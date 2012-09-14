PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

GEAR AID Launches Silnylon Repair Patches GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a hassle-free... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Winesellers, Ltd. to Spotlight Columbia and Willamette Valleys with Launch of Kin & Cascadia Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon. This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family... - February 14, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

GEAR AID Expands Adventure Tool Line GEAR AID is launching four new products: Camp Carabiner, Camp Line Kit, Taut Line Kit, and Carabiner Light Kit. Designed in-house, these unique tools are interchangeable and easy to use – enhancing the outdoor experience for adventurers of all ages. - January 22, 2019 - GEAR AID

Go Behind-the-Scenes Live at Sugarleaf Farm with Cannabis Industry Influencer Custom Grow 420 On Wednesday, November 28, in the afternoon, industry icons unite as Custom Grow joins Chemistree Chairman Justin Chorbajian and Jeremy Deichen, creator of the Growing Exposed film series in a livestream that promises to be entertaining, irreverent and informative. Together they’ll take a rare behind-the-scenes tour of Sugarleaf Farm. Spoiler alert: Closely guarded cultivation secrets may be revealed. - November 27, 2018 - Growing Exposed

Introducing the Kotu Tanto Knife by GEAR AID The Kotu Tanto Knife features a 3” full-tang blade and weighs under 6 oz. This lightweight every day carry knife is a useful cutting tool for camping, hunting and fishing trips. With a titanium-coated finish and 420-steel blade, the durable Kotu is ready for any job in the wilderness or backcountry. - August 14, 2018 - GEAR AID

FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask, One of the Latest Facial and Body Masks on the Market, Rejuvenates and Detoxifies the Skin One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience and... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics

GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Solve.Care Welcomes Jonathan Chou to Advisory Board Jonathan Chou, co-founder and CEO of the Bee Token, a tech entrepreneur who has worked with some of Silicon Valley's top innovators, has joined the Solve.Care Advisory board. Solve.Care is the first token sale to which Jonathan agreed to join. Chou is co-founder and CEO of Bee Token, a company that's... - February 19, 2018 - Solve.Care

GEAR AID Launches the Buri and Akua Knives GEAR AID launches two fixed blade knives designed for outdoor adventures on land or in water. The Buri, with its drop point blade, is ideal for the avid outdoorsman or woman looking for a balanced, full-tang camp knife. The Akua is a blunt tip knife and sheath with webbing mounts for divers and paddlers. - September 07, 2017 - GEAR AID

North Sound Community Invited to Support Recovery National Recovery Month (Recovery Month) is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. - September 02, 2017 - North Sound Recovery Coalition

Lou Whittaker, World Famous Mountain Guide, Artist and Author Conquers His Hearing Loss and Finds Success with Hearing Aids Recommended by His Son, Win Father and son, Lou and Win Whittaker featured in hearing loss awareness campaign. In recognition of Luna Family Hearing’s annual Hear for the Holidays hearing loss awareness campaign, they wanted to share the story of a father and son supporting each other’s hearing loss and success with hearing aids. - November 10, 2016 - Luna Family Hearing

MAYA Simulation Selected by Spike Aerospace to Help Develop the First Supersonic Business Jet MAYA Simulation Inc. is pleased to announce that it will provide support to Spike Aerospace Inc. to help develop the world’s first supersonic business jet and its digital twin. The complexity of delivering a Supersonic Jet like Spike S-512 requires a global collaboration of aerospace engineering... - July 11, 2016 - Maya HTT

Vivid Greetings Reveals Its Newest 2015 Holiday Card Collection Vivid Greetings' 2015 catalog of corporate holiday e-card and print card designs has just been made available. The catalog features 60 brand new holiday e-card designs and 60 print designs for 2015. In addition, Vivid Greetings also offers an additional 1,000 unique designs in a wide array of categories... - July 31, 2015 - Vivid Graphics Ltd

Reviva Laser Introduces New Facelift Technology Reviva Laser Skin Clinic has introduced a new, second-generation high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology to Greater Vancouver, BC, Canada. HIFU directs energy into deeper layers of the skin to tighten and lift while stimulating collagen production for anti-aging results. Systems such as Ulthera or Ultherapy offer natural, non-surgical, non-laser face lifts and neck lifts. - July 08, 2014 - Reviva Laser Skin Clinic

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

New Retail Hours for Better Service To provide better service, Mac & Mac Electric has changed its retail store hours at 1410 Iowa Street in Bellingham. Mac & Mac’s store front is now open 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and by appointment Monday, Friday and weekends. Industrial... - April 25, 2013 - Mac & Mac Electric, Inc.

Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. “We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning

"Ice on the Grapevine" a Finalist in the Mystery Category of the Global eBook Awards "Ice on the Grapevine," the second novel in the Hunter Rayne highway mystery series by R.E. Donald, has been short listed for a Global eBook Award. Independent Canadian publisher, Proud Horse Publishing of Vancouver, BC, released "Slow Curve on the Coquihalla" and "Ice on the Grapevine" as digital editions in the fall of 2011. Both will be available in print editions by August 2012. - July 07, 2012 - Proud Horse Publishing

Way Off the Beaten Track: Adventures Abroad Runs Group Tours to North Korea North American group tour operator leads guests on the route less travelled. - June 28, 2012 - Adventures Abroad Worldwide Travel

Songs for Horse Lovers ... CD by Northwest Singer-Songwriter Through horses and music, Laurie Lee Lewis found medicine to heal from a brain injury... "ears ringing and all!" - January 05, 2012 - Under The Rainbow Creations

A Survivor of Alcohol and Prison Writes His First Book on How He Conquered His Demons to Achieve a Life of Sobriety and Peace Still Singing, Somehow will make you laugh, cry or maybe even angry at times. It is about one man’s life as he fights through alcoholism, prison, traveling all around the world, married life and finally peace at the end. It is stranger than fiction; this book will take you beyond your imagination... - April 25, 2010 - Still Singing Somehow

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

A Stunning New Memoir Called Liongold Was Recently Published, Which Will Appeal to Everyone Interested in Issues of Race Relations, Human Rights, or African History Liongold is Bea Alden’s personal account of daily life in South Africa in the era of apartheid. Readers will be riveted by Alden’s faithful descriptions of what it was really like to live under this coldly deliberate experiment in total segregation. - August 28, 2009 - Bea Alden

1 Woman, 3 Concussions, 5 Charities and 16 Songs Singer-songwriter, Laurie Lee Lewis has released a CD called One To One. Music that will inspire the heart and benefit animals, children, veterans of war, clean global water and cancer research. A project that took on a mystic of its own. - May 13, 2009 - Under The Rainbow Creations

Military Marriages: Operation Military Family Tackles Misconceptions and Highlights Successful Marriages Operation Military Family offers a unique look at how military couples strengthen their marriages despite the challenges brought on by unexpected or extended deployments. - February 10, 2008 - Operation Military Family

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Wordpress Guru Sherman Hu Prompts: What Are You Thankful for? Sherman Hu, founder of ShermanLive.com, Chief Blogging Officer (CBO) of WordpressTutorials.com and faculty member at Stompernet.com has launched a new site, Are You Thankful, found on the web at http://www.areyouthankful.com/. Unlike his many successful and profitable projects, this site was created... - November 21, 2007 - ShermanLive.com

Celebrate Your Independence with Triples for Palm OS, 4th of July Edition Smart Box Design is enthusiastic to announce Triples Independence Day Edition. Come celebrate your independence this Fourth of July with the stars and stripes version of Triples for Palm OS and Treos. - June 28, 2007 - Smart Box Design

Hollywood Shows Strong Support of Watermarking as a Means to Effectively Reduce the Problems of Global Movie and Video Piracy Interview with Digital Media Stock USA Video Interactive Corp (OTCBB: USVO), Anti-Piracy Technology Developer, on the Costs of Piracy and the Need for Improved Content Protection - February 09, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

InvestorIdeas.com® Announces New ‘Green’ Financial Column “The New Power Fund” by Samuel F. Jones Presenter for Upcoming Online Greentech Investor Conference “Investing in the Environment” Creates Monthly Renewable Energy Investing Column - February 07, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

InvestorIdeas.com Updates List of Speakers for Upcoming Online Greentech Investor Conference “Investing in the Environment” Online Presenters Will Provide Insight into Trends and Opportunities in Cleantech Investment Including Venture capital, Funds, Indices and Public Companies - February 06, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Gold Continues to be a Valuable Long-Term Capital Preservation Strategy for Investment Portfolios Gold-MiningStocks.com – Kitco’s Jon Nadler Discusses a New Opportunity for Canadians to Purchase Physical Gold in their Registered Retirement Savings Plans - February 03, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

EnvironmentStocks.com: “Insiders Place Bets on Global Warming Play” EnvironmentStocks.com Reminder: Upcoming Conference "Investing in the Environment: Global Warming, Global Warning – Investing Today for Tomorrow’s Future" - February 02, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Anti-Piracy Protection Becomes a High Priority as Video Content Increases DigitalMediaStocks.com Introduces USA Video Interactive Corp, Digital Watermarking Technology Developer, as a New Featured Company - January 31, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Participate in Weekly Investor Poll to Track Top Five Sectors through Online Investor Resource InvestorIdeas.com® InvestorIdeas.com and Site Visitors Track More than Twenty Highly Traded Sectors Including Renewable Energy, Water, Gold and Tech Stocks - January 31, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

TechSectorStocks.com Offers News Release Posting and Free Article Submissions Global Tech and Internet Sector Resource TechSectorStocks.com Offers News Release Posting and Free Article Submissions for Technology Content - January 26, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Logos Bible Software 3 Named a Finalist for "Consumer Product of the Year" Logos Bible Software 3 has been selected as one of three statewide finalists for Consumer Product of the Year for the WSA Industry Achievement Awards. - January 25, 2007 - Logos Bible Software

Green Products and Services Gain Support as Issues of Global Warming and Environmental Contamination Escalate EnvironmentStocks.com – Green Building Responds to the Growing Demand for a Clean and Healthy Environment. - January 25, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Environmental and Green Companies Can Spread the Word Online EnvironmentStocks.com, a Top Ranked Global Investor and Industry Portal for Environment and Cleantech Stocks and Research, Offers Service for Content Contribution - January 24, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

South America Continues to Reveal Opportunities in Technology, Digital Media, Renewable Energy and Mining Strong Exports and High Commodity Prices Contribute to Growth within Many of the Latin American Markets - January 19, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Online Greentech Investor Conference Updates List of Presenting Experts from Water, Environmental and Renewable Energy Sectors Burning of Fossil Fuels Linked to Rising Global Temperatures, Creating Risks of Increased Drought and Storms. - January 19, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

Water-Stocks.com – Interview with CEO of WaterBank of America (USA) Water-Stocks.com – Interview with CEO of WaterBank of America (USA) to Discuss Issues of Global Water Contamination Leading to the Company’s Focus on Water Assets and Purified Water Products. - January 09, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

InvestorIdeas.com® Adds New Audio Content with Online Roadshow Service InvestorIdeas.com® Adds New Audio Content with Online Roadshow Service Providing Public Companies with Access to the Global Investment Community Online Roadshow Package Enables Companies to Effectively Present Corporate and Investment Information to Domestic and International Investors, Securities Brokers, and Analysts. - January 06, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com

evalu8.org's Anne Garber Begins New Column in TV Week Magazine New column spotlights regional bargain dining and shopping. - January 03, 2007 - evalu8.org Media Inc.

CoalSectorStocks.com; Following Coal Stocks and the Coal Industry CoalSectorStocks.com, a global investor and industry portal for coal sector stocks within the InvestorIdeas.com umbrella of investor portals, is pleased to offer interested investors resources and tools for researching the sector. The sector faces growth and controversy as China’s demand for coal... - January 03, 2007 - InvestorIdeas.com