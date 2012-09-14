PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

Wireless Life Opens New Boost Mobile Store in Pasadena, Maryland Wireless Life opened a brand new Boost Mobile store in the Festival Shopping Center in Pasadena, MD. They are planning a grand opening celebration event in June 2019. - June 05, 2019 - Boost Mobile by Wireless Life

One Development Partners with Electroneum to Provide Mobile-Based Cryptocurrency Solution to Mobile Virtual Network Operators Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - One Development Co., Ltd.

Digitcom Canada Launches Their Cloud Contact Center Powered by Telax, a Feature-Rich Addition to Support Ever Changing Needs of Its Customers Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Digitcom Canada Ranks 480 on the 2017 PROFIT 500 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America. Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless

Car Toys to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Issaquah Store Car Toys will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of their new Issaquah store on October 11, 2016. - October 07, 2016 - Car Toys

Brain4Net Released SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises with Self-Managed MPLS Network Brain4Net, an innovative SDN/NFV solution vendor, today announced it has released B4N SD-WAN Transport, a comprehensive enterprise-level solution aimed to enhance incremental upgrade of existing network infrastructure and its evolution to Next Generation WANs based on SDN and NFV technologies. - August 05, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.

Brain4Net Joins Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Consortium Organized by UNH-IOL Brain4Net, in collaboration with SDN Consortium members, will participate in joint interoperability, conformance and performance products testing sessions. - August 03, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.

Fusion WiFi to Host Partner Event in Poznan, Poland UK technology company Fusion WiFi are to host an event in Central Europe aimed at acquiring new channel sales partners and educating existing partners. Chief Operating Officer, Paul Webster will be hosting an afternoon with presentations and opportunities for partners to network and share best practice... - April 06, 2016 - Fusion WiFi

Fusion WiFi Teams Up with Lighthouse, Poole to Improve the Free WiFi Offering Fusion WiFi have joined up with the prestigious theatre, Lighthouse, Poole, to improve the free WiFi offering that their theatre goers receive. The move will see Lighthouse, Poole able to understand more about their visitors and gain a better insight into what they would like to see. Adam Troman, CEO... - March 06, 2016 - Fusion WiFi

Fusion WiFi Teams Up with Social WiFi to Launch in Norway The move will see businesses in Norway be able to use Fusion WiFi’s social media authentication platform for the first time. - February 26, 2016 - Fusion WiFi

Fusion WiFi Teams Up with Weblime to Launch in Greece Partnering with Weblime is a great scenario for Fusion WiFi. They are a team with an excellent track record in Greece and as a marketing agency, they are set up specifically to help their clients get more value from their client relationships. - February 23, 2016 - Fusion WiFi

Fusion WiFi Creates EU Market Links Through Poland Fusion WiFi's Growth into the European marketplace. - January 29, 2016 - Fusion WiFi

Fusion WiFi Seeks Further International Expansion Following strong UK and selected international growth, Fusion WiFi (www.fusionWiFi.com) have announced a new version of their innovative WiFi marketing platform. The new platform has been six months in the making and includes a range of new features to help businesses generate higher customer retention... - January 22, 2016 - Fusion WiFi

edotco Group Selects Tarantula Software for Asset Lifecycle Management edotco Group, Southeast Asia’s first independent telecommunications infrastructure services company, has chosen Tarantula Red Cube, as the core asset management platform for their extensive tower portfolio. “As we grow our business across multiple countries, we need a product that retains... - December 06, 2015 - Tarantula

NorthernAxcess Appointed as Iridium Authorized Repair Center in the USA NorthernAxcess announces it is now an iridium approved Authorized Repair Service Center for iridium satellite phones in the USA. NorthernAxcess has proven its expertise as one of the authorities on satellite phone repairs over the years & now Iridium has awarded NorthernAxcess as one of its Authorized Repair Centers which will specialize in satellite phone repairs, trends in manufacturing, and decreasing repair turn-around time. - November 03, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

Rebtel Desi Dancers Take Over Times Square Giving Desnudas a Run for Their Money Telecom Giant Rebtel Brings Topless Bollywood Dance to Times Square and Dances into the Center of Controversy - September 20, 2015 - Rebtel

NorthernAxcess Paves the Way for PrePaid Inmarsat iSatHub Airtime Service Plans NorthernAxcess Brings Prepaid Airtime to the Inmarsat iSatHub Satellite Internet Hotspot. The release of the iSatHub brought the most affordable pricing to the satellite internet field, but NorthernAxcess made it into a more efficient way of getting no contract satellite internet airtime for the device such as the Wideye iSavi iSatHub. - September 15, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

Actor, Vir Das, Creates a Laugh Riot on Twitter with First 3 Videos for Rebtel’s #desiproblems Campaign Vir Das releases 3 videos illustrating the hilarious realities of life with Rebtel’s Unlimited International Calling. - August 29, 2015 - Rebtel

Teen Actor Karan Brar Endorses Rebtel and Their #DesiProblems Contest Rebtel kicks off robust social media campaign with the sought after Disney star. - August 26, 2015 - Rebtel

Never-Ending Calls Drive Vir Das Crazy as He Partners with Rebtel for Viral Video Series Actor taking lead role in hilarious 8 episode series that will have you in splits - August 14, 2015 - Rebtel

One Development Keen on Partnership with Thailand's State Telco TOT One Development Co., Ltd. has proposed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-owned telecommunications company (TOT), to attract Mobile Virtual Network Operators and service providers to its network, bringing profit and market share to TOT, as well as create thousands of new jobs in the digital economy. - February 23, 2015 - One Development Co., Ltd.

Wi-Fi Telecom Calls Out GSM Network Voice Encrypting Simplistic Wi-Fi Phone Questions Smartphone Concept - October 15, 2014 - Decibit Co., Ltd.

NorthernAxcess Prepares for Iridium GO! Release with Its Own Style of Branding, and Marketing That's Leading the Industry NorthernAxcess, and Iridium are preparing for the release of the awaited Iridium GO!, which will bring satellite voice, SMS, email, SOS, and tracking to be used over smartphones, and tablets through a Control App, and a WiFi hotspot. To do this NorthernAxcess has brought its own style of branding, and marketing to the table to assist in broadening its horizon. - June 24, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Revolutionizes Satellite Communication Into a New Era Through Eye Catching Designs, Easy Navigation, and Personalized Support for Satphones, and BGAN'S NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications has gone outside the the box of typical satellite phone voice, and data websites to take the time to give their customers an experience that is sure to please. The originality towards the industry is refreshing and, just in time for the release of the iridium GO!, and the Inmarsat IsatHub. - May 28, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

BeBold Technologies, LTD Launches Series of Automated SmartWatch with Service Plans BeBold Technologies, LTD, launches The BOLD Band® Series, the 1st truly Smart Automated DroidWatch™, today announced it will be Launching its iSporTix, 1ST Generation DroidWatch online and taking pre-orders (started 20 March 2014) at BoldBandWatch.com and the BeBold Technologies team will be presenting in New York on July 23-24, 2014, at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, NY. The Wearable Technologies EXPO event will uncover further developments. - March 26, 2014 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

TotoWireless Shakes Up Cellular Marketplace TotoWireless brings incentives to both customers and retailers just in time for the holidays. - November 22, 2013 - Toto Communications, Inc.

Bold Band Innovates Cutting-Edge Wireless SmartWatch with Android OS Partners at DNC Distributors, LLC plan on releasing two models of a wireless standalone, Android based smart watch by the end of the first quarter of 2014. Creators of the Bold Band are seeking final manufacturing investment capital through crowd funding on Indiegogo.com and KickStarter.com. - November 16, 2013 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

Redstone Technologies Announces New Gigabit Wireless Network Architecture Redstone Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce a disruptive technology that represents a world-changing shift in communications. Redstone’s gigabit wireless architecture is the beginning of an uninhibited new growth model for the IT, mobile and Internet industries. This is a new communications frontier that enables wireless enterprise networks, wearables, telematics and the Internet of Things to reach their full potential. - November 06, 2013 - Redstone Technologies

Ghana "Talk Tax" Amendment Passes, VIP Communications Delivering New Service to UK Big concerns over small print in amendment to CST bill and how it will effect incoming calls to Ghana. - August 02, 2013 - VIP Communications

Tec Reset is Now Electronics Etc – Local Mobile Device Repair and Sales Tec Reset is now Electronics Etc. In addition to in-house repair service, Electronics Etc offers great deals on cell phones and provides affordable mobile service plans to customers in the Fond du Lac area. Electronics Etc is located at 89 N Pioneer Rd., Fond du Lac with three other stores in Appleton,... - May 02, 2013 - Electronics Etc llc

Neo-Plug, an "Attractive" Way to Charge Your Device with the Power of Magnets Jacob Brozek, President and CEO of Lola Wireless Inc., has launched a project on Kickstarter.com in order to produce the Neo-Plug. Neo-Plug is a new and convenient adapter that consists of 2 parts. The first part, the “adapter” slips over your existing data cable or charger and has very strong... - April 14, 2013 - Lola Wireless

TruMobility and TBI Launch Channel Program Partnership at Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas TBI to offer Agents Residual Commission on TruMobility’s Cloud Based Unified Communications and Integrated Nationwide Cellular Services. - March 07, 2013 - TruMobility Inc.

Electronics Etc Launching "Ask an Expert" About Cell Phones, Mobile Devices and More Electronics Etc staff are respected experts in the mobile device market, providing customers with education and knowledge. "We understand mobile users have questions about their device or cell phones in general and we’re happy to provide another way for them to come to us for education and help," said store manager, James Williams. - October 28, 2012 - Electronics Etc llc

Electronics Etc Collecting "Cell Phones for Soldiers" as Part of Their Neenah Store Grand Opening September 28 - 29, 2012, Electronics Etc will be collecting cell phones for a “Cellphones for Soldiers” drive as part of their grand opening celebration of their newest store at 1148 Westowne Dr., in Neenah, Wis. Electronics Etc llc specializes in the sales, service and repair of mobile devices and offers a variety of mobile service plans. For more information, visit www.electronicsetcllc.com. - September 27, 2012 - Electronics Etc llc

Got2Voip Hosted iPBX Launches Residential and Business VoIP Services Got2VoIP announces the launch of their premium hosted PBX service for residential and business internet phone needs. VoIP, or voice over internet protocol, brings a significantly less expensive phone service routed via high-speed internet connection. - September 13, 2012 - Go2VoIP Hosted iPBX

Vi-Tel Wireless Has Launched Instant Multi-Carrier Wireless Refills, Top-Ups, and Instant Pin Delivery via the Company’s Web Portal Vi-Tel Wireless has announced instant multi-carrier wireless refills, top-ups, and instant pin delivery via the company’s web portal. This system will enable VI-Tel’s business owners to begin accepting bill payments from their customers for many providers and carriers nationwide. - September 28, 2011 - ViTel Wireless

MyBlueDish Partners with YouTube for Video Contest MyBlueDish is Partnering with YouTube to Host a Video Contest in Search of the Best WildBlue Satellite Internet Commercial. Winner Gets Cash Prize. - August 17, 2011 - MyBlueDish

Vizz Mobile Appoints DiGiCallingCards as Distributor Vizz Mobile, the UK MVNO targeting the low cost international calls market, has appointed UK Calling Cards retailer DiGiCallingCards for distribution of its SIM card and top up services. - August 01, 2011 - DiGiCallingCards.com

MyBlueDish Announces Video Blogging for Satellite Internet After many requests MyBlueDish.com is pleased to announce the beginning of their video blog about satellite internet. After producing a very informative traditional blog, they seem to be confident that people will love this same information in video format. - July 07, 2011 - MyBlueDish

Accel Networks Names Jonathan Forest as New Vice President of Business Development Accel Networks, LLC announced today that Jonathan Forest has been named the new Vice President of Business Development. - June 11, 2011 - Accel Networks

Konnections Awarded Again; Opens 2nd Location in Hammonton, NJ Last week was a busy week for Konnections. On Monday, April 11, 2011, P & N Konnections was awarded the “Top Overall Performer Award” by Sprint Prepaid Group. The award is issued to the store who sells the most Boost Mobile / Virgin Mobile phones in the entire Philadelphia market. This... - April 21, 2011 - P & N Konnections

Garage Sale Trail Goes Mobile Vodafone today launched the Compass product, with new features and content to support the Garage Sale Trail. Vodafone Compass is a "map app" for iPhones®, BlackBerrys® and other smartphones, customised to help bargain-hunters when they hit the streets on Sunday, 10 April for Garage... - March 22, 2011 - Vodafone Australia

Preston Mobility Announces the Five Key Questions Every Business Should Ask When Selecting Their Wireless Dealer Businesses are increasingly reliant on smartphones to get the job done. They're integral to productivity, efficiency - and the bottom line. But when it comes to business, not all wireless dealers are created equal. Here are the five key questions you should ask in order to select the right mobility partner for your business. - February 23, 2011 - Preston Mobility

SIRI Wireless Now Offers a Nationwide Unlimited Everything Calling Plan W/ No Contract Nationwide No Contract Wireless Provider, SIRI Wireless has now made available its Unlimited Everything Calling Plan that includes Unlimited Talk, Text & Data Plan beating out the competition. - February 21, 2011 - SIRI Wireless

Vi-Tel Wireless Launches Merchant Services Division to the Network Marketing Community Vi-Tel Wireless has continually vowed to bring only nationally recognized products and only partnering with industry leaders. Carrying with that business model Vi-Tel announces that they have completed their agreement with North American Bancard, the largest independent merchant services company in the nation and forming Vi-Tel Business Solutions. Merchant Services will be the first product to be offered through their Business Solutions division. - February 11, 2011 - ViTel Wireless