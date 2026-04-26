Recent Headlines
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Seaweed for the People™ Launches Product Line to Help Boost Nutrition and the Planet
Their new line of sea vegetable-based seasonings helps home cooks easily integrate nutrient-rich seaweed into their meals while supporting ocean conservation. - July 05, 2023 - Seaweed for the People
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., Awarded Certification by the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. achieves certification to the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers making it one of only fifteen companies in the United States to be accredited to the highly respected standard. - November 04, 2022 - Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Ekaterra Brings Indigenous West African Spices to the Global Chef
Houston-based Ekaterra launched in 2019 with over a dozen spices unique to West Africa. Now, two years later, the West African spice brand features 26 indigenous, wild-harvested spices available online with the mission to give everyone, everywhere the chance to taste flavors of the African Motherland. - September 06, 2022 - Ekaterra
Mola Foods Launches Meal Plan to Support Weight Loss
Based in Nashua, Mola Foods has launched a Meal Plan to help support individuals achieve their weight loss goals. Developed by Mola Foods Founder LaFortune Jeannette Djabea, the support system includes a tailored meal plan and weekly 30-minute sessions with health coach, Chef Tiffany... - December 04, 2021 - Mola Foods
Korean Specialist Bamboo Salt Manufacturer, Insan Bamboo Salt Co., Ltd. is Launching Its Products Into the Global Market
By developing Miracle Capsule, an immune health functional food that has significantly improved the efficacy of bamboo salt, the company has squarely in its sights the children's atopic natural food market. Further, the company continues with research and development of health foods with health promotion and anticancer effects such as medicinal soy sauce, sari soy sauce (made from fermented black soybean), and sulfur duck. Bamboo salt is a 100% natural food with no additives. - October 20, 2021 - Insan
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Insan Bamboo Salt Co., Ltd., Korean Traditional Medical Food Company, is Planning to Launch Traditional Medical Food Brand to Enhance Immune System in Vietnam
Korean Traditional Medical Food Company, Insan Bamboo Salt is planning to launch Traditional Medical Food Brand in Vietnam - July 15, 2020 - Insan
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., Receives Extension to Their BRC Global Standards for Agents and Brokers Certification Due to COVID-19
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., one of the largest importers of spices and allied products in the United States, has received an extension to their certification for the BRC Global Standards (BRCGS) for Agents and Brokers due to COVID-19. Based on guidance by the Global Food Safety Initiative... - May 23, 2020 - Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Mola Foods Culture in a Bottle Mini Store Grand Opening
Mola Foods Shop will be celebrating its grand opening at 15 Tanguay Avenue Nashua NH from 10:00AM-5:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. - September 17, 2019 - Mola Foods
Mola Foods, Inc., African Inspired Seasoning Company, Adds Four New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors to Their Portfolio
Mola Foods makes it fun and easy for customers to build trust through cooking. - March 13, 2019 - Mola Foods
Food & Wine Tasting Hosted by Mola Foods in Conjunction with Caroline’s Fine Food
Please join Mola Foods and Caroline’s Fine Food on Friday, September 28th from 6-8pm for a food and wine tasting located at 132 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH 03110. - August 20, 2018 - Mola Foods
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Vegan Seasoning Company Adds New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors in a Monthly Box; Makes It Fun and Easy for Customers to Enjoy Exquisite Condiments from Around the World
Flavor aficionados who appreciate seasonings, relishes and marinades that have the ability to transform even the most common meals will enjoy Mola Foods Inc.’s four recently-released products. All of the New Hampshire-based company’s uniquely inspired products are fresh and... - March 16, 2018 - Mola Foods
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
HimalaSalt Recognized for Use of Upcycled Pallets: Innovation, Ethics, Beauty, and Small Footprint
Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt
Mola Foods, Inc to Launch First-Ever Ethnic Condiment Subscription Box on January 2nd, 2017
Mola Foods, Inc. announce the launch of their new ethnic condiment subscription Box in Indiegogo with the goal of raising $10,000 dollars to make Mola foods your new kitchen staple. - January 02, 2017 - Mola Foods
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC
Black Family-Owned Business Hits It Big with New Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart Deal
Husband and wife team overcomes tragedy and the odds to get their secret sauce in big box retailers. - April 06, 2016 - Charleston Gourmet Burger Company
Creator of the World's Hottest Pepper Coming to the Dallas Area This Weekend
Ed Currie,Guinness Book of World Records holder for the creation of the Carolina Reaper will be at Zest Fest, in Irving, Texas Thursday1/28 through Sunday 1/31 - January 28, 2016 - Puckerbutt Pepper Company
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. Awarded Certification by the BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. achieves certification to the BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers making it one of only forty five companies worldwide to be accredited to the highly respected standard. - August 07, 2015 - Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces
Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC
Hungry Uncle Foods Debuts Line of Premium Condiments and Barbeque Sauces
Hungry Uncle Foods, LLC, a purveyor of premium condiments and barbeque sauces, launched its product line this week with the debut of its Bajan Barbeque Sauce. Available on the company’s website, Bajan sauce offers a unique Caribbean flavor and aroma profile that distinguish it within the... - April 01, 2015 - Hungry Uncle LLC
Herbal Papaya’s Super Papaya Juice Wellness Drink Makes a Big Splash with Smoothie Lovers
Herbal Papaya, a Wylie Texas company, will be launch their juice at the Natural Products Expo West Show in Anaheim, California March 2015. Papaya is a unique natural resource that contains healing compounds in the leaf, the flesh and the seeds. - December 19, 2014 - Herbal Papaya LLC
Neat™ Foods Introduces Breakfast Sausage Mix
The Market’s First Gluten and Soy-Free Breakfast Sausage Alternative to Debut at Natural Foods Expo West March 6-9, 2014 in Anaheim, CA. - February 18, 2014 - neat foods
Trending Japanese Seasoning Debuts in North America
Hikari Miso Promotes Traditional "Shio Koji" with Online Sweepstakes. - December 04, 2013 - Hikari Miso International, Inc.
Neat™ Launches Soy-Free Meat Replacement Product Line
Three delicious flavors to debut at Natural Products Expo East. - August 20, 2013 - neat foods
Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk
Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC
Hikari Miso Joins Forces with Laura Santtini & Easy Tasty Magic™ to Spread the Word About Umami Deliciousness
Laura Santtini’s Taste # 5 Nobu Far Eastern Vegetarian Will Showcase Hikari Miso to the World. - July 01, 2013 - Laura Santtini
Enter Today: Spoonfuls of Spice Dessert Recipe Contest
Enter and win free spices from www.spoonfulofspices.com. Contest ends May 31st. - May 03, 2013 - Spoonfuls of Spice
Earth Balance® and Made Just Right™ Launch Third Annual Vegan “Spring To Life” Recipe Contest
Third Annual Spring to Life Contest Will Send Grand Prize Winner on Vegan Getaway to Portland, Oregon. - April 27, 2013 - Earth Balance
GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada
Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC
140-Year-Old Spice Blend, Opa Helmut’s Rub, Launches “Spice Us Up!” Kickstarter Campaign to Support Organic, Gluten-Free and Kosher Certification
Opa Helmut’s Rub - Tasty Traditional German Spice Blends are gluten free, MSG free and all natural. Dating back to 1875. Fourth generation Great Granddaughter brings her family’s 140 year old spice blend recipes back to life using its first-ever Kickstarter campaign to support organic, gluten-free and kosher certification. The "Spice Us Up" campaign tastes as good as it sounds and runs through April 6 with a goal of raising USD 3,500. - March 21, 2013 - Opa Helmut's Pure Organic Seasoning
Opa Helmut’s Rub, New Spice Company Offers Gluten and MSG Free 138-Year-Old Traditional German Spice Blends, with a Modern Twist
Introducing Opa Helmut’s Rub Spice Blends that originated in Germany in 1875 and are now resurrected and reconstructed by fourth generation grand daughter, Astrid E. Senior, who has created a collection of traditional German spices designed to enable anyone to further explore the tastes and... - March 13, 2013 - Opa Helmut's Pure Organic Seasoning
Vanilla from Tahiti Reviews Top 4 Dessert Magazines
Vanilla From Tahiti, makers of the finest Tahitian vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract, is proud to present its list of the Top 4 Dessert Magazines. These magazines will inspire you to come up with tasty, impressive ways to use your vanilla bean pods and vanilla powder. - July 24, 2012 - Vanilla from Tahiti
Vanilla from Tahiti Reviews Top 3 Santa Barbara Culinary Schools
As an importer and distributor of Tahitian vanilla beans, and the world’s best vanilla, Vanilla From Tahiti knows Tahitian vanilla extract is only as good as the end product. It therefore follows that a good vanilla product is one prepared by chefs trained in the best culinary schools. After careful consideration, Vanilla From Tahiti named the top three culinary schools in the Santa Barbara area: Pascale’s Kitchen, Savoir Faire Catering and Michael's Catering in Santa Barbara. - July 12, 2012 - Vanilla from Tahiti
Fire Up Your Grill for a Chance to Win $200 with Encore Woodland
To kick-start the summer, Encore Woodland would like to celebrate the barbeque season with a Facebook contest. Contestants are asked to submit a photo of their best/most appetizing barbeque meal and share with friends & family for a chance to win a $200 M&M Meat Shop gift card. - July 01, 2012 - Encore Woodland
Bland Food is Conquered with the New Product Hipster Dust
Hipster Dust has launched in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to satisfy the need for better tasting and less boring food. - June 16, 2012 - Hipster Dust
Dave’s Dirty Vanilla Starts Crowdfunding Campaign
Artisan Vanilla Extract Maker Seeks to Grow and Contribute to Vanilla Farmers Through Crowdfunding Site RocketHub - January 27, 2012 - Felton Foods
As Concerns About Food Safety and Genetic Engineering Intensify, HimalaSalt Becomes Non-GMO Certified
Sustainable Sourcing is participating in Non-GMO Month and celebrating the right-to-choose food and products that do not contain genetically modified organisms by sponsoring events throughout the month. Sustainable Sourcing's HimalaSalt will be featured at nearly 1000 Non-GMO Month registered retail stores. - October 12, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC
Grandpa Josh, a Division of Nassau Foods, Announces Three New Products in Their Popular Line of Spices
Grandpa Josh, a family-owned, Minnesota business has launched 3 new spices in their popular line of spices for the home sausage makers: Maple Sausage, Summer Sausage without MSG, and Venison Bacon. Often times those who like to make their own sausages and jerky are also avid outdoors enthusiasts... - September 17, 2011 - Nassau Foods and Grandpa Josh's
Culinary Kiosk Releases Line of Organic Specialty Foods
Owners turn their love of organic farming into an online store for healthy, organic food and culinary essentials. - August 15, 2011 - Culinary Kiosk
Bay Area Spice Company Announces Food Day Food Drive
Spicely® Organic Spices, a leading vendor of organic spices, announced a Food Day charity food drive to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and selected charities. - July 15, 2011 - Spicely Organic Spices
Sustainable Sourcing Announces Store Grand Opening
Sustainable Sourcing is pleased to announce the grand opening of their store at 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, Massachusetts. - June 10, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC