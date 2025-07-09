Recent Headlines
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
California’s US Senate Primary Draws Record Number of Candidates
The race to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator Feinstein has attracted an unprecedented 27 candidates. - February 09, 2024 - Liberty Cookies
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Tartis LLC Launches Online Store for Authentic Gluten Free Italian Soft Almond Cookies
Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country. - January 24, 2023 - Tartis LLC
J&M Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookie Bites
J&M Foods Issues a Voluntary Recall on a Select Lot Number of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookies Due to the Packages Contain Chocolate Chip Cookies That Do Not Disclose the Correct Allergens J&M Foods is initiating a voluntary recall because a select number of the Lavender... - July 01, 2022 - J&M Foods, Inc.
J&M Food, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Pecan (Tree Nut) Allergy Alert for 535 Packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies
J&M Foods, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of 535 packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies, with best before dates 07-OCT-2022, 08-OCT-2022, 09-OCT-2022 and 10-OCT-2022 (UPC CODE #0 85239 25803 3), because they contain pecans that, although stated in the ingredients list, are... - February 24, 2022 - J&M Foods, Inc.
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Liberty Cookies Launches Political Action Committee for the Non-Violent Majority of Americans
Liberty Cookies PAC supports democratic change as demanded by the non-violent majority of Americans that are typically not politically active. "The status quo must go." - Liberty Cookies PAC - February 25, 2021 - Liberty Cookies
American Infinity Flag Displays Patriotism and Unity of USA
Liberty Cookies has relaunched the iconic American Infinity Flag magnet with new postcards and bumper stickers allowing patriots to display their faith and love of the United States and the infinite promise of American democracy. The new "We Are United!" postcards are now available for $. - February 12, 2021 - Liberty Cookies
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest
In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer
Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
A New Guinness World Record to be Set by the Cookeez Snack Company
On August the 4th, 2017, husband and wife team, Charles & Bridget Rivers along with 2,000 other volunteers — will attempt to break a standing Guinness World Record for, “The Most Individuals Dunking Cookies in Milk Simultaneously.” The previous record was set in Pittsburg,... - July 24, 2017 - Cookeez Snack Company
Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway
Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC
GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces
Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC
Bart and Judy's Bakery Announces Tomato Seed Giveaway as a Thank You to Fans
Los Angeles bakery begins shipping seed packets inside specially-marked cookie boxes. - March 06, 2014 - Bart's Bakery
Bart’s Bakery to Sell World-Class Chocolates Directly from Their Website
Los Angeles-based bakers add premium dark chocolate morsels to their web-store in time for Valentine's Day. - February 12, 2014 - Bart's Bakery
Bart and Judy’s Bakery Announces COOKIEMANIA; Adds New Flavors to their Cookie Catalog
LA-based bakery announces cookie giveaway; limited time Mint Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road cookies. - December 20, 2013 - Bart's Bakery
Nana Keek’s™ Offers Hassle-Free Holiday Cookie Baking Option Accompanied by Philanthropic Component
Nana Keek’s Gourmet Cookies is helping to take the hassle out of holiday cookie baking while offering an opportunity to give back to the community with a philanthropic outreach program. - December 15, 2013 - Nana Keek's Gourmet Cookies
Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk
Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC
GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada
Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC
Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.
Maria Bellas Biscotti Now Offers Wholesale Biscotti and Wholesale Italian Cookies
Maria Bellas Biscotti, an online authentic Italian bakery, is pleased to announce that all of their baked creations are available for wholesale. - September 28, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti
ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Round Challah Bread for Rosh Hashanna (Jewish New Year)
Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious round challah bread for the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashana (New Year), Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Tabernacles). They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page... - September 08, 2011 - challahnmore.com
Maria Bellas Biscotti Opens Their Kitchen Doors to the World
Maria Bella's Biscotti has launched their online bakery offering their exclusive variety of biscotti cookies that many have come to enjoy and love. The Maria Bella's team has taken their Italian baked "creations" to the web offering a medley of biscotti flavors and Italian cookies. - August 27, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti
New Cocoa Curacao Cookies at Farthest Star Cookies
Announcing a new cookie at Farthest Star Cookies. - July 03, 2011 - Farthest Star Cookies
Bella’s Cookies Releases New 2011 Natural & Organic Cookies
Bella's Cookies, a natural & organic bakery in Milton, DE is releasing several new products this summer. Among them are a nearly fat free white bean cookie, and several new gluten-free cookies. - May 27, 2011 - Bella's Cookies
Faith Starr Coming to Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announced Faith Star will be speaking on More On Herbs and the Healing Properties of Food, Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 at the store. - March 19, 2011 - Marketing Pathways
Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages
GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Anniversary Celebration
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods, one of Pittsburgh’s largest locally owned all natural product and organic food markets, announced it would be holding a Grand Celebration March 1-5. - February 25, 2011 - Marketing Pathways
Bodacious Biscotti Announces New Shops on Etsy
Bodacious Biscotti owner, Nava Viniar, announces the opening of shops on Etsy. "Etsy is an online marketplace for buying and selling all things homemade." The shop titles are Pina Colada biscotti by Bodacious Biscotti and Triple Chocolate Almond biscotti by Bodacious Biscotti. Pina... - December 14, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti
Announcing the Launch of Madison's Gluten Free Cookies
Madison's Gluten Free Cookies was established by its Founder and CEO Mark Schenker in order to establish the best presence for a new line of Gluten Free and Sugar Free cookies. The new line of cookies was created mindfully of children and adults who have Celiac Disease and/or Diabetes. Madison's... - December 04, 2010 - Madison's Gluten Free Cookies
Local Cookie Company Donates Percentage of Sales to Susan G. Komen Foundation
Owner Gives Back to Cause Via Company Website Cookie Sales, Through End of This Year. - November 10, 2010 - The Biscotti Factory
ChallahNMore.com is Selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies
Challahnmore.com will now be selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies though their web site http://challahnmore.com/grandma.htm. The cookies are made with organic Kamut Flour, which is the ancient wheat. Kamut is advocated by nutritionists as the best absorbed into the entire system. It is... - October 10, 2010 - challahnmore.com
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Holding Healthy Lifestyle Event- Relieve Pain Quickly and Easily
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations on October 2 at 1 PM for those interested in relieving pain. - September 22, 2010 - Marketing Pathways
What is Bowenwork and Nia Technique? Introductory Clinic to be Held at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces their September Healthy Lifestyle Event on Bowenwork and Nia Technique to be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Presents a Clinic on How to Assemble the Perfect Gluten-Free Lunch Box
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods announces the next speaker for their Healthy Lifestyle Events and Demonstrations. Lori Karavolis will demonstrate how easy it is to pack a great tasting and nutritious gluten-free lunch on September 18 at 1:00. - September 18, 2010 - Marketing Pathways
Bodacious Biscotti Receives Federal Trademark
The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office granted Trademark Registration 3,818,089 to Navalicious Sweets, Inc. for the trademark “Bodacious Biscotti” granting the company the exclusive rights to the name. Nava Viniar, owner of the gourmet biscotti company stated, “We are so proud to... - August 19, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti
Bodacious Biscotti Introduces New Summer 2010 Flavors
Bodacious Biscotti announces new summer flavors, adding to their gourmet biscotti product line. - June 15, 2010 - Bodacious Biscotti
Bella's Cookies Unveils New Line -- All Natural & Organic Hawaiian Baked Goods
Bella’s Cookies, a natural and organic bakery from Milton, Delaware is releasing a new line of all natural and organic Hawaiian baked goods this summer. Offerings include fresh pineapple upside down cake, Lilikoi Cheesecake, and Hawaiian cookies. - May 26, 2010 - Bella's Cookies
ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Challah Bread for Shavout
Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious challah bread for the Jewish holiday of Shavous. They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page http://challahnmore.com. For those who live in the Monsey NY or Teaneck NJ areas, free local delivery... - May 14, 2010 - challahnmore.com
ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of "Mini-Seudah" Shelach Manos Packages for Purim
Challahnmore.com will now be selling "Mini-Seudah" Shelach Manos packages through their web page http://challahnmore.com/purim.htm. The challahnmore "min-Seudah" Shelach Manos package consists of two freshly baked small challahs, a small bottle of grape juice and a variety of... - February 23, 2010 - challahnmore.com
ChallahNMore.com Announces the Introduction of Amy Lyn's Flax Thins
Challahnmore.com will now be selling Amy Lyn's Flax Thins through their web page http://challahnmore.com/flaxthins.htm. Amy Lyn's Flax Thins are a tasty nutritious bread and snack alternative. They are delicious with cheeses, dips, salsa, soup and salads or as tasty topping. - December 24, 2009 - challahnmore.com
New Holiday Cookies from Bella’s Cookies
Bella’s Cookies is releasing their 2009 line of Holiday offerings available now through December 31st. Several new types of natural and organic cookies, candies and desserts are making the list this year, with a special focus on varieties to suit those with certain food allergies or intolerances. - December 02, 2009 - Bella's Cookies
The Flavors of Greece Have Been Brought to Hillsborough NJ with Taste of Crete's Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, September 19th
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on all natural and organic Greek imported products and ready prepared Greek meals based on family recipes, opens its first retail location. Saturday, September 19th will be the Grand Opening Celebration at 400 Route 206 South in Hillsborough, NJ 08844. - September 14, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete’s New Website Up and Running with Wide Array of Greek Products
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece has their new website up and running with a wide array of natural, organic, and artisan Greek products. - August 12, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC