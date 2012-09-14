PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery

Female Founding Team of Wedding Professionals to Launch First-Ever Bridal Vexpo Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo

Nashville Tax Practitioner Completes Rigorous National Tax Practice Institute™ Tyrone J. Taylor, EA, has earned the prestigious Fellow designation from the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) for completing the three levels of the National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI®). This achievement demonstrates Tyrone J. Taylor, EA’s dedication to protecting taxpayer... - December 07, 2018 - Taylor Tax and Financial Consulting

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

BOLDplanning Announces Emergency Management Webinar Featuring Oregon’s First State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman BOLDplanning Inc., the market frontrunner in emergency management consulting and online preparedness planning solutions, announced today its hosting of a free Emergency Management Thought Leader webinar featuring Oregon’s first State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman. In this one-hour webinar,... - September 12, 2018 - BOLDplanning

Party on, Nashville: Automated Gelatin Shot Machine Hits Music City Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations

LumEfficient’s President Gives Controversial Lecture in Hong Kong About Respecting Existing Channels of Distribution LumEfficient's Randy Reid warns Chinese audience not to bypass distribution and sell direct. - October 31, 2017 - LumEfficient.com

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Alice M. Jackson Alice M. Jackson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare. - July 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

"Jimmy Van Heusen Swinging on a Star" by Christopher A. Coppula "Jimmy Van Heusen Swinging on a Star," by Christopher A. Coppula, is the first official biography of the prolific composer James Van Heusen. Van Heusen wrote over 1,000 songs, including 50 standards. He is tied for most Academy Awards for Best Original Song. Van Heusen composed music for 5... - January 05, 2015 - Twin Creek Books

Velvet Gloves Publishing Adds Poetry to Its List of Fiction & Non-Fiction Works Velvet Gloves Publishing, is adding "Poetry My Mother Would Not Have Approved," following the release in June of its first non-fiction title. - July 07, 2014 - Velvet Gloves Publishing

Bluehost Black Friday Information - Guaranteed Best Pricing BestWebHostingGeek.com partners with Bluehost to offer the lowest exclusive Bluehost Black Friday Pricing. - November 29, 2013 - BestWebHostingGeek.com

Dr. Arthur Laffer's "Program for Prosperity" Released Today Dr. Arthur Laffer, a leading advocate of Supply-side Economics, outlines his "Program for Prosperity" in a series of nine free lectures released to the public today by Yorktown University. - June 20, 2012 - Yorktown University

Shoals Technologies Group Receives ETL Listing to Ul 1741 for Multiple 600VDC Smart Combiner Boxes with Integrated Disconnects and SNAPShot String Level Monitoring Shoals Technologies Group, the global leader in photovoltaic balance of systems components proudly announces it has received ETL certification to UL 1741 for multiple 600VDC smart combiner boxes with SNAPShot™ string-level monitoring and integrated DC disconnects. - January 03, 2012 - Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Receives ETL Listing to UL 1741 for Multiple 1000VDC Smart Combiner Boxes with Integrated Disconnects and SNAPShot String Level Monitoring Shoals Technologies Group, the global leader in photovoltaic balance of systems components proudly announces it has received ETL certification to UL 1741 for multiple 1000VDC smart combiner boxes with SNAPShot™ string-level monitoring and integrated DC disconnects. "Shoals has been leading... - December 24, 2011 - Shoals Technologies Group

Barron Partners Continues to Invest in Tennessee-Based Company, Choice Solar Solutions Choice Solar Solution; backed by global clean-tech investment company; Barron Partners, “facilitates” green job growth in Tennessee, with the opening of its East Tennessee branch - August 17, 2011 - Choice Solar and Geothermal

North American Seminars Inc. Introduces a a New Online Physical Therapy Continuing Education Course, an Introduction to Wound Care for the Rehab Professional North American Seminars Inc. introduces an evidence based online physical therapy continuing education course on wound management directed at the rehab professional in order to enhance their knowledge of wound care and its impact on the rehab treatment plan. - December 22, 2010 - North American Seminars

North American Seminars Inc Releases Its 2011 Physical Therapy Continuing Education Course Schedule Looking for evidence based physical therapy continuing education courses? North American Seminars Inc has released its 2011 Live Course Dates. New Courses and approvals in Illinois, California, New York and twenty other states. The courses are offered in conjunction with the top medical facilities in the United States. - December 09, 2010 - North American Seminars

Efficient Energy of Tennessee Partners with the University of Tennessee's Team Living Light Robbie Thomas, President of Efficient Energy of Tennessee (EETN) is proud to announce a newly established partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Team Living Light. EETN will help promote Living Light and has offered to utilize their network to find opportunities for the team to present... - September 14, 2010 - Efficient Energy Of Tennessee

Play N Trade Clarksville, TN Celebrates Grand Opening with Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan Autograph Signing Play N Trade Franchise, Inc, the fastest growing video game franchise worldwide, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Clarksville, TN store on Saturday, March 24th featuring Tennessee Titans’ cornerback Cortland Finnegan on hand to sign autographs. In addition to the autograph signing,... - April 15, 2010 - Play N Trade Franchise, Inc.

Differential Diagnosis and Medical Screening Introduced by North American Seminars, Inc. Medical Screening for the presence of disease processes has always been an important part of a comprehensive patient evaluation. A general knowledge of various disease processes and knowing when to refer a patient to their physician for further evaluation and testing is critically important. - January 26, 2010 - North American Seminars

North American Seminars Inc. Release 2010 Dates for A Master Clinicians Approach to Advanced Concepts in Examination and Treatment of the Shoulder Complex North American Seminars Inc release 2010 for the physical therapy continuing education course, A Master Clinicians Approach to Advanced Concepts in Examination and Treatment of the Shoulder Complex. This course will be present to physical therapists and occupational therapists in Pennsylvannia, Nevada, Illinois, Colorado, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina and Florida. - January 09, 2010 - North American Seminars

North American Seminars, Inc. Introduces The Running Course, an Updated, Advanced Level, Physical Therapy Continuing Education Course North American Seminars, Inc. has updated The Running Course. They have completely revised this course and added updated clinical and athletic performance related information. In addition, the course will now be instructed by two instructors, Bryan Heiderscheit, PT, PhD and Scott Straker, PT, MS, SCS, ATC. This course presents advanced level material designed for physical therapists and athletic trainers. - July 09, 2009 - North American Seminars

North American Seminars Inc. Has Expanded Its Travel Offering for Medical Professional Course Attendees North American Seminars Inc. has expanded its travel services for course attendees to include additional discounts on hotels, rental vehicles and airline bookings. Extended services can be booked directly on www.healthclick.com when registering for a course. - June 10, 2009 - North American Seminars

24th Annual Dolly Parton Parade Goes Worldwide The Dolly Parton Parade this Friday will be broadcast live via TheSmokies.TV, the new web media from S. D. Professionals. The live show hosted by radio personality, Tammy Kelly and Kate Phillips starts at 6pm eastern and can be viewed for free on www.thesmokies.tv - May 04, 2009 - SD Professionals LLC

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Comic Collector Live to Premier at Orlando Comic-Con Even though Comic Collector Live has had a presence at the New York Comic Con and partnered with Silent Devil and Antacrtic Press in San Diego—its real ‘coming out’ party is scheduled for September 21-23rd at the Orlando Comic Con. - September 21, 2007 - MidTen Media, Inc

Independent Publisher Seeks Inspiring Seniors Pearlsong Press calls for nominations for its national "Splendid Seniors Among Us" program celebrating people whose post-65 activities can inspire all ages. - September 12, 2007 - Pearlsong Press

Free Computer Service to U.S. Active Duty Military Personnel Remote Help Desk 1 offers Free Remote Computer Repair to active duty military and their dependents - July 20, 2007 - Remote Help Desk 1

Sherrilynn Kenyon, an Honored Member of Cambridge Who’s Who Has Been Recognized for Her Achievements in Writing Sherrilynn Kenyon, award winning author of the widely-acclaimed series Dark Hunter, Lords of Avalon and The League, has been recognized by Cambridge Who’s Who for exceptional work on her best-selling vampire, science-fiction, fantasy and romance novels. The Cambridge Who’s Who selection committee... - July 13, 2007 - Cambridge Who's Who