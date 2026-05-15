Mississippi: Hattiesburg News
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Vicki Baylis’s Newly Released "Along Came Juniper Eve" is a Heartwarming and Humorous Reflection on the Joys and Challenges of Three Generations of Southern Womanhood
“Along Came Juniper Eve” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicki Baylis is a witty and touching memoir that explores the beautiful chaos of life as a daughter, mother, and brand-new grandmother, told with southern charm and heartfelt honesty. - July 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Saving Abel Fall Tour Announcement
Saving Abel announces their Fall 2025 Tour with an all-new lineup featuring Garfield Redden (drums) and Randy Webb (vocals) from One Day Alive, joining founding members Jason Null and Scott Bartlett, along with veteran bassist Scott Wilson. - July 03, 2025 - One Day Alive
Author Brandi Simpson’s New Book, "The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound," Follows the True Story of a Lovable Dog Who Unexpectedly Became a Part of the Author’s Life
Recent release “The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound: And the Lessons She Has Taught Us” from Covenant Books author Brandi Simpson is a heartfelt tale that reveals how a dog named Hazel showed up in the author’s life out of the blue one day, only to become a vital part of her family and impact their lives in ways they never thought possible. - May 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
Author Billy C. Todd’s New Book "How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1" is a Compelling Memoir of the Author’s Experiences During His Service in the US Air Force
Recent release “How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Billy C. Todd is a vivid autobiographical account detailing the author's time in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960s. This first volume blends suspense, drama, romance, and personal redemption, offering a unique perspective on the era through the author’s lens. - August 23, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Kelvin Rankin’s New Book, "Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce," Explores How Men Can Seek Fairness and Justice Within the Legal System
Recent release “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System” from Page Publishing author Kelvin Rankin is an enlightening read that draws upon the author’s own experiences to provide readers with invaluable insights and practical guidance for navigating the complexities of divorce and custody proceedings. - June 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author George Mills's New Audiobook, "As the Journey Begins," Centers Around a Single Man Begins a Search for His Perfect Mate and Deepens His Faith Along the Way
Recent audiobook release “As the Journey Begins” from Audiobook Network author George Mills is a captivating, faith-based story that follows a single man who embarks on a journey to find the perfect soulmate he believes that God will deliver to him, all while contemplating the challenges of life and Christ’s teachings throughout each leg of his travels. - March 01, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Billy C. Todd’s New Book, "Stories For My Grandchildren," is a Heartfelt Collection of Stories That Recount the Author’s Early Life and His Family History
Recent release “Stories For My Grandchildren” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Billy C. Todd is a captivating series of stories and lived experiences that explores the author’s childhood and early life, as well as his family past, that have been compiled to share with future generations of his family. - January 11, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Elliott Homes and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Join Forces Once Again to Present the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Dream Home Campaign
Elliott Homes shares the road to 8 Million Dollars raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and what is in store for the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home. - September 01, 2023 - Elliott Homes
Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of Southern History: Professionally Managed Estate in Southern Pike County, Mississippi Up for Auction
Bonnette Auction Company has announced the upcoming auction of a historically significant 60-acre estate, known as the Reed Lampton house, located in Southern Pike County, Mississippi. Scheduled for September 28 at 6 pm CST, the event will offer both live and online bidding. Originating from the 1930s, the estate was a commercial hub owned by the Lamptons, who ran various local businesses. - August 25, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Albert Burney Conducting a 2,700± Acre Land Auction
Rocky Creek Land Auction, 2,700± Acres offered in parcels at live auction on August 26 by Albert Burney. - July 15, 2023 - Albert Burney
Chaplain Cecil Fayard’s Newly Released "The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea" is a Unique Collection of Heartfelt Devotions
“The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Cecil Fayard, is an enjoyable opportunity to sit back and consider God’s word from a fresh perspective. - March 15, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Taylor Watts’s New Book "A Little Bit of Everything for a College Story" Follows a College Student Who Notices Her Best Friend Grow Jealous After She Begins Dating a Boy
Fulton Books author Taylor Watts, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, has completed his most recent book, “A Little Bit of Everything for a College Story”: a stirring tale of a young girl in college begins a relationship with the... - February 20, 2023 - Fulton Books
Percy Lynchard’s New Book, "Guilty in Mississippi," is a Gripping Crime Novel Following a White Investigator as He Navigates Racism in the 1960s Deep South
Fulton Books author Percy Lynchard, a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and senior chancellor of the Third Chancery District, has completed his most recent book, “Guilty in Mississippi”: an enthralling and potent look at the way deep-seated bigotry affects the... - February 20, 2023 - Fulton Books
Vicki Baylis’s Newly Released "Up There Around the Bend" is a Humorous Memoir That Takes Readers Into the Heart of a Southern Family
“Up There Around the Bend,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicki Baylis, is an engaging look into the life of an empty nester who is finding new joys and adventure in a fresh stage of life. - February 15, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Local Homebuilder Creates Lifestyle Magazine Showcasing the MS Gulf Coast
Award-Winning Mississippi Gulf Coast homebuilder creates "At Home with Elliott Homes," a lifestyle magazine featuring local news, events and the quality of life on the Coast. - December 09, 2022 - Elliott Homes
Southwest Tennessee Community College Ready to Take Flight with the Region’s First-Ever Two-Year Aviation Program
Tennessee Board of Regents approved the launch of Southwest’s aviation operations technology program that is poised to increase diversity in a field historically underrepresented by people of color. - December 15, 2021 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Mississippi Physician Treats Hair Loss Caused by COVID-19 Infection, Stress from Pandemic
Jackson plastic surgeon Michael Kanosky, MD, FACS said, “It is widely reported in the medical research literature that nearly 30 percent of patients recovering from COVID-19 describe substantial hair loss. Thousands of others are suffering from Telogen Effluvium, a condition that causes excessive hair shedding that is usually temporary or at least cyclical.” - September 10, 2020 - Kansoky MS Hair Restoration
Mississippi Hair Restoration Announces Dr. Michael Kanosky Named New Medical Director for American Medical Podcast and Mississippi Affiliate
Mississippi plastic surgeon, Michael Kanosky, MD, FACS, of Mississippi Hair Restoration and The Face & Body Center, has been named the new Medical Director of the American Medical Podcast (AMP) and their Mississippi affiliate. - August 31, 2020 - Kansoky MS Hair Restoration
Michael Montesi, MD, Located in Cleveland, Mississippi, is Elevating His Practice by Partnering with Simpatra.Health
Michael Montesi, MD, will be adding Simpatra.Health’s BHRT services and technology to his practice. - January 10, 2020 - Simpatra
Donald R. Church Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Donald R. Church of McComb, Mississippi has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive/body and final finish product sales. About Donald R. Church Donald Church... - January 03, 2020 - Strathmore Worldwide
Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-Year-Old Girl in Mississippi
Katy was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 2 years old. Her family is hopeful that a service dog will provide assistance to calm Katy during times of anxiety and be a constant friend. The dog is named after fallen officer Senior Deputy Jessica Laura Hollis. - June 22, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
USLegal and Legal In A Box Announce Marketing Agreement
Top ranked online publisher will provide legal documents solution for small business company founded by an original Shark Tank investor. - July 19, 2017 - USLegal, Inc.
Deborah J. Callender to be Recognized as a 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable Member
Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi, will be honored as a Member of the 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable. This distinction is to be bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Physical Science. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Chhabra & Gibbs, P.A. Launching New Site
Chhabra & Gibbs, P.A. launching new website soon. - April 05, 2016 - Chhabra & Gibbs, P.A.
Tommie L. Rimmer Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Tommie L. Rimmer of Jackson, Mississippi has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Tommie L. Rimmer Mr. Rimmer has over 20 years experience in the healthcare field. He is the... - November 03, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Award-Winning Home Builder Buys Local Products to Support Small Business Owners
Elliott Homes LLC, a custom home builder on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has a strong allegiance to local residents, vendors and contractors. To help grow the economy, provide employment opportunities and support local communities Brandon Elliott, President, insists his team use local businesses for their new home builds. - May 30, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC
Richard Schwartz and Associates Launches a New Website
Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. is launching its new website! Richard and his team of experienced attorneys are very excited about all his new site has to offer. Get the latest information on car and truck accidents, uninsured motorists, drug recalls, social security, workman’s comp,... - January 02, 2014 - Richard Schwartz & Associates
Professional Staffing Group, LLC Wins American Staffing Association National Communications Award
Professional Staffing Group, LLC, headquartered in Jackson, MS, won the Excellence Award - Company Newsletter category in the 2012 American Staffing Association VOICE Awards competition. This national annual awards program recognizes the best ASA member communications campaigns in 16 categories,... - September 19, 2012 - Professional Staffing Group, LLC
Southern Author Parallels Family’s Growth with America’s Rise During 20th Century
Mississippi-native Jennifer Crane publishes first novel, Coopers Crossing. - December 29, 2009 - Jennifer Crane
Hudson's Dirt Cheap is Expanding Again
More and more people are looking for bargains these days and Hudson's Dirt Cheap is ready to meet their needs. Find out why this discount retailer has its customers coming from miles around just to see what's new. - August 27, 2009 - Hudson's Dirt Cheap
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Quality Care Nursing - A Vital Force in Nursing
Partnering healthcare facilities with experienced and exceptionally talented nursing personnel. A leading innovator, QCN has become a vital force in nurse staffing today. Their commitment to excellence and to continuous quality improvement has earned us the respect and trust of the industry. - April 29, 2007 - Quality Care Nursing