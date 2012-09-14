PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Circa Healthcare Announces New Headquarters for Growing Agency Circa Healthcare is moving to an exciting new space, custom designed for their growing and talented team of animal health focussed professionals. - August 31, 2018 - Circa Healthcare

SNJ Today’s Megan Wolf Awarded ONA Fellowship Megan Wolf, Chief Content Officer for SNJ Today, was recently chosen as an inaugural Journalism Mentorship Collaborative Fellow by the Online News Association (ONA), the world’s largest association of digital journalists. She was picked as one of the 16 fellows from an applicant pool of 60. Other... - March 13, 2018 - SNJ Today

Kevin Pustizzi to Lead Clearbridge Branding Agency ClearBridge Media Consulting, which recently became Clearbridge Branding Agency, announced that Kevin Pustizzi has been appointed President of the newly-formed company. ClearBridge Media Consulting recently formed an alliance with Wingspan Advertising, a 15-year old advertising agency in Washington... - February 27, 2018 - Clearbridge Branding Agency

SNJ Today Appoints New President Ken Pustizzi, Sr., CEO and founder of SNJ Today, announced that Ken Pustizzi, Jr. has been appointed president of the southern New Jersey-based media company. - February 27, 2018 - SNJ Today

New Book Release for Business and Life Success Speaker and Author Marc Demetriou Receives Praise for Newest Book "Lessons From My Grandfather." - January 16, 2018 - Marc Demetriou

On Location Hires New Account Manager Ken Banks to Support Its I&D Labor and Management Services for Exhibits, Events and Environments On Location, a nationwide provider of labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments, has hired Ken Banks as an Account Manager to support its continued growth by fostering client relationships and acting as a primary liaison between sales and field operations. Based in the company’s... - July 18, 2017 - On Location, Inc.

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Completes 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split Cornerstone Financial Corporation (OTC “CFIC” and “CFICD”), the holding company for Cornerstone Bank, announced that effective today, the company finalized a 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split. As a result, the Company’s stockholders will receive one new share of the Company’s... - May 31, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Cornerstone Bank, Moorestown, New Jersey Announces Termination of Regulatory Order Announcement of Lifting of Regulatory Order - May 12, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Announces 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split CFIC is announcing a reverse stock split. - May 10, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Porchfest Music Festival Comes to the Jersey Shore On Sunday, June 11th from 1:00-5:30pm, the streets of Ventnor and Ventnor Heights will be filled with music, as many of South Jersey’s finest musicians sing, play and dance on their porches and front stoops. To hear them, grab a map at the many information stations, Ventnor Coffee 108 N Dorset... - March 19, 2017 - Amazing Ventnor

My IV MD, Philadelphia's First IV Practice, Offers IV Therapy Available at Their Wellness Center or in the Comfort of Your Home, Office or Hotel My IV MD is an exciting new concept: A Philadelphia medical practice entirely focused on the benefits of IV therapy, offering concierge service available to treat you in the comfort of your home, office, hotel or at their wellness center. - July 22, 2016 - My IV MD

Dottie T. Righter Recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dottie T. Righter of Grenloch, New Jersey has been recognized as a lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Dottie T. Righter Ms. Righter has over 15 years experience in the education... - May 03, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

NJHA Brings Medication Risk Mitigation Services to New Jersey Hospitals Through Strategic Alliance with Tabula Rasa HealthCare New Jersey Hospital Association and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) have entered into a 3-year agreement to offer TRHC's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation™ products and services to NJHA’s nearly 400 member healthcare organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Kristen Propp Creative Director; Healthcare Technology Company Expands Marketing Heft with New Hire Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton announced graphic designer, Kristen Propp, has joined the healthcare technology company as Creative Director. TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions for health care organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

New Breakthrough Serum Combats Skin Aging Free Radicals - Wins National Award Honors from Beauty Editors The “Best of Natural Beauty” award for 2016 has been given to Reviva Labs, Haddonfield, N.J., a national leader in developing all-natural skin care products. This year’s award, from beauty editors of Better Nutrition, a leading health publication, was for Reviva’s new Ultra-Potency... - March 30, 2016 - Reviva Labs

Bright Smiles Family Dentistry Announces Board Appointment of Dr. Joan Malcolm Bright Smiles Family Dentistry is pleased to announce Dr. Joan Malcolm has been appointed to the National Advisory Council (NAC) on the National Health Service Corps (NHSC). The NAC is described on NHSC’s website as "committed to effectively implementing its mandate to advise the Secretary... - September 16, 2015 - Bright Smiles Family Dentistry, LLC.

Network of Supply Chain Women Executives to Hold Symposium May 6-7 Registration is now open for the third annual AWESOME (Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain, Operations, Management and Education) women’s supply chain leadership symposium taking place at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, NJ. The conference is co-chaired by AWESOME founder Ann Drake, CEO of DSC Logistics and Kathryn Wengel, vice president of Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain (JJSC). - April 09, 2015 - DSC Logistics

Kim Johns Named Account Manager at New Day Underwriting Managers New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading specialty intermediary of high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverage, has named Kim Johns as account manager within the company’s Construction Group. She is responsible for providing detailed risk management... - January 19, 2015 - RT New Day

UBuildNet Upgrades the Toolbox Application UBuildNet released its newest upgrade to enhance its professional and consumer construction features, “The Toolbox Application.” The Toolbox application is now enhanced to include many of the documents construction professionals and Do It Yourselfers require to manage their construction projects. - August 03, 2014 - UBuildNet.com

New Day Underwriting Managers Selected One of the 2014 Best Places to Work in New Jersey Leading Specialty Intermediary Honored During Ceremonies Held by NJBIZ Magazine. - May 12, 2014 - RT New Day

Children's Benefit Horse Show to Include Alex's Lemonade Stand UPHA Chapter 15's Children's Benefit Horse Show to include Alex's Lemonade Stand, event will contribute to fight against childhood cancer. In an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer, the annual Children's Benefit Horse Show will host an Alex's Lemonade Stand as part of the festivities... - March 28, 2014 - UPHA Chapter 15

Want to Keep Families Together? Teach the Kids to Cook. A recent study commissioned by The Food Bank of South Jersey (FBSJ) has discovered that its Healthy Living Initiative cooking classes do more than fight obesity and teach good eating habits: they are giving Camden’s children a secret weapon in the fight for domestic stability – the family... - November 14, 2013 - Food Bank of South Jersey

Little Red Wagon Films is Backing 13 Year Old Female Horror Director Little Red Wagon Films is backing 13 year old female horror director Emily DiPrimio. Together they are trying to raise $25,000 on Kickstarter to make her dream come true. They have crafted a pitch video that has attracted the attention of the horror community. Renowned horror website www.horrorsociety.com has said that their pitch video is "The best pitch video we have ever seen." - September 09, 2013 - Little Red Wagon Films

Money for Business Loans Availability Predicted A financier of 20 years’ experience delivering capital to medium size businesses, and smaller entrepreneur operations has predicted 2013 will open up in the third quarter for operations those sizes for loans up to a million dollars. “However, banks will continue to be very careful and stingy... - January 09, 2013 - Grace Financial Capital Group, LLC

One Simple Wish Helps One Foster Child Learn to Fly One Simple Wish, a NJ based 501 (C)3 that serves foster children, is kicking off a month-long, 4,000 mile tour for Foster Care Awareness month. First stop on the tour will be in Camden, where the nonprofit will grant wishes to two local foster children. - April 27, 2012 - One Simple Wish

C.O.P.S. Monitoring Maintains 17.4-Second Average Alarm Response Time Through Hurricane Irene Despite experiencing more than double normal alarm traffic levels resulting from Hurricane Irene, C.O.P.S. Monitoring, headquartered in Williamstown, New Jersey, maintained a 17.4 second average response time to high priority alarms. - September 15, 2011 - COPS Monitoring

UTRS Announces Its Newest Division, Clean Water Technology Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce its newest division, Clean Water Technology. The Division was founded to bring drinking water solutions to homes and businesses throughout the United States. UTRS has been providing a wide range of cutting-edge scientific, engineering,... - January 11, 2011 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

Stopping More Than Sexting, He is Saving Our Digital Generation: A 21st Century Folk Legend in the Making To many he is known as this century’s visionary behind 21st Century Digital Responsibility. In some circles he is referred to as the father of digital safety. To his peers he is regarded as an instrumental leader of proactive 21st century education and awareness. To his family, he is simply known... - July 01, 2009 - Institute of Responsible Online and Cell-phone Communication

Fucoselean Voted #1 Weightloss Supplement Marine Nutreuceutical Containing Fuco Xanthin by Health Food Distributors Fuco Xanthin promotes thermogenesis which is fat burning of belly fat (white adipose tissue). There are many products containing fucoxanthin e.g Fuco Thin a registered trademark of Garden of Life. This Fuco product also contains Chromium for blood sugar and green tea for metabolism and antioxidant power.It... - June 12, 2008 - Natures Benefit

Fitness Over 50 for Women: Foot Care Expert Offers Tips for Starting a Walking Regimen Carol J. Buck, CEO of Xenna Corporation (www.xenna.com) a distributor of natural foot care products, says there’s a big difference between fitness walking and simply going out for a stroll. While the choice of walking style depends upon age, physical condition and personal preference, for those who are suited to it, “power walking” may offer significantly greater benefits than normal walking. - May 21, 2008 - Xenna Corporation

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

BankInfoSecurity.com and CUInfoSecurity.com Now Offer More Features, Easier Navigation, New Look The Information Security Media Group, Corp.(ISMG) today announced the launch of its two redesigned websites, www.BankInfoSecurity.com and www.CUInfoSecurity.com. - November 13, 2007 - Information Security Media Group

Kids At Heart Photography Grants Another Franchise in the State of NJ (Burlington County & Cherry Hill, NJ) Kids At Heart Photography continues to grow in the Garden State granting their 5th franchise in NJ. Kids At Heart Photography now has 10 franchises that service the youth photography industry in PA, NJ, DC, VA, MD, CA and FL. Kids At Heart offers photography services to daycare/preschools, elementary/middle schools, youth sports leagues, dance and camp photography. - October 10, 2007 - Kids At Heart Photography

NJ Transit Worker Dies of Pulmonary Fibrosis, Widow Awarded 19M The wife of a New Jersey Transit employee who died in 2002 of a job-related lung disease was awarded $19.2 million by a Superior Court jury in New Brunswick. - August 13, 2007 - Barry R. Eichen

Courts Awards Women 10.6 Million in Ford Explorer Throttle Plate Defect A Toms River woman who suffered a paralyzed right arm after her Ford Explorer rolled over was awarded a total of $10,668,799.89 in damages by a Superior Court jury in New Brunswick. - August 06, 2007 - Barry R. Eichen