Pennsylvania: Erie News
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Author Susan Seiple’s New Book "The Mystery of the Lonely Egg" is a Charming Story That Follows a Newly Hatched Bird Who Searches for Its Own Kind to Find Out What It is
Recent release “The Mystery of the Lonely Egg” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Seiple is a heartfelt tale that centers around a bird who hatches from its egg, curious about what kind of creature it actually is. In order to answer this question, the bird searches all over the farm to find others who look like it so that it can finally find its place to belong. - August 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Kecia Little’s Newly Released "1-10 Christian Rhyme" is a Vibrant and Engaging Tool for Early Childhood Learning and Faith Development
“1-10 Christian Rhyme” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kecia Little is a cheerful and educational book designed to introduce young children to numbers, colors, and shapes while planting the seeds of Christian faith in their hearts. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dennis DiPerna’s New Book "Hark, The Snow Angels" is a Poignant Novel That Follows Three Soldiers Whose Lives Are Forever Changed Following Career Ending Injuries
Recent release “Hark, The Snow Angels” from Page Publishing author Dennis DiPerna is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around three soldiers serving in Afghanistan who suffer serious injuries that bring about the end of their military careers. Despite losing the plans they’ve worked towards, each of these soldiers find new meaning and a new path in life. - May 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
Ann Bruetsch’s Newly Released "Larry the Llama Finds His New Home" is a Heartwarming Tale of Unexpected Friendships and New Beginnings
“Larry the Llama Finds His New Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Bruetsch is a charming children’s story inspired by real-life events, following the adventures of a lost llama as he discovers a place to belong. - May 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cindy S. Witter’s Newly Released "Expressive Poetry" is a Heartfelt Collection of Verse Celebrating Love, Loss, and the Beauty of Life
“Expressive Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy S. Witter is a touching compilation of poems that explore the depth of human emotions, from the joys of love and laughter to the sorrow of loss and the strength found in faith. - April 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lolita A. Baker’s Newly Released "Pained on Purpose" is a Heart Wrenching Account of a Young Girl’s Journey to Healing in Christ
“Pained on Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lolita A. Baker is a true story of abuse and unexpected challenges as a deeply personal memoir unfolds in hope of encouraging others facing similar past traumas to lean into God. - March 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lindsay Chirdon’s New Book “The Leaderville Series: A Volleyball Story” is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns That One Must Work Hard to Achieve Their Dreams
Fulton Books author Lindsay Chirdon, a loving wife and mother who holds a BA in education and English language and literature from Saint Francis University, has completed her most recent book, “The Leaderville Series: A Volleyball Story”: a heartfelt story of a young girl named Mia who,... - March 20, 2025 - Fulton Books
Authors Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg’s New Book, “Victor: A Story Of Redemption,” is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Finding Meaning and Purpose Once More
Recent release “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” from Page Publishing authors Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg is a compelling novel that centers around Victor Kunza, a retired detective who finds his life destroyed in a turn of events. Left with nothing, Vic receives a letter from someone claiming to be his son, presenting him with a new start. - March 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Helen A.J. Linker’s New Book, "Let No One Know," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows One Woman’s Discovery of Her Great-Aunt’s Life in France During WWII
Recent release “Let No One Know” from Newman Springs Publishing author Helen A.J. Linker is a captivating historical novel that centers around Mia, who discovers the adventures that her great-aunt Gabriella Sinclair experienced while in Lyon, France, during the height of the Second World War in the 1940s. - March 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Peter Boice’s Newly Released "Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Uplifting Collection of Reflections and Devotions
“Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Boice is an inspired compilation of writings filled with faith, gratitude, and encouragement, offering readers a deeper connection to the Holy Spirit. - March 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Amy Burkhardt’s Newly Released “Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats” is an Enjoyable Resource for Learning How to Create Delightful Treats
“Pet Corner Cafe: The Cookbook for Dogs & Cats” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Burkhardt is a charming and informative collection of recipes, designed to provide healthy and delicious meals and treats for beloved pets, showcasing themes of nutrition and pet care. - February 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dementia Society of America® Announces 2024 Ginny Gives® Award Winners
The Dementia Society of America (DSA) is thrilled to unveil the international recipients of the prestigious 2024 Ginny Gives® Awards. This annual program highlights remarkable contributions to Dementia care, non-medical interventions, basic research, and innovations that significantly enhance... - January 31, 2025 - Dementia Society of America
Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s Newly Released "The Vivacious Vegan" is an Engaging and Accessible Guide to Plant-Based Cooking and Meaningful Living
“The Vivacious Vegan” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan is an inspiring mini cookbook series designed to simplify vegan cooking and encourage readers to embrace a healthier, more compassionate lifestyle. - January 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Janis M. Betz’s Newly Released "Wielding God’s Sword" is a Transformative Guide to Effective Prayer Using Scripture to Overcome Life’s Challenges
“Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janis M. Betz offers readers practical guidance for harnessing the power of scripture in prayer to address life’s trials with authority and spiritual discernment. - January 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ronald W. Brisbee’s New Book, "Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare," Invites Readers to Discover Their Role in the Ongoing Spiritual Fight
Recent release “Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare” from Covenant Books author Ronald W. Brisbee is an eye-opening exploration of the unseen spiritual warfare occurring at all times. Through providing insight into this reality, Brisbee encourages readers to take up their own personal fight with God by their side. - January 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Patti Zielinski’s New Book, “Adela and her family tree,” Follows a Young Girl Who Goes on an Adventure with Her Grandmother to Research Her Family’s Past
Recent release “Adela and her family tree” from Page Publishing author Patti Zielinski is a charming tale that centers around Adela, who longs to learn more about her ancestors in order to feel better connected with her family. With the help of her grandmother, Adela and Grandmom go on an adventure to discover how she’s shaped by her family’s stories and how they got to America. - December 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) Welcomes Owl Cyber Defense as a Strategic OEM Partner
One of the primary challenges in cybersecurity, especially in government and military environments, is securely managing the transfer of data between networks of differing security levels. Owl Cyber Defense addresses this challenge with their advanced, U.S. Government-certified cross domain solutions and data diode technology. - October 10, 2024 - Federal Resources Corporation
Peter Boice’s Newly Released "Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2" is an Uplifting Collection of Inspired Writings
“Prayers from Heaven: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Boice is an inspiring collection of faith-based writings, drawing on multiple Christian traditions to encourage deeper spiritual reflection, surrender, and connection with Jesus through the Holy Spirit. - September 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
One Senior Care Expands Executive Leadership Team
Adds Seasoned National Healthcare Executives to Growing PACE Provider, Executives Selected to Drive Organization’s Continued Focus on Quality Care, Participant Access, and Program Growth. - September 04, 2024 - One Senior Care
Patrick Knobloch’s Newly Released “Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy” is a Thought-Provoking Dive Into Life’s Contrasts
“Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Knobloch invites readers on a reflective exploration of life's dichotomies and challenges. Through a series of thought-provoking essays, Knobloch delves into the dualities of human existence, from the negative forces that can weigh us down to the positive influences that uplift and inspire. - June 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Julia Rodgers and Lily’s New Book, "My Crazy Family," Follows the Exciting Adventures of a Family That All Have Special Abilities That Turn an Ordinary Day Extraordinary
Fulton Books authors Julia Rodgers and her granddaughter Lily, who live in the greater Philadelphia area, have completed their most recent book, “My Crazy Family”: a charming story all about the wacky adventures of Julia and Lily’s family and their incredible abilities, like... - March 05, 2024 - Fulton Books
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Ranked One of Pittsburgh’s Fastest Growing Companies
Company Named to Pittsburgh Business Times 2023 Pittsburgh Fast 50 List. - February 26, 2024 - Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
Leading Rural PACE Provider Coming to Northeast Ohio
LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania Selected by Ohio Department of Aging to Serve Three Northeast Ohio Counties - December 18, 2023 - One Senior Care
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Grows Footprint with Acquisition of Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, an Escajeda Holdings company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, has announced the acquisition of New Castle, PA-based Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs. The acquisition expands upon Escajeda Masonry & Concrete’s growing foothold... - December 18, 2023 - Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
LIFE-NWPA Celebrates National PACE Month
LIFE-NWPA recognizes National PACE Month, a time to celebrate the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), an innovative care model that allows seniors with long-term care needs to live independently in their communities for as long as possible. - September 05, 2023 - LIFE-NWPA
The Shyne Awards Foundation to Recognize 2023 Award Winners at 14th Annual Premiere Ceremony
Awards recognize achievements and positive influence of young adults on their communities. - June 07, 2023 - The Shyne Awards Foundation
Author Larry Lukehart’s New Book, "The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk," is a Fun and Enjoyable Children’s Book with an Educational Purpose
Recent release “The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk,” from Covenant Books author Larry Lukehart, takes young readers through an adventure that teaches them how cells of the body interact when they encounter new things. - February 09, 2023 - Covenant Books
Annual Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K With Cash And Prizes For Best Dressed, First Second, And Third Place Overall Winner
Kick off the Thanksgiving holiday with families from the tri-state area at the Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K and 1 miler at Garnet Valley High School, 552 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA, 19342 on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM. This race will take place rain/snow or shine. For the 5K, $500 will... - November 22, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
Trace Adkins Comes to the Warner Theatre in Erie, PA on November 17
Trace Adkins: The Way I wanna go Tour presented by GTG Promotions makes a stop in Erie, PA at the Warner Theatre on November 17, 2022. Tickets on sale now at ohiomusic.com. - November 04, 2022 - GTG Promotions
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
ThoroughCare Named One of Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000
Healthcare software company recognized as 8th fastest growing company in Pittsburgh. - September 07, 2022 - ThoroughCare
IDI Consulting Joins the Fight Against Heart Disease and Stroke in Pittsburgh
2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk supporting the American Heart Association sponsored by IDI Consulting. - September 07, 2022 - IDI Consulting
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Archimedes' Printing Shoppe's New Books Just in Time for the Holidays
Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life. - November 19, 2021 - Archimedes' Printing Shoppe & Sundry Goodes
IDI Consulting Supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk
Local IT consulting company spreads holiday hope for blood cancer patients for sixth consecutive year. - October 26, 2021 - IDI Consulting
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Rescue Store in Pennsylvania
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Hurst Jaws of Life dealer, The Rescue Store, in Mercer, Pennsylvania. MES is proud to have Bill Finley Jr., with nearly 30 years of first responder experience, join the MES team and to help... - April 07, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Zabaware Releases New Ultra Hal Chatbot Powered by OpenAI GPT-3
Zabaware is excited to announce the release of the newest version of its popular entertainment chatbot, Ultra Hal, now powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. Ultra Hal is an entertainment chatbot utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technology that can be a fun companion to its users. - February 01, 2021 - Zabaware, Inc.
Virtual Expansion Proves No Limits for This Top Marketing Firm
New Age Marketing Virtual Expansion Proves No Limits for This Top Marketing Firm. CEO Jared Poniatowski speaks on growth opportunity in a recession. - October 30, 2020 - New Age Marketing Inc.
IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder to Speak at Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series
Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder, Melanie Querry will share the story of how she broke the $1 million mark during Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series event: Pittsburgh’s Million Dollar Women-Owned Businesses. Reaching $1 million in revenue... - March 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Joey’s P.A.W. Helps Over 60 Special Needs Dogs in One Year
Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted. “All... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.
Genius! Marketing Book Released
Stephen L. Eckert, owner of Eckert Marketing and GeniusMarketing.com, released "Genius! Marketing, How to Brand, Target, and Market Like a Genius." The new book lays out the key principles for business owners and managers to organize and maximize their marketing from the seven-step process from which Eckert consults. - July 11, 2018 - Eckert Marketing