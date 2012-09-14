PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fairfax Title Company Educates Readers on the Home Buying Process Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing the important steps in the home buying process. - November 16, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Fairfax Title Company Answers What is a Real Estate Settlement Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog answering the question "What is a real estate settlement?" This is the final step in the home buying or selling process that must be completed in order to end the transaction. A real estate settlement, or closing, consists... - November 09, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Fairfax Title Company Answers What is Owner’s Title Insurance Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog answering the question "What is owner's title insurance?" for new homeowners. Owner's title insurance is not discussed often, but it is important to consider purchasing during the home-buying process. After purchasing... - October 26, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Fairfax Title Company Lists Top Home Decor Ideas in 2019 Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing “Top Home Decor Ideas in 2019” for new and current homeowners. - October 24, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Receiver Mark Adams and California Receivership Group Celebrate Two Decades of Bringing Relief to California Communities Impacted by Nuisance Properties California Receivership Group was founded twenty years ago, by Receiver Mark Adams, to help the people and communities impacted by nuisance properties. Dilapidated properties cause a number of negative effects that extend far beyond the property line. These include decreasing neighboring property values, compromising physical health and safety, as well as rising crime. In keeping with their mission, CRG celebrated its anniversary by organizing a cleanup of their local beach. - September 26, 2019 - California Receivership Group

WikiLocks Announces First Legal Industry Software Solution to Ensure PTO Compliance Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to ensure PTO compliance. - July 01, 2019 - WikiLocks

WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution to Defeat Waiver Arguments Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments. - June 25, 2019 - WikiLocks

WikiLocks Formally Announces Legal Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the official launch of one of several new key strategic offerings, Content & Data Security specifically designed for the legal industry. - June 22, 2019 - WikiLocks

WikiLocks Appoints Mark Sterle as Director of Sales, Security & Content Encryption Group, North American Marketplace WikiLocks announces new Director of Sales for the Security & Content Encryption group for the North American Marketplace. - June 04, 2019 - WikiLocks

U.S. Claims Wins First Place in Two Categories in The Daily Report Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company ranked the best in Georgia. - May 09, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Financial Solutions Closes $50 Million Financing Multi-year, multi-asset credit facility primes company for accelerated growth in 2019. - May 01, 2019 - DRB Capital

Fairfax Title Company Discusses Common Issues Found in Property Titles Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog post outlining common issues found in property titles. If your title is found to have one of these issues, the sale or purchase of your home could be interrupted. Your title may need to be cleared before your transaction can proceed. - April 16, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Northern Virginia Title Company Explains Title Insurance for New Homes Mathis Title Company, a Northern Virginia title company, released a blog explaining the importance of securing title insurance for new construction. Homeowners who are purchasing brand-new properties often wonder: Do I need owner's title insurance for new construction? The answer is yes. Title insurance... - March 21, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

DRB Announces Second Award Paid on Bounty Program for Whistleblowers DRB Capital, LLC (“DRB”) today announced another award to be paid under its “Stop Structured Settlement Fraud” Bounty Program. This company has offered to pay a bounty to an individual who provided information to DRB about an entity allegedly engaged in abusive and illegal acts... - March 09, 2019 - DRB Capital

Daniel Shea Joins Counsellors Title Agency Daniel Shea, licensed title producer, joins Counsellors Title Agency in its expansion into Monmouth, Morris Ocean and Union counties. - February 27, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Fairfax Title Company Explains Real Estate Settlement Services Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog explaining its various real estate settlement services. - February 23, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

DRB Capital Files Lawsuit Against Structured Settlement Companies The Lawsuit Alleges a Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Tortious Interference. - February 05, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Capital, LLC Receives SOC Certification American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Certifies DRB’s Internal Controls. - February 02, 2019 - DRB Capital

U.S. Claims Open for Business in Illinois Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company expands its presence in the Midwest. - January 31, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB’s Producer Advance Closes $30 Million Deal Rapidly growing commission advance business primed for more expansion in 2019 - January 29, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Capital Files Lawsuit Against Corey Simpson and Alleged Co-Conspirators The Lawsuit Alleges a Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Tortious Interference. - January 24, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Announces First Award to be Paid on Bounty Program for Whistleblowers Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Excise Tax Evasion, Fraudulent Court Filings. - January 22, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Establishes $100,000 “Bounty” for Whistleblowers with Information About Illegal Conduct in the Structured Settlement Factoring Market Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Excise Tax Evasion, Fraudulent Court Filings. - January 19, 2019 - DRB Capital

Northern VA Title Company Discusses Importance of Mechanics Lien Claims Mathis Title Company, a Northern VA title company, released a blog educating readers on the importance of mechanics lien claims for contractors. These lien claims can provide contractors and other workers with protections and benefits while they work. Mechanics lien claims are designed to ensure that... - December 21, 2018 - Mathis Title Company

Connecting the Public with Flat-Rate Legal Providers and Services for Free FlatLaws.com (formerly flatlaw.ca) is a directory of lawyers, paralegals and other legal service providers who provide flat-rate legal services to the public. Founded in 2013 by lawyer and programmer Addison Cameron-Huff, Flatlaws.com seek to connect the public with legal service providers for free in... - December 14, 2018 - FlatLaws

Northern VA Title Company Discusses the Importance of Title Insurance Mathis Title Company, a Northern VA title company, recently published a blog post explaining the importance of title insurance and the benefits this type of insurance provides. - November 24, 2018 - Mathis Title Company

Debra Balak Joins Counsellors Title Agency Debra Balak, a licensed title producer, adds senior level strength to Counsellors growing sales force. - November 07, 2018 - Counsellors Title

Ken Sikorski Joins Counsellors Title Agency Ken Sikorski will assist in Counsellors’ ongoing expansion within Monmouth County. - October 31, 2018 - Counsellors Title

New Whitepaper Explores the Future of Blockchain and the Real Estate Industry Real Estate Decentralized - What does that mean? - August 08, 2018 - Tellus Title Company

Counsellors Title Agency Enhances Closing Services for New Jersey Attorneys Through Its Attorney Settlement Assistance Program™ The Improved ASAP Service Delivers Dedicated Processors and Closers to NJ Real Estate Attorneys - August 02, 2018 - Counsellors Title

Counsellors Title Agency Crosses Benchmark in Processing 30,000 Title Orders A threshold of excellence: The 30,000 new title orders Counsellors Title has processed reflects a high level of production from its four branch offices, 21 full-time employees, an amazing sales team and a growing customer-base that spans all 21 counties of the state. The agency opened two new branch offices in 2017: in Freehold and in Chatham, New Jersey. - May 23, 2018 - Counsellors Title

Paradise Coast Title & Escrow Opens Office in Lee County Paradise Coast Title & Escrow has opened its new office at 9990 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. The office will allow Paradise Coast Title & Escrow to better serve our growing customer base in Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. “We are very excited about this... - April 01, 2018 - Law Office of Sam J. Saad III

Counsellors Title Agency Opens New Office in Morris County The new branch is located in Chatham. The office will serve Morris and the surrounding counties. This is the second branch office opened by Counsellors Title Agency in the last 30 days. The other branch office was opened in Freehold, New Jersey, the county seat of Monmouth County. - December 06, 2017 - Counsellors Title

Counsellors Title Agency Continues Expansion with Monmouth County Office Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., www.counsellorstitle.net, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at 54 Hudson Street, Suite 201-B, Freehold, NJ 07728, in addition to its headquarters in Toms River, New Jersey. - November 28, 2017 - Counsellors Title

Nashville Law Firm Cummings Manookian Announces Innovative Accident Recovery Calculator The law firm of Cummings Manookian invites car accident injury victims as well as medical malpractice victims in Tennessee to utilize it's innovative recovery calculator to hone in on the monetary value if their case. - August 05, 2017 - Cummings Manookian PLC

Consumers First Title Company, Inc. Celebrates a Decade of Putting the Consumer First Ten years ago today Consumers First Title was founded on one simple premise, to be the best servicing title company in the industry by putting the Consumer First. - July 12, 2017 - Consumers First Title

Local Attorney, Darlynn Morgan, Nominated for the 2017 OCBJ Women in Business Award The Twenty third Annual Women in Business Awards Luncheon & Program honors five of OC’s exceptional business and professional women. The awards program is held on May 2, 2017 in Irvine, CA. Orange County estate planning attorney, Darlynn Morgan, has been nominated for this prestigious award. - April 19, 2017 - Morgan Law Group

Starfield & Smith, P.C. Elects Jessica L. Conn to Its Partnership Starfield & Smith, P.C. is proud to announce that Jessica L. Conn, a member of the Firm’s Commercial Lending practice group, has been elected as Partner of the Firm. Ms. Conn practices business law with a focus on commercial lending and government guaranteed lending. In that capacity, she... - March 22, 2017 - Starfield & Smith, PC

Darlynn Morgan Named 2017 Southern California Super Lawyer Orange County estate planning attorney Darlynn Morgan receives prestigious award for seventh consecutive year. - January 28, 2017 - Morgan Law Group

Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. is Offering a Free Seminar for First Time Home Buyers Law Firm Aims to Give Back to the Community with Informative Workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.

Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. Recognized for Outstanding Entrepreneurship Entrepreneur Magazine Identifies the law Firm of Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. as a Leading Small Business. - November 30, 2016 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.

Attorney David A. Burt Joins Marketplace Title Dedicated legal professional enhances clients’ peace of mind. - August 19, 2016 - Marketplace Title

Counsellors Title Agency Welcomes Allen Thomas Veteran New Jersey Title Officer, Allen Thomas is joining Counsellors Title Agency, headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey. Allen Thomas brings with him his extensive title experience and broad network of customers. - June 02, 2016 - Counsellors Title

AMLEGALS Starts Legal Services Specially for Saudi Arabia Companies & Law Firms in India AMLEGALS, a Full Service Law Firm in India, (Gujarat) has set up a special team to start rendering legal services, related to India, for Saudi Arabia Companies & outsource legal services to Saudi Arabia Law Firms as well. - May 31, 2016 - AMLEGALS

DeSimone Joins Marketplace Title Progressive Southwest Florida title company expands as demand for services increases. - May 25, 2016 - Marketplace Title

Starfield & Smith, P.C. Elects Jennifer Borra to Its Partnership Starfield & Smith, P.C. is proud to announce that Jennifer Borra, a member of the Firm’s Commercial Lending practice group, has been elected as Partner of the Firm. Ms. Borra concentrates her practice in the areas of commercial lending, real estate and commercial contracts, and she has extensive... - January 13, 2016 - Starfield & Smith, PC

California Members Title Insurance Co. Adds Two Key Executives California Members Title Co., which began operations earlier this year, has added two executives to help lead the company as it aggressively ramps up. - November 19, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company