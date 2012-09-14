PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder to Speak at Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder, Melanie Querry will share the story of how she broke the $1 million mark during Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series event: Pittsburgh’s Million Dollar Women-Owned Businesses. Reaching $1 million in revenue isn’t... - March 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Joey’s P.A.W. Helps Over 60 Special Needs Dogs in One Year Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted. “All dogs,... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.

Genius! Marketing Book Released Stephen L. Eckert, owner of Eckert Marketing and GeniusMarketing.com, released "Genius! Marketing, How to Brand, Target, and Market Like a Genius." The new book lays out the key principles for business owners and managers to organize and maximize their marketing from the seven-step process from which Eckert consults. - July 11, 2018 - Eckert Marketing

Alabama and MercyMe to Headline the 2018 Toyota Concert Series at the Crawford County Fair Crawford County Fair is excited to welcome the legendary band Alabama and Christian bands MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North for this year’s Toyota Concert Series. Alabama will headline Country Night on August 22 and MercyMe featuring Tenth Avenue North will perform during Christian Night on August... - April 28, 2018 - Crawford County Fair

Crawford County CVB Named American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter Grand Marketer of the Year The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau was named Grand Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter during its 11th annual Marketer of the Year Awards event. The coveted award recognizes results-based marketing campaigns in Western Pennsylvania from... - January 06, 2018 - Crawford County CVB

30-Year-Old EPA Wetlands Case Takes Favorable Turn for Aggrieved Pennsylvania Farmer The Kogan Law Group, P.C. Reports How a Federal Court’s Reopening of a 1990 EPA-Farmer Wetlands Case for New Discovery and the Filing of $8 Million of Administrative Claims Against the Government May Facilitate the Resolution of a Very Costly Legal Dispute. - July 12, 2017 - The Kogan Law Group, P.C.

Crawford County Fair Announces Toyota Concert Series Country Night with Old Dominion and Chris Lane Meadville, PA Fair Welcomes Popular Musicians for Its August Country Night Concert. - March 18, 2017 - Crawford County Fair

Author, Intellectual Historian Johan Norberg Joins Free To Choose Media as New Executive Editor Free To Choose Media (FTCM), an award-winning television documentary film production company, today announced that Cato Senior Fellow Johan Norberg has joined the organization as executive editor. Norberg, who has hosted numerous FTCM documentaries for public television and FTCM’s Dead Wrong®... - January 26, 2017 - Free To Choose Media

IDI Consulting Hosts Second Annual Toys for Tots Collection Campaign Pittsburgh technology consultancy, IDI Consulting, is getting into the spirit of holiday goodwill with participation in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots charity. - December 05, 2016 - IDI Consulting

Special Early Bird Pricing for Weekend Getaway Packages for the 2017 Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Relish has partnered with the Bayfront Sheraton to offer overnight package deals for the 2017 Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. - November 07, 2016 - Relish Jewelers

Erie Homecoming and Erie Business Showcase 2016 Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership announced today its plans for Erie Homecoming 2016. - September 09, 2016 - Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership

Rebecca Caudill Honored as a Top 100 Educator by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rebecca Caudill of Seneca, Pennsylvania has been honored as a Top 100 Educator by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of elementary education and special education focusing on reading, writing and mathematics. About Rebecca... - September 02, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ask Trump a Question - Artificial Intelligence Chat Bot Parodies Donald Trump - www.trump.ai Artificial intelligence company Zabaware, Inc. has turned Trump into a chat bot. An AI engine was loaded with quotes made by presidential candidate Donald Trump and will answer any visitor question with a real quote. - April 01, 2016 - Zabaware, Inc.

Logistics Plus Aviation Services Take Flight New business development executive aims to expand presence in the U.S. and abroad. - December 04, 2014 - Logistics Plus Inc.

Zabaware's Ultra Hal Technology Participates in Historic Turing Test Zabaware's artificially intelligent technology Ultra Hal (www.zabaware.com) was one of the 5 elite machines that participated in last weekend's historic Turing Test event at the Royal Society in London. - June 12, 2014 - Zabaware, Inc.

Storage Made Easy and Eleco PLC Collaborate to Create Secure File Sharing for the Construction Industry Eleco PLC signs a 5-year deal for use of Storage Made Easy’s Cloud Appliance, which will be customized to support the construction industry by Eleco. - June 26, 2013 - Storage Made Easy

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Caters to High Rollers Presque Isle Downs & Casino recently renovated its casino floor to better accommodate high rollers. High-end slot and blackjack players will experience an improved standard of comfort and privacy in the new 2050-square-foot high roller room located in the southwest corner of the casino. “It’s... - May 28, 2013 - MTR

MTR Gaming Group Expands Its Entertainment Offerings MTR Gaming Group, Inc. announced today the summer entertainment schedules for its three regional gaming properties; Mountaineer Casino, which has a long-standing tradition of live entertainment, Presque Isle Downs & Casino and the recently opened Scioto Downs. - May 23, 2013 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Announces Hot Summer Concert Series Presque Isle Downs & Casino will stage an outdoor summer concert series featuring, among others, Grammy-nominees The Fabulous Thunderbirds and American icon and former Billboard Number #1 artist Chubby Checker and the Wildcats. Also headlining this year’s series is former teen idol, guitarist,... - May 08, 2013 - MTR

CNG One Source Inc. of Pennsylvania Acquires Emission Solutions Inc. of McKinney, Texas CNG One Source Inc. of Pennsylvania recently acquired Emission Solutions Inc of McKinney, Texas. For years Emission Solutions Inc has been the leader in natural gas vehicle technology for medium and heavy duty trucks. CNG (compressed natural gas) and LNG (liquefied natural gas) are the future transportation... - April 05, 2013 - CNG One Source

Successful Season of Giving at Presque Isle Downs & Casino During the 2012 holiday season, Presque Isle Downs & Casino partnered with five local charities to help raise both monies and goods for our region and those affected by Hurricane Sandy. The casino partnered with The Second Harvest Food Bank, Toys for Tots Foundation, The United Way of Erie County,... - January 05, 2013 - MTR

Two More Barns Complete at Presque Isle Downs Presque Isle Downs & Casino announced that two more state-of-the-art barns have been completed that consist of 48 stalls apiece. The 1.3 million dollar project gives the facility a total of 764 stalls including a 48 stall receiving barn and a 24 stall stakes barn. This new addition will potentially... - January 05, 2013 - MTR

2nd Annual Miracle of Giving Poker Tournament This Sunday at Presque Isle Downs & Casino All toys collected will benefit the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. - November 28, 2012 - MTR

Veteran Wins $500,000 Jackpot at Presque Isle Downs & Casino The casino celebrated Veterans Day on Sunday with a free buffet and $10 in slot play. But, one lucky veteran walked away with something much more. On Sunday, November 11, 2012 a Vietnam War Vet walked away with $500,000 with his progressive jackpot win. The $500,000 jackpot is the largest in Presque... - November 13, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Gives Thanks to Our Military Veterans receive free buffet and $10 in slot play at Presque Isle Downs & Casino on Sunday, November 11th, 2012. - November 08, 2012 - MTR

Zabaware's AI Software Used in Secret Cinema Production of Prometheus Zabaware’s Ultra Hal Artificial Intelligence software plays the role of a space ship’s computer in Secret Cinema’s presentation of the box office smash hit Prometheus. - July 14, 2012 - Zabaware, Inc.

Poker Pros to Teach Winning Skills at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Presque Isle Downs & Casino will host the World Poker Tour Boot Camp and Battle Tournament Friday, July 13 at 10 am. The boot camp training will be conducted by well-known poker pros. The camp will focus on “live” poker game formats and has been specifically designed to improve live game... - July 10, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Installs New Chairs & Slots - Dedicated to Enhancing Customer Experience Presque Isle Downs & Casino recently installed 2000 new slot chairs and 48 new slot games on the casino floor. The KGM Gaming"‘Comfort 3" slot chairs are designed to endure the wear and tear that comes with heavy casino traffic but still provide optimum comfort. “It makes... - July 05, 2012 - MTR

Medina, OH, Woman Hits Jackpot at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Mary Downing of Medina, OH, won a $53,132.90 Jackpot at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Saturday, June 16. Downing won the money playing the five-cent progressive Bugsy slot machines. “I have been playing those machines for years and my husband would constantly ask me ‘When I would give... - June 26, 2012 - MTR

High Heels Poker Tour Won by Greenville, PA, Resident at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Robin Fisher of Greenville, PA, won the 1st Presque Isle Downs & Casino High Heels Poker Tournament June 10. Fisher beat out 32 other ladies to win $1155.00 on the final hand with a Full House; Aces Full of Two’s. “We’re going on vacation to the Florida Keys,” said an enthusiastic... - June 15, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Will Host High Heels Poker Tour Presque Isle Downs & Casino will host the High Heels Poker Tour (HHPT) Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m. The HHPT is the first all women’s poker tour launched on the East Coast. The HHPT will co-sponsor the ladies no-limit hold’em tournament at the casino poker room. The buy-in for this event... - June 08, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Posts a Record Opening Day at the Races It was an auspicious beginning for racing this year at Presque Isle Downs & Casino as a large (1,295) enthusiastic crowd showed up to usher in the 6th season of live thoroughbred racing on May 15. Total wagering on the 8-race card reached a record high of $835,861.91, an increase of 43% from the... - May 18, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino to Hire 100 New Employees The Presque Isle Downs & Casino is hosting a job fair May 21 from 2-6 pm in the casino Clubhouse. The casino plans to hire 100 new employees to fill a wide variety of full and part time positions. The open positions include: Buffet Shift Supervisor, Security Officers, Track Safety, Cashiers, Housekeeping,... - May 18, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino’s Bad Beat Jackpot Tops $139,000 One lucky loser will walk away with more than $69,000 in prize money if they win the Presque Isle Down & Casino Badbeat Jackpot anytime soon. - May 17, 2012 - MTR

Racing Season to Begin at Presque Isle Downs & Casino May 15 Thoroughbred racing begins May 15 at Presque Isle Downs & Casino at 5:25 pm. - May 09, 2012 - MTR

Lucky Lady from Erie, PA, Hits Two Big Jackpots in Less Than a Year Nancy Walker is one lucky lady. Walker hit a $52,849 jackpot at Presque Isle Downs & Casino April 17. This is her second significant jackpot in less than a year. Last April 30th Walker also hit a $38,000 jackpot. When asked where she got her luck, Walker had no explanation, but she does hope it continues. Walker... - April 28, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino to Host NFL Draft Night with Fox Sports Radio (1330 AM) Presque Isle Downs & Casino will host NFL Draft Night with Fox Sports Radio from 7-10 pm. this Thursday, April 26, in conjunction with Erie Beer. Featured guests include NFL prospect Randy Colling, Mercyhurst Head Football Coach Marty Schaetzele, Gannon University Athletic Director Mark Richard,... - April 26, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Racetrack One of Safest in Nation The Thoroughbred Times conducted a recent study which determined that Presque Isle Downs & Casino is one of the safest race tracks in the nation for horses to run. Presque Isle Downs & Casino scored a rate of 0.94 injury incidents per 1000 starts which is far below the industry standard of 3.29... - April 19, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino is Prepared for Improved Horse Racing Fields Presque Isle Downs & Casino announced that two state-of-the-art barns have been completed that consist of 48 stalls apiece. The 1.3 million dollar project gives the facility a total of 668 stalls including a 48 stall receiving barn and a 24 stall stakes barn. This new addition will potentially allow... - April 18, 2012 - MTR

Chris Moneymaker Returns to Presque Isle Downs & Casino for $15,750 Multi-Table Event Legendary poker player Chris Moneymaker will mark his return to Presque Isle Downs & Casino April 12, for a $15,750 Multi-Table Poker Tournament. Moneymaker is the casino’s official Poker Ambassador. “We are excited to have Chris come and play in this event,” said Mike Tamburelli,... - April 05, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino’s Bad Beat Jackpot Tops $100,000 The Presque Isle Downs & Casino poker room announced today that the bad beat jackpot has surpassed $100,000. - April 04, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs & Casino & Country 98 Raise More Than 20k for St Jude Presque Isle Downs & Casino hosted Country 98’s, (WXTA) 13th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radio-thon benefiting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital last Thursday & Friday in the casino clubhouse. The event raised $20,218 for the world’s leading research hospital... - April 03, 2012 - MTR

It's Geek-2-Me Launches Paperback Compilation of Popular Online Tech Cartoon in "Wish Your Mouth Had a Backspace Key" Francis Cleetus, a Pittsburgh-based cartoonist and advertising creative director, presented his book "Wish Your Mouth had a Backspace Key," on Friday, March, 30, 2012 at the Toonseum on 945 Liberty Avenue, in downtown Pittsburgh. Guests had the opportunity to meet the author, join him in conversation... - April 02, 2012 - It's Geek-2-Me

Presque Isle Downs & Casino to Host St Jude Country Music Radio-Thon Presque Isle Downs & Casino and Country 98 WXTA will host a Country Music Radio-thon Thursday, March 22nd and Friday, March 23rd in benefit of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. "The money raised from the Country Music Marathon will have a tremendous impact on the lives of children. - March 21, 2012 - MTR

AskTheCandidates2012.com - Hold Your Own Presidential Debate with Virtual AI Representations of the 2012 US Presidential Candidates. Artificial intelligence company Zabaware, Inc. launches www.askthecandidates2012.com - a political site allowing visitors to stage their own presidential debate where questions are answered by virtual representations of the 2012 US presidential candidates using actual quotes. - February 16, 2012 - Zabaware, Inc.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino Announces $4500 Free Roll Invitational Presque Isle Downs and Casino will host a $4500 Invitation Only Free Roll on Sunday, January 29th at 11:30 am in the casino poker room. A player receives an invitation to the event by playing a minimum of 20 hours in cash games January 1st through 11:59 on January 21st, 2012. Registration opens January 22nd at 10 am and will remain open until the first 90 participants fill the event. - January 05, 2012 - MTR

Presque Isle Downs and Casino Announces "Winter Weekend Of Poker" Presque Isle Downs and Casino is sponsoring a Winter Weekend of Poker January 13th through January 16th, 2012. There will be a total of four events during that time period. - January 05, 2012 - MTR