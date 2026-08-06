Recent Headlines
Within Automotive & Transport
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams. - August 04, 2026 - JGA Warehouse Systems
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Ship Overseas Inc. Expands International Logistics Capabilities for Heavy Machinery and Oversized Freight
Ship Overseas Inc has expanded its specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping capabilities for heavy machinery, commercial construction equipment, and oversized RVs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides nationwide ground pickup to major U.S. ports, complete port documentation management, and streamlined customs clearance. This strategic service focus ensures secure, highly coordinated international transport solutions for heavy equipment operators and commercial fleets. - July 25, 2026 - Ship Overseas
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
Garnadi Opens Private Pre-Orders for Its Inaugural Hypercar
Production will be limited to fewer than 50 hyper-personalized, investment-grade vehicles annually - July 22, 2026 - Garnadi
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules
AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
More Than Just a Job: What Winning Top Workplaces for Employee Appreciation and Well-being Truly Means for Inktel
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with two Top Workplaces awards for Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being. Driven by independent employee feedback through Energage LLC, these national accolades recognize Inktel’s excellence in fostering a supportive, healthy corporate culture. The achievement reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving the company prioritizes holistic wellness and meaningful recognition for its workforce. - July 15, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Cross-Borough Deliveries Are Where NYC Couriers Fail: Xentra Transport Splits Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Into Dedicated Driver Zones
Cross-borough runs are the weak point of same day delivery in New York. A driver finishing in Jamaica gets sent to Tribeca, and the customer eats the delay. Xentra Transport, a NYC-based courier and freight company, has scrapped the citywide driver pool and assigned dedicated drivers to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The company handles medical, legal, catering, freight and white glove work across the five boroughs and Tri-State area. - July 10, 2026 - XentraTransport - Same Day Delivery
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
ChargePapa Reports Record Demand for DC Adapters as Rising Fuel Costs Drive Global EV Surge
ChargePapa, a direct-to-consumer EV charging hardware manufacturer, recorded 140% year-on-year growth in demand for its DC fast-charging adapter line. The surge coincides with record EV adoption across Europe and North America as rising fossil fuel costs accelerate the shift to electric vehicles. - July 08, 2026 - ChargePapa
Inflownomics Shares New AI-Themed Digital Flow Content Through SCL1 Delivery Social Channels
Inflownomics, LLC has released new AI-themed motivational and entertainment content through its SCL1 Delivery social media channels, featuring humor, inspirational messaging, and digital "flow" concepts. - July 07, 2026 - inflownomics, LLC
Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director - July 07, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
10 Things Every Tradesperson Should Do Before Buying a Used Van, by Dragon Vans
With over 50 years of industry experience, Dragon Vans knows a thing or two about used vans. This is a helpful guide for tradespeople who are looking to purchase a used van. They look at different aspects which you should consider when buying. From mileage to service history, and everything in between. - July 06, 2026 - Dragon Vans
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Lightning Motors Corporation Unveils 600+ HP “Strength in Lightness” Bonneville Program
Lightning Motors Corporation returns to the Bonneville Salt Flats with a next-generation (beyond 218) electric land-speed platform targeting 600+ HP. Built on the “Strength in Lightness” philosophy, it combines niobium-alloyed chassis technology, the EDGE Modular Powertrain Platform and lightweight structural engineering to maximize performance while minimizing mass. The program serves as both a record attempt and a technology demonstrator for future high-performance electric propulsion systems. - July 02, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement. - June 25, 2026 - MigWay
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Inktel Launches OMNI-SYNC™ The Intelligence Layer for Mid-Market Companies
Inktel has officially launched Omni-Sync™, a pre-trained agentic intelligence layer engineered to eliminate the costly "Repeat Yourself Tax" for mid-market brands. Moving beyond simple chatbot deflection, the platform connects conversation directly to back-office execution across 12 target industries. Powered by three proprietary pillars; Knowledge-Vault™, Action-Bridges™, and Sentiment-Sync™, Omni-Sync™ securely automates complex tasks. - June 23, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches New POV Shipping Route from U.S. Mainland to Hawaii
Ship Overseas Inc. has launched a new POV shipping route connecting the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. Operating from its headquarters in San Diego, California, the company now offers comprehensive door-to-door and port-to-port vehicle logistics. Backed by over four decades of industry experience, this expansion features full ground pickup across the U.S., complete port documentation handling, and streamlined customs clearance to ensure a secure, highly efficient transit process for consumers. - June 23, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Avid and emfluence Marketing Platform Launch Seamless Integration to Turn Donor Insights into Action
New integration brings Avid AI donor intelligence directly into the emfluence Marketing Platform, automating segmentation, personalization, and campaign execution for fundraising teams. - June 20, 2026 - emfluence Marketing Platform
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK