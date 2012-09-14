PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey; Discussions on Employee Ownership and Its Benefits Held Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently welcomed Senator Bob Casey for a plant tour and round table discussions on the many benefits of employee ownership. Team members talked about the impact of being employee-owners and how it makes them work differently than before. The Senator toured NewAge’s recently-completed, multi-million dollar expansion, where silicone tubing, Single-Use molded tubing products, and reinforced silicone hose are clean room manufactured. - January 25, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary 2019 marks NewAge Industries’ 65th year in business. Started in 1954, the company distributed plastic tubing for industrial uses and today manufactures dozens of tubing styles for markets such as biopharm and pharmaceutical, medical, food, appliance, chemical and for various applications involving fluid and gas transfer. NewAge is employee owned and prides itself on providing customers with high quality products, good selection, quick delivery, old-fashioned personal service and a fair price. - January 10, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Donates More Laptop Computers to a Rural Cambodian School; Further Increases Students’ Access to Education Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries made a third donation of laptop computers to the Caramanico School in Ratanakiri, Cambodia. NewAge employs many team members originally from Cambodia and is honored to help the country’s students in this remote location. The school powers the computers with solar energy. It serves students up to twelfth grade and helps provide clean water, meals and housing. NewAge is involved with schools and students in the Southampton area as well. - November 30, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge® Introduces “10 Tubing and Hose Buying Tips for Brewers;” Aims to Help Beer Brewers Select the Best Tubing for Fluid Flow Processes New from NewAge Industries’ Food and Beverage division is an educational brochure written to help brewers of beer with tubing and hose selection. Topics include temperature resistance, flexibility, quality, reuse, and solutions for beer spoilers and off-taste. Choosing the wrong tubing for a brewing process can result in a bad batch. These tips aim to avoid that and assist brewers with producing great tasting beer. - September 29, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge® Industries/AdvantaPure® Completes Plant Expansion for Additional Clean Room Manufacturing Suites; Renovations Encompass Over 40,000 Sq. Ft. NewAge recently completed renovation of 43,000 sq. ft. of existing space at its headquarters near Philadelphia, PA. The renovated area now houses several new ISO Class 7 and 8 clean rooms for silicone tubing production, molded component operations, quality inspection and packaging for its AdvantaPure high-purity products. Newly constructed warehouse space was included in the renovation. The project took nearly two years from demolition to completion and cost $10 million. - August 24, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomed Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to Discuss ESOPs in the State and Help Promote Employee Ownership; Meetings Focused on the Benefits of ESOPs Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries on Monday, May 14, 2018, to talk about employee ownership and how the practice can be promoted throughout the state. The Governor attended roundtable meetings with current and retired NewAge employee-owners and with CEOs of other PA. ESOP companies. A plant tour of NewAge’s newly-renovated facility showed Governor Wolf how engaged the employee-owners are and how the successful manufacturer continues to grow. - May 19, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop 65. "As... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex

Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex

Updated Sustainability Report from NewAge(R) Industries Showcases Recent Improvements Such as an EV Charging Station, On-Demand Generators and High Efficiency Lighting NewAge Industries, manufacturer of plastic tubing and AdvantaPure high purity products, has released the second edition of its sustainability report. Coming out four years after the initial release, the updated report features information on the company’s continuing efforts on environmental, social and corporate responsibility including the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, on-demand generators to keep the company operational during power outages, and increased recycling. - October 13, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Achieves Landfill-Free Status; All Waste is Recycled or Used in Energy Recovery Systems Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it is now a zero-waste facility. Waste is recycled, reused or disposed of through an energy-from-waste (EfW) system. The company has made sustainability a focus in recent years and determined that achieving landfill-free status was an important part of its green initiatives. NewAge recycles cardboard, paper, plastic, glass and metal. Non-recyclable waste is burned and, through an EfW system, results in electricity. - September 01, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Begins Plant Expansion for More Manufacturing and Warehouse Space, Includes Additional Clean Rooms Steel girders and walls are going up at NewAge Industries in Southampton, Pa. The company is renovating 40,000 square feet of space to house new clean room manufacturing suites, product inspection rooms and warehousing. The need to expand came about primarily because of the success of NewAge’s AdvantaPure(R) high purity products division, which specializes in tubing, hose and fluid flow products for the biopharm industry. Anticipated completion of the renovations is within the next few months. - February 10, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Hosts Local Middle School Students Learning About Manufacturing Careers; Students Film Their Visit for a Contest Recently a group of students from Neil A. Armstrong Middle School of Fairless Hills, Pa., visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries. The purpose of their visit was two-fold: to learn about advanced manufacturing careers and to shoot video for a contest. The students toured NewAge’s silicone and plastic tubing manufacturing areas and molding rooms, learned about product testing and quality assurance, and had a chance to talk with employees about their jobs and educational backgrounds. - December 23, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Board Members; Experienced Executives Will Help Steer the Company’s Direction Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries grew significantly over the past 15 years. The company introduced a high purity line of products for the biopharma industry, doubled its number of employees, and became an ESOP corporation. Its leadership and strategic planning needs grew as well, leading to the additional of three new members for its Board of Directors. This experienced team will help plan NewAge’s continuing growth. - December 04, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Publishes White Paper Comparing Fittings for Plastic and Rubber Tubing NewAge manufactures plastic tubing and rubber hose and also supplies a variety of fittings and clamps. In this white paper, the types of fittings the company offers are compared using text, images and a reference chart. The report notes facts such as each fitting’s performance features, typical applications, materials, installation requirements and tubing materials that each fitting works best with. Clamps – Oetiker(R), worm gear and nylon double bond – are also reviewed. - September 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries’ Vardex(R) Suction Hose Turns 60 Years Old, Reaching a Milestone that Proves Its Durability and Reliability At 60 years old, Vardex reinforced PVC hose is one of NewAge Industries’ mainstays. Its decades of reliability, durability, crush resistance, and kink resistance have enabled it to endure the demands of fluid and air transfer in industries such as food and beverage, OEM and chemical. Vardex continues to be a versatile hose that provides full vacuum capabilities, flexibility and light weight. - August 11, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Forty-Nine Percent of NewAge(R) Industries is Now Owned by Its Employees; Recent Ownership Transfer Increases Employee Ownership by Nine Percent The employee-owners of plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries now own even more of the company. Ken Baker, CEO and majority shareholder, recently sold another nine percent of NewAge to its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), bringing the plan’s total ownership to forty-nine percent. The ESOP is a retirement plan designed to reward employees for their hard work and dedication. It helps avoid a competitive buyout and ensure the succession of NewAge. - July 08, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Plastic Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Five Years as a Solar Powered Company; Obtains Its Additional Electricity Needs from Renewable Sources In June NewAge will note the fifth anniversary of its rooftop solar array and green energy system. The company went solar primarily to help the environment, set a good example and save money. The array provides half of the manufacturer’s electricity needs, and additional power is purchased from green energy providers. NewAge has also greened many aspects of its building – windows, motors, trash and recycling systems, lighting – and continues to look for more ways to improve. - June 03, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Seven Additional Sizes of Clearflo(R) Ag-47 Antimicrobial Tubing to Offer Customers More Choices Clearflo Ag-47 antimicrobial tubing is now stocked in 17 sizes including 3/4” and 1” I.D. Customers had expressed a need for sizes above 1/2" I.D., and NewAge is now able to meet that requirement. The NSF-51 listed tubing contains antimicrobial ingredients throughout the tube, not only on the inside, and protects liquids from harmful bacteria that can transfer odors and taste. Applications include processing needs for beverages, food, dairy products, water and other clean fluids. - April 01, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Promotes from Within and Announces New Inside Sales Manager NewAge Industries is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephen McDevitt to Inside Sales Manager. Prior to this change McDevitt was the company’s Assistant Inside Sales Manager. The promotion was made following the retirement of another employee. McDevitt has been with NewAge for thirteen years and is now responsible for supervising the firm’s team of inside sales representatives who cover product lines for both NewAge and its biopharma Single-Use division, AdvantaPure(R). - February 29, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

62-Year-Old Company, NewAge(R) Industries, Marks Its 10th Anniversary as an ESOP Corporation and Celebrates Employee Ownership NewAge Industries is celebrating its tenth year as an employee-owned company in 2016. Its ESOP–Employee Stock Ownership Plan–was established as a way to reward team members in retirement and as a succession plan for the corporation. The company’s share price has seen a six-fold increase since the ESOP’s inception in 2006. Employees view the plan as increased incentive to always keep the customer top of mind, to perform their jobs exceptionally well, and as a path to retirement. - January 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Makes Significant Investment Into Engineering Support Group; Goal is to Maintain Its Number One Advantage of Meeting Customers’ Needs Over the past several months, tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries has expanded its engineering department with Design and Test Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, an Engineering Project Manager and an Applications Engineer with a PhD in Plastics Engineering. The reason? To enhance its technical expertise regarding processes, equipment and testing options in order to better serve its customers. NewAge sees this as a key step in continuing to grow its business. - December 11, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates 40 Years of Polyurethane Tubing and Hose; Marks Decades of Fluid and Air Transfer Superthane(R) polyurethane tubing and Urebrade(R) reinforced polyurethane hose were both introduced in 1975. NewAge brought on the products for applications such as fuel and grease lines, oxygen transfer, control instrumentation, robotics and cable jacketing. Superthane and Urebrade are still used for these applications today, thanks to their flexibility, durability, oil and chemical resistance, and ability to withstand a variety of weathering situations such as moisture and U.V. radiation. - November 20, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Hoses Designed for Food and Beverage Applications; Includes Styles for Beer and Wine Processing, Milk, Dairy and Dry Bulk Foods New from NewAge Industries are hoses lined with Butyl and Nitrile for food and beverage processing. Both styles offer smooth liners for problem-free fluid flow, plus reinforcement for pressure and vacuum applications. The hoses meet FDA and other standards and will impart no taste or odor to products flowing through them. Applications include potable water, juices, wine, beer, milk and dairy products, oily or fatty foods, dry bulk foods, and non-alcoholic beverages. - November 01, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Promotes Two Team Members to Executive Director Positions; New Positions Developed to Aid Company as It Continues to Grow Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries has promoted two team leaders, Michael Allard and Robert Volk, to executive positions. Their new roles involve the overseeing of multiple departments and more voice in the running of the company. Work teams have been realigned to help integrate job functions and improve internal communications. NewAge manufactures plastic and silicone tubing for industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, appliance and industrial. - September 04, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Joins Beverage Associations; Aims to Better Understand Beverage Processors’ Needs and Wants NewAge Industries, the manufacturer of plastic and rubber tubing and reinforced hose, has joined the American Beverage Association and the Brewers Association. While both organizations serve beverage markets, the ABA represents the non-alcoholic industry; the Brewers Association serves craft and homebrewers. NewAge joined the associations to learn more about their members’ applications and determine how to best service them with the company’s comprehensive line of fluid transfer products. - August 13, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

New Platinum-Cured Silicone Hose Available from NewAge(R) Industries; Offers a Higher Degree of Purity Silbrade(R) Platinum braid-reinforced silicone hose provides a higher degree of purity along with reinforcement for flexibility with increased pressure capabilities. Applications include those where medical, biological fluid handling, hot fill, food handling, beverage and dairy service and electrically-associated equipment is involved. Silbrade Platinum is NSF-51 listed, will not support bacteria growth and handles temperatures up to 400°F/204°C. - August 01, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

The Dramm Corporation Will be Featured on "Home Factory" The Dramm Corporation will be featured on an upcoming episode of Home Factory, Airing July 25 at 9:30 pm CST. - July 09, 2015 - Dramm Corporation

Windy City Sales, Ltd. Has Been Acquired by Duraflex, Inc. Duraflex, Inc. announces the recent acquisition of Windy City Sales, Ltd., a leading domestic OEM supplier & distributor of Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Hose Connectors for HVAC & Plumbing applications. - June 17, 2015 - Duraflex, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Clearflo(R) Ag-47 Antimicrobial PVC Tubing with Silver Ion Technology; Inhibits Bacteria Growth & Their Ill Effects Clearflo Ag-47 antimicrobial PVC tubing is now available from NewAge Industries. Applications include fluid transfer for food, beer and alcoholic beverages, dairy products and clean liquids such as those used in medical, laboratory and water-wastewater environments. The tubing, which is made with Silver Ion technology to protect fluids from harmful bacteria, is NSF-51 listed and does not contain phthalates. - June 07, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Shower Seal UK Achieved Google Certified Shop Status for Trusted Stores in the UK Shower Seal UK are proud to announce that they have achieved Google Certified Shop status. - June 05, 2015 - Shower Seal Uk Ltd

New Director of Quality and Finance Director Announced at NewAge(R) Industries; Tubing Manufacturer Promotes from Within NewAge Industries announces the promotions of Mary Marcus to Director of Quality and Mary Vander Neut to Finance Director. Marcus, an American Society for Quality member and Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, directs a team of nine and is responsible for the company’s quality program. Vander Neut started with NewAge in Sales, then moved to Accounting where she now heads both that team and Human Resources. Her duties include maintaining the company’s finances and serving as an ESOP trustee. - February 20, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Roles for Two Key Team Members; Promotes Experienced Personnel from Within NewAge has promoted Lawrence Morano to Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure product line and Stephen McDevitt to Assistant Inside Sales Manager. Morano will be responsible for managing AdvantaPure’s worldwide distribution network and developing plans for continued growth. He has extensive knowledge of Single-Use process components used in the pharma and biopharma industries. McDevitt will aid the Inside Sales Manager with management responsibilities and will assist with special projects. - January 17, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Lightweight Polyethylene Tubing from NewAge(R) Industries Offers Strength and Durability; Meets Needs for Both Industrial and Food-Related Uses Zelite(TM) linear low density polyethylene tubing from NewAge Industries is now available to meet the application demands of both food and industrial uses. It offers ingredients that conform to FDA standards, is chemically inert and provides increased elasticity over other polyethylene tubing formulations. Applications include air and fluid transfer, food and beverage processing, wire jacketing and pneumatics. Zelite is lightweight and relatively low cost. - November 13, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Promotes from Within for Director of Sales Position; Responsibilities Include Sales Objectives, Productivity and Effectiveness Michael R. Allard has been promoted to Director of Sales for NewAge Industries, Inc. Previously Allard was the company’s Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure(R) high purity products. In his new role, he will work with other department directors to plan, prioritize and attain NewAge’s goals. Allard will also be responsible for managing and staffing the sales team, establishing and achieving departmental targets and working with key customers and distributors. - October 16, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

AdvantaPure(R) Announces Lawrence Morano as New Eastern Regional Sales Manager; Handles Account Management and Sales for Parts of U.S. and Canada AdvantaPure welcomes Lawrence Morano III to its team. He brings with him many years of experience recommending and selling bioprocess and laboratory equipment, with Single-Use systems as a specialty, and will help the company better service its customers and distributors of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. As Eastern Regional Sales Manager, Morano is responsible for accounts in several U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. - September 27, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Fluoropolymer Tubing Supplies Return to Normal Levels Following Raw Material Shortages; Three Formulations Available from NewAge(R) Industries PTFE, FEP and PFA tubing from NewAge Industries is now at normal stock levels after shortages of the raw materials required to manufacture it. Fluorspar, a key ingredient, first experienced decrease production, then increased production but with export restrictions. This led to a worldwide shortage. Production and exports have now returned to normal levels, as has NewAge’s stock of fluoropolymer tubing in straight styles, as well as special versions that give the product added flexibility. - September 20, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Congressman Fitzpatrick Visits NewAge(R) Industries to Learn More About the Rewards of ESOPs and How They Can Help Other Small Business Owners NewAge Industries, a Pennsylvania tubing manufacturer and an ESOP company, hosted Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick for a meeting on the benefits of ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans). The Congressman met with NewAge employee-owners to discuss their ownership roles and their outlook on how they and the company’s customers benefit. The group also talked about ESOPs as an option for other small business owners who are looking to sell yet retain their employees’ livelihoods and American jobs. - July 31, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Pa. State Senator Stewart Greenleaf Visits NewAge(R) Industries for Town Hall Meeting on ESOPs and Plant Tour Tubing manufacturer and ESOP company NewAge Industries recently welcomed State Senator Stewart Greenleaf for a discussion on the benefits of ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) corporations and for a comprehensive tour of its manufacturing facility. The Senator met with several of NewAge’s employee-owners to learn how they view and value their ownership roles and how being an ESOP company benefits not only themselves but the company’s customers. - July 02, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

BioClosure(R) Container Seals from AdvantaPure(R) Now Available in Silicone and TPE for Glass, Metal or Plastic Containers Container closures made not only from silicone but now from AdvantaFlex TPE are available from high purity tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure. Called BioClosures, the products provide a sure seal for containers used in biopharmaceutical and other critical industries. TPE offers advantages over silicone such as lower absorption rates, along with the benefit of being free of silicone oils. When used as single use components, TPE BioClosures reduce contamination risks and cleaning requirements. - June 25, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Gardening for Smiles Dramm will donate a portion of May sales to the Free to Smile Foundation as a new Springing for Hope Initiative. - May 04, 2014 - Dramm Corporation

PVC Suction Hose from NewAge(R) Industries is Crush, Kink and Chemical Resistant; Reinforced for Full Vacuum Applications Flexible PVC hose that resists crushing and kinking is available from NewAge Industries. The hose, called Vardex(R), is constructed of chemical-resistant PVC that encompasses spiral steel wire, enabling it to withstand tough handling and environments. Vardex offers smooth surfaces and, unlike rubber hose, is transparent for visual contact with the flow. The hose may be used for both fluid and air transfer in pressure and full vacuum applications. - May 01, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

AdvantaPure(R)’s PTFE Hose Overbraided with Stainless Steel Reduces Kinking and Increases Pressure Capabilities; Smooth and Convoluted Cores Available High purity tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure now stocks its overbraided PTFE hose in four styles: smooth core, convoluted core, silicone-jacketed smooth core, and silicone-jacketed convoluted core. Called APFOS, the hose offers the purity, smoothness, and non-stick properties of PTFE fluoropolymer with kink resistance and the durability of stainless steel overbraiding. Primary applications for APFOS hose are for fluid transfer in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and chemical industries. - April 17, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

The New AdvantaPass(TM) Clean Room Wall Pass-Through System Permits Aseptic Fluid Transfer between Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Suites with Reduced Risk of Contamination AdvantaPure(R) introduces the AdvantaPass system, a technology developed to reduce contamination risks and ensure room isolation for critical fluid transfer processes. AdvantaPass applies to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing where large volumes of fluid must be transferred from one clean room to another. This unique system employs a wall portal through which multiple lines of Single-Use tubing can be serviced. Seals, gaskets, end caps and clamps ensure isolation of the portal. - March 16, 2014 - NewAge Industries, Inc.