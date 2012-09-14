PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors, therapists,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy

SleepSafe Drivers® Assembles Unique Panel for the 10th International Conference on Managing Fatigue The panel assembled to discuss the challenges and advantages of implementing a Fatigue Management Program (FMP) within transportation operations based on the FMCSA, ATRI and other regulatory and industry groups blueprint, found at NAFMP.com SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation's leaders in Fatigue Management... - March 16, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Terri L. Hemerson, RN Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Terri L. Hemerson, RN of Cedar Rapids, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of healthcare. About Terri L. Hemerson, RN Ms. Hemerson is... - October 08, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Iowa Native Brings Financial Acumen to Go the Distance Go the Distance Baseball, LLC -- the partners who are preserving the Field of Dreams Movie Site and keeping it financially viable through the adjacent development of All-Star Ballpark Heaven -- announced today their addition of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to their core leadership team. Cliff W. - July 13, 2016 - Go the Distance Baseball/Field of Dreams Movie Site

Agilon Announces Their Strategic Partnership with ADVIZOR Solutions, the Leading Provider of Data Discovery and Analytic Modeling in Fundraising AGILON, LLC is proud to announce their partnership with ADVIZOR Solutions to provide data discovery and analytic modeling solutions for Agilon’s One Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) and Donor Outreach solutions for higher education, health care and other not-for-profit organizations. “As... - January 06, 2016 - Agilon, LLC.

Rand Paul's Obamacare Replacement Insurance Processing Corporation (IPC) enrolled America’s 1st tax-free Health Savings Account (HSA). The tax-free HSA is the center-piece of Republican Healthcare Reform. In 2016, IPC is adding low-cost Short-Term-Medical (STM) to the product offerings. IPC expanded its web presence with a consumer blog entitled CRUZforVP.com. The blog’s analysis includes Presidential candidates’ healthcare reforms. IPC's informed opinion rates Rand Paul’s reforms the best. - December 28, 2015 - Insurance Processing Corporation

Route 6 Film by Emmy-Nominated Fourth Wall Films Showcased in Towns Along Iowa's Historic Route What do Bonnie & Clyde, Jesse James, Nancy Drew and Jack Kerouac have in common? U.S. Route 6 in Iowa takes two-lane motorists from Davenport on the Mississippi to Council Bluffs on the Missouri. - September 21, 2015 - Fourth Wall Films

Innovative Flood Barrier Demonstration in Davenport, IA The City of Davenport and the International Erosion Control Association are hosting an outdoor demonstration of a newer flood protection barrier called Big Bags USA. - April 30, 2014 - DRIPS, LLC

Craig S. Heaverlo, Project Manager Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Craig S. Heaverlo of Vinton, Iowa has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Craig S. Heaverlo, Project Manager Mr. Heaverlo has over 13 years experience in the construction field. - March 20, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

The qMetrix Group Announces Hotel Room Inspection App, RoomChecker The RoomChecker mobile app can be used to complete hotel room inspections electronically. The data is then saved and available for issue and trend reporting. Automatica notifications are sent when issues are submitted on the app. - December 10, 2013 - qMetrix Group

Craig S. Heaverlo Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Craig S. Heaverlo of Vinton, Iowa has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Craig S. Heaverlo Mr. Heaverlo has over 13 years experience in the construction field. He is the Project... - November 22, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Friday Night Lights - Now with Live Online Scoreboard The Virtual Scoreboard Network offers a free online scoreboard for any local game. - August 19, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network

Bandits Adding Mobile Zip Line by Extreme Engineering for 2013 Extreme Engineering will be providing the River Bandits with a mobile zip line, one of the first minor league teams to get a Fly Wire™ portable zip line. - May 06, 2013 - Extreme Engineering

i wireless Announces Tower Sale to TowerCo for $45.5 Million in Cash i wireless Builds Cash Reserve to Invest in Wireless Network Expansion - October 19, 2012 - i wireless

Lattice Communications Commemorates Expansion and Growth with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011 Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications

LifeStyles Furniture Offering Factory Closeout Limited Edition Stressless Recliners Retailer LifeStyles Furniture has partnered with manufacturer Ekornes® to offer 2011 limited edition Stressless® recliners at factory closeout pricing. Select styles and colors will be available while supplies last. - April 02, 2011 - LifeStyles Furniture

New Safety Measurement System Drives Change for Iowa Motor Carriers After months of anticipation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) finally went live in December with its new safety measurement system – CSA, which stands for “Compliance, Safety, Accountability.” With the new system now in place, FMCSA officials say more than 500... - January 08, 2011 - Iowa Truck Services

LifeStyles Furniture Raising Holiday Donations Through Ekornes Stressless Promotion Make a $50 donation to the Humility of Mary Homeless Shelter through LifeStyles Furniture in Moline, IL in support of their holiday charity and receive $200 off your Stressless® recliner purchase. - November 28, 2010 - LifeStyles Furniture

Economist Says Iowa Biodiesel Mandate Wrong Approach Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice (ICFC) today released an economic study analyzing the impact of a statewide biodiesel mandate, as proposed in Senate File 464 and currently being considered by the Iowa State Legislature. Economist Wayne Newkirk, Ph.D., a longtime Drake University professor and president of Economic and Financial Consulting, reviewed and addressed the effects of a state mandate on demand, prices, employment and tax receipts, as well as the impact to fuel marketers and retailers. - March 02, 2010 - Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Launches New Domain Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the launch of a new web site, http://www.desmoineshandyman.com. With over 25 years of handyman experience, Handy Guy offers the expertise of a plumber, electrician, roofer and more. - November 01, 2009 - Handy Guy, LLC

Soapourri's Piggy Soap Reminds Us to Wash Those Hands Soapourri introduces a pink piggy soap to remind us to wash those hands and avoid the swine flu. - September 11, 2009 - Soapourri Natural Bath & Body, LLC

Greeting Card Company Expands “Evil Christmas Cards” Line for 2008 Holiday Season Greeting card publisher Order of St. Nick is serving up a new line of gothic Christmas cards that look at the dark side of the holiday season. The cards, available for sale on www.evilxmas.com, feature vampires, zombies, bats, undead pirates, and severed body parts galore, making them the perfect greeting... - November 25, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

ReviewSNAP™ Announces New Features The Web-based performance management system, ReviewSNAP™, announces the addition of several new modules. These additional features will help organizations make their performance review process even more effective and productive. - November 25, 2008 - ReviewSNAP

Easy Decision in a Tough Economy CruiseCompete's revolutionary website allows budget-conscious consumers to find their ideal cruise itinerary at a time of their choosing, while ensuring they will get the best deal available anywhere. - November 20, 2008 - Compete Ventures Company

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

“Lost Nation: The Ioway” Filmmakers Win Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival Top Awards Award-winning film screens in town that inspired title. - April 11, 2008 - Fourth Wall Films

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Dexter Foundry Introduces DuraDex Iron™ DuraDex Iron™ offers as-cast value compared to heat treated materials such as Quench & Tempered and Austempered Ductile Irons. - October 20, 2007 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Des Moines Photographer Launches New Web Site Just in Time for Senior Picture Time Living Photos, a professional photographer for hire based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the launch of a new web site, http://www.handymandesmoines.com/DesMoinesPhotographer.htm. With a lifetime of photographic experience and many successful clients under its belt, Living Photos offers the the simplicity of hiring a great photographer with no additional fees, or fear of being sold a portrait package. Living Photos just takes a lot of photos and provides them to you on CD. Period. - September 10, 2007 - Handy Guy

Crystal Group Announces New RS232-SF Server Crystal Group Inc(R), a leading server manufacturer and systems integrator for mission-critical telecommunications and military installations worldwide, is pleased to announce its continued dedication to providing top quality industrial and military communication solutions. - February 06, 2007 - Crystal Group Inc.

While Vioxx(tm) Trials and Judgements Continue, Natural Arthritis Pain Relief Alternatives are Still Plentiful for those that Continue to Suffer without It Consumers at a loss without their banned prescriptions find new natural safer alternatives for arthritis pain relief. However most don't realize the better source is in liquid formats. - September 15, 2006 - Dr. Brad Krueger FlexEasy

WebSite Tonight Now Offers Dynamic Content Domain-Horse.com Provides Site Builder with RSS Feeds Making Creative Site Design Easy. - August 28, 2006 - Domain-Horse.com

Crystal Group Produces a Key Component of NASA’s Space Video Gateway System Crystal Group Incâ . is pleased to announce that their CS900 server has been selected for NASA’s Space Video Gateway System. Crystal’s CS900 server will launch aboard STS-115 Atlantis in late August or early September and will be delivered to the International Space Station (ISS). The... - August 27, 2006 - Crystal Group Inc.