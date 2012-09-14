PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-Year-Old Girl in Mississippi Katy was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 2 years old. Her family is hopeful that a service dog will provide assistance to calm Katy during times of anxiety and be a constant friend. The dog is named after fallen officer Senior Deputy Jessica Laura Hollis. - June 22, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

USLegal and Legal In A Box Announce Marketing Agreement Top ranked online publisher will provide legal documents solution for small business company founded by an original Shark Tank investor. - July 19, 2017 - USLegal, Inc.

Deborah J. Callender to be Recognized as a 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable Member Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi, will be honored as a Member of the 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable. This distinction is to be bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Physical Science. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Tommie L. Rimmer Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tommie L. Rimmer of Jackson, Mississippi has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Tommie L. Rimmer Mr. Rimmer has over 20 years experience in the healthcare field. He is the Owner... - November 03, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Award-Winning Home Builder Buys Local Products to Support Small Business Owners Elliott Homes LLC, a custom home builder on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has a strong allegiance to local residents, vendors and contractors. To help grow the economy, provide employment opportunities and support local communities Brandon Elliott, President, insists his team use local businesses for their new home builds. - May 30, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC

Richard Schwartz and Associates Launches a New Website Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. is launching its new website! Richard and his team of experienced attorneys are very excited about all his new site has to offer. Get the latest information on car and truck accidents, uninsured motorists, drug recalls, social security, workman’s comp, relevant... - January 02, 2014 - Richard Schwartz & Associates

Professional Staffing Group, LLC Wins American Staffing Association National Communications Award Professional Staffing Group, LLC, headquartered in Jackson, MS, won the Excellence Award - Company Newsletter category in the 2012 American Staffing Association VOICE Awards competition. This national annual awards program recognizes the best ASA member communications campaigns in 16 categories, from... - September 19, 2012 - Professional Staffing Group, LLC

Hudson's Dirt Cheap is Expanding Again More and more people are looking for bargains these days and Hudson's Dirt Cheap is ready to meet their needs. Find out why this discount retailer has its customers coming from miles around just to see what's new. - August 27, 2009 - Hudson's Dirt Cheap

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com