FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business for... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

A Time To Kill: The Myth of Christian Pacifism by Greg Hopkins Challenges Pacifist Views on Self Defense and Prepares Readers to Protect Self and Family Includes chapters about preparing for self defense, state laws governing self defense, understanding how criminals think, recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), biblical appraisals of military and police, discussion of criminal punishment and retribution, and much more. - March 05, 2013 - MindBridge Press

Young Writers Competition Awards to be Presented 2/21/2013 at Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Alabama The Young Writers Short Story Competition Awards will be presented to the 3 winners at 6:30 pm. on Feb. 21, 2013 at the Isabel Comer Museum in Sylacauga Alabama. Judges for the contest are Shirley Ferguson, Cabot Barden, and Donna Rentfroe. - February 17, 2013 - Cabot Barden-Author

Former NFL GM Ted Sundquist Releases NFL Draft Experience "Eye-Draft" Ted Sundquist formally of the Denver Broncos has created the most explosive, entertaining NFL Draft Experience to give the fans the chance to "Draft Like The Pros!" - February 13, 2013 - Eye-Scout, LLC

City of Poway, CA Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions for Its Customer Information System NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of Poway has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS the City will drive its efficiency, integration, and continuing commitment to customer service. - January 05, 2013 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

Santa Clarita Water Division (CA) Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' CIS NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Water Division has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS the division will drive its efficiency, integration, and continuing commitment to customer service. - August 02, 2012 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

Sammamish Plateau Water and Sewer District, Washington Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' CIS and Billing System NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the Sammamish Plateau Water and Sewer District in Washington has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS, the district will drive its efficiency initiatives, integration, and provide even more exceptional customer service. - March 30, 2011 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

City of Naperville, Illinois is the Newest Member of the MeterSense MDMS Family NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of Naperville, Ill., has chosen MeterSense as its meter data management solution. A core component of the Naperville Smart Grid Initiative (NSGI), MeterSense will help Naperville promote grid efficiency and augment customer service. - February 04, 2011 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

City of College Park, Georgia Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' Customer Information System NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of College Park, Georgia has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS the city will drive its efficiency initiatives and provide even more exceptional customer service. - December 29, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

Doyon Utilities Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense for U.S. Army Utility Energy Management Project Doyon Utilities (Fairbanks, Alaska) selected NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDMS as part of their ongoing project with the US Army to study utility energy management at three military bases in Alaska. NorthStar's MeterSense MDMS system will empower the military with utility usage information that will move the Alaska's Army installations toward meeting their energy management goals. - September 02, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

South Central Indiana REMC Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense to Help Members Save Money NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM is continuing to rapidly expand in the utility mid-market as the preferred meter data management solution. South Central Indiana REMC chose MeterSense to empower their cooperative members with better information for energy conservation and the ability to improve the operational efficiency of the utility. - May 01, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

Groton Utilities Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM is becoming the fastest growing mid-market meter data management solution. Combining business process oriented solutions with energy analytics and solid reporting, MeterSense is the MDM of choice. Groton Utilities in Groton, CT is using MeterSense as part of their smart metering project. - March 30, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

City of San Marcos Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM is selected by the City of San Marcos, TX. MeterSense will manage the information from the City's smart meters, filling gaps and elevating data quality before presenting energy usage information for customers to view via web portal. MeterSense is now the fastest growing MDM in the mid-size utility market. - March 18, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

Danvers, MA Builds Out the Smart Grid with NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense Danvers, MA has selected NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense meter data management software as part of their Smart Grid Investment Grant. Danvers team will leverage MeterSense's meter data management capabilities to import, validate and analyze electric and water/sewer grid data, and deliver timely and accurate billing information to its Customer Information System. - February 11, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

Beer and Jesus A dry discussion about beer and faith. - October 17, 2009 - Sojourn Church