PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz

FLOAT Demos 15 Minute Commute from Near San Bernardino County to Santa Monica, CA FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle

Homeless Woman Launches Dealslivery.com, a Local Delivery Service of Discounted Deals Dealslivery is a coupon deal shopping website that promotes consumer goods for local retailers and delivers the purchased items to customers in as little as one hour. - February 05, 2019 - Dealslivery

Freightabase Goes Mobile with New "Quick Quote" App Launch Digital freight comparison tool expands its reach for further speed and efficiency. - December 12, 2018 - Forwarder Magazine

Eko Support Service Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Nigeria PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Vietnam PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about conditions,... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in China PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Hold My Luggage, Inc. - Orlando's New Luggage Service Hold My Luggage, Inc. is a new luggage concierge service located in Orlando, Florida. MCO Airport does not have luggage lockers or a luggage service for travelers to store their luggage. HML Inc. provides a solution with a concierge luggage service. The service encompasses picking up, storing, and returning luggage to customers at the airport. - June 11, 2018 - Hold My Luggage, Inc.

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

BriefTrace Announces the Appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace Advisory Board BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International

Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International

722 Consulting LLC Announces That Dan Doyen Has Joined as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40 years’... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting

GetYourStuffHome Expands On-Demand Delivery Service Offers in Houston GetYourStuffHome is expanding its on-demand delivery service offering to include courier service, pickup truck service, cargo van (enclosed vehicle) service, and box truck service availability. - December 11, 2017 - GetYourStuffHome

New European Tech Startup LivingPackets Launches Pilot International Delivery Service, Collaborates with London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel New Delivery Concept Promises to Shake Up the European Express Delivery Industry - December 07, 2017 - LivingPackets UK

Global Ad Distribution Partners with Renowned Circulation Expert to Form Horizon Delivery Kennedy Higdon and Pete Friedrich, the founders of Global Ad Distribution, the industry’s undisputed leader in alternate home delivery solutions, are proud to announce they have partnered with newspaper industry veteran Mark Henschen to form Horizon Delivery, LLC. Horizon Delivery will address... - November 27, 2017 - Horizon Delivery

FSA Logistix Founder and CEO Charles Annett to Become Executive Chairman in 2018 Steve Anderson to Take Over as President & CEO of FSA Logistix Effective January 1, 2018. - October 16, 2017 - FSA Logistix

Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International

Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International

Hayleys Advantis Strengthens End-to-End Logistics Solutions in the Maldives with New Acquisition Hayleys Advantis has further solidified its position in the Maldives with the addition of two new landing craft that will further expand the range of services offered by their subsidiary, Total Transport Solutions Maldives (Pvt) Limited (TTS). These landing craft will allow TTS to actively participate... - July 17, 2017 - Advantis

Skycart Selected to Compete in UAE Drones for Good Skycart, Inc., developer of the world’s first fully automated drone delivery service, has been named a finalist and will compete in the UAE Drones for Good international competition. Scheduled for Feb. 16-18, 2017 in Dubai Internet City, 10 contestants from all parts of the world will compete for... - February 11, 2017 - Skycart, Inc.

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International

AIRPORTELs Leads a New Traveling Style in Bangkok Leave the Luggage, Go Travel! - October 28, 2016 - AIRPORTELs Co., Ltd.

WeDeliverGroceries.com & Earth Origins Market Partner for Organic Food Home Delivery WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com

Hayleys Energy Services Completes Sri Lanka’s First Oil Rig Testing and Modification Taps into Government of Sri Lanka’s plan of creating a logistics hub. Makes use of strategic location and generates over 100 Million LKR to the nation’s economy. - October 08, 2016 - Advantis

Scott Courier Services Expands Service Coverage to U.S. East Coast Scott Courier Services, a small, local, same day package delivery service, announces its expansion of service coverage from Pittsburgh, PA to several eastern U.S. states. - August 16, 2016 - Scott Courier Services

Purolator International Long Island Supply Chain Index Anticipates Positive Economic Conditions in Coming Months Survey Updated to Provide an Overall Index Analysis (Currently 60.6) and New Information on Prices, Back Orders, and Exports - August 12, 2016 - Purolator International

Hayleys Advantis Unveils "Venus" Their Latest and Best in Class International Distribution Centre Advantis Free Zone (AFZ) (a fully owned subsidiary of Hayleys Advantis Limited, the Transportation and Logistics arm of the diversified blue-chip conglomerate Hayleys Group) recently launched their second and brand new international distribution centre "Venus" - one of the most sophisticated international distribution centres to be established in Sri Lanka to date. - August 08, 2016 - Advantis

All Removals London Proudly Announces the Launch of Storage Removal Services in London All Removals London is an established company providing their removal, moving and transportation services all across London and the UK. Now expanding their business, the company is offering storage removal services. - June 23, 2016 - All Removals London

comūn is Changing the Gig Economy comūn is launching a new sharing economy app around the United States to connect users looking to provide their services with users looking for assistance. - June 04, 2016 - comun

UrbanHopperz Ties up with Paytm, Offers Cashless C.O.D UrbanHopperz has tied up with Paytm, and now offers an option of 'cashless' COD for consumers. - April 23, 2016 - UrbanHopperz

Ground Transportation & Logistics Software Company Mind Your Fleet Raises Its Angel Round of Investment Mind Your Fleet, India’s leading ground transportation and logistics software provider, has closed its angel round of investments. The company chooses to keep the amount undisclosed as of now. “We’re delighted to announce the closing of our Angel round of investments. Some of the most... - April 17, 2016 - Mind Your Fleet

New International Products Marketplace with Social Shipping Launched Vancouver-based technology and logistics start-up FlyteCourier announced the launch of a new product Get.From.There. The online platform, available at www.getfromthere.com, is a social marketplace connecting the travellers with people in their destination cities. Users can browse the products from all... - February 14, 2016 - FlyteCourier

New App Makes Shipping from Shopify Online Stores Easy for Business Owners Two important factors have come together to bring about a new app from Flagship™ Courier Solutions: their driving force towards innovation and their dedication to making shipping easier for small and medium business owners. “Online transactions are such an important part of how many small... - December 19, 2015 - FlagShip

All Removals London Launches Student Removals Services to Welcome the New Academic Year All Removals London, an established leader in moving services in the United Kingdom, announced the launch of their new service “Student Removals.” This service specifically targets students by making the removals more affordable (with 15% discount over the standard price) and better adapted... - November 12, 2015 - All Removals London

SMETS & BPM – Luxury Meets Innovation This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux

CourierERP.com, Launches a Cloud-Based Courier & Logistics E-Commerce Solution to Automate Day to Day Courier Operations Affordable, Easy to use Cloud-based software for courier and e-commerce logistics companies launched by CourierERP.com, a Delhi-based Courier Software Service Provider. - September 29, 2015 - CourierERP

Burpy Brings Same­Day Automobile Delivery Service to Austin, Houston & San Antonio, Texas Burpy is now expanding into the automobile industry and offering the option for customers to purchase cars and personally be delivered to their homes. - April 03, 2015 - Burpy

Weshipp Will Make Collection and Shipping "Plain-Sailing" and "Hassle-Free" for Individuals, Sole & Online Marketplace Traders and Businesses Weshipp will make collection and shipping “plain-sailing” and “hassle-free” for individuals, sole & online marketplace traders and businesses. New startup company Weshipp (http://www.weshipp.com) is looking to change the face of logistics and shipping in the UK. Weshipp’s aim is to eliminate poor service and make shipping easier for everyone. - March 02, 2015 - weshipp

FoodTec Solutions Revolutionizes Food Delivery Through Gamification Mobile App Motivates Delivery Drivers and Increases Performance - December 12, 2014 - FoodTec Solutions

Tango & BPM – the Distribution of the Future, Today! A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux

TransGuardian Platinum Sponsor at Pasadena Rose Bowl Gold Rush Seminar TransGuardian was a Platinum Sponsor of the Fifth Annual Gold Rush Seminar and Vendor Show at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, with special guest speaker Patrick R. Donahoe, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service. Wells Fargo Insurance, TransGuardian’s broker for small parcel insurance,... - June 06, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Transglobal Express Launches New DPD Classic Service Following the successful launch of its new UPS Access Point™ service in April, worldwide courier and air and sea freight forwarder Transglobal Express is pleased to announce the launch of DPD Classic, the company's second new service of 2014. - May 08, 2014 - Transglobal Express Ltd

Transglobal Express Launches New UPS Access Point Service Transglobal Express is pleased to launch a new UK parcel service delivered through the extensive network of trusted carrier UPS. The flexible new service enables customers to make use of the thousands of UPS Access Points across the country to organise their parcel collections and deliveries. Customers... - April 11, 2014 - Transglobal Express Ltd

TransGuardian Deploys USPS and Wells Fargo Insurance Advantages to Make High-Value Shipping More Competitive Exhibiting at the 2014 National Postal Forum (NPF) near Washington DC, TransGuardian, through its logistics software, is offering shippers of high-value parcels and industry channel partners the immense advantages of coverage via a Wells Fargo Insurance brokered policy, underwritten at Lloyds, and the... - April 08, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Transglobal Express Launches Loyalty Points Scheme for Customers Transglobal Express is proud to announce the introduction of its Loyalty Points Scheme. The new scheme will enable customers to benefit even further when using the company’s services by accumulating points every time they send a shipment. The new Loyalty Points feature will enable customers to... - April 03, 2014 - Transglobal Express Ltd

Transguardian Presents to New York Jewelry Group at Cornell Club TransGuardian CEO, Jim Moseley, COO, Madlene Moseley, and New York staff Tito Gomez, Paul Freedman, and Lou Rohde, presented innovations in distribution to the New York Jewelry Group at Manhattan’s Cornell Club. “It’s time to rethink insured shipping,” said Jim Moseley. “We... - March 21, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Presents New Solutions at Lloyds of London TransGuardian, Wells Fargo Insurance, Price Forbes and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) presented initiatives in shipping high value parcels to over 60 underwriters in the Old Library at Lloyd’s of London. The team discussed compelling new technology advancements that work uniquely... - March 18, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.