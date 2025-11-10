In June NewAge will note the fifth anniversary of its rooftop solar array and green energy system. The company went solar primarily to help the environment, set a good example and save money. The array provides half of the manufacturer’s electricity needs, and additional power is purchased from green energy providers. NewAge has also greened many aspects of its building – windows, motors, trash and recycling systems, lighting – and continues to look for more ways to improve. - June 03, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.