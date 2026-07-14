Washington: Vancouver News
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Velinwood Publishing Debuts Fantasy Series Exploring "Methodology as Mythology"
Velinwood Publishing announces a seven-volume fantasy series that reimagines how stories can encode and preserve collaborative experiences. The collection explores what their founder calls "intellectual sovereignty in storytelling"- narratives that function as both entertainment and documentation. - January 07, 2026 - Velinwood Publishing
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Dreaming Tuscany: Bringing the Heart of Tuscany to Your Home with Luxury Vacations and Bocelli Concert Access
Exclusive Tuscan Vacations, Monthly Treasures, and Unforgettable Andrea Bocelli Concert Experiences Dreaming Tuscany: A Luxury Membership Bringing the Heart of Tuscany to Homes Worldwide Tuscany, Italy – Dreaming Tuscany introduces an exclusive luxury membership designed for discerning... - September 30, 2025 - Dreaming Tuscany LLC
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
D.B. Cooper Con 2025 at Kiggins Theatre, November 14-16
From November 14 to 16, 2025, Vancouver will once again be the center of one of the nation’s most enduring mysteries: "Who was D.B. Cooper?" CooperCon at the historic Kiggins Theatre, will feature a range of experts, scientists, researchers, and authors presenting and discussing the latest case advancements and even unveiling a new suspect. Saturday night will be capped off with the red carpet premiere of the full-length feature documentary, American Skyjacker. - September 19, 2025 - DB Cooper Events
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
GBR Miner Increases Its AI-Enabled Computing Power by 200%
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and attract global attention, investors are faced with a critical decision: Should they directly invest in cryptocurrencies or explore alternative methods like cloud mining? GBR Miner provides its case for why it believes cloud mining offers a... - August 17, 2025 - BGR Mining
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
Author L. K. Crowson’s New Book, "Ensnared," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Investigation Into the Mysterious Killings of Single Male Officers of the Law
Recent release “Ensnared” from Page Publishing author L. K. Crowson is a stirring crime drama that centers around the murders of single male law officers and the innocent officers being set up to take the fall for each crime. When a dear friend is implicated in these killings, Jason, Rachel, and Lani must investigate the murder themselves in order to clear the name of Detective Ed Hernandez. - April 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Many Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Realize Passive Income Through BCHMiner
On the BCH Miner cloud mining platform, whether you are a beginner or an experienced cryptocurrency enthusiast, you can easily realize passive income. - January 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ION Mining Introduces Its Sign Up Enticement for the Crypto Mining Service
Founded in June 2017, Mining Investment Group LP is a world-class cloud mining service company headquartered in the UK. After years of development, they currently have 316 mining farms around the world, members in 165 countries, and 13 million users worldwide. - December 19, 2024 - ION Mining
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
Vanguard Green Investment Limited Announces Its Transformation from the Healthcare Industry to the ESG Service Industry
Vanguard Green Investment Limited, formerly a leading company in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce its transformation to a ESG Advisor Service Company under the leadership of Chairman Niu Yenyen. This move marks a significant step towards building a sustainable future for earth and promoting female leadership in the business world. - September 24, 2024 - Vanguard Green Investment Limited
Christine Anne Rice’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1" is a Heartwarming Journey Into Childhood Adventures
“The Adventures of Ari and Desi: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Anne Rice is a delightful collection of stories following the escapades of two lovable characters, Ari and Desi. Through various adventures, the book explores themes of family, friendship, and overcoming challenges with humor and resilience. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Milwaukee's Meta House Selected to Receive Major Grant from Bouncing Back Foundation and Nuna Baby Essentials
Former NBA star Vin Baker's charitable foundation announced a grant to support a Milwaukee organization dedicated to helping women and families achieve sobriety. - April 06, 2024 - Vin Baker Bouncing Back Foundation
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
Natasha Gray’s Newly Released “He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart” is an Encouraging Message for Anyone Who Feels Lost or Uncertain
“He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Natasha Gray is a helpful resource for upcoming believers in need of a compassionate and empowering motivator to turn back to God. - December 08, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Clear Choice Dermatology Expands to Longview, WA, with New Dermatology and Wound Care Clinic
Clear Choice Dermatology expands with a new clinic in Longview, Washington, featuring dermatology services and a Wound Care & Vascular Medicine division. Clear Choice Dermatology aims to deliver top-tier healthcare services to Longview, reaffirming its commitment to comprehensive dermatological, wound care, and vascular medicine solutions. - November 30, 2023 - Clear Choice Dermatology
Fort Robin Announces Authorization as Official Dealer of Bluetti Power Storage Products
Fort Robin, a renowned online retailer of family-friendly outdoor adventure products, has officially partnered with Bluetti Power Storage Products, a leader in renewable energy solutions. This collaboration aims to offer customers a diverse range of Bluetti's innovative power storage products. Celebratory promotions on select Bluetti items will be available for a limited time on FortRobin.com. Both companies are excited about this partnership, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable camping. - November 09, 2023 - A&P Ventures dba Fort Robin
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
In the Heart of Portland, Oregon, a Mission for Portland Dogs to Eat Local Unfolds
www.feedfetch.com/news/fetch-brands-inc.---press-release- Nestled amidst the vibrant cityscape of Portland, Oregon, a culinary transformation is underway, and it's not for humans but for our cherished canine companions. Meet Fetch, a company that has boldly declared its mission to reshape the dog... - September 27, 2023 - Fetch Brands Inc.
Tattoo Girl Introduces Premium Numbing Cream for Enhanced Comfort During Tattoo and Cosmetic Procedures
Tattoo Girl is set to launch their innovative Premium Numbing Cream on May 2, 2023, designed to improve comfort for women during tattoo sessions and a variety of dermal procedures. This revolutionary product aims to cater to the needs of tattoo enthusiasts, women, tattoo artists, and cosmetic... - May 02, 2023 - Tattoo Girl
Nexdigm Named in ISG Provider Lens™ for Procurement BPO and Transformation Services
Nexdigm has been named in the Information Services Group (ISG) Lens Provider™ for Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Quadrant Report 2023. In their assessment, ISG highlights Nexdigm’s unique procurement offering built around its core service portfolio, including Contract... - April 26, 2023 - Nexdigm
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Author Lee Ann Newby’s New Book, "Bubba’s Adventure Boots," is an Adorable Story of a Young Boy Who Must Learn the Responsibility Needed to Care for His Belongings
Recent release “Bubba’s Adventure Boots,” from Covenant Books author Lee Ann Newby, is a delightful tale that centers around a young boy who reminisces about all the wonderful adventures he had before leaving his boots outside to get destroyed. When a new pair suddenly arrives, Bubba will have to make sure to be careful with them and learn his lesson, or risk losing them like his other pair. - January 27, 2023 - Covenant Books
Joan G. McNeil Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Joan G. McNeil of Vancouver, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for both 2022 and 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting and tax preparation. About Joan G. McNeil Joan G. - January 20, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Family of Deceased Minor Taylor Goodridge Files Suit Against Diamond Ranch Academy
On Friday, December 30, 2022, represented by Dewsnup, King & Olsen, Dean Goodridge of Arlington, Washington, the father of 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge, brought suit on behalf of all the heirs of Taylor, in Utah Federal District Court. The suit was brought against Diamond Ranch Academy, located... - January 03, 2023 - Dewsnup, King & Olsen
Joan G. McNeil Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Joan G. McNeil of Vancouver, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting and tax preparation. About Joan G. McNeil Joan G. McNeil is the... - November 16, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide