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Within Insurance Brokers & Agents - Accident & Health Insurance
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage. - July 28, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
How Does New CareScout Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Compare In Cost
New report compares newest long-term care insurance policy from CareScout against other leading long-term care insurance policies available. - July 26, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals. - July 18, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the... - July 17, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting. - December 16, 2025 - Vereo Partners
2026 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Increase 3 Percent
Increased 2026 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance have just been announced by the IRS according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “The tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums is an incredible benefit potentially for many... - October 11, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Rates Remain Steady According to 2025 Price Index
Inflation may impact what Americans now pay for many items, but the cost of long-term care insurance remains steady according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Premiums for new long-term care insurance coverage have not increased compared to last year which... - January 30, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Insurance Association's Director Announces Senior Travel Programs
The latest senior travel deals announced by the long-term care insurance Association include two packages that can save travelers as much as $2,800-per-person. "Seniors love to travel and they love bargains," shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care... - January 15, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health), effective January 1, 2025. Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional... - January 08, 2025 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Senior Travel Deal of the Week Announced by AALTCI
The latest "last minute" senior travel deal of the week was announced today by Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "Many seniors are fortunate enough to have the time and interest in traveling," Slome shared. "When we... - December 20, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
ShelterPoint is Now Part of Protective
Acquisition Will Position Leading Carrier in the Paid Family & Medical Leave Space for Long-Term Growth - November 01, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Last Minute Travel Discounts Promoted by Association
Several last minute travel deals that can save seniors more than 50% have just been announced by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "These are some fabulous cruises and we know that seniors like to travel and also to save," states Jesse Slome, director of the... - October 31, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2025 Tax Deductible Limits Long-Term Care Insurance
The IRS has announced increased 2025 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums remains one of the best kept secrets in financial planning,”... - October 30, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
New Short-Term Care Insurance Has Some Attractive Features Commends AALTCI
The latest short-term care insurance policy introduced to the public offers several things that will make it attractive to both consumers and agents reports Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "There are a number of reasons why I've been a long-time... - October 09, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Latest Disability Rate After Age 65 Shared by Long-Term Care Insurance Association
Almost half of Medicare beneficiaries have either one or two disabilities according to data shared today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "The disability risk among seniors is important information for two reasons," explains Jesse Slome, had of the... - September 22, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Provides Insights Reports AALTCI
Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Provides Insights A just-published report from the Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care Insurance can provide some valuable insights explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Connecticut remains... - September 18, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Year End Savings Can Save Seniors Thousands on Overseas Travel Plus Association Discount
Travel is on the rise in 2024. However, some segments of the travel industry are still recovering from the significant downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there are some significant bargains available for those able to book last minute 2024 travel. The savings can be especially... - September 11, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Maryland Braces for Major Medicare Changes in 2025
The 2025 Medicare race is upon Seniors looking to change or add coverage during the Annual Enrollment Period. The state of Maryland has some of the most changes throughout the state with Maryland Medicare Options coming in as one of the premier Medicare Broker Agencies for 2025. Focused on Advantage Part C plans, Supplement Plans and Prescription Drug Plans, will allow seniors an easier way to shop the market. - August 27, 2024 - Maryland Medicare Options
Jeffrey Wasco Joins ShelterPoint as Executive Vice President – Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
Mr. Wasco to step into DeWitt Smith’s role as he retires after an impressive 43-year career in the insurance industry. - August 06, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Women Are More Likely to Need Paid Long-Term Care Services Insurance Association Reports
Just over half of women age 65 and over will need paid long-term care services according to data shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Women are more likely to need long-term care because they generally live longer lives," explains Jesse Slome,... - July 27, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Specialists Nationally Should Worry About Washington State Initiative
This November, we will closely watch whether Washington State voters repeal the recently enacted long-term care insurance program declared Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Washington’s long-term care insurance program started... - June 26, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Purchase to Claim Timeline Data Released
The average individual starts a long-term care insurance claim some 190 months after purchasing their coverage according to new data released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Long-term care insurance provides benefits should you require care in your own home... - May 15, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
New Report Reveals Ages When Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Begin
The vast majority of long-term care insurance claims begin after age 80 according to a new report released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “If you live a long life the chances are very high that you’ll eventually require care,” explains Jesse... - May 12, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Washington Voters Pivotal to Long-Term Care Insurance Future
Washington State became the first state with a mandatory public long-term care insurance program for workers. Workers began seeing monies deducted from their paycheck in July 2023. This November, workers along with all Washington State voters, will have the opportunity to vote on continuing or... - April 27, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
ShelterPoint to Become Part of Protective
Acquisition will position New York’s leading carrier1 of statutory Short-Term Disability insurance (DBL) and Paid Family Leave for long-term growth. - April 09, 2024 - ShelterPoint
ShelterPoint Announces Leadership Succession
As Richard White transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board, Leston Welsh steps up as CEO of ShelterPoint. - April 04, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Report: Three Long-Term Care Insurance Companies Grew Over Past Decade
Three long-term insurance companies increased the number of covered lives over the past 10 years according to data reported today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Mutual of Omaha, Northwestern Mutual and New York Life all reported more covered lives than a decade... - March 21, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Releases 2024 Short-Term Care Price Index
A 65-year-old female seeking $55,000 of home care benefits would pay $65 in monthly premiums according to the 2024 Short-Term Care Insurance Price Index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Short-term care insurance is an increasingly viable option for... - March 20, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Insurance Agents Selling Annuity Products Have New Leveraged Long-Term Care Options
Agents who have senior clients with fixed annuities should consider converting those annuities into leveraged long-term care annuities suggests Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Slome delivered a special presentation earlier today. “This is a... - March 06, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Canopy Launches Its New Online Portal
Canopy, a leader in total workplace behavioral health announced the launch of its new online portal, a groundbreaking platform that gives members the option to search and self-refer to licensed mental health therapists. This enhancement underscores Canopy's commitment to transforming Employee... - March 03, 2024 - Canopy
Long-Term Care Insurance Expert Shares Annuity Planning Strategy for Seniors
Seniors who own non-qualified annuities are an excellent prospect for agents marketing long-term care planning solutions suggests Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Millions of Americans make annuities part of their retirement strategy, and... - February 25, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
U.S. Long-Term Care Insurance Companies Paid $14B in 2023 Claims
The nation’s long-term care insurance companies paid out a record $14.1 Billion to policyholders on claim in 2023. The data was revealed today in a new report from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “There were over 350,000 individuals who received claim... - January 25, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Remain Relatively Level for 2024
Costs for traditional long-term care insurance coverage are level compared to the prior year according to the 2024 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “In some cases, prices decreased a little compared to the prior... - January 22, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Linked Benefit Long-Term Care Insurance Prices Drop Up to 27 Percent
Costs for linked benefit long-term care insurance coverage are lower than a year ago according to the 2024 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Great news for aging individuals who are thinking about their risk of... - January 11, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2024 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index Published
The annual Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index was pre-released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “People have many misconceptions about long-term care insurance and we post data to help them better understand what can be a confusing topic,” states Jesse... - December 29, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance 2024 Tax Deductible Limits Announced
The IRS has announced decreased tax-deductible limits for long-term care insurance for 2024 according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “This is a significant change in practice after yearly increases,” states Jesse Slome, director of the American Association... - November 15, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Makes Awareness Month Banners Available
Banner artwork for agents to use to promote Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) is being made available by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “This marks the 22nd anniversary for the event that we established to generate heightened awareness among both consumers and... - November 08, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
DEA and Telemedicine: East Coast Telepsychiatry's Push for Modernized Rules
On September 12 and 13, 2023, the DEA discussed telemedicine regulations. East Coast Telepsychiatry's representatives, Pierre Montalvo and Dan Golden, attended in Arlington, VA. Mr. Golden emphasized the importance of telemedicine in prescribing controlled substances. The 2008 Ryan Haight Act's regulations are outdated, prompting the DEA to reconsider after receiving a record of over 38,000 complaints. - September 18, 2023 - East Coast Telepsychiatry
Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County
myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release. - July 27, 2023 - myObamacare
2023 Linked Benefit Long-Term Care Insurance Prices Up to 15% Lower Reports AALTCI
Good news for consumers considering long-term care insurance protection. Costs for linked benefit long-term care policies are generally between 10 and 15 percent lower than a year ago according to the annual price index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance... - March 09, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2023 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index Released by AALTCI
Costs for long-term care insurance in 2023 show little change from the prior year according to the annual price index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "Premiums for buyers are virtually identical to last year; some are actually slightly... - March 08, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
New Book Helps Medical Practices Accelerate HIPAA Compliance
Rusty Goodwin, Executive Consultant at The Mid-State Group – a company that goes “Beyond Insurance” to help you protect your company from all threats including Cyber – has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to comply with HIPAA rules... - March 02, 2023 - The Mid-State Group
Long-Term Care Insurance Paid Claims Grow in 2022 Reports AALTCI
Long-term care insurance companies paid out a record $13.25 Billion in 2022 according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Claim benefit payouts for policyholders with traditional long-term care insurance coverage grew from $12.3 Billion in 2021,” reports... - February 17, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2023 Overseas Adventure Travel Discount Offer Announced by AALTCI Director
A special $1,000 savings has just been promoted to insurance agents and advisors by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. According to Jesse Slome, director of the AALTCI, the special coupon code will enable those booking new land tours or cruises to receive a $1,000 credit. The... - February 13, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Canopy Wellbeing Launches Innovative Virtual Care Navigator (VCN)
One of the nation’s largest and most progressive employee wellbeing healthcare providers, Canopy, has launched the Virtual Care Navigator (VCN). The VCN digitally guides members to the appropriate level of care based on their needs. - February 01, 2023 - Canopy
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in the United States is to have as many passionate... - January 22, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance