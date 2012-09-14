PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Weekend of Community Events Helps Make Spirits Bright at the Scientology Information Center Over the weekend, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8, the Scientology Information Center hosted a pair of events and activities to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music. - December 15, 2019 - Church of Scientology

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Human Rights Legends Honored at Annual Celebration in Tennessee The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day was held on December 10 in Nashville, Tennessee at the First Amendment Center. - December 14, 2019 - United for Human Rights

The Hyper IgM Foundation Presents $10,000 Grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM). These funds will support Dr. - December 13, 2019 - Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.

North Florida Land Trust Has Conserved Hundreds of Acres Surrounding Camp Blanding The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Camp Blanding and the Clay County Development Authority. - December 13, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

North Florida Land Trust Has Acquired Land That Expands the Trail Ridge Preserve in Clay County The property is located within a wildlife corridor and near Camp Blanding. - December 08, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Epworth Hosts Light the Night Tree Lighting St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month. - December 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Provides Entertainment and a Message of Harmony for the Holidays On Saturday, November 30 the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre completed its final show for the year with the double feature performance of Battle of Wizards and The Planet Makers. Not only did they awaken the imaginations of the audience, but they also provided sound lessons of harmony, respect, and inclusion. - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Looks Back on 2019 and Plans for 2020 The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - December 07, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

SOS International Meditation Center in Lisle Featured on Cover of “Metal Architecture” The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

North Florida Land Trust Adds Three New Members to its Board of Directors John Delaney, Matt Rapp, and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of the nonprofit land conservation organization. - December 06, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Bank of America Announced $150,000 Economic Mobility Grant to Mary’s Center Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019. - December 06, 2019 - Mary's Center

Family New York Dream Day for Terminally Ill Jersey City Resident Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

Keep Irving Beautiful, Irving YMCA Seniors Partner for America Recycles Day Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff and a group of senior citizens gathered at the Irving Family YMCA on Nov. 21 for the annual America Recycles Day celebratory breakfast. America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program,... - December 04, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

AmazingRibs.Com Unwraps the Best BBQ and Grilling Gifts for the Holiday Season Just in time for the holidays, the world’s leading outdoor cooking resource, AmazingRibs.com, unveils its list of the tools and toys that avid grillers and pitmasters want most this year. In developing the list, the AmazingRibs.com team drew from the website’s extensive database of ratings... - December 01, 2019 - AmazingRibs.com

Scientology Information Center Delivers Talk on Scientology and Tour of the Fort Harrison to Local College Students On Saturday November 23rd, students and guests from a religious studies class at St. Pete College’s Clearwater Campus visited the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater for a talk about Scientology and tour of the Fort Harrison. Their purpose was to learn more about Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion of the 20th Century. - November 30, 2019 - Church of Scientology

HomeWorks Hosts Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Haddonfield, NJ Last week, United Methodist Communities (UMC) HomeWorks held a Grand Opening and Open House at their Haddonfield location. Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director,... - November 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Divine Beauty – A Women’s Retreat The most recent event, “Divine Beauty: A Women’s Retreat,” held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, on October 5, brought over two hundred women to the Center. These retreats are like magnets – a response to a deep spiritual hunger,... - November 29, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Holds Meeting to Recap the Year, Look Ahead The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 28, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Tennessee Human Rights Day Committee Announces 2019 Award Recipients The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 from 5-7pm in Nashville, Tennessee. - November 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Kidney Care Community Encouraged by New USRDS Data, Stresses the Need for Continued Improvement The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners

Religion Communicators Council Nashville Sees Community Building Project at Glencliff United Methodist Church The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Church of Scientology Nashville Rings in the Holiday Season with Open Doors, Open Hearts Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond. - November 23, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

North Florida Land Trust Announces the Purchase of Fish Island is Complete The acquisition was funded through the Florida Forever program. - November 23, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association