for a World Free of Nuclear Risks
Celebrities and film directors appreciate and endorse the International Uranium Film Festival that is dedicated to films about nuclear and radioactive issues: From Hiroshima to Fukushisma. However, the in the world unique film festival needs also your support and donation to continue. - May 13, 2017 - Uranium Film Festival
Axis Biotec Brazil Innovative, Safe and Efficacious Wound Dressing with IP Rights Approved in 11 Countries, Colzen® Treats Lesions That Are Difficult to Heal
Some wounds can be difficult to heal and the patients affected by them can suffer from infections, pain and other complications. A Brazilian product capable of revolutionizing wound treatment has already had its Intellectual Property (IP) rights approved in Germany, China, Spain, the United States,... - April 27, 2017 - Axis Biotec
B2Brazil Launches Chinese B2B Trade Platform Promoting Brazilian and Foreign Companies
New version of Brazil's leading B2B trade portal facilitates direct access to China for Brazilian companies, and direct access to Brazil for Chinese companies. - April 14, 2017 - B2Brazil.com
Centro Europeu and eRevMax Forms an Industry-Academia Partnership
Centro Europeu (The European Center), a premier professional training institute in Brazil has partnered with eRevMax, the global leader in hotel connectivity solutions, to collaborate on skill development and research. This unique Industry-Academia tie-up has been created for imparting students... - December 03, 2016 - eRevMax Inc.
Questra World Enters Brazilian Market
The international company, Questra World which is widely known on the investment markets of Europe, Asia, and Africa, enters the Brazilian market. The network of Company partners account for more than 20 thousand agents in 30 countries of the World and the Company’s management team has high... - October 26, 2016 - Questra World
Green Data Center LLP Clinches WITSA Global ICT Excellence Chairman’s Award
Malaysian based green data center equipment manufacturer Green Data Center LLP (GDC) has won the coveted Chairman’s Award at the bi-annual Global ICT Excellence Awards 2016 held this year in Brazil for its ground breaking Eco2 data center cooling technology. The Global ICT Excellence Awards... - October 11, 2016 - Green Data Center LLP
Brazilian Institute Launches a Free Basic Portuguese Online Course
ILC Brasil, the institute specialized in teaching Portuguese as a foreign language, introduces an open online course for those who wish to learn the basics of Portuguese. - September 16, 2016 - Instituto de Língua e Cultura Brasileira ILC Brasil
B2Brazil Launches Spanish B2B Trade Platform Promoting Brazilian and Foreign Companies in Latin America, and Latin American Companies in Brazil
New version of Brazil's leading B2B Trade portal facilitates direct access to Latin America for both Brazilian and non-Brazilian companies, and direct access to Brazil for Latin American companies. - August 18, 2016 - B2Brazil.com
Data Sector Will Soon Become the Key Component of Total Mobile Revenue - Latin America - Mobile Infrastructure Report by MarketInfoResearch.com
LTE Broadcast technology is expected to be widely deployed during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil - July 16, 2016 - MarketInfo Research
eRevMax Strengthens Its South American Sales Force
Alex Moura returns as Regional Sales Director. - June 24, 2016 - eRevMax Inc.
Startup Farm is Present in the Campus São Paulo, Google Space for Entrepreneurs
Largest startup accelerator in Latin America will have a floor in the new Google building. - June 08, 2016 - Startup Farm
SharkByte's Game Ant-Gravity: Tiny's Adventure Now on Steam Greenlight
SharkByte is happy to announce that their new game Ant-gravity: Tiny’s Adventure is now on Steam Greenlight. Featuring a new 4-direction gravity manipulation gameplay, combining 2D Platformer action and Puzzle for getting a fun and challenging gameplay. - February 27, 2016 - Shark Byte
Viracopos International Airport Begins 2016 with Advanced Automated Border Control Technology
Aiming for a faster and enhanced secure passenger control process, Viracopos International Airport implemented the latest Automated Border Control technology by installing Vision-Box’s ABC eGates at the end of 2015, already processing thousands of passengers during its first month in operation. - January 15, 2016 - Vision-Box
SGS Reports: Good Manufacturing Practices for Food Packaging in Brazil
On 13 May 2015, Anvisa – National Regulatory Agency for Food in Brazil – launched a public consultation process for a new regulation on Good Manufacturing Practices for packaging material in contact with food. - October 22, 2015 - SGS
New Appointments to Helio Energia Board
Helio Energia Holdings SA ("Helio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Trevor Graham Crouch (Independent Director) and David M. Mitchell (Executive Director) and have been appointed to the Helio Energia Holdings SA Board of Directors, effective August 4, 2015. Mr... - October 06, 2015 - Helio Energias Renovaveis
A-Round Initial Closing and Pricing for Helio Energia Announced
Helio Energia Holdings SA, and its Brazilian affiliate, Helio Projetos em Energia Renovavel Ltda ("Helio" or the "Company"), a Brazilian solar services provider that develops and finances solar systems for commercial and industrial customers, is pleased to announce it has... - August 31, 2015 - Helio Energias Renovaveis
Formation of Brazilian Solar Company Announced - Helio Energia Holdings SA
Helio Energia Holdings SA, and its Brazilian affiliate, Helio Projetos em Energia Renovavel Ltda ("Helio" or the "Company"), a Brazilian solar services provider that develops and finances solar systems for commercial and industrial customers, is pleased to announce the formation... - August 21, 2015 - Helio Energias Renovaveis