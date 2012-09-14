PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool colors. Testing... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Greentree Environmental Services Acquires New Assets, Moves PA Headquarters Greentree Environmental Services, a ZNS company, announced that is has acquired the transportation assets of Young’s Energy Service, an energy services company. The purchase will help Greentree add capacity to better service their energy and industrial customers in PA, WV, and OH. “At Greentree,... - May 03, 2018 - Greentree Environmental

Mason Color Works Announces New Line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the Pool & Spa Industry Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Team Sahlen Welcomes honeybeeBase.com as Newest Partner, "A Data Acquisition System for Your Business" Team Sahlen welcomes their newest partner, honeybeeBase.com to their 2017 campaign. honeybeeBase.com is a cloud-based web app for businesses to manage their human resource services to their team members. Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director, Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having honeybeeBase.com... - September 17, 2017 - honeybeeBase

Regina M. Mitchell Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Regina M. Mitchell of Warren, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 25 years in the field of steel equipment manufacturing. About Regina M. Mitchell Mrs. Mitchell is... - July 29, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Maureen McGovern Headlines Concert Celebrating Women For the second consecutive year CreativeBridge Coalition (CBC) will celebrate the accomplishments of Mahoning Valley women with a unique evening of musical entertainment, titled Valley of the Divas 2, at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00pm. - March 10, 2017 - Creative Bridge Coalition

K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College, Elyria, Ohio – March 9th, 2017 Educators interested in technology products and solutions for the classroom - plus, their schools and libraries in general, are welcome to attend this free, one day event on March 9, 2017 at LCCC in Elyria, Ohio. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with manufacturers directly, interact with some of the latest technology products used in the classrooms, and have access to: Live Presentations, Interactive Demonstrations, Panel Discussions and much more. Visit: neotd.com to register. - December 07, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions

Maureen McGovern Headlines Concert Honoring Women CreativeBridge Coalition (CBC) will celebrate the accomplishments of Mahoning Valley women with a unique evening of musical entertainment, titled Valley of the Divas, at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm. - February 22, 2016 - Creative Bridge Coalition

Keene Building Products Gets Website Makeover Keene Building Products launches a new responsive website this week. - September 01, 2015 - Keene Building Products

Ohio Franchise Experts, Michael Creatore and Nick Kerpsack, Predicts Top Earning Franchise Industries for 2014 When most people think of the franchise industry, quick-service food outlets are the first types of franchises to come to mind. In a list provided by Entrepreneur’s 2014 Franchise 500, fast-food chains dominated the franchise industry with over 25% list entries. Frozen Yogurt locations were one... - April 03, 2014 - Franchise Direct 1, LLC.

Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain breads,... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company

Black Friday Deals - Vacation Rentals Now Part of the Madness Southern Shores Realty - The Outer Banks Expert, announces Black Friday vacation deals to kick off the upcoming booking season. Founded on variable pricing strategies, the one day event features thousands of dollars in discounts and is groundbreaking for the Outer Banks rental market. - November 14, 2013 - Southern Shores Realty

Nominations Begin for 2010 North American Pet Health Insurance Month Grand Prize of $1,000.00 to North America’s Favorite Pet Insurance Story and $1,000.00 Educational Grant to North America’s Favorite Veterinarian. Apple iPads, Pet Treat Baskets and other Great Prizes to be Awarded. - June 18, 2010 - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Murder by Magic or Wishful Thinking? New fantasy/mystery by author K. Crumley - February 07, 2010 - Dragondreamz Publications

To Assist in This Time of High Foreclosures, Slide-Ezzz Provides Inexpensive Repair Tips for Preparing One's House for Sale How to inexpensively increase the value of one's home. - February 04, 2008 - Slide-Ezzz Sliding Door Repair Products

Life Throws Curveballs – Downsizing Music - Jeff Stone Launches His New CD Downsizing throws employees a curveball inspiring musician/electrician Jeff Stone to tell the tale in a song with his new CD Single release Curveball. When the largest automotive parts supplier in this country dropped the bomb on its employees last year about their impending bankruptcy, employees... - January 29, 2007 - Jeff Stone Rocks.com