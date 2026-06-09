Massachusetts: Brockton News
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Rebuilding Together Boston Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary of Rebuilding Homes and Revitalizing Greater Boston Communities
Rebuilding Together Boston announced today that the nonprofit is entering its 35th year of service to Boston homeowners and nonprofit facilities and open spaces. Since 1991, Rebuilding Together Boston has renovated 700 homes and facilities for an estimated market value of $8.5 million. To celebrate this milestone, the nonprofit will host 35 events during its fiscal year 2026. - August 19, 2025 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Author Robert D. Grappel’s New Book, "Tohu va-Bohu," is a Collection of Poems That Range from a Variety of Topics That Have Interested the Author Throughout His Life
Recent release “Tohu va-Bohu” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert D. Grappel is a heartfelt and engaging assortment of about one hundred poems inspired by a wide variety of topics. From physics to philosophy, as well as politics and various facts, “Tohu va-Bohu” is sure to contain a poem that will connect with all sorts of readers. - June 19, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Mackenzie Lee’s New Book, "Princess Alivia and Her Friends," Follows a Young Princess Who Makes All Sorts of New Friends While Learning the Importance of Kindness
Recent release “Princess Alivia and Her Friends” from Page Publishing author Mackenzie Lee is a charming story that centers around Alivia, a young princess who makes a wish to her fairy godmother to have lots of friends to play with. In order to have her wish granted, Alivia must promise to show kindness and love to others, no matter how they might treat her. - May 20, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author R.h. Johnson’s New Book, "Afterthoughts II," is a Powerful and Compelling Novel That Focuses on the Struggles Faced by Vietnam Veterans on Their Return Home
Recent release “Afterthoughts II” from Newman Springs Publishing author R.H. Johnson is the second book of a planned trilogy that chronicles the experiences of the author and others as they dealt with the Vietnam War as well as the political and social issues of the day. In this installment, the author concentrates on how Vietnam veterans dealt with coming home. - March 31, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Shifting the Way You Think Launches New Wellness Center in South Shore Massachusetts
Shifting the Way You Think is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and creating a community where individuals feel supported and encouraged to seek help. With its focus on holistic well-being, the center aims to empower individuals to live their best lives. - October 26, 2024 - Shifting the way you think
Epic Adventure Novel Imagines Life Before "The Great Gatsby"
Neck Road Productions, a media entertainment company located outside of Newport RI, is thrilled to announce the publication of Gatsby’s Rival by Richard Guimond. An early review describes the novel as an epic adventure that imagines life before F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. In... - August 11, 2024 - Neck Road Productions
Author Hannah Smith’s New Book, "Returned to Heaven Above," is a Profound Poem, Written from a Christian Perspective, Reflecting on the Life and Loss of a Child
Covenant Books’ recent release, “Returned to Heaven Above,” by Christian author Hannah Smith, is a poignant and heartfelt poem reflecting upon the life and loss of a child. - May 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets. - April 18, 2024 - Jubilate Chorale Brockton MA
Gide Démosthène’s Newly Released "God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry" is a Spiritually Charged Autobiographical Experience
“God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gide Démosthène is an insightful exploration that reveals how God's guiding hand shapes our personal lives, family dynamics, and ministry endeavors, providing a transformative perspective on the profound impact of divine influence in every aspect of our journey. - April 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Kierft Noël’s New Book, "See the World Through My Eyes," is a Fascinating Compilation of Poems Reflecting Upon Both the Darkest Aspects and the Beauty of the World
Recent release “See the World Through My Eyes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kierft Noël is a deeply personal and compelling assortment of poems and ruminations that reveal the innermost thoughts of the author as he documents his personal experiences with love, heartache, isolation, and various other concepts of life itself. - January 16, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Stoughton, MA Gold Buying/Jewelry Sales Expert at Ideal Jewelry & Loan Services Expand
Ideal Jewelry & Loan, a pawn shop based in Brockton, MA has expanded its services to include the buying and selling of gold, diamonds, fine jewelry, and precious metals in Stoughton, Bridgewater, Weymouth, Quincy, and the surrounding communities. - July 28, 2022 - Ideal Jewelry and Loan
Ideal Jewelry & Loan Announces Coin Dealing Services in Brockton, MA
Ideal Jewelry & Loan is a pawn shop that announced they serve a dual role as a trusted coin dealer. They also have an extensive inventory of hard-to-find coins. - June 22, 2022 - Ideal Jewelry and Loan
Rochester Electronics Partners with Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Kyoto Semiconductor expands customer access worldwide and offers long-term customer support by providing Rochester Electronics with high-quality optical semiconductors for communication and sensing. - March 01, 2022 - Rochester Electronics, LLC
Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner
Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government - February 20, 2022 - Campaign to Elect Ron Beaty
International Peeling Society-USA's "Peeling Around the World" to be Held on March 24
Program agenda and faculty announced for the upcoming event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. - January 24, 2022 - International Peeling Society-USA
Postalytics Launches First Free Direct Mail Automation Marketing Software in Canada
Leading American direct mail automation software company, Postalytics announced its launch in the Canadian market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing “direct mail into the digital age.” - January 11, 2022 - Postalytics
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Alabama to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Alabama becomes the tenth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, introducing several spectacular lakes to nation-wide buyers. - September 30, 2021 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Arkansas to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Arkansas becomes the ninth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the lakes covered to nearly 2800. - September 01, 2021 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
Despina Kapanidis Recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Despina Kapanidis of Plymouth, Massachusetts has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of restaurant services. About Despina Kapanidis Despina Kapanidis is the owner of Georgio's... - February 24, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Jared Moussalli & Money Records Help Artists Get Paid
Talent pays; just ask Money Records founder Jared Moussalli. His goal is to help independent artists gain royalties. Jared wants to provide a platform for them to release their next wave music. He aspires to improve the lives of musicians through effective marketing. - November 03, 2020 - Money Records LLC
XECAN Announces Its "Touchless" Facial Recognition Technology Can Identify and Verify Patients with or Without Masks on
Patients can be checked in and verified against the EMR system using facial recognition even if the patients have their masks on. - October 07, 2020 - XECAN
With COVID-19 Spiking Again, Disinfect Boston Announces 24/7 Service for Its Dry FDA/CDC Approved Electrostatic Disinfection Services Combating Contamination & Exposure
Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 Scheduled & Emergency Electrostatic Disinfecting Services. As a Locally Owned, Operated, Licensed, and Insured Disinfection Company providing Certificates of Disinfection to Businesses & Homeowners. Now Offering to Disinfect your Home and/or Business 24/7 within 90 minutes or less from your Call. No more waiting and you can reenter your Home or Business in 30-45 minutes. - September 29, 2020 - Disinfect Boston LLC
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand
The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo
VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates 10 Years in Business
Business Technology Solution Provider Marks a Major Milestone - September 30, 2019 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
TimeLinx Accepted Into Infor’s Micro-Vertical Product Program
Infor Program provides TimeLinx with access to their 700+ member partner network and 70,000 clients. - January 28, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Announces 12th Annual Lakefront Property Buyers Seminar
Dreaming of purchasing your dream lakefront property? Learn why buying a lake home is different than any other real estate at the 12th Annual “Keys to Buying Lakefront Property” Seminar in Mansfield, MA on March 9, 2019 and you may leave with a free stand-up Paddleboard. - January 12, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 17, 2018
Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow. Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Due to a tremendous increase in... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.
StarWind Releases Free Virtual Tape Library Solution Featuring Object Storage and Public Cloud Storage Support
StarWind, a leading provider of hyper-converged infrastructure, high-performance storage, and backup solutions presents its new Virtual Tape Library (VTL) solution. - April 26, 2018 - StarWind
HMI Performance Incentives Launches New Product, Promo2Go!
HMI Performance Incentives recently launched its newest product, Promo2Go!. Promo2Go! is a turn-key packaged solution that allows purchasers to apply their own insight to an easy-to-implement incentive marketing campaign. Promo2Go! is the perfect solution for saying thank you to valuable customers, grabbing market share, or launching a new product. - April 18, 2018 - HMI Performance Incentives
XECAN Integrates Palm, Facial Recognition and RFID Identification Devices to MOSAIQ via Its Software, Bringing Improvements to Delivery of Care
XECAN today announced its compatibility with Elekta’s MOSAIQ Patient Verification and Patient Queuing Modules to bring biometric/RFID workflow improvement solutions to Elekta’s MOSAIQ. Using smart ID technology, XECAN improves clinical workflow and patient satisfaction through the use... - April 03, 2018 - Xecan Smart Clinic
NeoGroup Launches the First Ever Real-Time, Curated Alert Offering for Advancements in Automation Called Automation Sentry
Customers of Automation Sentry are on the leading edge of automation usage with exclusive insights into the latest trends, supplier offerings and market adoption. - February 12, 2018 - Neo Group
Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialist to Massachusetts Lake Team
Lakefront property buyers and sellers now have a new specialty Realtor to service their waterfront needs in the Central Massachusetts waterfront market. - September 28, 2017 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
North Korea Peace Initiative is Focus of Boston Global Forum at World Reconciliation Day Symposium 8:30-Noon, Sept. 9, Harvard University
Soft power authority Joseph Nye and Gov. Michael Dukakis will address scholars, business leaders and diplomats on the nuclear missile crisis posed by North Korea at the annual World Reconciliation Day Symposium, 8:30 AM to Noon, September 9th, Loeb House, Harvard University, 17 Quincy Street, Cambridge, Mass. - August 03, 2017 - The Boston Global Forum
SalonTarget Named One of 2017’s Top Salon Software Products by Capterra
SalonTarget, an online salon management and booking software company, has been named one of the year’s Most Popular Top Salon Software Products by Capterra. Capterra is a company that objectively ranks software companies, in a variety of industries, and offers reviews of them online for... - July 27, 2017 - SalonTarget
Lakefront Living Realty Assists Homeowners on HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation
Lakefront Living Realty’s Christine Mosier from The Lake Team in Ohio assisted a family find and purchase their ideal lake home on Apple Valley Lake in Howard Ohio - May 12, 2017 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
INIRAM Puts Best Foot Forward at EASTEC
INIRAM will be exhibiting at EASTEC in West Springfield, MA, May 16-18, 2017. INIRAM will be putting on a "show within a show" by milling the famous "Hermle High Heel" right in the booth, with the benefit of five axis, CNC machining. - April 17, 2017 - INIRAM
USA Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects Launches New Business Unit PeakWerks
Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects, Essen Germany announced today the launch of a new business called PeakWerks (www.peakwerks.com). PeakWerks is a new marketing unit that will focus on Search Experience Optimization services for business websites to produce more relevant content, greater... - February 22, 2017 - PeakWerks
Lakefront Living International, LLC Releases Version 8.0 of Its Popular Lakefront Property Website
The new LakefrontLiving.com features a modern look, updated user interface and slick lakefront property mapping feature. - June 07, 2016 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Laurie Steinberg of Keller Williams Interviewed as a Top Listing Agent in South Eastern MA
Laurie Steinberg of the Steinberg Realty Group at Keller Williams Realty is said to be one of the top listing agents in the Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk areas. Her years of experience and top notch marketing expertise prove success time and time again. - March 02, 2016 - Steinberg Realty Group|Keller Williams
Richard Talmage Has Been Awarded the Top Videographer in Mashpee
Richard Talmage is a Cape Cod Wedding Photographer and a Cape Cod Wedding Videographer. - December 18, 2015 - Richard Talmage Images