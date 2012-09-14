PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates 10 Years in Business Business Technology Solution Provider Marks a Major Milestone - September 30, 2019 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

TimeLinx Accepted Into Infor’s Micro-Vertical Product Program Infor Program provides TimeLinx with access to their 700+ member partner network and 70,000 clients. - January 28, 2019 - TimeLinx Software

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Announces 12th Annual Lakefront Property Buyers Seminar Dreaming of purchasing your dream lakefront property? Learn why buying a lake home is different than any other real estate at the 12th Annual “Keys to Buying Lakefront Property” Seminar in Mansfield, MA on March 9, 2019 and you may leave with a free stand-up Paddleboard. - January 12, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 17, 2018 Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow. Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.

StarWind Releases Free Virtual Tape Library Solution Featuring Object Storage and Public Cloud Storage Support StarWind, a leading provider of hyper-converged infrastructure, high-performance storage, and backup solutions presents its new Virtual Tape Library (VTL) solution. - April 26, 2018 - StarWind

HMI Performance Incentives Launches New Product, Promo2Go! HMI Performance Incentives recently launched its newest product, Promo2Go!. Promo2Go! is a turn-key packaged solution that allows purchasers to apply their own insight to an easy-to-implement incentive marketing campaign. Promo2Go! is the perfect solution for saying thank you to valuable customers, grabbing market share, or launching a new product. - April 18, 2018 - HMI Performance Incentives

XECAN Integrates Palm, Facial Recognition and RFID Identification Devices to MOSAIQ via Its Software, Bringing Improvements to Delivery of Care XECAN today announced its compatibility with Elekta’s MOSAIQ Patient Verification and Patient Queuing Modules to bring biometric/RFID workflow improvement solutions to Elekta’s MOSAIQ. Using smart ID technology, XECAN improves clinical workflow and patient satisfaction through the use of... - April 03, 2018 - Xecan Smart Clinic

NeoGroup Launches the First Ever Real-Time, Curated Alert Offering for Advancements in Automation Called Automation Sentry Customers of Automation Sentry are on the leading edge of automation usage with exclusive insights into the latest trends, supplier offerings and market adoption. - February 12, 2018 - Neo Group

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialist to Massachusetts Lake Team Lakefront property buyers and sellers now have a new specialty Realtor to service their waterfront needs in the Central Massachusetts waterfront market. - September 28, 2017 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

North Korea Peace Initiative is Focus of Boston Global Forum at World Reconciliation Day Symposium 8:30-Noon, Sept. 9, Harvard University Soft power authority Joseph Nye and Gov. Michael Dukakis will address scholars, business leaders and diplomats on the nuclear missile crisis posed by North Korea at the annual World Reconciliation Day Symposium, 8:30 AM to Noon, September 9th, Loeb House, Harvard University, 17 Quincy Street, Cambridge, Mass. - August 03, 2017 - The Boston Global Forum

SalonTarget Named One of 2017’s Top Salon Software Products by Capterra SalonTarget, an online salon management and booking software company, has been named one of the year’s Most Popular Top Salon Software Products by Capterra. Capterra is a company that objectively ranks software companies, in a variety of industries, and offers reviews of them online for prospective... - July 27, 2017 - SalonTarget

Lakefront Living Realty Assists Homeowners on HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation Lakefront Living Realty’s Christine Mosier from The Lake Team in Ohio assisted a family find and purchase their ideal lake home on Apple Valley Lake in Howard Ohio - May 12, 2017 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

INIRAM Puts Best Foot Forward at EASTEC INIRAM will be exhibiting at EASTEC in West Springfield, MA, May 16-18, 2017. INIRAM will be putting on a "show within a show" by milling the famous "Hermle High Heel" right in the booth, with the benefit of five axis, CNC machining. - April 17, 2017 - INIRAM

USA Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects Launches New Business Unit PeakWerks Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects, Essen Germany announced today the launch of a new business called PeakWerks (www.peakwerks.com). PeakWerks is a new marketing unit that will focus on Search Experience Optimization services for business websites to produce more relevant content, greater traffic... - February 22, 2017 - PeakWerks

Lakefront Living International, LLC Releases Version 8.0 of Its Popular Lakefront Property Website The new LakefrontLiving.com features a modern look, updated user interface and slick lakefront property mapping feature. - June 07, 2016 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Laurie Steinberg of Keller Williams Interviewed as a Top Listing Agent in South Eastern MA Laurie Steinberg of the Steinberg Realty Group at Keller Williams Realty is said to be one of the top listing agents in the Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk areas. Her years of experience and top notch marketing expertise prove success time and time again. - March 02, 2016 - Steinberg Realty Group|Keller Williams

Richard Talmage Has Been Awarded the Top Videographer in Mashpee Richard Talmage is a Cape Cod Wedding Photographer and a Cape Cod Wedding Videographer. - December 18, 2015 - Richard Talmage Images

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialists to the New England Lakefront Property Market Lakefront property buyers and sellers now have new specialty Realtors to service their waterfront needs in the Connecticut and Southern New Hampshire market. - December 08, 2015 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Pam Older Designs Opens in Downtown Newburyport Handcrafted Jewelry, Bedding and More Pam Older Designs original handcrafted jewelry has opened in the heart of Newburyport, MA. Pam’s passions are on display in her historic and elegant brick shop located at 42 Merrimac Street. Pam’s handcrafted jewelry has been featured in Oprah magazine, and, since she started her business... - May 31, 2015 - Pam Older Designs

Multilingual Millennial's Movement Empowers Y & Z Generations Are Millennials the lost generation? Mention Millennials, Generation Y or 20-Somethings and debate ensues over whether young Americans are the best generation yet or their promise precedes their good deeds. - March 18, 2015 - R.J. Tolson

Wilshire® Manufacturing Introduces New PrisMatrix™ Decorative LED System at Dallas International Lighting Market Revolutionary Technology Merges LED Lighting Benefits & World-class Optics with the Beauty & Elegance of the Company’s Complete Line of Decorative Lighting Fixtures - January 21, 2015 - Wilshire

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Announces 8th Annual Lakefront Property Buyers Seminar Dreaming of living the lakefront lifestyle? Learn all the differences when purchasing a lakefront home at the 8th Annual “Keys to Buying Lakefront Property” Seminar in Foxboro, MA on March 21, 2015…and you may leave with a free kayak. - January 21, 2015 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Releases Market Value Calculator for Lakefront Property Placing a market value on lakefront homes has been inherently difficult due to the intangible variables associated with the lake itself. The new “CalcuLAKEr©” feature on LakefrontLiving.com looks to solve that problem. - November 11, 2014 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Foodtesting.me is Striving for Revolutionizing Food Testing Industry Foodtesting.me is proudly launching the most convenient and affordable food testing service for small business and individuals now. Just few clicks, they will pick up your daily food or products for testing. Few days later, you will receive a comprehensive report from them. As a small business owner,... - September 28, 2014 - Foodtesting.me

Dr. Amit Sarkar Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Amit Sarkar of Westwood, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of fine arts, music and education. About Dr. Amit Sarkar With over 50 years experience, Dr. Sarkar is an internationally-recognized... - May 02, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Gillette Stadium Upgrading Field Surface with Most Revolutionary Fieldturf Offering Gillette Stadium officials announced that they are upgrading their field surface and the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution have selected FieldTurf’s Revolution turf system and VersaTile drainage and shock underlayment for its unparalleled player safety and extraordinary durability. - March 24, 2014 - FieldTurf

JFC & Associates Appoints Adam Watson as Sr. Consultant John Connell CEO of JFC & Associates appoints Mr. Adam Watson as Sr. Consultant. JFC & Associates have been in the EAM business since 2001 providing value to their EAM clients. JFC has also been an IBM business partner since 2005. With the main office in Boston, today JFC is regarded as one of the pre-eminent services corporations within the EAM Service discipline. - February 21, 2014 - JFC & Associates

New Carbon Trading Approach to Challenge Deforestation Direct Measurements, not estimation, are used to quantify carbon sequestration of forest carbon benefiting landowners, local economies and ecosystems. The approach is applicable to forests anywhere on the carbon that are essential for a reversal of deforestation practices. - December 18, 2013 - Planetary Emissions Management Inc.

Boston Cedar Hosts a Game Changing Event for Its Northeast Independent Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Boston Cedar recently launched its new decking, railing, and trim product line up at its “Game Changer” kickoff event held at the Omni Providence Hotel. - November 20, 2013 - Boston Cedar

Project Moves Dance Company Airs Anti-Bullying Performance Live Online Project Moves Dance Company, Inc., the resident company of The Gold School of Dance Art in Brockton, Mass., is proud to present I AM…when being yourself is enough. While the two performances will be held at Bridgewater/Raynham High School in Massachusetts on Friday, April 5, 2013 and Saturday, April 6, 2013 at 7:30 pm, the Company is airing a portion of the show online for their supporters around the world. Tune into www.facebook.com/projectmoves at 8:45 ET on Sunday, April 6th to view. - April 02, 2013 - Project Moves Dance Company

Underwords Press Presents Futuredaze: An Anthology of YA Science Fiction Underwords Press announces Futuredaze: An Anthology of YA science Fiction, edited by Hannah Strom-Martin & Erin Underwood. Futuredaze includes 33 original short stories and poems that spark the imagination, twist the heart, and make you yearn for the possibilities of a world yet to come. Reflecting the ideals set forth by science fiction icons, Futuredaze challenges the imagination with young adult fiction that embraces the idea of What If? Email editor@underwordspress.com for a review PDF copy. - March 17, 2013 - Underwords Press

Sheehan Personal Training Now Adding BioPhotonic Laser Scanning to Their Services Sheehan Personal Training has partnered with Pharmanex Corporation to utilize the state of the art BioPhotonic Laser Scanner. The scanner will measure a person's skin carotenoid (antioxidant) level and allow Sheehan to make supplement recommendations based on the score that their clients receive from the 90 second laser scan. - March 09, 2013 - Sheehan Personal Training

Distributor of Quality AZEK Building Products Announces Expanded Dealer Services Boston Cedar, a premier distributor in the Northeast U.S. of AZEK Trim, AZEK Moulding, AZEK Deck, AZEK Rail, AZEK Porch and AZEK VAST Pavers, today announced that the company will now begin to offer content-managed web site and blog templates to its independent dealer base through its value-added Information... - September 12, 2012 - Boston Cedar

QuizCraze Movies – Now Available on the Apple App Store QuizCraze Movies, a new movie trivia game app, is now available for free on the Apple App Store. The new app offers game players a fun alternative to Logos Quiz game and other popular trivia games in the market. - August 05, 2012 - VZO Entertainment, LLC

DITTOBLOX, the Modular Building Pods That Spark Creative Minds Launches on Kickstarter Crowd Funding Site A creative dad designed a honeycomb shaped building block toy made from recycled milk jugs in the USA. Not designed to compete directly with other building brick toys, they encourage more open ended, imaginative play. - August 02, 2012 - DITTOBLOX

Thousands Attend Co-Located Info360, ON DEMAND and SoMoLo Thousands attended this year’s co-located info360, ON DEMAND and SoMoLo, seeking technologies and insights to address today's exploding social and digital media platforms. Following the event, Questex, the owner and producer of all three shows, announces the launch of Content ON DEMAND, a two-day sponsored conference focusing on the lifecycle of content from consumption through delivery that will take place in Spring 2013. - July 03, 2012 - info360

Lois Hamblet, CEO of Ziptip, a Mobile Payments Solution for Tips and Gratuities, and One of Boston's Hottest Startups, Interviewed by Pymnts.com Lois Hamblet, CEO of Ziptip, Inc., (ziptip.net) a mobile payments solution designed specifically for the payment of tips and gratuities for service workers, has been interviewed by Alex Walsh of Pymnts.com as part of Pymnts.com’s Innovators Series. Pymnts.com is an online media channel that captures... - June 11, 2012 - Ziptip, Inc.

Boston Cedar Appoints a Director of New Business Development Boston Cedar is pleased to announce that the newly created position of Director of New Business Development has been filled by industry professional, Bethany Sawyer. In this key position, Bethany will act as a team contributor in a senior sales role and will be directly accountable for developing new... - April 02, 2012 - Boston Cedar

Boston Cedar Expands Its Inside Sales Department with the Addition of Paul Carter Paul Carter will work directly in tandem with the entire Boston Cedar field sales organization to provide dealer partners and prospects alike the attention and commitment they need to grow their business profitably. - April 02, 2012 - Boston Cedar

Microsoft, Cisco, and IBM SPSS Earn Top Spots in Customer Experience Ratings of Technology Vendors, According to New Temkin Group Research Research Study Examines Feedback from 800 IT Professionals at Large Companies to Rate 60 Technology Vendors. - February 07, 2012 - Temkin Group

OutMilitary.com Members Tell Their Story OutMilitary.com, a social network for LGBT service members and their supports, is proud to release a series of interviews from their members who served under DADT. - November 06, 2011 - OutMilitary.com

Former Teacher and School Principal, Thomas Hall Releases His Second Novel Spectrums follows the life of Jenna MacDonald, who like many young women her age is a contradiction. On one hand, she is bright, independent, and confident. On the other hand, as she readily acknowledges, there is a large part of her that remains wide-eyed and naive, especially when it comes to the ways... - October 11, 2011 - BookBuzz

Sheehan Personal Training Will Hold Their Monthly Information Session on October 26, 2011. The Topic This Month Will be Understanding Cancer - The Prevention & Cure. On October 26, 2011, at 6:00 PM, Tom and LeAnna Sheehan will be conducting their free monthly information session. This is open to the public and registration is necessary due to limited seating. If you have ever been close to someone who has suffered from this devastating disease, they highly recommend viewing this provocative presentation. This will not be mainstream information and their goal will be to provide information as to what is causing cancer and the potential for a cure. - October 04, 2011 - Sheehan Personal Training

OutMilitary.com – a Social Network for LGBT Service Members – Official Statement in Regards to the Historic Repeal of DADT OutMilitary.com official statement to the media in regards to to the historic repeal of DADT on September 20, 2011. - September 19, 2011 - OutMilitary.com

MyMediaInfo Celebrates Five Years with $25,000 Subscription Giveaway Five non-profit organizations to be selected to receive one-year subscription. - August 11, 2011 - RedEgg Solutions, Inc.

Sika Sarnafil's Stanley Graveline Receives ASTM William C. Cullen Award Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is pleased to announce that Stanley Graveline, Vice President, Technical Services, has received the William C. Cullen Award from ASTM International in recognition of his long-time outstanding contributions... - August 10, 2011 - Sika Sarnafil