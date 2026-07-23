Recent Headlines
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Announces AI-Enabled Data Archive
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in electronic communications management and archiving, today announced a major AI update to its AWS-based platform. The release adds a full AI assistant with two more productivity-focused AI capabilities that help legal, compliance, and IT teams review information faster and with greater accuracy. - May 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Jatheon Technologies Announces iMessage Capture and Archive on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in messaging compliance software, today announced the launch of its latest offering — a solution to capture, retain, search and supervise iMessages. - March 09, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds Google Drive Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Google Drive archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - March 01, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Data Archiving
This month, Jatheon Technologies is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering cutting-edge data archiving solutions to organizations worldwide. Since it was founded in 2004, Jatheon has consistently pushed the boundaries of archiving technology, helping US-based and global businesses streamline compliance, simplify ediscovery, and securely manage their data. - December 23, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Cloud Now Available in Amazon Marketplace
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, announced today that Jatheon Cloud, the company’s flagship product for the retention of business communications, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). - December 06, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New 7” IPS TFT LCDs from Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is adding new 7” TFT sizes to their lineup of IPS LCD displays with multiple interface and touchscreen capabilities. - October 31, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Jatheon Announces Historical SMS Capture for Android
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the launch of a pioneering feature on Jatheon Cloud platform — historical SMS capture. This new capability allows organizations to retrieve, index, and securely store all past SMS messages, a feature unmatched by any other competitor in the market. - October 05, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Improves Automated Migration Tool
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery for regulated industries is announcing the update to its automated migration tool for seamless import of customer legacy data to Jatheon Cloud. - September 07, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
LetKnow Pay to Relaunch Bulgarian Blockchain Association, Aims to Restore Confidence in Blockchain Technology
LetKnow Pay, a leading EU-licensed and regulated crypto payment services provider, has announced its initiative to relaunch the Bulgarian Blockchain Association. - August 30, 2024 - LetKnow Pay
Jatheon Announces Updates to Their Cloud Archiving Product
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the addition of several new features to their flagship product, Jatheon Cloud. This update focuses on enhancing email management, providing users with a more streamlined and efficient experience. - August 11, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Joins the AWS Partner Network
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global program that helps businesses build and market successful AWS-based solutions by providing resources, technical support, and opportunities for collaboration. - August 08, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New 1.8" and 1.91" Full-Color OLEDs at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is proud to unveil their newest line of full-color graphic OLED displays in 1.8” (160x128 resolution) and 1.91” (176x176 resolution) screen sizes. - July 17, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Bird Text Editor Software from satheeshsoft Newest Release
This editor makes it simple for users to create and modify text. The visibility and clarity of text characters are exceptionally high. It can interpret ASCII and UNICODE text, with support for UNICODE rendering up to Little Endian (LE). The software preserves text in UNICODE format. Users can... - June 17, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Y2K Y2K38 Technology Invention loginTimer Software from satheeshsoft Newest Release
This most recent version successfully fixes Y2K38 problems and works through 2099 and beyond thanks to its strong system so that future date calculations using Y2K38 technology are clear-cut and easy. Users of computers are accustomed to dealing with Y2K problems; satheeshsoft technology ensures... - June 17, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Speed Up Computer and Cleaner Software with Soft Cleaner from satheeshsoft's Newest Release
Soft Cleaner virtual acceleration is always on the computer whenever it needs to speed up its entire system automatically. The software has very low CPU power utilization and provides better performance for the user continuously. It helps various computer users, including normal users, creators,... - June 16, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Introducing Servizo Strategies: a Premier Small and Medium Enterprise Professional Services Consulting Firm
Today marks the official launch of Servizo Strategies, a dynamic consulting firm dedicated to providing tailored professional services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. - April 12, 2024 - Servizo Strategies
New 2.4" IPS TFT LCD Displays at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. proudly unveils its newest line of IPS displays available in 240x320 resolution with options for interface, brightness, and touchscreen capability. - April 03, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Jatheon Named a “Trail Blazer” in The Radicati Group’s 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing its position as a Trail Blazer in the Radicati Group’s 2024 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving. This marks a significant shift from Jatheon's previous positioning in the report, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the field of information archiving. - March 16, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
B2Brazil Announces Launch of B2India, Expanding B2B Marketplaces Network to Fellow BRICS Country
Leading B2B marketplace network in the Americas expands footprint by launching B2India a localized service connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade. - March 09, 2024 - B2Brazil.com
satheeshsoft Releases loginTimer Software, Y2K38 Technology Invention
Advanced technology from the successful date invention about Y2K38, is included in this new release. It functions properly up to 2099 and beyond. Identifying each user's computer login credentials, whether local or distant, is already possible using the loginTimer. Therefore, Y2K38 technology is supported by the date functionality. It gives the application the ability to function for any length of time. - March 04, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Jatheon Technologies Adds Zoom Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Zoom archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - February 15, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New 3.5" IPS Displays with MIPI Interface at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. announces the release of new 3.5” IPS TFT displays with high-resolution 640x480 pixels and 4-lane MIPI DSI. - November 29, 2023 - Newhaven Display International
New 2.7” Graphic OLEDs with Capacitive Touch
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is thrilled to unveil their latest release of 2.7” graphic OLED displays, now with a capacitive touchscreen. - October 11, 2023 - Newhaven Display International
Jatheon Technologies Wins Eastern Suffolk BOCES RFP for Cloud Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a leading provider of data archiving, ediscovery and compliance solutions for regulated industries is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements. - August 17, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Introduces Geofencing Options for Data Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving, search, and ediscovery, is announcing the introduction of geofencing as an additional method of improving data security for organizations in regulated industries. - June 24, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products in 30 Years
New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar professionals to design and build “all-Morningstar” systems to meet their highest standards; both now shipping. - June 12, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Jatheon Technologies Announces Automated Migration Tool
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery for regulated industries has announced the launch of Jatheon Auto Migrator, a tool used for the automated migration of customer legacy data. - May 13, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds OCR Feature to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance, ediscovery and open data requests, updated their flagship AWS-based cloud platform, Jatheon Cloud, with the OCR feature. - May 06, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Morningstar Corporation Announces New Leadership
Founder and President of the 30 year-old solar energy category leader, Lee Gordon, set to retire in June; Director William Mellema assumes CEO role. - April 25, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Jatheon Technologies Adds Redaction to On-Premise Archiving Solution
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery has announced the addition of the redaction feature to their on-premise solution, Jatheon cCore. - April 01, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Releases Cloud Bloomberg Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance, business continuity and litigation support, has just released Bloomberg email and chat archiving on their cloud data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - March 18, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Cloud Data Archiving Software Named “Contender” in Software Suggest’s Leaders Matrix
Data archiving software company Jatheon Technologies has been included in Software Suggest’s Leaders Matrix – a report mapping the best archiving software for businesses in 2023. - March 04, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Enterprise Data Archiving Wins "High Performer" Medal on G2
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in enterprise data archiving for compliance, FOIA management and ediscovery of electronic communication records, has announced the winning of the High Performer Winter 2023 Medal on an independent software review website, G2. G2 is one of the... - February 26, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.