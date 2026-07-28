Ohio: Youngstown-Warren News
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Valerian Ruminski to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in Lakewood Opera and Broadway Favorites Featured at WovenSmart’s Experience Studio on April 12
WovenSmart will host Bravo & Broadway: A Night of Timeless Melody on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring internationally renowned opera singer Valerian Ruminski. The concert will showcase a mix of opera, Broadway, and Sinatra in an intimate setting at the Lakewood-based experience studio. Ruminski, whose career includes performances at the Metropolitan Opera and major venues worldwide, will bring his acclaimed vocal talents to the stage for this one-night-only event. - April 02, 2025 - WovenSmart
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Author Charles H. McGowen, MD’s New Book, “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed,” Explores the Core Tenets of Christianity
Recent release “Dissecting and Inspecting the Truth: A Peeling Back of the Apostles' Creed” from Covenant Books author Charles H. McGowen, MD is a thought-provoking and eye-opening deep dive into the Apostle's Creed, exploring the basic doctrines found within the prayer to explore the true fundamentals of the Christian faith. - March 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Make Believe Family Fun Center Holiday Parties
Make Believe Family Fun Center, a leading family entertainment destination in Parma, is excited to announce its Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year events, taking place on Sunday December 15 and Tuesday December 31 from 11am-2pm at their location in Parma, OH. The Holiday Extravaganza event will... - December 09, 2024 - Make Believe Family Fun Center
Kenneth M. Donaldson, M.Ed, Th.M.’s Newly Released “The Cancer Free Church” is a Compelling Exploration of Healing and Renewal Within the Body of Christ
“The Cancer Free Church: Identifying, Diagnosing, and Treating Destructive Attacks Against the Body of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth M. Donaldson, M.Ed, Th.M. offers a thought-provoking look at addressing and overcoming spiritual sickness in churches, with a focus on leadership, perseverance, and transformation. - October 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Refrigerated Shipping Containers Now for Sale at Container One
Container One, a leading provider of shipping containers in the United States, announced they're now offering refrigerated containers for sale. These reefer containers provide a unique solution for storing and moving temperature-sensitive products like food and medicine. - September 16, 2024 - Container One
Author Sherrie Mischer’s New Book, “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story,” is a Riveting Tale of One Man’s Journey for Love and Discovering His Ultimate Destiny
Recent release “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story” from Page Publishing author Sherrie Mischer follows Tristen Alexander, a young man born under unusual circumstances who embarks on a quest for true love. Encountering a captivating woman who becomes his obsession, Tristen delves into a journey of passion, destiny, and uncovering the secrets of his existence. - July 18, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Deborah Yost’s New Book, "The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose," is an Adorable Story of a Young Moose Who Tries to Find His Way Back Home After Getting Lost
Recent release “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” from Covenant Books author Deborah Yost is a delightful tale that follows Sidney, a young moose who ignores his mother’s warnings not to wander off and soon becomes lost. While trying to get back home, Sidney makes all sorts of new friends who try to help him along the way. - June 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Karen A. Perkins’s Newly Released “In Church” is an Eye-Opening Exploration of Faith and Deception
“In Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen A. Perkins offers readers a gripping narrative that delves into the intersection of faith and deception. Through the lens of a former dealer's experiences within the church community, Perkins exposes the dark realities of drug use, hypocrisy, and the quest for redemption. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Intuit's Method Features Container One in Video Success Story
Intuit's software partner Method published a video to their YouTube channel on March 25, 2024 that features Container One’s success with its product. - April 11, 2024 - Container One
Margie Cretella’s Newly Released “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” Shines a Light of Hope Amidst Darkness
“Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margie Cretella is a poignant memoir that navigates the journey of loss, faith, and resilience in the face of tragedy. - April 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Ranked One of Pittsburgh’s Fastest Growing Companies
Company Named to Pittsburgh Business Times 2023 Pittsburgh Fast 50 List. - February 26, 2024 - Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Entrobox Announces an Unprecedented Partnership with Legendary Singer LaTocha and Her Made Girl Brand
LaTocha, the newly announced Brand Ambassador for Entrobox, will be performing at the next televised Entrobox Championship Boxing Event on January 27, 2024, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Bally's Sports. - December 27, 2023 - Entrobox
Leading Rural PACE Provider Coming to Northeast Ohio
LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania Selected by Ohio Department of Aging to Serve Three Northeast Ohio Counties - December 18, 2023 - One Senior Care
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Grows Footprint with Acquisition of Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, an Escajeda Holdings company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, has announced the acquisition of New Castle, PA-based Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs. The acquisition expands upon Escajeda Masonry & Concrete’s growing foothold... - December 18, 2023 - Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Henrietta Dixon-Collier’s Newly Released "Dream Maker" is a Creative Narrative of Community, Connection, and Inherent Gifts
“Dream Maker,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Henrietta Dixon-Collier, is a creative opportunity to consider the special contributions one provides to those that keep communities running effectively. - February 24, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Mark Obral is Recognized by Top 100 Lawyers as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the Year in the State of Ohio
Mark Obral, the founding attorney and owner of Obral, Silk & Pal, LLC, based in Cleveland, Ohio is Recognized by Top 100 Lawyers as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the Year in the State of Ohio. - January 26, 2023 - Top 100 Lawyers
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
Engage Virtual Range Hosts Local Law Enforcement Blue Line Competition
This event is free to all Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies, and winners will walk away with bragging rights as well as an impressive trophy to display at their department. The goodwill event is designed to show appreciation for all local law enforcement officials and to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society. - September 07, 2021 - Engage Virtual Range
Ohio Deferred Compensation Now Offering Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired Participants
The Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program, a supplemental 457(b) retirement plan for all Ohio public employees, is offering the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 243,000 Ohio DC participants. - June 30, 2021 - iGrad
OrthoNeuro to Open New Office on Dublin Campus Of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO, announced today that the practice will open a new office on the Dublin Campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM). The office is slated to open in early spring and will house a physician office and physical therapy clinic. - February 03, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Evaluate Research Issues a New Update Note on United Bancorp, Inc.'s Q3 Earnings Results
Evaluate Research, an independent research firm, has issued an Update Note recently on United Bancorp, Inc., based in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Evaluate Research is the only firm actively researching United Bancorp. The complete Update Note can be downloaded from their website, www.evaluateresearch.com,... - November 18, 2020 - Evaluate Research
Jody Richards Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award
Jody Richards, President of Process Technology, wins coveted Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award. - October 12, 2020 - Process Technology
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo
Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta Silicate,... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works
The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.;... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors
Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Greentree Environmental Services Acquires New Assets, Moves PA Headquarters
Greentree Environmental Services, a ZNS company, announced that is has acquired the transportation assets of Young’s Energy Service, an energy services company. The purchase will help Greentree add capacity to better service their energy and industrial customers in PA, WV, and OH. “At... - May 03, 2018 - Greentree Environmental
Mason Color Works Announces New Line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the Pool & Spa Industry
Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Team Sahlen Welcomes honeybeeBase.com as Newest Partner, "A Data Acquisition System for Your Business"
Team Sahlen welcomes their newest partner, honeybeeBase.com to their 2017 campaign. honeybeeBase.com is a cloud-based web app for businesses to manage their human resource services to their team members. Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director, Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having... - September 17, 2017 - honeybeeBase
Regina M. Mitchell Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Regina M. Mitchell of Warren, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 25 years in the field of steel equipment manufacturing. About Regina M. Mitchell Mrs. Mitchell... - July 29, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Maureen McGovern Headlines Concert Celebrating Women
For the second consecutive year CreativeBridge Coalition (CBC) will celebrate the accomplishments of Mahoning Valley women with a unique evening of musical entertainment, titled Valley of the Divas 2, at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00pm. - March 10, 2017 - Creative Bridge Coalition
K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College, Elyria, Ohio – March 9th, 2017
Educators interested in technology products and solutions for the classroom - plus, their schools and libraries in general, are welcome to attend this free, one day event on March 9, 2017 at LCCC in Elyria, Ohio. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with manufacturers directly, interact with some of the latest technology products used in the classrooms, and have access to: Live Presentations, Interactive Demonstrations, Panel Discussions and much more. Visit: neotd.com to register. - December 07, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions
Maureen McGovern Headlines Concert Honoring Women
CreativeBridge Coalition (CBC) will celebrate the accomplishments of Mahoning Valley women with a unique evening of musical entertainment, titled Valley of the Divas, at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm. - February 22, 2016 - Creative Bridge Coalition
Keene Building Products Gets Website Makeover
Keene Building Products launches a new responsive website this week. - September 01, 2015 - Keene Building Products
Ohio Franchise Experts, Michael Creatore and Nick Kerpsack, Predicts Top Earning Franchise Industries for 2014
When most people think of the franchise industry, quick-service food outlets are the first types of franchises to come to mind. In a list provided by Entrepreneur’s 2014 Franchise 500, fast-food chains dominated the franchise industry with over 25% list entries. Frozen Yogurt locations were... - April 03, 2014 - Franchise Direct 1, LLC.
Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line
Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company
Black Friday Deals - Vacation Rentals Now Part of the Madness
Southern Shores Realty - The Outer Banks Expert, announces Black Friday vacation deals to kick off the upcoming booking season. Founded on variable pricing strategies, the one day event features thousands of dollars in discounts and is groundbreaking for the Outer Banks rental market. - November 14, 2013 - Southern Shores Realty
Nominations Begin for 2010 North American Pet Health Insurance Month
Grand Prize of $1,000.00 to North America’s Favorite Pet Insurance Story and $1,000.00 Educational Grant to North America’s Favorite Veterinarian. Apple iPads, Pet Treat Baskets and other Great Prizes to be Awarded. - June 18, 2010 - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
Murder by Magic or Wishful Thinking?
New fantasy/mystery by author K. Crumley - February 07, 2010 - Dragondreamz Publications
To Assist in This Time of High Foreclosures, Slide-Ezzz Provides Inexpensive Repair Tips for Preparing One's House for Sale
How to inexpensively increase the value of one's home. - February 04, 2008 - Slide-Ezzz Sliding Door Repair Products