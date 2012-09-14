PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Elite Technical Capabilities & Specializations CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

New Title from Ian G. Duncum: The Impact of Church Consultancy New release book and author details, interview resources, book excerpt and endorsements. - April 01, 2019 - Dr. Ian G. Duncum

Ultimatum Inc. and Yoobe Partner with Nonprofit Point of Pride to Empower the Trans Community Millions of transgender people around the world struggle with gender dysphoria, but nonprofit Point of Pride is here to help. Since being founded in 2016, Point of Pride has awarded over $100,000 in aid to transgender people in 50+ countries worldwide. Now, they are launching a special fundraising campaign called Holding Hope to increase their positive impact on the transgender community. - March 11, 2019 - Ultimatum Inc.

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services CRN Names Denali to 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category - February 28, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration and CEO Majdi Daher Honored by Puget Sound Business Journal Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Breakaway Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2018 Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Awarded Global Partner of the Year by SOTI Denali Delivers Results Through Expertise in Managed Mobility. - October 24, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Transcontinental Electric Skateboard Ride by 61 Year Old Skateboarder Morro Bay Skateboard Museum founder, Jack Smith (61), has resumed his electric skateboard ride across America. His original 2016 ride began in Eugene, Oregon and ended in Mountain Home, Idaho after 460 miles. His second attempt began on August 16th, 2018 in Mountain Home, Idaho. The e-board ride across... - September 04, 2018 - Morro Bay Skateboard Museum

Mike Brandow Releases Praise and Worship Album, "Redeemed" Mike Brandow releases his first full-length Praise and Worship album, "Redeemed," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions – available now on Amazon.com, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. - July 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes 3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge

Conveyor Application Systems Launches New Interactive Website Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) has launched the Slinger industry’s first interactive website, www.slingers.com. Like the Slinger equipment Conveyor Application Systems (CAS®) manufacturers, the new website is loaded with features and functionality. www.slingers.com also allows... - June 20, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

G-TEX Construction Lands on the Cover of Build Houston Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce Conveyor Applications Solutions' (CAS®) customer, G-TEX Construction, www.gtex.com, has landed on the cover of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) June/July 2018 issue of Build Houston Magazine, www.buildhoustononline.com... - June 18, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

Denali Advanced Integration Named to CRN’s 2018 Solution Provider 500 List Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering enterprise IT, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2018 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers... - June 07, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Conveyor Application Systems Adds Luke Mazziotti to the Team Eugene, OR, Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Luke Mazziotti as National Account Representative. Luke is focused on introducing new contractors to the advantages of CAS® Slingers throughout North America. Luke will report directly to Conveyor Application Systems, Director of Sales & Marketing-Don Lindsey. - May 22, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

Winter 2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards Announcing the Winter 2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards - May 18, 2018 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

Denali Advanced Integration Partners with The Seattle Storm to Introduce Special "Birds Nest" Section of KeyArena The "Birds Nest," presented by Denali, will host local non-profits who align with the mission and values of both organizations, allowing low-income families and groups to attend Seattle Storm games. - May 17, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Swap Collective, LLC Releases LiveSwap.com Online Graphic Design Tool as a Stand-Alone Product Today, Swap Collective, LLC releases LiveSwap.com out of beta as a stand-alone product. After a very successful beta period for LiveSwap®, Swap Collective, LLC is pleased to announce general availability. LiveSwap® is the first graphic design software built for churches. LiveSwap.com features... - May 17, 2018 - Swap Collective, LLC

CreationSwap LLC, is Now Swap Collective, LLC Today, Swap Collective, LLC becomes the new corporate name for LiveSwap® and CreationSwap®. LiveSwap and CreationSwap will be DBA’s under this new corporate name. Previously, the LLC was named CreationSwap, LLC and is the corporation which owns CreationSwap.com and LiveSwap.com. - May 03, 2018 - Swap Collective, LLC

Bad News for Burglars; Super Grip Lock (SGL) Partners with the National Neighborhood Watch (NNW) Reported Home Burglaries are up to 2,000,000 a year in the USA about half go unreported and bump-keys, passkeys, pass-cards, lock-picks and duplicate-keys threaten the security of families and travelers in nearly every community in America. Now, there is a simple new way to protect yourself called Super-Grip-Lock. - April 18, 2018 - Super Grip Lock

Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious; Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community, and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle. Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor enthusiast. - March 13, 2018 - Susan's Table

The First of The CAS® Off-Road AT7 Tier 4 Slingers Are Rolling Off the Assembly Line Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce that the tier 4 engine conversion is complete and the first of the new AT7 Tier 4 Slingers are rolling off the assembly line. - March 03, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

VISCO Introduces New Online Product Configurator for Decorative Street and Pedestrian Scale Light Poles VISCO, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, OR, manufacturers decorative street light poles, bollards, traffic signal structures and other related streetscape equipment. - January 05, 2018 - VISCO, Inc.

Uganda NGO TERREWODE Receives Funding for Women's Hospital to Serve Obstetric Fistula Patients Women in Uganda suffering from obstetric fistula just received a million reasons to be hopeful. Support from the Uganda Fistula Fund for TERREWODE, as well as the Hamlin International Partners in Australia and the United States, has raised over $1.6 million for TERREWODE, a non-governmental organization... - September 28, 2017 - Uganda Fistula Fund for TERREWODE

Denali Advanced Integration and Tech Qualled Partner to Hire Military Veterans Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services today announced a partnership with veteran training organization Tech Qualled. The partnership helps US veterans secure jobs at Denali, which operates at the forefront of the IT industry. Denali... - September 13, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Nashelle Debuts Subscription Trunk Boxes, New Crystal Boho Collection Nashelle, a Bend-based jewelry and lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its subscription-based trunk boxes and the new summer boho line, the August Collection. - June 27, 2017 - Nashelle

Public Safety Center Announces Naloxone Drug Availability in Response to Opioid Overdoses Life saving drug now available at Public Safety Center - February 15, 2017 - Public Safety Center

2016 Summer Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards Announcing The 2016 Summer Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards - September 15, 2016 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

2016 Winter Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards Announcing the Winter 2016 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards - May 02, 2016 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

Who Started This Battle to Stop Shopping on Thanksgiving? Highlighting the individuals and types of people leading the social media battle over shopping on Thanksgiving. - October 29, 2015 - Reason for the Season

CannaGrow Expo Comes Portland, Oregon First Grow Expo in Recreationally Legal Oregon - July 07, 2015 - CannaConnections

2015 Spring Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards Announcing the Spring 2015 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Winners - May 20, 2015 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

2014 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Current Winners Announcing the Summer 2014 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Winners - September 09, 2014 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

Popular Restaurants and Musicians Come Together in Support of Oregon Children's Cancer Awareness Day The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation

Latest Winners in the 2014 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards Announcing the Spring 2014 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Winners - May 09, 2014 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

SCOUT Ultralight Aircraft Now for Sale on Amazon.com SCOUT Paramotors, the world's first carbon fiber built backpack aircraft has reached another world first. SCOUT Parmaotors has teamed up with the largest online retailer to become the first ever powered aircraft to be sold on Amazon.com About SCOUT Paramotors: SCOUT Paramotors, manufactured in Slovakia... - March 13, 2014 - Team Fly Halo

Orgill and Emery-Waterhouse Dealer Oakland Hardware Switched from ECi Rocksolid to Microsoft RMS Oakland Hardware is a 50 year old full-service home supply center serving the community in Oakland, NJ. Working with large suppliers like Orgill, Emery-Waterhouse, Hillman and independent manufacturers, allows Oakland Hardware to offer customers many products. To stay competitive, it’s critical to run as efficiently as possible. For 6 years, Oakland Hardware had been using an ECi RockSolid POS® system that was lacking in functionality, speed and support. - February 21, 2014 - System Solutions LLC

Spring 2014 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards Announcement of Spring 2014 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards. - January 21, 2014 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)

2014 Ancil Payne Awards for Ethics in Journalism Now Open for Entries Established in 1999, the Ancil Payne Award for Ethics in journalism honors the journalist of integrity and character who reports with insight and clarity in the face of political or economic pressures. - January 02, 2014 - UO School of Journalism and Communication

GarageSkins.com Open for Business Garageskins.com has launched, selling the patent-pending GarageSkins™ real wood garage door overlay systems. These do-it-yourself systems allow a homeowner to transform their standard metal overhead garage door to a real wood carriage-house styled garage door in less than an hour, and for less than a thousand dollars. - August 19, 2013 - GarageSkins, LLC

Sanspress Announces a Great New Summer Read, to Quote Tolstoy: "The Ad Game, it's Like - if Carl Hiaasen and Elmore Leonard Were Swapping Stories About the Ad World." They call it the ad game but it's really murder. An ad agency's creative team is mistakenly caught up in a drug cartel scam. From the halls of Madison avenue to the Bermuda triangle. From a double cross in Mexico, to betrayal in Japan, to a sell out in New York - more than ads are being killed. Just go to Kindle ebook, B&N Nook, or iBooks and type in The Ad Game ISBN number 9781626758896. - August 17, 2013 - Sanspress