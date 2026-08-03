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Within Web Design Services
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
Softaculous Launches “Code with AI” – Bringing Agentic AI Development Directly to Hosting Control Panels
New feature enables developers, agencies, and hosting customers to build, debug, and manage applications using AI directly within their hosting environment. - June 12, 2026 - Softaculous Ltd.
Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"
Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
CodeSol Technologies Cuts Business Costs by 40% Through AI Integration and Machine Learning Solutions
CodeSol Technologies introduces AI and machine learning integration services that help businesses cut costs by 40% and improve productivity. The Austin-based company builds custom AI solutions for chatbots, predictive analytics, document processing, and fraud detection. Recent clients achieved 28% sales increases, 35% fuel cost reductions, and 60% fraud loss decreases. One customer service company reduced response times from 4 hours to 15 minutes using AI ticket routing. - April 04, 2026 - CodeSol Technologies
Top Digital Marketing Agency Expands Services to Support Small Businesses — Sunfield Digital Marketing
Sunfield Digital Marketing, a top digital marketing agency specializing in helping small and service-based businesses improve online visibility, search rankings, and customer acquisition, announced the expansion of its digital marketing services nationwide to better support small business owners... - March 29, 2026 - Sunfield Digital Marketing
Wellington Web Design, LLC Publishes “Free 15 Minute Consultation” Scheduling Page
Wellington Web Design, LLC has published a “Free 15 Minute Consultation” page that presents an online consultation request form and describes a scheduling step following submission. The page displays fields for contact details and includes a consent checkbox referencing terms related to text messages. - February 28, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Wellington Web Design Highlights Affordable Web Design Services for Wellington, Florida Businesses
Wellington Web Design has published new information outlining its approach to affordable web design services in Wellington, Florida. The announcement focuses on delivering professional websites tailored to local businesses without the overhead commonly associated with large agencies. The company details how streamlined processes and local expertise allow businesses to establish a strong online presence at a practical cost. - February 20, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Wellington Web Designs Adds New Website Page Covering Affordable Web Design in Wellington, Florida
Wellington Web Designs posted a newly published page on its website titled “Affordable Web Design in Wellington, FL: Quality Websites Without the Overhead,” as reflected on the website content. The update is presented as routine website publishing and describes the page’s sections and subject areas. - February 20, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
UK Global Talent Visa Holder Offers Free UX Reviews to SaaS Founders
Tanya Donska, a UK Global Talent visa holder in digital technology, is offering free 30-minute UX reviews to SaaS founders struggling with a specific problem: useful features buried where nobody finds them. The reviews address a pattern Donska has observed across 8+ years working with Fortune 500... - February 08, 2026 - DNSK.WORK
Streetlight Local Launches Call-First Websites Built for Contractors and Home Service Businesses
New “Website Lead Engine” system helps turn website visitors into phone calls with fast mobile performance, clear calls-to-action, strong proof, and consistent business info across the web. - January 31, 2026 - Streetlight Local
Ringzy Launches AI Call Answering Platform for Small Businesses, Developed by ValidPixel
New platform enables businesses to automate phone calls, capture leads, and never miss customer inquiries using AI voice agents. - January 12, 2026 - Validpixel
Wellington Web Designs Completes December Website Content Update Featuring Construction Web Design Page
Wellington Web Designs has completed a December 2025 website content update with the publication of a new construction-focused web design page. The update adds industry-specific content to the company’s website as part of its ongoing site organization and content maintenance efforts. - January 04, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Solo Founder Ships Complete Creator Platform in 48 Hours Using AI
LOAFS.io went live this week — a fully functional creator economy platform built in a single weekend by one person. The platform includes video streaming, native payments, real-time community spaces, and a gamification system with XP, quests, and leaderboards. No team. No outside funding. No... - December 16, 2025 - LOAF
XTIVIA Launches GovCon365 AwardTrack: the First CRM to Unify the Entire Federal Contract Lifecycle with AI
XTIVIA's new GovCon365 AwardTrack is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Government Contractors. It unifies the federal contract lifecycle (from Business Development to Contract Compliance) and leverages Microsoft Copilot AI to accelerate proposal development. It features real-time data feeds (GovWin, GovTribe, SAM.gov), Shipley methodology support, one-click win-to-contract, Power BI, and Federal-Ready Security (GCC/GCC High) to boost win rates and profitability. - November 26, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
521 Web Design Highlights Five Core Standards Behind High-Performing Websites in New Report
Fort Wayne-based 521 Web Design has released a new educational resource exploring why many visually appealing websites fail to generate measurable business results. The article “Does Your Website Look Great but Perform Poorly?,” explains how compliance with modern web standards, ranging from semantic code to accessibility, directly influences SEO rankings, conversions, and brand trust. - November 16, 2025 - 521 Web Design
Wellington Web Design Releases 2025 Guide Highlighting the Best Web Design Services in Wellington, Florida, as Mobile Usage Surpasses 64 Percent Worldwide
Wellington Web Design has published a new 2025 guide outlining the best web design services available to local businesses in Wellington, Florida. The guide focuses on mobile first design, SEO structure, user experience, and emerging trends shaping how businesses build their online presence in 2025. It provides updated insights supported by industry statistics to help local companies compete in a rapidly changing digital environment. - November 16, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
XTIVIA Announces New Partnership with Databricks to Drive Data Intelligence and Efficiency with New Assessment Toolkit
XTIVIA partners with Databricks to launch an Assessment Toolkit to optimize data, analytics, and AI. This collaboration helps clients unify data, evaluate environments, identify bottlenecks, and build roadmaps for migration, governance, and optimization on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. - November 07, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
TechGuilds and Kajoo.ai Appoint XM Cloud Founding Architect Andy Cohen as Head of AI Engineering & Agentic Experience
TechGuilds Consulting Inc. and Kajoo.ai today announced the appointment of Andy Cohen—the founding architect of Sitecore XM Cloud—as Head of AI Engineering & Agentic Experience. Cohen will lead Kajoo’s AI-native, agentic product capabilities and delivery accelerators across... - November 07, 2025 - TechGuilds
Hurix Digital Marks 25 Years of Purpose, People, and Progress
Hurix Digital celebrates 25 years of innovation, marking its journey from a pioneering eLearning firm to a global digital solutions leader. As it enters a new era, Hurix is investing deeply in Artificial Intelligence to build human-centred, ethical solutions that transform how organizations learn, create, and connect — while staying true to its people-first values. - October 15, 2025 - Hurix Digital
Wellington Web Designs Reports Over 60% of Web Traffic in Florida Coming from Mobile Users
Wellington Web Designs, a leading digital agency based in Palm Beach County, highlights how more than 60% of online traffic now comes from mobile devices, reinforcing the need for responsive web design in Wellington, Florida. The company’s latest web design service update emphasizes mobile optimization, SEO structure, and conversion-focused layouts tailored for small and mid-sized local businesses. - October 13, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun
Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters. - October 04, 2025 - Henricks Media
DDCO Digital Rebrands to Digital DNA Pros to Reflect Expanded Services and Deeper Client Focus
DDCO Digital has officially rebranded as Digital DNA Pros, reflecting its expanded mission to strengthen the foundation of small business online presence. - September 24, 2025 - Digital DNA Pros
XTIVIA Welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales
XTIVIA welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales. Kelly will focus on expanding key data and integration partnerships with Databricks and other XTIVIA Partners. Based in the Boston area, Kelly brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Software AG, Siemens MindSphere, and TIBCO Software Inc. CEO Dennis Robinson noted that her proven track record will contribute to XTIVIA’s future growth. - September 23, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Wellington Web Designs Launches 2025 Web Design Services Guide Highlighting Mobile Usage at Over 60%
Wellington Web Designs has released its 2025 Web Design Services Guide to help small and mid-sized businesses across Palm Beach County adapt to changing digital trends. With mobile traffic now exceeding 60% of total website visits (Statista, 2025), the company emphasizes responsive and... - September 15, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
Data Entry Inc. Launches Reliable Outsourcing Web Research Services from India
Data Entry Inc. has adopted advanced Web Research Services from India to boost the speed and accuracy of its web research services. This implementation focus mainly on streamlining workflows, reduce errors, and deliver faster results for their global clients. By leveraging web research services, the company strengthens its commitment to efficiency, quality, and innovation in the business process outsourcing industry. - September 06, 2025 - Data Entry Inc.
RooSites Web Development of Dunedin Florida Wins Prestigious Best of Florida Award for Web Design for 4th Straight Year
RooSites Web Development is proud to announce it has been honored with the Best of Florida award for web design for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade, presented annually by The Guide to Florida through a statewide readers’ voting process, highlights RooSites’... - September 05, 2025 - RooSites Web Development, LLC
Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price. - September 03, 2025 - Mentor Hosting Co
Pixel Web Solutions Upgrades Its White Label Fantasy Sports Software to Empower Businesses in the Digital Gaming Market
Pixel Web Solutions renovates its next-gen white-label fantasy sports platform, offering scalable, customizable, and secure solutions for businesses to enter the global digital sports gaming market with advanced features and multi-device support. - September 01, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
Wellington Web Designs Launches Specialized Contractor Website Design Services
Wellington Web Designs LLC has announced the launch of its dedicated contractor website design services, aimed at helping contractors across industries establish credibility, attract leads, and convert visitors into customers. The new service focuses on building professional, responsive websites... - September 01, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Pixel Web Solutions Expands Expertise in Fantasy Sports App Development Services to Meet Surging Market Demand
With the increasing popularity of fantasy sports, Pixel Web Solutions introduces scalable, secure, and engaging mobile app solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Fantasy sports tech industry. Their strategic expansion highlights include delivering personalized and high-performance white label fantasy sports app platforms. - July 31, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide. - July 30, 2025 - incend Media
Congero Launches Web Agency Killer - Websites in 60 Seconds, Unlimited 24/7 Support
Congero, a new AI-powered website platform, has launched a full-service web design solution for a fraction of the the traditional cost. Businesses can get a professional website live in under 60 seconds - with unlimited future edits handled 24/7 via live chat. There are no setup fees, no lock-in contracts, and the first month is free. Congero combines the speed of AI with real-time human support, replacing the need for traditional web agencies. The service is available to in the US, UK & AUS - July 25, 2025 - Congero
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
New App “Shootsolo” Lets Solo Content Creators Film Hands-Free with Voice Control & AI
A new voice-controlled video camera app and AI-powered filming assistant is here. - July 06, 2025 - Productra
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Hurix Digital Appoints Chirag Parmar as Head of Marketing
Hurix Digital has announced the appointment of Chirag Parmar as its new Head of Marketing. Chirag brings over a decade of experience in B2B marketing, digital strategy, and brand leadership. In this role, he will lead Hurix’s global marketing initiatives across regions and drive growth, brand positioning, and digital innovation. - July 04, 2025 - Hurix Digital
Home Health Web Launches HIPAA-Conscious, Patient-First Marketing System for Home Care Agencies
Home Health Web delivers HIPAA-compliant, patient-first marketing tailored for home health care agencies. The Compassionate LocalCare System™ blends local SEO, lead capture, digital PR, and empathetic content to boost visibility, build trust, and generate secure patient inquiries. - June 23, 2025 - Home Health Web
Posiciona.Digital Launches New Scalable Marketing Framework for Small Businesses
Posiciona.Digital offers web design, SEO, Google Ads and other services for small businesses ready to grow online with scalable, transparent strategies. - June 19, 2025 - Posiciona.Digital
Wolfpack Services Launches Redesigned Website
Wolfpack Services announces the launch of its redesigned website featuring improved user experience, clearer service details, and tailored navigation to better serve players, fans, streamers, and event organizers in the pool community. - June 17, 2025 - Wolfpack Services
e2CEO Celebrates Golf Tournament Success, Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight
The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, bringing together 122 golfers and raising significant funds in support of vital initiatives in the fight against childhood cancer. "At e2CEO, we take immense pride in supporting such a special and meaningful cause. Giving... - May 30, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA Launches Advanced CIS Security Offering to Fortify Database Environments
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA launched a new security offering using CIS benchmarks. This aims to strengthen database security, reduce risks, and ensure compliance. The service includes assessments, security controls, and monitoring. It helps businesses protect data and meet regulations. Benefits include enhanced security, reduced breaches, and expert guidance. - May 30, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.