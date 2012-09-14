PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SkyHigh.VIP, Dubbed as the “Airbnb of Chambers,” Aims to Bring On-Board 30,000 Chambers to be Listed on Its Platform by 2020 Chambers of Commerce came into existence way back in 1599, when the first Chamber was founded in Marseille, France. Back then, business people worked to establish an organization with the backing of the city council. These were associations of tradesmen organized for the protection and promotion of commerce. - September 24, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

Jep Robertson of Duck Dynasty Fame Joins All God's Children International U.S. based orphan care ministry, All God’s Children International (AGCI), is thrilled to welcome Jep Roberston as their National Advancement Officer. Jep officially joined the team on September 3, 2019, and will be fulfilling his new role from his home in Austin, Texas. AGCI seeks to leverage Jep's... - September 19, 2019 - All God's Children International

OnPoint Community Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform OnPoint Community Credit Union is making the award-winning Enrich financial wellness platform available to its nearly 370,000 members. - June 06, 2019 - iGrad

Fountainhead Commercial Capital Refinances Candlewood Suites in Camas, WA Fountainhead Commercial Capital today announced that it recently refinanced the $13 million Candlewood Suites Vancouver-Camas hotel located at 2010 SE 192nd Ave. The 83-room extended stay hotel sits on 1.16 acres and is less than 15 minutes from Portland International Airport. An IHG hotel, Candlewood... - October 01, 2018 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Mary LaFrance Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mary LaFrance of Washougal, Washington has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Mary LaFrance Mary LaFrance has over 26 years of experience in the education... - August 25, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Meadows Bank Ranks #1 in Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Lending Meadows Bank announced that it was ranked #1 in Nevada by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for 504 lending as of the end of the 3rd quarter of SBA’s fiscal year and #2 in Nevada for 7(a) lending for the same time period. - July 26, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meet Arexman Construct at SVIIF 2018 at Santa Clara Convention Center, July 2-4, 2018 To get worldwide recognition and respect, to earn revenue and to add a new social responsibility dimension to a US company through a partnership is what Arexman Construct Company proposes. Several patents and solutions, mainly in the earthquake protection domain are waiting to make big money. The company is looking to find an industrial/marketing partner to go together from patent to production and sales, and share the worldwide recognition. Booth 618 at SFIIV 2018. - July 04, 2018 - Arexman Construct SRL

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Meadows Bank 3Q 2017 Earnings Meadows Bank Net Income Up 34% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, released its operating results through the third quarter of 2017 including the following highlights: • Net Income of $3,096,000 in 3Q2017 versus $2,487,000 in 3Q2016 • Year-to-date Net Income of $8,721,000 in... - November 07, 2017 - Meadows Bank

JCF Capital Advisors, LLC Has Been Engaged as a Financial Advisor by Mark4Fund Investments to Raise Capital for a Luxury Real Estate Development Project JCF Capital Advisors, LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC) has announced that it has been engaged as a financial advisor by Mark4Fund Investments to raise capital for their Luxury Real Estate Development Project – Parklands at Camas Meadows. - June 22, 2017 - JCF Capital Markets LLC

Hubb Announces Allie Magyar as Winner of Smart Women in Meetings Award Hubb is proud to announce that CEO Allie Magyar has been named a 2017 Smart Women in Meetings Awards winner. Designed to honor and celebrate all women in the meetings industry, The Smart Women in Meetings Awards recognizes the industry’s top female meeting professionals in five prestigious categories... - March 06, 2017 - Hubb, Inc

Lou Whittaker, World Famous Mountain Guide, Artist and Author Conquers His Hearing Loss and Finds Success with Hearing Aids Recommended by His Son, Win Father and son, Lou and Win Whittaker featured in hearing loss awareness campaign. In recognition of Luna Family Hearing’s annual Hear for the Holidays hearing loss awareness campaign, they wanted to share the story of a father and son supporting each other’s hearing loss and success with hearing aids. - November 10, 2016 - Luna Family Hearing

Corrosion Prevention R(Evolution) Rugged Coatings, a well-respected West Coast distributor/consultant on practical corrosion control applications, has just launched a revolutionary new product that addresses a critical oversight that exists in current corrosion control strategies. Company spokesperson Robin Wright states, "CleanWirx... - September 29, 2016 - Rugged Coatings

Solatube International Celebrates 25th Anniversary Company invented tubular daylighting devices in 1990 and is now in over 120 countries worldwide. - November 03, 2015 - Solatube Global Marketing

Lumino Wellness Product - Diatomaceous Earth for Pets is Now Registered with the EPA in All 50 States Any Diatomaceous Earth product that claims to kill insects must be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). - September 30, 2014 - Lumino Wellness, LLC

New Book: "Angels Among Us: My Friend Has Asperger's Syndrome" "Angels Among Us" is a new children's book to help other children understand their classmates that have Autism or Asperger's Syndrome. The story is based on Alan Espasandin's youngest son, a real life young boy, Caleb who has been diagnosed with mild Asperger's. The book is intended for young students to read or for educators and parents to share with their students and children in an effort to help them understand their classmates that have these disorders. - July 14, 2014 - Angels Among Us

Luna Family Hearing Encourages Seattle Mariners Fans 60+ Years to Attend Home Games with a Senior Special Discount on Tickets Luna Family Hearing is in its second season as an official sponsor of the Seattle Mariners and is the exclusive sponsor of the “Senior Special Discount” at every home game for the 2014. The Luna Family Hearing Senior Special Discount allows fans 60+ to receive 10% off select Main, Terrace and View Level seats at all home games, excluding Opening Night, with a limit of one ticket per ID. Fans 60+ years or older just need to show their valid ID to purchase tickets in-person at Mariners Team Store. - April 08, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing

Seahawks 12th Man Book Through NY Big Game Hotel’s Premium Hotel Room Booking Service for Super Bowl XLVIII in Manhattan Seattle Seahawks Fans are looking for the best deals on hotel room rates for Super Bowl XLVIII as Manhattan's limited hotel supply is filling up faster than anticipated. Despite the Met Life Stadium's location in East Rutherford, New Jersey attendees are expected to flood the Manhattan for post and pre-game events. - January 23, 2014 - Axxis Sports and Entertainment

Marriage Team Set to Honor Pro Football Legend Dick Butkus (#51) Dick Butkus will be honored by Marriage Team, the Vancouver, Wash.-based non-profit organization dedicated to building strong marriages, at a special Tailgate Event, Saturday evening, November 2, at the Vancouver Hilton Hotel and Convention Center. The event is open to the public with tables and individual tickets available through www.marriageteam.com. - October 01, 2013 - MarriageTeam

Two Lucky Fans to Throw "Ceremonial First Pitch" at Seattle Mariners Baseball Games This Weekend at Safeco Field “First pitch” drawing winners announced by Seattle Mariners official sponsor Luna Family Hearing for throwing out ceremonial first pitch on Friday, September 27th and Saturday, September 28th games - September 27, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Seattle Seahawks 12th Man Fans Will Attempt Breaking a Guinness World Record for Loudest Crowd Roar – be Careful to Protect Your Hearing As the Seattle Seahawks season gets into full swing, Luna Family Hearing is urging children and adults to protect their hearing, reminding them that noise-induced hearing loss cannot be reversed. As reported in the Seattle newspapers and news agencies, the Seahawks 12th Man fans will attempt at breaking... - September 15, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Protect Your Hearing During Summer Activities - Enjoy the Sounds of Summer and Protect Your Hearing, Luna Family Hearing Urges As summer gets into full swing, Luna Family Hearing is urging children and adults to protect their hearing, reminding them that noise-induced hearing loss cannot be reversed. Summer is full of fun and the wonderful sounds of being outdoors with family and friends. But all of our fun summer adventures... - July 01, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Luna Family Hearing CEO Throws First Pitch at Seattle Mariners V. NY Yankees Game to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness for Men’s Health Week John Luna, CEO of Luna Family Hearing, states that “Hearing loss affects a man’s lifestyle, and if he wants to stay active, feel younger, and remain socially and professionally engaged, he should address any hearing loss he may be experiencing.” This is the overriding message that Luna... - June 06, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. “We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning

PlugThingsIn.com Helps Buyers Get Plugged Into Services & Utilities for Their Home & Office Plug Things In is an new informational portal that helps people find and hook up to different connections for their home. The site has started with internet services, providers and connections, but plan to soon expand into other areas including home security, TV, phone, mobile and moving. - June 23, 2012 - Plugthingsin.com

Washington's P3 Plumbing Announces Reduced Plumber Rates in Clark, Cowlitz & Skamania Counties Washington State Licensed Plumbers and Contractors, P3 Plumbing, now make their special offers available in Vancouver, Longview, Kelso, Battle Ground, Camas, La Center, Ridgefield, Washougal, Woodland, Yacolt, Castle Rock, Kalama, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Hazel Dell, Salmon Creek, Orchards and surrounding areas. - October 18, 2011 - Portland Plumbing Plus LLC

SkGold Hosting Adds to Holiday Cheer with Discounted Prices SkGold Hosting announces plan to offer significant discounts during the holiday season on three web hosting plans. Customers can expect pricing on shared hosting packages to be reduced by 60 percent during the month of December. - December 10, 2010 - SKGOLD Hosting

Survival to a T: Mother-Daughter Team Launch Lifesaving T-Shirt Company After getting lost for 24 hours in a national park, Laura Smith and her daughter were inspired to create a T-shirt that could help others survive in dire situations in nature. SurvivalT.com provides T-Shirts that have printed on them the uppermost important survival information. Smith, an artist, knows that just a few bits of information are enough to save a life. - April 14, 2010 - Survival T Ltd

Class 3 Zombie Outbreak Infects Google Maps(R) Australian indie game developer, Binary Space releases "Class 3 Outbreak" (C3O), a real time strategy zombie game running on Google Maps(R). C3O gives players the impossible task of holding back waves of zombies with a hopelessly outnumbered police force. Stamp out infections as they appear... - April 06, 2010 - Binary Space

Spring Guide to Family Fun Looking for wholesome family fun ideas? The Glimmer Glen Elves have some creative ideas for you and your children or grandchildren. Whimsmoore, toys, gifts, books and playhouses for kids, has A Family Guide To Seasonal Fun: Spring Chapter, a complimentary ebook, waiting for you at http://www.whimsmoore.com/Seasons_Ebook.html. - March 24, 2010 - Whimsmoore LLC

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

DirectLink Transport HQ Office Moved to Mill Plain One November 2008 DirectLink Transport relocates to a larger office space, offices still remain in Vancouver, Washington. - November 10, 2008 - DirectLink Transport

More Prize Winners at Online Gambling Portal Online Gambling Insider, the industry watchdog and certification authority, has awarded their latest series of prizes in their monthly prize draws. Seven players win prizes ranging from Amazon gift cards to a Slingbox Pro and the prize draws are open every month. - May 16, 2008 - Online Gambling Insider

