Recent Headlines
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Signature Resolution Expands Nationally with Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.
Signature Resolution announced its expansion to the East Coast through the addition of Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. (CMCI). The transition brings CMCI’s experienced and results-driven panel of neutrals to Signature Resolution, strengthening the firm’s ability to serve attorneys and clients handling complex civil disputes across New England and beyond while supporting its growth as a national provider of alternative dispute resolution services. - March 13, 2026 - Signature Resolution
Maryland Homes Team Rebrands as McArtor & Co to Support Expanded Real Estate Services
McArtor & Co, formerly Maryland Homes Team of RE/MAX Components, announces its official name change to better reflect its growth and long-term vision in the Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania areas. The team continues to deliver the same trusted, client-first real estate service while expanding its reach, partnerships, and property offerings across Maryland and beyond. The new brand supports future opportunities without changing the people, values, or results clients expect. - January 31, 2026 - McArtor & Co.
Title Junction to Host Free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Events This February
To help local homeowners save on property taxes, Title Junction is offering two free Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February, providing hands-on assistance to ensure residents don’t miss the March 1 deadline. - January 25, 2026 - Title Junction LLC
Ariel Wolfenson and the 2025 Year-End Closing of Wolfenson Abogados
In an increasingly demanding, competitive legal environment exposed to intense public scrutiny, Wolfenson Abogados has successfully closed 2025 as one of the law firms with the greatest recognition, visibility, and strategic projection in Chile. At the center of this story stands its founder,... - December 23, 2025 - Wolfenson Abogados
SQUARY AI Legal Launches to Bring Reliable, Transparent AI to Every Law Firm
SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform for law firms and regulated industries, delivers secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for case review and analysis. Built for mid- to large-tier firms, it helps attorneys locate clauses, generate deposition questions, and summarize records with verifiable sources. Designed for privacy and speed, it enables up to 70% faster document review and is now available. - October 28, 2025 - SQUARY AI
Title Junction Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Service in Southwest Florida Anniversary Celebration Set for October 15, 2025
Title Junction, a Fort Myers-based title company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open-house event on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at its office, 6214 Presidential Ct., Suite F. Since 2005, Title Junction has guided thousands of buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals through successful closings across Southwest Florida. - September 19, 2025 - Title Junction LLC
Dallas Law Firm Carpenter & Associates Builds Blueprint for Breakthrough 2025
Firm Relocates Headquarters and Opens New Satellite Office. Carpenter & Associates (carplawfirm.com), one of North Texas's fastest growing full service law firms, has announced recent moves to support projected growth in 2025, including a new location for the firm’s headquarters office and the opening of a new office in Garland, Texas. - April 18, 2025 - Carpenter & Associates
Title Agency Expands Tennessee Footprint
Mid South Title Acquires Lawyer's Escrow Service in Nashville, TN - February 03, 2025 - Mid South Title
Counsellors Title Agency Celebrates 28 Years of Trusted Service in New Jersey
Counsellors Title Agency, based in Toms River, NJ, is celebrating its 28th year of helping to make the dream of home ownership a reality. - December 04, 2024 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
Notary Stars, 2024 NNA Influencer of the Year Nominee, Expands to Affordable Notary Business Marketing Training Without Compromising on Quality Services Education
For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence. - August 26, 2024 - Notary Stars
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Unique Document to Protect Homeowners from Squatters
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing property title protection services, today announced the launch of a new document designed to protect property owners from the growing threat and risk of squatters. The new document, called the Notice of Occupancy (“NOO”),... - July 12, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Sebring & Associates Adds Alex Kaplan, Esq.
Sebring & Associates recently added Alex Kaplan, Esq. to their Law Firm. Alex previously worked with Pittsburgh law firms and has experience in commercial litigation, general liability, and commercial transactions. - March 26, 2024 - Sebring & Associates
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Counsellors Title Agency Celebrates Its 27th Year in Business
Delivering Its Glitch-Free Signature Service to Homeowners Throughout New Jersey. - December 02, 2023 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
Tennessee-Based Title Agency Enters Florida Market with Acquisition
Mid South Title Services, LLC Acquires Wauchula Abstract & Title Co. and DeSoto Abstract & Title Co., Expanding Reach Into the Florida Market - November 01, 2023 - Mid South Title
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches a Directory Site for Notaries & Related Industries
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers, a leader in providing comprehensive services in the notary, legal and financial services space, has launched a new directory site NobleLegalPros.com. - April 25, 2023 - Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers
First-of-Its-Kind Legal Networking Platform Launches
Metwork is announcing the beta release of its new lawyer-only networking platform, Metwork.com. Metwork is a first-of-its-kind platform that connects lawyers nationwide to create dream teams for cases, send, receive, and track referrals and offer free mentorship opportunities. A growing disconnect... - February 27, 2023 - Metwork
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches New Book About Its Unique Business Model
Due to popular demand, Florida-based company shares its secrets following success of innovative mobile notary business. - September 23, 2022 - Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers
Tina Merritt Attends Meta’s Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C.
Representing True North Title, CXO Tina Merritt was invited to Washington, D.C. by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022 alongside 500 other small business owners. - May 25, 2022 - True North Title
The Big Savannah Toy Drive Concludes with Finale Event for Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center
The Big Savannah Toy Drive collected toys for the children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) from November 26 through December 17. The toy drive concluded with a finale event on Saturday, December 18. For the festive finale, Old Savannah Tours provided a trolley to pick up... - December 23, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
Counsellors Title Agency Celebrates Its 25th Year in Business
Ralph Aponte’s agency continues to exceed customer expectations with over 40,000 orders since 1996 and over $15 billion in property values. - December 02, 2021 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
David Eichholz Named 2021 Best Lawyer by Savannah Magazine
The Eichholz Law Firm Also Voted 2021 Runner-Up Best Law Firm. - September 29, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
PACK Surpasses Summer Fundraising Campaign Goal
The Eichholz Law Firm Matches $7,500 in Donations to PACK’s Summer Campaign - August 11, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
Direct Legal Support, Inc. is Now Providing eFiling Services in Riverside County California Superior Courts
Direct Legal Support (DLS), a California legal support company in business since 1961, today announced that eFiling services in Riverside County Superior Court in California are now available through their online portal for Unlimited Civil, Limited Civil, Complex Civil, Unlawful Detainer, and Small Claims case types. - July 15, 2021 - Direct Legal Support, Inc.
Fairfax, VA Title Company Provides Tips for Finding the Right Title Company
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax, VA title insurance company, released a blog providing tips on how to find the right title company. The new article explains how you can find the perfect title company to assist with your title and settlement needs. - July 09, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
What is a Purchase Agreement Answered by Fairfax Title Company
Fairfax, Virginia-based Mathis Title Company recently shared an informational post to explain to readers what a purchase agreement is and why it is a key part of the home-buying process. - July 08, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
Fairfax Title Company Explains What is Home Title Fraud
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently created a blog explaining “What is home tile fraud.” - July 08, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
Childhood Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacay: PACK Announces Summer Fundraising Campaign
The Eichholz Law Firm to Match Donations to PACK’s Summer Campaign up to $7,500. - July 02, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
The Eichholz Law Firm Announces Recipient of 2021 Scholarship
The Eichholz Law Firm is thrilled to announce the recipient of its 2021 scholarship, Jackson Hogan. The firm has awarded $1,500 to Hogan to help him pursue his academic goals. Hogan recently graduated from The Habersham School with a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Georgia Tech. In addition to his... - June 15, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
VA Title Company Answer Questions Asked About Mechanics Liens
Mathis Title Company, a VA title company, has released an article that answers the most frequently asked questions about mechanics liens. The article focuses on explaining some of the most important questions that are asked about mechanics liens. - May 30, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
Virginia Title Company Explains if a Mechanics Lien Will Affect Your Credit
Mathis Title Company has recently released a new article that focuses on explaining if a mechanics lien affects your credit. The new article goes over what liens and judgments are and the effects they can have on credit. - April 18, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
Counsellors Title Agency Recognized as Premier Agent for Fourth Year
Ralph Aponte and Counsellors Title Agency is the recipient of the Premier Agent Award for the fourth year in a row, with nearly 4,000 orders in 2020 – a new agency record. - April 01, 2021 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
Fairfax, VA Title Company Explains How a Mechanics Lien Works
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax, VA Title Insurance Company, released a blog explaining how a mechanics lien works. The article focuses on explaining the details of mechanics liens and how important they are for contractors. - March 11, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
Fairfax Title Company Educates on the Forms of Owner's Title Insurance
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog discussing the forms of owner’s title insurance. The new article explains to homeowners the two main types of owner’s title insurance. - January 21, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
DLS Adds 35 Counties to Its California E-Recording Services Network
Submitting documents to county recorders in California just got easier and faster. Submit, pay, and track documents in 35 counties through one online account. - January 19, 2021 - Direct Legal Support, Inc.
Fairfax Title Company Explains How Long Title Insurance is Valid
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title insurance expert, recently released a blog educating readers on how long title insurance is valid. The article explains when title insurance protection begins and explains the importance of this type of insurance. - January 01, 2021 - Mathis Title Company
Fairfax Title Company Educates On How Home Appraisal Affects Refinancing
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog discussing how a home appraisal can affect refinancing. The new article focuses on explaining to homeowners how appraisals can affect refinancing rates. - December 19, 2020 - Mathis Title Company
Northern Virginia Title Company Discusses Commitment in Title Insurance
Mathis Title Company, a Northern VA title company, released a blog discussing commitment within title insurance. The article focuses on teaching homeowners what a commitment in title insurance is and why it’s important to understand the details. - December 13, 2020 - Mathis Title Company
Counsellors Title Agency Announces Promotions of Sandy Blatchford and Veronica Tobia
Counsellors Title Agency, one of the fastest growing title insurance agencies in New Jersey, announced the promotions of Sandy Blatchford to Vice President and Veronica Tobia to Closing Department Manager. Also, Barry Pawlowski joined Counsellors Title as Title Officer as part of the agency's successful expansion and marketing campaign. - September 08, 2020 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
New WikiLocks Home Office Worker Security Solution Enables Safe Document Distribution and Sharing While Providing Iron Clad Data Security Compliance
WikiLocks has developed a unique "Home Office Worker Security Solution" due to the significant rise in home office workers due to COVID-19. WikiLocks enables businesses to freely distribute and share information with confidence that their data will be protected throughout its life cycle... on any device, anytime, anywhere. It is an Information Security Software Suite that applies protection to portions of the content within unstructured data as its created. - July 31, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Formally Announces Healthcare Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering for Complete HIPAA Compliance
WikiLocks formally announces ground breaking industry security solution for healthcare enabling HIPAA compliance of all patient records/data regardless of where the data or patient record resides, an industry first enabling secure patient data sharing & collaboration for all parties while maintaining management of security and access rights. - June 09, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution for Defeat Waiver Arguments
Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments. - June 05, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Legal Industry Specific Software for Secure Redaction Control
WikiLocks announces an industry shaping legal solution designed to ensure PTO compliance by controlling visibility and access to PTO’s while protecting attorney client privileged information, attorney work product, joint defense and all confidential case information. Mark Sterle, Director of... - June 04, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Release of New Home Office Security Solution to Assist with Remote Workers as Part of COVID-19 Response
WikiLocks is pleased to announce the official release of its home office worker security solution to ensure data security & compliance for all remote users across Microsoft and Adobe applications at rest and in transit. Mark Sterle, Director of Sales leading the Security & Content... - June 04, 2020 - WikiLocks
Fairfax Title Company Answers Who Does Title Insurance Protect
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax Title Company, recently released a blog answering the question, “who does title insurance protect?” - May 11, 2020 - Mathis Title Company
2019 Premier Agent Awarded to Ralph Aponte, President of Counsellors Title, for Third Year in a Row
“Premier Agent” Award from Old Republic Title is a designation that identifies agents and agencies for their outstanding work and production. - March 12, 2020 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
WikiLocks Formally Announces Healthcare Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering for Complete HIPAA Compliance
WikiLocks formally announces ground breaking industry security solution for healthcare enabling HIPAA compliance of all patient records/data regardless of where the data or patient record resides, an industry first enabling secure patient data sharing & collaboration for all parties while maintaining management of security and access rights. - January 04, 2020 - WikiLocks
Fairfax Title Company Educates Readers on the Home Buying Process
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing the important steps in the home buying process. - November 16, 2019 - Mathis Title Company