Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream

S-PRO is Recognized as a Top Fintech Software Development Company by Clutch S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

New KDG Website Wins UI/UX Design Team Gold MarCom Award KDG’s Allentown web design team won a gold MarCom award for its 2019 website redesign. - November 26, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

JRM Web Marketing Names Jason Pesigan Website Consultant JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets. Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing... - November 21, 2019 - JRM Web Marketing

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

CreativeWorks Marketing Wins Another Industry Gold CreativeWorks Marketing, a reputable agency based in Markham, Ontario, was recently awarded high marks in the Branding Refresh category of The MarCom Awards. The overall competition, globally held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes excellence in marketing... - November 14, 2019 - CreativeWorks Marketing

Recruitive Ltd. Launches The Rec Bank, a Tech-Driven Job Board for Recruitment Agencies and Candidates Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform

KDG Wins Silver Davey Award for Drexel University Crowdfunding Design KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years. - November 12, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

MAAN Softwares Commence Work on the Newest iOS 13 Version Frameworks With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.

BizStream Achieves Kentico Microsoft Azure Competency BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream

Matcha Design Recognized for Website & Corporate Logo Design at the 2019 International Davey Awards Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design

UBU Enterprises Develops Website for Wedding Entertainment Company Forever-Ever Entertainment Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

GRBJ Names BizStream Co-Owner One of 40 Under 40 Business Leaders BizStream co-owner and solution architect, Brian McKeiver, has been selected as one of Grand Rapids Business Journal's 2019 40 Under 40 business leaders. McKeiver joins Mark Schmidt, BizStream owner and web developer, who was recognized as a 40 Under 40 Business Leader in 2014. Out of hundreds of applicants,... - November 03, 2019 - BizStream

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

Visual Marketing Australia Ask Business Owners if They Have Done Their Due Diligence The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

BizStream Named 2019 Winner of Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness BizStream, a company that specializes in complex software solutions, has been recognized as one of Michigan's 2019 Best and Brightest in Wellness winners for the sixth year. The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in worksite... - October 25, 2019 - BizStream

Brian Mckeiver Attains Two Kentico Kontent Developer Certifications BizStream, a West Michigan software development company, announced that BizStream Co-Owner and Kentico MVP, Brian McKeiver, has earned the Kentico Kontent Developer Certification and the Kentico Kontent Business Qualification. - October 22, 2019 - BizStream

Virtual Employee Ranks in the Top 10 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019 Web Design Rankings has released its report of Top 30 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019, recognizing Virtual Employee among the TOP 5 contenders. - October 10, 2019 - Virtual Employee

KDG Higher Ed Crowdfunding Team Receives “Standard of Excellence” WebAward For the third year in a row, KDG and Drexel worked together to develop an engaging and award-winning crowdfunding campaign. - October 03, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

Utah Media Group Renews Ad Production Partnership with Express KCS Utah Media Group, publishers of such iconic titles as Deseret News and Salt Lake City Tribune, has renewed its content production agreement with Express KCS. Both companies have been working together for almost a decade and the contract renewal is yet further confirmation of what has become a very successful... - September 25, 2019 - Express KCS Inc.

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

My-Canada.Today Expands to Cover Over 115 Electoral Districts with the Official Launch of Montreal Measures My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency

Skaffolder - the Next Iteration of Code Generator on ProductHunt Skaffolder is launching the latest updates in a new version with Docker certified templates that include for the first time Blockchain capabilities. Skaffolder delivers a fast, fluid experience to empower teams to create working prototypes within minutes. - September 21, 2019 - Skaffolder

A3 Auto Launches New Automotive Website with AutoJini A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines. “We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini

Final Results Are in...TFI Envision Wins a Total of 36 AGDA Awards TFI Envision, Inc. is pleased to share some exciting news...a distinguished panel of design/marketing/advertising experts, has chosen TFI Envision as winners of an additional 17 awards for a total of 36 Awards for American Graphic Design & Advertising 32 (AGDA). Founded as American Corporate Identity... - September 14, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Reaches the Summit for 2019 TFI Envision, Inc. was selected by an international panel of judges as winners in the Package Design category. - September 11, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Lead Generating Real Estate Investing Websites Rolled Out A real estate investing company that builds real estate investor websites, www.RealEstateInvestingWebsites.com, has announced a revamped release of their website offering. With these SEO-friendly websites, real estate investors will be able to attract leads right in their local market, whether they are... - September 06, 2019 - RealEstateInvestingWebSites.com

Initial Results Are In...TFI Envision Wins 19 AGDA Awards So Far TFI Envision, Inc. is pleased to share the results of their initial entries in the American Graphic Design & Advertising 32 Awards (AGDA). Founded as American Corporate Identity (ACI) by logo and graphics expert David E. Carter, the competition has become a mainstay in the recognition of branding... - September 05, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Miami Nations Launches New Website for Their Federal Contracting Group Operating Companies Miami Nation Enterprises is a political-economic sub-division of the federally recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to pursue economic development opportunities for the good of the Miami Nation and its citizens. The Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is a group of companies owned by the Tribe and dedicated to providing services and products to the U.S. Federal Government. They are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - August 30, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

New Agency Group Acquires and Merges with Bravado Network New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

KDG Surpasses 1,200 Customer Experience Reviews The business processes firm maintains a 99 percent customer satisfaction rating over 1,200 reviews. - August 27, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019 DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive

TFI Envision Develops Ad Campaign for NAPA® Echlin® and Tech Expert® Brands TFI Envision, Inc. was selected to develop a new advertising campaign for NAPA® Echlin® and Tech Expert® automotive aftermarket parts. The target audience is making buying decisions based on either brand loyalty or product efficacy and NAPA® has always stood firmly behind the quality... - August 22, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Museum Access™ Educational Materials Design by TFI Envision TFI Envision was selected by Museum Access™ to design their “Museum Access™ Classroom Series” of educational materials. - August 18, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Node.js Developers Can Now Build and Deploy Business Apps 10x Faster with NodeRun New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software

RapidOps is Named One of the Inc. 5000 RapidOps is ranked #1312 on 2019 Inc. 5000 list with 3-year growth rate of 314%. Inc. 5000 magazine has ranked RapidOps at #1312 on its prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list represents the high-growth companies within the American economy's most important... - August 16, 2019 - RapidOps, Inc.

KDG Named Top Software Developer in Pennsylvania by Clutch KDG has once again topped the list of leading software developers. - August 15, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC