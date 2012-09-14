PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design

Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist

Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.

Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Boutique Blends Names Director of Sales Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Alliance Cigar Adds Aging Room Quattro F55 Size to Its Exclusive "DeSocio" Collection Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes. The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first introduced... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" and Greatest Hits Board NASA Rocket The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Sets Chart Records - Smoke Magazine Shon Brooks of Brooks Entertainment Inc. invents top rated S.O.B™Dominican cigar while in the mist of launching a new television channel with Cox Media. Shon Brooks, helped increase the highest NCAA Championship Nielsen Ratings after signing a ESPN Cox Media contract for March Madness. He is also one of the (IMDB) Internet Movie Database (SEO) search engine optimization traffic leaders and now becomes one of Smoke Magazine’s top 36 cigar manufacturers in the world! - July 16, 2014 - S.O.B cigars

NuvoCig Releases an Innovative Electronic Cigar, Broadening Its Family of Vaping Products NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig

Vapordigest.com Delivers Unbiased and Accurate Information on the E-Cigarette Industry Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest

The Perfect Holiday Gift: NuvoCig Electronic Cigarette, a Breakthrough Alternative to Smoking No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig

New Aging Room Small Batch T59 Blend Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Villiger Cigars Proudly Announces: Fabian Barrantes as the New Director of Marketing Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren. His extensive knowledge and creativity will be... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars

Tuscan Liquid - the Vaper's Dreams Are Coming True Tuscan Liquid, the new Romanian e-liquid manufacturer, made its impact on the market by releasing last month their first range of flavors for electronic cigarettes. The new range of flavors had been released on their new website and after many months of creating and testing the Tuscan Liquid Lab has... - September 18, 2013 - Mirific Events SRL

4-Pound Cigar Ashtray Giveaway Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars

As Electronic Cigarettes Become a Fast Growing Industry, V2 Cigs Emerge as the Frontrunner in the Online E Cig Marketplace V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Hits the Hard Rock Casino The Dominican Republic - Punta Cana Hard Rock Casino exposes the S.O.B™ Dominican cigar brand. - July 12, 2013 - S.O.B cigars

Boutique Blends Cigars Expands Its Already Popular Lines of Premium Small Batch Cigars New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Shon Brooks Invents "Star Cigar" for Dominican Republic The Dominican Republic Names Shon Brooks' "S.O.B Brand" for Excellence, Quality, Vision and Inspiration. - May 03, 2013 - S.O.B cigars

Electronic Cigarette Company Scoops Two Awards from Reviewboard Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked

Hispaniola Cigars Announces the Release of Turei Cigars The Taino aborigines of the Dominican Republic attributed spiritual qualities to smoking tobacco during their ancient rituals. It was believed that smoking the tobacco leaf would elevate them to "Turei," translated literally as "Heaven." Hispaniola Cigars is proud to announce that... - January 26, 2013 - Hispaniola Cigars

REINADO® Recognized in Multiple Lists of Best 2012 Cigars REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars

America World Tobacco Expo 2013 Scheduled in Reno in 2013 America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo

Boutique Blends Cigars Introduces Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve (SGR) Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis. It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of 2011... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars

Oliveros Cigars Announces the Launch of "Boutique Blends Cigars" Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars

V2 Cigs Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Sweet Deals Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Releases the Disposable Electronic Cigarette V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Electronic Cigarettes to be Featured in the Wired Store 2011 V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Debuts National TV Advertising Campaign Ad Features Single-Use Electronic Cigarette - November 09, 2011 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Launching Platinum E-Liquid for Electronic Cigarettes Long-Awaited Product Hits Web Stores for the Holidays 2011. - November 02, 2011 - V2 Cigs

New Research Confirms Electronic Cigarettes as Smoking Cessation Tool Contrary to FDA recommendations that electronic cigarette users should switch to FDA-approved smoking cessation products, new research confirms that the change could reverse the health gain achieved. - August 31, 2011 - V2 Cigs

REINADO® Receives a 91 Rating from Smoke Magazine and Introduces Two New Sizes at the 79th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show REINADO® receives a 91 rating from Smoke Magazine and announces two new sizes, the Habanito and El Emperador, to further broaden the choices available to cigar smokers. - July 14, 2011 - REINADO Cigars

Oliveros Cigars Signs Contract with Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco (Turkey) Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco has signed a multi-year agreement with Rafael Nodal of Oliveros Cigars to provide consulting services and serve as the exclusive International representative for all Teka products. - September 08, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors

Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Increases Production Due to rising demand despite turbulent economic times, Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars significantly increases production. - June 27, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors

Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigar Introduces a New Dominican Puro Cigar Line Called SWAG A new, all Dominican cigar from Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars. "Not your father's Dominican cigar!" All ligero, full bodied with fantastic flavor. - June 24, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors

“Cash for Cigarettes” Program Announced in Response to Struggling Economy Crown7.com introduces smokers to an alternative cigarette in these challenging times - August 19, 2009 - Crown7.com

Hookah-Hookah.com Debuts Highly Anticipated Graham Cracker Flavor Today Graham Cracker, the fifth flavor to be introduced by Hookah-Hookah this year is expected to boost sales and increase the company’s exposure in a competitive market. - May 16, 2009 - Hookah-Hookah.com

Hookah-Hookah.com Experiences Success from the Release of Four New Flavors This Year American shisha manufacturer, Hookah-Hookah continues to offer new world of taste and satisfaction with over 50 smooth flavors. - May 15, 2009 - Hookah-Hookah.com