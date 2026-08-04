Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.