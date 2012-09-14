PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 11-Year-Old Boy in Centre Hall, PA Dominic, an 11-year old boy in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, received a very special delivery of an Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers to help better communicate his needs on the spectrum. - October 30, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Football Quarterback Recognized for Her Courage; Diversity Non-Profit Rewards Those Who Follow Their Passion Bailey McQuarrie, a 15 year old sophomore at Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, FL has received the BE Courageous award from Beyond Equality, Inc., a diversity non-profit. - May 01, 2018 - Beyond Equality Inc.

JayWalker Consulting, LLC Facilitates Annual Retreat for the PA Legal Aid Network Local consulting organization, JayWalker Consulting, LLC, facilitated a one day retreat for PLAN (Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network) at the Nittany Lion Inn in State College, PA. - April 29, 2016 - JayWalker Consulting, LLC

Penn Brewery Names Wilsbach Distributors and Nittany Beverage as 2015’s Penn Beer Wholesalers of the Year Pittsburgh-based Penn Brewery has named Harrisburg-based Wilsbach Distributors and State College-based Nittany Beverage its Wholesalers of the Year. The award is granted based on year-on-year dollar sales growth of Penn Brewery beers. - February 19, 2016 - Penn Brewery

Integrity Business Development Launching Compelling New "Livin on the Fly" Television Show Featuring George Daniel and Guy Murray Two time National Fly Fishing Champion and Entrepreneur partner on an entertaining new fly fishing reality show. The show features two friends with opposite personalities on spontaneous fly fishing adventures. The conflict and competition is hilarious and the technical advice is outstanding. They really are "Livin on The Fly." - December 11, 2014 - Integrity Business Development

What is the Cost of Customer Attrition to Banks? Commercial customer attrition costs banks a great deal in profitability - up to 10 basis points in Return on Assets per one percent of attrition. This can be avoided by focusing on customer loyalty. - March 01, 2013 - CashFlow Insights

MaleSurvivor States Sentencing of Sandusky is the Beginning of the Next Chapter, Not the End of the Story 1 out of 6 young males are sexually abused by "Sanduskys" all over the US; MaleSurvivor says the work of healing has only just begun; remains committed to working with survivors and Penn State. - October 09, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization

Film Highlights Work of Graphic Novel Pioneer: Penn State University Libraries to Host World Premiere of 217 Films’ New Documentary on Lynd Ward Penn State University Libraries will host the world premiere of 217 Films’ new documentary on Lynd Ward, the father of the American graphic novel and one of the most prolific book illustrators and printmakers in the history of American art. A preview of the film and other projects by 217 Films, the work of Maglaras and Terri Templeton, can be viewed at www.two17films.com/viewclips.php. - March 26, 2012 - 217 Films

Boys and Men Healing Film Screenings at Penn State Penn State will host two screenings of Boys and Men Healing, a leading documentary produced by Big Voice Pictures about the affects of male child sexual abuse and the importance of healing, speaking out, and advocating for ending the cycle of the sexual abuse of boys. This event is hosted by Penn State University. - March 22, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization

Start Up is Opening Thirty Cafes Using Crowdfunding. Letting Customers Vote on How the Cafes Are Run. New Perspectives Cafe, a start up company, is combining polling and crowdfunding to create a unique event. New Perspectives Cafe is opening thirty stores nationwide, at the same date and time, using a crowdfunding model of finance. In addition to this, New Perspectives Cafe is letting members vote on the cafe's menus, theme nights, events, fundraisers, new locations, and just about everything else. - February 16, 2012 - New Perspectives Cafe

Penn State Libraries to Digitize Lynd Ward Collection for Documentary by 217 Films In celebration of the art and life of American printmaker and illustrator, Lynd Ward (1905-1985), 217 Films has given a gift to Penn State University Libraries to digitize selected Ward woodcuts and wood engravings. 217 Films will showcase many of these works in a new film titled “O Brother Man:... - February 22, 2011 - 217 Films

Announcing a New Non-Fiction Work: Transformed, 121 Biblical Articles, by Sylvia Huffnagle The articles in this book are not written from the pastor’s point of view, nor the comforter’s point of view, but they are written from the exhorter of prophet’s point of view. You will not find them to be repeats of former article that you have read. Nor will you feel that they mimic the average sermon you may have heard. Their purpose is to maginfy and clarify the teachings of the Bible. - September 11, 2009 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle

New to Campus? Find Your Way with Here2There Here2There Interactive wayfinding software help universities offer easy to use wayfinding for visitors and new students through on-site kiosks and the web. - May 18, 2009 - Global Software Applications

Here2There Wayfinding – the Interactive Answer for Visitors to Hospital and Medical Center Mazes Here2There interactive wayfinding / Electronic Messaging System for Hospitals to offer to their visitors (Section 508 compliance available). - March 16, 2009 - Global Software Applications

Flight Time TV Brings Flight Status Information to Hotels Flight Time TV allows to broadcast the departures of the neighboring Airport(s) onto the Guest TV Network in Real-Time. - May 30, 2008 - Flight Time TV

New Inspirational Romance Novel: A Time and A Season by Sylvia Huffnagle Sylvia Huffnagle is announcing the publication of her 4th Inspirational romance, A Time and A Season. - May 08, 2008 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

GSA Releases HERE 2 THERE Dynamic Wayfinding and Directory Solutions GSA, the world wide distributor of Internet Kiosks, launches HERE2THERE wayfinding and directory kiosks, targeting industries like Hospitals, Airports, Large Commercial Buildings, Casinos, Golf Courses, etc. HERE2THERE shows the visitors where they currently are and prompts them for the destination they are seeking, generating directions on the fly. - June 13, 2007 - Global Software Applications

AccuWeather.com® Introduces Two Free, New Weather Gadgets for Windows® Vista™ Users AccuWeather.com® Introduces Two Free, New Weather Gadgets for Windows® Vista™ Users. Users of the new Microsoft® operating system gain easy access to current conditions, forecasts, videos, radar, and more. - February 09, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.

AccuWeather.com Launches Toolbar for Windows® Internet Explorer® 7 Users Toolbar Released in Time to Help Keep Users Safe in Case of Winter Weather - January 30, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.

Icy Weather Prompts Record AccuWeather.com® Mobile Users Turn to Wireless Weather Leader During Crippling Storm - January 19, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.

AccuWeather and WireSpring Make Digital Signage Content More Compelling Companies partner to integrate AccuWeather’s weather and news modules with WireSpring’s FireCast software. - January 10, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.

identiMetrics’ Finger Scanning ID Platform Selected by Focal Tech’s School Lunch Software System, LunchTime® identiMetrics, a recognized leader in the development and marketing of biometric finger scanning identification solutions, has been selected by Focal Tech to incorporate their proprietary software, identiFi™, into Focal Tech’s School Lunch Software System, LunchTime®. Focal Tech, Inc.,... - December 29, 2006 - Lunchtime Software

AccuWeather.com® Selected as Mobileplay’s Wireless Web Weather Provider AccuWeather.com today announced a content partnership making it the Web weather provider for Mobileplay, a pioneer in ad-supported mobile content delivery. Through this relationship, AccuWeather.com will become the weather provider on Mobileplay’s ad-supported wireless Web portal and Mobileplay... - December 22, 2006 - AccuWeather, Inc.

Software to Provide More Funding for School Districts through Integrated Free and Reduced Approval System Focal Tech, Inc. is introducing a free and reduced software module to help schools process free and reduced applications for the national school lunch program. The national school lunch program is a Federal program designed to help public schools and nonprofit private schools. This program provides nutritionally... - October 07, 2006 - Lunchtime Software

AccuWeather.com® Launches New netWeather v2.0 Free, Dynamic Weather Sticker Optimized to Meet the Needs of All Web Sites – Blogs, Social-Networking, Spanish-Language, International, and More. - September 18, 2006 - AccuWeather, Inc.

AccuWeather.com® Responds to US Weather Fascination by Launching Robust Web Site Enhancements AccuWeather.com today announced the launch of a broad set of improvements to its free weather web site. The enhanced AccuWeather.com makes a greater variety of detailed weather content more accessible for site visitors and provides improved navigation and search capabilities. “The steep increase... - August 01, 2006 - AccuWeather, Inc.

Technology Makes Educator's Life Easier. Really. Free training management software empowers educators by simplifying management functions and bringing them to a single center. - June 09, 2006 - Delta L Printing

LunchTime School Lunch Software Announces a Free Preview of Its Online Parental Access and Account Funding Modules Focal Tech is pleased to announce the availability of a free preview of the 2006-2007 version of the LunchTime School Lunch Software Online Parental Access and Account Funding modules via it’s website at www.lunchtimesoftware.com. - May 31, 2006 - Lunchtime Software