PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

BYD Produces 400th Bus in Lancaster BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it produced its 400th bus at its Lancaster, Calif. manufacturing plant. The 400th bus is a 60-foot articulated K11M model transit bus built for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), part of a 20-bus order. The buses will be used to provide transportation for guests traveling... - December 19, 2019 - BYD

Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

North Bay Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines. - December 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers. - December 17, 2019 - Russian Railways

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year. The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway... - December 16, 2019 - Russian Railways

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Marine Corps Veteran Delivers Thousands of Memorial Wreaths to Honor Fallen Military Who better to honor fallen servicemen - and safeguard their memorial wreaths - than a fellow veteran? Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager. Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in... - December 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Xometry Acquires Shift, Europe’s Largest On-Demand Manufacturing Marketplace Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry

WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

BYD Taps Former Tesla Executive to Head Growing Truck Team BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Tuesday that experienced business development executive Aaron Gillmore, formerly at Tesla and SolarCity, has been named Vice President of Truck Business for BYD. An accomplished business development executive, Gillmore comes to BYD from Tesla, Inc. where he was director... - December 05, 2019 - BYD

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

RTCritical Introduces New LinkedIn Page The new Software-as-a-Service company, RTCritical now has a business page on LinkedIn. The new page will receive posts surrounding the business's latest news, including status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development, tested, and released into the software, important... - November 29, 2019 - RTCritical

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers National Van Lines proudly welcomes Cal-Safe Movers to its coast-to-coast family of relocation professionals, a move expanding the concentration of NVL-affiliated agents on the West Coast. The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Presents Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage Above and Beyond Award National Van Lines is proud of all their interstate-moving agents, but some go that extra mile to be deemed worthy of extra recognition. Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

MOTOR Introduces New Product to Help Medium- and Heavy-Duty Parts Sellers Easily List and Sell Their Parts on the eBay Marketplace MOTOR now offers a new product to assist medium- and heavy-duty parts sellers reach additional customers by selling their parts in the eBay marketplace. - November 27, 2019 - MOTOR Information Systems

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Anheuser-Busch Completes First Zero-Emission Beer Delivery Brewer partners with Nikola Motor Company and BYD to make delivery from brewery to retailer utilizing innovative zero-emission fleet technology. - November 25, 2019 - BYD

Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. - November 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Global Japanese Mineral Resources and Metals Trading Business is Fully Operational with ENTRADE® Enuit LLC, a leading provider of Energy and Commodity Trading Risk Management (E/CTRM) Solutions, today announced that a global Japanese mineral resources and metals trading business, its global headquarters located in Singapore, is now using the ENTRADE® CTRM solution operationally for its Iron... - November 16, 2019 - Enuit LLC