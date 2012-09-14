PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

2020 Cleaner Truck Initiative’s - Comply by Reducing Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Gases +/-50% today – ECO Fuel Systems, LLC 2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Rainbow PUSH Coalition Honors Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) President and CEO with Its Living Legend Award Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recognized on November 2nd by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with their prestigious Living Legend Award. The presentation was made during the 2018 Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit in Detroit, MI at the Motor City Hotel and Conference... - March 23, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Switzerland Local Verbier woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Greece TEOROS S.A. becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Polysleep Launches Most Competitive Mattress Affiliate Program Polysleep, a leading Canadian hybrid foam mattress innovator, launches today its Affiliate Program, an exciting new partnership opportunity for customers with high online visibility to work collaboratively with the fast-growing company and benefit from the industry’s most competitive payout. Polysleep... - September 21, 2018 - Polysleep

Ohio Mourns the Loss of Prominent Business Figure and Local Civil Rights Pioneer Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

Starkweather’s Crux: Upgrade Your Scarf Launches on Kickstarter The Crux is a new kind of outerwear accessory. This Kickstarter, by Starkweather, is the catalyst to bring it to market. - May 22, 2018 - Starkweather

DynaMAXX Intl Launches Bold New Company DyanMAXX Intl, a nutritional supplement announces launch of sister company, Gemini Network, LLC, to focus on booming Hemp Oil market. - April 22, 2018 - Gemini Network, LLC

Bourbon & Boots Named as Finalist for Best in Class Emerging eTailer Award Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today it has been selected by eTail 2018 as a finalist for their Annual Best In Class Internet Retailer Awards. eTail is a collaboration of top online brands and ecommerce visionaries with a focus on innovation and extraordinary achievement. - February 15, 2018 - Bourbon & Boots

Baylor University Teams Up with Fanmall Licensed Baylor apparel finds a new home this season. - February 15, 2018 - Fanmall

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Sparkles in UK Local UK Business Women Become Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners - January 17, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

International Energy Companies Come to Terms on North American Deal CyberFuels, Inc. Completes Agreement with Hightowers Petroleum Company for Supply Management and Logistic Services for United States and Canada - January 04, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Appointed to Prestigious Board Focused on the Advancement of Minority Business Opportunities Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Has Been Appointed to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). - December 15, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Bourbon & Boots Release Private Label Handcrafted Home Accessories Bourbon & Boots, the Southern Lifestyle Brand announces the release of its new exclusive private label line of handcrafted home decor accessories. - November 14, 2017 - Bourbon & Boots

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Mexico Local Monterrey family business owners become first Park Lane Jewelry Franchise Owners in Mexico. - November 10, 2017 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Recently Contributed on Nationally Syndicated Radio Talk Show Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Went on Air with the Popular Tom Joyner Morning Show. - October 12, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Bourbon & Boots Surpasses 85,000 Shipped Orders Bourbon & Boots, the Southern Lifestyle Brand is pleased to announce that as of July 31, 2017 the company has surpassed 85,000 shipped orders since the acquisition of the brand in May 2015. For the period of June 15, 2015 through July 15, 2017 the company shipped 85,335 individual customer orders... - August 02, 2017 - Bourbon & Boots

DIY DPF Cleaning – New Biodegradable Carbon Cleaning Solution - ECOFuelMax Dirty Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF’s) have been a problem for Diesel Owners since 2007. Now they can be cleaned without damaging them with high heat (+/- 1,800⁰). - July 18, 2017 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Puerto Rico Local business owners become first Park Lane Jewelry Franchise Owners. - April 11, 2017 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Businessman Stephen L. Hightower Announces Campaign to Connect African American Youth with National Parks Campaign Builds on the Success of the Every Kid In A Park Initiative - March 10, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Local Businessman to Appear on Season Two of CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires" Middletown Native Stephen L. Hightower and His Business Hightowers Petroleum Co. to be Featured on January 25th at 10PM ET/PT of CNBC’s Hit Show. - January 22, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Season Two of CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires" Continues January 25th with Ohio Businessman Energy Entrepreneur and American Inspiration Stephen L. Hightower to be Featured in a Half Hour Expose; His Struggle and His American Dream. - January 21, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Clinical Therapist Rick Saruna Explains Why New Year's Resolutions Fail Clinical therapist Rick Saruna of Body & Mind specializes in weight loss and quit smoking. He extensively studied resolution failures. New years resolutions fail over 90% of the time because people unknowingly set themselves up for failure. The only way to make changes work is to have smaller goals accomplished as you reach your ultimate goal. - January 10, 2017 - Body & Mind

Florida Coach Transit Companies Reducing Diesel Regeneration Cycles – ECOFuelMax All Transportation Department’s continually experience negative issues with Diesel Regeneration Cycles and Diesel Particulate Filters. - November 12, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Niagara Falls Canada Local Ontario business woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner - October 06, 2016 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Cobra Clean Biodegradable DPF Cleaner Appoints ECO Fuel Systems as Warehouse Distributor Is DPF Maintenance Eating Your Budget? - August 26, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECOFuelMax - Transportation & Fleet Directors in Florida Reducing Regen’s With the high cost of Diesel Particulate Filter maintenance Directors in Florida are installing the ECO solution to help reduce Diesel Regeneration Cycles. - August 16, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held at... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum

Do All Kickstarter Videos Feel the Same? Why the Founder of Cup Cozy Pillow Decided to Break the Mold. When launching a new company sometimes you must take risks to stand out. See why this entrepreneur decided not to create the typical Kickstarter video. - July 22, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow

Mother of 4 Launches the World's Best Cup Holding Pillow on Kickstarter Carpets and couches are saved! How a mom went from being fired during maternity leave to inventor of a pillow with a twist that will make family life easier. - July 19, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow

The Golf Ball Club is Revolutionizing the Golf Market One Ball at a Time The Golf Ball Club is Reinventing the Way People Buy Golf Balls by Launching the First Ever Online Golf Ball Subscription Service. - July 15, 2016 - The Golf Ball Club

Fired During Maternity Leave with Twins, This Mom Invents a Unique Product to Help Other Families We all know the aggravation cause by spilled drinks. Now that can be avoided with the Cup Cozy Pillow. The Cup Cozy Pillow is the world's only cup holding pillow with patent pending cut outs that allows almost any type of cup, including coffee mugs and beer steins to be safe, snug and free from spills. Even when the pillow is turned vertically your cups stay in place. It is your drink saving hero. - June 29, 2016 - Cup Cozy Pillow

Large New York CityWide Transit Company Reducing REGEN’s & Saving Fuel – ECOFuelMaximizer Every Diesel Engine in New York City experiences excessive Stop and Go Driving. CityWide Transportation has reduced their REGEN’s from every three days to every 2-3 weeks. - June 04, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

New York City Large CityWide School Bus Transit Company Reducing REGEN’s & Saving Fuel – ECOFuelMaximizer Every Diesel Bus in New York City experiences excessive Stop and Go Driving that causes an engine to go into Diesel Regeneration Cycles. REGEN’s waste fuel and can compromise expensive parts, it can even stop an engine from running. - May 26, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Green Alternative Systems Announces Expansion Into CNG and Alternative Fuel Options A flood of scientific articles point to the dangers greenhouse gases pose to the environment, especially the emissions created by vehicles. Alternative fuel options are more popular than ever, both with the federal government and consumers. - March 19, 2016 - Green Alternative Systems

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery British Columbia Local BC business women becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner - March 18, 2016 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

WhimsyFashion.com - Women's Expressive Graphic Fashion T-Shirts do the Talking Welcome to WhimsyFashion.com! Proudly made high quality eco-conscious t-shirts, designed and printed in the US; Make a fashion statement with Whimsy Fashion's expressive t-shirts for women and let your t-shirt do the talking! - March 14, 2016 - WhimsyFashion.com

Green Alternative Systems Announces Newly Expanded Facilities That Increase Fleet Propane Conversion Capacity Green Alternative Systems provides fleet conversion to alternative fuels that saves money and the environment. The popularity of fleet propane conversion throughout 2014 and 2015 prompted Green Alternative Systems to invest a considerable sum of money to increase their conversion capacity. Green Alternative Systems currently operates a dozen facilities in the United States and the newest service center in Chicago is scheduled to come online in 2016. - February 05, 2016 - Green Alternative Systems

Transportation Grants for "Every Kid in a Park," Top Priority for National Parks Foundation Board Member Ohio Businessman Stephen Hightower to Raise $10 Million for Making National Parks Accessible to Over One-Million African-American Youth, an Extension of “Every Kid In A Park” - January 25, 2016 - Stephen L. Hightower

White House and National Parks Foundation Targeting African-American Youth with "Every Kid in a Park" Initiative Ohio Businessman and National Parks Foundation Member Has Partnered with President Obama to Encourage Over One-Million African-American Youth to Experience Our National Parks Across the United States,” An Extension of “Every Kid In A Park” - December 10, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower

Luxor Glass Art Launches Website Luxor Glass Art, one of the leading American handmade water pipe manufacturers is proud to announce its brand new ecommerce website https://www.luxorglassart.com/. The company, which aims to create innovative water pipe designs which stand out from the crowd, built the new website to provide online retail... - December 02, 2015 - Luxor Glass Art

Bourbon & Boots to Purchase Southern Media and Distribution Company Tales from the South Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today that it has entered into agreement to purchase Tales from the South, the southern story radio show and media company. - November 02, 2015 - Bourbon & Boots

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC - Update Central America, Bimbo Foods Over the last three months Bimbo Foods has been testing the ECO-2 unit on its smaller fleet of delivery trucks in Central America. Results were successful, 8%+ in fuel savings. - October 18, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

ECO Fuel Systems, LLC to Share Their Knowledge on How to Reduce Carbon Pollution & Save Fuel at the Ft. Lauderdale Florida International Trade & Cultural EXPO On October 12th through October 16, 2015, ECO Fuel Systems will be exhibiting solutions to reduce Fuel Consumption and Carbon Pollution. - October 10, 2015 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Ohio Businessman to Bring United Soccer League (USL) to Cincinnati Stephen L Hightower and Partners Have Acquired American Football Club FC Cincinnati, The USL’s 26th Franchise, to Begin Play in Downtown’s Nippert Stadium in 2016. - September 21, 2015 - Stephen L. Hightower