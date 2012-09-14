PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to compare... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com

Whitefish Credit Union Has Its Crashers Whitefish Credit Union is pleased to announce that Tiffany Mahan and Sierra Hubble have been selected to attend Crash the GAC 2018 by The Cooperative Trust and Credit Union National Association to represent Montana’s Credit Unions. Tiffany Mahan and Sierra Hubble are honored and eager to represent... - February 16, 2018 - Whitefish Credit Union

MKG Enterprises Corp. Leading Mobile Tax Refund Tech Company Software-as-a-Service African-American entrepreneur launches innovative mobile tax refund loan app to revolutionize tax industry. - February 14, 2018 - MKG Tax Consultants

Whitefish Credit Union Gives Back to Members with Highest Dividend Rate in Seven Years Whitefish Credit Union announced a 1.08% dividend for the six-month period ending on December 31, 2017. This dividend represents a 15% increase from the 0.94% dividend declared on June 30, 2017. The credit union has paid over $12.5 million in dividends to its more than 55,000 member-owners over the past... - February 02, 2018 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Branch in Columbia Falls Whitefish Credit Union, Montana’s largest credit union, will break ground on a new facility in Columbia Falls on Monday, July 10th at 10:00am. The new facility, to be constructed at 405 Ninth Street West, will replace the current Columbia Falls branch located at 320 Nucleus Avenue. The Credit... - July 08, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Gives Back to Members with 0.94% Dividend Rate Whitefish Credit Union has announced a 0.94% dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This dividend represents a 38% increase over the 0.68% declared at December 31, 2016. "We are constantly striving to provide our members with the best products and services available, and our new dividend... - July 02, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

LENDonate Changes The Game of Nonprofit Financing by Creating Swift Access to High Quality Loans One-of-a-Kind Online Platform Launches to Enable Nonprofits to Source Loans and Donations Simultaneously through a New, Innovative Process - June 22, 2017 - LENDonate, Inc.

Whitefish Credit Union Receives Two Gold Awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions Whitefish Credit Union received two Gold awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC), which recognizes exceptional marketing within the credit union industry. The MAC Awards have been recognizing the best of the best in marketing achievements in the credit union industry since 1986. - June 10, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Receives Diamond Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Marketing and Business Development Whitefish Credit Union received three Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association, which recognizes outstanding marketing, branding, and business development achievements in the credit union industry. The Diamond Award is the pinnacle of credit union marketing and business development. - April 20, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Donations Support Local Schools Montana's largest credit union will donate more than $12,000 to local high schools this month. - February 09, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union's Senior-Most Teller to Retire After 20 Years Montana's largest credit union will wish farewell to their senior-most teller at the end of this month. - January 20, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Operations to Retire After 37 Years After 37 years of service, Whitefish Credit Union's senior vice president of operations to retire at the end of the year. - December 09, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union to Add New Online Security Features Montana's largest credit union is introducing new security features for their members' online protection. - December 04, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

New Title Loan Company Disrupting the Industry in Northern Virginia A new Title Loan company is offering consumers in the Northern Virginia Area a lower cost alternative to the very high interest rate lenders that blanket the area. They offer their customers title loans at a fraction of what other lenders charge by following a different business model. This results in saving their customers hundreds per month on payments and thousands on loans in most cases. - October 17, 2016 - Fast Title Lenders

Summit Funding’s JJ Mazzo Joins Giveback Homes and Funds a Home for a Family in Nicaragua JJ Mazzo, a nationally recognized top producing mortgage originator, is announcing his membership and donation to build a complete home for a deserving family in Nicaragua. - September 26, 2016 - The Mazzo Group

TransMark Funding Announces New EZ Approval Periodic Merchant Cash Advance Program TransMark Funding announces new EZ Approval program to the MCA industry, for those hard to fund deals. - August 22, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC

Whitefish Credit Union Plans New South Kalispell Branch Grand Opening Montana's largest credit union is set to officially open their newest location in Kalispell, Mont. - May 11, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union to Open New South Kalispell Branch Montana's largest credit union is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location. - March 26, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Names New Department Vice Presidents Montana's largest credit union, Whitefish Credit Union, has named several new vice presidents. - March 12, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

Rescue One Financial CEO Up for Entrepreneurship Award Rescue One Financial CEO Bradley Smith is especially excited to attend the Orange County Business Journal’s 2016 Excellence in Entrepreneurship awards luncheon March 10. - March 02, 2016 - Rescue One Financial

Whitefish Credit Union Welcomes New Faces to Member Business Lending Office Whitefish Credit Union, Montana’s largest credit union, has announced the addition of several new personnel to their Member Business Lending office in Kalispell. - February 11, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

TransMark Funding Hires Jennifer Polito as Business Director TransMark Funding, LLC, a merchant cash advance (MCA) business leader, announced today that it has hired industry specialist, Jennifer Polito, as the company’s Director of Business Development. Polito is nationally known for her work in the credit card processing and merchant cash advance industry. TransMark... - January 28, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC

Quick Solution to the Settlement You Deserve Through Lawsuit Lending Now Lawsuit Lending Now will be releasing a revised version of their web site in February 2016. - January 28, 2016 - Lawsuit Lending Now

Whitefish Credit Union Welcomes New Staff to Polson Office Whitefish Credit Union welcomes three new tellers to their Polson location. - January 22, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union

Smart Business Funding Now Offers Independent Sales Organizations Daily Syndication Payouts Smart Business Funding is ready to help independent sales organizations gain an upper edge by providing daily syndication payouts, improve ISO investment frequency, and break the payment mold in the alternative finance industry. - November 24, 2015 - Smart Business Funding

Whitefish Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day Since 1948, International Credit Union Day has been celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October. Each year, the international event affords the opportunity to remember credit unions’ proud history and promote awareness of and support for the credit union difference. - October 16, 2015 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Names Colleen Murphy Operations Senior Vice President Whitefish Credit Union has named Colleen Murphy as their new senior vice president of Operations. - August 09, 2015 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Expands with New Kalispell Operations Center Whitefish Credit Union, Montana’s largest credit union, will expand into a new Kalispell operations center in July. The move comes as part of a comprehensive Credit Union effort to lower overall costs and increase efficiency for its more than 58,000 members. Some current Whitefish Credit Union... - July 29, 2015 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Welcomes New Chief Credit Officer Whitefish Credit Union names Steven Moss as the Credit Union’s new Business Lending chief credit officer and senior management team member. - July 24, 2015 - Whitefish Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Junior Board to Host Colors for a Cause 5K Fun Run This free event hosted by Whitefish Credit Union's Junior Board of Directors will benefit the Abbie Shelter, the primary service provider for victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Flathead Valley. - May 13, 2015 - Whitefish Credit Union

Keep Calm and Pawn on: Introducing Sam's Locker, a New Boise Idaho Pawn Shop, Sharing a Start-Up Experience and Their Founding Principles The foundation of a good life lived is rooted in the good intentions of your endeavors and doing right by others. Sam’s Locker a Pawn shop, located in Boise Idaho, aims to reflect this core belief within every transaction. - May 11, 2015 - Sam's Locker

Auto Title Loans San Diego is a 5 Star Business on Yelp Consumers are leaving reviews about Auto Title Loans San Diego on Yelp and they seem to be loving the service! - March 12, 2015 - Auto Title Loans San Diego

Arcadia Merchant Services is Proud to Announce a Free Tablet Offer. Accept Credit Cards Today with a Flat 1.69% Rate Which Comes with a Free Tablet. Arcadia Merchant Services is proud to announce a Free Tablet Offer. Accept Credit Cards Today with a Flat 1.69% Rate which comes with a Free Tablet, and 2 mobile devices for your iPhone or Android. - February 26, 2015 - Arcadia Merchant Services

Whitefish Credit Union Partners with Flathead County Fairgrounds Whitefish Credit Union has partnered with the Flathead County Fairgrounds. The agreement marks the first-ever sponsorship for the 112-year-old Fairgrounds. - July 27, 2014 - Whitefish Credit Union

Investing in Fine Art Now Easier Through Assetline, Mossgreen Alliance Art lovers can enjoy the full riches of their collection and even increase their investment in art thanks to a new partnership between finance company Assetline and auction house Mossgreen. - April 23, 2014 - Assetline

Wealthy Western Australians to Enjoy New Financing Option Golden opportunity for WA investors with Assetline, house + home deal. - March 07, 2014 - Assetline

Access Value Immediately with Assetline's New Sales Advance Loans Owners of valuable assets no longer face a lengthy wait or value-destroying fire-sale thanks to Assetline's new Sales Advance Loan solution. - February 21, 2014 - Assetline

Platinum Financial, OC Receives 2013 Best of Irvine Award Each year, in and around the Irvine area, the Irvine Award Program chooses only the best local businesses. They focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. The companies chosen exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement - January 24, 2014 - Platinum Financial, OC

Utah Money Center Improves ATV Title Loan Applications Utah Money Center now makes it easier for people to secure loans with its improved ATV title loan applications and services. - January 12, 2014 - UtahMoneyCenter.com

Assetline Provides Brokers with Unique, Australian-First White Label Service for Personal Asset Lending Assetline's new offering allows brokers to offer clients fast and flexible short-term loans under their own branding. - December 20, 2013 - Assetline

Glittering Solution to Access Money Fast Thanks to Strategic Alliance Between Assetline & The Gold Company Selling gold and jewellery just became much easier through a new partnership between The Gold Company and Assetline. - December 12, 2013 - Assetline

Varooma Launches Social Media Profiles Varooma, the cheapest provider of logbook loans in the UK, has launched a social media campaign to build a stronger online presence and encourage better communication with their customers. Varooma has joined the world's leading social media networks as part of a new push to forge stronger online communication... - July 28, 2013 - Varooma

Atlantis Capital LLC Launched a New Website to Offer People Their Merchant Cash Advance Service Conveniently The launch of the website brings a complete new face to the Atlantis Capital’s services to the clients and the public due to greater efficiency and accessibility owing to the sites diverse and invaluable features. - July 24, 2013 - Atlantis Capital

Whitefish Credit Union Junior Board Hosts Dog Show A free, family-friendly, fun event for everyone. Come on out and show off your dog! - May 15, 2013 - Whitefish Credit Union

Title Loans Sacramento Appoints New Management from Within the Company Employment Title Loans Sacramento has appointed new management from within the company employment to provide more improved services than before. The company is looking forward to customer satisfaction and more improvements with their services. - April 17, 2013 - Title Loans Express

Title Loans Express Relocates for Easier Access and Great Parking Location Title Loans Express relocated its main office to the heart of Phoenix to be accessed by customers easily. It also provides a great parking location. Phoenix Title Loans commits to serve its valued customers and make them feel more comfortable visiting and negotiating without worrying about its location. It will be an advantage for both the clients and the company itself as well. - January 11, 2013 - Title Loans Express

Whitefish Credit Union Fights Hunger with "Cash and Cans Food Drive" For every pound of food collected, Whitefish Credit Union will donate $1 to local food banks in need. - January 09, 2013 - Whitefish Credit Union