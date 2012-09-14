PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wheeling Hospital First in U.S. to Use Surgical Device Tracking System Wheeling Hospital has become the first U.S. medical facility to use the Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system to enhance the tracking of surgical implantable devices. Wheeling Hospital was selected to conduct trials of Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system. The surgical implantable devices either... - November 15, 2018 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

Neurosurgeon and Motorcycle Enthusiast Dr. Charles L. Rosen Features Motorcycle Safety on New Website Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, announced today the launch of his website, drcharlesrosen.com, which features his video blogs on motorcycle safety, titled “Biker Brain Surgeon.” - May 30, 2018 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles L. Rosen Launches Website Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the third ventricle, posterior fossa, and spinal cord, announced today the launch of his website, drcharlesrosen.com. This site offers information on brain... - May 30, 2018 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

FCX Systems Awarded Ground Power Supply Contract for Royal Australian Air Force FCX Systems, the world’s leading manufacturer of solid-state frequency converters and ground power support (GSE), has been awarded the contract to supply 54 270VDC precision ground power units for the Royal Australian Air Force’s main F-35 base at RAAF Williamtown for the New Air Combat Capability... - February 17, 2018 - FCX Systems

Swanson Industries Acquires Australia's Waratah Engineering Swanson Industries (www.swansonindustries.com), a global leader in engineered hydraulics, announced the acquisition of Waratah Engineering (formally known as Kopex Australia) located in Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW). The transaction was officially concluded on Sept. 5, 2016. Swanson Industries President... - September 21, 2016 - Swanson Industries

Wheeling, West Virginia Spotlighted as Perfect Case Study for Urban Regeneration Wheeling, WV is featured as a "positive example" in an international publication. The Journal of Property Management offers comprehensive coverage of the real estate management industry. Each issue is filled with expert insight on trends and issues affecting all facets of Real Estate. - May 08, 2016 - IREM

CyberCrunch® to Hold First Academic E-Waste & Asset Management Conference in Greater Pittsburgh Region for Private and Public Academic Institutions On February, 19th at 1:00PM, CyberCrunch® will hold the region’s first e-waste and asset management conference focused on the education sector. Held at the firm’s corporate headquarters in Greensburg, PA, the event will be open to the public on an RSVP basis as there are limited seats... - January 26, 2016 - CyberCrunch

Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the Fairmont... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance

Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows

National Property Management Open 3rd Corporate Office in the Ohio Valley There is no one size fits-all property management solution. A myriad of factors including price point, demographic, size, location, and target market, among others make marketing and managing multi family real estate different in different areas. They have the expertise and analytical tools to accurately identify target markets for each individual property, maximizing expenditures and making the most of their marketing efforts. - January 03, 2015 - Core Realty Holdings Management

Mountaineer Casino Claims Ice Bucket Challenge Record Chris Kern, general manager of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, and his executive team braved 400 gallons of icy cold water to raise $1,050 for the ALS Association. - August 28, 2014 - MTR

MTR Gaming Launches Mobile Friendly Casino Games MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today the launch of several mobile friendly games including ‘Joker Poker’ on its’ INClub online casino platform. Customers can access the new games by going to www.inclubcasino.com. The free play online casino features a variety of... - August 28, 2014 - MTR

Wheeling Businesses Deliver Water to Victims of WV Chemical Spill Wheeling businesses teamed up to deliver over 400 gallons of water to residents of southern West Virginia affected by the recent chemical spill. On Friday, January 10, Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert drove a box truck loaned by Wheeling Truck Center to transport the water to several... - January 14, 2014 - Direct Online Marketing

Black Friday Deals - Vacation Rentals Now Part of the Madness Southern Shores Realty - The Outer Banks Expert, announces Black Friday vacation deals to kick off the upcoming booking season. Founded on variable pricing strategies, the one day event features thousands of dollars in discounts and is groundbreaking for the Outer Banks rental market. - November 14, 2013 - Southern Shores Realty

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

Congressman McKinley to Speak at "Export University" Event U.S. Commercial Service, W.V. District Export Council will host day-long program to teach local businesses how to sell overseas. - September 04, 2013 - U.S. Commercial Service

Direct Online Marketing President Named #11 Most Influential PPC Expert Hanapin Marketing has announced its 2013 Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising expert rankings. Once again, Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert has been selected as being among the most influential across the globe. He ranked #11 in 2013, moving up from #25 in 2012. "I've been involved in... - July 12, 2013 - Direct Online Marketing

$25 Million Dollar Payment Marks MTR Gaming Group's One Year Anniversary of Its Scioto Downs Racino in Columbus, Ohio MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today the remittance of the second and final payment for its operating license to the Ohio Lottery Commission for its Scioto Downs Racino in the amount of $25 million dollars. Scioto Downs, which opened June 1, 2012, was the first race track in the state... - June 03, 2013 - MTR

MTR Gaming CMO Addresses Convergence of Online Gaming & Social Media Chief Marketing Officer Fred Buro shared his thoughts about the convergence of online gaming and social media recently with Casino Enterprise Management magazine. - December 05, 2012 - MTR

Scioto Downs Casino & Racetrack Appoints General Manager of Gaming MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today that it has named industry veteran Troy J. Buswell to the position of Vice President and General Manager of Scioto Downs Casino & Racetrack in Columbus, Ohio, effective immediately. The casino is currently under construction and slated to open... - March 12, 2012 - MTR

Mountaineer Casino Announces Director of Gaming Operations Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort announced today that it has named Jeffrey Favre as Director of Gaming Operations, effective immediately. Mr. Favre joins Mountaineer with more than 12 years of senior leadership positions and extensive experience in the gaming and hospitality industry at casinos... - March 02, 2012 - MTR

Lisa Matassa is Highest Debuting Country Artist on Monday’s Billboard Country Indicator Chart with the Single “Me Time” Country artist Lisa Matassa had the highest debuting single on Monday, August 15, 2011, on the country Billboard indicator chart at #55 with her single “Me Time.” - August 18, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

MobileCause Acquires iPhone Mobile Giving Technology Company; Mobile Payment System Technology Helps Non-Profits Connect with New Donors MobileCause has acquired Iugo.me LLC, a technology company serving non-profits that deploys innovative mobile giving solutions for cell phones, smartphones, and other mobile platforms including the iPhone, Blackberry, and Palm Pre. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. - September 14, 2009 - MobileCause

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

ForestWander Nature Photography Featured in Mountain Highlands Traveler Magazine ForestWander.com West Virginia’s Nature photography website, has been featured in a magazine publication honoring the Monongahela National Forest and the attractions throughout the forest. Beautiful Glady Creek in Babcock State Park West Virginia is the featured Nature Photo which was used in the magazine. - February 19, 2008 - ForestWander.com

Direct Online Marketing™ Earns Qualified Google Advertising Company Designation Full-service Internet marketing firm, Direct Online Marketing™ designated Qualified Google Advertising Company. - January 10, 2008 - Direct Online Marketing

Former Newspaper Man Authors Novel Daniel Morris, former editor/publisher and university professor has published his first work of fiction, spinning an unusual mystery tale. “Grave Creek Connections” is a mystery set in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in fictional George County, a stand-in for Greene County Pennsylvania. - September 26, 2007 - Vicoa.com

Blogger Paul Woodhouse Joins Direct Online Marketing™ Award-winning business blogger, Paul Woodhouse, has joined Direct Online Marketing™ as its New Media Specialist. Woodhouse, 37, emigrated to the from in September of 2006 to set up home with his American wife. He joins Direct Online Marketing™ having spent the last three years helping... - July 05, 2007 - Direct Online Marketing

Direct Online Marketing™ Joins the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Direct Online Marketing™ is pleased to announce that it has joined the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce. Headquartered in the McClain Building in downtown Wheeling, WV, Direct Online Marketing™ finds its membership a great fit. Says Owner & President Justin Seibert, “We’re... - November 28, 2006 - Direct Online Marketing

Direct Online Marketing Relocates to the Historic McClain Building In order to further suit its expanding client base, Direct Online Marketing, an Internet marketing firm that specializes in search engine marketing, has relocated. The company now resides in the historic McClain Building in downtown Wheeling, West Virginia. Owner and President Justin Seibert boasts... - November 21, 2006 - Direct Online Marketing

Direct Online Marketing Providing Free Internet Marketing Consultations at Southpointe, PA Event Direct Online Marketing will meet with businesses at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet and Business Exposition this Wednesday to showcase how search engine marketing and other forms of online promotion can help member businesses increase their sales and client bases. - November 14, 2006 - Direct Online Marketing

Katie McDonald Joins Direct Online Marketing Direct Online Marketing is pleased to announce the hiring of Katie McDonald as Search Marketing Associate. Ms. McDonald studied Marketing with an emphasis in Internet Marketing while attending Wheeling Jesuit University. In addition to the theoretical marketing background from collegiate learning,... - November 04, 2006 - Direct Online Marketing

Allegro Dance Company - Not Your Typical Tarantella Allegro Dance Company of Wheeling, WV will travel to Clarksburg WV on Sat August 26 at 2:15 for the annual Pasta Cook-off and for a main stage performance at the upcoming WV Italian Heritage Festival on Sat September 2 at 4pm. Allegro (meaning fast tempo in Italian) Dance Company is a professional... - August 11, 2006 - Allegro Dance Company

Allegro Dance Company Offers Workshops to Schools Allegro Dance Company will be offering new programs and workshops for schools and colleges. - April 04, 2006 - Allegro Dance Company