Pennsylvania: State College News
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
J.L. Graham’s New Book "The Assassin's Mace" Follows Special Agent Sean Roberts as He Races Against the Clock to Stop an Impending Terrorist Attack on America’s Capital
Fulton Books author J.L. Graham, a professor of practice emeritus and recently retired from The Pennsylvania State University where he directed the Red Cell Analytics Lab, has completed his most recent book, “The Assassin's Mace”: a compelling thriller that centers around a special FBI... - August 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
Author Eileen Fitzcharles’s New Book, "Candle Lights," is a Charming Story That Follows a Family of Field Mice Who Must Find a Safe Place to Live During the Winter
Recent release “Candle Lights” from Covenant Books author Eileen Fitzcharles is an enchanting tale that follows a large family of field mice struggling to survive the harsh winter. When oldest daughter Janice saves her family from the dangers of Fox and snow, she leads them to a cozy cabin where an old man offers them safety. - March 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Receives Notice from Nasdaq
As previously disclosed, on December 27, 2023, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended... - June 19, 2024 - Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp
Revolutionizing Construction Technology with Robotic Imaging (Now Available on IOS and Android)
Robotic Imaging's application is changing the way architects, engineers, construction teams, owners and developers exchange data. Integrating with existing technology is their focus and how these growing trends continue to grow in unison with the 3D data economy. - May 10, 2024 - Robotic Imaging
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Roomistry Launches Innovative Roommate Matching App to Simplify the Search and Connection Process
Roomistry is a cutting-edge roommate-matching app dedicated to transforming the way people find roommates. Utilizing a scientifically-backed system built from real-life insights, Roomistry simplifies the search process with personalized profiles, a proprietary questionnaire, compatibility scores, and direct messaging. Committed to fostering a safe and inclusive community, the app enforces a strict no-tolerance policy against hate speech and discrimination. - May 01, 2024 - Roomistry
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named Ninth Best Fall Town in the U.S. for Foliage
Country Living recognizes the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as a must-visit fall foliage destination. - September 25, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Visit Potter-Tioga PA Launches Newly Redesigned Website to Enhance Visitor Experiences
Website restructure improves access to area attractions, Visitor’s Guide, tourism information. - June 27, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
US Women's Fly Fishing Team Selected for World Championship
The US Women's Fly Fishing team has announced the six athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six athletes represented the United States in 2022, taking 4th of 11 teams at the first-ever FIPS-Mouche World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway. - May 10, 2023 - US Women's Fly Fishing Team
Daniel T. Albaugh’s New Book, "Scary Mary: The History of the Typhoid Epidemic," is an Overview of One of the Most Infamous Women in Infectious Disease History
Fulton Books author Daniel T. Albaugh, a prison educator, freelance writer, and musician, has completed his most recent book, “Scary Mary: The History of the Typhoid Epidemic”: an overview of the infamous Typhoid Mary, how she spread typhoid to multiple people through poor hygiene and... - January 10, 2023 - Fulton Books
International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world’s leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets. - September 27, 2022 - Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
iGrad to Launch Financial Literacy Education at Saint Joseph’s University for Students, Faculty, Staff and Alumni
Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia will soon begin offering iGrad's customized, interactive financial literacy digital platform, which is used by more than 600 colleges and universities. Research shows that financial literacy programs can lower student loan defaults, decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students life-long financial management. - November 19, 2021 - iGrad
Potter-Tioga Counties’ Cherry Springs State Park Ranked as One of “Nation’s Finest Stargazing Spots”
Sky & Telescope recognizes Cherry Springs State Park as one of the most cherished Dark Sky Parks in the U.S. - April 06, 2021 - Visit Potter-Tioga
iGrad Launches Debt Letter Initiative as Part of Student Financial Wellness Program
Dickinson College becomes the first school to use iGrad's new student loan debt letter service in conjunction with the interactive student financial wellness platform. - January 26, 2021 - iGrad
ABA Technologies, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Their Founder and President Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz
ABA Technologies, Inc. is saddened to announce today that the Founder and President, Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, BCBA-D died on Monday, September 21, 2020. - October 13, 2020 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President
Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president. - May 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Zito Media to Provide Its 20x2 Megabit Internet Service Available Free of Charge for Two Months to Low Income Residents
In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zito Media is making its 20x2 megabit internet service available free of charge for two months to low income residents. As schools close and businesses move to work-at-home solutions in order to slow the spread of the virus, internet service for... - March 17, 2020 - Zito Media
FormaVision and ABA Technologies, Inc. Form an Alliance to Disseminate Behavior Analysis in France
FormaVision has started their alliance with ABA Technologies by working on the translation and adaptation of ABA Technologies’ OBM education and training material. FormaVision and ABA Technologies are excited to support each other in their efforts to make meaningful impacts through the science of behavior. - January 12, 2020 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 11-Year-Old Boy in Centre Hall, PA
Dominic, an 11-year old boy in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, received a very special delivery of an Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers to help better communicate his needs on the spectrum. - October 30, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Football Quarterback Recognized for Her Courage; Diversity Non-Profit Rewards Those Who Follow Their Passion
Bailey McQuarrie, a 15 year old sophomore at Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, FL has received the BE Courageous award from Beyond Equality, Inc., a diversity non-profit. - May 01, 2018 - Beyond Equality Inc.
JayWalker Consulting, LLC Facilitates Annual Retreat for the PA Legal Aid Network
Local consulting organization, JayWalker Consulting, LLC, facilitated a one day retreat for PLAN (Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network) at the Nittany Lion Inn in State College, PA. - April 29, 2016 - JayWalker Consulting, LLC
Penn Brewery Names Wilsbach Distributors and Nittany Beverage as 2015’s Penn Beer Wholesalers of the Year
Pittsburgh-based Penn Brewery has named Harrisburg-based Wilsbach Distributors and State College-based Nittany Beverage its Wholesalers of the Year. The award is granted based on year-on-year dollar sales growth of Penn Brewery beers. - February 19, 2016 - Penn Brewery
Integrity Business Development Launching Compelling New "Livin on the Fly" Television Show Featuring George Daniel and Guy Murray
Two time National Fly Fishing Champion and Entrepreneur partner on an entertaining new fly fishing reality show. The show features two friends with opposite personalities on spontaneous fly fishing adventures. The conflict and competition is hilarious and the technical advice is outstanding. They really are "Livin on The Fly." - December 11, 2014 - Integrity Business Development
What is the Cost of Customer Attrition to Banks?
Commercial customer attrition costs banks a great deal in profitability - up to 10 basis points in Return on Assets per one percent of attrition. This can be avoided by focusing on customer loyalty. - March 01, 2013 - CashFlow Insights
MaleSurvivor States Sentencing of Sandusky is the Beginning of the Next Chapter, Not the End of the Story
1 out of 6 young males are sexually abused by "Sanduskys" all over the US; MaleSurvivor says the work of healing has only just begun; remains committed to working with survivors and Penn State. - October 09, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization
Film Highlights Work of Graphic Novel Pioneer: Penn State University Libraries to Host World Premiere of 217 Films’ New Documentary on Lynd Ward
Penn State University Libraries will host the world premiere of 217 Films’ new documentary on Lynd Ward, the father of the American graphic novel and one of the most prolific book illustrators and printmakers in the history of American art. A preview of the film and other projects by 217 Films, the work of Maglaras and Terri Templeton, can be viewed at www.two17films.com/viewclips.php. - March 26, 2012 - 217 Films
Boys and Men Healing Film Screenings at Penn State
Penn State will host two screenings of Boys and Men Healing, a leading documentary produced by Big Voice Pictures about the affects of male child sexual abuse and the importance of healing, speaking out, and advocating for ending the cycle of the sexual abuse of boys. This event is hosted by Penn State University. - March 22, 2012 - MaleSurvivor: National Organization against Male Sexual Victimization
Start Up is Opening Thirty Cafes Using Crowdfunding. Letting Customers Vote on How the Cafes Are Run.
New Perspectives Cafe, a start up company, is combining polling and crowdfunding to create a unique event. New Perspectives Cafe is opening thirty stores nationwide, at the same date and time, using a crowdfunding model of finance. In addition to this, New Perspectives Cafe is letting members vote on the cafe's menus, theme nights, events, fundraisers, new locations, and just about everything else. - February 16, 2012 - New Perspectives Cafe
Penn State Libraries to Digitize Lynd Ward Collection for Documentary by 217 Films
In celebration of the art and life of American printmaker and illustrator, Lynd Ward (1905-1985), 217 Films has given a gift to Penn State University Libraries to digitize selected Ward woodcuts and wood engravings. 217 Films will showcase many of these works in a new film titled “O Brother... - February 22, 2011 - 217 Films
Announcing a New Non-Fiction Work: Transformed, 121 Biblical Articles, by Sylvia Huffnagle
The articles in this book are not written from the pastor’s point of view, nor the comforter’s point of view, but they are written from the exhorter of prophet’s point of view. You will not find them to be repeats of former article that you have read. Nor will you feel that they mimic the average sermon you may have heard. Their purpose is to maginfy and clarify the teachings of the Bible. - September 11, 2009 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle
New to Campus? Find Your Way with Here2There
Here2There Interactive wayfinding software help universities offer easy to use wayfinding for visitors and new students through on-site kiosks and the web. - May 18, 2009 - Global Software Applications
Here2There Wayfinding – the Interactive Answer for Visitors to Hospital and Medical Center Mazes
Here2There interactive wayfinding / Electronic Messaging System for Hospitals to offer to their visitors (Section 508 compliance available). - March 16, 2009 - Global Software Applications
Flight Time TV Brings Flight Status Information to Hotels
Flight Time TV allows to broadcast the departures of the neighboring Airport(s) onto the Guest TV Network in Real-Time. - May 30, 2008 - Flight Time TV
New Inspirational Romance Novel: A Time and A Season by Sylvia Huffnagle
Sylvia Huffnagle is announcing the publication of her 4th Inspirational romance, A Time and A Season. - May 08, 2008 - Author and self-publisher, Sylvia Huffnagle
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
GSA Releases HERE 2 THERE Dynamic Wayfinding and Directory Solutions
GSA, the world wide distributor of Internet Kiosks, launches HERE2THERE wayfinding and directory kiosks, targeting industries like Hospitals, Airports, Large Commercial Buildings, Casinos, Golf Courses, etc. HERE2THERE shows the visitors where they currently are and prompts them for the destination they are seeking, generating directions on the fly. - June 13, 2007 - Global Software Applications
AccuWeather.com® Introduces Two Free, New Weather Gadgets for Windows® Vista™ Users
AccuWeather.com® Introduces Two Free, New Weather Gadgets for Windows® Vista™ Users. Users of the new Microsoft® operating system gain easy access to current conditions, forecasts, videos, radar, and more. - February 09, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
AccuWeather.com Launches Toolbar for Windows® Internet Explorer® 7 Users
Toolbar Released in Time to Help Keep Users Safe in Case of Winter Weather - January 30, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
Icy Weather Prompts Record AccuWeather.com®
Mobile Users Turn to Wireless Weather Leader During Crippling Storm - January 19, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.
AccuWeather and WireSpring Make Digital Signage Content More Compelling
Companies partner to integrate AccuWeather’s weather and news modules with WireSpring’s FireCast software. - January 10, 2007 - AccuWeather, Inc.