FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company attributes... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

American Material Supply Launches a Re-Design of the Entire Website American Material Supply aka AMS, is completely re-marketing its website to provide a broader line of rubber materials and new innovative ideas related to finding the right rubber for the application. - September 03, 2018 - American Material Supply

Flamemaster Stock Dividend Annoucement Stock Dividend - July 12, 2018 - Flamemaster Corporation

Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

Plastic Injection Molding Company, Novation Industries, Celebrates 50th Anniversary Novation Industries®, a leader in the plastic injection molding industry, celebrates their 50th year in business. Novation Industries, previously WM Plastics, was established in 1967 by Bill Metz. The company was rebranded in 2012 to Novation Industries with the new tagline, "Manufacturing Ideas" which depicts their commitment to not only producing breakthrough ideas, but also to making their customers’ ideas come to life. - January 03, 2018 - Novation Industries

Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global

Bolder Industries Plans Expansion Into Specialty Markets with Newly Awarded CDPHE Waste Tire Grant $50,000 grant will drive market expansion efforts for their sustainable alternative to carbon black. - December 08, 2017 - Bolder Industries

USL Partners with Act Global Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global

More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.

Act Global Acquires UBU and Turfscape Brands Acquisition of brands combines Act Global's technologies with a new line of sports and landscape synthetic turf solutions - December 15, 2016 - Act Global

CANEI Corporation Ranks No. 8 on the 2016 Startup 50 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked CANEI Corporation No. 8 on the Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the Startup 50 ranks young Canadian businesses on the basis of their percentage two-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2016 - CANEI Corporation

Cerestech Offering Specialty Contract Plastics Services and Expertise Cerestech Inc. was formed in 2001 to advance the development and commercialization of polymer/thermoplastic-starch products. The technology, originally developed at Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal is now the basis of several granted and pending product and process patents and a family of products have already been commercialized in partnership with Teknor Apex under the Tradename Terraloy. - February 13, 2016 - Cerestech

H.M. Royal, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager H.M. Royal Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager of HM Royal of California, Incorporated. Mr. Dvorak comes to H.M. Royal from Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian, Michigan, where he was the Sales Director covering North and Central America. Dvorak... - January 31, 2016 - H.M. Royal, Inc.

Mitsubishi's Vyloglass is the All-Around Winner for Runnerless Molding Processing Molded products have become increasingly smaller and thinner. In conventional molds, sprues and runners are too thick to mold such thin parts. Removing sprues helps to reduce the molding cycle. Of all dry-type, polyester molding premixes, Vyloglass can be applied to the runnerless molding most easily due to its very good heat stability inside the injection cylinder and lower viscosity. - September 30, 2015 - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America

Rekortan Gets on Track with Atlanta Club Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track events... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Contributes to Revolutionary Lighting Design of New Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs From the glass control screen to its smartphone app, the new J-500™ Collection from Jacuzzi is clearly not your father’s hot tub. Also contributing to its futuristic luxury and style is an advanced array of LED exterior lights that are integrated into its CurvaLuxTM Siding. These lighting... - July 16, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology

Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Announces National Sales Manager for Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Business Bayer MaterialScience LLC has appointed Jeremy Parker as the National Sales Manager for the spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation and roofing materials business. Parker has been with Bayer for six years, recently serving as an SPF regional account manager for the south central United States. In his... - June 29, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

From the Himalayas to Death Valley, Pro Camera Operators Rely on Anton/Bauer® Batteries and Bayer MaterialScience LLC PC+ABS blend When a once-in-a-lifetime photo or video stretches majestically in front of your camera lens, battery failure is not an option. That’s why from the Himalayas to Death Valley, professional camera operators rely on batteries from Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, to power their history-making... - June 26, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer Materialscience LLC Presents Prestigious Award During the International Bridge Conference® A unique symbol of both cultural and environmental integrity, the Vimy Memorial Bridge represents a remarkable fusion of new structural innovations in a traditional heritage location. The bridge, spanning the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, received the Gustav Lindenthal Medal at this year’s International... - June 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Material and Process Advancements for Automotive Interiors from Bayer MaterialScience Help Automakers Create Individualized Experiences Personalization is a significant trend in consumer design as people seek individualized experiences from the telephones in their pockets to the vehicles they drive. Automotive interior designers must feature improved functionality and an elegant, luxurious appearance. To appeal to consumers, automotive... - June 04, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

3D Printing Materials that Cure with Light and Remain Water Soluble Scientists at Bucktown Polymers have developed a new type of 3D printing material that cures rapidly when exposed to light yet remains water soluble after curing. The materials have interesting uses in additive manufacturing and casting since they change from a liquid into a solid using only light to... - May 31, 2015 - Bucktown Polymers

Polyurethane Insulation from Bayer MaterialScience Helps Building and Construction Industry Meet Performance and Sustainability Goals Efficient insulation is a key component in reducing a structure’s energy consumption. Polyurethane insulation systems and technologies can help architects, specifiers, design professionals and other decision-makers meet their performance and sustainability goals. This was the subject of a Continuing... - May 18, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Decision-Makers Rely on Diverse Bayer MaterialScience LLC Materials to Meet Building Goals Architects work with engineers, contractors, building owners and other decision-makers to create functional, attractive and sustainable buildings. They also rely on materials suppliers to help achieve their building goals. For decades, Bayer MaterialScience LLC has been a leading supplier of polyurethanes,... - May 15, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Beauty Made Possible with Baycusan® from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Consumers hold their skin care, hair care and cosmetic products to high standards. They want the products they use to help them feel as beautiful as they can be. Baycusan® is a key ingredient for creating products that do just that. Baycusan® brand polyurethane dispersions from Bayer MaterialScience... - May 13, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Appoints Glenn Kelly Director of Government Relations Bayer MaterialScience LLC has named Glenn Kelly director of government relations. In this role, Kelly will lead the company’s federal and state government relations, advocacy and policy operations in Washington, D.C. “Kelly is a solid addition to this organization,” said Bayer MaterialScience... - May 11, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Polycarbonate Sheet from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Helps Make Rail Transit More Secure Rail transit operation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has always been an important topic. As an international metropolis, Buenos Aires needs functional and advanced mass transportation options. China South Locomotive manufactured a train that offers a ray of hope – its inter-city bullet train. On... - May 08, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Directcoating/Directskinning Technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Offers High-Quality Automotive Surfaces in One Step Automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers are seeking new ways to efficiently produce parts with customizable color, texture and comfort for their customers. DirectCoating/DirectSkinning (DC/DS) technology from Bayer MaterialScience LLC is a one-step, combined molding process that can efficiently accomplish... - May 06, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Security and ID Card Market Benefits from Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate Film Forgery is a major challenge for ID card manufacturers. Bayer MaterialScience, one of the world’s leading suppliers of polycarbonate films for security and ID cards, offers a portfolio of polycarbonate films that makes it possible for card manufacturers to incorporate a wide range of security features... - May 06, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Laminated Polycarbonate Composite Product from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Reinforces School District Entryway School safety is now a common consideration for educational facilities throughout the country. Procedures are often in place to address potential threats and situations, and proactive precautions are taken. One Massachusetts school district employed tactics including locking facility doors and installing... - May 01, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics

Sign of the Times: Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Products for Eye-Catching Commercial Signage In today’s competitive marketplace, companies are always looking for eye-catching ways to differentiate their businesses. Bayer MaterialScience LLC offers a range of polycarbonate sheets for a variety of signage applications that can help organizations do just that. Bayer’s broad selection... - April 09, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience Polycarbonate Sheet Grades Earn ICC-ES Evaluation Report A wide range of polycarbonate sheet grades manufactured by Bayer MaterialScience LLC recently received an evaluation report (ESR# 2728) from ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES), providing evidence that the polycarbonate sheets meet code requirements. Building officials, architects, contractors, specifiers,... - March 19, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Available in New Opto-Mechanical Software Library for Lighting System Design When developing new products, time is money and production and design mistakes can be costly. Lambda Research Corporation’s award-winning TracePro® opto-mechanical software – used for design, analysis and optimization of optical and illumination systems – allows designers to reduce... - March 12, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Star Thermoplastic Alloys and Rubbers, Inc. Launches New Website Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. (Star Thermoplastics) is pleased to announce the launch of their renovated and expanded website (www.starthermoplastics.com). The new website provides in-depth information on how their Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) materials offer value solutions to product... - March 06, 2015 - Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Durable Polycarbonate from Bayer MaterialScience Protects Sensitive Electronics in Rugged Applications Products to be used in rugged environments ranging from industrial to outdoor to medical have one clear thing in common – the need for toughness and durability. This is the “real-world” situation InHand Electronics faced when developing its own Hydra-F6™ tablet and the display... - March 05, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC

New Polycarbonate Sheet Products from Bayer MaterialScience LLC Provide OEMs with Additional Options for Lighting Lenses LEDs are advancing lighting options, both in design and functionality, yet consumers are looking for more. They look for high-quality lighting, durability, safety and attractive aesthetics. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) require these same properties in materials to meet consumer needs. Bayer... - February 27, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC