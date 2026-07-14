Vermont: Burlington News
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Bennington College
Verto Education has partnered with Bennington College to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to Bennington, a leader in self-directed, experiential education. Together, we’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - January 20, 2026 - Verto Education
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Laura Shortsleeve’s New Book, "Fiona," is a Mystical Tale That Follows a Leprechaun Who Uncovers the Past and Finds Herself on a Journey of Self-Discovery and Love
Fulton Books author Laura Shortsleeve, a loving wife and mother who holds a BA in criminology from Wilkes University and a master’s in accounting from the University of Phoenix, has completed her most recent book, “Fiona”: a riveting novel that centers around a young leprechaun... - June 19, 2025 - Fulton Books
Escape Into a Story: Sterling Ridge Announces Exclusive Reading Retreat with Katherine Center
Sterling Ridge Resort will host its popular Reading Retreat from November 14–16, 2025, featuring bestselling author Katherine Center. Set in Vermont’s scenic Green Mountains, the event offers a cozy weekend of author meet-and-greets, group discussions, and time to relax in private log cabins. Highlights include signed books, curated gifts, and a community book swap. Booking opens by phone only on June 16 at 1:00 PM EST. - June 16, 2025 - Sterling Ridge Resort
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Behavioral Health Advocates to Hold Joint Capitol Hill Press Conference on June 11
Grassroots advocates from across the country will mobilize for a National Hill Day and Day of Action to urge Congress to protect—and strengthen—federal investments that are helping turn the tide on America’s addiction and mental health crises. - June 09, 2025 - Faces & Voices of Recovery
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Author Charles G. Booher’s New Book, "The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners," is an Essential Manual for Surviving Both Natural and Man-Made Disasters
Recent release “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” from Page Publishing author Charles G. Booher is a comprehensive guidebook designed to help readers survive whatever disaster they may face. From preparing emergency essentials to learning survival skills, “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” covers everything it takes to be ready for whatever crisis life may throw one’s way. - March 17, 2025 - Page Publishing
Bestselling Author and Visionary Storyteller Adrea Peters Partners with Mel Bates at Meliority House
Meliority House, an emerging force in talent management and literary representation, proudly welcomes distinguished bestselling author, mentor, and thought leader Adrea Peters to its roster of talent. A masterful storyteller, Adrea Peters is known for weaving narratives that explore love, logic,... - March 14, 2025 - Meliority House
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Zachary Brigante’s New Book, "The Cycle of Consequence: Why God Created Sin on Purpose," Discusses the Complicated Relationship Between Sin and Love
Recent release “The Cycle of Consequence: Why God Created Sin on Purpose” from Page Publishing author Zachary Brigante, PhD dives into what living a Christian life based on such revelations would look like, including what it reveals about who God is and how humans may have been misperceiving the nature of His creation all along. - November 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Cindy Rickson’s New Book, "Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God," Explores the Presence of God Through Life’s Journey from Darkness to Light
Recent release “Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God” from Covenant Books author Cindy Rickson is a thought-provoking work that invites readers on a transformative journey from darkness to light, encouraging readers to discover and trust in God's presence and unwavering goodness in every aspect of their lives. - October 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
A Homeowner Bought 200 Cans of Soup to Sell His House
A homeowner looking to sell their property has taken a creative approach by staging a “Where’s Waldo?”-inspired Zillow listing, using 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. The playful theme features a pantry lined with soup cans along with ones hidden throughout the house in listing photos, creating an engaging scavenger hunt for potential buyers. This unconventional staging strategy is aimed to attract significant attention on social media, making the home stand out in a competitive market. - October 03, 2024 - Kevin Mogerley
Author David J. Meiselman’s New Book, “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper,” is an Uplifting Tale of Chasing Dreams, Determination, and Triumph
Recent release “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David J. Meiselman is an inspiring tale that follows Melvin Klapper, who sets out to prove that age is not a barrier to achieving one's dreams. Despite his advanced years, Melvin embarks on an extraordinary journey to fulfill his lifelong aspiration of playing for the Yankees. - August 23, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Amber Killmer’s Newly Released "Freeing Me from Myself" is an Empowering Journey of Reflection and Spiritual Growth
“Freeing Me from Myself” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Killmer is a transformative narrative that explores the power of belief and the journey from addiction to recovery. Through personal experiences and insights, Killmer empowers readers to overcome challenges and embrace their inner strength. - June 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jordan Buendia’s New Book, "Through the Valley Part 1," Follows Two Survivors of an Undead Apocalypse Searching for Refuge from Dangers Both Dead and Alive
Fulton Books author Jordan Buendia, who grew up fascinated with the idea of fighting against the undead, has completed his most recent book, “Through the Valley Part 1”: a gripping saga that centers around a man who must escort a teenage girl to a rumored safe haven, all while dodging... - May 31, 2024 - Fulton Books
Wintersteiger X advarics: Redefining Retail Software Solutions
Seamlessly combining Point of Sale, Inventory Management and Rental Management for ski, bike and outdoor businesses - May 07, 2024 - Wintersteiger
Nathan Strong’s Newly Released "Meanderings: Collected Writings from an Eclectic Life" is an Enjoyably Unique Reading Experience
“Meanderings: Collected writings from an eclectic life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathan Strong is an intriguing collection of personal reflections and experiences as well as entertaining narrative. - April 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Isabella Sky Shea’s New Book, "Living in Pieces," is a Collection of Poems Written by the Author While Struggling with Mental Health Issues During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Fulton Books author Isabella Sky Shea, a proud survivor of self-harm and depression, has completed her most recent book, “Living in Pieces”: a powerful and emotionally stirring series of poems that tells the true story of one teen’s journey to overcome her struggles with mental... - January 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project Collects Over 63K lbs. in Donations
South Burlington, Vermont Residents in the Orchard Neighborhood has collected over 63K pounds in donation in the last 10 years to help support local county neighbors. - January 14, 2024 - Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project
Norwich Solar Announces Expansion of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Services
Under the Norwich Technologies parent company, Norwich Solar focuses on EPC for strategic growth and greater impact in the renewable energy sector. - October 17, 2023 - Norwich Technologies
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Workshops for Biodiversity: Protecting Biodiversity Through Awareness and Mainstreaming
Workshops for Biodiversity, a nonprofit organization, is gearing up for an exciting season ahead with an expanded series of workshops across Canada. Scheduled in cities like Montreal, Quebec City, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, and Drummondville these events aim to empower communities and organizations with the knowledge needed to protect our planet's biodiversity. With a two-fold mission of raising awareness and promoting mainstreaming, the organization seeks to enlighten minds about biodiversity. - September 05, 2023 - Workshops for biodiversity
George Wesche’s New Book, "Mail from Jail," is a Fascinating and Insightful Collection of Letters Chronicling the Author’s Time Spent in Prison for Drug Offenses
Recent release “Mail from Jail,” from Page Publishing author George Wesche, is the true story of the author’s incarceration told through letters he sent out over the years. Arrested and convicted on drug charges, Wesche describes his experiences being moved through the U.S. prison system in a casual, slice-of-life format. - March 17, 2023 - Page Publishing
CCV and Upright Education Launch New Pathway to Careers in Tech
Community College of Vermont and Upright Education to launch a Tech Sales Bootcamp, designed to take learners from no prior experience in tech, to job ready within 8 weeks. - January 31, 2023 - Upright Education
Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives
The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians’ ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible. - January 10, 2023 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.
National Hiking Day is Wednesday, November 17. So "Get Outside" and Experience Some JOBO* and the Closest Thing There is to the Proverbial "Fountain of Youth."
Author and fitness expert, Martin Pazzani, says hiking is the "fountain of youth" – physically and cognitively. In his book, "Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside," the globetrotting mountaineer, fitness entrepreneur, and Chairman of Activate Brain & Body reveals how hiking is the key to a happier, healthier, longer life. Says, “It’s the kind of extra fitness you can’t get inside, in a gym.” - November 15, 2021 - Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside
Angel Flight NE Celebrates 25th Year of Service
Angel Flight NE celebrates silver jubilee of bringing smiles & hope to patients by coordinating free air transportation to life-saving medical care. - May 27, 2021 - Angel Flight NE
Manimas Offers Electoral Vote Donation to DNC
Write-in Presidential candidate John Manimas and the Real Democracy Party have extended an offer to donate any electoral votes awarded to John Manimas to the Democratic candidate but only if the House of Representatives first passes specified elections reforms, including mandatory voting. - August 12, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
Formerly Homeless Drug-Addicted Felon Writes His 2nd Book on Breaking Free from Living Life as a Victim with the Intent to Empower Other Trauma Victims to do the Same
Mark Crandall wrote "Embrace Your Past, Win Your Future" to share his message of overcoming his childhood trauma and using it to fuel the creation of an amazing life. - April 11, 2019 - 3 Fold Wellness, LLC
Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners
Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC
Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s
Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jewelers Direct Launches Bling For Blindness Benefit Auction
100 independent retail jewelers join together to bring sparkling change to how the world sees. - September 21, 2018 - Jewelers Direct
Green Mountain Distillers to Release an Aged Honey Liqueur on April 21st
A release of the Aged Honey Liqueur will be happening on April 21st. The liqueur has been aging for two years in a barrel that previously was used by Stowe Cider for their Ginger Cider. Come see the new Tasting Room and Retail Shop. - April 05, 2018 - Green Mountain Distillers LLC
Ben Dunham Partners with Award-Winning Songwriter Dave Gutter on New Single, Talkin’ Down
Produced in the Halo Studio of Portland Maine, Ben Dunham and Dave Gutter come together to create a raw and gritty duo on this exclusive track. - February 12, 2018 - Ben Dunham Music
Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response
On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.
Salt Cave Inc. Warns Entrepreneurs and Salt Cave Enthusiasts of Fraud and Misrepresentations in the Wellness Industry
As the salt cave trend continues to sweep the country, more entrepreneurs and salt cave enthusiasts mull over the idea of owning their own salt cave. A great return on investment and providing the public with a much needed service, what’s not to love? Owning and operating a salt cave can be... - February 17, 2017 - Salt Cave Inc.
Touch™ Wins a Significant Patent Victory to Protect Its Rights Against Keurig Green Mountain
In a continuing patent dispute where Touch Coffee & Beverages, LLC (Touch) sued Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) for infringing Touch’s four patents, Touch wins significant patent decisions over Keurig. On January 4th, 2017, after reviewing arguments from both Keurig and Touch, PTAB released its decisions in favor of Touch reconfirming the strength and validity of three of its patents and claims 4, 11, and 18 of the fourth Patent (US 9,149,151). - January 11, 2017 - Touch Coffee & Beverages, LLC
Lesley E. Rust Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lesley E. Rust of Stowe, Vermont has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of defense. About Lesley E. Rust Ms. Rust is the President and CEO of Proparms Ltd.,... - September 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Diana Soto Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Diana Soto of Bennington, Vermont has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Diana Soto Ms. Soto has almost 25 years experience in the... - July 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide