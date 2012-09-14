PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

James C. Ascough, Ph.D. Honored as a Top Executive for 2018 and Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James C. Ascough, Ph.D. of West Lafayette, Indiana has been honored as a Top Executive for 2018 and recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 57 years... - January 15, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

James C. Ascough, Ph.D. Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James C. Ascough, Ph.D. of West Lafayette, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About James C. Ascough, Ph.D. James C. Ascough, PhD, is in part-time private... - October 05, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Premier Apartments in Downtown Lafayette Are Completed and Move-In Ready; Putting a MARQ on the Lafayette Riverfront MARQ is open and ready for residents. The new space features 99 apartments with unique floorplans crafted to make the most of city views and lifestyles, all with top-shelf amenities like large balconies, premium appliances, and contemporary closet systems. Studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedrooms are available. Call today to set up a tour! - August 23, 2018 - Deylen Realty

Purdue University Approved as Registered Education Provider by Project Management Institute Purdue University Professional Engineering Development announces that the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s largest project management member association, has named it as a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.). Purdue’s Online Project Management Program offers world-class proprietary content and a full complement of instructional materials in alignment with the university’s high standards of academic excellence. - July 06, 2017 - Purdue University Online Project Management Program

Robert C. Walkup Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert C. Walkup of West Lafayette, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Robert C. Walkup Mr. Walkup is currently retired after spending 25 years in the education field. - June 27, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

AddressTwo Names Wyatt Communications as an Authorized Partner Provider AddressTwo announced today that Wyatt Communications, a Lafayette-area Unified Communications company, has signed an agreement to become an AddressTwo Authorized Partner Provider. The agreement will enable Wyatt Communications to sell the AddressTwo CRM product as a part of its solution for customers,... - August 06, 2014 - AddressTwo

DUECO Inc. Names Chad Henkel Design Application Engineer DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Chad Henkel as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for utility... - July 31, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

Odyne Systems, LLC Partners with Allison Transmission’s Midwest Distributor, Inland Power, to Deliver on $45.4 Million Contract Department of Energy Program Administered Through the Electric Power Research Institute to Apply Over 120 Odyne Plug-In Hybrid Systems to Trucks Throughout North America - April 24, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC

Stratosphere Quality, Receives Honda’s 2013 MRO Supplier of the Year Award For the second time in three years, Stratosphere Quality has been chosen as one of ten suppliers to receive the prestigious Honda 2013 MRO Supplier of the Year Award. The coveted distinction is awarded to the top companies in various business categories that exemplify excellence in safety, quality, cost, delivery and management. - December 03, 2013 - Stratosphere Quality

Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne Celebrates Case Management Week Celebrating Case Manager Week at Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne - October 09, 2012 - Vibra Hospital Fort Wayne

Single. Women. Entrepreneurs: Second Digital-Only Edition with Bonus Materials Now Released The second and updated edition of the book, Single. Women. Entrepreneurs. exploring over thirty single women entrepreneurs’ lives, is now available by author Erin Albert and Yuspie, LLC as a digital-only edition with bonus materials. - November 15, 2011 - Yuspie, LLC

Curtis Dyna-Fog (USA) Assists in Aftermath of Earthquake in Haiti Curtis Dyna-Fog of Westfield, Indiana assists in Haiti recovery effort by donating fogging machines to help control the spread of disease. - January 15, 2010 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Capital Options, Inc. Starts New Credit Repair and Credit Consulting Service Remove negative items from your credit report. - March 14, 2009 - Capital Options Inc

Betterdaze(TM) Hypnosis Publishes New Book Critical of Scientology Following its business plan that, in part, is to publish “on-topic/related subject articles and books,” Betterdaze(TM) Hypnosis recently published its first book, Hollywood, Satanism, Scientology, and Suicide by American author and professional hypnotist, Jerry Staton. Mr. Staton became... - March 12, 2009 - Betterdaze Hypnosis

A New and Proactive Approach to IT Support Will Now Help Businesses Control Their Costs and Emergency Down Time SigNET Technologies LLC, announced today a strategic change in the way to provide better service to customers. SigNET's managed IT plans offer comprehensive tiered services tailored for unique information technology needs and requirements for businesses. SigNET offers plans for PC workstations, servers,... - July 21, 2008 - SigNET Technologies, LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Feminist Housewives - New Site Challenges Stereotypes New site focuses on discussing issues and creating community among feminists who are also housewives and stay at home moms - January 14, 2008 - Feminist Housewives

topseos.com Publishes Its Monthly Rankings of the Internet Marketing Firms in Eleven Different Categories for July, 2007 “The July, 2007 rankings have a rare distinction. These rankings are the first to be simultaneously featured in print, i.e. in the Visibility Magazine which is releasing this month,” Bill Peden said during the announcement of the release of the latest monthly rankings from topseos.com. Since... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com

Like Woot? You'll Love Froomb Froomb.com brings together all of the deal-of-the-day web sites to one convenient location. New daily deal sites are springing up all the time and you can be among the first to learn of them. - September 21, 2006 - Froomb

Filling Machines Are Made All Over the World According to A Packaging Systems, www.apackaging.net, quality filling machines and packaging equipment are made all over the world. Even machines that are promoted as Made in America are built using components that are manufactured in other countries. - August 22, 2006 - A Packaging Systems

Our New Addition at Head-Bone.com Head-Bone.com has just completed a round of additions and improvements. They have added random Quickies, a Funny-Bone Tag Cloud menu on the front page and lots of new jokes. They are also introducing Bone-Head as the mascot and masthead. - August 18, 2006 - Dahlgren New Media