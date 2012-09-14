PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but quite... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile

Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit

US-based Six Month Smiles Tackles Leading DIY and Clear Aligner Manufacturers Head-on Six Month Smiles enlists licensed dentists to provide a safer alternative to at-home dentistry. - May 15, 2019 - Six Month Smiles

Air Techniques Announces ProVecta 3D Prime X-ray: See All That You Need to See Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator, and manufacturer of dental equipment, today announced the newest addition to its ProVecta family of digital X-rays, the ProVecta 3D Prime. This new imaging system provides 2D and 3D images combined with the power of VisionX software. Made in Germany, ProVecta... - February 26, 2019 - Air Techniques

Dr. Nada Albatish Has Become a Spectrum Key Opinion Leader Spectrum Lasers Inc., a dental device manufacturer specializing in soft tissue diode lasers, announced today that Dr. Nada Albatish has become a Key Opinion Leader for the company. Bob Cobley, President of Spectrum said, “We are proud to have Dr. Albatish on our team. She is extremely well respected... - January 19, 2019 - Spectrum Lasers Inc.

Digital Age Dental Laboratories Welcomes New COO Digital Age Dental Labs has announced that Chuck Stapleton has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this capacity, Chuck will be part of the senior management team responsible for overseeing production and operations in the overseas laboratory in Vietnam. “I am thrilled to... - September 28, 2018 - Fishman Dental

SmileTech Pte. Ltd. Offers SmartKyosei for Kids, an Innovative Teeth Straightening Implement Usable at Home, to Asian Countries Starting from 31 May 2018, SmileTech Pte. Ltd. (Head Office: Singapore, Director: Yasufumi Urata) offers SmartKyosei for Kids, an innovative teeth straightening implement usable at home, to Asian countries. Official Website: https://smartortho.co/en/entry Advantages of Smart Kyosei for Kids 1. Great... - June 03, 2018 - SmileTech Pte. Ltd.

Join Altima Dental at the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting Join Altima Dental on April 26 – 28, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting. The meeting will include over 90 international renowned speakers and panel discussions offering valuable insights and best practices in the dental industry. The... - April 24, 2018 - Altima Dental

Clinical Trial Published in the International Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Implants Demonstrates Less Pain and Higher Quality Bone with Snoasis Medical's BioXclude® Snoasis Medical, the market leader in placental tissue allografts for tissue repair and regeneration in dental-oral maxillofacial surgery, announced today the publication of the first peer-reviewed randomized controlled clinical trial of its Purion® processed de-epithelized amnion-chorion allograft membrane (BioXclude®) in the International Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Implants. - April 19, 2018 - Snoasis Medical

A Unique Blended Learning Program in Aesthetic Dentistry That Gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK Academy of Dental Excellence (https://dentalexcellence.academy) announces a unique blended learning Programme in Aesthetic Dentistry that gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK. Dentists with busy schedules now have an opportunity to enhance their dental knowledge and skills, at their... - March 20, 2018 - Academy of Dental Excellence

Intuitive Surgical and PRISYM ID Discuss How Integrating Labeling with SAP Gives Label Content Integrity and Control Join Intuitive Surgical and PRISYM ID for this 60-minute webinar on how to successfully integrate SAP with your label lifecycle management solution to accelerate your business processes through end-to-end automation. - February 21, 2018 - PRISYM ID

IAS Corp Announces New ZirconLITH Dental Ceramic 3D Printer at 2018 AEEDC UAE/Dubai Dental Conference ZirconLITH Dental 3D Printer displayed at UAE/Dubai Dental Conference. - February 08, 2018 - IAS Corp

CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S

WELdental Receives Patent for Its WELTIP Water Flosser Toothpaste Delivery System The Gentle Approach to Better Oral Health. WELTIP safely delivers Xylitol to gum pockets where plaque bacteria thrive. - January 16, 2018 - WELdental

DESS Intraoral Scan Bodies Are Now Approved for Use with Carestream Dental’s CS 3600 Intraoral Scanner DESS intraoral scan bodies are now approved for use with Carestream Dental’s CS 3600 intraoral scanner. This recent compatibility allows users more flexibility to use their preferred DESS scan bodies, and allows practices to benefit from intelligent scanning features to enhance their implant outcomes. The... - December 02, 2017 - DESS-USA

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16 The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Advanced Dental Designs Announces Free Equipment Lender Program for All Teaching Doctors and Instructors Advanced Dental Designs/AD2 is excited to announce the launch of the Equipment Lender Program. AD2 believes in supporting all dental instructors by lending dental equipment to instructors to use during hands-on teaching modules which require demonstration by the instructor as well as use by the students. - October 26, 2017 - Advanced Dental Designs

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2 The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12 At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S

CSI Bequest Promotes Safer Veteran Bathrooms with Purple Heart Homes Donation of 500+ dual purpose grab bars and commercial-grade shower curtains made to veteran's organization Purple Heart Homes by CSI Bathware. - October 05, 2017 - Component Sourcing International

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28. At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14 The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Fishman Dental Labs Adds Dental Industry Expert, Jeff Guide as VP of Sales and Marketing Fishman Dental Labs is proud to announce and welcome Jeff Guidie as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Jeff brings with him over 20 years of experience in the dental industry. He comes to them from Smile Source where he served as Vice President of Operations. He also brings 11 years of experience... - August 13, 2017 - Fishman Dental

Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27 Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Dates for Noliac’s Online Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Acquired by CTS As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Offers Customized Training Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac R&D Project Funded by the European Union A research project at the R&D department at Noliac Ceramics, Czech Republic, has received funding from the European Union. The aim of the project is to develop a new piezoceramic material for high power applications. - May 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Will Exhibit at the International Particle Accelerator Conference in Copenhagen Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products and present new research at the 8th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC) held in Copenhagen May 14-19. Noliac will be a part of the delegation BigScience.dk. - May 10, 2017 - Noliac A/S

ESA Satellite with Noliac Piezoelectric Actuator Stacks in Space The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks. - May 04, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar About the Basics of Piezoelectric Sensors and Transducers on May 3 Noliac offers a free webinar about piezoelectric sensors and transducers May 3. The webinar introduces the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - April 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Piezo Products in Ultrasonic Surgery Noliac provides high quality piezo components and custom designed ultrasonic transducers for many different types of health care applications, including ultrasonic surgery devices. The components or transducers are custom designed to match specific requirements. - March 23, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Exhibiting at the "2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products at the “2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference” in Atlanta, USA, in May 7-11. - March 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Linda Niessen, DMD, Honored by American Student Dental Association as 2017 Paragon Award Winner The American Student Dental Association honors Dr. Linda Niessen, dean and professor at Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, with its highest honor, the Paragon Award. - February 28, 2017 - American Student Dental Association

Learn the Basics of Dynamic Applications at Noliac's Webinar March 8 At the free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” March 8, it is possible to learn the basics of dynamic applications, and also how to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - February 25, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar Will Learn the Participants to Choose the Right Piezoelectric Actuator At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - January 29, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac. - January 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Photon and Photon Plus Diode Lasers Receive FDA Approval Zolar Technology’s machines are now approved by the FDA for pain therapy and surgical applications in both dental and medical offices. - December 27, 2016 - Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc

EVOLVE Oral Care Announces Cyber Holiday Sale EVOLVE Oral care has a great holiday gift for your loved ones. - December 16, 2016 - EVOLVE Toothbrush

ASDA Executive Director Named Honorary Fellow in American College of Dentists Nancy Honeycutt, CAE, executive director of the American Student Dental Association, received honorary fellowship in the American College of Dentists at the group’s annual convocation on Oct. 20, 2016. Honorary Fellowship in the ACD is bestowed on individuals who do not hold a dental degree but... - November 29, 2016 - American Student Dental Association

Noliac Participates in the Eurostar Funded ELVISA Project The objective of the ELVISA project is to develop new miniature piezo motors for micropositioning in applications such as instruments and cameras. The project will run for 2.5 years. - October 26, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar Introducing Damage Tolerant Stacks and High Temperature Stacks, October 27 At the free, online course October 27, Noliac offers an introduction to the newest additions to Noliac’s range of piezo actuators: Damage tolerant stacks and high temperature stacks. - September 22, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Managing Director for Noliac Systems in Prague Noliac is looking to hire a Managing Director to run a small but growing high-technology, engineering and manufacturing company in Prague, Czech Republic. The company has presently 13 full-time employees and a number of temporary workers, depending on the amount of orders. - September 21, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Dr. Samantha Sacchetti Accepting New Patients in Glenview, IL Dentist Dr. Samantha Sacchetti has begun accepting patients alongside Dr. Victoria Remien Bigg at 2550 Compass Rd Suite L in Glenview, IL. She is excited to offer her services to the members of the Glenview community. Dr. Sacchetti received her dental education at Midwestern University College of Dental... - September 11, 2016 - Samantha Sacchetti DMD

Noliac Ring Bender in a New Piezo Servovalve A research from the University of Bath, UK, describes a new two-stage aerospace servovalve. The purpose of the research is to design a low-weight servovalve with low leakage and more accurate spool positioning. The servovalve uses a Noliac piezoelectric ring bender. - September 08, 2016 - Noliac A/S