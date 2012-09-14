PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution
HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design
Steamist
Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply
Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson
Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.
Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Presents the Aging Room Solera
Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars
Cuban Cigar Maker to Visit New York City
Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Names Director of Sales
Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars
Alliance Cigar Adds Aging Room Quattro F55 Size to Its Exclusive "DeSocio" Collection
Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes. The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first introduced... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged
Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars
S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" and Greatest Hits Board NASA Rocket
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Sets Chart Records - Smoke Magazine
Shon Brooks of Brooks Entertainment Inc. invents top rated S.O.B™Dominican cigar while in the mist of launching a new television channel with Cox Media. Shon Brooks, helped increase the highest NCAA Championship Nielsen Ratings after signing a ESPN Cox Media contract for March Madness. He is also one of the (IMDB) Internet Movie Database (SEO) search engine optimization traffic leaders and now becomes one of Smoke Magazine’s top 36 cigar manufacturers in the world! - July 16, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
REINADO Cigars
REINADO® Grand Empire Reserve Continues to Expand with the Introduction of an Aged Ecuadorian Connecticut Wrapped Petit Lancero
New Ecuador Edition Petit Lancero provides a distinctive, complex flavor profile. - June 04, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
REINADO Cigars
Expanding Empire: Alliance Cigar to Distribute Highly Rated REINADO® "Grand Empire Reserve" Cigar Line
The partnership provides tobacconists and cigar smokers greater access to REINADO's world-class "Grand Empire Reserve" Nicaraguan puro cigars. - April 16, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
NuvoCig
NuvoCig Releases an Innovative Electronic Cigar, Broadening Its Family of Vaping Products
NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig
S.O.B cigars
Brooks Entertainment -Star Cigar- Builds Billion Dollar Intellectual Property
Billion Dollar "Stick" for the S.O.B™ Cigar and Republic Technologies LLC. - February 17, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Vapordigest.com Delivers Unbiased and Accurate Information on the E-Cigarette Industry
Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest
NuvoCig
The Perfect Holiday Gift: NuvoCig Electronic Cigarette, a Breakthrough Alternative to Smoking
No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig
Boutique Blends Cigars
New Aging Room Small Batch T59 Blend
Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Villiger Cigars
Villiger Cigars Proudly Announces: Fabian Barrantes as the New Director of Marketing
Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren. His extensive knowledge and creativity will be... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars
Mirific Events SRL
Tuscan Liquid - the Vaper's Dreams Are Coming True
Tuscan Liquid, the new Romanian e-liquid manufacturer, made its impact on the market by releasing last month their first range of flavors for electronic cigarettes. The new range of flavors had been released on their new website and after many months of creating and testing the Tuscan Liquid Lab has... - September 18, 2013 - Mirific Events SRL
4-Pound Cigar Ashtray Giveaway
Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars
V2 Cigs
As Electronic Cigarettes Become a Fast Growing Industry, V2 Cigs Emerge as the Frontrunner in the Online E Cig Marketplace
V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs
S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Hits the Hard Rock Casino
The Dominican Republic - Punta Cana Hard Rock Casino exposes the S.O.B™ Dominican cigar brand. - July 12, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
REINADO Cigars
REINADO® Expands the Grand Empire Reserve Premium Collection with Additional Sizes at the 2013 IPCPR Convention & International Trade Show
92 rating and a distinctive smoking experience drive the Grand Empire Reserve's accelerated growth - July 12, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Expands Its Already Popular Lines of Premium Small Batch Cigars
New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks Invents "Star Cigar" for Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic Names Shon Brooks' "S.O.B Brand" for Excellence, Quality, Vision and Inspiration. - May 03, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
Totally Wicked
Electronic Cigarette Company Scoops Two Awards from Reviewboard
Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked
Hispaniola Cigars Announces the Release of Turei Cigars
The Taino aborigines of the Dominican Republic attributed spiritual qualities to smoking tobacco during their ancient rituals. It was believed that smoking the tobacco leaf would elevate them to "Turei," translated literally as "Heaven." Hispaniola Cigars is proud to announce that... - January 26, 2013 - Hispaniola Cigars
REINADO Cigars
REINADO® Recognized in Multiple Lists of Best 2012 Cigars
REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
America World Tobacco Expo 2013 Scheduled in Reno in 2013
America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo
REINADO Cigars
REINADO® Unveils the Grand Empire Reserve at the 80th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
Industry participants eagerly await the Grand Empire Reserve from REINADO - July 03, 2012 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars Introduces Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve (SGR)
Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis. It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of 2011... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars
Oliveros Cigars Announces the Launch of "Boutique Blends Cigars"
Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
V2 Cigs Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Sweet Deals
Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Releases the Disposable Electronic Cigarette
V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Electronic Cigarettes to be Featured in the Wired Store 2011
V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Debuts National TV Advertising Campaign
Ad Features Single-Use Electronic Cigarette - November 09, 2011 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Launching Platinum E-Liquid for Electronic Cigarettes
Long-Awaited Product Hits Web Stores for the Holidays 2011. - November 02, 2011 - V2 Cigs
New Research Confirms Electronic Cigarettes as Smoking Cessation Tool
Contrary to FDA recommendations that electronic cigarette users should switch to FDA-approved smoking cessation products, new research confirms that the change could reverse the health gain achieved. - August 31, 2011 - V2 Cigs
REINADO Cigars
REINADO® Receives a 91 Rating from Smoke Magazine and Introduces Two New Sizes at the 79th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
REINADO® receives a 91 rating from Smoke Magazine and announces two new sizes, the Habanito and El Emperador, to further broaden the choices available to cigar smokers. - July 14, 2011 - REINADO Cigars
Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Oliveros Cigars Signs Contract with Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco (Turkey)
Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco has signed a multi-year agreement with Rafael Nodal of Oliveros Cigars to provide consulting services and serve as the exclusive International representative for all Teka products. - September 08, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
REINADO Cigars
Cubanero Enterprises Introduces Premium Cigar Brand REINADO at the 78th Annual IPCPR Convention and International Trade Show
Innovative brand employs unique fermentation to produce an upscale, distinguished blend. - August 05, 2010 - REINADO Cigars
Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Increases Production
Due to rising demand despite turbulent economic times, Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars significantly increases production. - June 27, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigar Introduces a New Dominican Puro Cigar Line Called SWAG
A new, all Dominican cigar from Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars. "Not your father's Dominican cigar!" All ligero, full bodied with fantastic flavor. - June 24, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
“Cash for Cigarettes” Program Announced in Response to Struggling Economy
Crown7.com introduces smokers to an alternative cigarette in these challenging times - August 19, 2009 - Crown7.com
Hookah-Hookah.com Debuts Highly Anticipated Graham Cracker Flavor Today
Graham Cracker, the fifth flavor to be introduced by Hookah-Hookah this year is expected to boost sales and increase the company’s exposure in a competitive market. - May 16, 2009 - Hookah-Hookah.com
Hookah-Hookah.com Experiences Success from the Release of Four New Flavors This Year
American shisha manufacturer, Hookah-Hookah continues to offer new world of taste and satisfaction with over 50 smooth flavors. - May 15, 2009 - Hookah-Hookah.com
Pompano Citi Centre and the Broward Farm Bureau Present the First Free Taste of South Florida Lifestyles Show
Pompano Citi Centre and the Broward Farm Bureau present the free Taste of South Florida Lifestyles Show On Saturday, August 16th, from 9am-3pm. The event is a combination of local, healthy, and natural tastings, samplings, landscaping, and lifestyles. - July 26, 2008 - FreeTaste of South Florida Lifestyles Show
