Alabama: Decatur News
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected... - July 02, 2026 - Blackwell Law Firm
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice
Gregory A. Miller’s New Book, "Where’s Your Mind At?" Is a Compelling Guide That Offers Readers a Pathway Towards Living a Meaningful and Fulfilling Life
Fulton Books author Gregory A. Miller, a veteran of the US Navy, as well as a licensed teacher at the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research based in Los Angeles, California, has completed his most recent book, “Where’s Your Mind At?”: a powerful read that explores the... - June 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s New Book, "Things to Do Before Seeing God," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Readers Take Care of Their Souls While on Earth
Recent release “Things to Do Before Seeing God: Soul Care for Daily Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Brenda Kendrick is a powerful and thought-provoking guide that aims to help readers tend to their souls while on Earth, while also preparing oneself for the inevitable transition into death so that they may enter into God’s kingdom. - June 09, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Chad Spradley’s New Book, "The Oaths We Keep," Follows Three Detectives Who Find Themselves Investigating a Twisted Web of Secrets and Criminal Activity
Recent release “The Oaths We Keep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chad Spradley is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Roger Taylor who, along with his partner and a rookie detective, uncovers a dastardly case of kidnapping and murder during a routine traffic stop, leading to a grueling investigation that tests his oath to protect and serve. - April 21, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pamela Farmer’s Newly Released "They Made a Difference" is an Inspiring Tribute to Black Americans Who Shaped History
“They Made a Difference” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Farmer is a compelling collection of portraits and stories honoring the contributions of Black Americans across various fields, aimed at educating and inspiring readers of all ages. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kimberly Sutton’s Newly Released "I’m Gonna Miss You" is a Heartfelt Reflection on the Fleeting Moments of Parenthood
“I’m Gonna Miss You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Sutton is a touching tribute to the joys and challenges of raising children, offering encouragement to cherish every moment. - April 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Don Loftis’s New Book, "Born to Preach: My Testimony and the Revelation," is a Personal Testimony Relative to God’s Presence in the Author’s Evangelistic Activity
Fulton Books author Don Loftis, who is a successful evangelist, has completed his most recent book, “Born to Preach: My Testimony and the Revelation”: a fascinating look at the author’s experiences as a gospel preacher for over sixty-five years. Author Don Loftis has served in... - April 01, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Madison C. Brown’s New Book, "The Wheel of Deception," is a Fascinating and In-Depth Guide Aimed at Helping Readers Remain Strong in Their Relationship with God
Recent release “The Wheel of Deception” from Newman Springs Publishing author Madison C. Brown is a comprehensive exploration of the ways in which people often find themselves tempted to sway from their faith, while delivering the tools readers need in order to remain steadfast in their relationship with the Lord and their belief in his ways. - February 26, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Noah Todd’s New Book, "The Protector: Book 1," is a Gripping Fantasy Epic That Follows One Man’s Journey to Protect a Young Girl, Leading to a Life-Changing Quest
Recent release “The Protector: Book 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Noah Todd introduces readers to the enigmatic Terrean, whose solitary existence is forever altered as he vows to protect a mute girl he finds in the forest. But this vow soon leads Terrean into an epic adventure that will challenge his resolve and change him in unexpected ways. - June 10, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
PestControlServices.us Emerges as a Premier Provider of Pest Management Solutions
Discover PestControlServices.us, is a premier provider of effective pest control solutions. From residential to commercial needs, its skilled technicians deliver personalized service and use eco-friendly products to ensure lasting results. Trust PestControlServices.us to eradicate pests and maintain a pest-free environment for your home or business. Contact for a consultation. - May 07, 2024 - Pest Control Services
Blackwell Law Firm Personal Injury Lawyers Opens New Office in Athens, Alabama
Blackwell Law Firm, a leading name in Alabama personal injury law, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Athens, Alabama. - April 23, 2024 - Blackwell Law Firm
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly’s Newly Released “He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me” is an Insightful Literary Collection
“He Didn’t Bring Me This Far to Leave Me: An Anthology of Selected Scholarship” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr Creigs Beverly and Dr Olivia Beverly is a compelling collection of thought-provoking essays that explore key points within cultural and historical trends. - January 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Luxury Brand Curtiss Motorcycles Launches New Round of Funding via Wefunder/ 20% of Inventory in “The 1” Already Sold
Curtiss Motorcycle Co., a luxury electric motoring brand focused on building the best and finest hand-crafted motorcycles in the world, today announced that it is offering investors, as well as motorcycle and EV fans, the opportunity to take part in the company’s journey via a new offering on Wefunder. The new offer allows investors to secure stock in the company at its best value to date. More information is at https://wefunder.com/curtiss - May 18, 2023 - Curtiss Motorcycle Co.
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Jennifer Cole Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Jennifer Cole of Decatur, Alabama has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and daycare. About Jennifer Cole Jennifer Cole is the president of Kid's Central... - February 03, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Rick Barnett’s New Book, "AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away," is a Compelling Work That Calls Blinded Souls and Former Christians Back to the Righteous Path of Christ
Recent release “AWAKENING: The Great Falling Away,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rick Barnett, is a rousing call to arms for Christians. In a nation so heavily divided, Barnett preaches on how important the fear of God is. With personal stories of his own awakening, Rick Barnett provides readers with a gripping testimony to faith. - January 20, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers List
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 9th consecutive year for his inclusion in the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected for his work on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims. - November 29, 2022 - Blackwell Law Firm
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Alabama Attorney, Jeff Blackwell, Selected for 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers List
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers list for the 8th consecutive year. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. - December 01, 2021 - Blackwell Law Firm
Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers List
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a nationwide rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest... - November 30, 2020 - Blackwell Law Firm
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients
Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website
Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products
The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S.
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
A Time To Kill: The Myth of Christian Pacifism by Greg Hopkins Challenges Pacifist Views on Self Defense and Prepares Readers to Protect Self and Family
Includes chapters about preparing for self defense, state laws governing self defense, understanding how criminals think, recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), biblical appraisals of military and police, discussion of criminal punishment and retribution, and much more. - March 05, 2013 - MindBridge Press
Young Writers Competition Awards to be Presented 2/21/2013 at Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Alabama
The Young Writers Short Story Competition Awards will be presented to the 3 winners at 6:30 pm. on Feb. 21, 2013 at the Isabel Comer Museum in Sylacauga Alabama. Judges for the contest are Shirley Ferguson, Cabot Barden, and Donna Rentfroe. - February 17, 2013 - Cabot Barden-Author
Former NFL GM Ted Sundquist Releases NFL Draft Experience "Eye-Draft"
Ted Sundquist formally of the Denver Broncos has created the most explosive, entertaining NFL Draft Experience to give the fans the chance to "Draft Like The Pros!" - February 13, 2013 - Eye-Scout, LLC
City of Poway, CA Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions for Its Customer Information System
NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of Poway has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS the City will drive its efficiency, integration, and continuing commitment to customer service. - January 05, 2013 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
Santa Clarita Water Division (CA) Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' CIS
NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Water Division has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS the division will drive its efficiency, integration, and continuing commitment to customer service. - August 02, 2012 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
Sammamish Plateau Water and Sewer District, Washington Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' CIS and Billing System
NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the Sammamish Plateau Water and Sewer District in Washington has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS, the district will drive its efficiency initiatives, integration, and provide even more exceptional customer service. - March 30, 2011 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
City of Naperville, Illinois is the Newest Member of the MeterSense MDMS Family
NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of Naperville, Ill., has chosen MeterSense as its meter data management solution. A core component of the Naperville Smart Grid Initiative (NSGI), MeterSense will help Naperville promote grid efficiency and augment customer service. - February 04, 2011 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
City of College Park, Georgia Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' Customer Information System
NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of College Park, Georgia has selected the NorthStar CIS application as its utility-billing and customer management solution. Using NorthStar CIS the city will drive its efficiency initiatives and provide even more exceptional customer service. - December 29, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
Doyon Utilities Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense for U.S. Army Utility Energy Management Project
Doyon Utilities (Fairbanks, Alaska) selected NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDMS as part of their ongoing project with the US Army to study utility energy management at three military bases in Alaska. NorthStar's MeterSense MDMS system will empower the military with utility usage information that will move the Alaska's Army installations toward meeting their energy management goals. - September 02, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
South Central Indiana REMC Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense to Help Members Save Money
NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM is continuing to rapidly expand in the utility mid-market as the preferred meter data management solution. South Central Indiana REMC chose MeterSense to empower their cooperative members with better information for energy conservation and the ability to improve the operational efficiency of the utility. - May 01, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
Groton Utilities Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM
NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM is becoming the fastest growing mid-market meter data management solution. Combining business process oriented solutions with energy analytics and solid reporting, MeterSense is the MDM of choice. Groton Utilities in Groton, CT is using MeterSense as part of their smart metering project. - March 30, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
City of San Marcos Selects NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM
NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense MDM is selected by the City of San Marcos, TX. MeterSense will manage the information from the City's smart meters, filling gaps and elevating data quality before presenting energy usage information for customers to view via web portal. MeterSense is now the fastest growing MDM in the mid-size utility market. - March 18, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions
Danvers, MA Builds Out the Smart Grid with NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense
Danvers, MA has selected NorthStar Utilities Solutions' MeterSense meter data management software as part of their Smart Grid Investment Grant. Danvers team will leverage MeterSense's meter data management capabilities to import, validate and analyze electric and water/sewer grid data, and deliver timely and accurate billing information to its Customer Information System. - February 11, 2010 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions