Products & Services

Within Beverage Manufacturing

Products & Services

100% natural Mulberry juice

100% natural Mulberry juice

NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd

Product

Volume: 252ml Extracted from natural mulberry fruit Without any preservative or additive Rrich in nutrition, health function, also a functional beverage. 

4-SIGHT™

4-SIGHT™

Freelife International

Product

4-SIGHT™ is precisely the kind of visionary supplement you've come to expect from FreeLife. It provides the remarkable eye-protective plant carotenoid lutein, at a scientifically recommended...

5-HTP

5-HTP

Best Nutritions

$8.39Product

5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve: * mood * depression * Migraine headaches * Tension headaches * Chronic daily headaches * appetite * behavior See great selections of...

Acai Berry Pulp

Acai Berry Pulp

Unit Brazil

Product

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

Acti-Flex

Acti-Flex

Freelife International

Product

Acti•Flex® is a comprehensive nutritional formula for maximizing the health of your joints and connective tissue. • Ideal for athletes, "weekend warriors" and physically active adults who...

Al·Assist®

Al·Assist®

Freelife International

Product

All-Natural Support for Clear and Easy Breathing! Would you like the ability to breathe easier and more freely? If you would like to feel great all year, then FreeLife can assist you. Al·Assist®...

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Best Nutritions

$10.79Product

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) converts blood sugar into energy. Alpha lipoic acid, excellent antioxidant. It reduces naturally the harmful chemicals known as free radicals from the body. Alpha Lipoic Acid...

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Unit Brazil

Product

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics...

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum

Unit Brazil

Product

We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and...

Canine Care Nuggets

Canine Care Nuggets

Freelife International

Product

The most complete daily nutritional program ever developed for dogs • Full nutritional potency! Canine Care® nuggets are never subjected to heat, so absolutely no nutrients are lost •...

Carbs Away Plus

Carbs Away Plus

Freelife International

Product

Carbs Away Plus™ Losing weight is easier than ever before with Carbs Away Plus™! Now you can Cut the Carbs and Lose the Fat!® PLUS Boost your Metabolism and Control your Appetite-all in one...

CardioMate

CardioMate

Freelife International

Product

CardioMate® is a revolutionary supplement designed especially to help support cardiovascular health and to help support healthy heart function * The world's most comprehensive cardiovascular...

Chinese Yunnan Black Tea Supply

Chinese Yunnan Black Tea Supply

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

$0.00Product

Yunnan black tea is famous for its fat golden buds . Tea brewed from good Yunnan Black Tea has a reddish brown color. The aroma is strong sugary and floral with a slight roasted undertone. The taste...

CholesteSoy

CholesteSoy

Freelife International

Product

Healthy cholesterol levels are essential to the health of your brain, heart, cardiovascular system, and other vital organs. When your body maintains this balance, there is an unobstructed flow of...

Depeze®

Depeze®

Freelife International

Product

With the pressures of work and family, managing the stress of everyday life can seem like a job in itself. Goals and dreams take time and hard work in order to be achieved. Wouldn't it be great to...

DigestiMax®

DigestiMax®

Freelife International

Product

FreeLife's DigestiMax® can help to maintain the overall health and functioning of your body with its advanced formula. • DigestiMax® is the only enzyme supplement that provides...

Dino Pals Children's Vitamin Formula

Dino Pals Children's Vitamin Formula

Freelife International

Product

DinoPals® are designed by Dr. Mindell to be the most complete whole food based nutritional supplement ever developed for children. Your child will love the great wild berry taste and fun dinosaur...

Ester-C

Ester-C

Best Nutritions

$15.19Product

Benefits of Ester C have also: Easy on stomach digestion process Promotes healthy body Enhance healthy physical growth Find Discount Vitamins for Ester C and Weight Loss Supplements and other...

Fiber Max®

Fiber Max®

Freelife International

Product

Fiber Max® offers a wide array of colon and digestive promoting ingredients skillfully combined into one master formula: • Our multi-source fiber blend provides a balance of both soluble fiber...

Fired Up!

Fired Up!

Freelife International

Product

Get Fired Up!® Get Fired Up!® in the morning, in the afternoon, and whenever you need a natural boost. Feeling tired or sluggish? Fired Up!® is the perfect replacement for coffee, soda, and...

FreeLife's Soy Miracle Ultimate® Body Toner

FreeLife's Soy Miracle Ultimate® Body Toner

Freelife International

Product

FreeLife's Soy Miracle Ultimate® Body Toner is a stimulant- free supplement that contains safe and effective herbal compounds. • Contains Panax Ginseng to increase your energy and promote...

Fresh Harvest®

Fresh Harvest®

Freelife International

Product

With Fresh Harvest®, it's never been easier to receive the healthful goodness that only whole foods can provide! • Provides 52 fresh fruits and vegetables in every serving • Nutritional...

Gourmet Coffee Gift Sets

Gourmet Coffee Gift Sets

With Gratitude, Inc.

Product

Gourmet Coffee Gift Sets are offered in a variety of containers (gift baskets, gift boxes, specialty containers) featuring Smiles Coffee, the only coffee that utilizes a patent-pending process that...

Himalayan Goji Juice

Himalayan Goji Juice

Freelife International

$0.00Product

THE WORLDS MOST POWERFUL ANTI-AGING FOOD! Did you know that in some remote places in this world, a life expectancy of more than 100 years is not uncommon? Research has shown that many of the...

Honey

Honey

Unit Brazil

Product

Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums.

Ice vending machine 1000

Ice vending machine 1000

AquaPolar

Product

This compact and cost effective ice vending unit is designed for c-stores, supermarkets, car washes, gas stations, mobile home parks, condominiums, marinas and recreational facilities. The space...

Looking Young®

Looking Young®

Freelife International

Product

Looking Young® provides maximum nutrition to help you maintain the youthful and vibrant appearance of skin, hair and nails. Looking Young®. will help you to: • Nutritionally support younger,...

Memory Mate®

Memory Mate®

Freelife International

Product

Memory Mate® is a powerful and complete nutritional formula developed by Dr. Earl Mindell that helps to enhance your brain's function. It contains a proprietary combination of vital nutrients that...

MSM Ultra Caplets or Powder

MSM Ultra Caplets or Powder

Freelife International

Product

Scientific research demonstrates MSM's potential to: • Offer nutritional support for the immune system • Help promote a healthy digestive system • Make skin appear softer and feel...

MSM Ultra Power Punch

MSM Ultra Power Punch

Freelife International

Product

Great taste, long lasting energy and the health benefits of MSM make MSM Ultra® Power Punch an effective energy drink for physical endurance and recovery. • Provides sustained energy for up to...

MSM Ultra® Therapeutic Lotion

MSM Ultra® Therapeutic Lotion

Freelife International

Product

Far from just another moisturizer, MSM Ultra® Therapeutic Lotion contains an entire system of nutrients renowned for their ability to soften, smooth and soothe the skin. • Make skin softer,...

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve

Tobacco Road Cellars

$290.00Product

The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve offers a deep, dark red with dense purple hues. The nose display latent notes of black and red berries and the new and second year French Oak barrels mesh,...

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Vitality

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Vitality

Tobacco Road Cellars

$75.00Product

The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep rich red color with purple hues. The nose displays classic Napa Valley Cabernet characteristics of oak and cedar. Initially the wine is closed with tight oak...

OsteoSoy®

OsteoSoy®

Freelife International

Product

Specifically designed for the unique nutritional needs of women, OsteoSoy® supports bone health and helps the body to naturally promote an ideal hormonal balance. • Support bone health with two...

Private In Home Wine Tasting

Private In Home Wine Tasting

Tobacco Road Cellars

$0.00Service

Throwing a wine tasting party is a great way to bring friends or family members together and have a fun wine tasting experience. We offer intimate private tastings in your home or office. This more...

ProstaSoy®

ProstaSoy®

Freelife International

Product

If you're male, chances are the health of your prostate will be a concern as you grow older. Statistics show that 50% of men over 40 and 85% of men over 80 experience problems with their...

R.E.A.C.T.

R.E.A.C.T.

With Gratitude, Inc.

Product

REACT -- Real-Time Advertising & Communications Tool. Branded CD providing an Internet portal to skill games offered in tournament format. Game console is branded to the company that gives the CD...

Russian Gold!

Russian Gold!

Freelife International

Product

Have you ever wondered why the Russians have won so many Olympic gold medals? Or how the Russian cosmonauts are able to stay in space so long without ill effects? Or why it is that Russians in The...

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

Tobacco Road Cellars

$49.00Product

This wine is a blend of all 3 clones and shows great expression of pure Russian River Pinot Noir. Aromas of cherry and cola fill the glass at first followed by hints of wood spice (cinnamon). The...

Santa Barbara Syrah

Santa Barbara Syrah

Tobacco Road Cellars

$46.00Product

The 2005 Syrah has a deep ruby red color with a purplish hue. The nose displays classic Santa Barbara characteristics of jammy red fruits, a lush aromatic sweetness enveloped nicely by the roasted...

Soy Miracle Ultimate® Shakes

Soy Miracle Ultimate® Shakes

Freelife International

Product

Soy Miracle Ultimate® Shakes are the ultimate all-natural source of soy, total nutrition and energy! Soy Miracle Ultimate® Shakes help you: • Keep your heart healthy and reduce your risk of...

Soygenol 100®

Soygenol 100®

Freelife International

Product

Soygenol 100® is a powerful Soy- Activated combination of two of the world's most potent antioxidants, Green Tea and Premium Grape Seed extract. • Supplies green tea extract, which offers 200...

Tequila Don Abraham Silver 100% Agave

Tequila Don Abraham Silver 100% Agave

Tequila Don Abraham

Product

Tequila Don Abraham Silver is an authentically natural product Elaborated in the traditional antique process.  Strictly controled to obtain the best quality.  100% agave azul aged 4 months.

Vitamin C Ultra®

Vitamin C Ultra®

Freelife International

Product

Just As Nature Intended Vitamin C Ultra® is the most natural, highly absorbable, naturally buffered formula ever developed. It delivers all the healthy benefits of the powerful antioxidant,...

Water Vending Machine

Water Vending Machine

AquaPolar

Product

Drinking water vending machine : Model N2L4160Q Production capacity: 1100GPD Power consumption: 250watt/Hr Material & Color: Stainless Steel grade 304 or powder coded steel Dimension:...

Wholesales Chinese Anxi Ti Kuan Yin Oolong tea

Wholesales Chinese Anxi Ti Kuan Yin Oolong tea

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

$0.00Product

Tie Guan Yin, from Anxi County, which translated as "Iron Goddess of Mercy", is taken as the most famous Oolong tea. Tie Guan Yin is directly curly forming, not heavy blue and green the...

Wholesales Chinese Long Jing (Dragon Well) green tea

Wholesales Chinese Long Jing (Dragon Well) green tea

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

$0.00Product

Long Jing (Dragon Well) from xi hu, zhe jiang province of china Long Jing (Dragon Well) tea is named in accordance with its place of origin, Long Jing (Dragon Well), a village locates at xi hu of...

Wholesales Chinese Oolong tea

Wholesales Chinese Oolong tea

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

Product

Oolong tea is a semi-oxidized tea, occupying the middle ground between green and black teas. Combining the best qualities of green tea and black tea, Oolong Tea is not only as clear and fragrant as...

Wholesales Chinese pu-erh (puer) tea

Wholesales Chinese pu-erh (puer) tea

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

$0.00Product

Like wine, Pu-erh’s quality and taste improve with age. Our Old Aged Pu-erh has been carefully aged to develop a taste that is wonderfully complex, silky smooth and mellow. In addition, Pu-erh...

Women's Harmony®

Women's Harmony®

Freelife International

Product

Women's hormonal changes don't begin at menopause. These changes actually begin to occur as early as age thirty, becoming more evident as you reach your forties and fifties. If you are experiencing...

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