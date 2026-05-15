Recent Headlines
Within Tobacco Manufacturing
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America. - June 04, 2025 - The American Cigar Co.
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
Jolly Cannabis Set to Showcase Innovative Product Line at CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show
Jolly Cannabis, a leading nationwide cannabis company renowned for its commitment to clean, all-natural CBD and THC products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, at the Atlantic... - April 24, 2024 - Jolly Cannabis
Family-Owned Boone Labs and Melk Cannabis Unite to Elevate Michigan's Cannabis Culture
Boone Labs, a distinguished family-owned and operated cannabis processing facility in Michigan, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Melk Cannabis, a premium solventless brand celebrated for its commitment to excellence and vibrant contributions to the cannabis community. This... - January 24, 2024 - Boone Labs
Jolly Cannabis to Shine Bright at Total Products Expo in Las Vegas
Jolly Cannabis, a prominent nationwide cannabis company, is set to shine at the Total Products Expo from January 31 to February 2, and Jolly Cannabis extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their booth at #28143, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center. - December 13, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056
Jolly Cannabis, a leading provider of premium cannabis products, will be exhibiting at the Champs Atlantic City trade show from May 9-11, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Jolly Cannabis will be showcasing their extensive line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more, at booth 4056. The event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and trends, and expand business opportunities. - April 27, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Trade Show 2023
Jolly Cannabis is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2023 Champs Trade Show. The event will take place from February 8-11, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. - February 02, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
BuitragoCigars.com Adds Six Stellar Rolling Paper Brands to Please Puffers' Palates
Miami: The online leader in smokeable products has expanded its website's Rolling Papers category. Buitrago Cigars just added six sought-after names to its selection: Elements Cigarette Papers JOB Cigarette Papers Lion Rolling Circus Hemp Wraps Raw Papers Slapwoods Wraps Vibes Papers Each of... - January 06, 2023 - Buitrago Cigars
Buitrago Cigars Now Offers a Full-Line of Hookah Products
"Hookahs may just be for you if you want to have fun with friends and family," said Martin Buitrago, director of marketing. "These water pipes are now available on our website alongside other necessities like hoses, bowls, tobacco, and charcoal. Stop by and check out our entire new... - November 08, 2022 - Buitrago Cigars
Jolly Legal Cannabis Unveils Their New Product Lines and Explains Their Quickly-Rising Brand
Jolly Cannabis is reaching even deeper into the cannabis industry to meet the needs of more consumers. CBD and THC soft chews, disposables and tinctures are coming soon to the Jolly Cannabis product lineup. - November 05, 2022 - Jolly Cannabis
Reinado Premium Cigars Adding Grand Apex 6 X 60 in 2022
After experiencing success with their initial Robusto Extra in retail environments, Reinado Premium Cigars prepares to release another size to the Grand Apex product line that is dedicated to Lam's father who suffers from Dementia. - December 31, 2021 - Reinado Premium Cigars
Buitrago Cigars, a Wholesale Distributor of Premium Cigars, Introduces a Monthly Cigar Club Subscription
Buitrago Cigars is excited to announce its monthly cigar subscription service. As you know, their company is a wholesale distributor of cigars. They have a large selection of premium cigars. The online cigar store is the best place to buy authentic premium cigars. Their cigars are high-quality, and... - November 24, 2021 - Buitrago Cigars
Musik Tent™ Patented Instrument Humidor with Built-in, Adjustable Frame Available for Distribution
Musik Tent™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution for their guitars, violins/fiddles, violas, mandolins, ukuleles and their cases. - July 14, 2020 - Origineer Design
HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution
HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design
Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply
Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson
Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau... - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.
Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera
Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City
Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Names Director of Sales
Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Alliance Cigar Adds Aging Room Quattro F55 Size to Its Exclusive "DeSocio" Collection
Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes. The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged
Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" and Greatest Hits Board NASA Rocket
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Sets Chart Records - Smoke Magazine
Shon Brooks of Brooks Entertainment Inc. invents top rated S.O.B™Dominican cigar while in the mist of launching a new television channel with Cox Media. Shon Brooks, helped increase the highest NCAA Championship Nielsen Ratings after signing a ESPN Cox Media contract for March Madness. He is also one of the (IMDB) Internet Movie Database (SEO) search engine optimization traffic leaders and now becomes one of Smoke Magazine’s top 36 cigar manufacturers in the world! - July 16, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
REINADO® Grand Empire Reserve Continues to Expand with the Introduction of an Aged Ecuadorian Connecticut Wrapped Petit Lancero
New Ecuador Edition Petit Lancero provides a distinctive, complex flavor profile. - June 04, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
Expanding Empire: Alliance Cigar to Distribute Highly Rated REINADO® "Grand Empire Reserve" Cigar Line
The partnership provides tobacconists and cigar smokers greater access to REINADO's world-class "Grand Empire Reserve" Nicaraguan puro cigars. - April 16, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
NuvoCig Releases an Innovative Electronic Cigar, Broadening Its Family of Vaping Products
NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig
Brooks Entertainment -Star Cigar- Builds Billion Dollar Intellectual Property
Billion Dollar "Stick" for the S.O.B™ Cigar and Republic Technologies LLC. - February 17, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Vapordigest.com Delivers Unbiased and Accurate Information on the E-Cigarette Industry
Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest
The Perfect Holiday Gift: NuvoCig Electronic Cigarette, a Breakthrough Alternative to Smoking
No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig
New Aging Room Small Batch T59 Blend
Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Villiger Cigars Proudly Announces: Fabian Barrantes as the New Director of Marketing
Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren. His extensive knowledge and creativity will... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars
Tuscan Liquid - the Vaper's Dreams Are Coming True
Tuscan Liquid, the new Romanian e-liquid manufacturer, made its impact on the market by releasing last month their first range of flavors for electronic cigarettes. The new range of flavors had been released on their new website and after many months of creating and testing the Tuscan Liquid Lab... - September 18, 2013 - Mirific Events SRL
4-Pound Cigar Ashtray Giveaway
Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars
As Electronic Cigarettes Become a Fast Growing Industry, V2 Cigs Emerge as the Frontrunner in the Online E Cig Marketplace
V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Hits the Hard Rock Casino
The Dominican Republic - Punta Cana Hard Rock Casino exposes the S.O.B™ Dominican cigar brand. - July 12, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
REINADO® Expands the Grand Empire Reserve Premium Collection with Additional Sizes at the 2013 IPCPR Convention & International Trade Show
92 rating and a distinctive smoking experience drive the Grand Empire Reserve's accelerated growth - July 12, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Expands Its Already Popular Lines of Premium Small Batch Cigars
New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Shon Brooks Invents "Star Cigar" for Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic Names Shon Brooks' "S.O.B Brand" for Excellence, Quality, Vision and Inspiration. - May 03, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
Electronic Cigarette Company Scoops Two Awards from Reviewboard
Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked
Hispaniola Cigars Announces the Release of Turei Cigars
The Taino aborigines of the Dominican Republic attributed spiritual qualities to smoking tobacco during their ancient rituals. It was believed that smoking the tobacco leaf would elevate them to "Turei," translated literally as "Heaven." Hispaniola Cigars is proud to announce... - January 26, 2013 - Hispaniola Cigars
REINADO® Recognized in Multiple Lists of Best 2012 Cigars
REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
America World Tobacco Expo 2013 Scheduled in Reno in 2013
America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo
REINADO® Unveils the Grand Empire Reserve at the 80th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
Industry participants eagerly await the Grand Empire Reserve from REINADO - July 03, 2012 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Introduces Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve (SGR)
Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis. It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Oliveros Cigars Announces the Launch of "Boutique Blends Cigars"
Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
V2 Cigs Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Sweet Deals
Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Releases the Disposable Electronic Cigarette
V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Electronic Cigarettes to be Featured in the Wired Store 2011
V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs