Indiana: Evansville-Henderson News
Curvo Unveils New Brand Following Integration with BroadJump, Advancing Healthcare Supply Chain Tech
Unified company introduces evolved identity and expanded capabilities to help providers and suppliers make fair, fact-based decisions. - April 21, 2026 - Curvo
Intertwined Expands Access to Financial Literacy with Permanent Free School Tier Beginning in the 2026-2027 Academic Year
Intertwined empowers students with hands-on financial literacy through engaging, classroom-ready tools—now available with a permanent free tier for educators. - January 13, 2026 - Intertwined
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Quad State Internet Granted CLEC Status in State of Kentucky
Quad State Internet has been granted CLEC status by the Kentucky PSC, officially recognizing it as a public utility. This milestone enables QSI to expand internet and telecom services across Kentucky, especially in underserved areas, supporting its mission to improve statewide connectivity. - March 24, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Bob Goedde’s New Book, "Rescue," is a Story of Kindness from Unsuspecting Places
Recent release “Rescue” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Goedde is a story of defying expectations and an ostracized snake rising to the occasion when it counts. - July 03, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Larry Squyres’s New Book, "The Religious Divide," is a Compelling Read That Compares and Contrasts Catholicism and Protestantism with Biblical Doctrine
Recent release “The Religious Divide” from Covenant Books author Larry Squyres is a thought-provoking and faith-based exploration of the differences that separate Catholics and Protestants, the different Biblical sources of these differences, and the similarities that bring both sects to an understanding of each other. - January 10, 2024 - Covenant Books
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Iconic Gym, The Pit Barbell Club, Sends Elite Powerlifters to Las Vegas for Competition
Indiana gym, The Pit Barbell Club, is sending eight elite powerlifters to compete in the U.S.P.A. Federation's National meet held at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meet is July 10-14 and 250 competitors per day are anticipated. - June 29, 2023 - The Pit Barbell Club
Michael Shapiro’s Newly Released "The Quest for the Golden Honey" is an Imaginative Quest of Danger and Intrigue for a Group of Young Bees
“The Quest for the Golden Honey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Shapiro, is a delightfully lighthearted children’s tale that finds a cast of creative characters on an exciting journey. - March 20, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
Indiana High School Students Join America’s Youngest to Raise Venture Capital
Photo (from left to right): Cooper Croslyn, Naina Muvva, and Kerry Ao pose at the 2022 Innovate WithIN State Finals Pitch Competition. - July 26, 2022 - Intertwined
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
MobilDrTech Named US Distribution Partner for Auscultation Innovator eMurmur
MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its selection by eMurmur as a US Distributor for their latest commercially available digital stethoscope platform, eMurmur. The product is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems and third-party payers. Marketed versions include Basic, Pro, Telehealth and Enterprise levels and pricing schedules. - November 18, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Evansville Farmers Market Grand Opening Day Set
Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC
Market Realty LLC Lists Boeke Road Baptist Church for Sale
On Thursday, January 31, Boeke Road Baptist Church finalized their purchase of the Nativity Catholic Church facility. Their plan is to relocate to 3635 Pollack Avenue on Evansville’s east side in the next 4-6 months. Boeke Road Baptist Church was founded in 1972 by Pastor Gayle Russ. In 2014... - February 11, 2019 - Market Realty LLC
Home Helpers Secures Partnership with Promisor Residential
New partnership works to help clients remain in the comfort of their home and fund the in-home care they need. - February 01, 2019 - Home Helpers - Evansville, IN
US Incubator Welcomes Start-Ups & Entrepreneurs
US Incubator LLC has announced it will be welcoming new business start-ups and entrepreneurs to it's building in downtown Evansville. Now with the addition of co-work space and offices available on a “by the day lease,” US Incubator is opening it's doors to the self-employed, start-ups... - January 11, 2019 - US Incubator LLC
Advanced Anti-Aging and Weight Loss Celebrates 10 Years in Business and the Entrepreneurship of Owner, Ginny Steiner
In 2008, Ginny Steiner, MSN, AGPCNP-C, DC, had a vision to provide much needed, quality holistic anti-aging services to the tri-state. Ten years and over 7,000 cases for various services later, the clinic celebrates it’s milestone with an open house tomorrow and a year of celebrations and monthly specials for its patients. - September 13, 2018 - Advanced Anti-Aging & Weight Loss
Indiana Disability Task Force Aims to Improve the Military Waiver for Hoosier Veterans and Service Members
On Aug. 22, Jonathan Burlison, CEO of Bridges US, presented a white paper to the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Task Force on the topic of Military Waiver Slots. The task force seeks to create recommendations to ensure freedom, choices and quality of life for individuals with... - September 04, 2018 - Bridges US
Seasoned Fortune 500 Communications Consultant Offering Coaching for Aspiring Consultants
Barbara Roy, Founder & Principal of Scarlettown Communications, LLC is introducing three new 1:1 private coaching packages for upcoming consultant's of tomorrow's corporate world. - January 24, 2018 - Scarlettown Communications LLC
Southwest Indiana Chamber Begins Nationwide Search for President and CEO
Jorgenson Consulting retained to conduct national search for Southwest Indiana Chamber. - November 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
FINRA Panel Finds Kentucky-Based Brokerage Firm Hilliard Lyons Liable for Damages to Illinois Couple Represented by Oakes & Fosher LLC
FINRA Panel Awards Marion, Illinois Couple Compensatory and Punitive Damages Against Hilliard Lyons for Concentrated Investment in Breitburn Energy Stock. - September 27, 2017 - Oakes & Fosher, LLC
Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion
Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
Gentlemen and Scholars Announce New Single, Live Wire
Gentlemen and Scholars announce the release of their latest single, Live Wire. Live Wire is the band's first single release since 2014's County Hound Ramble and serves as the first release from their new recording studio. - August 28, 2015 - Gentlemen and Scholars
Genesis Imaging Now REQUORDIT
Genesis Imaging is pleased to announce their new name: REQUORDIT Inc. This change is a result of REQUORDIT Inc. purchasing Genesis Imaging, LLC this past June. As a result of the acquisition, Genesis Imaging is now named REQUORDIT, Inc. REQUORDIT continues to focus on providing industry leading... - October 15, 2012 - REQUORDIT Inc
Chamber Selects Jorgenson Consulting, Inc as Executive Search Firm for Presidential Search
The Chamber of Commerce of Southwest Indiana has selected Jorgenson Consulting, Inc., as executive search firm for the search for the new Chamber President and CEO. A national search will commence to recruit a high profile executive capable of strengthening and expanding the regional alliances with... - October 04, 2012 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
Championship Rings Website Offers Insight Into the Ultimate Sports Collectible
Fans and collectors can learn about and purchase college and pro sports championship rings through a new website called TitleRings.com. - July 24, 2011 - Title Rings
Free Advertising Offered to Tourism & Visitor / Convention Bureaus in the Gulf Region Affected by the Horizon Oil Spill
Winemaking social network forum WinePress.US is offering free advertising for a limited time to all visitor convention and tourism bureaus affected by the oil spill in the Gulf. - June 29, 2010 - WinePress.US
Professor Textbook Enables Professors and Instructors to Self Publish Textbooks for Optimal Course Effectiveness
Now professors and Instructors can publish their own textbook with the help of Professor Textbook. Professors and instructors looking for a way to optimize textbook content and design finally have a solution. Professor Textbook, created by the guys who brought you Dog Ear Publishing, offers... - May 19, 2009 - Professor Textbook
Female Owned Law Firm Opens
Attorneys Tess White and Joan Champagne partnered to form White and Champagne a law firm dedicated to providing simple answers and efficient resolutions to legal problems. - October 03, 2008 - White and Champagne
iUniverse Author, Professional Poker Player Featured in Oct. Podcast
Poker Phenom Brandon Adams Talks About Novel Based on Poker-Playing Experiences. - October 01, 2008 - iUniverse
MPE Inc. Announces Release of Latest Eco-Friendly Protective Gear
For any kind of commercial or industrial contracting, business buyers around the world can get quality Tyvek® clothing at costs that won’t break the bank from MPE, Inc., a leading provider of protective clothing and disposable coveralls for all of those jobs where workers need protection... - September 10, 2008 - MPE, Inc.
AuthorHouse July 2008 Growth Up 55 Percent Over July 2007
Self-publishing Leader Sees Jump in New July Publishing Agreements After 26 Percent First Half 2008 Growth. - August 11, 2008 - AuthorHouse
AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-Selling Titles for July 2008
AuthorHouse, the leading provider of self-publishing and marketing services for authors around the globe, has announced its five top-selling books for July 2008. - August 02, 2008 - AuthorHouse
BCI Aircraft Leasing and Brian Hollnagel, Its President Announces the Novation of Two Boeing 737-200 Operating Leases
Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced that operating leases for two Boeing 737-200 aircraft previously on lease to Aloha Airlines have been novated to Aloha Air Cargo. “We have had a long relationship with Aloha Airlines and we look forward to... - July 28, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.
iUniverse Titles Honored in July as Reader’s Choice
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, announced that 23 titles were awarded Reader’s Choice designation in July. To gain the Reader’s Choice designation, titles must meet several key requirements. The title must be awarded... - July 17, 2008 - iUniverse
AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-selling Titles for June 2008
“How-To” Titles Dominate the List of Top-Five Best-selling AuthorHouse titles for June 2008 - July 11, 2008 - iUniverse
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Our Lady Catholic Gifts Launches Online Catholic Gift and Collectibles Shop
What better time to be a Catholic and a Christian who appreciates art, as Our Lady Catholic Gifts launches its online shop selling only the most beautiful, exclusive and hand-crafted Catholic Statues, Rosaries, gifts and collectibles. - March 19, 2008 - Our Lady Catholic Gifts
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Global Resorts Network (GRN), Finally a Viable Home Business Opportunity for Individuals from All Walks of Life
Global Resorts Network is opening the doors to individuals from all walks of life. Whatever lifestyle or financial goals, individuals around the world are gaining a unique and powerful opportunity to engage in a credible and viable home based business through Global Resorts Network. Finally... - June 30, 2007 - Tom Dickson, Distributor of Global Resorts Network