Recent Headlines
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership
SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Local Family-Owned Business Celebrates 15 Years Providing Cost-Saving Dental Handpiece Repairs and Equipment
In a dental industry dominated by large corporate suppliers, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC offers a refreshing and highly personalized alternative. Celebrating 15 years of service, this family-owned business specializes in handpiece repair, surgical instrument retipping, and offering both new and refurbished dental handpieces — all at a fraction of the cost of big-brand providers. - June 04, 2025 - Precision Handpiece Repair LLC
Traditional vs. Straumann® Dental Implants: A Closer Look with Gina Biedermann, DDS in Keller, Texas
Keller Dentist Gina Biedermann, DDS Explores Benefits of Straumann® and Traditional Dental Implants - May 23, 2025 - Gina Biedermann DDS
CAD-Ray and Zylo3D Announce Exclusive Partnership to the Chairside 3D Printing Market
Innovative Partnership to Deliver a Seamless, Affordable, and Fully Automated 3D Printing Solution for Dental Offices. CAD-Ray, the company behind the success of Medit’s widespread impact on digital dentistry, and Zylo3D, the pioneers of AI-driven, automated 3D printing for dental practices,... - February 20, 2025 - CAD-Ray
Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital... - November 25, 2024 - Real Time Imaging Technologies
Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians... - September 29, 2024 - American Laser Study Club
Altius Dental is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Stabili-Teeth® Dental Implant Services, Now Available at Eight Locations Across Texas
This initiative began with Dr. John Norwood, one of the primary providers at Altius Dental, who first introduced Stabili-Teeth® implants in his practice located in Paris, Texas. Building on this success, Altius has extended the availability of these innovative dental implants to additional... - August 13, 2024 - Altius Healthcare Management
AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care formerly known as SunMed, and OralKleen, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and reducing ventilator-associated pneumonia through... - September 08, 2023 - SunMed/AirLife
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Leixir Dental Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Care 1st Dental Institute
Partnership expands Leixir’s clinical education, training and lab production capabilities within Texas, while also providing Care 1st a national platform for their clinical education via Leixir’s centers of excellence. - May 15, 2023 - Leixir Dental Group
Partnership Between Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile
Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile are pleased to announce their partnership to help the world smile a little more. Smiles First Corporation is a leading healthcare company that provides consistent services in the practice community, dental supplies, and an educational platform and is... - May 11, 2023 - Smiles First Corporation
Dr. V. Kim Kutsch Releases New Podcast, "Contrary to Ordinary"
On March 21, 2023 Dr. V. Kim Kutsch, CEO of Oral BioTech and founder of CariFree, released a podcast titled “Contrary to Ordinary.” Dr. Kutsch aims to uncover the common threads that make people extraordinary. Each bi-weekly episode will showcase a thought leader in the dental industry... - March 30, 2023 - Oral BioTech
Leixir Dental Group Launches New Website
As Leixir Dental Group expands, they launch a new website to include digital capabilities and enhanced user experience. - February 24, 2023 - Leixir Dental Group
SunMed Receives the European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification
SunMed, a global leader in consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification from the European Union (EU) on nine categories of its medical devices. SunMed, a significant provider of medical products, celebrates its EU MDR... - September 16, 2022 - SunMed/AirLife
onDiem and ADAA Announce Partnership
onDiem is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA). This collaborative partnership will have a significant impact across the entire dental echo system. At the core of this partnership is a mutual commitment to support dental assistants in thriving in their careers by providing access to resources, continuing education, and career development opportunities. - August 05, 2022 - American Dental Assistants Association
Propper Manufacturing Company Awarded the Sterilization Assurance Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for... - August 04, 2022 - Propper Manufacturing Company
Steven Sidmore Joins Leixir Dental Group as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Sidmore brings over twenty years of sales and leadership experience to Leixir Dental Group. - July 01, 2022 - Leixir Dental Group
Announcing the 2022 Kumar Patel Prize in Laser Surgery Recipients Dr. Robert M. Pick, Dr. L. Miguel Carreira, and Dr. Pedro Azevedo
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) awards the 2022 Kumar Patel Prize in Laser Surgery to the following highly accomplished and respected laser surgery providers, educators, pioneers, and researchers: Robert M. Pick, DDS, MS, for pioneering contributions to CO2 laser dental applications and... - January 29, 2022 - American Laser Study Club
SOTA Imaging Launches Cloud-based Dental Imaging Software
SOTA Cloud makes dental imaging easy, insightful and accessible everywhere. - August 06, 2021 - SOTA Imaging
Dr. Rachana Vora, Natick Dentist, Explains the Benefits of Invisalign
Comprised of discreet and removable clear plastic aligners, Invisalign has become one of the most popular orthodontic treatments. Although many patients choose Invisalign for aesthetic purposes, the treatment is also more comfortable, better for oral health, and faster acting than traditional metal... - May 19, 2021 - Natick Family Dental
SOTA Imaging Launches Clio Prime Digital X-Ray Sensor
SOTA Imaging announces the debut of the Clio Prime Digital X-Ray Sensor - the culmination of decades of digital x-ray sensor innovation - featuring EveryShot X-Ray Capture technology for superior image quality, a new capsule design for extra durability and easy x-ray positioning and built-in... - December 21, 2020 - SOTA Imaging
Crytur Opens a US Branch
CRYTUR spol s.r.o. announces the opening of a US branch in Boston, MA to provide enhanced support to a rapidly expanding field of North American customers. The US company, Crytur USA, will offer the same high quality products, services and technical support as their customers came to expect from... - July 11, 2020 - Crytur USA
DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw
DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products
DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip
DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products
Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online
FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile
Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands
Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit
US-based Six Month Smiles Tackles Leading DIY and Clear Aligner Manufacturers Head-on
Six Month Smiles enlists licensed dentists to provide a safer alternative to at-home dentistry. - May 15, 2019 - Six Month Smiles
Air Techniques Announces ProVecta 3D Prime X-ray: See All That You Need to See
Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator, and manufacturer of dental equipment, today announced the newest addition to its ProVecta family of digital X-rays, the ProVecta 3D Prime. This new imaging system provides 2D and 3D images combined with the power of VisionX software. Made in Germany,... - February 26, 2019 - Air Techniques
Dr. Nada Albatish Has Become a Spectrum Key Opinion Leader
Spectrum Lasers Inc., a dental device manufacturer specializing in soft tissue diode lasers, announced today that Dr. Nada Albatish has become a Key Opinion Leader for the company. Bob Cobley, President of Spectrum said, “We are proud to have Dr. Albatish on our team. She is extremely well... - January 19, 2019 - Spectrum Lasers Inc.
Digital Age Dental Laboratories Welcomes New COO
Digital Age Dental Labs has announced that Chuck Stapleton has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this capacity, Chuck will be part of the senior management team responsible for overseeing production and operations in the overseas laboratory in Vietnam. “I am thrilled... - September 28, 2018 - Fishman Dental
SmileTech Pte. Ltd. Offers SmartKyosei for Kids, an Innovative Teeth Straightening Implement Usable at Home, to Asian Countries
Starting from 31 May 2018, SmileTech Pte. Ltd. (Head Office: Singapore, Director: Yasufumi Urata) offers SmartKyosei for Kids, an innovative teeth straightening implement usable at home, to Asian countries. Official Website: https://smartortho.co/en/entry Advantages of Smart Kyosei for Kids 1. - June 03, 2018 - SmileTech Pte. Ltd.
Join Altima Dental at the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting
Join Altima Dental on April 26 – 28, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting. The meeting will include over 90 international renowned speakers and panel discussions offering valuable insights and best practices in the dental... - April 24, 2018 - Altima Dental
Clinical Trial Published in the International Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Implants Demonstrates Less Pain and Higher Quality Bone with Snoasis Medical's BioXclude®
Snoasis Medical, the market leader in placental tissue allografts for tissue repair and regeneration in dental-oral maxillofacial surgery, announced today the publication of the first peer-reviewed randomized controlled clinical trial of its Purion® processed de-epithelized amnion-chorion allograft membrane (BioXclude®) in the International Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Implants. - April 19, 2018 - Snoasis Medical
A Unique Blended Learning Program in Aesthetic Dentistry That Gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK
Academy of Dental Excellence (https://dentalexcellence.academy) announces a unique blended learning Programme in Aesthetic Dentistry that gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK. Dentists with busy schedules now have an opportunity to enhance their dental knowledge and skills, at... - March 20, 2018 - Academy of Dental Excellence
Intuitive Surgical and PRISYM ID Discuss How Integrating Labeling with SAP Gives Label Content Integrity and Control
Join Intuitive Surgical and PRISYM ID for this 60-minute webinar on how to successfully integrate SAP with your label lifecycle management solution to accelerate your business processes through end-to-end automation. - February 21, 2018 - PRISYM ID
IAS Corp Announces New ZirconLITH Dental Ceramic 3D Printer at 2018 AEEDC UAE/Dubai Dental Conference
ZirconLITH Dental 3D Printer displayed at UAE/Dubai Dental Conference. - February 08, 2018 - IAS Corp
CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals
CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S
WELdental Receives Patent for Its WELTIP Water Flosser Toothpaste Delivery System
The Gentle Approach to Better Oral Health. WELTIP safely delivers Xylitol to gum pockets where plaque bacteria thrive. - January 16, 2018 - WELdental
DESS Intraoral Scan Bodies Are Now Approved for Use with Carestream Dental’s CS 3600 Intraoral Scanner
DESS intraoral scan bodies are now approved for use with Carestream Dental’s CS 3600 intraoral scanner. This recent compatibility allows users more flexibility to use their preferred DESS scan bodies, and allows practices to benefit from intelligent scanning features to enhance their implant... - December 02, 2017 - DESS-USA
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16
The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Advanced Dental Designs Announces Free Equipment Lender Program for All Teaching Doctors and Instructors
Advanced Dental Designs/AD2 is excited to announce the launch of the Equipment Lender Program. AD2 believes in supporting all dental instructors by lending dental equipment to instructors to use during hands-on teaching modules which require demonstration by the instructor as well as use by the... - October 26, 2017 - Advanced Dental Designs
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2
The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S
CSI Bequest Promotes Safer Veteran Bathrooms with Purple Heart Homes
Donation of 500+ dual purpose grab bars and commercial-grade shower curtains made to veteran's organization Purple Heart Homes by CSI Bathware. - October 05, 2017 - Component Sourcing International
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28.
At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14
The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S