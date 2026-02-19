Recent Headlines
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
From Military Applications to Main Street: NexGen Cem Launches Low Cost Fast-Setting Cement That Reaches Structural Strength in Just 60 Minutes
NexGen Cem, a California-based materials innovation company, is proud to unveil its next-generation Ultra-Rapid Hardening Hydraulic Cement (URHHC) — an innovative low-cost cement technology that reaches structural strength in just 60 minutes surpassing ASTM C1600 and C928 standards. - May 14, 2025 - NexGen Cem
Nicolock Unveils New Design Studios: a Destination for Desiging Outdoor Living Spaces
Nicolock launches Design Studios for immersive outdoor living design. See, touch, and compare products with expert help. First location opens Huntington May '25. - April 22, 2025 - Nicolock Paving Stones
PozzSource LLC, Formerly Geofortis Minerals LLC, to Develop Natural Pozzolan Resources in Western US
PozzSource is the new name of Geofortis Minerals, a recognized leader in the natural pozzolan concrete industry. Following the recent sale of the Geofortis Utah operations near Salt Lake City to Ash Grove, a CRH Company, Geofortis Minerals has rebranded as Pozzsource LLC. PozzSource will continue... - October 11, 2024 - PozzSource LLC
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Black Rhino Announces New Location in Fort Lauderdale
With a focus on calculated growth in the Industrial, commercial and residential garage floor space, Black Rhino announces its first of many locations in Fort Lauderdale. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Phillip Wright & Alex Giampietro Join Black Rhino Garage Floors; Launching New Website and Social Presence to Service Fort Lauderdale
The partners have launched a new website to provide clients with a thorough overview of their services and developed an increased social presence to connect with their needs. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Pan China Fastening System Introducing Revolutionary Galvanized Pipe Nipple Technology Allowing Dual-Sided Fitting
Shanghai Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd. has manufactured a new pipe technology that will help in modern plumbing system problems. - October 29, 2021 - Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd.
The End of Concrete Spalling: Cor-Tuf UHPC Founder Says Concrete Failures Can be a Thing of the Past
Disasters from failing concrete do not have to happen. Cor-Tuf UHPC can repair bad concrete and also create new structures that won’t fail. - August 02, 2021 - Cor-Tuf UHPC
Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace
Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.
Navrattan Cement Takes a Dominant Step in the Cement Industry
Mr. Himansh Verma, Founder & Chairman of Navrattan Group and team discussed Navrattan Green Cement and the technology behind it with Honorable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji at a recent meeting held at Transport Bhavan, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. In this meeting, Mr. Verma... - April 11, 2018 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Scott Burns Returns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd.
The Board of Directors of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Burns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. Mr. Burns remains Chairman of the Board. BURNCO and its group of subsidiaries has rapidly grown over the last few years which now... - October 27, 2017 - Burnco
Clifford Hahne Promoted to President, BURNCO USA
The Board of Directors of BURNCO USA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Clifford Hahne, to President, BURNCO USA. Mr. Hahne has been developing, as VP Operations, BURNCO USA for the past three years. In this time, he has led acquisitions and built BURNCO’s businesses in Texas and, most recently, in Colorado with February’s acquisition of Bestway Concrete, Inc. - October 25, 2017 - Burnco
Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S.
Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC
SCB International Names Michael Varner as Director of Business Development
SCB International continues to invest in the growth of its Technical Services group and is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Michael Varner as Director of Business Development effective June 15, 2017. - July 29, 2017 - SCB International
Joel Costonis, President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC Calls It Like It is: "Total Automation, Total Integration Protocol. An Inevitable Reality"
Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define. Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC
Holcombe CVI Brings Universal Mixers Into the Fold
The new year sees Holcombe CVI and its successful line of volumetric mixers expanding its offerings with the incorporation of the Universal Mixers brand. The upcoming 2017 World of Concrete event in Las Vegas, NV, January 16-20th, sets the stage for the partnership of Holcombe and CVI, as well as... - January 18, 2017 - Holcombe CVI
Quartz Master to Introduce Five New Quartz Designs at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017
Quartz Master, the leading quartz surface manufacturer, is excited to attend The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017. - December 14, 2016 - Quartz Master
New Product Release - The AquaProbe
The James Instruments Inc. AquaProbe utilizes the latest electronic technology to measure the quantity of water within in soils. The T-S-30 using a high frequency Microwave Sensor, samples a large volume of material, approximately 50 mm x 50 mm x 100 mm instantaneously. Changes in this... - July 09, 2016 - James Instruments, Inc.
For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List
Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving
DreamKrete Launches New Website for the Richmond Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - September 04, 2015 - DreamKrete
Navrattan Infra Pvt. Ltd. to Introduce the Latest Technology in Construction & Infrastructure Development in India
India is a developing country and is indeed making conscious and honest efforts to make it the most infrastructural developed country in the world. The government of India has been trying hard to build such structures which would complement the world wide infrastructure. The major constructions... - August 28, 2015 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Navrattan Group to Set-up First SUNSUL Technology Project in Punjab, India
Navrattan Group recently showcased eight of their revolutionary intellectual inventions to the Punjab Government delegation in Budapest, Hungary. Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Mr. Sukhbir Singh Badal was recently in Hungary to witness a demonstration by the scientists of Fakon Vallalkozasi KFT... - August 07, 2015 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.
New Super Lightweight Cellular Concrete Equipment Pads
New super lightweight fiber reinforced cellular concrete equipment pads with an EPS foam core. Benefits include ease of handling, flexing without cracking and excellent noise absorption. - July 08, 2015 - Cresco Concrete Products, LLC
Cresco Concrete Products Introduces Lightweight Concrete Parking Stops
Cresco Concrete Products, LLC fills Tuf-Stop™ plastic forms with cellular lightweight concrete and rebar to produce lightweight parking stops. - June 09, 2015 - Cresco Concrete Products, LLC
Icon Sculpting: Open Art Studio Event
Icon Sculpting's Evgeni Vodenitcharov has been working in Las Vegas for 21 years creating art and many of the iconic sculptures on Las Vegas boulevard. They are hosting an open art studio event on May 31, 2015, sharing the process and design involved in their fine art, commercial sculptures and private commissions. Guests artists featured are Mycki Manning and Daniel Miller. - May 28, 2015 - Icon Sculpting
Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. Approved by City of Detroit Human Rights Department
Detroit Ready Mix has announced the company's approval by the City of Detroit Human Rights Department as a Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) and Detroit Small Business (DSB). - April 16, 2015 - Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc.
Chadsworth Columns Wins "Best of Houzz 2015" for Design
Chadsworth Incorporated, leading manufacturer and distributor of columns and architectural products, is chosen by the millions of users in the Houzz community for the "Best of Houzz 2015" award. Offering thousands of project photographs, Chadsworth inspires online viewers with their design process. - January 26, 2015 - Chadsworth Incorporated
Denver-Based Granite Distributor Granite Imports Sheds Light on the Granite Packaging Process for Granite Countertops
For anyone looking to understand the complex granite import business, Granite Imports is sharing their experiences on the many barriers that can pose problems during the packaging process. From the various sizing requirements of each granite slab to the protection process, Granite Imports knows the... - January 17, 2015 - Granite Imports Inc.
Granite Imports Supply Granite Slabs for Kitchen Remodeling of 25-Year-Old Columbine Country Club Townhome
Colorado-based granite distributor Granite Imports recently supplied the granite slabs for the kitchen remodeling of a 25-year-old home located in the Columbine Country Club neighborhood. Using two slabs of Venetian Gold and two additional slabs of Baltic Brown, a unique horseshoe shape design was... - November 20, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.
Gelmaxx Takes Center Stage at the World of Concrete 2015
Gelmaxx is eager to show attendees of the World of Concrete 2015 how to easily dispose of concrete slurry wastewater straight into any standard trashcan. Located at booth 031558 on the Silver Lot, Gelmaxx are providing product demonstrations and giving away free samples. - November 07, 2014 - Gelmaxx - Concrete Slurry Solutions
Granite Imports General Manager Appointed as VP of Government Relations for National Kitchen & Bath Association
Granite Imports has announced that their general manager, Tracy Rivera, was recently appointed to the board of the National Kitchen & Bath Association as the Vice-President of Government Relations. - October 16, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.
Plant Tour Reinforces Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure
July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
Plant Tour to Underscore Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure
July 15 tour of Denver area concrete pipe plant for state legislators will address critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 11, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
"Bladesdirect.net Reviews" Announces the Most Exciting Promotion of the Year, a "Free Saw Give Away"
Blades Direct announces the "free saw" giveaway. - May 10, 2014 - Cut-Master Diamond Products
Expanding Market Territory with a Bigger Fleet of Trucks, Granite Imports Adds Value in Its Distribution
Larger Fleet Allows Granite Imports to Economically Deliver More Granite Slabs to More States - April 02, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.
Concrete Pipe Industry to Convene in Vegas for 2014 ACPA Convention
American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
"Blades Direct Reviews" and "BladesDirect.net Reviews" Announces Record Q1 Sales
Blades Direct LLC “bladesdirect reviews” (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws and blades; is excited to announce record Quarter 1 sales. - March 08, 2014 - Cut-Master Diamond Products
Top Quality Plants, Individuals Honored by ACPA
QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
Basalite Concrete Products Introduces New Website
Basalite Concrete Products LLC, one of the leading producers of concrete pavers, retaining walls, packaged concrete and hardscape products in the Western United States and Canada, has released a new website with significant improvements in technology, market channels, locations and content. The... - March 02, 2014 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC
ACPA Honors Safest Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies
Prestigious national awards recognize excellence in workplace safety. - February 21, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
Concrete Waterproofing Company Takes Home Three Superstar Awards at the 2013 Construction Marketing Awards
Kryton International Inc. has been recognized for excellence in marketing by the Construction Marketing Association (CMA), at the annual STAR™ Awards held in Naperville, IL. The CMA is the industry body which represents marketing within the construction industry in North America. - November 30, 2013 - Kryton International Inc
Witness the Most Reliable Concrete Waterproofing System in Action at the International Concrete Sustainability Conference
Witness the complete Krystol System in action: watch Kryton perform a crack repair and demonstrate the patented Krystol Waterstop System for joints. - November 27, 2013 - Kryton International Inc
Permanent, Reliable Concrete Waterproofing the Key to Sustainable and Durable Concrete Infrastructure
Alireza Biparva, R&D Manager and Concrete Specialist with Kryton International Inc. will be presenting a complete concrete waterproofing system as a solution to sustainable concrete waterproofing. - November 27, 2013 - Kryton International Inc
Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net Announces the Largest Inventory Blowout of 2013
Blades Direct USA, Blades Direct Canada, along with BladesDirect.net announces the largest inventory blow out sale of 2013. - November 15, 2013 - Cut-Master Diamond Products
Deteriorating Bridges Uncovered in CBC Investigative Series
"Sudbury's Big Fix" shines light on one city's looming infrastructure crisis. - November 09, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association
MLA Suzanne Anton Reaching Out to Local Global Business to Better Understand Today’s Economic Challenges
Kryton International Inc., the Vancouver based manufacturer of concrete waterproofing products, will receive a powerful vote of support from its local MLA Suzanne Anton when she visits its headquarters on Friday, October 25th. - October 25, 2013 - Kryton International Inc
BC Company Celebrates 40 Years in Style
Friday, September 13th brought 200 friends and customers of Kryton International Inc. to their Vancouver headquarters. - October 10, 2013 - Kryton International Inc
New Hand-Selected Granite for Counters Now Available Through Granite Imports, Inc.
Denver, Colorado-based natural stone suppliers Granite Imports, Inc. have announced the addition of several new options to their offering of more than 300 granite slabs for fabrication of kitchen counters. Some of the new granite slabs are actually a resurrection of granite from quarries that shut... - September 06, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.