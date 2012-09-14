PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Evansville Farmers Market Grand Opening Day Set Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by 104.1... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC

Market Realty LLC Lists Boeke Road Baptist Church for Sale On Thursday, January 31, Boeke Road Baptist Church finalized their purchase of the Nativity Catholic Church facility. Their plan is to relocate to 3635 Pollack Avenue on Evansville’s east side in the next 4-6 months. Boeke Road Baptist Church was founded in 1972 by Pastor Gayle Russ. In 2014 after... - February 11, 2019 - Market Realty LLC

Home Helpers Secures Partnership with Promisor Residential New partnership works to help clients remain in the comfort of their home and fund the in-home care they need. - February 01, 2019 - Home Helpers - Evansville, IN

US Incubator Welcomes Start-Ups & Entrepreneurs US Incubator LLC has announced it will be welcoming new business start-ups and entrepreneurs to it's building in downtown Evansville. Now with the addition of co-work space and offices available on a “by the day lease,” US Incubator is opening it's doors to the self-employed, start-ups &... - January 11, 2019 - US Incubator LLC

Advanced Anti-Aging and Weight Loss Celebrates 10 Years in Business and the Entrepreneurship of Owner, Ginny Steiner In 2008, Ginny Steiner, MSN, AGPCNP-C, DC, had a vision to provide much needed, quality holistic anti-aging services to the tri-state. Ten years and over 7,000 cases for various services later, the clinic celebrates it’s milestone with an open house tomorrow and a year of celebrations and monthly specials for its patients. - September 13, 2018 - Advanced Anti-Aging & Weight Loss

Indiana Disability Task Force Aims to Improve the Military Waiver for Hoosier Veterans and Service Members On Aug. 22, Jonathan Burlison, CEO of Bridges US, presented a white paper to the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Task Force on the topic of Military Waiver Slots. The task force seeks to create recommendations to ensure freedom, choices and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Military... - September 04, 2018 - Bridges US

Seasoned Fortune 500 Communications Consultant Offering Coaching for Aspiring Consultants Barbara Roy, Founder & Principal of Scarlettown Communications, LLC is introducing three new 1:1 private coaching packages for upcoming consultant's of tomorrow's corporate world. - January 24, 2018 - Scarlettown Communications LLC

Southwest Indiana Chamber Begins Nationwide Search for President and CEO Jorgenson Consulting retained to conduct national search for Southwest Indiana Chamber. - November 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

FINRA Panel Finds Kentucky-Based Brokerage Firm Hilliard Lyons Liable for Damages to Illinois Couple Represented by Oakes & Fosher LLC FINRA Panel Awards Marion, Illinois Couple Compensatory and Punitive Damages Against Hilliard Lyons for Concentrated Investment in Breitburn Energy Stock. - September 27, 2017 - Oakes & Fosher, LLC

Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC

Gentlemen and Scholars Announce New Single, Live Wire Gentlemen and Scholars announce the release of their latest single, Live Wire. Live Wire is the band's first single release since 2014's County Hound Ramble and serves as the first release from their new recording studio. - August 28, 2015 - Gentlemen and Scholars

Genesis Imaging Now REQUORDIT Genesis Imaging is pleased to announce their new name: REQUORDIT Inc. This change is a result of REQUORDIT Inc. purchasing Genesis Imaging, LLC this past June. As a result of the acquisition, Genesis Imaging is now named REQUORDIT, Inc. REQUORDIT continues to focus on providing industry leading enterprise... - October 15, 2012 - REQUORDIT Inc

Chamber Selects Jorgenson Consulting, Inc as Executive Search Firm for Presidential Search The Chamber of Commerce of Southwest Indiana has selected Jorgenson Consulting, Inc., as executive search firm for the search for the new Chamber President and CEO. A national search will commence to recruit a high profile executive capable of strengthening and expanding the regional alliances with strategic... - October 04, 2012 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Championship Rings Website Offers Insight Into the Ultimate Sports Collectible Fans and collectors can learn about and purchase college and pro sports championship rings through a new website called TitleRings.com. - July 24, 2011 - Title Rings

Free Advertising Offered to Tourism & Visitor / Convention Bureaus in the Gulf Region Affected by the Horizon Oil Spill Winemaking social network forum WinePress.US is offering free advertising for a limited time to all visitor convention and tourism bureaus affected by the oil spill in the Gulf. - June 29, 2010 - WinePress.US

Professor Textbook Enables Professors and Instructors to Self Publish Textbooks for Optimal Course Effectiveness Now professors and Instructors can publish their own textbook with the help of Professor Textbook. Professors and instructors looking for a way to optimize textbook content and design finally have a solution. Professor Textbook, created by the guys who brought you Dog Ear Publishing, offers textbook... - May 19, 2009 - Professor Textbook

Female Owned Law Firm Opens Attorneys Tess White and Joan Champagne partnered to form White and Champagne a law firm dedicated to providing simple answers and efficient resolutions to legal problems. - October 03, 2008 - White and Champagne

iUniverse Author, Professional Poker Player Featured in Oct. Podcast Poker Phenom Brandon Adams Talks About Novel Based on Poker-Playing Experiences. - October 01, 2008 - iUniverse

MPE Inc. Announces Release of Latest Eco-Friendly Protective Gear For any kind of commercial or industrial contracting, business buyers around the world can get quality Tyvek® clothing at costs that won’t break the bank from MPE, Inc., a leading provider of protective clothing and disposable coveralls for all of those jobs where workers need protection from... - September 10, 2008 - MPE, Inc.

AuthorHouse July 2008 Growth Up 55 Percent Over July 2007 Self-publishing Leader Sees Jump in New July Publishing Agreements After 26 Percent First Half 2008 Growth. - August 11, 2008 - AuthorHouse

AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-Selling Titles for July 2008 AuthorHouse, the leading provider of self-publishing and marketing services for authors around the globe, has announced its five top-selling books for July 2008. - August 02, 2008 - AuthorHouse

BCI Aircraft Leasing and Brian Hollnagel, Its President Announces the Novation of Two Boeing 737-200 Operating Leases Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced that operating leases for two Boeing 737-200 aircraft previously on lease to Aloha Airlines have been novated to Aloha Air Cargo. “We have had a long relationship with Aloha Airlines and we look forward to maintaining... - July 28, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.

iUniverse Titles Honored in July as Reader’s Choice iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, announced that 23 titles were awarded Reader’s Choice designation in July. To gain the Reader’s Choice designation, titles must meet several key requirements. The title must be awarded Editor’s... - July 17, 2008 - iUniverse

AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-selling Titles for June 2008 “How-To” Titles Dominate the List of Top-Five Best-selling AuthorHouse titles for June 2008 - July 11, 2008 - iUniverse

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Our Lady Catholic Gifts Launches Online Catholic Gift and Collectibles Shop What better time to be a Catholic and a Christian who appreciates art, as Our Lady Catholic Gifts launches its online shop selling only the most beautiful, exclusive and hand-crafted Catholic Statues, Rosaries, gifts and collectibles. - March 19, 2008 - Our Lady Catholic Gifts

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com