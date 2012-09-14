PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation Announce Integration Suite to Streamline Purchasing Activity for Aurora Dealers Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation are pleased to announce the release of a suite of new products, which streamline purchasing activity on the MyAuroraPlus and PartsXpressNET platforms. The new time-saving technology enables the user to automate purchasing, send electronic purchase orders... - April 24, 2018 - Pluss Corporation

Neurogenx 4000PRO Featuring S.E.A. Technology is Discontinued by the Patented Holder and Manufacturer The Synaptic Corporation announces immediate termination of co-branding and distribution relationship with Neurogenx Innovative Neurogenic Solutions dba Neurogenx NerveCenters. - June 27, 2017 - The Synaptic Corporation

FireMLS.com Launches First Multiple Listing Service Mobile App with Geolocation in Montana FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings layer,... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc

Direct Sales Women's Empowerment Company Launches with Crowdfunding Ginga Baby is the first philanthropic business for women who care. It’s free to join, free to use and offers referral commissions on exclusive product lines. - May 01, 2014 - 24ravens

The Feed You Need at a Price You’ll Love in Sun Roads Farmory's Pasture in a Box Systems With water shortages and inclement weather ravaging our country, Sun Roads Farmory is pleased to offer an alternative feed source to keep your herd healthy and happy. Sun Roads systems produce feed with a very constant quality! This gives the producer the ability to provide a consistently high nutrient, 100% organic green feed to their animals regardless of weather or market conditions. All of this comes with an exciting, added bonus: using this feed system can cut your feed costs by half! - April 04, 2014 - Sun Roads Farmory

"90 Day Race" Announces Release of Corporate Program The patent-pending "90 Day Race" by Dr. Rollan Roberts II is now available for organizations and companies with accompanying workshops, workbooks, custom books and keynote speeches. - March 25, 2014 - 24ravens

Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Release of "90 Day Race" Book The "90 Day Race" business-building book shares the story of Dr. Roberts’ run for the state Senate and how you can achieve Massive Results in 90 days. - January 28, 2014 - 24ravens

24ravens Announces Relationship with Complete Nutrition 24ravens is now an approved vendor for Complete Nutrition and will be retailing Pulse in many of their 175 stores across the United States. - November 26, 2013 - 24ravens

Pluss Corporation Announces Advanced "Tech to Vendor" Parts Ordering Module, Streamlining Parts Ordering Between Busy Shops and Outside Vendors Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet maintenance and repair facilities announces today that it has rolled out an advanced parts ordering system for busy repair shops. This new module allows... - November 06, 2013 - Pluss Corporation

4-Day Quality Learning Seminar Lead by David P. Langford - Nov. 14-17, 2012 Tired of doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Join David P. Langford for an intensive, interactive learning experience. Learn to create a state-of-the-art common core learning system. Learn how 60 Quality Improvement tools and 23 Lean tools can combine to create a new dynamic learning environment. Learn to create intrinsic motivation environments that reduce or eliminate behavior problems. - October 24, 2012 - Langford International, Inc.

Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Perform at Four Country Format Radio Stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington State Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

UTRS Announces Opening of Montana Laboratory Facility Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art research and development facility in Butte, Mont. The new facility houses an industrial prototyping shop and research laboratory for a wide range of materials science projects led by UTRS’s... - September 15, 2010 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

Heatherington Releases a New Book to Help Businesses Get Traction Online New book, "SEO & Social Media Marketing Guide," explains what businesses need to know about SEO and social networking and how they can help build their brand online. Having a website is essential in today's world, but establishing a website is no longer enough. It must be optimized for search engines and leveraging a website using social networking platforms is crucial. The book is geared to brick and mortar businesses that don't have the staff or budgets to devote to large marketing campaigns. - August 30, 2010 - The Webunet Group

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Jim Hord Tennis to Hold First Footwork Clinic Weekend-long “Footwork-Only” Junior Clinic is first of its kind. Intense footwork fundamentals workshop entices Junior tennis players from around the country. - May 07, 2009 - Jim Hord Tennis, Inc.

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

IPTV Service Provider Auroras Certifies Tilgin Mood 300 STB IPTV service provider Auroras Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has certified the Tilgin Mood 300 IP Set-top Box for use within the Auroras IPTV solution. The Mood 300 has been successfully tested in Auroras’ Kalispell, MT lab and in the company’s field trials. The standard... - October 18, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment

Blacksands Petroleum, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement Blacksands Petroleum, Inc. announces closing of private placement with gross proceeds of $10,854,700. Proceeds to be used to acquire properties in the unconventional petroleum industry. - August 24, 2006 - Blacksands Petroleum