Indiana: Lafayette News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Author Edith Slabaugh’s New Book, "Daily Walk with God," is a Collection of Devotionals Designed to Help Readers Reflect on Their Relationship with God Every Day
Recent release “Daily Walk with God” from Covenant Books author Edith Slabaugh is a heartfelt and engaging assortment of daily devotionals aimed at helping readers take time to connect with the Lord. Covering a wide variety of topics, Slabaugh shares her devotionals to motivate and inspire readers to place God first in their lives. - July 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Tania Wiseman’s Newly Released "The Four Kingdoms" is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure Full of Magic, Mystery, and Mythical Creatures
“The Four Kingdoms” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tania Wiseman is an exciting and imaginative fantasy novel set in a world of magical realms, mythical creatures, and intertwining destinies. The story explores themes of love, betrayal, and the power of magic, as characters embark on quests to unlock ancient secrets and face powerful forces. - January 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Randy Collins’s Newly Released "Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord" is an Inspiring Reflection on the Importance of Trusting in God Through All Stages
“Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Collins is an inspiring exploration of aging with faith, highlighting the spiritual and personal growth that can accompany the later stages of life. - August 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Kevin D. Shell’s New Book, "Promise and Hope: Good News of God's Anointed One," is a Thorough Exploration of God’s Promise to Mankind, as Documented in Scripture
Recent release “Promise and Hope: Good News of God's Anointed One” from Covenant Books author Kevin D. Shell is a compelling and thought-provoking look at passages from God’s Holy Word that reveal all that the Lord has done to fulfill his promises to mankind in order to help readers reconnect with their faith and strengthen their relationship with their Heavenly Father. - March 27, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author John L. Marciniak’s New Book, “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale,” Centers Around Two Witches Who Compete for the Ultimate Title of Being the Moon Witch
Recent release “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale” from Page Publishing author John L. Marciniak is a charming story of two witches named Jacquelynn and Carmen, who vie for the highly sought after title of the Moon Witch. When a third witch, Tara enters the competition, Carmen teams up with her to take down Jacquelynn, leading to unintended and deadly consequences. - January 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Michael McBride’s New Book, “The Senator's Pen,” Follows a Retired Marshal Who Re-Opens His Final Murder Case, Only to be Drawn Into a Dangerous World of Crime
Recent release “The Senator's Pen” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael McBride is a harrowing murder mystery that finds marshal Michael Johnson on the trail of a dangerous killer in his hometown. After solving the case, Michael tries to enjoy his retirement but feels unease at how the investigation ended and privately reopens the case but soon finds his life and his new family in danger. - January 04, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author John Marciniak’s New Book, "The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1," is a Compilation of Spellbinding and Alluring Halloween Illustrations
Recent release “The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Marciniak is a collection of stunning and eye-catching Halloween illustrations. - December 04, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
James C. Ascough, Ph.D. Honored as a Top Executive for 2018 and Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
James C. Ascough, Ph.D. of West Lafayette, Indiana has been honored as a Top Executive for 2018 and recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 57... - January 15, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
James C. Ascough, Ph.D. Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
James C. Ascough, Ph.D. of West Lafayette, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About James C. Ascough, Ph.D. James C. Ascough, PhD, is in part-time... - October 05, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Premier Apartments in Downtown Lafayette Are Completed and Move-In Ready; Putting a MARQ on the Lafayette Riverfront
MARQ is open and ready for residents. The new space features 99 apartments with unique floorplans crafted to make the most of city views and lifestyles, all with top-shelf amenities like large balconies, premium appliances, and contemporary closet systems. Studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedrooms are available. Call today to set up a tour! - August 23, 2018 - Deylen Realty
Purdue University Approved as Registered Education Provider by Project Management Institute
Purdue University Professional Engineering Development announces that the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s largest project management member association, has named it as a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.). Purdue’s Online Project Management Program offers world-class proprietary content and a full complement of instructional materials in alignment with the university’s high standards of academic excellence. - July 06, 2017 - Purdue University Online Project Management Program
Robert C. Walkup Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Robert C. Walkup of West Lafayette, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Robert C. Walkup Mr. Walkup is currently retired after spending 25 years in the education... - June 27, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
AddressTwo Names Wyatt Communications as an Authorized Partner Provider
AddressTwo announced today that Wyatt Communications, a Lafayette-area Unified Communications company, has signed an agreement to become an AddressTwo Authorized Partner Provider. The agreement will enable Wyatt Communications to sell the AddressTwo CRM product as a part of its solution for... - August 06, 2014 - AddressTwo
DUECO Inc. Names Chad Henkel Design Application Engineer
DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Chad Henkel as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for... - July 31, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.
Odyne Systems, LLC Partners with Allison Transmission’s Midwest Distributor, Inland Power, to Deliver on $45.4 Million Contract
Department of Energy Program Administered Through the Electric Power Research Institute to Apply Over 120 Odyne Plug-In Hybrid Systems to Trucks Throughout North America - April 24, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Stratosphere Quality, Receives Honda’s 2013 MRO Supplier of the Year Award
For the second time in three years, Stratosphere Quality has been chosen as one of ten suppliers to receive the prestigious Honda 2013 MRO Supplier of the Year Award. The coveted distinction is awarded to the top companies in various business categories that exemplify excellence in safety, quality, cost, delivery and management. - December 03, 2013 - Stratosphere Quality
Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Awards $6,500 Grant to Purdue University for Flight-Training Program
Combat-wounded veteran to attend seven-week academy at no cost. - September 17, 2013 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes
Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne Celebrates Case Management Week
Celebrating Case Manager Week at Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne - October 09, 2012 - Vibra Hospital Fort Wayne
Single. Women. Entrepreneurs: Second Digital-Only Edition with Bonus Materials Now Released
The second and updated edition of the book, Single. Women. Entrepreneurs. exploring over thirty single women entrepreneurs’ lives, is now available by author Erin Albert and Yuspie, LLC as a digital-only edition with bonus materials. - November 15, 2011 - Yuspie, LLC
Curtis Dyna-Fog (USA) Assists in Aftermath of Earthquake in Haiti
Curtis Dyna-Fog of Westfield, Indiana assists in Haiti recovery effort by donating fogging machines to help control the spread of disease. - January 15, 2010 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.
Capital Options, Inc. Starts New Credit Repair and Credit Consulting Service
Remove negative items from your credit report. - March 14, 2009 - Capital Options Inc
Betterdaze(TM) Hypnosis Publishes New Book Critical of Scientology
Following its business plan that, in part, is to publish “on-topic/related subject articles and books,” Betterdaze(TM) Hypnosis recently published its first book, Hollywood, Satanism, Scientology, and Suicide by American author and professional hypnotist, Jerry Staton. Mr. Staton... - March 12, 2009 - Betterdaze Hypnosis
A New and Proactive Approach to IT Support Will Now Help Businesses Control Their Costs and Emergency Down Time
SigNET Technologies LLC, announced today a strategic change in the way to provide better service to customers. SigNET's managed IT plans offer comprehensive tiered services tailored for unique information technology needs and requirements for businesses. SigNET offers plans for PC workstations,... - July 21, 2008 - SigNET Technologies, LLC
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Feminist Housewives - New Site Challenges Stereotypes
New site focuses on discussing issues and creating community among feminists who are also housewives and stay at home moms - January 14, 2008 - Feminist Housewives
topseos.com Publishes Its Monthly Rankings of the Internet Marketing Firms in Eleven Different Categories for July, 2007
“The July, 2007 rankings have a rare distinction. These rankings are the first to be simultaneously featured in print, i.e. in the Visibility Magazine which is releasing this month,” Bill Peden said during the announcement of the release of the latest monthly rankings from... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Like Woot? You'll Love Froomb
Froomb.com brings together all of the deal-of-the-day web sites to one convenient location. New daily deal sites are springing up all the time and you can be among the first to learn of them. - September 21, 2006 - Froomb
Filling Machines Are Made All Over the World
According to A Packaging Systems, www.apackaging.net, quality filling machines and packaging equipment are made all over the world. Even machines that are promoted as Made in America are built using components that are manufactured in other countries. - August 22, 2006 - A Packaging Systems
Our New Addition at Head-Bone.com
Head-Bone.com has just completed a round of additions and improvements. They have added random Quickies, a Funny-Bone Tag Cloud menu on the front page and lots of new jokes. They are also introducing Bone-Head as the mascot and masthead. - August 18, 2006 - Dahlgren New Media
New Digital Video Web Service to Match Entrepreneurs and Investors Launched
A new groundbreaking internet service to wed entrepreneurs and potential investors is being launched today. - August 11, 2006 - American Venture Network