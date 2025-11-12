Iowa: Cedar Rapids News
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Kader Affo’s Newly Released “My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story)” is a Profound and Inspiring Account of Divine Encounters and Faith
“My Testimony: Based on a True Story (My Personal Story)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kader Affo is a powerful personal testimony of faith, supernatural experiences, and the transformative power of Jesus Christ. - April 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cameron Lee Brenner’s Newly Released "Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Children’s Book Celebrating the Power of Prayer in Everyday Life
“Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cameron Lee Brenner is an inspiring and beautifully illustrated children’s book that teaches young readers that prayer is not limited to a specific place, time, or tradition—it is a universal and personal connection with God. - March 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Lissa Nelson-Honken’s New Book, “The Case of the Disappearing Feet,” Follows a Teacher’s Assistant Who Must Reverse the Effects of a Magic Potion
Recent release “The Case of the Disappearing Feet” from Covenant Books author Lissa Nelson-Honken is a captivating story that centers around a third-grade class who goes on a trip to visit a wizard’s workshop. But when one of the wizard’s potions spills all over and causes everyone’s feet to disappear, it’s up to the teacher’s helper, Katy, to set things right. - February 07, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Award-Winning Director Barry Sonnenfeld to Deliver Keynote at CEDIA Expo 2024
CEDIA, the Association for Smart Home Professionals™, is proud to announce that Emmy and Peabody award-winning director and home theater aficionado, Barry Sonnenfeld will serve as this year’s esteemed Keynote speaker at CEDIA Expo 2024. Sonnenfeld will take the stage to deliver a... - August 09, 2024 - CEDIA
Neuroscientist and Vedic Scholar Dr. Tony Nader Unveils "Consciousness Is All There Is": A Global Call to Transform Stress and Anxiety
Dr. Tony Nader's new book, "Consciousness Is All There Is," offers scientifically validated techniques for reducing stress and anxiety amid global crises like inflation and climate change, providing a holistic approach to mental well-being that bridges science and spirituality. - August 06, 2024 - TGC Worldwide
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Haley Willett’s New Book, "Widdle Sweedie's First Flight," Follows a Young Sheep’s First Flight on a Plane and How She Manages to Calm Her Fears with the Help of Others
Fulton Books author Haley Willett, whose mission is to instill creativity and hope in children, has completed her most recent book, “Widdle Sweedie's First Flight”: a captivating story that centers around a young sheep named Widdle Sweedie, who is nervous for her first trip on an... - March 15, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Susan Paulsen’s New Book, "Grandma's Sowing Lesson," Explores a Young Boy's Conversation with His Grandmother About Sowing Kindness Out in the World
Recent release “Grandma's Sowing Lesson” from Covenant Books author Susan Paulsen is a captivating story that centers around young Benjamin, who is confused about the saying "you reap what you sow." Thankfully, his grandmother is there to break down the phrase and help him explain what it means, while encouraging him to sow kindness in the world. - December 12, 2023 - Covenant Books
Hibu to Bring Amazon Ads Sponsored Display to SMBs
Hibu Adding Sponsored Display to its Digital Marketing Solutions. - October 28, 2023 - Hibu
Shannon I. Shaw Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Shannon I. Shaw, ABV, ASA, MAFF, CBA, CVA, BVAL, ABAR of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting. About Shannon I. - October 25, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Hibu Enhances Its Digital Marketing Platform with Acquisition of Signpost's Marketing Technology Platform
Hibu Inc. (“Hibu”), the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States, today announced its acquisition of the marketing technology platform of Signpost, Inc. - September 14, 2023 - Hibu
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Author Kennedy Stone’s New Book, "Illusory Adventures," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel About a Young Girl Who Embarks on a Life-Changing Journey
Recent release “Illusory Adventures,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kennedy Stone, is an empowering coming-of-age story told through the action-packed lens of fantasy fiction. - February 14, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Jamesr R Johnson and Assoc. Would Like to Announce New Product
Jamesr Product Line Alta Data Technologies New MIL-STD-1553 NLINE-T1553 Thunderbolt - November 18, 2021 - James R. Johnson & Assoc., Inc.
Securian Financial Teams Up with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Retirement Plan Clients
Securian Financial will be offering the award-winning Enrich Financial Wellness platform, created by iGrad, to its retirement plan clients and their employees at no additional cost. - October 21, 2021 - iGrad
Top 5 Home Based Businesses to Set Up in 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk Leads the Way for New Business Start Ups
Businesses, reeling under the pressures of pandemic lockdown, have laid-off workers to save their own future. While the situation looks bleak for now, businesses are hopeful of bouncing back with a vengeance once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. - June 07, 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk
MOXIE Solar Now SunPower Authorized Dealer
MOXIE today announced it will join forces with SunPower to sell all-in-one SunPower® solar panel and energy storage systems. The deal, signed by MOXIE CEO Jason Hall, leverages SunPower’s decades of technology development in renewable energy with MOXIE’s commitment to customer... - March 26, 2021 - MOXIE
TLC Associates Bringing Over 300 Jobs to Santo Domingo Contact Center Firm Known Best for Amazing Work Culture
TLC Associates is a high-touch, third party contact center service provider, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company supports many of the USA’s leading brands across many verticals and currently operates from two partner locations in the Dominican Republic. The newest site is conveniently located at Tiradentes Avenue Plaza near 27 de Febrero Avenue in the Capital city, Santo Domingo. - December 16, 2020 - TLC Associates
Owlet Baby Care Announces Dream Lab™: An Innovative, Personalized Video Sleep Course for Infants
First-of-its-Kind Sleep Learning Course Teaches Baby to Sleep Through the Night Quickly - October 31, 2019 - Owlet Baby Care
Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music
Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire
Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line
Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy
SleepSafe Drivers® Assembles Unique Panel for the 10th International Conference on Managing Fatigue
The panel assembled to discuss the challenges and advantages of implementing a Fatigue Management Program (FMP) within transportation operations based on the FMCSA, ATRI and other regulatory and industry groups blueprint, found at NAFMP.com SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation's leaders in Fatigue... - March 16, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
Terri L. Hemerson, RN Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Terri L. Hemerson, RN of Cedar Rapids, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of healthcare. About Terri L. Hemerson, RN Ms. Hemerson... - October 08, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Iowa Native Brings Financial Acumen to Go the Distance
Go the Distance Baseball, LLC -- the partners who are preserving the Field of Dreams Movie Site and keeping it financially viable through the adjacent development of All-Star Ballpark Heaven -- announced today their addition of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to their core leadership team. Cliff W. - July 13, 2016 - Go the Distance Baseball/Field of Dreams Movie Site
Agilon Announces Their Strategic Partnership with ADVIZOR Solutions, the Leading Provider of Data Discovery and Analytic Modeling in Fundraising
AGILON, LLC is proud to announce their partnership with ADVIZOR Solutions to provide data discovery and analytic modeling solutions for Agilon’s One Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) and Donor Outreach solutions for higher education, health care and other not-for-profit... - January 06, 2016 - Agilon, LLC.
Rand Paul's Obamacare Replacement
Insurance Processing Corporation (IPC) enrolled America’s 1st tax-free Health Savings Account (HSA). The tax-free HSA is the center-piece of Republican Healthcare Reform. In 2016, IPC is adding low-cost Short-Term-Medical (STM) to the product offerings. IPC expanded its web presence with a consumer blog entitled CRUZforVP.com. The blog’s analysis includes Presidential candidates’ healthcare reforms. IPC's informed opinion rates Rand Paul’s reforms the best. - December 28, 2015 - Insurance Processing Corporation
Route 6 Film by Emmy-Nominated Fourth Wall Films Showcased in Towns Along Iowa's Historic Route
What do Bonnie & Clyde, Jesse James, Nancy Drew and Jack Kerouac have in common? U.S. Route 6 in Iowa takes two-lane motorists from Davenport on the Mississippi to Council Bluffs on the Missouri. - September 21, 2015 - Fourth Wall Films
Innovative Flood Barrier Demonstration in Davenport, IA
The City of Davenport and the International Erosion Control Association are hosting an outdoor demonstration of a newer flood protection barrier called Big Bags USA. - April 30, 2014 - DRIPS, LLC
Craig S. Heaverlo, Project Manager Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Craig S. Heaverlo of Vinton, Iowa has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Craig S. Heaverlo, Project Manager Mr. Heaverlo has over 13 years experience in the construction... - March 20, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
The qMetrix Group Announces Hotel Room Inspection App, RoomChecker
The RoomChecker mobile app can be used to complete hotel room inspections electronically. The data is then saved and available for issue and trend reporting. Automatica notifications are sent when issues are submitted on the app. - December 10, 2013 - qMetrix Group
Craig S. Heaverlo Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Craig S. Heaverlo of Vinton, Iowa has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Craig S. Heaverlo Mr. Heaverlo has over 13 years experience in the construction field. He is the... - November 22, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
Friday Night Lights - Now with Live Online Scoreboard
The Virtual Scoreboard Network offers a free online scoreboard for any local game. - August 19, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network
Bandits Adding Mobile Zip Line by Extreme Engineering for 2013
Extreme Engineering will be providing the River Bandits with a mobile zip line, one of the first minor league teams to get a Fly Wire™ portable zip line. - May 06, 2013 - Extreme Engineering
i wireless Announces Tower Sale to TowerCo for $45.5 Million in Cash
i wireless Builds Cash Reserve to Invest in Wireless Network Expansion - October 19, 2012 - i wireless
Lattice Communications Commemorates Expansion and Growth with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011
Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications
LifeStyles Furniture Offering Factory Closeout Limited Edition Stressless Recliners
Retailer LifeStyles Furniture has partnered with manufacturer Ekornes® to offer 2011 limited edition Stressless® recliners at factory closeout pricing. Select styles and colors will be available while supplies last. - April 02, 2011 - LifeStyles Furniture
New Safety Measurement System Drives Change for Iowa Motor Carriers
After months of anticipation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) finally went live in December with its new safety measurement system – CSA, which stands for “Compliance, Safety, Accountability.” With the new system now in place, FMCSA officials say more than... - January 08, 2011 - Iowa Truck Services
LifeStyles Furniture Raising Holiday Donations Through Ekornes Stressless Promotion
Make a $50 donation to the Humility of Mary Homeless Shelter through LifeStyles Furniture in Moline, IL in support of their holiday charity and receive $200 off your Stressless® recliner purchase. - November 28, 2010 - LifeStyles Furniture
Documentary on Actress Jean Seberg Awarded Grant from Humanities Iowa
"Seberg" documentary filmmaker receives Emmy® nomination - September 03, 2010 - Fourth Wall Films