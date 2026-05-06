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Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Peachtree Rehab Expands Services to Include Physical Therapy Across Metro Atlanta
Peachtree Rehab has expanded its services to include physical therapy across multiple Metro Atlanta locations. By combining chiropractic care and physical therapy, the practice now offers more comprehensive, personalized in-home treatment focused on clinical excellence and compassionate care for patients throughout the region. - January 09, 2026 - NORBU Health
EvaFi Reveals Hidden Costs of Credit Card Minimum Payments
EvaFi reveals the hidden costs behind minimum credit card payments and what consumers need to know. - September 03, 2025 - Evafi
EvaFi Launches Revolutionary Loan Matching Platform to Help Consumers Find Better Loans for Better Living
EvaFi (NMLS #2589975), an innovative fintech company looking to transform the consumer lending landscape, today announced the launch of its intelligent loan-matching platform designed to democratize access to affordable financing options. - August 29, 2025 - Evafi
Trust Mortgage Offers Ginnie Mae Program for Large Multifamily Financing Amid Silicon Valley Bank Shutdown
Trust Mortgage specifically provides FHA financing solutions. Specializing in Ginnie Mae-backed securities for large multifamily financing amid Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown. Trust Mortgage provides 35 and 40-year mortgages, catering to various project types, with competitive interest rates and no balloon payments. Their program is a stable alternative during financial challenges. - April 23, 2023 - Trust Capital Funding
Idaho Pawn and Gold Emerges as 2023's First Place Pawn Shop Winner
Idaho's Best announced Idaho Pawn & Gold is the 2023 first place winner. The store is dedicated to providing exemplary pawn shop services. - April 22, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Test and Authenticate Luxury Items
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they have testing and authentication services to ensure that what they sell is genuine. Income tax refunds create an opportunity to reinvest the money into gold, silver, and luxury goods. - February 10, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Online Auction Ending December 2, 2022
Looking for a quality Christmas gift? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced a pawn default and estate auction ending December 2, 2022. - November 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced His and Her Christmas Sale
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they will have a his and her Christmas sale following Thanksgiving. - November 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Liquidation Auction
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are having a liquidation auction starting October 28 ending November 4, 2022. The auction is online and includes things for both men and women. - October 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced Declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service
As the economy continues to change, Idaho Pawn and Gold has launched a declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service to assist patrons liquidate valuable items for quick cash. - October 26, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Layaway Program in Time for the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. Idaho Pawn and Gold has numerous items available for an affordable price and to assist customers in the community, they now offer a Layaway Program. - September 28, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Dual Service Program in Idaho
People hire attorneys, painters, mechanics, and other professionals to complete tasks and represent them and their interests. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are a dual service pawn program. - September 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Free Testing for All Precious Metals
Nothing is more frustrating than purchasing gold, silver, or another precious metal to find out the purchase was expensive and the product fake. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they would test precious metals free of charge. - August 13, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Meridian, ID Announces They Offer Free Testing on All Precious Metals
Buying or selling gold bullion, gold bars, or gold coins? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they offer free testing on all precious metals. The gold industry has shown an increase in counterfeit gold. Don't be tricked. The way to keep from regretting a transaction is to have the precious metals tested. - July 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Idaho's Best for 2022
Idaho Pawn and Gold with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa Idaho announced they won Idaho's Best for 2022. - July 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Have a New Service to Test Precious Metals While Customers Wait
Idaho Pawn and Gold, with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho, announced they would test precious metals while customers wait. The store owns a Thermo DXL tester for non-intrusive precious metal testing. - July 17, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn & Gold Announces Free Appraisals
Idaho Pawn has three stores in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho. They now offer Thermo DXL testing on all precious metals. - June 22, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Iron Capital Equities: Most Small Business Owners Don’t Know of the Additional CARES Act COVID-19 Grant Money, Last of the US Government Relief Package for Main St.
During the PPP application process, small business owners had to choose between either the PPP or the ERC. As of March 2021, any business that had payroll in 2020 and 2021 can access this credit, even if they received the PPP.. - June 02, 2022 - Iron Capital Equities
Local Professionals Form Task Force to Help South Carolina's Aging Seniors Get Essential Long-Term Care Without Financial Obligation Thanks to Medex Solutions Network Inc
They have assembled a local task force of senior care professionals and resources to help aging seniors & their families make the transition to long-term care. Some the issues that their free consulting service solve are reducing the time to move into a long-term care community, reducing the stress of selling a home to receive funding for long term-care, and getting aging seniors the care they need quicker without the stress of financial obligations. - December 06, 2021 - Medex Solutions Network Inc.
Action Plus Introduces Tips on How to Can Protect a Mentally Ill Loved One if They Are Arrested
"We cannot stress enough to be sure to ask for a C.I.T. or Crisis Intervention Team to respond." - January 06, 2021 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Action Plus Bail Bonds is Here to Help You Take the Next Step After Bail Release
"We don’t just get you out, we get you help." Action Plus Bail Bonds introduces post release services. - December 10, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Action Plus Warns of Bail Bond Scams and Offers Tips for Finding a Good Bondsman
Scammers contact people claiming to be representing loved ones in need of bail money. - December 04, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Action Plus Discusses the Implications of of COVID-19 on the Bail Bonds Industry
It’s fair to say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every sector of the economy in the US and worldwide. - November 29, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
The Number 1 Rated Pawn Shop in Idaho - Idaho Pawn & Gold Now Open in Nampa, Boise & Meridian. Pawning and Buying Gold, Diamonds, Vehicles, Electronics and More.
Idaho Pawn & Gold has launched its professional, honest pawning and consignment services in Boise and Nampa, ID, purchasing and selling gold, silver, and used goods at fair prices. More information is available at pawnidaho.com The Idaho Pawn & Gold store offers cash payment for items... - November 25, 2020 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando Offers Complementary Bahama Cruise with the Filling of Taxes in 2020
The pressure, the stress and the headaches that have been associated with tax season inspired Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando to compliment every client with the choice of a cruise for the entire family. Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando is here to serve with nothing less than excellence this 2020 Tax Season. - February 26, 2020 - Fast Tax of East Orlando
Tax Deductions for Tradesmen by Fast Tax Service Center
Experienced artisans, from computer service technicians to mechanics and workers, can request deductions on the costs incurred by their work at tax time to reduce their tax burden. - February 20, 2020 - Fast Tax of East Orlando
The Grand Opening of Fast Tax of East Orlando
Fast Tax Service Center is proud to announce the grand opening of the Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando. Located at 7318 East Colonial Drive, Orlando Florida 32708, with a dedicated team of tax professionals to help the community with maximizing their Income Tax Returns in 2020. Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando is your Tax Return Specialist. - January 20, 2020 - Fast Tax of East Orlando
Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says
The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance
Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products
The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com
Whitefish Credit Union Has Its Crashers
Whitefish Credit Union is pleased to announce that Tiffany Mahan and Sierra Hubble have been selected to attend Crash the GAC 2018 by The Cooperative Trust and Credit Union National Association to represent Montana’s Credit Unions. Tiffany Mahan and Sierra Hubble are honored and eager to... - February 16, 2018 - Whitefish Credit Union
MKG Enterprises Corp. Leading Mobile Tax Refund Tech Company Software-as-a-Service
African-American entrepreneur launches innovative mobile tax refund loan app to revolutionize tax industry. - February 14, 2018 - MKG Tax Consultants
Whitefish Credit Union Gives Back to Members with Highest Dividend Rate in Seven Years
Whitefish Credit Union announced a 1.08% dividend for the six-month period ending on December 31, 2017. This dividend represents a 15% increase from the 0.94% dividend declared on June 30, 2017. The credit union has paid over $12.5 million in dividends to its more than 55,000 member-owners over the... - February 02, 2018 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Branch in Columbia Falls
Whitefish Credit Union, Montana’s largest credit union, will break ground on a new facility in Columbia Falls on Monday, July 10th at 10:00am. The new facility, to be constructed at 405 Ninth Street West, will replace the current Columbia Falls branch located at 320 Nucleus Avenue. The... - July 08, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union Gives Back to Members with 0.94% Dividend Rate
Whitefish Credit Union has announced a 0.94% dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This dividend represents a 38% increase over the 0.68% declared at December 31, 2016. "We are constantly striving to provide our members with the best products and services available, and our new... - July 02, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
World Enterprise Realty Inc. Lists 6,722 Sq.Ft. Contemporary House in Miami with Ocean Front Views
Newly available bay front property boasts 24 foot ceilings. - June 29, 2017 - World Enterprise Realty Inc
LENDonate Changes The Game of Nonprofit Financing by Creating Swift Access to High Quality Loans
One-of-a-Kind Online Platform Launches to Enable Nonprofits to Source Loans and Donations Simultaneously through a New, Innovative Process - June 22, 2017 - LENDonate, Inc.
Whitefish Credit Union Receives Two Gold Awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions
Whitefish Credit Union received two Gold awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC), which recognizes exceptional marketing within the credit union industry. The MAC Awards have been recognizing the best of the best in marketing achievements in the credit union industry since... - June 10, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union Receives Diamond Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Marketing and Business Development
Whitefish Credit Union received three Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association, which recognizes outstanding marketing, branding, and business development achievements in the credit union industry. The Diamond Award is the pinnacle of credit union marketing and business... - April 20, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union Donations Support Local Schools
Montana's largest credit union will donate more than $12,000 to local high schools this month. - February 09, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union's Senior-Most Teller to Retire After 20 Years
Montana's largest credit union will wish farewell to their senior-most teller at the end of this month. - January 20, 2017 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Operations to Retire After 37 Years
After 37 years of service, Whitefish Credit Union's senior vice president of operations to retire at the end of the year. - December 09, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union to Add New Online Security Features
Montana's largest credit union is introducing new security features for their members' online protection. - December 04, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union
New Title Loan Company Disrupting the Industry in Northern Virginia
A new Title Loan company is offering consumers in the Northern Virginia Area a lower cost alternative to the very high interest rate lenders that blanket the area. They offer their customers title loans at a fraction of what other lenders charge by following a different business model. This results in saving their customers hundreds per month on payments and thousands on loans in most cases. - October 17, 2016 - Fast Title Lenders
Summit Funding’s JJ Mazzo Joins Giveback Homes and Funds a Home for a Family in Nicaragua
JJ Mazzo, a nationally recognized top producing mortgage originator, is announcing his membership and donation to build a complete home for a deserving family in Nicaragua. - September 26, 2016 - The Mazzo Group
TransMark Funding Announces New EZ Approval Periodic Merchant Cash Advance Program
TransMark Funding announces new EZ Approval program to the MCA industry, for those hard to fund deals. - August 22, 2016 - TransMark Funding, LLC
Whitefish Credit Union Plans New South Kalispell Branch Grand Opening
Montana's largest credit union is set to officially open their newest location in Kalispell, Mont. - May 11, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union to Open New South Kalispell Branch
Montana's largest credit union is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location. - March 26, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union Names New Department Vice Presidents
Montana's largest credit union, Whitefish Credit Union, has named several new vice presidents. - March 12, 2016 - Whitefish Credit Union
Rescue One Financial CEO Up for Entrepreneurship Award
Rescue One Financial CEO Bradley Smith is especially excited to attend the Orange County Business Journal’s 2016 Excellence in Entrepreneurship awards luncheon March 10. - March 02, 2016 - Rescue One Financial