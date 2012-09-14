PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN

Tile & Stone Medic Expand Services to All of the UK New nationwide tiled floor cleaning service coverage expands across the UK - July 16, 2017 - Tile & Stone Medic

Granada Tile Signs on to Exhibit at the 25 Annual HD Expo & Conference in Las Vegas Granada Tile has announced that it will exhibit at the upcoming 2017 Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from Wednesday, May 3 to Friday, May 5. - April 27, 2017 - Granada Tile

Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and brought... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked in... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

CEO Lauryn Blank & Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies Inc. magazine ranked Lauryn Blank of Global Facility Management and Construction NO. 28 on its Impact 50-fastest-growing women-led companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy - women entrepreneurs. The Inc. Impact 50 measures absolute... - October 01, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management and Construction No. 2509 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent... - August 20, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Chain Store Age Names Robin Baskin-Ladner of Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. to SPECS/2016 Advisory Board Chain Store Age magazine announced that Robin Baskin-Ladner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. has been named a member of the 2016 Advisory Board to SPECS, an annual event attended by retail and food-service corporate executives involved in the... - June 04, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years experience, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge when leading the day to day operations at Global. "Mike has been an integral part of Global’s... - March 19, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales and Marketing Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Robin has over 30 years of extensive sales and marketing experience and has focused her efforts in the Facilities Management industry for more than 13 years. - February 03, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Lia Construction Announcing New Website Lia Construction just launched a brand new website that contains all new information about their services and more. - October 07, 2014 - Lia Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Jaime Trujillo as Sales Manager Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Jaime Trujillo to their sales team. In his new role as sales manager, Jaime will be instrumental in developing new business and expanding existing accounts. Jaime brings a great deal of experience having worked in the facility management... - September 10, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Global Facility Management & Construction has been recognized by Inc. magazine on their Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list features the fastest-growing private companies based on percentage revenue growth when comparing 2010 to 2013. - August 22, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Kicks Off Annual Charity Initiative: Global Gives Back Global Facility Management & Construction has named “J.A.C.K.: Join A Cause for Kids” as the first recipient of their “Global Gives Back” initiative, an annual charitable program designed to give back to the community. Sean and Lauryn Blank will present the donation to the... - August 19, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

New Homes Built on Long Island After Hurricane Sandy Gotham Builders completes project to help build elevated homes in preparation for future hurricanes. - August 13, 2014 - Gotham Builders

Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile Co. (Mesa, AZ) Awarded Grand Prize for Technical Expertise Tile Installation at GateWay Community College an example of Artcraft's Skill and Expertise. - July 04, 2014 - Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Stacy Brown as Director, Strategic Planning & Development Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Stacy Brown as Director, Strategic Planning and Development. In her new role, Stacy will be instrumental in determining Global’s strategic policy as it relates to future business. Well known throughout the industry, Stacy brings... - June 23, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

A.B.M. Construction & Son Announces Consumer Guide on Contractor Hiring Tips New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Illinois. - June 18, 2014 - A.B.M Construction & Son

Shawnee Mission Builders Launches New Website for the Kansas City Area Shawnee Mission Builders announces the release of their new website, www.shawneemissionbuilders.com. - May 25, 2014 - Shawnee Mission Builders

Global Facility Management & Construction Appoints New Controller Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to announce that Richard Kowalewski will be joining its accounting team in the role of Controller. His new position will see him assist Global with cost control, compliance, reporting and budget analysis. Rich has over 15 year’s controller... - May 05, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Expands Its Construction Department with New Manager Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Bruce Wollmuth as the newest member of its Construction Department. In his role as Construction Manager, Bruce will be anchoring a dynamic team of construction project managers. His 16 years of construction / facility management experience... - May 05, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Local Firm Gains Angie's List Super Service Award for Tile & Grout Cleaning Cross Cleaning Company leads the market in tile, grout, and carpet cleaning with their detailed, multi-step cleaning process and highly trained technicians. - January 15, 2014 - Cross Cleaning Company

Basic Building, Inc. Launches Website as a Florida Remodeling Resource on the Internet Parkland Florida Remodeling Company Announces Launch of New Website & Remodeling Information Portal for Broward and Palm Beach County Homeowners - October 31, 2013 - Basic Building, Inc.

Dallas Fort Worth The Grout Medic Offers Special Discount to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research Dallas Fort Worth Texas The Grout Medic announces fundraising drive in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - October 05, 2013 - The Grout Medic

The Grout Medic Offers Special Discount to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research The Grout Medic announces fundraising drive in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - September 28, 2013 - The Grout Medic

Barrington Remodeling Contractor A.B.M. Construction & Son Launches New Website as an Illinois Resource on the Internet New web resource for community education and awareness launched in Barrington, IL. - May 05, 2013 - A.B.M Construction & Son

Turnstone Tiling Services Revolutionize Stone Cleaning, Polishing and Fixing for Harrogate Turnstone Tiling Services present their newly designed website, catapulting them into the competitive online environment of fixing, polishing and renovation of natural stone and tile. This is a unique website aiming to provide potential clients and existing clients alike with information and detail about their services. - February 14, 2013 - Turnstone Tiling Services

Premier Rockingham Tiling Company Announces Special Pricing This Fall Season Stonehenge Ceramics, the premier Rockingham Tiles Company has declared a “Special” pricing on its porcelain tiles. The company also supplies and installs premium ceramic and stone tiles. - October 17, 2012 - Stonehenge Ceramics

Global Facility Management and Construction Receives WBE Certification Global Facility Management and Construction has been certfied as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the Women's Presidents' Educational Organization. - October 09, 2012 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Welcomes New Construction Manager Global Facility Management and Construction has named Brad Radlinski, formerly of Abercrombie and Fitch, as its new Construction Manager. - October 08, 2012 - Global Facility Management & Construction

North Shore Handyman Service Announces New Address in Evanston, IL Chicago based handyman service "ANDY OnCall™" announces a move to Evanston, IL to continue its expanding service area. - September 21, 2012 - ANDY OnCall™, IL

America's Floor Source Launches New Website America’s Floor Source, one of the nation’s largest flooring retailers, recently launched its next generation website: AmericasFloorSource.com. With its modern design aesthetic, vibrant images, and user-friendly features, the website launch is a key component of the company’s marketing... - September 13, 2012 - America's Floor Source

Local Business Joins Forces with HGTV Star Taniya Nayak and Gives Away $20K Here is your chance to win a complete flooring makeover for your home worth $20,000! Leader Carpet Hardwood & Tile joins forces with HGTV star Taniya Nayak for this exciting giveaway while supporting the non-profit organization People to People. - September 06, 2012 - Leader Carpet Hardwood & Tile

Kitchen and Bath Renovation Company in Albany, NY Joins With SEO Firm to Better Serve Local Homeowners Razzano Homes and Remodelers, Inc. recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, to launch a new marketing initiative designed to boost the remodeling and renovation company's presence online. This move will make the company's Web site more accessible to residents throughout Albany and the Capital Region who are looking for services like kitchen remodeling, sunroom additions, and roof replacement via search engines such as Google, Yahoo!, and Bing. - July 28, 2012 - Razzano Homes and Remodelers, Inc.

Moroccan Tile Company Le Mosaiste Moves Into New Los Angeles Showroom Le Mosaiste, the Luxury Tile Company, opens new Los Angeles showroom. This is the official press release and it explains why the company decided to move and where it relocated to. It also discusses the decor of the new space and the designer who worked on it. - July 03, 2012 - Le Mosaiste

Handyman Service in Mentor, OH, Teams with Local Online Marketer to Reach Area Homeowners Mentor-area residents who need home improvement and handyman services including tile installation, bath remodeling, pressure washing, and painting will soon have an easier time locating those services online. Thanks to a new partnership with local online marketing firm Prospect Genius, Painesville-based... - May 26, 2012 - Lee's Handyman & Home Improvement Service

Granite Transformations Wins 2012 Franchise Business Review Franchisee Satisfaction Award Granite Transformations, a remodeling services company that has facilities and showrooms around the world, announces it has been awarded the 2012 Franchise Business Review Franchisee Satisfaction Award. Now in its seventh year, the award is the only program to look at actual franchisee satisfaction data... - March 17, 2012 - Granite Transformations

Seaspray Pools Bucks the Trend in Low-Cost, Low-Quality Pool Construction Dirt-Cheap Pools Dangerous and Quick to Deteriorate; Seaspray Offers Low-Cost but High-Quality Pool Construction for the Average Middle-Class Consumer. - January 06, 2012 - Seaspray Pools

Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile Co.’s James Woelfel Named NTCA Tile Person of the Year Mesa, AZ tile contractor receives highest industry honor. - November 25, 2011 - Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile

Global Facility Management & Construction Welcomes New Director of Sales & Marketing Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Robin Baskin Ladner to the position of Director of Sales & Marketing. Global specializes in diverse maintenance services for national and international retail chains. Robin has over 28 years of extensive... - September 14, 2011 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Seaspray Leads the Way with New Energy Efficiency Regulations Energy efficiency regulations for swimming pool and spa construction have been revised, and Seaspray Pools is proud to continue providing quality pools that embrace industry standards. The new Building Code of Australia regulations became effective in May 2011 and will affect the construction of all... - July 08, 2011 - Seaspray Pools

Ace Flooring & Services Opens New Showroom to Better Serve St. Paul's Floor Installation Needs Ace Flooring & Services, a flooring installation company serving Minneapolis-St. Paul, has opened a new showroom facility. - June 30, 2011 - Ace Flooring & Services, LLC

Braxton-Bragg, LLC Would Like to Announce the Appointment of Andrew Geronimo to Its Staff of Sales Associates Braxton-Bragg, LLC would like to announce the appointment of Andrew Geronimo to its staff of Sales Associates. Andrew specializes in handling their Spanish-speaking clientele. - June 19, 2011 - Braxton-Bragg

Houston Home Improvement Contractor, Master Remodelers, Wins Best of Houston Award for the 3rd Year in a Row Master Remodelers, one of Houston's best home improvement contractors, won the 2008, 2009, and 2010 "Best of Houston" awards given by the US Local Business Association. - May 08, 2011 - Master Remodelers

Flooring Contractor in St. Paul, Mn, Reaches Out to Local Clients with Help from Web Marketing Pro Ace Flooring & Services, a flooring specialist in St. Paul, announces its partnership with Prospect Genius, an Internet marketing company, in order to increase online visibility and connect with more local homeowners on the Web. - April 03, 2011 - Ace Flooring & Services, LLC

Levantina Hires New Showroom Manager at Chicago Branch Levantina, a worldwide leader in the Natural Stone industry, announced today that they have hired a new Showroom Manager/Design Consultant, Kristin Schloemer. Kristin will be responsible for running the showroom and helping the customers with their interior design needs at the Levantina Bensenville,... - March 23, 2011 - Levantina

Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile Co. Partners with HGTV Designer and Italy for Major Industry Event Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile Co. is partnering with HGTV “Design on a Dime” designer Ali Azhar and Tiles of Italy to create a bathroom space, live on the showcase floor at Coverings 2011, a premiere industry event in Las Vegas next week. - March 10, 2011 - Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile