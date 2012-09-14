PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 4K Cryocooler to Date New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company

Madden Metering Chemical Metering Pump Still Kicking It After 54 Years Madden received a metering pump for repair that has been in service since October 16, 1964. - May 15, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Madden Manufacturing is Offering Complete Industrial Chemical Injection Packages Save time and money with chemical metering packages that include all of the accessories you will need to get up and running. - February 19, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Socially Conscious Online Retailer Donates Water Filter Units to Local Food Banks Instapure Brands donates water filtration units to two local food banks in the Northern Colorado area. - September 28, 2017 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Aeroprobe Announces Micro Purge System The new product is an accessory for the company’s Micro Air Data System (μADS). - September 14, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe CEO to Present at Drones Africa Summit The event supports drone business innovation in Africa. - September 08, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Aeroprobe Launches New Micro Air Data Computer Models New models expand the company’s lineup of mobile measurement solutions technology. - September 02, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe Corporation Announces New Patent in Collaboration with GE Novel probe design allows for the measurement of flow angles in unique environments - August 16, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator™ System Solves Lismore City Pump Problems Struggling with increased costs from solids handling system as well as decreased productivity for an extended period of time, the Lismore City Council finally resolved the chronic problems with the digester pump at their South Lismore sewage treatment plant with the Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator™... - April 22, 2017 - Hydro Innovation

Packaged Water Goes Green with the W.S. Darley & Co. Bag in Box Solution The innovative packaged water solution, Darley Bag in Box Water, provides new value propositions to first responders around the world. - April 21, 2017 - W.S. Darley & Company

Shale Pumps Now Offers Newly Designed Quintuplex Pumps As the industry leader in providing high-quality oil and gas drilling equipment solutions, Shale Pumps have recently announced that they will now offer newly designed Quintuplex pumps. - March 06, 2017 - Shale Pumps

B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual Drive... - September 01, 2016 - ETT

Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announces Collaboration Agreement with Synergy Systems Corporation New Agreement Offers Expanded Sales, Service and Support to Sumitomo’s Line of Marathon® CP Cryopumps in North America. - July 03, 2016 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

B-TEC Systems Welcomes White & Peters on Board B-TEC Systems announce White & Peters as new BC distributor. - May 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

"The Infrared Handbook" Now Available The Infrared Handbook covers everything you need to know about infrared equipment and its applications in the automotive refinish industry. - March 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Introduces a High Speed Dryer for Spray Outs Waterborne dried in 90 Seconds. - December 18, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

The Internet of Things Gets Into Hot Water Hydra-Quick is introducing the world's fastest and smartest hot water on-demand delivery system which is smart phone programmable. The HydraQuik system can operate as a hot water demand system, timed delivery system, temperature controlled circulating system, and can even protect your piping from freezing. - December 10, 2015 - Hydra-Quick

Universal Pumping Inc. Installs Wastewater Pumps for City of Watertown, NY City of Watertown, NY uses Universal Pumping for Wastewater management pumps. - November 18, 2015 - Universal Pumping

B-TEC Systems Introduces Its New Infrared Curing Equipment Range A new range of short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment is being introduced in the USA. Its main use is for the fast drying of automotive refinish coatings. - October 16, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Airia Compressed Air Solutions Have Purchased the Industrial Unit They Have Leased Since the Firm Was Established by Paul Brewer & Andrew Drummond in 2009 The Romsey based business, which has become one of the South’s leading Compressed Air Solutions providers, now plan to develop the premises, creating a new office layout, modernising the existing workshop and expanding their own trade counter all of which they hope will lead to at least two new jobs. - July 25, 2015 - Airia Compressed Air Solutions

New Centrifugal Magnetic Drive Pump for Safe and Economical Handling of Hazardous Fluids from Tapflo Tapflo CTM horizontal centrifugal pumps are pumps of centrifugal type where the power from the motor is transmitted to the centrifugal impeller by means of a magnetic coupling. CTM pumps are designed and manufactured for chemical transfer and circulation surface treatment industries. Now Tapflo introduces the biggest CTM pump in range. - June 29, 2015 - Tapflo Group

TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Sponsored Wind Tunnel Clinic Well Attended T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Ningbo Recognized with Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

CAT Vehicle Service and TCCI Climatic Wind Tunnel Technology MACS Clinic This Week The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic Next Week with Daniel Spurgeon of Caterpillar T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event will... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Ningbo Received Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 17, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Announced Joint Design of Compressors with CASE Construction T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production in... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Clinic with TCCI Manufacturing and Daniel Spurgeon from CAT T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event is... - May 07, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing and CASE Construction Produce Compressor Products Reducing Operational Costs T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in Decatur,... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Women in Manufacturing Series in Quality Digest Starts with TCCI's Kara Demirjian Huss Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Introduces New Variable Swash Compressor Described in Company News T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product is the QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing fuel efficacy and providing enhanced durability. T/CCI Customer Connection,... - April 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

May 29 TCCI Manufacturing and Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event is... - April 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing Receives Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for SQEP Certification T/CCI Manufacturing received the Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar (CAT) SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who achieve performance excellence. To become certified, a supplier must prove... - April 26, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Industrial Compressor Leadership Profiled in Quality Digest About Encouraging Women in Manufacturing Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - April 25, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure - April 22, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Customer Connection, T/CCI’s Monthly Newsletter Addressed Thermal Migration Customer Connection, T/CCI’s monthly newsletter reported how the company’s manufacturing engineers recommend “best practices” to minimize the risks of thermal migration. Thermal Migration is a condition by which refrigerant moves statically throughout a refrigeration system due... - April 19, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Global Marketing Director for TCCI Manufacturing Discusses Changing Role of Women in Manufacturing Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - April 15, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Latin American Team Lead by Rick Moore Sees Significant Growth The Latin American air compressor market is growing at a rapid pace. Rick Moore is the Director of Sales, Latin America, for T/CCI. He oversees all sales activities for the region and manages relationships with new and existing clients. His industry expertise allows him to be a trusted advisor to customers... - April 09, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Leader Profiled in Quality Digest Series Women in Manufacturing Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “XX,” which examined... - April 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Director of Application Engineering Rodge Brooks Oversees Heavy Duty Industrial Air Compressor Development for TCCI Rodge Brooks, Director of Application Engineering, leads the stewardship of compressor development at all global T/CCI locations. In addition, he oversees validation test and compressor specific coordination, along with acting as APQP lead. T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) manufactures built to last quality,... - April 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Keeping Ambulances Operating and Avoiding Compressor Failure in Afghanistan Performance and durability count. T/CCI customers rely on compressors to keep their vehicles running and their operators comfortable, even in the toughest environments. When a customer experiences issues with their compressors, the company is committed to fully investigate the situation and offer solutions... - April 01, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing