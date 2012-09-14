PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jewelers Direct Launches Bling For Blindness Benefit Auction 100 independent retail jewelers join together to bring sparkling change to how the world sees. - September 21, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Green Mountain Distillers to Release an Aged Honey Liqueur on April 21st A release of the Aged Honey Liqueur will be happening on April 21st. The liqueur has been aging for two years in a barrel that previously was used by Stowe Cider for their Ginger Cider. Come see the new Tasting Room and Retail Shop. - April 05, 2018 - Green Mountain Distillers LLC

Ben Dunham Partners with Award-Winning Songwriter Dave Gutter on New Single, Talkin’ Down Produced in the Halo Studio of Portland Maine, Ben Dunham and Dave Gutter come together to create a raw and gritty duo on this exclusive track. - February 12, 2018 - Ben Dunham Music

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

Salt Cave Inc. Warns Entrepreneurs and Salt Cave Enthusiasts of Fraud and Misrepresentations in the Wellness Industry As the salt cave trend continues to sweep the country, more entrepreneurs and salt cave enthusiasts mull over the idea of owning their own salt cave. A great return on investment and providing the public with a much needed service, what’s not to love? Owning and operating a salt cave can be an... - February 17, 2017 - Salt Cave Inc.

Touch™ Wins a Significant Patent Victory to Protect Its Rights Against Keurig Green Mountain In a continuing patent dispute where Touch Coffee & Beverages, LLC (Touch) sued Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) for infringing Touch’s four patents, Touch wins significant patent decisions over Keurig. On January 4th, 2017, after reviewing arguments from both Keurig and Touch, PTAB released its decisions in favor of Touch reconfirming the strength and validity of three of its patents and claims 4, 11, and 18 of the fourth Patent (US 9,149,151). - January 11, 2017 - Touch Coffee & Beverages, LLC

Lesley E. Rust Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lesley E. Rust of Stowe, Vermont has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of defense. About Lesley E. Rust Ms. Rust is the President and CEO of Proparms Ltd., which... - September 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Diana Soto Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Diana Soto of Bennington, Vermont has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Diana Soto Ms. Soto has almost 25 years experience in the healthcare... - July 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

"Democracy on the Edge, a Discussion of Political Issues in America" is Named the "Best Political Book" of 2016 by Pacific Book Review If you’re interested in politics you will want to buy this book. “Democracy on the Edge” provides the background and facts behind the issues that will decide the next presidential election, all in one book. - May 31, 2016 - Amrheins Books

Millions to Vote Against Two-Party Tyranny in 2016? John Manimas predicts millions of voters will write-in his name for the office of President in November 2016 because of the electorate's extreme dissatisfaction with the two-party tyranny. Manimas offers a new election system that uses vote donation and party coalitions to identify a legitimate new political majority. - April 07, 2016 - John Manimas Publishing

New Salt Cave Opens in East Hampton People in Montauk and the greater East Hampton area area now have the opportunity to visit this state of the art, high-end salt cave to help alleviate numerous ailments. - September 16, 2015 - Salt Cave Inc.

Shiva Shankaran Recognized by National Alliance of Male Executives-N.A.M.E. Shiva Shankaran of Brattleboro, Vermont has been recognized by the National Alliance of Male Executives-N.A.M.E. for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of spiritual development and self discovery. About Shiva Shankaran Mr. Shankaran has maintained a consistent spiritual practice... - June 27, 2015 - N.A.M.E.

Real-World Safety Event for Girls Heading to College in the Fall Author, speaker and founder of Real College Knowledge, Kristin Borostyan, will provide a campus safety and awareness seminar formatted for female students attending college in the fall. - June 05, 2015 - Real College Knowledge

TEDx Speaker Launches Resume Writing Service for Midlife Job Seekers Shift Smart Provides Resume Writing and LinkedIn Training. - January 08, 2015 - Shift Smart Resume

SANS Inc. and Wayside Publishing Collaborate to Deliver On-Line Content A dynamic new on-line learning platform from world language publisher Wayside Publishing is now powered by SANSSpace™ from SANS Inc. The Learning Site™ has been customized by SANS Inc., developer of networked and cloud-based language learning technologies. The Learning Site will be highlighted... - November 18, 2014 - SANS Inc. Instructional Technology for Language Learning

Skateboarder to Ride 8,000 Miles, 35 States, in 100 Days for Cancer Mark Williams, a skate instructor for Goskate.com, is riding 8,000 miles on his skateboard to raise money for breast cancer. His journey starts in Vermont and goes on to California before returning to Maryland. - March 25, 2014 - Goskate.com

Vermont Author Adam B. Ford’s Newest Book for Children, "Molly Rides" is Published H Bar Press announces the release of "Molly Rides," by Adam B. Ford, a 38 page fully illustrated cxhildren's book illustrated by Brian Berley. The book is about snowboarding and is recommended for children ages 6-12 who are interested in skiing or snowboarding. - February 24, 2014 - H Bar Press

Friends in Adoption Receives HRC’s All Children All Families Seal of Recognition Friends in Adoption (FIA), a licensed, non-profit adoption agency, recently received the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s All Children - All Families Seal of Recognition as a 2014 Leader in Supporting and Serving LGBT Families. Since its inception in 1982, FIA was one of the pioneer agencies in welcoming all families to adoption and from its early years has promoted adoption by qualified adoptive parents regardless of their sexual orientation. - February 06, 2014 - Friends in Adoption

Investment Grade Collector Vehicle Fund - a New Asset Class; Coach House Capital Announces Fund Launch Investors dream about markets with expanding global demand, finite supply, little or no competition, and returns that are uncorrelated with traditional financial assets. Coach House Capital, a Vermont based private equity firm specializing in the investment grade collector vehicle market, is out to turn... - January 07, 2014 - Coach House Capital Corporation

Mt. Philo Inn Opens to Weekend Visitors Boutique Vermont Inn Unveils New Look, Suites and Introductory Rates - August 14, 2013 - Mt Philo Inn/Knight and Day

Coach House Motors - Announces Their Opening Importing Authentic Land Rover Defenders - September 06, 2012 - Coach House Motors, Ltd.

Jam Band Phish of Burlington, VT Supports Charity Raffle for The WaterWheel Foundation HippieShop is honored to help the band Phish of Burlington, VT celebrate the 15th Anniversary of their non-profit division, The WaterWheel Foundation. They are excited to offer fans a chance to win one of two brand new LX 150 Vespa scooters that they customized and donated to be raffled off this summer. - June 13, 2012 - HippieShop.com

IAME Announces Conference to Address Major Challenge to Radiology Practice The Institute for Advanced Medical Education is hosting a groundbreaking symposium "Managing the Incidentaloma." The conference, geared to radiologists, explores the most common incidental findings physicians make. - March 07, 2012 - Institute for Advanced Medical Education

Association of Independent Investors - "The Voice of Investors" - Announces Their Opening When it comes to navigating the tricky waters of the investment industry, investors often feel like the balance is tipped in favor of the industry. But a newly formed, not-for-profit organization, the Association of Independent Investors, sees that balance shifting. Andrew Haigney, Executive Director... - February 09, 2012 - Association of Independent Investors

Collins Sports & Fitness Center Installs Lockers for a Tough Crowd Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center in St. Albans VT has installed sturdy, durable partitions and lockers from Scranton Products in their hybrid school, sports team and community membership gym. The HDPE material resists vandalism, door slamming, bacteria and rust and are easy to clean. - August 16, 2011 - Scranton Products

Into the Wilderness Wins IPPY Gold Medal for Regional Fiction Deborah Lee Luskin’s debut novel, Into the Wilderness, has been awarded the Independent Publishers’ Gold Medal for Regional Fiction. - May 24, 2011 - Deborah Lee Luskin

The New England "Living" Show House & Historic Show Town Opens in May The Dean & Frisch Foundation presents a unique "living" design house at The Juniper Hill Inn and a one-of-its-kind Show Town in Windsor, VT. - May 12, 2011 - New England Living Show House

Data Providers How They Should Protect You John Anderson of Vermont Internet Design LLC on privacy - April 24, 2011 - Vermont Internet Design LLC

A Vermont Web Design Company is Now Offering Competitive Prices on Domain Registration, Web Hosting, and Other Marketing Tools Vermont Internet Design set up an online store selling a wide variety of web development related products. If you would like to view this site its located at http://products.vermontinternetdesign.com/ or www.vtwe.com. Offering these products along side their strong web design and programming business... - March 27, 2011 - Vermont Internet Design LLC

"Alibi Jones: Vacation" by Mike Luoma - Now Available for the Amazon Kindle Science Fiction Author Mike Luoma releases new short for 99 cents and Re-prices eBook Novels at $2.99 - March 05, 2011 - Michael Luoma

Rutland Games Smartphone App Gets Red Carpet Treatment from Apple Just in time for the Oscars, Apple has approved Rutland Games’ Movie Studio Mogul for sale through its iTunes app store. - February 05, 2011 - Rutland Games

Snoozester Releases the Official Sleepyhead Index Snoozester Labs, the research arm of the company behind the popular Snoozester.com wake up call and reminder service, has just released The Snoozester Sleepyhead Index. The index ranks areas within the United States based on how often their residents choose to hit the snooze button and sleep for a few more minutes instead of getting up immediately. The top five sleepyhead states are: Vermont, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia and Indiana. - December 02, 2010 - Snoozester Inc

CFES School-College Partnerships Succeed in Rural Areas A University of Michigan report found positive outcomes for rural students engaged in the school-college partnerships created by College For Every Student (CFES), a non-profit organization that prepares underrepresented students for academic success in college. - November 16, 2010 - College For Every Student

Novelist Deborah Lee Luskin to Appear at Brattleboro Literary Festival October 2 & 3 Deborah Lee Luskin, the author of the highly acclaimed novel "Into The Wilderness," will make two appearances at the Brattleboro Literary Festival on October 2 and 3. - September 27, 2010 - Deborah Lee Luskin

Fiduciary Duty: What Does It Really Mean? EL CAP Announces Release of In-Depth Report. - September 14, 2010 - EL CAP, Inc.

EL CAP Inc. - Redefining the Investment Process Announces the Opening of Their Charlotte, Vermont Office - July 22, 2010 - EL CAP, Inc.

“The MANIFESTIVUS” to Feature: Common, Toubab Krewe, and John Brown's Body The Festival is announced and tickets are ready for sale. Performances highlighted by headliner Common. - May 20, 2010 - Halogen Media Works.LLC

Glow-in-the-Dark Radio Comics Releases "Vatican Assassin" 2 The Second Issue of the Science Fiction Comic Book Adventure by Mike Luoma and Cristian Navarro comes out this Wednesday, April 28th. - April 27, 2010 - Michael Luoma

New Book from J Manimas Publishing Says: "Fundamentalists Ignore the Gospels" A new book is available from bookstores and online booksellers, entitled: "The Primacy of Stewardship." - March 02, 2010 - JManimas Publishing

Science Fiction Writer Mike Luoma Turns Novel Into Graphic Novel - Introducing "Vatican Assassin" - The Comic Book First Issue of Science Fiction Adventure Now Available with Art by Cristian Navarro. - December 30, 2009 - Michael Luoma

Talking Timbuktu: At Mali’s Legendary Festival of the Desert, Peace Doesn’t Just Talk, It Sings, Drums and Dances, Too This press release is about Festival in the Desert held in Timbuktu and its relevance in today's global geopolitical sphere. - November 05, 2009 - Maliba Tours

"Haunted People" Potentially Explained: New Book Proposes a Mind-Body Basis for Anomalous Perceptions People seeing ghosts? There may be a genuine mind-body foundation for such anomalous perceptions, according to two researchers, Michael Jawer and Marc Micozzi, MD, PhD. Their book, The Spiritual Anatomy of Emotion, suggests that sensing a presence, seeing an apparition, or feeling energy around a person... - October 22, 2009 - Michael Jawer