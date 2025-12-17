Recent Headlines
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees
The PHoF welcomes 18 new members. - June 02, 2025 - Plastics Hall of Fame
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Edison Agrosciences Announces $600,000 Seed Financing Round and Addition of Industry Veteran Tom Marsh to Board of Directors
Edison Agrosciences, an industrial biomaterials company developing a sustainable domestic source of natural rubber from sunflowers, today announced the closing of a $600,000 seed financing. - July 26, 2024 - Edison Agrosciences
CANEI Ranked as the Top Recycling Company on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024
CANEI is especially proud to have been included in the waste management and recycling category, as it is a unique achievement within its industry. The recognition it has received is a testament to its unwavering commitment to closing the loop on plastic waste. - April 17, 2024 - CANEI Corporation
SocoFlame, Inc. (a Subsidiary of Groupe Socomore) Completes Acquisition of the Flamemaster Corporation
SocoFlame, Inc. (a subsidiary of Groupe Socomore) announced that it has closed its acquisition of the Flamemaster Corporation following the completion of its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of the Flamemaster Corporation. SocoFlame, Inc. (a subsidiary of... - February 02, 2024 - Flamemaster Corporation
SocoFlame Intends to Acquire All Flamemaster Common Stock at $19.27 Per Share in Cash
Tender Offer and Merger - October 23, 2023 - Flamemaster Corporation
Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial. - October 18, 2023 - Spark Sourcing
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
Socomore Acquires Majority Stake of Flamemaster
The Flamemaster Corporation announced that on July 18, 2023, Socomore, with whom Flamemaster has various agreements including a joint development agreement, has increased its stake in the company from approximately 22.5% to approximately 73.97%. Socomore acquired about 52% of the outstanding shares... - August 12, 2023 - Flamemaster Corporation
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf
Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction. - November 02, 2022 - Act Global
Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region. - October 05, 2022 - Professional Plastics
Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products
Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company
Brecher Manufacturing Opens New High Volume Production Division
The company opened a new division to run higher production volumes for Sheet Metal Fabrication, Plastic Molding & CNC Machining. - January 01, 2022 - Brecher Manufacturing LLC
Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities
The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021
MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds. - August 29, 2021 - Meetall Sports Co., Ltd
Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours
Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
CANEI Corporation Places on The Globe and Mail’s Second Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce it placed No. 310 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CANEI Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of... - September 27, 2020 - CANEI Corporation
DFC, South Korea Producer of Synthetic Resins for Coatings, to Advance Into Russia
DFC Inc., a producer of synthetic resins for coatings, said it will advance into the Russian market. - February 19, 2020 - DFC Inc.
A&C Plastics, Inc. to Expand Houston Headquarters
A&C Plastics, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be conducting a groundbreaking ceremony to commence a campus expansion project which will double the A&C Plastics, Inc. building footprint at their national headquarters located in Houston, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place... - January 16, 2020 - A&C Plastics, Inc.
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019
CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation
INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant
INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global
Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global
Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity
Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
American Material Supply Launches a Re-Design of the Entire Website
American Material Supply aka AMS, is completely re-marketing its website to provide a broader line of rubber materials and new innovative ideas related to finding the right rubber for the application. - September 03, 2018 - American Material Supply
Flamemaster Stock Dividend Annoucement
Stock Dividend - July 12, 2018 - Flamemaster Corporation
Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines
The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global
CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China
CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.
Plastic Injection Molding Company, Novation Industries, Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Novation Industries®, a leader in the plastic injection molding industry, celebrates their 50th year in business. Novation Industries, previously WM Plastics, was established in 1967 by Bill Metz. The company was rebranded in 2012 to Novation Industries with the new tagline, "Manufacturing Ideas" which depicts their commitment to not only producing breakthrough ideas, but also to making their customers’ ideas come to life. - January 03, 2018 - Novation Industries
Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History
The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global
Bolder Industries Plans Expansion Into Specialty Markets with Newly Awarded CDPHE Waste Tire Grant
$50,000 grant will drive market expansion efforts for their sustainable alternative to carbon black. - December 08, 2017 - Bolder Industries
USL Partners with Act Global
Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global
Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World
Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global
Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup
The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global
Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf
American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global
Plastics Compression Molding Manufacturer Produces Parts Stronger Than Steel
Global Polymer uses a process unique among compression molding manufacturers. The company has perfected a method to embed steel, spring steel and other metals inside UHMW-PE components. More and more manufacturers are using the steel-strengthened parts, including John Deere, SAF-Holland, AGCO, Luxme and Salco, as they are nearly indestructible. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.
More Than a Piece of Plastic, UHMW-PE is Proving Itself Sturdy Enough for Farm Machinery
Global Polymer, based in Madison, S.D., is a plastics manufacturer with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to difficult manufacturing engineering problems. Using a proprietary net-shape molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, or UHMW-PE, the company creates complex parts with characteristics that are stronger than other plastic material. - June 28, 2017 - Global Polymer Industries, Inc.
Act Global Acquires UBU and Turfscape Brands
Acquisition of brands combines Act Global's technologies with a new line of sports and landscape synthetic turf solutions - December 15, 2016 - Act Global
CANEI Corporation Ranks No. 8 on the 2016 Startup 50
Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked CANEI Corporation No. 8 on the Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Published in the October issue of Canadian Business and at PROFITguide.com, the Startup 50 ranks young Canadian businesses on the basis of their percentage two-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2016 - CANEI Corporation
Cerestech Offering Specialty Contract Plastics Services and Expertise
Cerestech Inc. was formed in 2001 to advance the development and commercialization of polymer/thermoplastic-starch products. The technology, originally developed at Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal is now the basis of several granted and pending product and process patents and a family of products have already been commercialized in partnership with Teknor Apex under the Tradename Terraloy. - February 13, 2016 - Cerestech
H.M. Royal, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager
H.M. Royal Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeff Dvorak as Vice President and General Manager of HM Royal of California, Incorporated. Mr. Dvorak comes to H.M. Royal from Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian, Michigan, where he was the Sales Director covering North and Central America. - January 31, 2016 - H.M. Royal, Inc.
Mitsubishi's Vyloglass is the All-Around Winner for Runnerless Molding Processing
Molded products have become increasingly smaller and thinner. In conventional molds, sprues and runners are too thick to mold such thin parts. Removing sprues helps to reduce the molding cycle. Of all dry-type, polyester molding premixes, Vyloglass can be applied to the runnerless molding most easily due to its very good heat stability inside the injection cylinder and lower viscosity. - September 30, 2015 - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America
Rekortan Gets on Track with Atlanta Club
Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Polycarbonate Sheet Contributes to Revolutionary Lighting Design of New Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs
From the glass control screen to its smartphone app, the new J-500™ Collection from Jacuzzi is clearly not your father’s hot tub. Also contributing to its futuristic luxury and style is an advanced array of LED exterior lights that are integrated into its CurvaLuxTM Siding. These... - July 16, 2015 - Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field
Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota
New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor