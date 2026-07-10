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Within Couriers & Messengers
Cross-Borough Deliveries Are Where NYC Couriers Fail: Xentra Transport Splits Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Into Dedicated Driver Zones
Cross-borough runs are the weak point of same day delivery in New York. A driver finishing in Jamaica gets sent to Tribeca, and the customer eats the delay. Xentra Transport, a NYC-based courier and freight company, has scrapped the citywide driver pool and assigned dedicated drivers to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The company handles medical, legal, catering, freight and white glove work across the five boroughs and Tri-State area. - July 10, 2026 - XentraTransport - Same Day Delivery
SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties. - March 19, 2026 - SkyPostal Inc.
Infinity Logistics Back Office Launches Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions for Trucking and Freight Companies
Infinity Logistics Back Office expands its global logistics outsourcing services for trucking and 3PL companies, delivering smarter billing, documentation, and automation solutions. - October 31, 2025 - Infinity IPS
Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston
Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience. - October 01, 2025 - Pantri App Inc.
Vimaan Named in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports, 2024 for Autonomous Data Collection and Inspection
Vimaan has been recognized in two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports. The first is part of the “Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, 2024,” the category Vimaan has been included in is “Autonomous Data Collection and Inspection.” The other is in the “Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024.” Vimaan was also recognized last year as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors in Logistics Technology. - September 11, 2024 - VIMAAN
ShipGlobal - Top International Logistics & Shipping Company - Featured on Inc. Magazine's 2024 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, 4th Time in a Row
ShipGlobal, one of the USA's fastest-growing logistics and shipping service providers, has once again secured a spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of the company's success in the Inc. 5000 Northeast... - August 28, 2024 - ShipGlobal.us
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
ShipGlobal Secures Rank 3 (Northeast) in Logistics Industry on the Prestigious Inc. Magazine's 2024 List
ShipGlobal.US ranks 150 in Inc. Magazine's 2024 list and 3 in the Northeast logistics industry. Recognized for outstanding performance, it's among the fastest-growing companies in international logistics, showcasing excellence in the North East USA. - April 04, 2024 - ShipGlobal.us
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
NATIX Drive& Goes Live: An AI-powered Drive to Earn App for Android Users
Having launched on April 4, 2023, the NATIX Drive& app promises to redefine the way we navigate and understand our world. By seamlessly integrating smartphone cameras, patent-pending AI technology, and a Drive to Earn concept, this state-of-the-art dashcam app aims to establish a Decentralized... - April 15, 2023 - NATIX GmbH
FULFLLD Acquires Nillam Logistics to Expand White Glove Delivery Services for Brands
www.fulflld.com/disorder FULFLLD, the tech-enabled white-labeled delivery service, announced today the acquisition of Nillam Logistics, a concierge courier service specializing in the logistics and delivery of everything from medical samples to meal delivery programs, corporate catering, liquor... - April 13, 2023 - FULFLLD
The Perfect Shipping Company Launches SEND, 1st Multicarrier Self-Service Shipping Kiosks
The leading Multi-Carrier Self-Service Shipping kiosk company in the USA launched a full line of SEND kiosks to reach new markets, increase locations closer to the consumer, optimizing costs and customer experience. - March 08, 2023 - The Perfect Shipping
Two Commas LLC Launches GarageDoorMinder.com Version II Wireless Garage Door
The GarageDoorMinder.com family of products alerts homeowners when their garage door is open with an in-home light up wall plug receiver. - December 05, 2022 - Two Commas LLC
Truck Door Minder®: Protecting Commercial Cargo
Accidents happen, and in the commercial trucking industry they can become very expensive. Delivery drivers have stressful jobs and businesses count on them to deliver their goods on time. The Two-Commas Company has introduced a new flagship commercial product, called the Truck Door Minder®, to... - June 13, 2022 - Two Commas LLC
London-Based Virtual Office Provider Launches SBN Wisconsin, Bringing Flexible and Affordable Business Services to Midwest Entrepreneurs
London-based flexible workplace solutions provider SBN Ltd. announced today the launch of SBN Wisconsin, bringing the international company’s virtual office services to entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. SBN Wisconsin’s virtual office,... - May 09, 2022 - Steady Business Network LLC
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Multi-Depot Product to Support National Organisations
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its multi-depot product for its customers to support national organisations with distributed teams. Recent research by the World Economic Forum indicates that last mile delivery is set to grow by 36% through the 2020’s. Without intervention... - April 09, 2022 - SmartRoutes
Storm Eunice Will See Parcel Delays in Scotland - Pegasus Couriers
Several delivery operations were halted on Friday afternoon (Friday, 18 February 2022) as Storm Eunice swept through the North of Scotland causing havoc. - February 20, 2022 - Pegasus Couriers
Pegasus Couriers Driver Feeds Deer While on Delivery Route
A delivery driver from Scotland made friends with a deer while driving to the Isla of Skye to drop off some parcels. - February 17, 2022 - Pegasus Couriers
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Out for Delivery to Support Same Day Delivery Operations
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its out for delivery feature set for its customers to support move into same day delivery market. - December 12, 2021 - SmartRoutes
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Delivery Experience Suite for International e-Commerce Providers
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its delivery experience suite product for its customers internationally. International research indicates that delivery experience is a growing demand for online retail sales customers with over 56% of logistics respondents saying customers want full visibility on their delivery.* - November 22, 2021 - SmartRoutes
ShipGlobal Ranks in the Top 50 Logistics & Shipping Companies in the USA on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in USA in 2021
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of over 250% Nationwide, ShipGlobal Ranks in the Top 50 Logistics & Shipping Companies in the USA on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Country - September 23, 2021 - ShipGlobal.us
Team 1 Elite Transport Acknowledges Drivers During 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Team 1 Elite Transport, along with American Trucking Associations and the entire trucking industry, is thanking the millions of professional truck drivers who work every day to deliver America’s freight safely and securely to provide for... - September 14, 2021 - Team 1 Elite Transport
DesktopShipper Announces Strategic Partnership with Advanced Shipping Manager
DesktopShipper excitedly announces a new partnership with Advanced Shipper Manager. As two thought leaders in the small parcel shipping space, this partnership will help further set goals of helping new and existing customers succeed in fulfilling their e-commerce orders... - April 16, 2021 - DesktopShipper
Trunkmoves.com Launches Partner Lead Re-Targeting Program
Trunkmoves.com's lead retargeting program gives moving and relocation companies a strong passive revenue stream and greater possibilities of future business sales. - March 01, 2021 - Trunk Moves
The Future of Courier Services in an Increasingly Technological Age: Predicting the Future Up to 2035 by Speedy Freight
Speedy Freight, part of the Stobart Group, have taken a look at what the future holds for couriers, predicting up to 2035. With company members sharing their thoughts and views on what Britain's roads will look like and the impact this will have on the industry. - November 16, 2020 - Speedy Freight
Blue Ribbon Bags Stamps Partnership with India’s Leading Online Travel Company, MakeMyTrip
Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB), one of the fastest-growing ancillary services in the travel market and world leader in delayed luggage retrieval services, has recently inked a new partnership with MakeMyTrip Ltd. MakeMyTrip is one of the largest Online Travel agencies in India, which allows BRB to continue... - September 03, 2020 - Blue Ribbon Bags
ShiftBids.com, Created by Creating Genius, Inc., is an Interactive New Application Allowing Companies to Post Available Shift Work for Any Industry Sector
ShiftBids allows organizations to fill shifts with qualified workers considering skill levels and shift schedules. Helping American workers find jobs by shift. - August 04, 2020 - Shift Bids
Homeless Woman Launches Dealslivery - An App Aimed to Deliver Daily Deals On-Demand
Dealslivery is a local deal shopping website and a mobile app that features daily deals and delivers the purchased items to customers in as little as one hour. - April 27, 2020 - Dealslivery
Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City
Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in... - August 15, 2019 - Localz
FLOAT Demos 15 Minute Commute from Near San Bernardino County to Santa Monica, CA
FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle
Homeless Woman Launches Dealslivery.com, a Local Delivery Service of Discounted Deals
Dealslivery is a coupon deal shopping website that promotes consumer goods for local retailers and delivers the purchased items to customers in as little as one hour. - February 05, 2019 - Dealslivery
Freightabase Goes Mobile with New "Quick Quote" App Launch
Digital freight comparison tool expands its reach for further speed and efficiency. - December 12, 2018 - Forwarder Magazine
Karl Gross (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in China
PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network
Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Vietnam
PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network
Eko Support Service Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Nigeria
PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network
Hold My Luggage, Inc. - Orlando's New Luggage Service
Hold My Luggage, Inc. is a new luggage concierge service located in Orlando, Florida. MCO Airport does not have luggage lockers or a luggage service for travelers to store their luggage. HML Inc. provides a solution with a concierge luggage service. The service encompasses picking up, storing, and returning luggage to customers at the airport. - June 11, 2018 - Hold My Luggage, Inc.
Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations
Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
BriefTrace Announces the Appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace Advisory Board
BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd
Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards
Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International
Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating
Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International
722 Consulting LLC Announces That Dan Doyen Has Joined as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions
Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting
GetYourStuffHome Expands On-Demand Delivery Service Offers in Houston
GetYourStuffHome is expanding its on-demand delivery service offering to include courier service, pickup truck service, cargo van (enclosed vehicle) service, and box truck service availability. - December 11, 2017 - GetYourStuffHome
New European Tech Startup LivingPackets Launches Pilot International Delivery Service, Collaborates with London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel
New Delivery Concept Promises to Shake Up the European Express Delivery Industry - December 07, 2017 - LivingPackets UK
Global Ad Distribution Partners with Renowned Circulation Expert to Form Horizon Delivery
Kennedy Higdon and Pete Friedrich, the founders of Global Ad Distribution, the industry’s undisputed leader in alternate home delivery solutions, are proud to announce they have partnered with newspaper industry veteran Mark Henschen to form Horizon Delivery, LLC. Horizon Delivery will... - November 27, 2017 - Horizon Delivery
FSA Logistix Founder and CEO Charles Annett to Become Executive Chairman in 2018
Steve Anderson to Take Over as President & CEO of FSA Logistix Effective January 1, 2018. - October 16, 2017 - FSA Logistix
Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider
Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International
Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine
Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International
Hayleys Advantis Strengthens End-to-End Logistics Solutions in the Maldives with New Acquisition
Hayleys Advantis has further solidified its position in the Maldives with the addition of two new landing craft that will further expand the range of services offered by their subsidiary, Total Transport Solutions Maldives (Pvt) Limited (TTS). These landing craft will allow TTS to actively... - July 17, 2017 - Advantis
Skycart Selected to Compete in UAE Drones for Good
Skycart, Inc., developer of the world’s first fully automated drone delivery service, has been named a finalist and will compete in the UAE Drones for Good international competition. Scheduled for Feb. 16-18, 2017 in Dubai Internet City, 10 contestants from all parts of the world will compete... - February 11, 2017 - Skycart, Inc.