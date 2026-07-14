In a continuing patent dispute where Touch Coffee & Beverages, LLC (Touch) sued Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) for infringing Touch’s four patents, Touch wins significant patent decisions over Keurig. On January 4th, 2017, after reviewing arguments from both Keurig and Touch, PTAB released its decisions in favor of Touch reconfirming the strength and validity of three of its patents and claims 4, 11, and 18 of the fourth Patent (US 9,149,151). - January 11, 2017 - Touch Coffee & Beverages, LLC