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Within Tile & Terrazzo Contractors
Bostik to Showcase Tailgate-Themed Booth and Innovative Flooring Solutions at NWFA Expo 2025
Bostik, Inc., a global leader in specialty adhesives and a member of the Arkema group of companies, invites National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo 2025 attendees to experience the latest in hardwood flooring technology with live product demonstrations and an exclusive Ultimate Tailgate... - April 16, 2025 - Bostik
Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles. - December 23, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines. - December 13, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Decorative Materials Becomes a Selected Dealer for Dulcet Tile, Inc. in Colorado
Dulcet Tile, Inc., the leader in innovative, natural stone tiles and best known for their distinctive mosaic designs, has announced an agreement with Colorado’s Decorative Materials to showcase their tiles. - October 21, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Material Bespoke and Dulcet Tile Sign Agreement to Provide Luxury Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles
Material Bespoke, a leader in custom natural stone products, and Dulcet Tile, an innovator in marble stone mosaic tile have entered into an agreement to offer unique and elegant floor and wall coverings. - October 01, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Builds Momentum at the 2024 Coverings Show
Dulcet Tile continues to expand into hundreds of boutique showrooms around the United States. - July 30, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone to be Exclusive Dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone, a boutique showroom, will be an exclusive dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile - June 12, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Raises the Standard in Quality Control
Quality control in manufacturing natural stone mosaic tile is under valued. Color consistency, thickness and joint spacing are vital to the final product. Dulcet Tile has gained worldwide recognition for its high standard in producing luxury mosaic tiles. - May 28, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Teams with Norberry Tile's Craig Norberg
When passion ignites Craig Norberg, a profound transformation occurs between the artist and the people he influences. - May 22, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
NYC Going Inc. Announces Major Expansion: Bringing Renowned Home Remodeling Services to All Five Boroughs, Upstate New York, and Long Island
In a significant stride forward, NYC Going Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its services beyond the familiar neighborhoods of Brooklyn. This strategic move will encompass all five boroughs of New York City, extending into the scenic regions of Upstate New York and the vibrant communities of Long Island. - January 12, 2024 - NYCGoing Inc.
Molinari Pools Receives "Top 50 Service" by Pool & Spa News
Molinari Pools of Vero Beach is proud to announce its recognition as one of Pool & Spa News and Jandy's "Top 50 Services" of 2021. PSN and Jandy serve over 135,000 accounts, ranging from national firms to local independent companies, all of which earned over $300 million last year... - December 02, 2022 - Molinari Pools
23 Year Old Painting Contractor Expanding to Fill Gaps in Home Renovation
Walls by Design is expanding their service offering and changing its name. - April 27, 2022 - Walls by Design
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise Will Speak at the 2021 Run Conference in Arlington, Texas
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise, LLC will be a featured speaker for the 2021 Run Business Conference to be held live at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Run Business Conference is an annual entrepreneurial learning and growing experience hosted by Run Conference,... - July 15, 2021 - RR Double R Enterprise
New Office for Elevated Outdoor Living Opens in Aldie, Virginia by Former Owner of Designer Decks and Patios to Meet Growing Deck and Pool Contracting Demands
Steve Whetzel II, Owner of former deck and patio contracting company, DDP has expanded his newest venture called "Elevated Outdoor Living" to Aldie, Virginia. Bringing 20+ years of experience in outdoor living design and hardscaping, the new office will serve homeowners in Northern Virginia seeking pool contractors, patio design and build, deck contractors, outdoor kitchen build outs and custom designs. - March 01, 2020 - Elevated Outdoor Living
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires John K. Hibbard as VP of Sales
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome John Hibbard as their new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record including over 25 years of exceeding sales goals driven by passion, creativity and a desire to serve others, John is a dynamic team builder and a... - February 18, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Zishan Razzaq as VP of IT
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Zishan Razzaq as their new Vice President of Information Technology. Zishan joins the company with over 24 years, heading up infrastructure and technology teams, including 17 years of experience with Salesforce integrations and... - February 12, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors
A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN
Tile & Stone Medic Expand Services to All of the UK
New nationwide tiled floor cleaning service coverage expands across the UK - July 16, 2017 - Tile & Stone Medic
Granada Tile Signs on to Exhibit at the 25 Annual HD Expo & Conference in Las Vegas
Granada Tile has announced that it will exhibit at the upcoming 2017 Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from Wednesday, May 3 to Friday, May 5. - April 27, 2017 - Granada Tile
Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning
Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
CEO Lauryn Blank & Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies
Inc. magazine ranked Lauryn Blank of Global Facility Management and Construction NO. 28 on its Impact 50-fastest-growing women-led companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy - women entrepreneurs. The Inc. Impact 50 measures... - October 01, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management and Construction No. 2509 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s... - August 20, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Chain Store Age Names Robin Baskin-Ladner of Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. to SPECS/2016 Advisory Board
Chain Store Age magazine announced that Robin Baskin-Ladner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. has been named a member of the 2016 Advisory Board to SPECS, an annual event attended by retail and food-service corporate executives involved in... - June 04, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years experience, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge when leading the day to day operations at Global. "Mike has been an integral part of... - March 19, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales and Marketing
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Robin has over 30 years of extensive sales and marketing experience and has focused her efforts in the Facilities Management industry for more than 13... - February 03, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Lia Construction Announcing New Website
Lia Construction just launched a brand new website that contains all new information about their services and more. - October 07, 2014 - Lia Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Jaime Trujillo as Sales Manager
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Jaime Trujillo to their sales team. In his new role as sales manager, Jaime will be instrumental in developing new business and expanding existing accounts. Jaime brings a great deal of experience having worked in the facility... - September 10, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Global Facility Management & Construction has been recognized by Inc. magazine on their Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list features the fastest-growing private companies based on percentage revenue growth when comparing 2010 to... - August 22, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Kicks Off Annual Charity Initiative: Global Gives Back
Global Facility Management & Construction has named “J.A.C.K.: Join A Cause for Kids” as the first recipient of their “Global Gives Back” initiative, an annual charitable program designed to give back to the community. Sean and Lauryn Blank will present the donation to... - August 19, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
New Homes Built on Long Island After Hurricane Sandy
Gotham Builders completes project to help build elevated homes in preparation for future hurricanes. - August 13, 2014 - Gotham Builders
Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile Co. (Mesa, AZ) Awarded Grand Prize for Technical Expertise
Tile Installation at GateWay Community College an example of Artcraft's Skill and Expertise. - July 04, 2014 - Artcraft Granite, Marble & Tile
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Stacy Brown as Director, Strategic Planning & Development
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Stacy Brown as Director, Strategic Planning and Development. In her new role, Stacy will be instrumental in determining Global’s strategic policy as it relates to future business. Well known throughout the industry, Stacy... - June 23, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
A.B.M. Construction & Son Announces Consumer Guide on Contractor Hiring Tips
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Illinois. - June 18, 2014 - A.B.M Construction & Son
Shawnee Mission Builders Launches New Website for the Kansas City Area
Shawnee Mission Builders announces the release of their new website, www.shawneemissionbuilders.com. - May 25, 2014 - Shawnee Mission Builders
Global Facility Management & Construction Appoints New Controller
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to announce that Richard Kowalewski will be joining its accounting team in the role of Controller. His new position will see him assist Global with cost control, compliance, reporting and budget analysis. Rich has over 15 year’s... - May 05, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Expands Its Construction Department with New Manager
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Bruce Wollmuth as the newest member of its Construction Department. In his role as Construction Manager, Bruce will be anchoring a dynamic team of construction project managers. His 16 years of construction / facility management... - May 05, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Local Firm Gains Angie's List Super Service Award for Tile & Grout Cleaning
Cross Cleaning Company leads the market in tile, grout, and carpet cleaning with their detailed, multi-step cleaning process and highly trained technicians. - January 15, 2014 - Cross Cleaning Company
Basic Building, Inc. Launches Website as a Florida Remodeling Resource on the Internet
Parkland Florida Remodeling Company Announces Launch of New Website & Remodeling Information Portal for Broward and Palm Beach County Homeowners - October 31, 2013 - Basic Building, Inc.
Dallas Fort Worth The Grout Medic Offers Special Discount to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research
Dallas Fort Worth Texas The Grout Medic announces fundraising drive in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - October 05, 2013 - The Grout Medic
The Grout Medic Offers Special Discount to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research
The Grout Medic announces fundraising drive in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - September 28, 2013 - The Grout Medic
Barrington Remodeling Contractor A.B.M. Construction & Son Launches New Website as an Illinois Resource on the Internet
New web resource for community education and awareness launched in Barrington, IL. - May 05, 2013 - A.B.M Construction & Son
Turnstone Tiling Services Revolutionize Stone Cleaning, Polishing and Fixing for Harrogate
Turnstone Tiling Services present their newly designed website, catapulting them into the competitive online environment of fixing, polishing and renovation of natural stone and tile. This is a unique website aiming to provide potential clients and existing clients alike with information and detail about their services. - February 14, 2013 - Turnstone Tiling Services
Premier Rockingham Tiling Company Announces Special Pricing This Fall Season
Stonehenge Ceramics, the premier Rockingham Tiles Company has declared a “Special” pricing on its porcelain tiles. The company also supplies and installs premium ceramic and stone tiles. - October 17, 2012 - Stonehenge Ceramics
Global Facility Management and Construction Receives WBE Certification
Global Facility Management and Construction has been certfied as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the Women's Presidents' Educational Organization. - October 09, 2012 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Welcomes New Construction Manager
Global Facility Management and Construction has named Brad Radlinski, formerly of Abercrombie and Fitch, as its new Construction Manager. - October 08, 2012 - Global Facility Management & Construction
North Shore Handyman Service Announces New Address in Evanston, IL
Chicago based handyman service "ANDY OnCall™" announces a move to Evanston, IL to continue its expanding service area. - September 21, 2012 - ANDY OnCall™, IL