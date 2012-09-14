|
Dominic, an 11-year old boy in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, received a very special delivery of an Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers to help better communicate his needs on the spectrum. - October 30, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Bailey McQuarrie, a 15 year old sophomore at Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, FL has received the BE Courageous award from Beyond Equality, Inc., a diversity non-profit. - May 01, 2018 - Beyond Equality Inc.
Local consulting organization, JayWalker Consulting, LLC, facilitated a one day retreat for PLAN (Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network) at the Nittany Lion Inn in State College, PA. - April 29, 2016 - JayWalker Consulting, LLC
Pittsburgh-based Penn Brewery has named Harrisburg-based Wilsbach Distributors and State College-based Nittany Beverage its Wholesalers of the Year. The award is granted based on year-on-year dollar sales growth of Penn Brewery beers. - February 19, 2016 - Penn Brewery
Two time National Fly Fishing Champion and Entrepreneur partner on an entertaining new fly fishing reality show. The show features two friends with opposite personalities on spontaneous fly fishing adventures. The conflict and competition is hilarious and the technical advice is outstanding. They really are "Livin on The Fly." - December 11, 2014 - Integrity Business Development
Commercial customer attrition costs banks a great deal in profitability - up to 10 basis points in Return on Assets per one percent of attrition. This can be avoided by focusing on customer loyalty. - March 01, 2013 - CashFlow Insights
1 out of 6 young males are sexually abused by "Sanduskys" all over the US; MaleSurvivor says the work of healing has only just begun; remains committed to working with survivors and Penn State. - October 09, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization
Penn State University Libraries will host the world premiere of 217 Films’ new documentary on Lynd Ward, the father of the American graphic novel and one of the most prolific book illustrators and printmakers in the history of American art. A preview of the film and other projects by 217 Films, the work of Maglaras and Terri Templeton, can be viewed at www.two17films.com/viewclips.php. - March 26, 2012 - 217 Films
Penn State will host two screenings of Boys and Men Healing, a leading documentary produced by Big Voice Pictures about the affects of male child sexual abuse and the importance of healing, speaking out, and advocating for ending the cycle of the sexual abuse of boys. This event is hosted by Penn State University. - March 22, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization
New Perspectives Cafe, a start up company, is combining polling and crowdfunding to create a unique event. New Perspectives Cafe is opening thirty stores nationwide, at the same date and time, using a crowdfunding model of finance. In addition to this, New Perspectives Cafe is letting members vote on the cafe's menus, theme nights, events, fundraisers, new locations, and just about everything else. - February 16, 2012 - New Perspectives Cafe
In celebration of the art and life of American printmaker and illustrator, Lynd Ward (1905-1985), 217 Films has given a gift to Penn State University Libraries to digitize selected Ward woodcuts and wood engravings.
217 Films will showcase many of these works in a new film titled “O Brother Man:... - February 22, 2011 - 217 Films
The articles in this book are not written from the pastor’s point of view, nor the comforter’s point of view, but they are written from the exhorter of prophet’s point of view. You will not find them to be repeats of former article that you have read. Nor will you feel that they mimic the average sermon you may have heard. Their purpose is to maginfy and clarify the teachings of the Bible. - September 11, 2009 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle
Here2There Interactive wayfinding software help universities offer easy to use wayfinding for visitors and new students through on-site kiosks and the web. - May 18, 2009 - Global Software Applications
Here2There interactive wayfinding / Electronic Messaging System for Hospitals to offer to their visitors (Section 508 compliance available). - March 16, 2009 - Global Software Applications
Flight Time TV allows to broadcast the departures of the neighboring Airport(s) onto the Guest TV Network in Real-Time. - May 30, 2008 - Flight Time TV
Sylvia Huffnagle is announcing the publication of her 4th Inspirational romance, A Time and A Season. - May 08, 2008 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
GSA, the world wide distributor of Internet Kiosks, launches HERE2THERE wayfinding and directory kiosks, targeting industries like Hospitals, Airports, Large Commercial Buildings, Casinos, Golf Courses, etc. HERE2THERE shows the visitors where they currently are and prompts them for the destination they are seeking, generating directions on the fly. - June 13, 2007 - Global Software Applications
AccuWeather.com® Introduces Two Free, New Weather Gadgets for Windows® Vista™ Users. Users of the new Microsoft® operating system gain easy access to current conditions, forecasts, videos, radar, and more. - February 09, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
Toolbar Released in Time to Help Keep Users Safe in Case of Winter Weather - January 30, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
Mobile Users Turn to Wireless Weather Leader During Crippling Storm - January 19, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
Companies partner to integrate AccuWeather’s weather and news modules with WireSpring’s FireCast software. - January 10, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
identiMetrics, a recognized leader in the development and marketing of biometric finger scanning identification solutions, has been selected by Focal Tech to incorporate their proprietary software, identiFi™, into Focal Tech’s School Lunch Software System, LunchTime®.
Focal Tech, Inc.,... - December 29, 2006 - Lunchtime Software
AccuWeather.com today announced a content partnership making it the Web weather provider for Mobileplay, a pioneer in ad-supported mobile content delivery. Through this relationship, AccuWeather.com will become the weather provider on Mobileplay’s ad-supported wireless Web portal and Mobileplay... - December 22, 2006 - AccuWeather, Inc.
Focal Tech, Inc. is introducing a free and reduced software module to help schools process free and reduced applications for the national school lunch program. The national school lunch program is a Federal program designed to help public schools and nonprofit private schools. This program provides nutritionally... - October 07, 2006 - Lunchtime Software
Free, Dynamic Weather Sticker Optimized to Meet the Needs of All Web Sites –
Blogs, Social-Networking, Spanish-Language, International, and More. - September 18, 2006 - AccuWeather, Inc.
AccuWeather.com today announced the launch of a broad set of improvements to its free weather web site. The enhanced AccuWeather.com makes a greater variety of detailed weather content more accessible for site visitors and provides improved navigation and search capabilities.
“The steep increase... - August 01, 2006 - AccuWeather, Inc.
Free training management software empowers educators by simplifying management functions and bringing them to a single center. - June 09, 2006 - Delta L Printing
Focal Tech is pleased to announce the availability of a free preview of the 2006-2007 version of the LunchTime School Lunch Software Online Parental Access and Account Funding modules via it’s website at www.lunchtimesoftware.com. - May 31, 2006 - Lunchtime Software
LunchTime Software is a complete full featured school lunch software system allowing schools to process transactions with touch screen point of sale terminals, complete data integration with existing student information systems, production of federal/state reimbursement reports and online modules to allow parents to monitor and fund their child’s school cafeteria account. - April 19, 2006 - Lunchtime Software