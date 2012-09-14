PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow

Cleaning Company Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted.org This cleaning company is pleased to announce their partnership with One Tree Planted.org, a charitable organization dedicated to sustainability and reforestation throughout the world. - October 02, 2018 - ABC Oriental Rug

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division. Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28.05... - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand

Investor Bitcoin Investment Plans Guarantee Zero Losses Investor Bitcoin - www.InvestorBitcoin.com received an influx of investment capital this past February to the tune of nearly four million dollars. How the company plans on using it should excite its members and inspire others to join one of its three investment plans. Expecting even more capital to... - March 05, 2017 - Investor Bitcoin Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Lorraine A. McGee Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lorraine A. McGee of Cazenovia, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 26 years in the financial field. About Lorraine A. McGee Ms. McGee is the Relationship Manager... - October 25, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

MiTeGen Awarded 2016 Inc. 5000 Recognition MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for protein crystallization and X-ray diffraction to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has been awarded a listing on the 2016 Inc. 5000. The Inc.5000 recognizes the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies. - August 18, 2016 - MiTeGen, LLC

MiTeGen Announces Diode Beam Stop License Agreement with Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory... - December 17, 2015 - MiTeGen, LLC

Seoul Has Successfully Concluded the Seoul International Finance Conference The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has successfully hosted the Seoul International Finance Conference 2015 at Conrad Hotel, Yeouido, where the main topics were the paradigm shifts in the financial industry and the path Seoul will travel down as a financial center. The speakers and attendees shared... - November 23, 2015 - Invest Seoul

Assumptions - a New Card Game Where Everyone Gets Stereotyped A graphic designer from Ithaca, New York is trying to create a hilarious and simple card game where first impressions are the only impressions. - March 21, 2015 - You Think This Is A Game LLC

MiTeGen Awarded $998K NIH Phase II SBIR Grant to Develop Hyperquenching Devices Two year funding for the development of advanced cooling devices. - May 24, 2014 - MiTeGen, LLC

Smart SEO Claims It Can Beat Any Major Google Update with Its "Clean" Search Engine Optimization Techniques The latest Google Panda update is one of the biggest updates since 2010. The latest update has adversely affected thousands of businesses across the spectrum. However, an SEO firm in Australia claims that they were not affected because of the “clean” techniques they used. - February 26, 2014 - Smart SEO

LGBTBE Certified Investigative Firm Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations

MiTeGen Announces Collaboration and License Agreements with EMBL MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed agreements with EMBLEM, the commercial subsidiary of the EMBL (the European... - May 23, 2013 - MiTeGen, LLC

Friends in Adoption to Host Free Adoption Information Meetings Across NY State Friends in Adoption (FIA), a licensed, not-for-profit domestic infant adoption agency with a 30 plus year history, is holding a number of free adoption information meetings throughout New York State, to educate prospective adoptive parents about adoption. The events will be held in Syracuse, Saratoga... - May 14, 2013 - Friends in Adoption

Ithaca Agway True Value Hardware Lawn & Garden Retail Store Replaces Epicor Eagle for Microsoft Dynamics RMS Ithaca Agway True Value managed their business with Epicor Eagle POS Software and was struggling with the associated costs. The costs for this POS affected their ability to competitively price their products and they often had to cut other store expenses to compensate. Ithaca Agway True Value first explored Microsoft Dynamics® RMS offered by System Solutions LLC in 2010 because it was listed as a Gold Third Party POS system by True Value. - November 29, 2012 - System Solutions LLC

MiTeGen Awarded $185K NIH Phase I STTR Grant to Develop Hyperquenching Devices Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has been awarded a Phase I STTR (small business technology transfer program) award from the NIH (National Institute of Health) for the development of a rapid crystal cooling device (“hyperquencher”) for cryocrystallography. - June 15, 2012 - MiTeGen, LLC

Citizens Choice Energy Launches “Green ChoiceTM” Electric Supply – a Program Designed for Environmentally Conscious Consumers Citizens Choice Energy makes “Green Choice™”, a 100% Green Electric Supply option, available to all existing and prospective customers. Citizens Choice Energy launched the program in Upstate New York to expand the suite of choices available to environmentally conscious consumers. Production... - May 19, 2012 - Citizens Choice Energy

Mitegen Announces Continued Expansion of Product Lines and Offerings for Crystallographers Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, recently announced numerous expansions to both their patented product portfolio and to their line of distributed products. - February 25, 2012 - MiTeGen, LLC

Community Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary "40 Grants in 40 Weeks" project will commemorate 40 years in the Elmira-Corning and Finger Lakes communities. - December 10, 2011 - Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes

Mitegen Announces Mutual Distribution Agreements with AJK Analytical Services Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed mutual distribution agreements with AJK Analytical Services. - November 12, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC

Mitegen Announces Distribution Agreement with Helix Biotech in Malaysia Mitegen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Helix Biotech (M) SDN BHD of Malaysia. Under... - November 12, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC

Mitegen Announces Release of MicroRT™ Aligner Alignment tool for preparing mounted crystals for room and variable temperature X-ray diffraction. - February 22, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC

Mitegen Appoints New CEO Mitegen LLC (“Mitegen”, the “Company), a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced today that Robert Newman has been appointed to... - January 19, 2011 - MiTeGen, LLC

PMI Announces Dates for May 2011 Short Course Advanced Techniques on Pore Structure Characterization - January 18, 2011 - Porous Materials, Inc.

JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.

Partners Toyota of Scranton and Kyle Busch Motorsport Sponsor #18 Tundra in the Camping World Truck Series, Pocono Mountains 125 Toyota of Scranton would like to invite the North East Pennsylvania community to attend an In-Field Experience taking place from Thursday July 29th, through Saturday July 31. Open to fans of all ages, this massive three-day event will feature a meet and greet with NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch on Thursday July 29th at 6pm, NASCAR race simulators, NASCAR vehicle displays including the #18 Snickers Toyota Camry and the #18 Interstate Toyota Tundra, food, entertainment and more. - July 20, 2010 - Toyota of Scranton

Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.

Free Psychic Network Integrates Psychic Readings with Kabbalah, Tarot, Astrology and Numerology Correlating the Kabbalah, Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology the Free Psychic Network creates an integrated daily free psychic reading. Interdisciplinary in nature the forecast provides a means for evaluating the similarities inherent in these esoteric spiritual and occult practices. Although many do... - May 12, 2010 - Free Psychic Network

BullsEye Radio and Video Chat is Making Their Mark on the Internet BullsEye Radio is one of the most interactive and entertaining Video chat and Internet radio sites on the world wide web today. People from all over the world are visiting and making new friends every day. Finally a place to come without the hassle of the everyday chatroom drama. Monitored chat. Requests... - April 21, 2010 - BullsEye Radio

IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010 IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times

Free Psychic Network Provides Psychic Predictions for 2010 Psychic Frederick Gimino, at the Free Psychic Network, recently released a yearly psychic forecast for 2010. Free Psychic Network sees the new year making the global community whole. It appears that 2010 is the year of "the restoration." Free Psychic Network's forecast contradicts many of the doom and gloom psychics, that envision the death of world leaders, global cataclysm, famine, and pestilence, for 2010. - December 31, 2009 - Free Psychic Network

Free Psychic Network: Now Offering Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly Free Psychic Readings Free Psychic Network is now offering daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly free psychic readings. Realizing the importance of high quality, comprehensive, authoritative, relevant, real-time content Free Psychic Network launches phase II of its continuing process of quality and process improvement. Site... - December 18, 2009 - Free Psychic Network

Redshift Productions Pairs Physics and Dance in Dance of Scales at the 2010 Light in Winter Festival Cornell Physicist Itai Cohen and Choreographer Maren Waldman will present a dance, narrative and multimedia performance about the movement of organisms at different scales. - December 17, 2009 - Redshift Productions

R. J. Buckley Publishing Announces the Release Date of Vincent Zandri's "Moonlight Falls" - December 15, 2009 Three days after the release of Zandri's thriller "Moonlight Falls," on December 18, Vincent will be signing books and appearing with his band - Blisterz - at Savannahs "Dublin Underground" on One S. Pearl Street, Albany, NY. Books will also be on sale at The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza, 1475 Western Ave, Albany NY. - December 11, 2009 - R. J. Buckley Publishing

Green Leadership Institute Launches Scholar Residence Program Scholar Residents will have opportunity to live and work on Carbon-Neutral Development Gelston Castle Estate as members of Green Leadership Institute for 3 months with room and board provided - April 11, 2009 - Safflyn Corporation

Bankruptcy Paralegal Launches Outsourced Paralegal Services to Service Bankruptcy Attorneys on a Freelance Basis Senior Freelance Bankruptcy Paralegal, Patrick Campbell, creates Outsourced Paralegal Services, LLC to provide support services for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorneys, nationwide. - January 05, 2009 - Outsourced Paralegal Services

Wild Turkey Adventures. Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Publication of Tales from the Turkey Woods: Mornings of My Better Days, by Mike Joyner. From the author of Hills of Truxton: Stories and Travels of a Turkey Hunter comes Tales from the Turkey Woods: Mornings of My Better Days, an inspired collection of vignettes regarding the pursuit of wild turkeys, one of Mother Nature’s most unpredictable birds. In this sequel, acclaimed nature... - November 15, 2008 - Joyner Outdoor Media

Threadsmith.com’s Custom Embroidered Baby Gifts Now Include American Apparel Threadsmith, an online service offering custom embroidered products and gifts, recently added baby garments from American Apparel. - November 12, 2008 - Threadsmith

Engeye Health Clinic and Union College Partnership Sends Two Union College Graduates to Uganda Becky Broadwin and Stephen Po-Chedley Will Spend Eight Months Working at the Engeye Health Clinic in Ddegeya Village, Uganda. - October 15, 2008 - Engeye

A "Loud Silence" is Created, by Mustafa Mun Loud Silence, is a Novel written by a UK based Indian student, Mustafa Mun. Mustafa has written this about a life of a friend who has come to the UK with high hopes and learns that the way to get through life is not easy. Its a short piece of work but truly makes you stop and ponder, about the fact that... - September 23, 2008 - Mustafa Mun

Bringing the Indoors Out: DirectBuy Offers Tips on Setting Up the Perfect Outdoor Kitchen Helpful hints on how to set up an outdoor kitchen in your backyard, patio or pool area. - June 25, 2008 - DirectBuy

Green Festival and Reggae Concert in Mohawk, NY - July 26th 2008 All day reggae concert and green festival supporting the environment and supporting cultural awareness. - June 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation