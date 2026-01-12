Texas: Longview-Marshall News
Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group
Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD’s Newly Released “People-ing” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Modern Communication and Interpersonal Dynamics
“People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD is an engaging and insightful discussion that blends wit, research, and personal experience to address the growing challenges of social interaction in today's technology-driven world. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers for Cervical Cancer Prevention Mission in Guatemala
Madre y Niño, an organization dedicated to empowering midwives in rural Guatemala, is seeking volunteers for its upcoming trip focused on preventing cervical cancer in the Petén region. The trip, which aims to reach 400 women, is scheduled from Sunday, March 9 to Saturday, March 15, 2025. Volunteers must apply by Sunday, February 9, and are first come first served for those who qualify, with a maximum of ten spots available. - January 27, 2025 - Madre y Niño
James H. Henry’s Newly Released “CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS” is a Riveting and Thought-Provoking Tale
“CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS” from Christian Faith Publishing author James H. Henry is a gripping and imaginative narrative that explores themes of faith, persecution, and resilience in a dystopian world where Christianity is outlawed. - August 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ichthys Films LLC Announces the Premiere of Porch Pirates on November 1, 2024
Ichthys Films LLC announces the premiere of Porch Pirates on November 1, 2024. Directed by Jeff Hamm, this comedy features Detectives Jack Tyler (Jay Dee Walters), Marcos Fernandez (Phil Mendoza), and Sally Jones (Kara Rainer) tracking a gang of Porch Pirates led by Bobby (Noah Archibald). The film blends holiday cheer with heist fun and family dynamics, showcasing a blend of witty dialogue and heartwarming moments. - August 03, 2024 - Ichthys Films LLC
Emily Kidwell Ramey Chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Emily Kidwell Ramey of Longview, Texas has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance. About Emily Kidwell Ramey Emily Kidwell Ramey is... - June 27, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21
Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com. - June 11, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Author Rafael Coby’s New Book, "Inspirational Messages for the Soul," Explores the Importance for One’s Soul to Form a Steadfast Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Inspirational Messages for the Soul” from Covenant Books author Rafael Coby is a powerful, faith-based work designed to lead readers towards the saving knowledge of the truth of Lord Jesus, while revealing to them how important it is to develop a personal and lasting relationship with Him. - April 29, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Beverly Bernson’s New Book, "Grace Living Among the Morning Glories," is a Month-Long Daily Devotion for Those Seeking to Forge a Stronger Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Grace Living Among the Morning Glories: Devotions for Every Day of the Month_ Enjoying Life in God's Peace” from Covenant Books author Beverly Bernson is a faith-based daily guide aimed at helping readers learn how to build a life free from brokenness and develop a stronger faith in the Lord that will help them weather all of life’s storms. - January 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Evant Moten’s Newly Released "Our Father" is a Suspenseful Tale of Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Our Father,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evant Moten, is an emotionally charged story of interconnected spiritual and personal journeys that will tug at the heartstrings. - April 11, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online. The owner can be contacted at info@KGIbeautyConsultant.com and the salon can be found on Facebook and Instagram. - January 05, 2023 - KGI Beauty Consultant
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Houston International Equipment, Inc. Targets Kilgore, Texas for Branch Location
Houston International Equipment, Inc. (HIE), continues USA expansion adding its second location in Kilgore, TX. - October 01, 2020 - Houston International Equipment, Inc.
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Releases “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” White Paper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses.” The... - April 27, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Mission Microwave and Sat-Lite Demonstrate Lightweight High Performance Uplink for Satellite News Gathering Vehicles
400 Watt Redundant Ku Band Solid State Block Up Converters for Ku-Band SNG / Vehicular Installations Mounts on Feed Boom of Carbon Fiber 1.5m Antenna at NAB Show®, Las Vegas. - April 08, 2018 - Mission Microwave
Xcelsior Productions Present Unijamz Music Fest Back to School Edition
The 1st Annual Unijamz Music Festival (UMF) in the Greater Houston Area is a 3-part charity concert series kicking off on August 26,2017 at Xcelsior Sports Athletic Grounds (the Home of the Houston Dynamo – Houston Dash Youth (South) Soccer Academy), 14503 Fondren Road, Missouri City, TX... - July 31, 2017 - Xcelsior Productions, LLC.
Secure Note Capital Announces Secure PLUS Real Estate Mortgage Note with Capital Preservation, Hassle-Free Income and Default Protection
Secure Note Capital, announced today the expansion of the Secure PLUS Real Estate Mortgage Note. The expansion of the Secure PLUS Note Program provides the highest-quality Real Estate Mortgage Notes in the industry today with capital preservation, hassle-free income and Secure PLUS Default Protection. - June 17, 2017 - Secure Note Capital
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas
American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
University of California, Riverside Selects Barnhart Balfour Beatty to Manage Construction of $104 Million Student Housing Project
Barnhart Balfour Beatty has been chosen by the University of California, Riverside (UCR) as construction manager at risk for a LEED Gold-targeted $104 million apartment village to house more than 800 students. In May, the University of California’s Board of Regents approved the 350,000-SF... - August 19, 2010 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Team Gill Racing and Fenton Racing Merge for the 2010 NASCAR and ARCA Season
After a successful test at Daytona, Team Gill and Fenton Racing have shown that they will be a factor at any race they enter in 2010. Contesting both the Arca and Nascar Campingworld Truck races, the duo expect to turn heads in the upcoming season. - December 23, 2009 - Fenton Racing
Oil and Gas Mineral/Production Buyer
Kite Energy is seeking any oil and gas mineral or production opportunity for purchase in the USA. They can make an offer within a short period of time once they have all the information to evaluate. They are specially interested in producing properties with upside potential in the range of 100,000,000.00 US dollars plus. - July 12, 2009 - Kite Energy, LLC
American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Training Class
American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class March 21st, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in... - March 16, 2009 - American Right of Way Associates
Futurex Hires John Hernandez to Serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts
Futurex, global provider of host security and key management solutions, has recently hired John Hernandez to serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts. John has over 18 years of Sales and Marketing experience with a significant portion of that time as a Global... - May 09, 2008 - Futurex, LP
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com