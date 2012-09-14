PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Reagan Wireless Celebrating Over 10 Years of Giving Back to the Inspiring Adults with Special Needs at Boca’s Habilitation Center Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, is celebrating over 10 years of giving back to the inspiring adults with special needs by partnering with the Habilitation Center in Boca Raton. - October 31, 2019 - Reagan Wireless Corp

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

CellarStone Completes GDPR Audit CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - July 27, 2019 - B2Brazil.com

Jatheon Technologies Adds Tagging and Customizable User Roles to Jatheon Cloud The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform. One of the features that was included in the release was dynamic user roles – a feature that allows... - June 01, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

FINRA Adds Jatheon Technologies to Its Compliance Vendor Directory Jatheon Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been listed in FINRA’s Compliance Vendor Directory as an email and social media archiving company. - May 15, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Its Cloud Email Archiving Solution The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced the addition of several new features to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s recently introduced cloud-based archiving software. - February 07, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Multi-Visions Announces Partnership with Heimdal Security Today, Multi-Visions Canada Inc officially announced their partnership with Heimdal Security. Headquartered in Denmark, with offices in the UK, USA and Romania, Heimdal is one of the fastest growing companies in the cyber threat space. Heimdal offers its solutions as part of the THOR product line, including... - January 24, 2019 - Multi-Visions

Jatheon Technologies Inc. is Announcing the Live Demonstration of Its New Cloud Email Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies has just announced the launch of its next-generation cloud email archiving solution – Jatheon Cloud, which they will reveal publicly via a live broadcast on October 16th at 2 PM EST. The product demo will be presented by the company’s CEO, Marko Dinic, and Jeff Marlow, VP Business Development. - October 03, 2018 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Morningstar Introduces "Energy Storage Partner" Program at SPI A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Duplication Media Celebrates Their 15 Years in Business This September Duplication Media has been preserving precious memories since 2003. - September 22, 2018 - Duplication Media

Jatheon Technologies Inc. is Adding Two New Models to Its On-Premise Archiving Solution Portfolio Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in email, social media and mobile text and call archiving for regulated industries announces the launch of two new models of cCore, their award-winning on-premise archiving solution. With the new models, Jatheon can address both the lower and higher ends of the email archiving market. - September 04, 2018 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

It Doesn't Matter How Organized Your Slides Are, Duplication Media Can Help Duplication Media has received an increase in slide orders to be digitized for the Summer of 2018. - August 28, 2018 - Duplication Media

Morningstar Debuts an Innovation "Triple Play" at InterSolar Europe The employee-owned leader in solar charging technology expands into power conversion and advanced system monitoring; also introduces a new affordable line for global customers. - June 19, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Morningstar Expands by Adding New Technology to Its Solar Line and New Talent to Its Team The employee-owned leader in charge controllers recruits three industry veterans as part of its growth strategy into new solar product categories and markets. - April 17, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Redstage Worldwide Launches Redesign for American Veteran Company Medals of America eCommerce Agency, Redstage Worldwide Launches Redesign for American Veteran Owned Company, Medals of America; Redesign & Replatform Features Exclusive Custom Product Builders & Site-Wide Capabilities. - March 02, 2018 - Redstage Worldwide

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Make It Easier for Buyers and Sellers to Connect The New Design Also Seamlessly Integrates B2brazil’s Growing Slate of Online and Offline Trade Services. - February 24, 2018 - B2Brazil.com

Hoover & Strong and Polygon Announce the Launch of an Online Diamond Auction Service Hoover & Strong and Polygon announced today a new partnership in order to offer Hoover & Strong’s Harmony Diamond Auctions to Polygon members directly through the Polygon platform. The auctions are ideal for retail jewelers and pawn brokers who wish to sell secondary market/OTC goods, or... - February 18, 2018 - Polygon

New Morningstar EcoBoost MPPT™ Solar Charge Controller Morningstar is excited to announce the launch of its new EcoBoost MPPT™ solar charge controller to help regulate off-grid battery power for medical clinics, schools, residences, boats, mobile homes, and lighting applications outside of the US and Canada. - January 18, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

UN/CEFACT Single Window Conference to Address Risks to Global Trade Global trade facilitation experts will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, October 30 and 31 for the International Single Window Conference, the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) announced today. The two-day event will look at national Single Window developments... - October 20, 2017 - UN/CEFACT

Duplication Media Preserves Memories Before Disaster Strikes Video duplication and transfer service has been preserving memories since 2003. - October 18, 2017 - Duplication Media

Duplication Media Celebrates 14th Anniversary Duplication Media, a video duplication and transfer service company in Urbandale, Iowa, is celebrating its 14th Anniversary this September. Duplication Media specializes in CD, DVD, video and audio duplication and transfer services, and has been in business since September 2003. The founder and owner... - September 20, 2017 - Duplication Media

B2Brazil and Manna Announce the Launch of a China-Brazil Trade Service Center Brazil’s largest B2B trade portal and China's premiere professional cross-border e-commerce services company create joint venture to faciliate and grow B2B trade between China and Brazil. - July 26, 2017 - B2Brazil.com

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

Collier County Hazardous Materials Collection Center Gets LED Lighting Makeover After thoroughly vetting LED lighting suppliers and manufacturers, Collier County’s Hazardous Materials Collection Center public utility division officials chose Florida-based LED Corporations LED Lighting to help complete the task. - June 28, 2017 - LED Corporations

The Digital Transformation Has Only Just Begun – Overview and Introduction of New Products for Trade and Industry PureLink presents innovative solutions on Alltron partner event 2017. This year’s partner event was Alltron AG’s eighth invitation of their international sales partners to their headquarters in Willisau, Canton of Aargau. On 10-11 May 2017, business customers and over 100 exhibitors from IT, consumer electronics, telecommunications and electronics enjoyed two interesting days in Switzerland. - June 24, 2017 - PureLink GmbH

Morningstar Appoints Jim McGrath to Lead Its Sales Department Morningstar Corporation’s Sales Department is now under the direction of Jim McGrath. - June 12, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation

New EcoPulse Solar Charge Controller and Morningstar Essentials Series Morningstar is excited to introduce the EcoPulse™ solar charge controller in the new Essential Series™ that was created to help supply electricity to medical clinics, schools, residences, boats and mobile homes outside of the US and Canada. - May 18, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation

B2Brazil Launches Chinese B2B Trade Platform Promoting Brazilian and Foreign Companies New version of Brazil's leading B2B trade portal facilitates direct access to China for Brazilian companies, and direct access to Brazil for Chinese companies. - April 14, 2017 - B2Brazil.com

Unimarket Appoints Darren Blakely as President, Unimarket North America Unimarket, a leading provider of eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced today that Darren Blakely, a proven entrepreneur with a successful record of developing businesses within the software-as-a-service and fintech sectors, has joined Unimarket as President of its North American operations. Blakely... - April 10, 2017 - Unimarket

Unimarket Celebrates Eight Years of Higher Education Supplier Marketplace Suppliers & customers continue to benefit from Unimarket’s easy-to-use eProcurement system. - February 07, 2017 - Unimarket

Unimarket NOW 2017 to Bring Procurement Professionals to Philadelphia for Sixth Annual Users Conference System Users, Suppliers and Industry Experts to Converge in the City of Brotherly Love - January 26, 2017 - Unimarket

Morningstar Launches New ProStar™ Solar Charge Controller Morningstar is pleased to announce the release of its new third generation ProStar™ PWM solar charge controller. The controller’s features have been upgraded, while maintaining the same price, quality and form factor of previous ProStar models that have been installed in over 100 countries in the world’s harshest environments since 1995. - January 12, 2017 - Morningstar Corporation

Creighton University Renews & Expands Contract with Unimarket, Adding New Module and Rebates to eProcurement Suite Unimarket, an innovator in eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced that long-time customer Creighton University has renewed its contract, as well as expanded the solutions it uses for system-wide procurement to include Unimarket’s contract management module. “Our eProcurement... - December 15, 2016 - Unimarket

DUCO Technologies, Inc. Hires East Coast Sales Manager Brian Weinrich DUCO Technologies, Inc., a premier Southern Nevada electronics manufacturer specializing in overseas manufacturing solutions and P.O.P. Displays, is pleased to announce Brian Weinrich has been hired as East Coast Regional Sales Manager. Brian graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Canyon College... - December 10, 2016 - DUCO Technologies, Inc.

Unimarket Boosts Buyer & AP Efficiency with Latest Updates New Release Introduces Dashboards, Expanded Functionality, Plus More Streamlined Look and Feel - November 14, 2016 - Unimarket

RDH Global Confirm New Office Location Opening Ahead of Forecast RDH Global have announced that their 4th office location is now opened and operational ahead of its originally scheduled date. - October 27, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Increase Growth Forecasts for 2017 RDH Global have recently announced that their forecasted growth for 2017 has been increased following their record third quarter results and their recent fourth office location opening. - October 27, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Q3 Figures Beat Targets – Best on Record RDH Global have recently confirmed that their Q3 figures have beaten their targets that were set at the end of Q2. - October 19, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Set to Appoint Director of Operations to Assist Expansion RDH Global have recently announced that they are set to appoint a Director of Operations to assist and oversee their business expansion. - October 19, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global to Appoint Specialist Consultancy Firm to Assist Their Expansion RDH Global have recently announced that they are close to appointing a specialist consultancy firm to assist with their growth and expansion plans for 2017. - October 02, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Intentions to Open Fourth Office Location in Early 2017 RDH Global have recently confirmed that they intend to open their fourth office location as early as the first quarter of 2017. - October 02, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global to Announce New Account Facility RDH Global have announced that they will soon be adding a new account facility that they will be able to offer certain clients only. - September 23, 2016 - RDH Global