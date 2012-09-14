PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot.
Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes
A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA
KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream
S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
KDG’s Allentown web design team won a gold MarCom award for its 2019 website redesign. - November 26, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets.
Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing... - November 21, 2019 - JRM Web Marketing
Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.
CreativeWorks Marketing, a reputable agency based in Markham, Ontario, was recently awarded high marks in the Branding Refresh category of The MarCom Awards. The overall competition, globally held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes excellence in marketing... - November 14, 2019 - CreativeWorks Marketing
Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.
Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform
KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years. - November 12, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.
BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream
Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design
Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises
Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform.
With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce
New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella.
Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.
BizStream co-owner and solution architect, Brian McKeiver, has been selected as one of Grand Rapids Business Journal's 2019 40 Under 40 business leaders. McKeiver joins Mark Schmidt, BizStream owner and web developer, who was recognized as a 40 Under 40 Business Leader in 2014.
Out of hundreds of applicants,... - November 03, 2019 - BizStream
Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra
The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
BizStream, a company that specializes in complex software solutions, has been recognized as one of Michigan's 2019 Best and Brightest in Wellness winners for the sixth year.
The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in worksite... - October 25, 2019 - BizStream
BizStream, a West Michigan software development company, announced that BizStream Co-Owner and Kentico MVP, Brian McKeiver, has earned the Kentico Kontent Developer Certification and the Kentico Kontent Business Qualification. - October 22, 2019 - BizStream
Web Design Rankings has released its report of Top 30 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019, recognizing Virtual Employee among the TOP 5 contenders. - October 10, 2019 - Virtual Employee
For the third year in a row, KDG and Drexel worked together to develop an engaging and award-winning crowdfunding campaign. - October 03, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC
Utah Media Group, publishers of such iconic titles as Deseret News and Salt Lake City Tribune, has renewed its content production agreement with Express KCS. Both companies have been working together for almost a decade and the contract renewal is yet further confirmation of what has become a very successful... - September 25, 2019 - Express KCS Inc.
Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC
My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency
Skaffolder is launching the latest updates in a new version with Docker certified templates that include for the first time Blockchain capabilities. Skaffolder delivers a fast, fluid experience to empower teams to create working prototypes within minutes. - September 21, 2019 - Skaffolder
A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini
TFI Envision, Inc. is pleased to share some exciting news...a distinguished panel of design/marketing/advertising experts, has chosen TFI Envision as winners of an additional 17 awards for a total of 36 Awards for American Graphic Design & Advertising 32 (AGDA).
Founded as American Corporate Identity... - September 14, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.
TFI Envision, Inc. was selected by an international panel of judges as winners in the Package Design category. - September 11, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.
remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
A real estate investing company that builds real estate investor websites, www.RealEstateInvestingWebsites.com, has announced a revamped release of their website offering. With these SEO-friendly websites, real estate investors will be able to attract leads right in their local market, whether they are... - September 06, 2019 - RealEstateInvestingWebSites.com
TFI Envision, Inc. is pleased to share the results of their initial entries in the American Graphic Design & Advertising 32 Awards (AGDA).
Founded as American Corporate Identity (ACI) by logo and graphics expert David E. Carter, the competition has become a mainstay in the recognition of branding... - September 05, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.
Miami Nation Enterprises is a political-economic sub-division of the federally recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to pursue economic development opportunities for the good of the Miami Nation and its citizens. The Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is a group of companies owned by the Tribe and dedicated to providing services and products to the U.S. Federal Government. They are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - August 30, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies
New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.
The business processes firm maintains a 99 percent customer satisfaction rating over 1,200 reviews. - August 27, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive
TFI Envision, Inc. was selected to develop a new advertising campaign for NAPA® Echlin® and Tech Expert® automotive aftermarket parts.
The target audience is making buying decisions based on either brand loyalty or product efficacy and NAPA® has always stood firmly behind the quality... - August 22, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.
TFI Envision was selected by Museum Access™ to design their “Museum Access™ Classroom Series” of educational materials. - August 18, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.
New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000 - August 16, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
RapidOps is ranked #1312 on 2019 Inc. 5000 list with 3-year growth rate of 314%.
Inc. 5000 magazine has ranked RapidOps at #1312 on its prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
The list represents the high-growth companies within the American economy's most important... - August 16, 2019 - RapidOps, Inc.
KDG has once again topped the list of leading software developers. - August 15, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Graphics3, Inc. reached out to TFI Envision, Inc. to develop the illustration graphics for their new “Fire Station” Pop-Up Christmas Card Ornament for their 2019 catalog.
Graphics3, Inc. supplied TFI Envision’s creative team with a blank fire station structure that magically pops-up... - August 11, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.