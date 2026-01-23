Tennessee: Clarksville-Hopkinsville News
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations. - January 23, 2026 - William G. Kibler
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Tall Tales Publisher Unveils Redesigned Website for Children's Author, Bringing Interactive Fun and Captivating Stories to Young Readers
New Website Features Video Clips, Creative Projects, and Exciting School Appearances - March 17, 2025 - Kizzie Jones
Paula Gilliland’s Newly Released “Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES” is a Heartfelt Collection of Life Experiences Through Military Life and Family Moments
“Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Gilliland is a collection of inspiring and uplifting stories that offer a glimpse into the joys and challenges of military life and family life. - January 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Lindsey Howell’s Newly Released "The Three Wells" is a Captivating Allegory of Truth and Transformation
“The Three Wells” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lindsey Howell is a compelling allegorical tale that explores the balance between perfection and hidden darkness. Through a mysterious visitor, the story reveals a powerful message about truth, sacrifice, and the need for transformation. - December 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author N. F. Wolfe’s New Book, "Respite and Renewal in the Rockies," is a Riveting Tale of Mystery and Historical Revelations Amidst Stunning Rocky Mountain Landscapes
Recent release “Respite and Renewal in the Rockies” from Covenant Books author N. F. Wolfe invites readers to join the Parkers and the Strickers on a Montana dude ranch vacation that turns into a thrilling adventure. Amid stunning Rocky Mountain landscapes, the story unfolds with a mix of personal drama, historical revelations, and suspense. - September 25, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author G. Mendoza’s New Book, "The Book," Presents Readers with a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Societal Reflections and Individual Responsibilities
Recent release “The Book” from Covenant Books author G. Mendoza offers a profound examination of common everyday life and societal dynamics. Addressing issues such as creativity, freedom, and the impact of celebrity culture, Mendoza invites readers to reflect on their roles within both immediate and broader societal contexts, urging active engagement rather than complacency. - September 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Mary Gardner’s New Book, "Willows of Northridge," is a Whimsical and Captivating Tale That Follows Four Insects Who Make a Plan to Find a Mystical Valley
Fulton Books author Mary Gardner, a mother of two and loving grandmother of one who enjoys working with children, has completed her most recent book, “Willows of Northridge”: a charming tale set in a magical forest inhabited by insects who decide to set off on an unforgettable journey... - September 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Storm Brooks’s New Book, "My Human Experience," is a Powerful and Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Author’s Struggles with PTSD
Recent release “My Human Experience” from Page Publishing author Storm Brooks explores the depths of PTSD through evocative poetry, sharing a personal journey of overcoming isolation and despair. With poignant verse and emotional honesty, Brooks invites readers into a world where pain is transformed into solidarity, offering hope to those struggling with mental health challenges. - September 02, 2024 - Page Publishing
Ntracts Named as Finalist for "Tech Company of the Year" by the Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards
Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, has been named as a finalize in the 2024 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards. Ntracts is a finalist for the "Tech Company of the Year Award" and is one of three companies nominated as a finalist in... - August 29, 2024 - Ntracts
Authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s New Book, "God Works in Mysterious Ways," is a Captivating Tale of Family, Resilience, and Self-Reliance
Recent release “God Works in Mysterious Ways” from Covenant Books authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis tells the compelling story of McLandon Buchanan and his family as they transition from city life in Nashville to the country in Gallatin and embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience while adapting to their new lives. - August 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Jennifer B. Workman’s Newly Released “Revelation Revealed through John the Exiled Apostle” is a Thought-Provoking Examination of a Key Biblical Theme
“Revelation Revealed through John the Exiled Apostle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer B. Workman is a comprehensive and insightful examination of the book of Revelation, delving into its historical context, symbolism, and the profound wisdom it offers for contemporary readers. - July 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center Receives a $30K Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to Tour Its Black History Quilting Exhibition
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is pleased to announce that it has received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in support of its Home, Heart, Heritage quilting project. Funding from the NEA will facilitate a 2-year, multi-state tour of the MACC’s themed quilts, which celebrate Black History. - February 01, 2024 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Tuesday's Children Appoints Decorated Combat Marine Corps Veteran as New Chairman
John Fitzsimmons, LtCol USMC (RET), to Lead the Board of Directors, Bringing a Wealth of Leadership Experience and a Deep Commitment to Service - November 29, 2023 - Tuesday's Promise
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
Flora Tydings, Chancellor of the College System of Tennessee, receives "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). - October 30, 2023 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Nashville Food & Wine Launches New Website, Preps for Upcoming Culinary Magazine
HNH Media Holdings launches new digital and print destination for Nashville food lovers. - August 16, 2023 - HNH Media Holdings
Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County
myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release. - July 27, 2023 - myObamacare
Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition Features the Work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Combat Photojournalist Nick Ut
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the featured artist for its Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition is legendary combat photographer Nick Ut. The exhibition, titled “From Hell to Hollywood: The Photojournalism of Nick Ut,” runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 and includes some of Ut’s best-known photos from the Vietnam War along with selections of his work as a photojournalist working in the United States. - July 10, 2023 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Tamyra J. Killian’s Newly Released "The Best Day Ever!" is a Heartwarming Story of Family Connection and the Challenges of Deployed Loved Ones
“The Best Day Ever!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamyra J. Killian, is a celebration of the joy one feels when reunited with a loved one who serves in the military. - March 17, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Marty Ray Gordon’s Newly Released "Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny" is an Enjoyable and Nostalgic Children’s Tale from the Family Farm
“Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marty Ray Gordon, takes readers to the heart of farmwork and the treasures of family tradition as readers get to know a hardworking team of mules and the family that loves them. - March 17, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Major Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer Exhibit Will Herald the Holidays at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Some of the most exquisitely detailed works of Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer will be on display this holiday season at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC). The exhibition titled, Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer: The Marvel of Old Masters, will run Nov. 13, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023 and feature... - November 01, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Fast Pace Health Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month & Adds a New Provider
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Over 12 million Americans say they have seriously contemplated suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fast Pace Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Nikita Duke, and new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Karlee Stamey, talk through the importance of acknowledging and understanding Behavioral Health Services. - September 30, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Now Offering Physical Therapy Services in Manchester, TN
Fast Pace Health celebrates the opening of the company’s physical therapy (PT) clinic in Manchester, TN, the second of several PT clinics slated to open between now and the end of 2022, continuing the mission to bring quality healthcare to rural patients. The Manchester, TN Fast Pace... - September 21, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
James Sloan Confident He is Gaining Ground Going Into Today's Primary for Tennessee HR District 63
According to sources, early voting numbers appear to be down from previous mid-term elections the past two cycles; however, James Sloan is confident he is gaining ground in the race for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63. District 63 is the legislative seat being vacated by Glen... - August 04, 2022 - Campaign for Sloan for TN
James Sloan, a Candidate for Tennessee HR District 63, Pledges Protection of State Lands and Expansion of Green Spaces and State Recreational Areas
James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, is pledging future legislative for protection of Tennessee state lands, expansion of green spaces, agricultural set aside from development, and expansion of state of Tennessee recreational areas if elected to the state House. - August 03, 2022 - Campaign for Sloan for TN
Annual Veterans’ Art Exhibition Brings Wounded Warrior Dog Sculptures to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
In the heat of battle, man’s best friend is often a soldier’s steadfast companion. That sentiment comes across in artist James Mellick’s Wounded Warrior Dogs, a sculptural exhibition that runs Aug. 7 to Sept. 11, 2022, at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The installation, part of the MACC’s Fourth Annual Veterans Art Exhibit, will also feature the metal sculptures of artist and U.S. Air Force veteran Valentine Adams. - August 02, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
James Sloan Says a "Yes Vote" Will Give the Voters the Most Conservative State Candidate in Tennessee HR District 63 Race, Solidifying the People's Choice
A Yes Vote for James Sloan as a candidate for House of Representatives will give Williamson County the most conservative candidate to serve in the Tennessee State legislature and solidify the people's choice, according to Sloan's Campaign staffers. - August 02, 2022 - Campaign for Sloan for TN
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Continues Making Rural Behavioral Health Services Accessible with Two New Providers
Fast Pace Health announces the hiring of two additional behavioral health providers to support the growth of telehealth services, including counseling and psychiatric medication management, and to help address rural patients’ holistic healthcare needs. - May 24, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
FPH Poised to Roll Out Virtual Behavioral Health Services at 16 Additional TN Clinics in May, Offering Behavioral Health Services at 179 Clinics and in Patients’ Homes
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 28.6 million rural Americans reside in health professional shortage areas, with limited or no access to behavioral health care. Fast Pace Health's family of companies is thrilled to help increase access to behavioral health care through telehealth with the addition of 16 clinic locations across rural Tennessee. - April 27, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Mark Kostabi Exhibit Adds a Touch of Chic to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
One of New York City’s most iconic artists will introduce a bevy of new works at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The exhibit, titled Mark Kostabi: Provocateur & Healer, will run May 1 to June 5, 2022 and will feature 42 of the celebrated... - April 21, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Premier Women’s Tackle Football Team Tennessee Trojans to Launch in Nashville
First Women’s National Football Conference Team in Tennessee - April 18, 2022 - Tennessee Trojans
Southwest Tennessee Community College Ready to Take Flight with the Region’s First-Ever Two-Year Aviation Program
Tennessee Board of Regents approved the launch of Southwest’s aviation operations technology program that is poised to increase diversity in a field historically underrepresented by people of color. - December 15, 2021 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Michael Dillard Releases Book "Accidental Success: Accidental Millionaire Retirement" That Reveals Insights to Get to the Top
Author Michael Dillard is delighted to announce the launch of his new book, "Accidental Success," available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. "Accidental Success" by Michael sketches out a reliable plan to achieve goals and become successful in life. "Accidental... - October 13, 2021 - Michael Dillard Publishing
Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media
Mitech Partners LLC is now offering digital marketing solutions for businesses through it's brand new upstart, Amped Digital Media. - October 13, 2021 - Mitech Partners, LLC
Adelie Logistics Equipment and Event Rental Software to Release E-Commerce Integrations for Both WooCommerce and Shopify
Adelie Logistics LLC, a SaaS company servicing the equipment and event rental space, has announced their intention to release feature enhancements this fall that will allow all users the ability to connect their rental inventory with either Shopify or WooCommerce shopping carts. Accordingly, rental companies will be able to provide their customers with their own dedicated rental marketplace right on their current WordPress or Shopify site without having to leave the company's custom domain. - September 21, 2021 - Adelie Logistics
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee
Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery
Female Founding Team of Wedding Professionals to Launch First-Ever Bridal Vexpo
Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo
Nashville Tax Practitioner Completes Rigorous National Tax Practice Institute™
Tyrone J. Taylor, EA, has earned the prestigious Fellow designation from the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) for completing the three levels of the National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI®). This achievement demonstrates Tyrone J. Taylor, EA’s dedication to protecting... - December 07, 2018 - Taylor Tax and Financial Consulting
TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands
TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC
BOLDplanning Announces Emergency Management Webinar Featuring Oregon’s First State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman
BOLDplanning Inc., the market frontrunner in emergency management consulting and online preparedness planning solutions, announced today its hosting of a free Emergency Management Thought Leader webinar featuring Oregon’s first State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman. In this one-hour... - September 12, 2018 - BOLDplanning
Party on, Nashville: Automated Gelatin Shot Machine Hits Music City
Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations
LumEfficient’s President Gives Controversial Lecture in Hong Kong About Respecting Existing Channels of Distribution
LumEfficient's Randy Reid warns Chinese audience not to bypass distribution and sell direct. - October 31, 2017 - LumEfficient.com
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Alice M. Jackson
Alice M. Jackson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare. - July 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
"Jimmy Van Heusen Swinging on a Star" by Christopher A. Coppula
"Jimmy Van Heusen Swinging on a Star," by Christopher A. Coppula, is the first official biography of the prolific composer James Van Heusen. Van Heusen wrote over 1,000 songs, including 50 standards. He is tied for most Academy Awards for Best Original Song. Van Heusen composed music for... - January 05, 2015 - Twin Creek Books