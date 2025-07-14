Recent Headlines
SHI Cryogenics Group Launches Highest-Capacity Single-Stage Cryocoolers to Date
New CH-160D3 Cryocooler Series Offers Increased Cooling Performance at 20 K and 77 K - July 14, 2025 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2024
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - January 25, 2024 - Zealux Heat Pump
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases World’s Highest-Capacity 4K Cryocooler
New Model Expertly Combines Gifford-McMahon and Joule-Thomson Technologies - January 05, 2024 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
New Premises Acquired as Part of Long Term Growth Commitment
Airia Compressed Air Solutions are delighted to announce the acquisition of additional warehouse and office premises in Romsey, UK. - February 01, 2023 - Airia Compressed Air Solutions
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 77K Cryocooler to Date
New CH-160D2 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 300% Compared to Existing Models - November 14, 2022 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
SHI Cryogenics Group Extends Freedom® Helium Compressor Line
The F-20L Adds to SHI's Line of Water-Cooled Compressor Offerings. - February 18, 2022 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
DEMA Presented the New Rocket XL Chemical Injector
DEMA has launched the new Rocket XL, designed for in-line injection in larger 1/2” NPT pipes, with 1/4” or 3/8” metering barbs for a wide variety of different chemistries. Single and dual barbs are also available. The Rocket injector is the most versatile venturi injector in the marketplace. The design makes it serviceable and will last forever, delivering more pressure for any application and the lowest pressure loss amongst competitive units. - June 02, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company
The Importance of Dilution Control in Institutional Cleaning During a Pandemic
An article detailing the lessons learned over a year into the pandemic featuring details on the importance of using dilution control systems in institutional cleaning. - May 12, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Names Derakhshan President and CEO
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. (SCAI), a leading global provider of innovative cryogenic and vacuum solutions, today announced the promotion of Mark Derakhshan to President and Chief Executive Officer. Derakhshan succeeds David Dedman, who retired at the end of March. He will be... - April 03, 2021 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Wilo Philippines : A Letter to Our Valued Partners and Friends
Wilo Stays Connected - April 14, 2020 - Wilo Philippines
Quantum Design and Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announce Collaboration
Companies launch the R-98 Compressor, a variable-speed helium compressor, developed for use with cryogen-free instrumentation. - March 04, 2020 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
New Year, New Heights. Sensidyne® Elevates Four to New Leadership Roles.
After the second consecutive record year in 2019, an evolution within Sensidyne's Management Team positions the company well for continued growth and development. - January 15, 2020 - Sensidyne, LP
Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California
Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 4K Cryocooler to Date
New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared
B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World
Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company
Madden Metering Chemical Metering Pump Still Kicking It After 54 Years
Madden received a metering pump for repair that has been in service since October 16, 1964. - May 15, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing
B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy
The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Madden Manufacturing is Offering Complete Industrial Chemical Injection Packages
Save time and money with chemical metering packages that include all of the accessories you will need to get up and running. - February 19, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing
Going Green with Infrared
Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Socially Conscious Online Retailer Donates Water Filter Units to Local Food Banks
Instapure Brands donates water filtration units to two local food banks in the Northern Colorado area. - September 28, 2017 - Instapure Brands Inc.
Aeroprobe Announces Micro Purge System
The new product is an accessory for the company’s Micro Air Data System (μADS). - September 14, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Aeroprobe CEO to Present at Drones Africa Summit
The event supports drone business innovation in Africa. - September 08, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing
B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Aeroprobe Launches New Micro Air Data Computer Models
New models expand the company’s lineup of mobile measurement solutions technology. - September 02, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Aeroprobe Corporation Announces New Patent in Collaboration with GE
Novel probe design allows for the measurement of flow angles in unique environments - August 16, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands
B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator™ System Solves Lismore City Pump Problems
Struggling with increased costs from solids handling system as well as decreased productivity for an extended period of time, the Lismore City Council finally resolved the chronic problems with the digester pump at their South Lismore sewage treatment plant with the Gorman-Rupp’s... - April 22, 2017 - Hydro Innovation
Packaged Water Goes Green with the W.S. Darley & Co. Bag in Box Solution
The innovative packaged water solution, Darley Bag in Box Water, provides new value propositions to first responders around the world. - April 21, 2017 - W.S. Darley & Company
Shale Pumps Now Offers Newly Designed Quintuplex Pumps
As the industry leader in providing high-quality oil and gas drilling equipment solutions, Shale Pumps have recently announced that they will now offer newly designed Quintuplex pumps. - March 06, 2017 - Shale Pumps
B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back
B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business
Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual... - September 01, 2016 - ETT
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announces Collaboration Agreement with Synergy Systems Corporation
New Agreement Offers Expanded Sales, Service and Support to Sumitomo’s Line of Marathon® CP Cryopumps in North America. - July 03, 2016 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
B-TEC Systems Welcomes White & Peters on Board
B-TEC Systems announce White & Peters as new BC distributor. - May 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
"The Infrared Handbook" Now Available
The Infrared Handbook covers everything you need to know about infrared equipment and its applications in the automotive refinish industry. - March 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
B-TEC Introduces a High Speed Dryer for Spray Outs
Waterborne dried in 90 Seconds. - December 18, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
The Internet of Things Gets Into Hot Water
Hydra-Quick is introducing the world's fastest and smartest hot water on-demand delivery system which is smart phone programmable. The HydraQuik system can operate as a hot water demand system, timed delivery system, temperature controlled circulating system, and can even protect your piping from freezing. - December 10, 2015 - Hydra-Quick
Universal Pumping Inc. Installs Wastewater Pumps for City of Watertown, NY
City of Watertown, NY uses Universal Pumping for Wastewater management pumps. - November 18, 2015 - Universal Pumping
B-TEC Systems Introduces Its New Infrared Curing Equipment Range
A new range of short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment is being introduced in the USA. Its main use is for the fast drying of automotive refinish coatings. - October 16, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Airia Compressed Air Solutions Have Purchased the Industrial Unit They Have Leased Since the Firm Was Established by Paul Brewer & Andrew Drummond in 2009
The Romsey based business, which has become one of the South’s leading Compressed Air Solutions providers, now plan to develop the premises, creating a new office layout, modernising the existing workshop and expanding their own trade counter all of which they hope will lead to at least two new jobs. - July 25, 2015 - Airia Compressed Air Solutions
New Centrifugal Magnetic Drive Pump for Safe and Economical Handling of Hazardous Fluids from Tapflo
Tapflo CTM horizontal centrifugal pumps are pumps of centrifugal type where the power from the motor is transmitted to the centrifugal impeller by means of a magnetic coupling. CTM pumps are designed and manufactured for chemical transfer and circulation surface treatment industries. Now Tapflo introduces the biggest CTM pump in range. - June 29, 2015 - Tapflo Group
TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Sponsored Wind Tunnel Clinic Well Attended
T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Ningbo Recognized with Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
CAT Vehicle Service and TCCI Climatic Wind Tunnel Technology MACS Clinic This Week
The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic Next Week with Daniel Spurgeon of Caterpillar
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Ningbo Received Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers... - May 17, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Announced Joint Design of Compressors with CASE Construction
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Clinic with TCCI Manufacturing and Daniel Spurgeon from CAT
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - May 07, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Manufacturing and CASE Construction Produce Compressor Products Reducing Operational Costs
T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing Series in Quality Digest Starts with TCCI's Kara Demirjian Huss
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing