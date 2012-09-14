|
The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter
Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists
On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India
Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing
“Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Over the weekend, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8, the Scientology Information Center hosted a pair of events and activities to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music. - December 15, 2019 - Church of Scientology
The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership.
“Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators
The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day was held on December 10 in Nashville, Tennessee at the First Amendment Center. - December 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights
The women behind one of Ellen's holiday show segments co-founded a non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer. - December 13, 2019 - Join The Flock
The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM).
These funds will support Dr. - December 13, 2019 - Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.
The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock
New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists
Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month. - December 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services
On Saturday, November 30 the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre completed its final show for the year with the double feature performance of Battle of Wizards and The Planet Makers. Not only did they awaken the imaginations of the audience, but they also provided sound lessons of harmony, respect, and inclusion. - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - December 07, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality
John Delaney, Matt Rapp, and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of the nonprofit land conservation organization. - December 06, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019. - December 06, 2019 - Mary's Center
Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation
Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female
Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast.
America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Just in time for the holidays, the world’s leading outdoor cooking resource, AmazingRibs.com, unveils its list of the tools and toys that avid grillers and pitmasters want most this year.
In developing the list, the AmazingRibs.com team drew from the website’s extensive database of ratings... - December 01, 2019 - AmazingRibs.com
On Saturday November 23rd, students and guests from a religious studies class at St. Pete College’s Clearwater Campus visited the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater for a talk about Scientology and tour of the Fort Harrison. Their purpose was to learn more about Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion of the 20th Century. - November 30, 2019 - Church of Scientology
Last week, United Methodist Communities (UMC) HomeWorks held a Grand Opening and Open House at their Haddonfield location.
Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director,... - November 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities
The most recent event, “Divine Beauty: A Women’s Retreat,” held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, on October 5, brought over two hundred women to the Center. These retreats are like magnets – a response to a deep spiritual hunger,... - November 29, 2019 - Science of Spirituality
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 28, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - November 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights
The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners
Bring speech development to life through musical play. - November 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond. - November 23, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program. - November 23, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust
On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association
District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International
