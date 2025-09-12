Recent Headlines
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo
Braden Montalvo Joins FMD as Regional Sales Manager in Houston, Texas - March 19, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage
Please join FMD in welcoming Faiz Alkalbi as Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa. - February 09, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Green Patent Pending Process from Nano Gas Technologies and PCT LTD Set to Change the Oil Industry
Nano Gas and PCT mix saltwater, electricity, and tiny bubbles to produce more oil at a lower cost. - November 22, 2021 - Nano Gas Technologies, Inc.
Africa Mining Forum to Showcase Industry’s Success in Its Commitment to ESG
The ESG principles, environment, social and governance, provide the inspiration and over-arching theme for the upcoming Africa Mining Forum, a tailored mining investment platform for junior miners, mid-cap companies and sustainable technology solutions providers, taking place in November. - October 22, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan to Address ESG-focused Africa Mining Forum in November
“What we have known for a long time is that countries and jurisdictions that are better governed, tend to generate better outcomes for their people, especially when it comes to the mining sector.” This is according Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals... - September 01, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
MRA’s Mining Elites in Africa is Back to Celebrate the Industry’s Sustainability Frontrunners
Two of the African mining industry’s most innovative brands have joined forces, which sees Mining Review Africa’s Mining Elites in Africa publication and Africa Mining Forum merge with a Digital Awards Ceremony and winners acknowledgements in November 2021. Now in its seventh year,... - July 07, 2021 - Mining Review Africa
Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery
Flow Management Devices, LLC (Flow MD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a premier manufacturer of Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce improved lead times for their two large prover models; the FMD-130 and the FMD-200. Recent updates and improvements to the procurement and... - June 04, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
Africa Mining Forum Continues Digital Business Romance for Mining Community with Mine.it Africa - Connect
April sees the launch of Mine.it Africa - Connect, a unique, all-in-one, interactive digital mining platform providing in one place, African mining news and opportunities, live, interactive events and engagement. The platform is the result of the innovative and successful digital and online... - April 11, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia
FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City. - April 08, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
UK DIT Joins Forces with Nigeria’s Mining Community with Online Trade Show
The UK Department of International Trade (UK DIT) has announced their partnership with the organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, for the launch of an exciting digital trade show, the Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show, aiming to drive collaboration between the UK and Nigeria for the development... - March 26, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
2021 Roll Out of New Safety Cooling Trailers
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is please to announce the 2021 Roll Out of their new Safety Cooling Trailers. - March 04, 2021 - Pickett Oilfield
The First High-Precision Mass Flow Meter for Hydrogen Filling Stations Certified to International Standard OIM - Heinrichs Messtechnik GmbH - Kobold Instruments Sdn. Bhd.
An open road ahead for the fuel cell: The first high-precision mass flow meter for hydrogen filling stations certified to international standard OIML R 139 2018 On the road to climate-friendlier mobility, hydrogen is gaining importance as an energy source for fuel cells. However, fueling of... - February 23, 2021 - Kobold Instruments Sdn. Bhd.
MRA Celebrates Projects and People "Making a Difference" Celebrated Mining Elites in Africa
Mining Review Africa recognises the leaders and projects truly making a difference in the African mining sector in the latest edition of its annual publication, Mining Elites in Africa 2021. - January 31, 2021 - Mining Review Africa
The Australia Connection: Africa Mining Forum Explores How Aussies View Continent’s Mining Potential
The upcoming Africa Mining Forum will shine a spotlight on the “Africa-Australia mining connection” and look at what prospective investors are looking for. “Inspiration and aspiration,” is the answer of the moderator of the session, Duncan Harris, who is the President of... - November 15, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Africa Mining Forum Announces Impressive Speaker Line-Up for November
The upcoming Africa Mining Forum Digital Event has a who’s who of the mining sector lined up for its long-awaited digital programme, ranging from successful mining operators to vital institutional partners. - October 28, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event: a Golden Opportunity to Show the Way Forward for Country’s Mining Industry
The programme for the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, offers an extensive range of sessions that showcases how the various sectors are gearing up for a veritable explosion of the mining industry. - September 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event Receives Strong Support from Industry and Ministry
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, have announced several high-level sponsorships by longstanding partners of the event. These include Emotan Global Ventures Limited, AG Vision, PW Nigeria (PWN), Punuka, Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO). - September 09, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Atlas Copco Gas & Process and Vericor Power Systems Sign a Strategic Alliance to Power Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressors and Companders™ with Vericor Gas Turbines
Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently signed a strategic alliance with Atlas Copco Gas and Process (Atlas Copco) to power integrally geared centrifugal compressors and Companders™ with Vericor gas-driven turbines. The combination of these efficient,... - August 20, 2020 - Vericor Power Systems
Fasten Your Seat Belts as Africa Mining Forum Takes Off (Literally)
The mining industry has gained an exciting new multi-touchpoint partner as Africa Mining Forum the event, transforms into a year-round platform, providing engagement and content for 365 days a year, covering all corners of the continent’s junior mining activities and... - August 06, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week to Proceed Digitally in October and Reconvene in 2021
The mining mood in Nigeria remains upbeat amid the announcement that the Nigeria Mining Week conference will proceed as a digital platform from 12-16 October this year while the event will reconvene as a live event in Abuja on 11-13 October 2021. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and... - July 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Hero Flare Acquires Select Assets of Tri-Point Oil & Gas Production Systems
Hero Flare announced today the acquisition of select assets from Tri-Point Oil & Gas Production Systems, including the Tri-Point brands: Leed Fabrication, Superior Fabrication Inc. (SFI), and Edge Manufacturing & Technology. The acquisition includes the purchase of eight (8) Quad O... - July 03, 2020 - Hero Flare
Vericor TF50F Gas Turbine Successfully Completes 1,000-Hour Field Test on a Direct Drive Hydraulic Fracturing Application for a Major Customer in USA, BJ Services
Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently concluded the first field-test of 1,000 hours with their TF50F dual fuel gas turbine on a direct drive Hydraulic Fracturing application for a major Customer in USA, BJ Services, as announced by their press release on June... - June 12, 2020 - Vericor Power Systems
Eagle Environmental Services, LLC, Announces Merger with Press Rentals, LLC, Forming Eagle Dynamic
Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Extensive Service Offering Line; The combination delivers over 50 years of combined experience offering integrated and innovative services for facility challenges. New service lines to include: hydraulic dredging, liquid solids separation, beneficial reuse, raw material sales, in-plant services, transportation, & disposal. - March 04, 2020 - Eagle Dynamic Solutions
Africa Mining Forum to Connect the Right Projects with the Right Financiers in Kigali in November
“Africa Mining Forum will progressively establish itself as the platform for emerging mining countries looking at promising juniors projects that will propel the region mining sector," says Elodie Delagneau, event director of the Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in November. - February 20, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Mining Review Africa Hosts Tailings Storage Facility Discussion in Cape Town
The controversial issue of Tailings Storage Facilities (TSF) construction and management following a spate of disasters over the last 24 months was unpacked during a breakfast discussion by leading mining services companies Fraser Alexander, Knight Piesold and Webber Wentzel on the sidelines of the... - February 06, 2020 - Mining Review Africa
The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group
The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies
Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week
The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry"
Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap"
Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite
The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment
The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects
The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry
The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing
CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers
Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future
Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
DAT Instruments Introduces DAT Widelog Data Logger, with New Large 18.5-Inch Monitor, for Drilling and Special Foundations
DAT WideLog Eliminates Need for Multiple Data Loggers with Single Data Logger Capable of Executing and Monitoring Multiple Operations Simultaneously - January 12, 2018 - DAT instruments