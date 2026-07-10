New York: Binghamton News
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
New Book- "J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes"
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of a New Cookbook by Lee & Mike Joyner Celebrates the Hunt, the Harvest, and the Meals That Bring Hunters Together Outdoor enthusiasts, wild‑game cooks, and turkey hunters have a new reason to gather around the table. Acclaimed... - February 06, 2026 - Joyner Outdoor Media
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights. - December 10, 2025 - iFyber
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sarah J. Cadore’s Newly Released “Secrets: The Dream Continues” is a Compelling Tale of Family, Resilience, Self Discovery and Uncovering Hidden Truths
“Secrets: The Dream Continues” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah J. Cadore is an emotionally rich and suspenseful story that follows a young woman’s journey to uncover hidden truths about her family, culture, and herself. - February 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
LJ Mining - Pioneering the Future of Industrial Innovation
LJ Mining has officially launched, offering users an innovative and efficient way to engage in digital currency mining. - January 20, 2025 - LJ Mining
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Elouise H. Hults’s Newly Released "Critters Speak (Listen In)" is a Lighthearted Reflection on the Lessons One Can Find While Observing Creation
“Critters Speak (Listen In)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elouise H. Hults is a touching collection of reflections that pair poignant observations with relevant scripture in a manner that will uplift and inspire. - January 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Zeelool Launches Social Marketing Method to Interact with Users
Zeelool, the famous frame and glasses manufacturer and seller, have 2500+ styles of eyeglasses and sunglasses with high quality and an affordable price for people. Recently, Zeelool has launched its own social media marketing method to conduct in-depth interaction and understanding with its users. - October 09, 2023 - Zeelool
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Partnership Between Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile
Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile are pleased to announce their partnership to help the world smile a little more. Smiles First Corporation is a leading healthcare company that provides consistent services in the practice community, dental supplies, and an educational platform and is... - May 11, 2023 - Smiles First Corporation
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
Corning Community College and Upright Education to Offer Expanded Career Pathways Into New York State’s Growing Tech Job Market
SUNY Corning Community College will offer in-demand, online technology bootcamp programs in subject areas such as coding, analytics, web design, marketing, and tech sales. - April 19, 2023 - Upright Education
Preptly Launches Engaging Digital SAT Prep App for High School Students
The Preptly: Digital SAT Prep app has launched and is available in the App Store and on Google Play. - April 04, 2023 - Strategic Test Prep LLC
Jeff Ashley’s Newly Released "I Like to Feed Dinosaurs!" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion Against the Theory of Evolution
“I Like to Feed Dinosaurs!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Ashley, is an articulate rebuttal of commonly held beliefs regarding the processes deemed responsible for the ever-changing evolution of Earth and its inhabitants. - March 16, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Introducing Wholeview Direct: Delivering Addiction Treatment Directly Into the Homes of New Yorkers
Wholeview Direct, a new, fully virtual, outpatient addiction treatment program has begun to provide treatment throughout the State of New York. - November 01, 2022 - Wholeview Wellness
Ten to Life, Wild COVID Delirium Tales
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Publication of "Ten to Life, Delirium Tales of a COVID-19 Survivor," by McGraw resident Mike Joyner - June 09, 2022 - Joyner Outdoor Media
First UK Clinical Trial of Argus Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gastrointestinal Software Begins
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Trial has gone live with innovative pilot. - May 18, 2022 - EndoSoft
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Support Your Local Dry Cleaner Campaign Featuring Marla Gibbs (Florence from The Jefferson’s)
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed, or even shuttered, many businesses - including dry cleaners. In an effort to help bring awareness to this issue, Cleaner’s Supply launched a “Support Your Local Dry Cleaner” social media campaign. This series of engaging images and videos,... - July 02, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
Susan Margaret Thomas Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Susan Margaret Thomas of Binghamton, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Susan Margaret Thomas Susan Margaret Thomas is a secondary... - April 30, 2020 - Strathmore Worldwide
Virtual Sleep Wellness Company Lofta Steps Up During Coronavirus Crisis
San Diego-based sleep wellness company Lofta, Inc. heightens its commitment to sleep health for those who need it most in a time of crisis. - April 04, 2020 - Lofta
Varicose Veins Doctors' Team is Trained to Seamlessly Perform Complicated Vein Treatments in New York
Varicose Veins Doctors, one of the leading clinics in New York City, provides various treatments for vein-related health conditions. Their highly expert team, coupled with state-of-the-art equipment, ensures clients get the best care possible. - March 01, 2020 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments
Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs
Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes
Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow
Cleaning Company Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted.org
This cleaning company is pleased to announce their partnership with One Tree Planted.org, a charitable organization dedicated to sustainability and reforestation throughout the world. - October 02, 2018 - ABC Oriental Rug
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division.
Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28. - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand
Investor Bitcoin Investment Plans Guarantee Zero Losses
Investor Bitcoin - www.InvestorBitcoin.com received an influx of investment capital this past February to the tune of nearly four million dollars. How the company plans on using it should excite its members and inspire others to join one of its three investment plans. Expecting even more capital... - March 05, 2017 - Investor Bitcoin Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive
SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Lorraine A. McGee Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lorraine A. McGee of Cazenovia, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 26 years in the financial field. About Lorraine A. McGee Ms. McGee is the Relationship... - October 25, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
MiTeGen Awarded 2016 Inc. 5000 Recognition
MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for protein crystallization and X-ray diffraction to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, has been awarded a listing on the 2016 Inc. 5000. The Inc.5000 recognizes the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies. - August 18, 2016 - MiTeGen, LLC
MiTeGen Announces Diode Beam Stop License Agreement with Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory
MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Lawrence Berkeley National... - December 17, 2015 - MiTeGen, LLC
Seoul Has Successfully Concluded the Seoul International Finance Conference
The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has successfully hosted the Seoul International Finance Conference 2015 at Conrad Hotel, Yeouido, where the main topics were the paradigm shifts in the financial industry and the path Seoul will travel down as a financial center. The speakers and attendees... - November 23, 2015 - Invest Seoul
Assumptions - a New Card Game Where Everyone Gets Stereotyped
A graphic designer from Ithaca, New York is trying to create a hilarious and simple card game where first impressions are the only impressions. - March 21, 2015 - You Think This Is A Game LLC