Oregon: Eugene-Springfield News
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
NatureQuant® Awarded Patent for NatureScore® and NatureDose® AI-Powered Environmental Impact Measurement Model
NatureQuant’s foundation technologies analyze environmental and personal data to unlock actionable nature exposure intelligence. - November 25, 2025 - NatureQuant
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun
Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters. - October 04, 2025 - Henricks Media
Author Jon D. Upshaw’s New Book, "Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella," is a Compelling Novel That Continues the Complex Marriage and Hidden Truths of Mr. and Mrs. Young
Recent release “Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jon D. Upshaw is the second installment of the author’s “Concrete Desires” trilogy that delves deeper into the emotional labyrinth of the Youngs' tumultuous marriage. With each turn of the page, Upshaw explores the intersectionality of love, deception, ambition, and the irreparable scars they leave behind. - June 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Tech Soft 3D Introduces VizStreamer: A Seamless Path to Web-Based CAE Visualization
Tech Soft 3D announces VizStreamer, a new tool that lets legacy CAE desktop applications run in web browsers without major rewrites. Showcasing at NAFEMS World Congress 2025, VizStreamer streams visualization data directly to a browser-based WebGL engine, cutting development time and costs. It offers a scalable, secure alternative to remote desktops and server-based GPU solutions, helping CAE developers modernize while preserving proven functionality. - May 12, 2025 - Tech Soft 3D
Author Dorothy Angkahan’s New Book “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” Tells the Captivating Story of a Young Girl on a Goodwill Mission to Save the Oppressed
Recent release “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” from Page Publishing author Dorothy Angkahan is a riveting novel that centers around Arabella, a young girl, heiress of the Wellington dynasty, who is sent off on a goodwill mission to help oppressed people around the world. In this latest adventure, Arabella and her new companion must find seven keys that God will use to perform His miracle to remove the curse. - February 18, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Ronald E. Hagen’s New Book, “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778,” is Released
Recent release “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Hagen is a fascinating exploration of negotiations with Native Americans during the earliest days of the American frontier, revealing how three families became an integral part in these conversations. - January 23, 2025 - Page Publishing
Randy Clay’s Newly Released "God’s Own Heart: Book 1" is a Captivating Exploration of the Spiritual Battle Between Good and Evil
“God’s Own Heart: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Clay is a thought-provoking and immersive dive into the clash of divine and demonic forces, presenting readers with an enlightening and transformative understanding of spiritual warfare. - January 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - November 12, 2024 - Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
Barry Bacon’s Newly Released “When Is the Rapture?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Prophecy
“When Is the Rapture?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry Bacon is a detailed examination of biblical prophecies, focusing on the signs and timelines that point to the rapture and the second coming of Jesus Christ. - September 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Authors Robert Nelson and Ronald Nelson's New Audiobook, "We're Not Soldiers," Tells of One Man’s Journey to Keep His Family and Community Safe Following a Plague
Recent audiobook release “We're Not Soldiers” from Audiobook Network authors Robert Nelson and Ronald Nelson is a compelling and powerful story that centers around John Fide, who watches with his family in horror as the world around them changes due to a horrifying plague. Forced to rely on each other, a new threat arises when a dangerous cult forces John and his family to flee their home forever. - July 02, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Deschutes Investment Consulting Advisor Phil Sherman Wins National Award for Outstanding Plan Participant Service
Deschutes Investment Consulting is thrilled to announce that Phil Sherman, CFP®, CPFA®, NQPC™ one of our distinguished advisors, has received a national award for his exceptional service to 401(k) plan participants. This prestigious accolade, presented by Planadviser, acknowledges Phil's dedication to delivering outstanding education and support to retirement plan participants. - June 06, 2024 - Deschutes Investment Consulting, LLC.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Brittany Jones Announces Presidential Bid for 2024
Brittany Jones announces her presidential bid for 2024, with a shocking campaign that has gone viral many times, she is ready to take on the current status quo of the two party system. - August 28, 2023 - Jones for President 2024
KelMed Launches Innovative Web and Mobile App for Convenient and Accessible Healthcare Services
KelMed, a start-up provider of virtual healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary web and mobile app. The platform offers patients a convenient and accessible way of receiving healthcare services from the comfort of their homes or offices. - May 16, 2023 - KelMed
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
The Fruit Company® Expands Tourism Operations with Acquisition of Mount Hood Railroad
The renowned gourmet gifting company is quickly becoming a top tourism destination in the Pacific Northwest. - March 27, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Ducks Rising Collective Adds Board of Advisors to Advance and Diversify Offerings for University of Oregon Athletes; Will Also Add a Baseball Specific Collective Division
Ducks Rising is rapidly growing providing Name, Image and Likeness opportunities to Oregon athletes, and is adding an advisory board, which includes former Duck star LaMichael James, and current player Cam McCormack, among others. Additionally, Ducks Rising will start separate sports divisions within the collective starting with the sport of Baseball. - December 20, 2022 - Ducks Rising
Nominations Open for the Annual “Athenix Gives Back” Program
Athenix Body Sculpting Institute invites the public to nominate an Unsung Hero to receive a complimentary cosmetic procedure of their choosing. - November 07, 2022 - Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
The IPA Confirms IPAC2022NV Medical Conference at Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, NV with CME on Cannabis, Psilocybin, Psychedelics, Mental Health & More
The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is holding its next Annual Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. Included in the IPACs are a variety of Edutainment and Networking Events, Engaging Pre-Recorded Content on Psychedelics, Cannabis and More with 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM Centered Around Providers “Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management” - Plus a Bonus Day-3 Clinical Practicum. - October 06, 2022 - Integrative Providers Association
Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) Announces Expansion Into Mexico
Precision Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (PMM) has announced a formal partnership with VYSISA Grupo https://vysisa.com.mx/ as the exclusive distributor for the sales and service of all new Rotary Feeders, Rotary Valves and replacement parts in Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica. About VYSISA Group-... - April 22, 2022 - Precision Machine & Manufacturing
New FinTech App Aims to Have Crypto Trading Intelligence in the Palm of Your Hands
This cutting-edge FinTech app is using A.I. and machine learning to efficiently aggregate data to create potential trades. As a result, investors of this technology may benefit from the potentially profitable Crypto investing activities and manage risk. - April 10, 2022 - ToroAlerts
Comscend Opening a New Office on the West Coast
Comscend, a leading technology firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida has also chosen to call Eugene, OR home with a West Coast Office. - February 08, 2022 - Comscend
ZEAL Invests 1% of Gross Revenue Into Bridging the Gap
ZEAL, an award-winning software consultancy, today announced the commitment to invest 1% of gross revenue into the next generation of technical talent and bridging the digital divide. 50% of the investment went to LEARN academy, who is teaching a new generation of daring and diverse students to be compassionate, curious, and professional web developers, while the remaining 50% went to organizations like One Digital World, and Women in Tech. - December 30, 2021 - ZEAL
Introducing PDX's Dog Friendly Brewery Passport
Grab a pint with your pup! This new brewery passport based in Portland Oregon gets you discounts at over 25 breweries around PDX, and best of all, you can bring your dog to all of them. - August 27, 2021 - Pup Passport
Denali Advanced Integration Named Top Samsung Partner at Samsung V/X Live: Business Reimagined
Denali Advanced Integration was named top Blue Partner and Breakout Partner of the Year by Samsung Electronics America at the Samsung Partner Awards and Samsung V/X: Business Reimagined. The awards program highlights the many contributions partners make to the display and mobile industry. Denali... - April 15, 2021 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Honored on the 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 List
Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 list. Organizations featured on the Tech Elite 250 have differentiated themselves as... - April 01, 2021 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s Largest Family-Owned Business List
Denali Ranks 4th Among Companies Headquartered in Washington - March 26, 2021 - Denali Advanced Integration
Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer
Precision Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (PMM) has named Don Lindsey to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Lindsey was most recently Director of Marketing and Operations with Rexius Inc.’s Conveyor Application Systems (CAS) based in Eugene, Oregon. CAS® is an original... - January 21, 2021 - Precision Machine & Manufacturing
Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards
Announcing the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards - December 17, 2020 - NABE (North American Bookdealers Exchange)
Inc. Magazine Names Denali Advanced Integration to Inc. 5000 2020 List
Inc. 5000 is a Listing of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - August 19, 2020 - Denali Advanced Integration
Conveyor Application Systems Promotes Luke Mazziotti to Director of Sales
Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke Mazziotti to Director of Sales. Luke will be focused on growing the CAS® sales team and ensuring the upward sales trend continues. Luke will report directly to Conveyor Application Systems’ President-Arlen Rexius. - August 19, 2020 - Conveyor Application Systems
Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM, of Bend, Oregon, Announces Partnership with Simpatra.Health
Christopher Neary, ND, MSOM, is the latest physician to join the rapidly expanding Simpatra.Health network. As a member of the Simpatra.Health, Dr. Neary is offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) services and technology to patients throughout Bend and Portland Oregon. - June 22, 2020 - Simpatra
Denali Advanced Integration Named to the 2020 Tech Elite 250 by CRN
Tech Elite 250 List Honors the Highest-Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications - May 27, 2020 - Denali Advanced Integration
Lyon Media and Literary Consulting Announces Their Author Was Chosen and Featured in "Simply Amazing Women" - A New Book Release Published by WMAP Radio
Featured recovery author Deb Morgan, a tireless advocate was chosen as one of the 13 contributing chapter writers in the new book release titled "Simply Amazing Women." Published by K. C. Armstrong, former cast member of The Howard Stern Show and the host of Armstrong’s WMAP radio station, "Simply Amazing Women" was released on May 1st, 2020. - May 02, 2020 - Lyon Literary Consulting Services
Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Exceptional Managed IT Services by CRN
Denali’s award-winning managed services span a variety of technology categories that large enterprise organizations need to attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. - February 26, 2020 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List
The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner
The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Cloud Partner of the Year at 2019 SOTI Partner Awards
Denali's Award-Winning Managed Mobile Services Deliver Exceptional Results for Enterprise Clients - October 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon
Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s
Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner
Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner
Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Elite Technical Capabilities & Specializations
CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment
New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers
New Title from Ian G. Duncum: The Impact of Church Consultancy
New release book and author details, interview resources, book excerpt and endorsements. - April 01, 2019 - Dr. Ian G. Duncum