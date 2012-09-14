PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mola Foods Culture in a Bottle Mini Store Grand Opening Mola Foods Shop will be celebrating its grand opening at 15 Tanguay Avenue Nashua NH from 10:00AM-5:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. - September 17, 2019 - Mola Foods

Mola Foods, Inc., African Inspired Seasoning Company, Adds Four New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors to Their Portfolio Mola Foods makes it fun and easy for customers to build trust through cooking. - March 13, 2019 - Mola Foods

Food & Wine Tasting Hosted by Mola Foods in Conjunction with Caroline’s Fine Food Please join Mola Foods and Caroline’s Fine Food on Friday, September 28th from 6-8pm for a food and wine tasting located at 132 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH 03110. - August 20, 2018 - Mola Foods

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Vegan Seasoning Company Adds New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors in a Monthly Box; Makes It Fun and Easy for Customers to Enjoy Exquisite Condiments from Around the World Flavor aficionados who appreciate seasonings, relishes and marinades that have the ability to transform even the most common meals will enjoy Mola Foods Inc.’s four recently-released products. All of the New Hampshire-based company’s uniquely inspired products are fresh and vegan-friendly. The... - March 16, 2018 - Mola Foods

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

HimalaSalt Recognized for Use of Upcycled Pallets: Innovation, Ethics, Beauty, and Small Footprint Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt

Mola Foods, Inc to Launch First-Ever Ethnic Condiment Subscription Box on January 2nd, 2017 Mola Foods, Inc. announce the launch of their new ethnic condiment subscription Box in Indiegogo with the goal of raising $10,000 dollars to make Mola foods your new kitchen staple. - January 02, 2017 - Mola Foods

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

Black Family-Owned Business Hits It Big with New Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart Deal Husband and wife team overcomes tragedy and the odds to get their secret sauce in big box retailers. - April 06, 2016 - Charleston Gourmet Burger Company

Creator of the World's Hottest Pepper Coming to the Dallas Area This Weekend Ed Currie,Guinness Book of World Records holder for the creation of the Carolina Reaper will be at Zest Fest, in Irving, Texas Thursday1/28 through Sunday 1/31 - January 28, 2016 - Puckerbutt Pepper Company

Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. Awarded Certification by the BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. achieves certification to the BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers making it one of only forty five companies worldwide to be accredited to the highly respected standard. - August 07, 2015 - Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

Hungry Uncle Foods Debuts Line of Premium Condiments and Barbeque Sauces Hungry Uncle Foods, LLC, a purveyor of premium condiments and barbeque sauces, launched its product line this week with the debut of its Bajan Barbeque Sauce. Available on the company’s website, Bajan sauce offers a unique Caribbean flavor and aroma profile that distinguish it within the barbeque... - April 01, 2015 - Hungry Uncle LLC

Herbal Papaya’s Super Papaya Juice Wellness Drink Makes a Big Splash with Smoothie Lovers Herbal Papaya, a Wylie Texas company, will be launch their juice at the Natural Products Expo West Show in Anaheim, California March 2015. Papaya is a unique natural resource that contains healing compounds in the leaf, the flesh and the seeds. - December 19, 2014 - Herbal Papaya LLC

Neat™ Foods Introduces Breakfast Sausage Mix The Market’s First Gluten and Soy-Free Breakfast Sausage Alternative to Debut at Natural Foods Expo West March 6-9, 2014 in Anaheim, CA. - February 18, 2014 - neat foods

Trending Japanese Seasoning Debuts in North America Hikari Miso Promotes Traditional "Shio Koji" with Online Sweepstakes. - December 04, 2013 - Hikari Miso International, Inc.

Neat™ Launches Soy-Free Meat Replacement Product Line Three delicious flavors to debut at Natural Products Expo East. - August 20, 2013 - neat foods

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Enter Today: Spoonfuls of Spice Dessert Recipe Contest Enter and win free spices from www.spoonfulofspices.com. Contest ends May 31st. - May 03, 2013 - Spoonfuls of Spice

Earth Balance® and Made Just Right™ Launch Third Annual Vegan “Spring To Life” Recipe Contest Third Annual Spring to Life Contest Will Send Grand Prize Winner on Vegan Getaway to Portland, Oregon. - April 27, 2013 - Earth Balance

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

140-Year-Old Spice Blend, Opa Helmut’s Rub, Launches “Spice Us Up!” Kickstarter Campaign to Support Organic, Gluten-Free and Kosher Certification Opa Helmut’s Rub - Tasty Traditional German Spice Blends are gluten free, MSG free and all natural. Dating back to 1875. Fourth generation Great Granddaughter brings her family’s 140 year old spice blend recipes back to life using its first-ever Kickstarter campaign to support organic, gluten-free and kosher certification. The "Spice Us Up" campaign tastes as good as it sounds and runs through April 6 with a goal of raising USD 3,500. - March 21, 2013 - Opa Helmut's Pure Organic Seasoning

Opa Helmut’s Rub, New Spice Company Offers Gluten and MSG Free 138-Year-Old Traditional German Spice Blends, with a Modern Twist Introducing Opa Helmut’s Rub Spice Blends that originated in Germany in 1875 and are now resurrected and reconstructed by fourth generation grand daughter, Astrid E. Senior, who has created a collection of traditional German spices designed to enable anyone to further explore the tastes and textures... - March 13, 2013 - Opa Helmut's Pure Organic Seasoning

Vanilla from Tahiti Reviews Top 4 Dessert Magazines Vanilla From Tahiti, makers of the finest Tahitian vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract, is proud to present its list of the Top 4 Dessert Magazines. These magazines will inspire you to come up with tasty, impressive ways to use your vanilla bean pods and vanilla powder. - July 24, 2012 - Vanilla from Tahiti

Vanilla from Tahiti Reviews Top 3 Santa Barbara Culinary Schools As an importer and distributor of Tahitian vanilla beans, and the world’s best vanilla, Vanilla From Tahiti knows Tahitian vanilla extract is only as good as the end product. It therefore follows that a good vanilla product is one prepared by chefs trained in the best culinary schools. After careful consideration, Vanilla From Tahiti named the top three culinary schools in the Santa Barbara area: Pascale’s Kitchen, Savoir Faire Catering and Michael's Catering in Santa Barbara. - July 12, 2012 - Vanilla from Tahiti

Fire Up Your Grill for a Chance to Win $200 with Encore Woodland To kick-start the summer, Encore Woodland would like to celebrate the barbeque season with a Facebook contest. Contestants are asked to submit a photo of their best/most appetizing barbeque meal and share with friends & family for a chance to win a $200 M&M Meat Shop gift card. - July 01, 2012 - Encore Woodland

Bland Food is Conquered with the New Product Hipster Dust Hipster Dust has launched in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to satisfy the need for better tasting and less boring food. - June 16, 2012 - Hipster Dust

Dave’s Dirty Vanilla Starts Crowdfunding Campaign Artisan Vanilla Extract Maker Seeks to Grow and Contribute to Vanilla Farmers Through Crowdfunding Site RocketHub - January 27, 2012 - Felton Foods

As Concerns About Food Safety and Genetic Engineering Intensify, HimalaSalt Becomes Non-GMO Certified Sustainable Sourcing is participating in Non-GMO Month and celebrating the right-to-choose food and products that do not contain genetically modified organisms by sponsoring events throughout the month. Sustainable Sourcing's HimalaSalt will be featured at nearly 1000 Non-GMO Month registered retail stores. - October 12, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Grandpa Josh, a Division of Nassau Foods, Announces Three New Products in Their Popular Line of Spices Grandpa Josh, a family-owned, Minnesota business has launched 3 new spices in their popular line of spices for the home sausage makers: Maple Sausage, Summer Sausage without MSG, and Venison Bacon. Often times those who like to make their own sausages and jerky are also avid outdoors enthusiasts who... - September 17, 2011 - Nassau Foods and Grandpa Josh's

Culinary Kiosk Releases Line of Organic Specialty Foods Owners turn their love of organic farming into an online store for healthy, organic food and culinary essentials. - August 15, 2011 - Culinary Kiosk

Bay Area Spice Company Announces Food Day Food Drive Spicely® Organic Spices, a leading vendor of organic spices, announced a Food Day charity food drive to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and selected charities. - July 15, 2011 - Spicely Organic Spices

Sustainable Sourcing Announces Store Grand Opening Sustainable Sourcing is pleased to announce the grand opening of their store at 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, Massachusetts. - June 10, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing Releases Himalayan Salt Serving Ware Himalayan pink salt has come into a new era in the food industry as Sustainable Sourcing brings their HimalaSalt™ line into a new realm with the introduction of their Himalayan Salt Serving Ware collection, which includes Himalayan Salt Plates, Slabs, Cups and Bowls. Sustainable Sourcing has long... - May 28, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing Reveals Natural Products to Enhance Summer Grilling Sustainable Sourcing, a company dedicated to providing pure, ethically sourced products, has revealed their line of pink Himalayan sea salt products to enhance healthy outdoor cooking. As consumers continue searching for quick, healthful meals, grilling has become a standard way of cooking for many... - May 08, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing Announces Arrival of HimalaSalt Tapas Plates™ Sustainable Sourcing, the premier source for quality, unique salt serving ware, has announced the arrival of HimalaSalt Tapas Plates. The Tapas Plates complement their collection of Himalayan salt plates, platters, bowls, cups, chunks and cubes for grating. Melissa Kushi, founder and president of Sustainable... - January 13, 2011 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing Introduces New Uses for Himalayan Salt with HimalaSalt™ Green Channel Sustainable Sourcing, creator of high-quality Himalayan salt products, has introduced video demonstrations on their HimalaSalt Green Channel. Sustainable Sourcing is best known to chefs and home cooks for their Himalayan pink salt, HimalaSalt, available in fine grain, coarse grain, Himalayan crystal... - November 21, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing Announces Arrival of Himalayan Salt Cups Sustainable Sourcing, well known for their exquisite HimalaSalt™ product line, has announced the addition of Himalayan Salt Cups to their product selection. The Himalayan Salt Cups round out their popular collection of Himalayan Salt Cooking Slabs, Bricks, Bowls and Plates. Melissa Kushi, founder... - October 07, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sweet Ways to Cut 300 Calories a Day Naturally – with Stevia Extract in the Raw® Using Stevia Extract In The Raw® as a replacement for sugar in your favorite summer drinks can help cut calories. - June 24, 2010 - Stevia Extract In The Raw

Sustainable Sourcing Maintains Dedication to Environment by Using Wind-Powered Facility To honor their dedication to the Earth's ecosystems and to providing pure, ethically sourced products, Sustainable Sourcing has announced their commitment in creating their HimalaSalt™ line in a 100% wind powered facility. Sustainable Sourcing’s HimalaSalt line is created in the company’s... - June 16, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing’s HimalaSalt™ Products Featured on The Martha Stewart Show Sustainable Sourcing announced today that the company's HimalaSalt™ and organic peppercorns were featured on The Martha Stewart Show and chosen as the Martha’s favorite “Martha’s Find.” - May 26, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

Sustainable Sourcing’s Himalayan Bath Salts Featured on The Doctors Television Show Sustainable Sourcing announced today that the company's HimalaRose™ organic Himalayan bath salts were featured on The Doctors, the popular health and wellness television show focused on understanding the body and providing tips for healthy living. The segment offered praise to the HimalaRose brand... - May 16, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

NutraSalt Breakthrough Line of 66% Less Sodium Salt and Seasonings Won Best of Expo 2010 Award Introduced to the market late last year, NutraSalt continues to make a splash in the health food and wellness industry. The company took home the Best of Expo Award in the category of Honorable Distinction (Grocery/Meal) for its breakthrough line of low sodium salt and seasonings with 66% less sodium and the Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommended amount of potassium. - May 06, 2010 - NutraSalt

Sustainable Sourcing Reveals Organic, Natural Products to Enhance Healthy Eating Sustainable Sourcing, a company dedicated to providing pure, ethically sourced products has revealed their line of pink Himalayan sea salt, HimalaSalt™ and an array of organic peppercorn products to enhance healthy outdoor cooking. - April 23, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC

New Herb-Infused Artisanal Seasoning Makes Everything Taste Better Salt – the most popular seasoning in the world is getting a powerful infusion of flavor. “Sel Magique Classic Blend” blends pristine, ocean-irrigated fleur de sel with fragrant and flavorful herbes de provence. Sel Magique is now available at select retailers in New York, Los Angeles... - April 07, 2010 - Sel Magique

Sustainable Sourcing Announces Kosher Gourmet Products for Passover Sustainable Sourcing, a company offering a line of pink Himalayan sea salt products, HimalaSalt™, and Sustainable Sourcing Organics, a distinctive line of organic peppercorns, spices, and artisan salt blends, is pleased to announce that their line of gourmet products are Kosher for Passover. Sustainable... - March 28, 2010 - Sustainable Sourcing, LLC