Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

A New Guinness World Record to be Set by the Cookeez Snack Company On August the 4th, 2017, husband and wife team, Charles & Bridget Rivers along with 2,000 other volunteers — will attempt to break a standing Guinness World Record for, “The Most Individuals Dunking Cookies in Milk Simultaneously.” The previous record was set in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania... - July 24, 2017 - Cookeez Snack Company

Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

Bart and Judy's Bakery Announces Tomato Seed Giveaway as a Thank You to Fans Los Angeles bakery begins shipping seed packets inside specially-marked cookie boxes. - March 06, 2014 - Bart's Bakery

Bart’s Bakery to Sell World-Class Chocolates Directly from Their Website Los Angeles-based bakers add premium dark chocolate morsels to their web-store in time for Valentine's Day. - February 12, 2014 - Bart's Bakery

Bart and Judy’s Bakery Announces COOKIEMANIA; Adds New Flavors to their Cookie Catalog LA-based bakery announces cookie giveaway; limited time Mint Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road cookies. - December 20, 2013 - Bart's Bakery

Nana Keek’s™ Offers Hassle-Free Holiday Cookie Baking Option Accompanied by Philanthropic Component Nana Keek’s Gourmet Cookies is helping to take the hassle out of holiday cookie baking while offering an opportunity to give back to the community with a philanthropic outreach program. - December 15, 2013 - Nana Keek's Gourmet Cookies

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious life-threatening... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.

Maria Bellas Biscotti Now Offers Wholesale Biscotti and Wholesale Italian Cookies Maria Bellas Biscotti, an online authentic Italian bakery, is pleased to announce that all of their baked creations are available for wholesale. - September 28, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Round Challah Bread for Rosh Hashanna (Jewish New Year) Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious round challah bread for the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashana (New Year), Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Tabernacles). They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page http://challahnmore.com. For... - September 08, 2011 - challahnmore.com

Maria Bellas Biscotti Opens Their Kitchen Doors to the World Maria Bella's Biscotti has launched their online bakery offering their exclusive variety of biscotti cookies that many have come to enjoy and love. The Maria Bella's team has taken their Italian baked "creations" to the web offering a medley of biscotti flavors and Italian cookies. - August 27, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti

New Cocoa Curacao Cookies at Farthest Star Cookies Announcing a new cookie at Farthest Star Cookies. - July 03, 2011 - Farthest Star Cookies

Bella’s Cookies Releases New 2011 Natural & Organic Cookies Bella's Cookies, a natural & organic bakery in Milton, DE is releasing several new products this summer. Among them are a nearly fat free white bean cookie, and several new gluten-free cookies. - May 27, 2011 - Bella's Cookies

Faith Starr Coming to Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announced Faith Star will be speaking on More On Herbs and the Healing Properties of Food, Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 at the store. - March 19, 2011 - Marketing Pathways

Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Anniversary Celebration Sunny Bridge Natural Foods, one of Pittsburgh’s largest locally owned all natural product and organic food markets, announced it would be holding a Grand Celebration March 1-5. - February 25, 2011 - Marketing Pathways

Bodacious Biscotti Announces New Shops on Etsy Bodacious Biscotti owner, Nava Viniar, announces the opening of shops on Etsy. "Etsy is an online marketplace for buying and selling all things homemade." The shop titles are Pina Colada biscotti by Bodacious Biscotti and Triple Chocolate Almond biscotti by Bodacious Biscotti. Pina Colada... - December 14, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti

Announcing the Launch of Madison's Gluten Free Cookies Madison's Gluten Free Cookies was established by its Founder and CEO Mark Schenker in order to establish the best presence for a new line of Gluten Free and Sugar Free cookies. The new line of cookies was created mindfully of children and adults who have Celiac Disease and/or Diabetes. Madison's Gluten... - December 04, 2010 - Madison's Gluten Free Cookies

Local Cookie Company Donates Percentage of Sales to Susan G. Komen Foundation Owner Gives Back to Cause Via Company Website Cookie Sales, Through End of This Year. - November 10, 2010 - The Biscotti Factory

ChallahNMore.com is Selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies Challahnmore.com will now be selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies though their web site http://challahnmore.com/grandma.htm. The cookies are made with organic Kamut Flour, which is the ancient wheat. Kamut is advocated by nutritionists as the best absorbed into the entire system. It is well... - October 10, 2010 - challahnmore.com

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Healthy Lifestyle Event- Relieve Pain Quickly and Easily Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations on October 2 at 1 PM for those interested in relieving pain. - September 22, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Presents a Clinic on How to Assemble the Perfect Gluten-Free Lunch Box Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations. Lori Karavolis will demonstrate how easy it is to pack a great tasting and nutritious gluten-free lunch on September 18 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

What is Bowenwork and Nia Technique? Introductory Clinic to be Held at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces their September Healthy Lifestyle Event on Bowenwork and Nia Technique to be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways

Bodacious Biscotti Receives Federal Trademark The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office granted Trademark Registration 3,818,089 to Navalicious Sweets, Inc. for the trademark “Bodacious Biscotti” granting the company the exclusive rights to the name. Nava Viniar, owner of the gourmet biscotti company stated, “We are so proud to have... - August 19, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti

Bodacious Biscotti Introduces New Summer 2010 Flavors Bodacious Biscotti announces new summer flavors, adding to their gourmet biscotti product line. - June 15, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti

Bella's Cookies Unveils New Line -- All Natural & Organic Hawaiian Baked Goods Bella’s Cookies, a natural and organic bakery from Milton, Delaware is releasing a new line of all natural and organic Hawaiian baked goods this summer. Offerings include fresh pineapple upside down cake, Lilikoi Cheesecake, and Hawaiian cookies. - May 26, 2010 - Bella's Cookies

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Challah Bread for Shavout Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious challah bread for the Jewish holiday of Shavous. They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page http://challahnmore.com. For those who live in the Monsey NY or Teaneck NJ areas, free local delivery is... - May 14, 2010 - challahnmore.com

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of "Mini-Seudah" Shelach Manos Packages for Purim Challahnmore.com will now be selling "Mini-Seudah" Shelach Manos packages through their web page http://challahnmore.com/purim.htm. The challahnmore "min-Seudah" Shelach Manos package consists of two freshly baked small challahs, a small bottle of grape juice and a variety of hamantashen... - February 23, 2010 - challahnmore.com

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Introduction of Amy Lyn's Flax Thins Challahnmore.com will now be selling Amy Lyn's Flax Thins through their web page http://challahnmore.com/flaxthins.htm. Amy Lyn's Flax Thins are a tasty nutritious bread and snack alternative. They are delicious with cheeses, dips, salsa, soup and salads or as tasty topping. - December 24, 2009 - challahnmore.com

New Holiday Cookies from Bella’s Cookies Bella’s Cookies is releasing their 2009 line of Holiday offerings available now through December 31st. Several new types of natural and organic cookies, candies and desserts are making the list this year, with a special focus on varieties to suit those with certain food allergies or intolerances. - December 02, 2009 - Bella's Cookies

The Flavors of Greece Have Been Brought to Hillsborough NJ with Taste of Crete's Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, September 19th Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on all natural and organic Greek imported products and ready prepared Greek meals based on family recipes, opens its first retail location. Saturday, September 19th will be the Grand Opening Celebration at 400 Route 206 South in Hillsborough, NJ 08844. - September 14, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete’s New Website Up and Running with Wide Array of Greek Products Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece has their new website up and running with a wide array of natural, organic, and artisan Greek products. - August 12, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete a Sponsor in the Third Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival June 25-28th 2009 Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece will be one of the sponsors at the LA Greek Film Festival in Los Angeles, California which features new films from Greek filmmakers around the world. - June 26, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Aunt Gussie's Announces New Gluten Free English Muffins and Focaccia Bread Aunt Gussie’s new gluten free English Muffins and Focaccia Bread offer tasty alternatives for individuals with Celiac disease or those following a gluten free diet. The new gluten free breads come in individually wrapped servings and are baked with the finest all natural and wholesome ingredients delivering a gluten free product with exceptional taste and unique texture. - June 25, 2009 - Aunt Gussies Cookies and Crackers

Desserts from Bella’s Cookies Feature Local Producers Natural and Organic Bakers of Bella’s Cookies in Delaware are introducing a new local infused dessert line. Cakes, pies, tarts all containing locally sourced ingredients are making their way online and for ordering as well as finding at area restaurants. Delaware beachgoers have something tasty to look forward to this summer. - June 25, 2009 - Bella's Cookies

Taste of Crete is a Sponsor in the First Gabby Awards Honoring Outstanding Greek Americans in Chicago Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece is a sponsor at the inaugural Gabby Awards which will reward excellence amongst Greek Americans in Chicago, Illinois, June 19th. - June 16, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Sweet Alexis Participating in 12th Annual Food Allergy Awareness Week “Take Actions, Prevent Reactions,” this year’s theme, runs May 10-16, 2009, and Sweet Alexis is offering visitors to its online store 20% off any purchase in honor of this important health awareness campaign. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis

Small Town Mom Makes Big Impression Following a successful weekend as a featured panelist and exhibitor at Chicago’s THRIVE Allergy Expo, Michele Fellows, owner of Sweet Alexis, creates beneficial relationships to further Allergy education and awareness. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis

Local Cookie Company Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with the Launch of a New Website and Two Additional Tasty Treat Brands Like Cinco de Mayo, The Lucky Cookie Company wants to share the tradition of celebration, by bringing fun and food to the party with their new website and lucky cookie treats. With three brands and over a dozen delicious cookie flavors, the unique and tasty cookie treats contain a message like a fortune cookie with a lucky twist... Fun. - May 07, 2009 - The Lucky Cookie Company

Ugly Hermit Finds a Home in St. Paul's Episcopal Church St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located in Waldorf, Maryland, has opened its doors and kitchen to the Ugly Hermit Cookie Company, a Maryland-based start-up. - March 23, 2009 - Ugly Hermit Cookie Company

Howard University Alumni Launch Cookie Company with Hopes to Compete in $6 Billion Market The Ugly Hermit Cookie Company hopes to compete in the $6 billion cookie market using a generations-old family recipe. - March 11, 2009 - Ugly Hermit Cookie Company

Demeter’s Pantry, an Importer of Greek Artisanal, Organic and Specialty Foods Partners with European Imports Ltd. at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show January 18-20th European Imports Ltd, a leading Importer & Distributor, recently added Demeter’s Pantry’s lines to their roster of gourmet and imported products. Their products will be showcased at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show Jan 18-20th. - January 18, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC