Montana: Great Falls News
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
Botanical Advocacy and Education (BAE) Launches to Promote Pure, Safe and Natural Solutions for Public Health
Botanical Advocacy and Education’s goal is to educate all people to the truth about botanicals. BAE is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural, unadulterated Botanicals for the purposes they choose. - November 17, 2025 - Botanical Advocacy and Education
Meagan Ingold’s Newly Released "Mommy Has Breast Cancer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Book That Offers Comfort, Faith, and Understanding During a Difficult Diagnosis
“Mommy Has Breast Cancer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Meagan Ingold is a tender and uplifting children’s book inspired by the author’s own journey with breast cancer. With heartfelt storytelling and illustrations by her young son, the book helps families navigate the emotional landscape of illness with hope and faith. - August 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Thomas Rue’s New Book, "Balisong," Follows a Man Who Finds Himself Flush with Cash and a Beautiful Woman in His Life, Only for This Dream to Turn Into a Nightmare
Recent release “Balisong” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Rue is a gripping novel that centers around a man who not only discovers a briefcase full of cash but suddenly attracts the attention of a beautiful, alluring woman. However, these perfect circumstances soon turn sour as he discovers they both have dangerous, criminal strings attached. - July 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Dr. Jodi Handran’s Newly Released “LA RESTAURACIÓN” is a Compassionate and Faith-Centered Guide to Healing from the Trauma of Sexual Abuse Through Christ
“LA RESTAURACIÓN: La Jornada del Abuso Sexual Hacia la Sanación en Cristo Jesús” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jodi Handran is a powerful resource designed to support survivors of sexual abuse on a journey toward emotional and spiritual healing in Jesus Christ. - July 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
C. F. Schulz’s New Book, "The Other Side," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers the Truth About Her Identity and Her Role in Saving Her Realm from Complete Destruction
Fulton Books author C. F. Schulz, who enjoys reading, crocheting, crafting, photography, playing video games with her husband, and being outside, has completed her most recent book, “The Other Side”: a gripping novel that follows Freddie, a young girl who must accept her destiny and... - June 09, 2025 - Fulton Books
Jean Tange’s Newly Released "Oscar and George’s Adventure" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Imagination
“Oscar and George’s Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Tange is a delightful children’s story about the magic of friendship and the joy of rediscovering beloved treasures. - May 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Life West Helps Defeat Montana HB929, Upholding Chiropractic Integrity
Life Chiropractic College West played a pivotal role in the defeat of Montana House Bill 929 (HB929), a controversial proposal that sought to grant chiropractors the authority to prescribe medication. The bill was effectively killed on the final day of Montana’s legislative session, preserving the drug-free foundation of the chiropractic profession. - May 07, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Author Becky Haggin George’s New Book "Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf" is a Charming Tale About a Grumpy Elf Who Learns an Important Lesson While Delivering Gifts with Santa
Recent release “Bruno the Don't Bug Me Elf” from Page Publishing author Becky Haggin George is a captivating tale that centers around Bruno, a grumpy elf who lives and works at Santa’s workshop. When Santa asks Bruno to accompany him on his Christmas Eve delivery run, Bruno agrees, only to discover an important lesson along the way. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book, "You Are the Wi-Fi," is a Charming Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Use Their Brains and Avoid Depending on Technology to Think
Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a loving wife and mother, as well as a retired police lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who keeps honeybees and raises Galloway cattle, horses, and chickens on her ranch in Montana, has completed her most recent book, “You... - March 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Autumn Patterson’s New Book, "Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers the Joy of Becoming a Big Sister
Recent release “Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister” from Covenant Books author Autumn Patterson follows the enchanting journey of a young girl as she anticipates the arrival of her baby sister. Told from Hannah’s perspective, the story gently introduces children to the changes and excitement of having a new sibling, capturing the magic of pregnancy and the joy of becoming a big sister. - October 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Timothy Martyn and Barbara Miller’s New Book, "Service Dog Skills Faster," Presents a Groundbreaking Method to Accelerate Learning and Enhance Canine Performance
Fulton Books authors Timothy Martyn and his aunt, Barbara Miller, who perfected faster methods in dog training through Karosel Service Dogs, have completed their most recent book, “Service Dog Skills Faster”: a transformative guide that presents a pioneering approach to train service... - October 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
Safe Rx Welcomes Lon von Hurwitz as Market Access & Policy Director
Hire Coincides with Growth in Market Access for LPV® Dispensing - March 05, 2024 - Safe Rx
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Kathryn Chinn’s New Book, "Sitting in Chains," Explores How One Woman Overcame Childhood Abuse, Homelessness, and Psychosis in Order to Build a Life for Herself
Fulton Books author Kathryn Chinn has completed her most recent book, “Sitting in Chains”: a gripping and powerful true story based on the author’s own survival that follows her as she endures years of abuse at the hands of her father and mental health issues and overcomes it all... - January 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Universal Achemetal Titanium Awarded $11.3 Million Contract from United States Department of Defense for for Titanium Metal R&D in Montana
The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded $11.3 million dollars to Universal Achemetal Titanium, LLC (UAT) to conduct titanium metal research and development in Montana for the United States Navy, Office of Naval Research. U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) was instrumental in securing the funding for this initiative of critical national importance. - January 05, 2024 - Universal Achemetal Titanium
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Author Marilyn Cron’s Newly Released "Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat" is an Engaging Story of a Grandmother and Her Latest Hat That Her Granddaughter Thinks Has to Go
“Grandmas Ridiculously Large Hat,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Cron, is the charming story of a grandmother who is obsessed with hats, and constantly adds to her ever growing collection. Her granddaughter is not ashamed to tell her grandmother when one of her hats is a bit too silly, especially her most recent addition of a large oversized green hat. - March 07, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Next Frontier Advanced Manufacturing Institute (NFAMI) and Highlands College Introduce First Operation Next Cohort
NFAMI and Highlands College of Montana Tech announce the first cohort of transitioning service-men and women to take advanced manufacturing courses under the Operation Next Program from LIFT. 30 students will obtain advanced certifications in welding or CNC machining via a hybrid intensive training at Highlands College and virtual. - January 10, 2023 - NFAMI
Sisters of Providence Recognizes 2022 Jubilarians
Eight Sisters of Providence celebrate significant anniversaries this year. The Jubilees mark 50, 60 and 75 years of ministry as Sisters of Providence. - September 13, 2022 - Sisters of Providence
International Panel of Experts Provides Guidance on Key Questions in Risk Assessment of PFAS Chemicals
A new peer-reviewed report by a panel of scientists sheds new light on regulation and management of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). SciPinion, which objectively engages the global scientific community to analyze the toughest scientific topics, today announced the publication of an... - July 19, 2022 - SciPinion
Pro Cap NYC, LLC Open Letter to the Board of Directors of United States Antimony Corporation
Pro Cap NYC, LLC proposes formation of an Independent Committee of the Board to seek, evaluate and act on strategic alternatives available to the Company. - July 12, 2022 - Activist Edge, LLC
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Christine McKay Featured in August 2020 Edition of Lemonade Legend Magazine
Christine McKay, Global Negotiation Strategist and CEO of Venn Negotiation, was featured in the August 2020 issue of The Lemonade Legend Magazine. McKay was chosen for her inspirational story of going from homeless to Harvard and beyond all while having her three daughters. Pregnant and homeless... - August 06, 2020 - Venn Negotiation
Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation Announce Integration Suite to Streamline Purchasing Activity for Aurora Dealers
Aurora Parts and Accessories and Pluss Corporation are pleased to announce the release of a suite of new products, which streamline purchasing activity on the MyAuroraPlus and PartsXpressNET platforms. The new time-saving technology enables the user to automate purchasing, send electronic purchase... - April 24, 2018 - Pluss Corporation
Preferred Jewelers International™ Selects Alara Jewelry as Newest Member of Its Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Bozeman, Montana-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - September 21, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
FireMLS.com Launches First Multiple Listing Service Mobile App with Geolocation in Montana
FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc
Direct Sales Women's Empowerment Company Launches with Crowdfunding
Ginga Baby is the first philanthropic business for women who care. It’s free to join, free to use and offers referral commissions on exclusive product lines. - May 01, 2014 - 24ravens
The Feed You Need at a Price You’ll Love in Sun Roads Farmory's Pasture in a Box Systems
With water shortages and inclement weather ravaging our country, Sun Roads Farmory is pleased to offer an alternative feed source to keep your herd healthy and happy. Sun Roads systems produce feed with a very constant quality! This gives the producer the ability to provide a consistently high nutrient, 100% organic green feed to their animals regardless of weather or market conditions. All of this comes with an exciting, added bonus: using this feed system can cut your feed costs by half! - April 04, 2014 - Sun Roads Farmory
"90 Day Race" Announces Release of Corporate Program
The patent-pending "90 Day Race" by Dr. Rollan Roberts II is now available for organizations and companies with accompanying workshops, workbooks, custom books and keynote speeches. - March 25, 2014 - 24ravens
Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Release of "90 Day Race" Book
The "90 Day Race" business-building book shares the story of Dr. Roberts’ run for the state Senate and how you can achieve Massive Results in 90 days. - January 28, 2014 - 24ravens
24ravens Announces Relationship with Complete Nutrition
24ravens is now an approved vendor for Complete Nutrition and will be retailing Pulse in many of their 175 stores across the United States. - November 26, 2013 - 24ravens
Pluss Corporation Announces Advanced "Tech to Vendor" Parts Ordering Module, Streamlining Parts Ordering Between Busy Shops and Outside Vendors
Pluss Corporation (http://www.pluss.net/) a leading provider of Resource Management Software for truck and heavy-equipment dealers, distributors, fleet maintenance and repair facilities announces today that it has rolled out an advanced parts ordering system for busy repair shops. This new module... - November 06, 2013 - Pluss Corporation
4-Day Quality Learning Seminar Lead by David P. Langford - Nov. 14-17, 2012
Tired of doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Join David P. Langford for an intensive, interactive learning experience. Learn to create a state-of-the-art common core learning system. Learn how 60 Quality Improvement tools and 23 Lean tools can combine to create a new dynamic learning environment. Learn to create intrinsic motivation environments that reduce or eliminate behavior problems. - October 24, 2012 - Langford International, Inc.
Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Perform at Four Country Format Radio Stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington State
Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.
UTRS Announces Opening of Montana Laboratory Facility
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art research and development facility in Butte, Mont. The new facility houses an industrial prototyping shop and research laboratory for a wide range of materials science projects led by... - September 15, 2010 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.
Heatherington Releases a New Book to Help Businesses Get Traction Online
New book, "SEO & Social Media Marketing Guide," explains what businesses need to know about SEO and social networking and how they can help build their brand online. Having a website is essential in today's world, but establishing a website is no longer enough. It must be optimized for search engines and leveraging a website using social networking platforms is crucial. The book is geared to brick and mortar businesses that don't have the staff or budgets to devote to large marketing campaigns. - August 30, 2010 - The Webunet Group
Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp
Jim Hord Tennis to Hold First Footwork Clinic
Weekend-long “Footwork-Only” Junior Clinic is first of its kind. Intense footwork fundamentals workshop entices Junior tennis players from around the country. - May 07, 2009 - Jim Hord Tennis, Inc.
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
IPTV Service Provider Auroras Certifies Tilgin Mood 300 STB
IPTV service provider Auroras Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has certified the Tilgin Mood 300 IP Set-top Box for use within the Auroras IPTV solution. The Mood 300 has been successfully tested in Auroras’ Kalispell, MT lab and in the company’s field trials. The... - October 18, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment
Blacksands Petroleum, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Blacksands Petroleum, Inc. announces closing of private placement with gross proceeds of $10,854,700. Proceeds to be used to acquire properties in the unconventional petroleum industry. - August 24, 2006 - Blacksands Petroleum
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com