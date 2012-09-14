PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mission Microwave and Sat-Lite Demonstrate Lightweight High Performance Uplink for Satellite News Gathering Vehicles 400 Watt Redundant Ku Band Solid State Block Up Converters for Ku-Band SNG / Vehicular Installations Mounts on Feed Boom of Carbon Fiber 1.5m Antenna at NAB Show®, Las Vegas. - April 08, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Xcelsior Productions Present Unijamz Music Fest Back to School Edition The 1st Annual Unijamz Music Festival (UMF) in the Greater Houston Area is a 3-part charity concert series kicking off on August 26,2017 at Xcelsior Sports Athletic Grounds (the Home of the Houston Dynamo – Houston Dash Youth (South) Soccer Academy), 14503 Fondren Road, Missouri City, TX 77489. - July 31, 2017 - Xcelsior Productions, LLC.

Secure Note Capital Announces Secure PLUS Real Estate Mortgage Note with Capital Preservation, Hassle-Free Income and Default Protection Secure Note Capital, announced today the expansion of the Secure PLUS Real Estate Mortgage Note. The expansion of the Secure PLUS Note Program provides the highest-quality Real Estate Mortgage Notes in the industry today with capital preservation, hassle-free income and Secure PLUS Default Protection. - June 17, 2017 - Secure Note Capital

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

University of California, Riverside Selects Barnhart Balfour Beatty to Manage Construction of $104 Million Student Housing Project Barnhart Balfour Beatty has been chosen by the University of California, Riverside (UCR) as construction manager at risk for a LEED Gold-targeted $104 million apartment village to house more than 800 students. In May, the University of California’s Board of Regents approved the 350,000-SF Glen... - August 19, 2010 - Balfour Beatty Construction

Team Gill Racing and Fenton Racing Merge for the 2010 NASCAR and ARCA Season After a successful test at Daytona, Team Gill and Fenton Racing have shown that they will be a factor at any race they enter in 2010. Contesting both the Arca and Nascar Campingworld Truck races, the duo expect to turn heads in the upcoming season. - December 23, 2009 - Fenton Racing

Oil and Gas Mineral/Production Buyer Kite Energy is seeking any oil and gas mineral or production opportunity for purchase in the USA. They can make an offer within a short period of time once they have all the information to evaluate. They are specially interested in producing properties with upside potential in the range of 100,000,000.00 US dollars plus. - July 12, 2009 - Kite Energy, LLC

American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Training Class American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class March 21st, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in and... - March 16, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

Futurex Hires John Hernandez to Serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts Futurex, global provider of host security and key management solutions, has recently hired John Hernandez to serve as Director of Business Development – International Accounts. John has over 18 years of Sales and Marketing experience with a significant portion of that time as a Global Account... - May 09, 2008 - Futurex, LP