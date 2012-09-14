PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Navrattan Cement Takes a Dominant Step in the Cement Industry Mr. Himansh Verma, Founder & Chairman of Navrattan Group and team discussed Navrattan Green Cement and the technology behind it with Honorable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji at a recent meeting held at Transport Bhavan, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. In this meeting, Mr. Verma discussed... - April 11, 2018 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Scott Burns Returns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. The Board of Directors of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Burns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. Mr. Burns remains Chairman of the Board. BURNCO and its group of subsidiaries has rapidly grown over the last few years which now mandates... - October 27, 2017 - Burnco

Clifford Hahne Promoted to President, BURNCO USA The Board of Directors of BURNCO USA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Clifford Hahne, to President, BURNCO USA. Mr. Hahne has been developing, as VP Operations, BURNCO USA for the past three years. In this time, he has led acquisitions and built BURNCO’s businesses in Texas and, most recently, in Colorado with February’s acquisition of Bestway Concrete, Inc. - October 25, 2017 - Burnco

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

SCB International Names Michael Varner as Director of Business Development SCB International continues to invest in the growth of its Technical Services group and is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Michael Varner as Director of Business Development effective June 15, 2017. - July 29, 2017 - SCB International

Joel Costonis, President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC Calls It Like It is: "Total Automation, Total Integration Protocol. An Inevitable Reality" Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define. Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to overcome... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Holcombe CVI Brings Universal Mixers Into the Fold The new year sees Holcombe CVI and its successful line of volumetric mixers expanding its offerings with the incorporation of the Universal Mixers brand. The upcoming 2017 World of Concrete event in Las Vegas, NV, January 16-20th, sets the stage for the partnership of Holcombe and CVI, as well as the... - January 18, 2017 - Holcombe CVI

Quartz Master to Introduce Five New Quartz Designs at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017 Quartz Master, the leading quartz surface manufacturer, is excited to attend The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017. - December 14, 2016 - Quartz Master

New Product Release - The AquaProbe The James Instruments Inc. AquaProbe utilizes the latest electronic technology to measure the quantity of water within in soils. The T-S-30 using a high frequency Microwave Sensor, samples a large volume of material, approximately 50 mm x 50 mm x 100 mm instantaneously. Changes in this electromagnetic... - July 09, 2016 - James Instruments, Inc.

For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result of... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving

DreamKrete Launches New Website for the Richmond Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - September 04, 2015 - DreamKrete

Navrattan Infra Pvt. Ltd. to Introduce the Latest Technology in Construction & Infrastructure Development in India India is a developing country and is indeed making conscious and honest efforts to make it the most infrastructural developed country in the world. The government of India has been trying hard to build such structures which would complement the world wide infrastructure. The major constructions that... - August 28, 2015 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Navrattan Group to Set-up First SUNSUL Technology Project in Punjab, India Navrattan Group recently showcased eight of their revolutionary intellectual inventions to the Punjab Government delegation in Budapest, Hungary. Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Mr. Sukhbir Singh Badal was recently in Hungary to witness a demonstration by the scientists of Fakon Vallalkozasi KFT company... - August 07, 2015 - Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

New Super Lightweight Cellular Concrete Equipment Pads New super lightweight fiber reinforced cellular concrete equipment pads with an EPS foam core. Benefits include ease of handling, flexing without cracking and excellent noise absorption. - July 08, 2015 - Cresco Concrete Products, LLC

Cresco Concrete Products Introduces Lightweight Concrete Parking Stops Cresco Concrete Products, LLC fills Tuf-Stop™ plastic forms with cellular lightweight concrete and rebar to produce lightweight parking stops. - June 09, 2015 - Cresco Concrete Products, LLC

Icon Sculpting: Open Art Studio Event Icon Sculpting's Evgeni Vodenitcharov has been working in Las Vegas for 21 years creating art and many of the iconic sculptures on Las Vegas boulevard. They are hosting an open art studio event on May 31, 2015, sharing the process and design involved in their fine art, commercial sculptures and private commissions. Guests artists featured are Mycki Manning and Daniel Miller. - May 28, 2015 - Icon Sculpting

Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. Approved by City of Detroit Human Rights Department Detroit Ready Mix has announced the company's approval by the City of Detroit Human Rights Department as a Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) and Detroit Small Business (DSB). - April 16, 2015 - Detroit Ready Mix Concrete, Inc.

Chadsworth Columns Wins "Best of Houzz 2015" for Design Chadsworth Incorporated, leading manufacturer and distributor of columns and architectural products, is chosen by the millions of users in the Houzz community for the "Best of Houzz 2015" award. Offering thousands of project photographs, Chadsworth inspires online viewers with their design process. - January 26, 2015 - Chadsworth Incorporated

Denver-Based Granite Distributor Granite Imports Sheds Light on the Granite Packaging Process for Granite Countertops For anyone looking to understand the complex granite import business, Granite Imports is sharing their experiences on the many barriers that can pose problems during the packaging process. From the various sizing requirements of each granite slab to the protection process, Granite Imports knows the ins... - January 17, 2015 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports Supply Granite Slabs for Kitchen Remodeling of 25-Year-Old Columbine Country Club Townhome Colorado-based granite distributor Granite Imports recently supplied the granite slabs for the kitchen remodeling of a 25-year-old home located in the Columbine Country Club neighborhood. Using two slabs of Venetian Gold and two additional slabs of Baltic Brown, a unique horseshoe shape design was employed... - November 20, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Gelmaxx Takes Center Stage at the World of Concrete 2015 Gelmaxx is eager to show attendees of the World of Concrete 2015 how to easily dispose of concrete slurry wastewater straight into any standard trashcan. Located at booth 031558 on the Silver Lot, Gelmaxx are providing product demonstrations and giving away free samples. - November 07, 2014 - Gelmaxx - Concrete Slurry Solutions

Granite Imports General Manager Appointed as VP of Government Relations for National Kitchen & Bath Association Granite Imports has announced that their general manager, Tracy Rivera, was recently appointed to the board of the National Kitchen & Bath Association as the Vice-President of Government Relations. - October 16, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Plant Tour Reinforces Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Plant Tour to Underscore Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver area concrete pipe plant for state legislators will address critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 11, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

"Bladesdirect.net Reviews" Announces the Most Exciting Promotion of the Year, a "Free Saw Give Away" Blades Direct announces the "free saw" giveaway. - May 10, 2014 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Expanding Market Territory with a Bigger Fleet of Trucks, Granite Imports Adds Value in Its Distribution Larger Fleet Allows Granite Imports to Economically Deliver More Granite Slabs to More States - April 02, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Concrete Pipe Industry to Convene in Vegas for 2014 ACPA Convention American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

"Blades Direct Reviews" and "BladesDirect.net Reviews" Announces Record Q1 Sales Blades Direct LLC “bladesdirect reviews” (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws and blades; is excited to announce record Quarter 1 sales. - March 08, 2014 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Top Quality Plants, Individuals Honored by ACPA QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Basalite Concrete Products Introduces New Website Basalite Concrete Products LLC, one of the leading producers of concrete pavers, retaining walls, packaged concrete and hardscape products in the Western United States and Canada, has released a new website with significant improvements in technology, market channels, locations and content. The new... - March 02, 2014 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

ACPA Honors Safest Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Prestigious national awards recognize excellence in workplace safety. - February 21, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Waterproofing Company Takes Home Three Superstar Awards at the 2013 Construction Marketing Awards Kryton International Inc. has been recognized for excellence in marketing by the Construction Marketing Association (CMA), at the annual STAR™ Awards held in Naperville, IL. The CMA is the industry body which represents marketing within the construction industry in North America. - November 30, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Permanent, Reliable Concrete Waterproofing the Key to Sustainable and Durable Concrete Infrastructure Alireza Biparva, R&D Manager and Concrete Specialist with Kryton International Inc. will be presenting a complete concrete waterproofing system as a solution to sustainable concrete waterproofing. - November 27, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Witness the Most Reliable Concrete Waterproofing System in Action at the International Concrete Sustainability Conference Witness the complete Krystol System in action: watch Kryton perform a crack repair and demonstrate the patented Krystol Waterstop System for joints. - November 27, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net Announces the Largest Inventory Blowout of 2013 Blades Direct USA, Blades Direct Canada, along with BladesDirect.net announces the largest inventory blow out sale of 2013. - November 15, 2013 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Deteriorating Bridges Uncovered in CBC Investigative Series "Sudbury's Big Fix" shines light on one city's looming infrastructure crisis. - November 09, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

MLA Suzanne Anton Reaching Out to Local Global Business to Better Understand Today’s Economic Challenges Kryton International Inc., the Vancouver based manufacturer of concrete waterproofing products, will receive a powerful vote of support from its local MLA Suzanne Anton when she visits its headquarters on Friday, October 25th. - October 25, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

BC Company Celebrates 40 Years in Style Friday, September 13th brought 200 friends and customers of Kryton International Inc. to their Vancouver headquarters. - October 10, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

New Hand-Selected Granite for Counters Now Available Through Granite Imports, Inc. Denver, Colorado-based natural stone suppliers Granite Imports, Inc. have announced the addition of several new options to their offering of more than 300 granite slabs for fabrication of kitchen counters. Some of the new granite slabs are actually a resurrection of granite from quarries that shut down... - September 06, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Stickin’ It to Leaking Concrete Cracks Use a permanent concrete crack repair solution – or you may end up with an octopus in the face. Or, at least, in theory. - July 06, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Stronger Communities – One Build Day at a Time Local businesses work together to build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver and their Partner Families. - June 28, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Granite Imports, Inc. Increases Selection of Granite Counter Materials from South America Denver, CO specialists for high-end home renovating materials, Granite Imports, Inc. has announced that they’ve added new items to their selection of granite counter materials from South and Central American quarries. After extensive travel to remote, small quarries carved out of the Andes and other mountain ranges, the buyers at Granite Imports have found new materials that are unique and produce some exquisite granite counter products. - June 13, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Blades Direct & BladesDirect.net Announces a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on All Diamond Blade Orders Shop with Confidence - BladesDirect.net offers their customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders. If a customer is not 100% happy with their product, Blades Direct will swap it out. - May 25, 2013 - Cut-Master Diamond Products

Wholesale Tile Specialist Granite Imports, Inc. Now Offering Urban Slabs Granite Imports, Inc., top Denver wholesaler for high quality natural stone tile products has announced that the company is now offering granite fabricators a new range of Urban Slabs. This new product is comprised primarily of recycled “post consumer” glass combined with Portland cement... - May 19, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports, Inc. Introduces New Enhance Plus for Granite Sink Maintenance Applications Denver, CO-based Granite Imports, Inc. announced a new addition to their line-up of specialty natural stone maintenance products. The company is now offering Enhance Plus by Dry Treat, which has been designed to help granite users across Colorado Springs, Denver and Boulder, Colorado ensure granite sink,... - April 19, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

High Performance Building Envelopes Are Key for Asia's Sustainable Development The rapid development of Asia can only last if it happens in a sustainable fashion. The Building Envelopes Asia 2013 Conference, to be held April 16 - 17 in Singapore, will discuss how buildings can address this challenge. EQUITONE will contribute to the conversation with their knowledge of high performance facades. - April 13, 2013 - EQUITONE Asia Pacific

Kryton Celebrates 40 Years of Concrete Waterproofing Kryton International Inc., a Canada based manufacturer and pioneer of crystalline concrete waterproofing products worldwide, is celebrating 40 years in business in 2013. - March 15, 2013 - Kryton International Inc

Kryton International Inc. Launches New Chinese Website Kryton International Inc., a Canada based manufacturer and pioneer of crystalline concrete waterproofing products worldwide, has launched a new website for its growing Chinese market. - March 15, 2013 - Kryton International Inc