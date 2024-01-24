Recent Headlines
CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement and Government Agencies
CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement and Government Agencies. The Agreement designates CMC Government Supply the sole law enforcement distributor for SIM-X Ammunition in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. - January 24, 2024 - CMC Government Supply
Rachiele Custom Sinks Unveils a New Custom Sink Design
Rachiele Custom Sinks has lead the industry since 1999 - introducing the first workstation kitchen sinks, single bowl corner sinks and many other useful designs. - October 19, 2023 - Rachiele Custom Sinks
Joy Breeders Debuts "Moist" at Denver Startup Week: Redefining Skincare and Societal Norms
Joy Breeders, co-founded by Alison Repp and Jill Hodges, unveils "Moist" Hand & Body Butter Cream at Denver Startup Week. Moist" isn't just skincare; it's a movement challenging societal norms. It's a ticket to a natural, radiant self in Colorado's challenging climate. By choosing "Moist," customers embrace individuality and self-expression. - September 21, 2023 - Joy Breeders
CMC Government Supply Adds the Latest Edition of “Getting To Know ArcGIS For Desktop”
Known for its broad scope, clarity, and reliability, Getting to Know ArcGIS for Desktop is equally well suited for classroom use, independent study, and as a reference. Download access to a 180-day trial of ArcGIS 10.8 for Desktop is provided. - April 25, 2023 - CMC Government Supply
The American Petroleum Institute Recently Nominated & Confirmed Hightowers Petroleum Co. President & CEO Stephen L. Hightower to Its Board During Its 2022 Annual Meeting
Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recently nominated to the API Board of Directors on November 12 during its annual meeting held at The Cloister Sea Island in Georgia. This is a very prestigious nomination as API represents all segments of America’s oil and... - January 10, 2023 - Stephen L. Hightower
Stephen Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Announced as a Nominee for Board of Directors Member at SIGMA
SIGMA recently revealed their slate of membership nominations, to be announced at the annual conference on November 8-10 in Hollywood, Calif. Stephen Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Company in Middletown, Ohio was amongst three other US businessmen nominated to serve three-year terms. SIGMA... - October 26, 2022 - Stephen L. Hightower
Hightower Headed to White House to Share Impact of Clean Energy & Local Community Initiatives
Stephen Hightower, CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Company and Hightower EV Solutions, has been invited to the White House by President Biden and Vice President Harris to attend the Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio event set for next week. The half-day forum will be held in-person at the... - September 02, 2022 - Stephen L. Hightower
Williams Names Thinh Pho as New President
Williams, a leading provider of HVAC heating equipment, announces the hiring of Thinh Pho as president and general manager, effective May 10. In his new role, Thinh will leverage his proven leadership experience to drive strategic planning and profitability for the business. “We are thrilled... - May 17, 2022 - Williams
Local Artist to Showcase Wine Country Paintings at Milan Exhibit This Month
Inland Empire Artist, Roxy Rich, Features Temecula Wine Country Paintings in Milan Exhibit at M.A.D.S. Gallery. - April 22, 2022 - Roxy Rich Fine Art
Crowned Free’s Fashion Show and Spring Line Launch
Fashion event to benefit victims of human trafficking. - March 03, 2022 - Crowned Free
Sprizzer, the Spritz Making Machine for Home Parties, Will be Launched on Kickstarter Next March
Sprizzer is the first consumer Spritz machine for home parties, made in Italy and incredibly easy to use. Just by pulling a lever the ingredients of Spritz come out in perfect proportions to make the famous Italian aperitif that is becoming popular all over the world. - March 01, 2022 - Sprizzer
Middletown, Ohio Businessman & Entrepreneur Matt King Makes History with Substantial Crypto Contribution to Community Center
On this Giving Tuesday, history has been made in Middletown Ohio. This is one of the first times in the United States that an endowment fund has been jump started by cryptocurrency. Local businessman and entrepreneur Matt King, who is the Director of Marketing and Business Automation at Hightowers... - December 04, 2021 - Stephen L. Hightower
Stephen Hightower, President & CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. to Serve as Keynote Speaker at The Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo’s 19th Annual Conference
On August 5 and 6, the Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo played host to its 19th annual conference and its first ever virtual conference featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hightower. This will be Hightower’s second time serving as the Expo speaker – he spoke in 2009, and... - August 11, 2021 - Stephen L. Hightower
Journal of Longevity Inc. (JOL) Announces the Launch of New Nutritional Supplement Line
Journal of Longevity, Inc. (JOL), a nutritional supplement startup company, is excited to announce the launch of a new health supplement line available now with vitamins and powder supplements for anyone looking to pursue a healthier lifestyle. The launch includes 18 products formulated with... - May 12, 2021 - Journal Of Longevity Inc.
Stephen L. Hightower II, Chief Operating Officer of Hightowers Petroleum Co. Appointed to Cincinnati Regional Chamber Board of Directors
It was recently announced that Stephen L. Hightower II, Chief Operating Officer of Hightowers Petroleum Co (HPC), was appointed to the Cincinnati Regional Chamber Board of Directors. Stephen joined 14 other accomplished business leaders from across the region as new appointees. On November 16,... - January 28, 2021 - Stephen L. Hightower
Despite Many the Challenges of 2020, Ohio Based Hightowers Petroleum Co. Channels Journey & Encourages All to "Don’t Stop Believin"
2020 has been a time like no other. Globally we have faced down the greatest trials and tribulations. Certain truths have become clearer - the importance of family, friends and community working together is all the more self-evident. Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. - December 26, 2020 - Stephen L. Hightower
A New Company “Fuel Cards For Truckers” Has Been Launched in Illinois
A brand new company "Fuel Cards For Truckers" promotes its cards for discount on diesel fuel. - November 04, 2020 - Fuel Cards For Truckers
Petroleum Supplier Hightowers Petroleum Co. Keeps Ohio Running During COVID-19 Pandemic
Since March 24, mandatory “stay at home” orders have been in effect for the state of Ohio – excluding essential businesses. Despite the thousands of businesses forced to close their doors, one company has stepped up to keep the state running – laying the foundation for... - May 20, 2020 - Stephen L. Hightower
Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency
Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR
Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply
Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR
Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims
On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower
Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland
UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
2020 Cleaner Truck Initiative’s - Comply by Reducing Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Gases +/-50% today – ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Rainbow PUSH Coalition Honors Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) President and CEO with Its Living Legend Award
Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recognized on November 2nd by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with their prestigious Living Legend Award. The presentation was made during the 2018 Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit in Detroit, MI at the Motor City Hotel and... - March 23, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower
Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Greece
TEOROS S.A. becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Switzerland
Local Verbier woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Polysleep Launches Most Competitive Mattress Affiliate Program
Polysleep, a leading Canadian hybrid foam mattress innovator, launches today its Affiliate Program, an exciting new partnership opportunity for customers with high online visibility to work collaboratively with the fast-growing company and benefit from the industry’s most competitive... - September 21, 2018 - Polysleep
Ohio Mourns the Loss of Prominent Business Figure and Local Civil Rights Pioneer
Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower
Starkweather’s Crux: Upgrade Your Scarf Launches on Kickstarter
The Crux is a new kind of outerwear accessory. This Kickstarter, by Starkweather, is the catalyst to bring it to market. - May 22, 2018 - Starkweather
DynaMAXX Intl Launches Bold New Company
DyanMAXX Intl, a nutritional supplement announces launch of sister company, Gemini Network, LLC, to focus on booming Hemp Oil market. - April 22, 2018 - Gemini Network, LLC
Bourbon & Boots Named as Finalist for Best in Class Emerging eTailer Award
Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today it has been selected by eTail 2018 as a finalist for their Annual Best In Class Internet Retailer Awards. eTail is a collaboration of top online brands and ecommerce visionaries with a focus on innovation and extraordinary... - February 15, 2018 - Bourbon & Boots
Baylor University Teams Up with Fanmall
Licensed Baylor apparel finds a new home this season. - February 15, 2018 - Fanmall
Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Sparkles in UK
Local UK Business Women Become Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners - January 17, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
International Energy Companies Come to Terms on North American Deal
CyberFuels, Inc. Completes Agreement with Hightowers Petroleum Company for Supply Management and Logistic Services for United States and Canada - January 04, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower
Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Appointed to Prestigious Board Focused on the Advancement of Minority Business Opportunities
Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Has Been Appointed to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). - December 15, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
Bourbon & Boots Release Private Label Handcrafted Home Accessories
Bourbon & Boots, the Southern Lifestyle Brand announces the release of its new exclusive private label line of handcrafted home decor accessories. - November 14, 2017 - Bourbon & Boots
Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Mexico
Local Monterrey family business owners become first Park Lane Jewelry Franchise Owners in Mexico. - November 10, 2017 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Recently Contributed on Nationally Syndicated Radio Talk Show
Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Went on Air with the Popular Tom Joyner Morning Show. - October 12, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
Bourbon & Boots Surpasses 85,000 Shipped Orders
Bourbon & Boots, the Southern Lifestyle Brand is pleased to announce that as of July 31, 2017 the company has surpassed 85,000 shipped orders since the acquisition of the brand in May 2015. For the period of June 15, 2015 through July 15, 2017 the company shipped 85,335 individual customer... - August 02, 2017 - Bourbon & Boots
DIY DPF Cleaning – New Biodegradable Carbon Cleaning Solution - ECOFuelMax
Dirty Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF’s) have been a problem for Diesel Owners since 2007. Now they can be cleaned without damaging them with high heat (+/- 1,800⁰). - July 18, 2017 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Puerto Rico
Local business owners become first Park Lane Jewelry Franchise Owners. - April 11, 2017 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Businessman Stephen L. Hightower Announces Campaign to Connect African American Youth with National Parks
Campaign Builds on the Success of the Every Kid In A Park Initiative - March 10, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
Local Businessman to Appear on Season Two of CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires"
Middletown Native Stephen L. Hightower and His Business Hightowers Petroleum Co. to be Featured on January 25th at 10PM ET/PT of CNBC’s Hit Show. - January 22, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
Season Two of CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires" Continues January 25th with Ohio Businessman
Energy Entrepreneur and American Inspiration Stephen L. Hightower to be Featured in a Half Hour Expose; His Struggle and His American Dream. - January 21, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
Clinical Therapist Rick Saruna Explains Why New Year's Resolutions Fail
Clinical therapist Rick Saruna of Body & Mind specializes in weight loss and quit smoking. He extensively studied resolution failures. New years resolutions fail over 90% of the time because people unknowingly set themselves up for failure. The only way to make changes work is to have smaller goals accomplished as you reach your ultimate goal. - January 10, 2017 - Body & Mind
Florida Coach Transit Companies Reducing Diesel Regeneration Cycles – ECOFuelMax
All Transportation Department’s continually experience negative issues with Diesel Regeneration Cycles and Diesel Particulate Filters. - November 12, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Niagara Falls Canada
Local Ontario business woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner - October 06, 2016 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Cobra Clean Biodegradable DPF Cleaner Appoints ECO Fuel Systems as Warehouse Distributor
Is DPF Maintenance Eating Your Budget? - August 26, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
ECOFuelMax - Transportation & Fleet Directors in Florida Reducing Regen’s
With the high cost of Diesel Particulate Filter maintenance Directors in Florida are installing the ECO solution to help reduce Diesel Regeneration Cycles. - August 16, 2016 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament
Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum