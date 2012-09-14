PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

DAT Instruments Introduces DAT Widelog Data Logger, with New Large 18.5-Inch Monitor, for Drilling and Special Foundations DAT WideLog Eliminates Need for Multiple Data Loggers with Single Data Logger Capable of Executing and Monitoring Multiple Operations Simultaneously - January 12, 2018 - DAT instruments

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future “Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

CCTY Bearing Announces Expansion of Bushing Line: PTFE Fabric-Lined Bushings The new FSA, a steel-backed bushing with PTFE fabric lining, is designed to be used in heavy load and low-speed applications, such as those found in scissor lift and aerial work platform applications. - October 19, 2017 - CCTY Bearing

Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister of... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the latest... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria" The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025" “I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril Azobu,... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Joel Costonis, President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC Calls It Like It is: "Total Automation, Total Integration Protocol. An Inevitable Reality" Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define. Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to overcome... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain “Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from 16-19... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how Alhaji... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring" Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Organisers of iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Call Event “a Huge Boost for the Country’s Mining Sector” “Gathering all the stakeholders to discuss the challenges and the way forward in Nigeria’s mining sector has been a huge boost in confidence for the industry and mining professionals in the country are very optimistic about the sector’s imminent rejuvenation.” This is according... - December 06, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

200 Mining Experts to Gather for iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Next Week Some 200 mining experts will gather for the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja, Nigeria from 18-19 November as the industry expects to gather momentum in the near future. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria, is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - November 14, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum: Can Nigeria Expect an Investment Boom in Its Mining Sector? “Nigeria is perhaps the last remaining frontier for mineral investment in the region. With the wide occurrence of minerals and a history of mineral production, Nigeria presents a rare opportunity for serious investors and that opportunity is worth exploring.” This is according to Olayinka... - November 07, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining in... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Relaunching Nigeria as a Great Mining Destination Nigeria’s mining sector presents incredible opportunities for both the private and public sectors, given the country’s vast natural resources and the current drop in oil prices. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja this November is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

PS Filter Emphasizes the Importance of Carbon Filtration Equipment Often times, contaminants from natural gas can be deadly. Take for example hydrogen sulphide, more commonly known as H2S. If H2S is not properly taken care of, it can permeate through the air and pose a lethal risk to anyone exposed to it. To filter hydrogen sulphide and other undesirable gases and contaminants like water vapour, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, PS Filter manufactures carbon filtration equipment that is used for glycol dehydration and amine treatment applications. - April 19, 2015 - PS Filter

akvola Technologies is Looking for Pilot Projects and Partners for Long-Term Commercial-Scale Tests of Their akvoFloat™ Technology akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies

PS Filter Now Manufacturing Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) Filtration Equipment for De-Oiling Alberta is one of the few places in the world that is home to a large reserve of crude oil; a material that both quickly fleeting and crucial for modern day life. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

PS Filter Recommends the New AquaSorb 1500 for Water Filtration Industries Water is the essence of all life, but drinking water that is unpurified can have an extremely negative effect on the human body. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

PS Filter Now Helping Customers Find the Ideal Carbon Filtration Equipment Carbon Filtration Systems are designed as a chemical filter even though they are very effective for particle filtration this is not their intended use. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Oil in Water Analyzer Helps Students at Aalborg University Esbjerg, Denmark Study Membrane Filtration of Produced Water Four Oil and Gas engineering students from Aalborg University Esbjerg have written a 1st semester masters project with focus on membrane filtration of produced water. The students used the TD-500D, by Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, to test the concentration of oil in water for the feed, permeate, and retentate of a ceramic membrane connected to a feed tank. - February 11, 2015 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Sonic Sentinel, LLC Releases Innovative Model 14-1 Sonic Cannon Sonic Sentinel, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of its new, innovative Model 14-1 sonic wildlife hazing cannon. The propane fueled, solar powered Model 14-1 is designed to be compact, rugged, and technologically advanced. The portable Model 14-1 is the first product of its kind to offer a comprehensive... - December 24, 2014 - Sonic Sentinel, LLC

Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities of Mining Companies “Women face an array of challenges in the mining sector. I am, however, very encouraged by the creation of a national 'Women in Mining' association,” says Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, Executive Director of the Hear Congo organization. Mrs Ngoie-Kasongo is a speaker and chairperson during the upcoming... - October 17, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Gary Bartman, President of Turner Design Hydrocarbon Instruments Will Speak at the Ship Air Emissions Management 2014 Seminar in Long Beach, CA The President of Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, Gary Bartman, will be one of the guest speakers at the Ship Air Emissions Management summit 2014. The seminar will take place on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA from October 28-30, 2014. - October 10, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Katanga Mining Week in the DRC: Crucial Industry Meeting with Expo and Technical Workshops Cutting edge technology and practical workshops for the mining industry will be the main focus of the upcoming Katanga Mining Week taking place in Lubumbashi from 28-29 October. - October 01, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Sensorcon Announces New Calibration Options for Single Gas Monitors An overview of calibration solutions, including new calibration kits for use with the Sensorcon family of hand-held and wearable carbon monoxide (CO) and Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) monitors. - September 09, 2014 - Sensorcon

New Fully Automatic Clean in Place System for Oil in Water Monitors Introducing the new TurnerCIP Fully Automatic Clean In Place System from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - August 22, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

DAT instruments Soil Investigation Datalogger Saves Time, Money for Lebanon's Crystal Towers Project Soil Investigation Accuracy Critical for Foundation Preparation and Structural Integrity - August 16, 2014 - DAT instruments

The World’s Only DNV “Clean Design” Certified 5 PPM Bilge Alarm is Here Announcing the New TD-107 5.0™ Oil In Water Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments available from NAG Marine. - August 05, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments