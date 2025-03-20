Recent Headlines
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
Unity Communications Ranks 1,743 on 2023 Inc. 5000, Marking Third Consecutive Year of Recognition
Unity Communications has secured a leadership position among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. - September 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Expands Global Presence with Inauguration of New Harton Office
Unity Communications has opened a new workspace to strengthen its business outsourcing presence in the Philippines. - September 01, 2023 - Unity Communications
Ron Bellows Appointed as Vice President of Wireless and Broadband Sales at Unity Communications
Meet Ron Bellows, the driving force behind Unity Communications’ success in the wireless and broadband markets. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Names Diana McCulloch as Chief Experience Officer
Diana McCulloch moves up as chief experience officer (CXO) of Unity Communications. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Inc. Magazine Names Unity Communications No. 97 on 2023 Regionals Southwest List
Unity Communications Is Recognized for Remarkable Revenue Growth and Contribution to Economic Expansion in the Southwest Region. - March 03, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Ranks 402nd on the 2022 Clutch Global 1000
Award-winning IT and BPO firm marks its third year in the most elite Clutch ranking for top B2B service providers worldwide. - December 10, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Named Honoree In Inc.'s Power Partner Awards
Business process outsourcing firm recognized for empowering startups and entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions, spurring growth. - November 20, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications, a Certified USPAACC Diverse Supplier
Unity Communications's remarkable growth lands USPAACC certification as an Asian American/Minority-owned business, strengthening the company's commitment to serving diverse audiences. - September 16, 2022 - Unity Communications
For the Second Time, Unity Communications Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Continued Success – Unity Communications Ranks #2248 Overall and Is the 74th Fastest-growing Arizona-based Company With a Three-year Revenue Growth of 260%. - August 19, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications is a Certified Great Place to Work
Unity Connect BPO Clinches its first-ever Great Place To Work title with a 96% employee satisfaction rate. - August 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Named AT&T Alliance Channel Champion for 2022
AT&T recently announced the year’s Alliance Channel Solution Provider Champions, and Unity Communications has earned the Bronze Champion status for 2022 for its sales and customer success for the fiscal year 2021. AT&T acknowledges 62 firms as top leaders in the program that... - April 01, 2022 - Unity Communications
Inc. Magazine Named Unity Communications 59th Fastest-Growing Company in the Southwest Region
Claiming the 59th spot among 141 companies, Arizona-based tech, sales, and BPO company Unity Communications has made it to the Inc. Regionals Southwest list for the second time with an average growth rate of 198%. - March 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Won Clutch Award for Top BPO Companies
Second place on Clutch’s Leaders Matrix for Top Business Process Outsourcing Companies Globally. - March 11, 2022 - Unity Communications
ZeroOutages Announces Enterprise SASE Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector
ZeroOutages, a leader in enterprise SASE, today announced a tailored version of its SASE solutions for the manufacturing sector. ZeroOutages launched these services with R&D Altanova/Advantest, a leading supplier of semi-conductor test equipment. - February 01, 2022 - ZeroOutages
Unity Communications Announced as 2021 Best of IT Services Award Winner by UpCity
UpCity's "Best of" awards honors the top global B2B providers with the highest "Recommendability Rating." - November 13, 2021 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications CEO and Founder Patrick Brown Named to Forbes Next 1000 List of Entrepreneurs for 2021
Leading the agency from the ground up, Patrick is projecting revenue of $2.8 million in 2021. - October 20, 2021 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Rank No. 1669 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Claiming a spot on the 40th Inc. 5000 list, Unity Communication solidified its place in the BPO sphere with its three-year sales growth of 275%. - August 19, 2021 - Unity Communications
Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
Wireless Life Opens New Boost Mobile Store in Pasadena, Maryland
Wireless Life opened a brand new Boost Mobile store in the Festival Shopping Center in Pasadena, MD. They are planning a grand opening celebration event in June 2019. - June 05, 2019 - Boost Mobile by Wireless Life
One Development Partners with Electroneum to Provide Mobile-Based Cryptocurrency Solution to Mobile Virtual Network Operators
Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - O
Digitcom Canada Launches Their Cloud Contact Center Powered by Telax, a Feature-Rich Addition to Support Ever Changing Needs of Its Customers
Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada
Digitcom Canada Ranks 480 on the 2017 PROFIT 500
Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada
Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America.
Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless
Car Toys to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Issaquah Store
Car Toys will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of their new Issaquah store on October 11, 2016. - October 07, 2016 - Car Toys
Brain4Net Released SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises with Self-Managed MPLS Network
Brain4Net, an innovative SDN/NFV solution vendor, today announced it has released B4N SD-WAN Transport, a comprehensive enterprise-level solution aimed to enhance incremental upgrade of existing network infrastructure and its evolution to Next Generation WANs based on SDN and NFV technologies. - August 05, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.
Brain4Net Joins Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Consortium Organized by UNH-IOL
Brain4Net, in collaboration with SDN Consortium members, will participate in joint interoperability, conformance and performance products testing sessions. - August 03, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.
Fusion WiFi to Host Partner Event in Poznan, Poland
UK technology company Fusion WiFi are to host an event in Central Europe aimed at acquiring new channel sales partners and educating existing partners. Chief Operating Officer, Paul Webster will be hosting an afternoon with presentations and opportunities for partners to network and share best... - April 06, 2016 - Fusion WiFi
Fusion WiFi Teams Up with Lighthouse, Poole to Improve the Free WiFi Offering
Fusion WiFi have joined up with the prestigious theatre, Lighthouse, Poole, to improve the free WiFi offering that their theatre goers receive. The move will see Lighthouse, Poole able to understand more about their visitors and gain a better insight into what they would like to see. Adam Troman,... - March 06, 2016 - Fusion WiFi
Fusion WiFi Teams Up with Social WiFi to Launch in Norway
The move will see businesses in Norway be able to use Fusion WiFi’s social media authentication platform for the first time. - February 26, 2016 - Fusion WiFi
Fusion WiFi Teams Up with Weblime to Launch in Greece
Partnering with Weblime is a great scenario for Fusion WiFi. They are a team with an excellent track record in Greece and as a marketing agency, they are set up specifically to help their clients get more value from their client relationships. - February 23, 2016 - Fusion WiFi
Fusion WiFi Creates EU Market Links Through Poland
Fusion WiFi's Growth into the European marketplace. - January 29, 2016 - Fusion WiFi
Fusion WiFi Seeks Further International Expansion
Following strong UK and selected international growth, Fusion WiFi (www.fusionWiFi.com) have announced a new version of their innovative WiFi marketing platform. The new platform has been six months in the making and includes a range of new features to help businesses generate higher customer... - January 22, 2016 - Fusion WiFi
edotco Group Selects Tarantula Software for Asset Lifecycle Management
edotco Group, Southeast Asia’s first independent telecommunications infrastructure services company, has chosen Tarantula Red Cube, as the core asset management platform for their extensive tower portfolio. “As we grow our business across multiple countries, we need a product that... - December 06, 2015 - Tarantula
NorthernAxcess Appointed as Iridium Authorized Repair Center in the USA
NorthernAxcess announces it is now an iridium approved Authorized Repair Service Center for iridium satellite phones in the USA. NorthernAxcess has proven its expertise as one of the authorities on satellite phone repairs over the years & now Iridium has awarded NorthernAxcess as one of its Authorized Repair Centers which will specialize in satellite phone repairs, trends in manufacturing, and decreasing repair turn-around time. - November 03, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
Rebtel Desi Dancers Take Over Times Square Giving Desnudas a Run for Their Money
Telecom Giant Rebtel Brings Topless Bollywood Dance to Times Square and Dances into the Center of Controversy - September 20, 2015 - Rebtel
NorthernAxcess Paves the Way for PrePaid Inmarsat iSatHub Airtime Service Plans
NorthernAxcess Brings Prepaid Airtime to the Inmarsat iSatHub Satellite Internet Hotspot. The release of the iSatHub brought the most affordable pricing to the satellite internet field, but NorthernAxcess made it into a more efficient way of getting no contract satellite internet airtime for the device such as the Wideye iSavi iSatHub. - September 15, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
Actor, Vir Das, Creates a Laugh Riot on Twitter with First 3 Videos for Rebtel’s #desiproblems Campaign
Vir Das releases 3 videos illustrating the hilarious realities of life with Rebtel’s Unlimited International Calling. - August 29, 2015 - Rebtel
Teen Actor Karan Brar Endorses Rebtel and Their #DesiProblems Contest
Rebtel kicks off robust social media campaign with the sought after Disney star. - August 26, 2015 - Rebtel
Never-Ending Calls Drive Vir Das Crazy as He Partners with Rebtel for Viral Video Series
Actor taking lead role in hilarious 8 episode series that will have you in splits - August 14, 2015 - Rebtel
One Development Keen on Partnership with Thailand's State Telco TOT
One Development Co., Ltd. has proposed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-owned telecommunications company (TOT), to attract Mobile Virtual Network Operators and service providers to its network, bringing profit and market share to TOT, as well as create thousands of new jobs in the digital economy. - February 23, 2015 - O
Wi-Fi Telecom Calls Out GSM Network
Voice Encrypting Simplistic Wi-Fi Phone Questions Smartphone Concept - October 15, 2014 - Decibit Co., Ltd.
NorthernAxcess Prepares for Iridium GO! Release with Its Own Style of Branding, and Marketing That's Leading the Industry
NorthernAxcess, and Iridium are preparing for the release of the awaited Iridium GO!, which will bring satellite voice, SMS, email, SOS, and tracking to be used over smartphones, and tablets through a Control App, and a WiFi hotspot. To do this NorthernAxcess has brought its own style of branding, and marketing to the table to assist in broadening its horizon. - June 24, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
BlueTalkie.com Offers Free and Unlimited Calling to and from Any Mobile Phone in 8 Countries and Very Soon in Over 25 Countries Without an App or PC
The new BlueTalkie technology can provide free call virtually anywhere in the World. - June 16, 2014 - BlueTalkie.com
NorthernAxcess Revolutionizes Satellite Communication Into a New Era Through Eye Catching Designs, Easy Navigation, and Personalized Support for Satphones, and BGAN'S
NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications has gone outside the the box of typical satellite phone voice, and data websites to take the time to give their customers an experience that is sure to please. The originality towards the industry is refreshing and, just in time for the release of the iridium GO!, and the Inmarsat IsatHub. - May 28, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
BeBold Technologies, LTD Launches Series of Automated SmartWatch with Service Plans
BeBold Technologies, LTD, launches The BOLD Band® Series, the 1st truly Smart Automated DroidWatch™, today announced it will be Launching its iSporTix, 1ST Generation DroidWatch online and taking pre-orders (started 20 March 2014) at BoldBandWatch.com and the BeBold Technologies team will be presenting in New York on July 23-24, 2014, at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, NY. The Wearable Technologies EXPO event will uncover further developments. - March 26, 2014 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch
TotoWireless Shakes Up Cellular Marketplace
TotoWireless brings incentives to both customers and retailers just in time for the holidays. - November 22, 2013 - Toto Communications, Inc.
Bold Band Innovates Cutting-Edge Wireless SmartWatch with Android OS
Partners at DNC Distributors, LLC plan on releasing two models of a wireless standalone, Android based smart watch by the end of the first quarter of 2014. Creators of the Bold Band are seeking final manufacturing investment capital through crowd funding on Indiegogo.com and KickStarter.com. - November 16, 2013 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch
Redstone Technologies Announces New Gigabit Wireless Network Architecture
Redstone Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce a disruptive technology that represents a world-changing shift in communications. Redstone’s gigabit wireless architecture is the beginning of an uninhibited new growth model for the IT, mobile and Internet industries. This is a new communications frontier that enables wireless enterprise networks, wearables, telematics and the Internet of Things to reach their full potential. - November 06, 2013 - Redstone Technologies
Ghana "Talk Tax" Amendment Passes, VIP Communications Delivering New Service to UK
Big concerns over small print in amendment to CST bill and how it will effect incoming calls to Ghana. - August 02, 2013 - VIP Communications