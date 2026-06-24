New Jersey: Vineland-Millville-Bridgeton News
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt,... - April 11, 2026 - A1 Data Center
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
Rich Dunk, PhD, CCM’s New Book, “A Practical Analysis of Sea Breeze Effects on Coastal Areas,” Offers Essential Insights for Renewable Energy and Environmental Assessment
Fulton Books author Rich Dunk, PhD, CCM, the owner and principal meteorologist/senior advisor for AquaWind, a consulting company that specializes in the analyses/predictions of atmospheric dynamics associated with meso- and microscale processes that impact the coastal/offshore environment, has... - September 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms That “Size Matters”
Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, proudly announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new... - August 20, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Renewed Light of West Deptford Expands Treatment Services with the Addition of TMS Therapy
Renewed Light of West Deptford is proud to announce the latest expansion of its mental health services with the introduction of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy using the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System. This cutting-edge treatment is a non-invasive, drug-free option that has shown... - July 29, 2024 - South Jersey Treatment Management Company
Renewed Light Introduces Cutting-Edge Biofeedback Machine to Revolutionize Mental Health Treatment in New Jersey
Renewed Light, a leading mental health treatment facility affiliated with South Jersey Treatment Management Company in New Jersey, is proud to announce the addition of a state-of-the-art biofeedback machine to its array of therapeutic tools. This groundbreaking technology underscores Renewed... - July 17, 2024 - South Jersey Treatment Management Company
Christ Church’s Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2024
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - July 02, 2024 - Christ Church USA
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Mark W. Lamplugh Jr. Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of South Jersey Treatment Management Company
Mark W. Lamplugh Jr. named CEO of South Jersey Treatment Management, aims to elevate care in addiction/mental health with a client-first approach. - March 15, 2024 - South Jersey Treatment Management Company
Ninja Transfers Announces Same Day Shipping with Low Cost Next Day Delivery
Ninja Transfers recently announced significant changes to its shipping methods in their ongoing effort to provide the best service and options for their customers. - March 13, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Exclusive Fundraiser to Support Democratic Leadership: LeRoy J. Jones Jr. Event Sponsored by Mohammed Naeem, CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies
On Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, an exclusive fundraising event will take place in Staten Island, New York. This private gathering, by invitation only, is sponsored by Mr. Mohammed Naeem, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies, and is designed to rally support for LeRoy J. Jones Jr., a dedicated champion of Democratic values and a prominent figure in New Jersey politics. - October 06, 2023 - Sunrise Clinical Services
Christ Church’s Signature Annual Gathering, Prayerfest 2023, Welcomes Thousands
A daylong prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - June 08, 2023 - Christ Church USA
Dr. Mark Huh is Selected as NJ Top Dentist for 2023
Rapha Dental LLC today is delighted to announce the selection of Dr. Mark Huh as New Jersey's top dentist for 2023, following review and approval from NJ top dentists. Dr. Huh, the owner dentist of Rapha Dental, ranks as the leading general dentist for 2023 in New Jersey. - June 05, 2023 - Rapha Dental
Rapha Dental Announces Teeth Whitening Promotion in June and July
Rapha Dental LLC announces in-office teeth whitening discount promotion during the months of June and July 2023. - April 27, 2023 - Rapha Dental
New Jersey Heroes to Host Combine for Major League Cornhole Tryouts at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City
The New Jersey Heroes, the newest professional sports team in Major League Cornhole, are excited to announce their upcoming tryouts for the 2023 season. The "combine" will be held at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on April 22 and 23. The tryouts are open to anyone who wants to... - April 04, 2023 - NJ Heroes Cornhole
NJAPM 29th Annual Fall Conference
November 5, 2022 NJAPM Fall Conference - October 05, 2022 - NJAPM
Uncommon Education Brings Courses to Children and Teens That Focus on Providing What Schools Don't
Uncommon Education is the first company in the USA to focus on teaching kids what they don't learn in schools. This includes subjects such as financial literacy, investments, entrepreneurship, and economics as well as soft skills such as communication and emotional intelligence. The company is announcing open enrollments. - September 28, 2022 - Uncommon Education
Three Northeast Schools win Explore.Act.Tell. Grant from ACME and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, in partnership with ACME Markets and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors Program, is excited to recognize the work toward ending hunger by local schools. This year’s winners demonstrated creativity and attention to the needs around them as they worked through the lessons and hunger projects. - September 27, 2022 - Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
South Jersey Apple Fest Coming to Salem County, New Jersey
The South Jersey Apple festival is coming to the Salem County Fairgrounds, Woodstown, New Jersey on September 10 & 11, 2022. The apple themed festival will host over 125 craftsmen, Food Trucks, an Apple Dessert Contest, entertainment, free hayrides, wine sampling, apple pie by the slice, Apple Pageant, free apples for kids and so much more. Visit www.sjapplefest for details. - August 05, 2022 - South Jersey Apple Fest
Congressional Candidate Calls for All Government Supporters of "the War on Children" to Resign
Congressional Candidate Sean Pignatelli, amid the baby formula crisis, demands officials in Washington to resign. - May 16, 2022 - Sean Pignatelli Political Campaign
Will a Constitutional Conservative Emerge Victorious in South Jersey's Upcoming Republican Primary?
With a little over a month to go until the primary election (scheduled for June 7) in NJ’s Congressional District 2, and mail-in ballots ready to be received soon, voters will decide if they will be represented by a Constitutional Conservative. Incumbent Jeff Van Drew is facing two direct... - April 29, 2022 - Sean Pignatelli Political Campaign
Archimedes' Printing Shoppe's New Books Just in Time for the Holidays
Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life. - November 19, 2021 - Archimedes' Printing Shoppe & Sundry Goodes
New Jersey Celebrities Come Out for Hunger
With the need greater than ever, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's virtual Blue Jean Ball raises over $1.2 million. - May 14, 2021 - Community FoodBank of New Jersey
Dr. Barbara Rexer, DSW, Executive Director of Advanced Health & Education, Shares 5 Tips to Recognize Early Signs of Depression
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Advanced Health & Education has shared 5 ways that New Jersey residents can spot early signs of depression, a disorder that affects more than 57,000 people in the state. - May 04, 2021 - Sprout Health Group
Deborah R. Herder Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Deborah R. Herder of Sewell, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty and cosmetics. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - March 23, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
N.J. Military Software Vendor Releases Low Cost Alyssa's Law Solution for Schools
2019 Astors Platinum Winner. DIY kit for Alyssa Law Solution. Low Cost Solution. No onsite engineers required. Panic Buttons, Mobile APP, Text Messaging and 911 calling. - October 02, 2020 - Desktop Alert
COPS Monitoring Donates Laptops to Help Reunite Quarantined Veterans with Their Families & Loved Ones
Laptops are shared amongst Veterans Memorial residents so they can reconnect and video chat with loved ones from across the globe in a time when they need it most. - April 09, 2020 - COPS Monitoring
Petrelli Previtera, LLC Expands Presence in New Jersey with Opening of Atlantic County Office
Kristin M. Lis, Esq. joins firm in the new Linwood-based office. - December 18, 2019 - Petrelli Previtera, LLC
Circa Healthcare Announces New Headquarters for Growing Agency
Circa Healthcare is moving to an exciting new space, custom designed for their growing and talented team of animal health focussed professionals. - August 31, 2018 - Circa Healthcare
SNJ Today’s Megan Wolf Awarded ONA Fellowship
Megan Wolf, Chief Content Officer for SNJ Today, was recently chosen as an inaugural Journalism Mentorship Collaborative Fellow by the Online News Association (ONA), the world’s largest association of digital journalists. She was picked as one of the 16 fellows from an applicant pool of 60. - March 13, 2018 - SNJ Today
Kevin Pustizzi to Lead Clearbridge Branding Agency
ClearBridge Media Consulting, which recently became Clearbridge Branding Agency, announced that Kevin Pustizzi has been appointed President of the newly-formed company. ClearBridge Media Consulting recently formed an alliance with Wingspan Advertising, a 15-year old advertising agency in... - February 27, 2018 - Clearbridge Branding Agency
SNJ Today Appoints New President
Ken Pustizzi, Sr., CEO and founder of SNJ Today, announced that Ken Pustizzi, Jr. has been appointed president of the southern New Jersey-based media company. - February 27, 2018 - SNJ Today
New Book Release for Business and Life Success
Speaker and Author Marc Demetriou Receives Praise for Newest Book "Lessons From My Grandfather." - January 16, 2018 - Marc Demetriou
On Location Hires New Account Manager Ken Banks to Support Its I&D Labor and Management Services for Exhibits, Events and Environments
On Location, a nationwide provider of labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments, has hired Ken Banks as an Account Manager to support its continued growth by fostering client relationships and acting as a primary liaison between sales and field operations. Based in the... - July 18, 2017 - On Location, Inc.
Cornerstone Financial Corporation Completes 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split
Cornerstone Financial Corporation (OTC “CFIC” and “CFICD”), the holding company for Cornerstone Bank, announced that effective today, the company finalized a 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split. As a result, the Company’s stockholders will receive one new share of the... - May 31, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp
Cornerstone Bank, Moorestown, New Jersey Announces Termination of Regulatory Order
Announcement of Lifting of Regulatory Order - May 12, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp
Cornerstone Financial Corporation Announces 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split
CFIC is announcing a reverse stock split. - May 10, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp
Porchfest Music Festival Comes to the Jersey Shore
On Sunday, June 11th from 1:00-5:30pm, the streets of Ventnor and Ventnor Heights will be filled with music, as many of South Jersey’s finest musicians sing, play and dance on their porches and front stoops. To hear them, grab a map at the many information stations, Ventnor Coffee 108 N... - March 19, 2017 - Amazing Ventnor
My IV MD, Philadelphia's First IV Practice, Offers IV Therapy Available at Their Wellness Center or in the Comfort of Your Home, Office or Hotel
My IV MD is an exciting new concept: A Philadelphia medical practice entirely focused on the benefits of IV therapy, offering concierge service available to treat you in the comfort of your home, office, hotel or at their wellness center. - July 22, 2016 - My IV MD
Dottie T. Righter Recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dottie T. Righter of Grenloch, New Jersey has been recognized as a lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Dottie T. Righter Ms. Righter has over 15 years experience in the... - May 03, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
NJHA Brings Medication Risk Mitigation Services to New Jersey Hospitals Through Strategic Alliance with Tabula Rasa HealthCare
New Jersey Hospital Association and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) have entered into a 3-year agreement to offer TRHC's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation™ products and services to NJHA’s nearly 400 member healthcare organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Kristen Propp Creative Director; Healthcare Technology Company Expands Marketing Heft with New Hire
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton announced graphic designer, Kristen Propp, has joined the healthcare technology company as Creative Director. TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions for health care organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare
New Breakthrough Serum Combats Skin Aging Free Radicals - Wins National Award Honors from Beauty Editors
The “Best of Natural Beauty” award for 2016 has been given to Reviva Labs, Haddonfield, N.J., a national leader in developing all-natural skin care products. This year’s award, from beauty editors of Better Nutrition, a leading health publication, was for Reviva’s new... - March 30, 2016 - Reviva Labs