Recent Headlines
Within Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026. - July 31, 2026 - OneShare Health
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
CCHR Tennessee Joins International Protest to Expose Coercive and Failed Mental Health Practices at Psychiatric Convention
Group Calls for Ending Electroshock and Greater Disclosure of Psychiatric Drug Risks Linked to Violence - July 20, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services. - July 15, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Seattle, WA on August 1, 2026
Temple Grandin is coming to the Seattle, WA, area on August 1. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are... - July 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Petition Over Bald Eaglet "Scout" Calls for Modernized Federal Eagle Protection Regulations
In just six days, more than 4,075 supporters across the United States have signed a petition calling for federal regulatory review following the decline and death of a bald eaglet known as "Scout" at the Falconshire Raptors of West Michigan nest. The Scout Amendments Coalition states that... - July 03, 2026 - The Scout Amendments Coalition
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 1, 2026, at Carnation Farms, 28901 NE Carnation Farm Rd., Carnation, WA 98014. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her... - July 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on July 15, 2026, at The Mercer County Board of Agriculture, located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding... - June 27, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Future Horizons Releases "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness"
Dr. Kristie Zoller is a psychologist who specializes in neuropsychological and psychological testing, particularly assessing young children for autism and other developmental disorders. She earned her undergraduate degree at The Pennsylvania State University at the University Park Campus and earned her doctoral degree in Psychology from The California School of Professional Psychology. Dr. Zoller currently works at Laughlin Children’s Center, which is in a suburb of Pittsburgh. - June 26, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin is coming to Charlotte, NC on September 26 for a special conference at The Pearl, Charlotte’s Innovation District, 915 Pearl Park Way, Charlotte, NC 28204. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by Autism Charlotte. Dr. Grandin... - May 31, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
CEOs of Leading Companies to Host 2026 Posse Jeff Ubben Fellows
The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the hosts and mentors of the 2026 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. They include Bayer AG CEO Bill Anderson, Center for Law and Public Trust Director Vanita Gupta, Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Director Marty Walsh. - May 30, 2026 - The Posse Foundation
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on June 12, 2026 at the University of New Hampshire, Memorial Union Building, 83 Main St Room 164, Durham, NH 03824. The program will start at 9 am. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of... - May 30, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Portland, OR, on August 14, 2026
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 14, 2026, at the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Portland State University, located at 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97201. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies... - May 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Montgomery County Black Collective to Host 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove on June 12
Following last year’s sold-out event that attracted more than 700 registered attendees, the Montgomery County Black Collective will host its 3rd Annual Black Business Expo on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 3–7 p.m. at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located... - May 23, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Attendee Registration and Expo Guide Ad Sales for the 2026 Black Business Expo
The Montgomery County Black Collective has officially opened attendee registration and Expo Guide advertising opportunities for the 2026 Black Business Expo, taking place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center in Rockville, Maryland. - May 23, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. - May 15, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Dunwoody Nature Center Celebrates 20 Years of Monarchs & Margaritas Fundraising Event
The Dunwoody Nature Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its signature fundraising event, Monarchs & Margaritas, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. under a tent in the park at the Nature Center. The evening brought together community members, supporters, and nature lovers... - May 14, 2026 - Dunwoody Nature Center
OneShare Health Welcomes Kristie Geist as Chief Operating Officer
OneShare Health announced today the appointment of Kristie Geist as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the organization. Kristie is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in healthcare operations, transformation, and... - May 13, 2026 - OneShare Health
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
ZionSphere Launches In-Kind Giving Program to Bring Biblical VR to Underserved Youth
ZionSphere, a Rocky Mount-based virtual reality faith platform, announces the Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program to support underserved youth with immersive biblical VR experiences at no cost. The initiative invites donations of equipment, vehicles, and professional services through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, expanding access to Scripture-based VR learning. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Multi-Platform Virtual Reality Faith Experience Built from Rocky Mount, NC
Arriving Summer 2026, the platform transforms biblical stories into immersive, interactive experiences for a generation raised on digital media. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026
ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
ZionSphere Launches Volunteer Program — Opening Remote & Local Opportunities for Faith-Minded Americans Ready to Serve
Remote and local volunteers nationwide can now help bring immersive biblical VR experiences to underserved youth—no travel or tech expertise required, just a phone, a few hours a month, and a passion to serve. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Hartville, OH, on May 15, 2026
Renowned Temple Grandin will present a special pop-up conference on May 15, 2026, at Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. The event will begin at 8:00 AM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with... - May 09, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
Future Horizons Presents "Insights into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Philadelphia, PA Area on June 27, 2026
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of parents and... - May 08, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance