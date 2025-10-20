West Virginia: Wheeling News
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
APTQI Applauds Introduction of the SAFE Act in the U.S. Senate
Older Americans and the physical therapists who treat them support this much-needed bill for expanding patients’ access to fall-prevention services. - August 06, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Author Mike Weaver's New Audiobook, "Kissed by a Butterfly," is a Charming Tale That Celebrates the Natural World and Reveals How Incredible Exploring Outside Can be
Recent audiobook release “Kissed by a Butterfly” from Audiobook Network author Mike Weaver is a heartfelt and engaging tale that follows a young man who visits the family farm and finds himself a changed man. Now inspired by his time outdoors, he discovers just how wonderful and fulfilling being outside and in the natural world can be. - July 24, 2025 - Audiobook Network
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Gregory Wine’s New Book, "Jack and the Hiccup Monster," is a Charming Tale About a Young Boy Who Finds Help for His Hiccups from an Unlikely Source
Recent release “Jack and the Hiccup Monster” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gregory Wine is an adorable story that follows a young boy named Jack, whose constant hiccupping always ruins his day. In search of a cure, Jack discovers a lonely monster and together they each help each other with their respective problems. - January 21, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Thelma J. Flynn’s Newly Released "Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope" is a Heartfelt and Uplifting Journey of Faith and Resilience
“Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thelma J. Flynn is an inspiring exploration of perseverance through life’s challenges, offering readers a powerful message of hope and transformation. - January 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons
Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes. - December 27, 2024 - Endolumik, Inc.
Vickie L. Keener’s Newly Released "The Greatest Deal" is an Uplifting Story for Children About Faith and Salvation
“The Greatest Deal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vickie L. Keener is an inspiring children’s book that explores Christian faith and salvation, offering young readers a relatable journey toward understanding God’s love and grace. - December 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author James Wheeler’s New Book, "The Butterfield Stageline," is a Captivating Historical Fiction Novel That Follows a Man Who Must Head West and Start a New Life
Recent release “The Butterfield Stageline” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Wheeler is a stirring historical fiction Western that introduces Charles Culver, who is forced to go on the run when a rich man’s son comes up dead in a fight. - November 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Charlotte Wickline’s Newly Released “BAA BAA MEETS THE KING” is a Sweet Story of a Little Lamb’s Special Connection with a Loving Shepherd
“BAA BAA MEETS THE KING” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlotte Wickline is a vibrant narrative that aids young readers in beginning to establish a solid foundation for understanding and finding connection with the bible. - March 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Marty Goff Noe’s New Book, "Two Weeks to Forever," is an Emotionally Stirring Tale of Two Strangers Who Fall in Love After Meeting While in Paris on Vacation
Recent release “Two Weeks to Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marty Goff Noe is a poignant story of two complete strangers who share an instant romantic connection following a chance encounter while both are vacationing in Paris. After spending an unforgettable time together, the two must make the difficult choice of whether or not their relationship can continue beyond their trip. - February 28, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Nebraska Medicine’s Doctor Corrigan McBride First to Introduce Endolumik’s New "Safer Technology" Surgical Tool
Medical Technology company, Endolumik, launches sales of "Safer Technology" surgical device with Nebraska Medicine Bariatrics Center. - June 09, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Joe Earley Releases Statement on Expiration of Title 42
Joe Earley stated, “The failures of the Biden Administration to Protect the American People, to Protect American Society, and to Protect our National Sovereignty are on full display with the egregious neglect to secure our southern border, thus permitting a flow of illegal immigration, illegal drugs, and creating a humanitarian crisis.” - May 15, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Endolumik Receives FDA Clearance for Flagship Product and Safer Technology Designation
Endolumik, an innovator in minimally-invasive surgical devices, today announced its fluorescence guided Gastric Calibration Tube has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The technology uses near infrared (NIR) light to allow surgeons to more clearly visualize surgical tools inside the stomach. The device was designated by the FDA as part of their Safer Technology Program, the first device ever approved through that program. - March 09, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty. - March 02, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
ThoroughCare Named One of Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000
Healthcare software company recognized as 8th fastest growing company in Pittsburgh. - September 07, 2022 - ThoroughCare
Endolumik Receives Patent for Their Near-Infrared Surgical Technology Designed to Make Minimally Invasive Procedures Safer
Patent covers surgical devices using Near Infrared (NIR) for measurement and visualization. - July 28, 2022 - Endolumik, Inc.
Wheeling Hospital First in U.S. to Use Surgical Device Tracking System
Wheeling Hospital has become the first U.S. medical facility to use the Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system to enhance the tracking of surgical implantable devices. Wheeling Hospital was selected to conduct trials of Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system. The surgical implantable devices... - November 15, 2018 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems
Neurosurgeon and Motorcycle Enthusiast Dr. Charles L. Rosen Features Motorcycle Safety on New Website
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, announced today the launch of his website, drcharlesrosen.com, which features his video blogs on motorcycle safety, titled “Biker Brain Surgeon.” - May 30, 2018 - BlaineTurner Advertising
Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles L. Rosen Launches Website
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the third ventricle, posterior fossa, and spinal cord, announced today the launch of his website, drcharlesrosen.com. This site offers information on... - May 30, 2018 - BlaineTurner Advertising
FCX Systems Awarded Ground Power Supply Contract for Royal Australian Air Force
FCX Systems, the world’s leading manufacturer of solid-state frequency converters and ground power support (GSE), has been awarded the contract to supply 54 270VDC precision ground power units for the Royal Australian Air Force’s main F-35 base at RAAF Williamtown for the New Air Combat... - February 17, 2018 - FCX Systems
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Swanson Industries Acquires Australia's Waratah Engineering
Swanson Industries (www.swansonindustries.com), a global leader in engineered hydraulics, announced the acquisition of Waratah Engineering (formally known as Kopex Australia) located in Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW). The transaction was officially concluded on Sept. 5, 2016. Swanson Industries... - September 21, 2016 - Swanson Industries
Wheeling, West Virginia Spotlighted as Perfect Case Study for Urban Regeneration
Wheeling, WV is featured as a "positive example" in an international publication. The Journal of Property Management offers comprehensive coverage of the real estate management industry. Each issue is filled with expert insight on trends and issues affecting all facets of Real Estate. - May 08, 2016 - IREM
CyberCrunch® to Hold First Academic E-Waste & Asset Management Conference in Greater Pittsburgh Region for Private and Public Academic Institutions
On February, 19th at 1:00PM, CyberCrunch® will hold the region’s first e-waste and asset management conference focused on the education sector. Held at the firm’s corporate headquarters in Greensburg, PA, the event will be open to the public on an RSVP basis as there are limited... - January 26, 2016 - CyberCrunch
Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance
Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film
The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows
National Property Management Open 3rd Corporate Office in the Ohio Valley
There is no one size fits-all property management solution. A myriad of factors including price point, demographic, size, location, and target market, among others make marketing and managing multi family real estate different in different areas. They have the expertise and analytical tools to accurately identify target markets for each individual property, maximizing expenditures and making the most of their marketing efforts. - January 03, 2015 - Core Realty Holdings Management
MTR Gaming Launches Mobile Friendly Casino Games
MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today the launch of several mobile friendly games including ‘Joker Poker’ on its’ INClub online casino platform. Customers can access the new games by going to www.inclubcasino.com. The free play online casino features a variety... - August 28, 2014 - MTR
Mountaineer Casino Claims Ice Bucket Challenge Record
Chris Kern, general manager of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, and his executive team braved 400 gallons of icy cold water to raise $1,050 for the ALS Association. - August 28, 2014 - MTR
Wheeling Businesses Deliver Water to Victims of WV Chemical Spill
Wheeling businesses teamed up to deliver over 400 gallons of water to residents of southern West Virginia affected by the recent chemical spill. On Friday, January 10, Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert drove a box truck loaned by Wheeling Truck Center to transport the water to... - January 14, 2014 - Direct Online Marketing
Black Friday Deals - Vacation Rentals Now Part of the Madness
Southern Shores Realty - The Outer Banks Expert, announces Black Friday vacation deals to kick off the upcoming booking season. Founded on variable pricing strategies, the one day event features thousands of dollars in discounts and is groundbreaking for the Outer Banks rental market. - November 14, 2013 - Southern Shores Realty
New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills
On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art
Congressman McKinley to Speak at "Export University" Event
U.S. Commercial Service, W.V. District Export Council will host day-long program to teach local businesses how to sell overseas. - September 04, 2013 - U.S. Commercial Service
Direct Online Marketing President Named #11 Most Influential PPC Expert
Hanapin Marketing has announced its 2013 Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising expert rankings. Once again, Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert has been selected as being among the most influential across the globe. He ranked #11 in 2013, moving up from #25 in 2012. "I've been involved... - July 12, 2013 - Direct Online Marketing
$25 Million Dollar Payment Marks MTR Gaming Group's One Year Anniversary of Its Scioto Downs Racino in Columbus, Ohio
MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today the remittance of the second and final payment for its operating license to the Ohio Lottery Commission for its Scioto Downs Racino in the amount of $25 million dollars. Scioto Downs, which opened June 1, 2012, was the first race track in the... - June 03, 2013 - MTR
MTR Gaming CMO Addresses Convergence of Online Gaming & Social Media
Chief Marketing Officer Fred Buro shared his thoughts about the convergence of online gaming and social media recently with Casino Enterprise Management magazine. - December 05, 2012 - MTR
Scioto Downs Casino & Racetrack Appoints General Manager of Gaming
MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today that it has named industry veteran Troy J. Buswell to the position of Vice President and General Manager of Scioto Downs Casino & Racetrack in Columbus, Ohio, effective immediately. The casino is currently under construction and slated to... - March 12, 2012 - MTR
Mountaineer Casino Announces Director of Gaming Operations
Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort announced today that it has named Jeffrey Favre as Director of Gaming Operations, effective immediately. Mr. Favre joins Mountaineer with more than 12 years of senior leadership positions and extensive experience in the gaming and hospitality industry at... - March 02, 2012 - MTR
Lisa Matassa is Highest Debuting Country Artist on Monday’s Billboard Country Indicator Chart with the Single “Me Time”
Country artist Lisa Matassa had the highest debuting single on Monday, August 15, 2011, on the country Billboard indicator chart at #55 with her single “Me Time.” - August 18, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.
MobileCause Acquires iPhone Mobile Giving Technology Company; Mobile Payment System Technology Helps Non-Profits Connect with New Donors
MobileCause has acquired Iugo.me LLC, a technology company serving non-profits that deploys innovative mobile giving solutions for cell phones, smartphones, and other mobile platforms including the iPhone, Blackberry, and Palm Pre. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. - September 14, 2009 - MobileCause
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
ForestWander Nature Photography Featured in Mountain Highlands Traveler Magazine
ForestWander.com West Virginia’s Nature photography website, has been featured in a magazine publication honoring the Monongahela National Forest and the attractions throughout the forest. Beautiful Glady Creek in Babcock State Park West Virginia is the featured Nature Photo which was used in the magazine. - February 19, 2008 - ForestWander.com
Direct Online Marketing™ Earns Qualified Google Advertising Company Designation
Full-service Internet marketing firm, Direct Online Marketing™ designated Qualified Google Advertising Company. - January 10, 2008 - Direct Online Marketing
Former Newspaper Man Authors Novel
Daniel Morris, former editor/publisher and university professor has published his first work of fiction, spinning an unusual mystery tale. “Grave Creek Connections” is a mystery set in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in fictional George County, a stand-in for Greene County... - September 26, 2007 - Vicoa.com
Blogger Paul Woodhouse Joins Direct Online Marketing™
Award-winning business blogger, Paul Woodhouse, has joined Direct Online Marketing™ as its New Media Specialist. Woodhouse, 37, emigrated to the from in September of 2006 to set up home with his American wife. He joins Direct Online Marketing™ having spent the last three years... - July 05, 2007 - Direct Online Marketing